No. 23 USTA tops North Texas 48-27 in C-USA title game
SAN ANTONIO (AP) Frank Harris threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 49 yards and another score, lifting No. 23 UTSA to its second-straight Conference USA championship with a 48-27 victory over North Texas on Friday night at the Alamodome.
UTSA knocked off North Texas for the second time in six weeks. In a game on Oct. 21, it took Harris' 10-yard pass to De'Corian Clark with 15 seconds remaining to give UTSA a 31-27 victory.
Not wanting a repeat of its regular-season finale a week earlier in which UTSA found itself in a 24-0 hole against UTEP, the team came out firing from the start, scoring on the opening possession.
After falling behind 10-7, the Roadrunners reeled off 17 unanswered points, including 10 in the final 1:12 of the first half to take a 24-10 lead at the break and never trailed again.
Harris and the offense, which has scored at least 30 points in 12 of 13 games this season, kept the pressure on, rolling up 571 yards of total offense. Harris had scoring passes of 32, 14, and 39 yards to senior Zakhari Franklin, and his fourth - a 16-yard toss to junior tight end Oscar Cardenas - sealed the victory with 4:07 left.
Junior quarterback Austin Aune, who engineered a scoring drive that got North Texas within 34-27 early in fourth quarter, threw for 194 yards and score, but was picked off twice.
The Roadrunners, who ran the table in conference play this season, improved to 11-2 and will await a bowl invitation. Projections include a potential bid from the New Orleans Bowl. North Texas fell to 7-6 and is bowl-eligible.
C-USA FAREWELL
The title game marked the final Conference-USA game for both programs, which are set to join the AAC beginning next season. UTSA leaves with back-to-back crowns and UNT bows out with two straight losses in the title gamet. The Mean Green lost to Florida Atlantic 41-17 in the 2017 C-USA championship.
WILL HE, WON'T HE?
Harris, a sixth-year senior who will still have one year of eligibility, has not decided if he will come back next season as the Runners' signal caller. He set UTSA passing records for yards in season (3,865), career (9,158) and TDs in a season (31) and career (73).
QBS FOR THE BOOKS
While Franklin was setting a UTSA record for career touchdowns, UNT's Aune's lone scoring toss gave him a UNT season-record 32 touchdowns passes.
I. Ragsdale
6 RB
108 RuYds, RuTD
|
F. Harris
0 QB
341 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 49 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|31
|Rushing
|9
|12
|Passing
|8
|18
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-10
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|366
|568
|Total Plays
|65
|86
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|172
|227
|Rush Attempts
|35
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|194
|341
|Comp. - Att.
|14-30
|33-38
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|8-44
|9-69
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.0
|2-41.5
|Return Yards
|4
|27
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-27
|Safeties
|0
|0
|194
|PASS YDS
|341
|
|
|172
|RUSH YDS
|227
|
|
|366
|TOTAL YDS
|568
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Ragsdale 6 RB
|I. Ragsdale
|17
|108
|1
|56
|
A. Adeyi 39 RB
|A. Adeyi
|12
|50
|0
|12
|
A. Aune 2 QB
|A. Aune
|3
|12
|0
|7
|
I. Johnson 23 RB
|I. Johnson
|2
|3
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Horton 41 WR
|K. Horton
|4
|3
|58
|0
|51
|
J. Shorter 16 WR
|J. Shorter
|4
|2
|48
|1
|36
|
J. Roberts 87 TE
|J. Roberts
|5
|3
|31
|0
|12
|
J. Maclin 9 WR
|J. Maclin
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
D. Ward 8 WR
|D. Ward
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
V. Gumms 30 TE
|V. Gumms
|6
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
R. Burns 14 WR
|R. Burns
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Smart 15 WR
|J. Smart
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Alberding 89 TE
|A. Alberding
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Faulkner 25 LB
|S. Faulkner
|6-6
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gaddie 2 DB
|D. Gaddie
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wilson 13 DB
|L. Wilson
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 1 LB
|K. Davis
|5-8
|0.0
|0
|
L. Nixon III 3 LB
|L. Nixon III
|4-4
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Whitlock 7 DB
|Q. Whitlock
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|
M. Richards 44 LB
|M. Richards
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Brown 10 DT
|R. Brown
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
T. Trieb 5 DL
|T. Trieb
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
R. Texada 26 DB
|R. Texada
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wood 21 LB
|K. Wood
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
S. Leota 42 LB
|S. Leota
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Vailea 51 DL
|F. Vailea
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moreka 77 OL
|K. Moreka
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robertson 99 DL
|C. Robertson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Mooney 0 K
|E. Mooney
|2/2
|24
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Rodriguez 32 P
|B. Rodriguez
|3
|47.0
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lee 84 TE
|C. Lee
|2
|5.0
|5
|0
|
A. Alberding 89 TE
|A. Alberding
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Brewer 46 LB
|G. Brewer
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Horton 41 WR
|K. Horton
|1
|35.0
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Burns 14 WR
|R. Burns
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Franklin 4 WR
|Z. Franklin
|12
|10
|144
|3
|39
|
O. Cardenas 9 TE
|O. Cardenas
|5
|6
|84
|1
|23
|
J. Cephus 2 WR
|J. Cephus
|12
|11
|84
|0
|14
|
T. Ogle-Kellogg 11 WR
|T. Ogle-Kellogg
|3
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
D. Dishman 80 TE
|D. Dishman
|2
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
K. Barnes 31 RB
|K. Barnes
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Cobbs 17 RB
|K. Cobbs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Chattman 4 S
|C. Chattman
|6-3
|0.0
|1
|
T. Harmanson 1 LB
|T. Harmanson
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mayfield Jr. 2 CB
|C. Mayfield Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ligon 8 LB
|J. Ligon
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nwachuku 6 S
|K. Nwachuku
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 7 LB
|D. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robinson 21 CB
|K. Robinson
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
N. Fortune 10 CB
|N. Fortune
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 94 DL
|J. Evans
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 12 LB
|D. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moore 31 LB
|T. Moore
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Triplette 44 DL
|R. Triplette
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown 9 DL
|B. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cooper 33 TE
|C. Cooper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Leonard 98 DL
|T. Leonard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. McDougle 33 DL
|L. McDougle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Booker-Brown 41 DL
|N. Booker-Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Simon 17 DL
|A. Simon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sackett 42 K
|J. Sackett
|2/2
|43
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Dean 5 P
|L. Dean
|2
|41.5
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 31 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Whitlock at UTSA 31.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 31(14:35 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 31. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 31. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Texada at UTSA 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(14:09 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 38. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at UTSA 46.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - TXSA 46(13:47 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 46. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie; L.Nixon at NTX 45.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 45(13:12 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to NTX 45. Catch made by J.Cephus at NTX 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson at NTX 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 31(12:45 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to NTX 31. Catch made by J.Cephus at NTX 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson at NTX 27.
|+27 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 27(12:09 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to NTX End Zone for 27 yards. K.Barnes for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:04 - 1st) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:04 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 44 yards from UTSA 35 to the NTX 21. Fair catch by C.Lee. PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 30(12:04 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at NTX 35.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 35(11:45 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 35. Catch made by J.Roberts at NTX 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at NTX 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 44(11:39 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 44. Catch made by V.Gumms at NTX 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Fortune at NTX 50.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 50(11:10 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to UTSA 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at UTSA 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 42(10:56 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 42(10:47 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to UTSA 42. Catch made by D.Ward at UTSA 42. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Nwachuku at UTSA 29.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 29(10:22 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to UTSA 29. Catch made by J.Maclin at UTSA 29. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Mayfield at UTSA 9.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NTEXAS 9(9:49 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to UTSA 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at UTSA 8.
|-4 YD
2 & Goal - NTEXAS 8(9:15 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to UTSA 12 for -4 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at UTSA 12.
|+10 YD
3 & 12 - NTEXAS 12(8:48 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to UTSA 12. Catch made by J.Roberts at UTSA 12. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at UTSA 2.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - NTEXAS 2(8:12 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to UTSA End Zone for 2 yards. I.Ragsdale for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:09 - 1st) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:09 - 1st) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(8:09 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner; Q.Whitlock at UTSA 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - TXSA 34(7:49 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Davis; R.Brown at UTSA 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(7:34 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 35. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at UTSA 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - TXSA 43(7:07 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Brown at UTSA 44.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TXSA 44(6:47 - 1st) F.Harris scrambles to UTSA 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at UTSA 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSA 46(6:24 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Ogle-Kellogg. PENALTY on NTX-E.Jackson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-5 YD
1 & 5 - TXSA 49(6:18 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 46 for -5 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at UTSA 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 46(5:46 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Wood at UTSA 50.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - TXSA 50(5:10 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 50. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 50. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Texada at NTX 45.
|+7 YD
4 & 1 - TXSA 45(4:38 - 1st) F.Harris scrambles to NTX 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner; L.Wilson at NTX 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(4:07 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to NTX 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Vailea; K.Wood at NTX 35.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TXSA 35(3:38 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - TXSA 35(3:32 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to NTX 35. Catch made by Z.Franklin at NTX 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at NTX 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 27(3:14 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 27(3:10 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to NTX 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Davis; K.Wood at NTX 20.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - TXSA 20(2:35 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to NTX 20. Catch made by O.Cardenas at NTX 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Wood; S.Faulkner at NTX 9.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - TXSA 9(2:18 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to NTX 1 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Wood; S.Faulkner at NTX 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TXSA 1(2:01 - 1st) F.Harris scrambles to NTX 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock at NTX 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TXSA 1(1:27 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to NTX 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Brown; F.Vailea at NTX 1.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - TXSA 1(0:49 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to NTX 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Brown; D.Gaddie at NTX 1.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSA 1(0:43 - 1st) PENALTY on NTX-F.Nwaiwu False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+56 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 1(0:43 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to UTSA 43 for 56 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Mayfield at UTSA 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(0:20 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to UTSA 43. Catch made by K.Horton at UTSA 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at UTSA 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 39(15:00 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to UTSA 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon; C.Cooper at UTSA 36.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 36(14:30 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to UTSA 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at UTSA 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32(14:05 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for K.Horton.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 32(13:59 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to UTSA 32. Catch made by J.Smart at UTSA 32. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UTSA at UTSA 27.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 27(13:29 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for V.Gumms. PENALTY on UTSA-D.Taylor Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 18(13:24 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to UTSA 18. Catch made by V.Gumms at UTSA 18. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at UTSA 11.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 11(12:54 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Roberts.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 11(12:50 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to UTSA 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at UTSA 10.
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - NTEXAS 10(12:15 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to UTSA 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at UTSA 6.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NTEXAS 6(12:00 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for A.Alberding.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NTEXAS 6(11:57 - 2nd) I.Johnson rushed to UTSA 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson; J.Ligon at UTSA 4.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - NTEXAS 4(11:18 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to UTSA 6 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman; K.Robinson at UTSA 6.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - NTEXAS 12(10:36 - 2nd) E.Mooney 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NTX Holder-NTX.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:34 - 2nd) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(10:34 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 25. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock; L.Wilson at UTSA 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - TXSA 26(10:02 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 26. Catch made by D.Dishman at UTSA 26. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Leota at UTSA 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TXSA 31(9:54 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for K.Cobbs.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TXSA 31(9:47 - 2nd) L.Dean punts 46 yards to NTX 23 Center-UTSA. Fair catch by R.Burns.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 23(9:39 - 2nd) A.Aune scrambles to NTX 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at NTX 29.
|Int
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 29(9:14 - 2nd) A.Aune pass INTERCEPTED at NTX 42. Intercepted by C.Chattman at NTX 42. Tackled by K.Moreka at NTX 15.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 15(9:00 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to NTX 15. Catch made by Z.Franklin at NTX 15. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at NTX 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 11(8:31 - 2nd) F.Harris scrambles to NTX End Zone for 11 yards. F.Harris for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:25 - 2nd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:25 - 2nd) J.Sackett kicks 40 yards from UTSA 35 to the NTX 25. C.Lee returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.French at NTX 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 30(8:20 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at NTX 33.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 33(7:55 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 45 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson at NTX 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 45(7:41 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at NTX 46.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 46(7:12 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for V.Gumms.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 46(7:05 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for R.Burns.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NTEXAS 46(7:01 - 2nd) B.Rodriguez punts 44 yards to UTSA 10 Center-NTX. Fair catch by C.Carpenter.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 10(6:52 - 2nd) F.Harris scrambles to UTSA 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock; K.Davis at UTSA 12.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - TXSA 12(6:16 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTSA-W.Baty False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 13 - TXSA 7(5:56 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Brown; K.Davis at UTSA 12.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - TXSA 12(5:16 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 12. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 12. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at UTSA 24.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 24(4:44 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 36 for 12 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock at UTSA 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 36(4:21 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 36. Catch made by D.Dishman at UTSA 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson at UTSA 40.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - TXSA 40(3:56 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Ogle-Kellogg. PENALTY on NTX-D.Gaddie Defensive Pass Interference 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 44(3:51 - 2nd) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 49 for 4 yards. F.Harris FUMBLES forced by D.Gaddie. Fumble RECOVERED by UTSA-O.Cardenas at UTSA 49. Tackled by L.Nixon; D.Gaddie at UTSA 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 48(3:28 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to NTX 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock at NTX 47.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TXSA 47(2:48 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Ogle-Kellogg.
|+11 YD
4 & 1 - TXSA 47(2:40 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to NTX 47. Catch made by O.Cardenas at NTX 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by F.Vailea at NTX 36.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 36(2:04 - 2nd) F.Harris scrambles to NTX 25 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at NTX 25.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(1:47 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to NTX 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock; K.Davis at NTX 18.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TXSA 18(1:32 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to NTX 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Brown at NTX 18.
|Sack
3 & 3 - TXSA 18(1:22 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at NTX 25 for -7 yards (T.Trieb)
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TXSA 32(1:16 - 2nd) J.Sackett 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTSA Holder-UTSA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:12 - 2nd) J.Sackett kicks 42 yards from UTSA 35 to the NTX 23. Fair catch by A.Alberding.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(1:12 - 2nd) PENALTY on NTX-A.Aune Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - NTEXAS 20(1:12 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Moore at NTX 20.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - NTEXAS 20(0:54 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for V.Gumms.
|+1 YD
3 & 15 - NTEXAS 20(0:49 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Moore; N.Booker-Brown at NTX 21.
|Punt
4 & 14 - NTEXAS 21(0:45 - 2nd) B.Rodriguez punts 41 yards to UTSA 38 Center-NTX. Fair catch by C.Carpenter.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(0:37 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 38. Catch made by O.Cardenas at UTSA 38. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Davis; L.Wilson at NTX 45.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 45(0:18 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to NTX 45. Catch made by O.Cardenas at NTX 45. Gain of 45 yards. PENALTY on UTSA-T.Ogle-Kellogg Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 32(0:18 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to NTX 32. Catch made by Z.Franklin at NTX 32. Gain of 32 yards. Z.Franklin for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:11 - 2nd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:11 - 2nd) J.Sackett kicks 32 yards from UTSA 35 to the NTX 33. G.Brewer returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTSA at NTX 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 33(0:08 - 2nd) A.Aune kneels at the NTX 32.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the NTX End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Brown; J.Evans at NTX 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 28(14:31 - 3rd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for D.Ward.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - NTEXAS 28(14:26 - 3rd) PENALTY on NTX-M.Mose False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - NTEXAS 23(14:26 - 3rd) PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - NTEXAS 28(14:10 - 3rd) A.Aune scrambles to NTX 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson at NTX 34. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. A.Aune rushed to NTX 35 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Robinson at NTX 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 35(13:38 - 3rd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 35. Catch made by K.Horton at NTX 35. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at NTX 38.
|+51 YD
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 38(13:21 - 3rd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 38. Catch made by K.Horton at NTX 38. Gain of 51 yards. Tackled by K.Nwachuku at UTSA 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 11(13:00 - 3rd) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton pass incomplete intended for V.Gumms.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 11(12:57 - 3rd) I.Ragsdale rushed to UTSA 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson; L.McDougle at UTSA 7.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NTEXAS 7(12:31 - 3rd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Roberts.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - NTEXAS 14(12:29 - 3rd) E.Mooney 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NTX Holder-NTX.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:26 - 3rd) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(12:26 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 25. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at UTSA 28.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 28(11:58 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 28. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 28. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NTX at UTSA 39.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 39(11:36 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to NTX 21 for 40 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at NTX 21.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 21(11:07 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to NTX 21. Catch made by J.Cephus at NTX 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at NTX 14.
|+14 YD
2 & 3 - TXSA 14(10:37 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to NTX 14. Catch made by Z.Franklin at NTX 14. Gain of 14 yards. Z.Franklin for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:33 - 3rd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:33 - 3rd) T.Sandell kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the NTX End Zone. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Sandell at NTX 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 35(10:26 - 3rd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at NTX 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 42(10:03 - 3rd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 42. Catch made by R.Burns at NTX 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at NTX 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 48(9:48 - 3rd) A.Adeyi rushed to UTSA 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at UTSA 48.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 48(9:31 - 3rd) A.Adeyi rushed to UTSA 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at UTSA 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 38(9:15 - 3rd) A.Adeyi rushed to UTSA 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at UTSA 36.
|+36 YD
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 36(8:48 - 3rd) A.Aune pass complete to UTSA 36. Catch made by J.Shorter at UTSA 36. Gain of 36 yards. J.Shorter for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UTSA-K.Robinson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(8:42 - 3rd) E.Mooney extra point is good. PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:42 - 3rd) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(8:42 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 25. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson at UTSA 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 29(8:04 - 3rd) F.Harris scrambles to UTSA 38 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Wood at UTSA 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(7:40 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 38. Catch made by T.Ogle-Kellogg at UTSA 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at UTSA 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - TXSA 45(7:06 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Trieb at UTSA 50.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TXSA 48(6:33 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at UTSA 48 for 0 yards (T.Trieb)
|Sack
2 & 10 - TXSA 50(5:59 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at UTSA 48 for -2 yards (L.Nixon)
|-1 YD
3 & 12 - TXSA 48(5:33 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at UTSA 47.
|Penalty
4 & 13 - TXSA 47(5:24 - 3rd) PENALTY on UTSA-W.Baty False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
4 & 18 - TXSA 42(5:01 - 3rd) F.Harris scrambles to NTX 40 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Wilson at NTX 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 40(4:36 - 3rd) K.Cobbs rushed to NTX 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 35.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - TXSA 35(4:03 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to NTX 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Texada at NTX 26.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 26(3:19 - 3rd) J.Cephus pass complete to NTX 26. Catch made by F.Harris at NTX 26. Gain of 0 yards. PENALTY on UTSA-E.Almaraz Offensive Holding 10 yards declined. PENALTY on UTSA-P.He'Bert Offensive Low Block 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 22 - TXSA 38(3:17 - 3rd) F.Harris rushed to NTX 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner; F.Vailea at NTX 37.
|+11 YD
2 & 21 - TXSA 37(2:32 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to NTX 37. Catch made by J.Cephus at NTX 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson at NTX 26.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TXSA 26(2:00 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TXSA 33(1:52 - 3rd) J.Sackett 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTSA Holder-UTSA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:47 - 3rd) J.Sackett kicks 34 yards from UTSA 35 to the NTX 31. C.Lee returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Wakefield; O.Pewee at NTX 36.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 36(1:43 - 3rd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 36. Catch made by J.Shorter at NTX 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman; C.Mayfield at NTX 48.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 48(1:28 - 3rd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 48. Catch made by J.Roberts at NTX 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by N.Fortune at UTSA 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(1:08 - 3rd) I.Ragsdale rushed to UTSA 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Simon; T.Moore at UTSA 36.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 36(0:47 - 3rd) A.Aune pass INTERCEPTED at UTSA 18. Intercepted by K.Nwachuku at UTSA 18. Tackled by NTX at UTSA 18. PENALTY on UTSA-C.Chattman Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 26(0:15 - 3rd) I.Ragsdale rushed to UTSA 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at UTSA 23.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 23(15:00 - 4th) A.Adeyi rushed to UTSA 14 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Nwachuku at UTSA 14.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 14(14:44 - 4th) A.Adeyi rushed to UTSA 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at UTSA 10.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 10(14:15 - 4th) I.Ragsdale rushed to UTSA 1 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Leonard; T.Moore at UTSA 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NTEXAS 1(13:36 - 4th) I.Johnson rushed to UTSA End Zone for 1 yards. I.Johnson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:34 - 4th) E.Mooney extra point is good. PENALTY on NTX-NTX Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(13:34 - 4th) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:34 - 4th) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(13:34 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock; L.Nixon at UTSA 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TXSA 26(13:06 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 22 for yards. Tackled by NTX at UTSA 22. PENALTY on NTX-M.Richards Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 31(12:43 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 31. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 31. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at UTSA 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 48(12:15 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to NTX 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at NTX 46.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 46(11:52 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to NTX 46. Catch made by K.Barnes at NTX 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 39.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 39(11:15 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to NTX 39. Catch made by Z.Franklin at NTX 39. Gain of 39 yards. Z.Franklin for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:09 - 4th) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:09 - 4th) J.Sackett kicks 46 yards from UTSA 35 to the NTX 19. A.Alberding returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Shockency at NTX 19.
|Int
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 19(11:05 - 4th) A.Aune pass INTERCEPTED at UTSA 31. Intercepted by K.Robinson at UTSA 31. Tackled by NTX at UTSA 31.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 31(10:57 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at UTSA 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - TXSA 38(10:26 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 38. Catch made by T.Ogle-Kellogg at UTSA 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner; K.Wood at UTSA 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 44(9:44 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at UTSA 47.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 47(9:04 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 47. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock; S.Leota at NTX 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 43(7:58 - 4th) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. F.Harris rushed to NTX 49 for -6 yards. F.Harris FUMBLES forced by NTX. Fumble RECOVERED by UTSA-J.Cephus at NTX 49. Tackled by NTX at NTX 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 16 - TXSA 49(7:35 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to NTX 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Brown at NTX 45.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - TXSA 45(6:47 - 4th) PENALTY on UTSA-Z.Franklin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
3 & 17 - TXSA 50(6:47 - 4th) F.Harris scrambles to UTSA 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Robertson; R.Brown at UTSA 48.
|Punt
4 & 19 - TXSA 48(6:00 - 4th) L.Dean punts 37 yards to NTX 15 Center-UTSA. R.Burns returned punt from the NTX 15. Tackled by J.Dabon at NTX 19.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 19(5:52 - 4th) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 19(5:45 - 4th) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman; T.Harmanson at NTX 22.
|-1 YD
3 & 7 - NTEXAS 22(5:06 - 4th) A.Aune scrambles to NTX 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Triplette at NTX 21.
|No Gain
4 & 8 - NTEXAS 21(4:35 - 4th) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for V.Gumms.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 21(4:29 - 4th) F.Harris scrambles to NTX 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at NTX 15.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 15(4:19 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to NTX 16 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at NTX 16.
|+16 YD
3 & 5 - TXSA 16(4:14 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to NTX 16. Catch made by O.Cardenas at NTX 16. Gain of 16 yards. O.Cardenas for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:07 - 4th) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:07 - 4th) J.Sackett kicks 50 yards from UTSA 35 to the NTX 15. A.Alberding returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTSA at NTX 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 15(4:03 - 4th) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at NTX 16.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 16(3:41 - 4th) PENALTY on NTX-NTX False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - NTEXAS 11(3:33 - 4th) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Smart.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - NTEXAS 11(3:28 - 4th) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Maclin.
|Punt
4 & 14 - NTEXAS 11(3:23 - 4th) B.Rodriguez punts 56 yards to UTSA 33 Center-NTX. Downed by NTX.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 33(3:06 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Davis; K.Wood at UTSA 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - TXSA 38(2:15 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Davis; L.Nixon at UTSA 40.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - TXSA 40(1:32 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 40. Catch made by O.Cardenas at UTSA 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at UTSA 46.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 46(0:57 - 4th) F.Harris kneels at the UTSA 45.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - TXSA 45(0:32 - 4th) F.Harris kneels at the UTSA 44.
