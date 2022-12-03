Drive Chart
|
|
|FRESNO
|BOISE
BOISE
1 Pass
1 Rush
18 YDS
0:43 POS
+4 YD
1ST & 10 BOISE 50
7:29
T.Green rushed to FRE 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 46.
+14 YD
2ND & 10 BOISE 36
7:59
T.Green pass complete to BOISE 36. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 36. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Early at BOISE 50.
No Gain
1ST & 10 BOISE 36
8:04
T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
FRESNO
2 Pass
1 Rush
8 YDS
2:00 POS
Punt
4TH & 2 FRESNO 33
8:11
C.King punts 31 yards to BOISE 36 Center-N.D'Ambra. Fair catch by L.Caples.
+12 YD
3RD & 14 FRESNO 21
9:03
J.Haener pass complete to FRE 21. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 21. Gain of 12 yards. J.Moreno-Cropper ran out of bounds.
+5 YD
2ND & 19 FRESNO 16
9:21
J.Haener pass complete to FRE 16. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 16. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Kaniho at FRE 21.
-9 YD
1ST & 10 FRESNO 25
10:04
FRE rushed to FRE 16 for -9 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 16.
Kickoff
Kickoff
10:04
J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.
BOISE
2 Pass
15 Rush
29 YDS
3:12 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 12 FRESNO 34
10:10
J.Dalmas 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
No Gain
3RD & 12 FRESNO 27
10:16
T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
Field Goal 10:04
J.Dalmas 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
8
plays
29
yds
3:12
pos
14
9
Field Goal 0:02
J.Dalmas 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
8
plays
45
yds
1:16
pos
14
6
Touchdown 1:20
J.Mims rushed to BOISE End Zone for 2 yards. J.Mims for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
17
yds
1:21
pos
13
3
Touchdown 3:54
J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 45 yards to FRE 30 Center-M.Hutton. N.Remigio returned punt from the FRE 30. N.Remigio for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
0
yds
1:04
pos
6
3
Field Goal 10:16
J.Dalmas 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
15
plays
71
yds
5:55
pos
0
3
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|13
|Rushing
|0
|6
|Passing
|4
|7
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-9
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|103
|243
|Total Plays
|31
|56
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|-6
|133
|Rush Attempts
|13
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|-0.5
|5.1
|Yards Passing
|109
|110
|Comp. - Att.
|11-18
|14-30
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|3.7
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.0
|4-44.5
|Return Yards
|107
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-82
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-25
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|109
|PASS YDS
|110
|
|
|-6
|RUSH YDS
|133
|
|
|103
|TOTAL YDS
|243
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Haener 9 QB
|J. Haener
|11/18
|109
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|7
|4
|64
|0
|32
|
J. Moreno-Cropper 5 WR
|J. Moreno-Cropper
|6
|4
|40
|0
|13
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|3
|3
|5
|0
|6
|
R. Pauwels Jr. 87 TE
|R. Pauwels Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Dalena 0 WR
|M. Dalena
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Bailey 6 LB
|L. Bailey
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Langley 35 LB
|M. Langley
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 40 DB
|C. Johnson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Early 27 DB
|L. Early
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 18 DE
|I. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lockridge 20 DB
|C. Lockridge
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Norris 43 DB
|M. Norris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Williams 32 DB
|E. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Lightfoot 92 DL
|G. Lightfoot
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bridges 5 DL
|D. Bridges
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gates 2 DB
|E. Gates
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hudson Jr. 17 DL
|J. Hudson Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Montano 48 K
|A. Montano
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. King 45 P
|C. King
|6
|41.0
|0
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|2
|28.5
|47
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|3
|27.3
|70
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|14/30
|110
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|12
|71
|0
|12
|
A. Jeanty 2 RB
|A. Jeanty
|7
|32
|0
|19
|
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|5
|20
|0
|14
|
E. Noa 36 RB
|E. Noa
|2
|10
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Koetter 17 WR
|D. Koetter
|5
|4
|41
|0
|21
|
R. Smith 3 TE
|R. Smith
|3
|2
|28
|0
|22
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|6
|4
|24
|0
|14
|
B. Bowens 18 WR
|B. Bowens
|8
|3
|20
|0
|10
|
E. McAlister 80 WR
|E. McAlister
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Jeanty 2 RB
|A. Jeanty
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Skinner 0 S
|J. Skinner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Robinson 4 S
|R. Robinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Schramm 52 LB
|D. Schramm
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Matlock 99 DT
|S. Matlock
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Biggers 1 CB
|C. Biggers
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Kaniho 14 CB
|K. Kaniho
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 41 CB
|J. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Oladipo 23 S
|S. Oladipo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Gums 98 NT
|H. Gums
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hogans 33 DL
|C. Hogans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cravens 94 NT
|J. Cravens
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Noa 36 RB
|E. Noa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Noa 7 LB
|E. Noa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dalmas 35 K
|J. Dalmas
|3/3
|47
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ferguson-Reynolds 46 P
|J. Ferguson-Reynolds
|4
|44.5
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 50(7:29 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to FRE 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 46.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 36(7:59 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 36. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 36. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Early at BOISE 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(8:04 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - BOISE 33(8:11 - 3rd) C.King punts 31 yards to BOISE 36 Center-N.D'Ambra. Fair catch by L.Caples.
|+12 YD
3 & 14 - BOISE 21(9:03 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 21. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 21. Gain of 12 yards. J.Moreno-Cropper ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
2 & 19 - BOISE 16(9:21 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 16. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 16. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Kaniho at FRE 21.
|-9 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(10:04 - 3rd) FRE rushed to FRE 16 for -9 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 16.
|Kickoff
|(10:04 - 3rd) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - FRESNO 34(10:10 - 3rd) J.Dalmas 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - FRESNO 27(10:16 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - FRESNO 22(10:16 - 3rd) PENALTY on BOISE-M.Randolph False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 25(10:51 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at FRE 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(11:06 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at FRE 25.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - FRESNO 35(11:14 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to FRE 35. Catch made by B.Bowens at FRE 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 36(12:15 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to FRE 36. Catch made by D.Koetter at FRE 36. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by L.Early at FRE 35.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 45(12:49 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to FRE 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Langley at FRE 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49(13:16 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to FRE 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Langley at FRE 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 27 - BOISE 8(13:28 - 3rd) C.King punts 43 yards to BOISE 49 Center-N.D'Ambra. Downed by N.D'Ambra.
|No Gain
3 & 27 - BOISE 8(13:30 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for R.Pauwels.
|Sack
2 & 16 - BOISE 19(14:25 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at FRE 8 for -11 yards (J.Cravens)
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 25. Catch made by J.Mims at FRE 25. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by E.Noa at FRE 19.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - BOISE 37(0:08 - 2nd) J.Dalmas 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - BOISE 30(0:13 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister. PENALTY on BOISE-R.Smith Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 36(0:21 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to FRE 36. Catch made by B.Bowens at FRE 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at FRE 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(0:26 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens (L.Early).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 43(0:30 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 43. Catch made by D.Koetter at BOISE 43. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FRE at FRE 36.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - BOISE 34(0:49 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Langley at BOISE 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 25(1:14 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Langley at BOISE 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(1:18 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for L.Caples.
|Kickoff
|(1:18 - 2nd) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:18 - 2nd) A.Montano extra point is good.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 2(1:23 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to BOISE End Zone for 2 yards. J.Mims for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - FRESNO 7(2:04 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock at BOISE 2.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 17(2:39 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to BOISE 17. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at BOISE 17. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at BOISE 7.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 5 - BOISE 30(2:47 - 2nd) T.Green pass INTERCEPTED at BOISE 42. Intercepted by C.Lockridge at BOISE 42. C.Lockridge ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BOISE 30(3:30 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hudson; M.Langley at BOISE 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(3:54 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 30 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Bailey at BOISE 30.
|Kickoff
|(3:54 - 2nd) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Fair catch by K.Dudley.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:54 - 2nd) A.Montano extra point is good.
|Punt
4 & 10 - BOISE 25(4:10 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 45 yards to FRE 30 Center-M.Hutton. N.Remigio returned punt from the FRE 30. N.Remigio for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BOISE 25(4:14 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for (I.Johnson).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BOISE 25(4:52 - 2nd) T.Green rushed to BOISE 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Lightfoot at BOISE 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(4:58 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens (C.Lockridge).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - FRESNO 36(5:07 - 2nd) C.King punts 39 yards to BOISE 25 Center-N.D'Ambra. L.Caples returned punt from the BOISE 25. Tackled by K.Agina; M.Dalena at BOISE 25.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - FRESNO 36(5:12 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for N.Remigio.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - FRESNO 36(5:15 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for N.Remigio.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33(5:55 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at FRE 36.
|+13 YD
3 & 2 - FRESNO 20(6:12 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 20. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at FRE 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 17(6:59 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Gums at FRE 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 12(7:41 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Oladipo at FRE 17.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - BOISE 41(7:50 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 49 yards to FRE 10 Center-M.Hutton. N.Remigio returned punt from the FRE 10. Tackled by S.Oladipo at FRE 12.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BOISE 41(7:55 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for L.Caples.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BOISE 41(8:01 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for BOISE.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 38(8:34 - 2nd) E.Noa rushed to BOISE 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at BOISE 41.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 26(9:08 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 38 for 12 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at BOISE 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - FRESNO 41(9:13 - 2nd) C.King punts 33 yards to BOISE 26 Center-N.D'Ambra. Fair catch by L.Caples.
|Sack
3 & 10 - FRESNO 47(9:58 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at FRE 41 for -6 yards (C.Biggers)
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FRESNO 47(10:01 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper (J.Skinner).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 47(10:08 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper (T.LeBeauf).
|Kickoff
|(10:16 - 2nd) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the FRE End Zone. N.Remigio returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by J.Dalmas at FRE 47.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - BOISE 16(10:20 - 2nd) J.Dalmas 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BOISE 9(10:25 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BOISE 9(10:30 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BOISE 9(11:09 - 2nd) T.Green rushed to FRE 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Bridges at FRE 9.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - BOISE 15(11:36 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to FRE 15. Catch made by R.Smith at FRE 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 9.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 19(12:18 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at FRE 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 21(12:53 - 2nd) T.Green rushed to FRE 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at FRE 19.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 35(13:13 - 2nd) T.Green rushed to FRE 21 for 14 yards. Tackled by L.Early at FRE 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(13:16 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for D.Koetter.
|+13 YD
2 & 11 - BOISE 48(13:32 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to FRE 48. Catch made by D.Koetter at FRE 48. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Lockridge at FRE 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 47(14:09 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to FRE 47. Catch made by L.Caples at FRE 47. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by M.Norris; E.Williams at FRE 48.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 34(14:30 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 47 for 19 yards. Tackled by L.Early at FRE 47.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 28(15:00 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 28. Catch made by D.Koetter at BOISE 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Norris at BOISE 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 21(0:40 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 21. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at BOISE 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 20(1:11 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at BOISE 21.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 9 - FRESNO 25(1:14 - 1st) A.Montano 35 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-N.D'Ambra Holder-C.King.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - FRESNO 17(1:57 - 1st) J.Haener scrambles to BOISE 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 17.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - FRESNO 17(2:00 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for M.Dalena.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 18(2:43 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock at BOISE 17.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 50(3:06 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 50. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 50. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson at BOISE 18.
|+20 YD
3 & 3 - FRESNO 30(3:24 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 30. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 30. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson at FRE 50.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 25(4:04 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 25. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at FRE 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 23(4:30 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at FRE 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - BOISE 34(4:36 - 1st) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 43 yards to FRE 23 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BOISE 34(4:39 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens (D.Perales).
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - BOISE 30(5:21 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 30. Catch made by B.Bowens at BOISE 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at BOISE 34.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 33(5:46 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 33. Catch made by A.Jeanty at BOISE 33. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at BOISE 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - FRESNO 26(5:56 - 1st) C.King punts 41 yards to BOISE 33 Center-N.D'Ambra. Downed by N.D'Ambra.
|+6 YD
3 & 20 - FRESNO 20(6:30 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 20. Catch made by J.Mims at FRE 20. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Skinner at FRE 26.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - FRESNO 20(6:36 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for N.Remigio.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 30(7:11 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 30. Catch made by J.Mims at FRE 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Cravens; E.Noa at FRE 35. PENALTY on FRE-B.Schmidt Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - BOISE 39(7:23 - 1st) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 41 yards to FRE 20 Center-M.Hutton. N.Remigio returned punt from the FRE 20. Tackled by J.Del Rio at FRE 30.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - BOISE 44(7:24 - 1st) PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 43(8:17 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Lockridge at BOISE 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 39(8:55 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 39. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson; L.Bailey at BOISE 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(9:22 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Norris at BOISE 39.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 27(9:39 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at BOISE 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 20(10:00 - 1st) E.Noa rushed to BOISE 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Langley at BOISE 27.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - FRESNO 41(10:05 - 1st) C.King punts 59 yards to BOISE End Zone Center-N.D'Ambra. Touchback.
|-3 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 44(10:50 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 41 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Hogans at FRE 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 37(11:32 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 37. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at FRE 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35(12:14 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson at FRE 37.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 5 - BOISE 35(12:18 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BOISE 35(12:23 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for R.Smith.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BOISE 35(12:57 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to FRE 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at FRE 35.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - BOISE 45(13:13 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to FRE 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by E.Gates at FRE 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(13:34 - 1st) PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+22 YD
3 & 7 - BOISE 38(13:58 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 38. Catch made by R.Smith at BOISE 38. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 36(14:34 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at BOISE 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(15:00 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at BOISE 36.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Lynch kicks 45 yards from FRE 35 to the BOISE 20. Out of bounds.
