BOISE
1 Pass
1 Rush
18 YDS
0:43 POS
+4 YD
1ST & 10 BOISE 50
7:29
T.Green rushed to FRE 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 46.
+14 YD
2ND & 10 BOISE 36
7:59
T.Green pass complete to BOISE 36. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 36. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Early at BOISE 50.
No Gain
1ST & 10 BOISE 36
8:04
T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
FRESNO
2 Pass
1 Rush
8 YDS
2:00 POS
Punt
4TH & 2 FRESNO 33
8:11
C.King punts 31 yards to BOISE 36 Center-N.D'Ambra. Fair catch by L.Caples.
+12 YD
3RD & 14 FRESNO 21
9:03
J.Haener pass complete to FRE 21. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 21. Gain of 12 yards. J.Moreno-Cropper ran out of bounds.
+5 YD
2ND & 19 FRESNO 16
9:21
J.Haener pass complete to FRE 16. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 16. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Kaniho at FRE 21.
-9 YD
1ST & 10 FRESNO 25
10:04
FRE rushed to FRE 16 for -9 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 16.
Kickoff
Kickoff
10:04
J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.
BOISE
2 Pass
15 Rush
29 YDS
3:12 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 12 FRESNO 34
10:10
J.Dalmas 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
No Gain
3RD & 12 FRESNO 27
10:16
T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 10:04
J.Dalmas 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
8
plays
29
yds
3:12
pos
14
9
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:02
J.Dalmas 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
8
plays
45
yds
1:16
pos
14
6
Point After TD 1:18
A.Montano extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 1:20
J.Mims rushed to BOISE End Zone for 2 yards. J.Mims for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
17
yds
1:21
pos
13
3
Point After TD 3:54
A.Montano extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 3:54
J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 45 yards to FRE 30 Center-M.Hutton. N.Remigio returned punt from the FRE 30. N.Remigio for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
0
yds
1:04
pos
6
3
Field Goal 10:16
J.Dalmas 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
15
plays
71
yds
5:55
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 4 13
Rushing 0 6
Passing 4 7
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 2-9 4-13
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 103 243
Total Plays 31 56
Avg Gain 3.3 4.3
Net Yards Rushing -6 133
Rush Attempts 13 26
Avg Rush Yards -0.5 5.1
Yards Passing 109 110
Comp. - Att. 11-18 14-30
Yards Per Pass 4.6 3.7
Penalties - Yards 1-15 3-15
Touchdowns 2 0
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 6-41.0 4-44.5
Return Yards 107 0
Punts - Returns 3-82 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-25 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Fresno State 8-4 0140-14
Boise State 9-3 063-9
Albertsons Stadium Boise, ID
 109 PASS YDS 110
-6 RUSH YDS 133
103 TOTAL YDS 243
Fresno State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Haener  9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.1% 109 0 0 112.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.5% 2432 17 3 162.2
J. Haener 11/18 109 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Mims  7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 20 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
218 1078 14
J. Mims 9 20 1 5
J. Haener  9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 -94 2
J. Haener 3 -17 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
N. Remigio  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
64 700 5
N. Remigio 7 4 64 0 32
J. Moreno-Cropper  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
74 984 5
J. Moreno-Cropper 6 4 40 0 13
J. Mims  7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 94 1
J. Mims 3 3 5 0 6
R. Pauwels Jr.  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 163 2
R. Pauwels Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
M. Dalena  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 99 1
M. Dalena 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Bailey  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
L. Bailey 5-1 0.0 0
M. Langley  35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Langley 5-1 0.0 0
C. Johnson  40 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Johnson 5-1 0.0 0
L. Early  27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Early 4-0 0.0 0
I. Johnson  18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
I. Johnson 4-0 0.0 0
C. Lockridge  20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
C. Lockridge 2-0 0.0 1
M. Norris  43 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Norris 2-1 0.0 0
E. Williams  32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Williams 2-1 0.0 0
G. Lightfoot  92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Lightfoot 1-0 0.0 0
D. Bridges  5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Bridges 1-0 0.0 0
E. Gates  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Gates 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hudson Jr.  17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Hudson Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Montano  48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
12/17 29/30
A. Montano 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. King  45 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 41.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
41 0 0
C. King 6 41.0 0 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Remigio  1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 28.5 47 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 35 0
N. Remigio 2 28.5 47 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Remigio 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 27.3 70 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 17.7 177 1
N. Remigio 3 27.3 70 1
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Green  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.7% 110 0 1 70.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.2% 1730 12 4 147.6
T. Green 14/30 110 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Holani  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 71 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
201 1059 10
G. Holani 12 71 0 12
A. Jeanty  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
121 611 6
A. Jeanty 7 32 0 19
T. Green  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 437 8
T. Green 5 20 0 14
E. Noa  36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 123 0
E. Noa 2 10 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Koetter  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 128 0
D. Koetter 5 4 41 0 21
R. Smith  3 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 168 1
R. Smith 3 2 28 0 22
L. Caples  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 438 4
L. Caples 6 4 24 0 14
B. Bowens  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 429 4
B. Bowens 8 3 20 0 10
E. McAlister  80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 235 3
E. McAlister 4 0 0 0 0
A. Jeanty  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 148 0
A. Jeanty 1 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Skinner  0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
J. Skinner 3-0 0.0 0
R. Robinson  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
R. Robinson 3-0 0.0 0
D. Schramm  52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Schramm 2-0 0.0 0
S. Matlock  99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Matlock 2-0 0.0 0
C. Biggers  1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Biggers 1-0 1.0 0
K. Kaniho  14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Kaniho 1-0 0.0 0
J. Clark  41 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Clark 1-0 0.0 0
S. Oladipo  23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Oladipo 1-0 0.0 0
H. Gums  98 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Gums 1-0 0.0 0
C. Hogans  33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Hogans 1-0 0.0 0
J. Cravens  94 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
J. Cravens 1-1 1.0 0
E. Noa  36 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Noa 1-0 0.0 0
E. Noa  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Noa 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Dalmas  35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 0/0
SEASON FG XP
18/22 44/44
J. Dalmas 3/3 47 0/0 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Ferguson-Reynolds  46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 44.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
53 0 0
J. Ferguson-Reynolds 4 44.5 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Caples 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 5.8 46 0
L. Caples 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:14 FRESNO 35 2:14 3 6 Punt
7:11 FRESNO 30 1:25 3 -4 Punt
4:30 FRESNO 23 3:19 8 60 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:16 FRESNO 47 1:08 3 -6 Punt
7:41 FRESNO 12 2:43 6 24 Punt
2:39 BOISE 17 1:21 3 17 TD
15:00 BOISE 25 1:44 3 -17 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:04 FRESNO 25 2:00 3 8 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BOISE 35 2:46 7 30 Downs
10:00 BOISE 20 2:49 5 19 Punt
5:46 BOISE 33 1:16 3 1 Punt
1:11 BOISE 20 5:55 15 71 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:08 BOISE 26 1:27 4 15 Punt
4:58 BOISE 25 1:04 3 0 Punt
3:54 BOISE 25 1:15 3 5 INT
1:18 BOISE 25 1:16 8 45 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:16 BOISE 49 3:12 8 24 FG
8:04 BOISE 36 0:43 3 18

BSU
Broncos

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 50
(7:29 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to FRE 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 46.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 36
(7:59 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 36. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 36. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Early at BOISE 50.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 36
(8:04 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.

BSU
Broncos

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - BOISE 33
(8:11 - 3rd) C.King punts 31 yards to BOISE 36 Center-N.D'Ambra. Fair catch by L.Caples.
+12 YD
3 & 14 - BOISE 21
(9:03 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 21. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 21. Gain of 12 yards. J.Moreno-Cropper ran out of bounds.
+5 YD
2 & 19 - BOISE 16
(9:21 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 16. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 16. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Kaniho at FRE 21.
-9 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(10:04 - 3rd) FRE rushed to FRE 16 for -9 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 16.
Kickoff
(10:04 - 3rd) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 12 - FRESNO 34
(10:10 - 3rd) J.Dalmas 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
No Gain
3 & 12 - FRESNO 27
(10:16 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
Penalty
3 & 7 - FRESNO 22
(10:16 - 3rd) PENALTY on BOISE-M.Randolph False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 25
(10:51 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at FRE 22.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25
(11:06 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at FRE 25.
+10 YD
2 & 9 - FRESNO 35
(11:14 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to FRE 35. Catch made by B.Bowens at FRE 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 25.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 36
(12:15 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to FRE 36. Catch made by D.Koetter at FRE 36. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by L.Early at FRE 35.
+9 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 45
(12:49 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to FRE 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Langley at FRE 36.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49
(13:16 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to FRE 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Langley at FRE 45.

BSU
Broncos
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 24 yards, 3:12 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 27 - BOISE 8
(13:28 - 3rd) C.King punts 43 yards to BOISE 49 Center-N.D'Ambra. Downed by N.D'Ambra.
No Gain
3 & 27 - BOISE 8
(13:30 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for R.Pauwels.
Sack
2 & 16 - BOISE 19
(14:25 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at FRE 8 for -11 yards (J.Cravens)
-6 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(15:00 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 25. Catch made by J.Mims at FRE 25. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by E.Noa at FRE 19.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, -17 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:02 - 2nd) J.Dalmas kicks 49 yards from BOISE 35 to the FRE 16. N.Remigio returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Hogans at FRE 26.

BSU
Broncos
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 45 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - BOISE 37
(0:08 - 2nd) J.Dalmas 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
No Gain
3 & 4 - BOISE 30
(0:13 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister. PENALTY on BOISE-R.Smith Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 36
(0:21 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to FRE 36. Catch made by B.Bowens at FRE 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at FRE 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 36
(0:26 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens (L.Early).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 43
(0:30 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 43. Catch made by D.Koetter at BOISE 43. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FRE at FRE 36.
+9 YD
3 & 1 - BOISE 34
(0:49 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Langley at BOISE 43.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 25
(1:14 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Langley at BOISE 34.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(1:18 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for L.Caples.
Kickoff
(1:18 - 2nd) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 17 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:18 - 2nd) A.Montano extra point is good.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 2
(1:23 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to BOISE End Zone for 2 yards. J.Mims for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
1 & Goal - FRESNO 7
(2:04 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock at BOISE 2.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 17
(2:39 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to BOISE 17. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at BOISE 17. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at BOISE 7.

BSU
Broncos
 - Interception (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 5 - BOISE 30
(2:47 - 2nd) T.Green pass INTERCEPTED at BOISE 42. Intercepted by C.Lockridge at BOISE 42. C.Lockridge ran out of bounds.
No Gain
2 & 5 - BOISE 30
(3:30 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hudson; M.Langley at BOISE 30.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(3:54 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 30 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Bailey at BOISE 30.
Kickoff
(3:54 - 2nd) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Fair catch by K.Dudley.

BSU
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:54 - 2nd) A.Montano extra point is good.
Punt
4 & 10 - BOISE 25
(4:10 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 45 yards to FRE 30 Center-M.Hutton. N.Remigio returned punt from the FRE 30. N.Remigio for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
3 & 10 - BOISE 25
(4:14 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for (I.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 10 - BOISE 25
(4:52 - 2nd) T.Green rushed to BOISE 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Lightfoot at BOISE 25.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(4:58 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens (C.Lockridge).

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Punt (6 plays, 24 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - FRESNO 36
(5:07 - 2nd) C.King punts 39 yards to BOISE 25 Center-N.D'Ambra. L.Caples returned punt from the BOISE 25. Tackled by K.Agina; M.Dalena at BOISE 25.
No Gain
3 & 7 - FRESNO 36
(5:12 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for N.Remigio.
No Gain
2 & 7 - FRESNO 36
(5:15 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for N.Remigio.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33
(5:55 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at FRE 36.
+13 YD
3 & 2 - FRESNO 20
(6:12 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 20. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at FRE 33.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 17
(6:59 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Gums at FRE 20.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 12
(7:41 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Oladipo at FRE 17.

BSU
Broncos
 - Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - BOISE 41
(7:50 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 49 yards to FRE 10 Center-M.Hutton. N.Remigio returned punt from the FRE 10. Tackled by S.Oladipo at FRE 12.
No Gain
3 & 7 - BOISE 41
(7:55 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for L.Caples.
No Gain
2 & 7 - BOISE 41
(8:01 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for BOISE.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 38
(8:34 - 2nd) E.Noa rushed to BOISE 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at BOISE 41.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 26
(9:08 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 38 for 12 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at BOISE 38.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 16 - FRESNO 41
(9:13 - 2nd) C.King punts 33 yards to BOISE 26 Center-N.D'Ambra. Fair catch by L.Caples.
Sack
3 & 10 - FRESNO 47
(9:58 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at FRE 41 for -6 yards (C.Biggers)
No Gain
2 & 10 - FRESNO 47
(10:01 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper (J.Skinner).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 47
(10:08 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper (T.LeBeauf).
Kickoff
(10:16 - 2nd) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the FRE End Zone. N.Remigio returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by J.Dalmas at FRE 47.

BSU
Broncos
 - Field Goal (15 plays, 71 yards, 5:55 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 9 - BOISE 16
(10:20 - 2nd) J.Dalmas 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
No Gain
3 & Goal - BOISE 9
(10:25 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
No Gain
2 & Goal - BOISE 9
(10:30 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
No Gain
1 & Goal - BOISE 9
(11:09 - 2nd) T.Green rushed to FRE 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Bridges at FRE 9.
+6 YD
3 & 4 - BOISE 15
(11:36 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to FRE 15. Catch made by R.Smith at FRE 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 9.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 19
(12:18 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at FRE 15.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 21
(12:53 - 2nd) T.Green rushed to FRE 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at FRE 19.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 35
(13:13 - 2nd) T.Green rushed to FRE 21 for 14 yards. Tackled by L.Early at FRE 21.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 35
(13:16 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for D.Koetter.
+13 YD
2 & 11 - BOISE 48
(13:32 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to FRE 48. Catch made by D.Koetter at FRE 48. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Lockridge at FRE 35.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 47
(14:09 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to FRE 47. Catch made by L.Caples at FRE 47. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by M.Norris; E.Williams at FRE 48.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 34
(14:30 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 47 for 19 yards. Tackled by L.Early at FRE 47.
+6 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 28
(15:00 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 28. Catch made by D.Koetter at BOISE 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Norris at BOISE 34.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 21
(0:40 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 21. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at BOISE 28.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 20
(1:11 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at BOISE 21.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Missed FG (8 plays, 60 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 9 - FRESNO 25
(1:14 - 1st) A.Montano 35 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-N.D'Ambra Holder-C.King.
No Gain
3 & 9 - FRESNO 17
(1:57 - 1st) J.Haener scrambles to BOISE 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 17.
No Gain
2 & 9 - FRESNO 17
(2:00 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for M.Dalena.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 18
(2:43 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock at BOISE 17.
+32 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 50
(3:06 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 50. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 50. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson at BOISE 18.
+20 YD
3 & 3 - FRESNO 30
(3:24 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 30. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 30. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson at FRE 50.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 25
(4:04 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 25. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at FRE 30.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 23
(4:30 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at FRE 25.

BSU
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - BOISE 34
(4:36 - 1st) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 43 yards to FRE 23 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
No Gain
3 & 9 - BOISE 34
(4:39 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens (D.Perales).
+4 YD
2 & 13 - BOISE 30
(5:21 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 30. Catch made by B.Bowens at BOISE 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at BOISE 34.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 33
(5:46 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 33. Catch made by A.Jeanty at BOISE 33. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at BOISE 30.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - FRESNO 26
(5:56 - 1st) C.King punts 41 yards to BOISE 33 Center-N.D'Ambra. Downed by N.D'Ambra.
+6 YD
3 & 20 - FRESNO 20
(6:30 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 20. Catch made by J.Mims at FRE 20. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Skinner at FRE 26.
No Gain
2 & 20 - FRESNO 20
(6:36 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for N.Remigio.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 30
(7:11 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 30. Catch made by J.Mims at FRE 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Cravens; E.Noa at FRE 35. PENALTY on FRE-B.Schmidt Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.

BSU
Broncos
 - Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:49 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - BOISE 39
(7:23 - 1st) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 41 yards to FRE 20 Center-M.Hutton. N.Remigio returned punt from the FRE 20. Tackled by J.Del Rio at FRE 30.
Penalty
4 & 1 - BOISE 44
(7:24 - 1st) PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 43
(8:17 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Lockridge at BOISE 44.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 39
(8:55 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 39. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson; L.Bailey at BOISE 43.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 35
(9:22 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Norris at BOISE 39.
+8 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 27
(9:39 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at BOISE 35.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 20
(10:00 - 1st) E.Noa rushed to BOISE 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Langley at BOISE 27.

FRES
Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - FRESNO 41
(10:05 - 1st) C.King punts 59 yards to BOISE End Zone Center-N.D'Ambra. Touchback.
-3 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 44
(10:50 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 41 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Hogans at FRE 41.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 37
(11:32 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 37. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at FRE 44.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35
(12:14 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson at FRE 37.

BSU
Broncos
 - Downs (7 plays, 30 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 5 - BOISE 35
(12:18 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
No Gain
3 & 5 - BOISE 35
(12:23 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for R.Smith.
No Gain
2 & 5 - BOISE 35
(12:57 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to FRE 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at FRE 35.
+10 YD
1 & 15 - BOISE 45
(13:13 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to FRE 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by E.Gates at FRE 35.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 40
(13:34 - 1st) PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+22 YD
3 & 7 - BOISE 38
(13:58 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 38. Catch made by R.Smith at BOISE 38. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 40.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 36
(14:34 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at BOISE 38.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 35
(15:00 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at BOISE 36.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) D.Lynch kicks 45 yards from FRE 35 to the BOISE 20. Out of bounds.
