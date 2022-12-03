|
|
|LSU
|UGA
No. 1 Georgia romps into playoff with 50-30 SEC win vs LSU
ATLANTA (AP) With all sorts of turmoil behind them in the rankings, the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs left no doubt about the top team heading into the College Football Playoff, dismantling No. 11 LSU 50-30 in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday.
Stetson Bennett's threw a season-high four touchdown passes in another stellar postseason performance, while Christopher Smith gave the Bulldogs an early spark with a heads-up play that turned a seemingly harmless blocked field goal into a 96-yard TD.
Not that any fortuitous breaks were needed, but Georgia (13-0, No. 1 CFP) caught a big one when a deflected pass bounced off an LSU receiver's helmet and wound up being picked off by the Bulldogs, setting up a score that contributed to a 35-10 lead by halftime.
LSU's hopes of denying the reigning national champs their first SEC title since 2017 were further dampened by quarterback Jayden Daniels re-injuring a sore right ankle late in the first half. Not that backup Garrett Nussmeier played poorly, guiding the Tigers (9-4, No. 14 CFP) to three second-half touchdowns.
It wasn't nearly enough.
Georgia heads into the playoff assured of a return trip to Atlanta for a de facto semifinal home game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, just 75 miles from its Athens campus. The Bulldogs have already played twice this season at the futuristic stadium, routing Oregon in the season opener and cruising past the the Tigers before a predominantly red-and-black crowd.
LSU's outside hopes of crashing the four-team playoff field were wiped out a week ago by a stunning loss at Texas A&M, one of several upsets that will give the selection committee plenty to think about before its announcement Sunday.
Tennessee and Clemson also ruined their playoff hopes with losses late in the regular season, while No. 4 Southern California is presumably out after getting blown out by Utah in the Pac-12 title game Friday.
Just as the SEC game was kicking off, No. 3 TCU lost to Kansas State in overtime for the Big 12 championship, further clouding a playoff picture that suddenly looks much more favorable for No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Alabama.
No matter who makes the elite field, Georgia is firmly focused on becoming the first repeat national title since Alabama in 2011-12, having won all but one game this season by double-digit margins.
The Bulldogs showed they are more than just a bunch of talented athletes - this is a smart, well-coached group.
Late in the first quarter, LSU's 32-yard field goal attempt was swatted away by Nazir Stackhouse bursting through the middle of the line. The ball rolled to a stop at the Georgia 4 with Smith hovering over it, surveying the field.
As the dejected Tigers headed toward their sideline, thinking the play was over, Smith suddenly scooped up the ball and took odd the other way. With a convoy of about a half-dozen teammates and not an LSU player in sight, Smith sprinted all the way to the end zone to give Georgia a 7-0 lead.
After LSU quickly tied it up on Daniels' 53-yard touchdown pass to Kayshon Boutte, Bennett took control.
The sixth-year senior, a former walk-on who was offensive MVP of both Georgia playoffs wins a year ago, struck for four TD passes in a less than 15-minute span: 3 yards to Brock Bowers, 22 yards to Ladd McConkey, 14 yards to Darnell Washington and 3 yards to Dillon Bell.
Just like that, Georgia led 35-7.
Smith was in the middle of things again on a pick that set up the scoring play to McConkey.
The safety broke up a pass intended for Jack Bach, the ball bouncing off Bach's helmet before it was kept alive with a tip from Javon Bullard and finally wound up in the hands of Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon.
It was that kind of day for the Bulldogs.
THE TAKEAWAY
LSU: A promising debut season for coach Brian Kelly has turned a big ugly the last two weeks. The Tigers are on the right track but still have a bit of work to do to catch a powerhouse program like the Bulldogs.
Georgia: Win or lose in the SEC title game, the Bulldogs were seemingly assured of a spot in the playoff. But coach Kirby Smart continues to impress with his ability to keep the team motivated. While there were some defensive lapses in the second half, this game was never in doubt.
INJURY REPORT
While Daniels went down for LSU, Georgia lost a couple of players to injuries in the first half.
McConkey, who landed awkwardly making a catch along the sideline, and right offensive tackle Warren McClendon did not return after halftime.
UP NEXT
LSU: The Tigers get their postseason assignment Sunday, with the Citrus Bowl among the possibilities.
Georgia: The only question is who the Bulldogs will meet in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Eve, with TCU, Ohio State and SEC rival Alabama all in the mix.
---
|
G. Nussmeier
13 QB
294 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -13 RuYds
|
S. Bennett
13 QB
274 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, -6 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|27
|Rushing
|2
|9
|Passing
|20
|16
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|549
|529
|Total Plays
|72
|73
|Avg Gain
|7.6
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|47
|255
|Rush Attempts
|20
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|5.8
|Yards Passing
|502
|274
|Comp. - Att.
|31-52
|23-29
|Yards Per Pass
|8.4
|9.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-24
|4-33
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.3
|4-51.8
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|502
|PASS YDS
|274
|
|
|47
|RUSH YDS
|255
|
|
|549
|TOTAL YDS
|529
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Nussmeier 13 QB
|G. Nussmeier
|15/27
|294
|2
|1
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|16/24
|208
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|6
|55
|0
|47
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|3
|7
|1
|5
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|4
|4
|0
|3
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|6
|-6
|0
|5
|
G. Nussmeier 13 QB
|G. Nussmeier
|1
|-13
|0
|-13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Nabers 8 WR
|M. Nabers
|8
|5
|128
|1
|59
|
K. Boutte 7 WR
|K. Boutte
|12
|6
|107
|1
|53
|
J. Jenkins 10 WR
|J. Jenkins
|3
|3
|72
|1
|33
|
M. Taylor 86 TE
|M. Taylor
|8
|6
|63
|0
|27
|
K. Lacy 2 WR
|K. Lacy
|5
|3
|43
|0
|20
|
J. Bech 80 WR
|J. Bech
|3
|2
|43
|0
|23
|
B. Thomas Jr. 11 WR
|B. Thomas Jr.
|7
|2
|24
|0
|15
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|4
|3
|19
|0
|15
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Burns 28 S
|M. Burns
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Perkins 40 LB
|H. Perkins
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Brooks Jr. 3 S
|G. Brooks Jr.
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 5 S
|J. Ward
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ojulari 18 DE
|B. Ojulari
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bernard-Converse 24 CB
|J. Bernard-Converse
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Penn III 30 LB
|G. Penn III
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ryan 15 S
|S. Ryan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gaye 11 DE
|A. Gaye
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Garner 2 CB
|M. Garner
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roy 99 DT
|J. Roy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Boutte 7 WR
|K. Boutte
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Guillory 90 DT
|J. Guillory
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wingo 92 DL
|M. Wingo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foucha 13 S
|J. Foucha
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Ramos 34 K
|D. Ramos
|1/2
|42
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|4
|43.3
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Clayton Jr. 26 WR
|G. Clayton Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|23/29
|274
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Milton 2 RB
|K. Milton
|8
|113
|0
|51
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|12
|77
|0
|28
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|14
|55
|2
|10
|
B. Robinson 22 RB
|B. Robinson
|5
|20
|0
|8
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|2
|-6
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Bowers 19 TE
|B. Bowers
|6
|6
|81
|1
|32
|
L. McConkey 84 WR
|L. McConkey
|6
|5
|69
|1
|22
|
M. Rosemy-Jacksaint 1 WR
|M. Rosemy-Jacksaint
|4
|3
|47
|0
|18
|
D. Blaylock 8 WR
|D. Blaylock
|2
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
D. Washington 0 TE
|D. Washington
|1
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|3
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
A. Smith 11 WR
|A. Smith
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Bell 86 WR
|D. Bell
|3
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
A. Mitchell 5 WR
|A. Mitchell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Milton 2 RB
|K. Milton
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Bullard 22 DB
|J. Bullard
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mondon Jr. 2 LB
|S. Mondon Jr.
|5-3
|0.0
|1
|
K. Ringo 5 DB
|K. Ringo
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lassiter 3 DB
|K. Lassiter
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Starks 24 DB
|M. Starks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 88 DL
|J. Carter
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Daniel-Sisavanh 14 DB
|D. Daniel-Sisavanh
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Beal Jr. 33 LB
|R. Beal Jr.
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Chambliss 32 LB
|C. Chambliss
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Walthour 90 DL
|T. Walthour
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Logue 96 DL
|Z. Logue
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davis 0 LB
|R. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dumas-Johnson 10 LB
|J. Dumas-Johnson
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 13 DL
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Stackhouse 78 DL
|N. Stackhouse
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Marshall 15 LB
|T. Marshall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 23 DB
|T. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Thorson 92 P
|B. Thorson
|4
|51.8
|3
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to LSU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Beal; N.Stackhouse at LSU 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 25(14:37 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at LSU 32.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - LSU 32(14:07 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 32. Catch made by J.Jenkins at LSU 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Ringo at LSU 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 41(13:38 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to LSU 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard at LSU 46.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LSU 46(12:53 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Boutte.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LSU 46(12:47 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Boutte.
|Punt
4 & 5 - LSU 46(12:42 - 1st) J.Bramblett punts 33 yards to UGA 21 Center-S.Roy. Downed by J.Jenkins.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 21(12:33 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Gaye at UGA 21.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 21(11:52 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at UGA 27.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UGA 27(11:06 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for K.McIntosh.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UGA 27(11:01 - 1st) B.Thorson punts 56 yards to LSU 17 Center-UGA. G.Clayton returned punt from the LSU 17. Tackled by N.Green at LSU 17.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 17(10:52 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 17. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 17. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Ringo at LSU 27.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 27(10:29 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 27. Catch made by K.Boutte at LSU 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard at LSU 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - LSU 34(9:57 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to LSU 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon; J.Dumas-Johnson at LSU 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 37(9:18 - 1st) J.Daniels scrambles to LSU 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Davis at LSU 40.
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 40(8:53 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 40. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 40. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Lassiter at UGA 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 42(8:12 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to UGA 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon; T.Marshall at UGA 39.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 39(7:35 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to UGA 39. Catch made by K.Lacy at UGA 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Lassiter at UGA 23.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 23(7:17 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Lacy. PENALTY on UGA-T.Marshall Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 5 - LSU 18(7:10 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to UGA 18. Catch made by M.Taylor at UGA 18. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at UGA 20.
|Sack
2 & 7 - LSU 20(6:32 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at UGA 22 for -2 yards (T.Walthour)
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - LSU 22(5:46 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to UGA 22. Catch made by B.Thomas at UGA 22. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Ringo at UGA 7.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 7(5:18 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to UGA 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Beal at UGA 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LSU 5(4:43 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Boutte.
|Sack
3 & Goal - LSU 5(4:37 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at UGA 14 for -9 yards (C.Chambliss)
4 & 14 - LSU 21(3:55 - 1st) D.Ramos 32 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-S.Roy Holder-J.Bramblett. N.Stackhouse blocked the kick. C.Smith recovered the blocked kick. C.Smith for 95 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:33 - 1st) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(3:33 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(3:33 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to LSU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Chambliss at LSU 32.
|+15 YD
2 & 3 - LSU 32(3:01 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 32. Catch made by J.Williams at LSU 32. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Smith at LSU 47.
|+53 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 47(2:34 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 47. Catch made by K.Boutte at LSU 47. Gain of 53 yards. K.Boutte for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:21 - 1st) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:21 - 1st) N.Dibert kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the UGA End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 25(2:21 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 25. Catch made by L.McConkey at UGA 25. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Garner at UGA 36.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 36(1:49 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 36. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 36. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at LSU 49.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 49(1:32 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to LSU 49. Catch made by B.Bowers at LSU 49. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at LSU 17.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 17(1:11 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to LSU 17. Catch made by K.McIntosh at LSU 17. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by H.Perkins at LSU 8. PENALTY on LSU-LSU Illegal Block Above the Waist 4 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 4(0:43 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to LSU 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Roy at LSU 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UGA 3(0:10 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for A.Mitchell.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - UGA 3(0:08 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to LSU 3. Catch made by B.Bowers at LSU 3. Gain of 3 yards. B.Bowers for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:03 - 1st) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:03 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(0:03 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to LSU 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at LSU 23.
|Int
2 & 12 - LSU 23(15:00 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass INTERCEPTED at LSU 22. Intercepted by S.Mondon at LSU 22. Tackled by LSU at LSU 22.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:43 - 2nd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(14:43 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by B.Thomas at LSU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon; J.Bullard at LSU 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - LSU 34(14:23 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Thomas.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 34(14:17 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to LSU 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Walthour; K.Lassiter at LSU 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - LSU 33(13:39 - 2nd) J.Bramblett punts 50 yards to UGA 17 Center-S.Roy. Fair catch by L.McConkey.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 17(13:32 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Perkins at UGA 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - UGA 20(12:59 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Burns at UGA 22.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - UGA 22(12:15 - 2nd) K.Milton rushed to UGA 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari; A.Gaye at UGA 29.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 29(11:36 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 29. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at UGA 29. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by H.Perkins at UGA 46.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 46(10:57 - 2nd) K.Milton rushed to LSU 30 for 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Garner at LSU 30.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 30(10:37 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to LSU 30. Catch made by K.Milton at LSU 30. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at LSU 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - UGA 31(9:51 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to LSU 31. Catch made by B.Bowers at LSU 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at LSU 27.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - UGA 27(9:10 - 2nd) S.Bennett scrambles to LSU 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at LSU 25.
|No Good
4 & 5 - UGA 33(8:24 - 2nd) J.Podlesny 43 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-P.Walker Holder-S.Bennett.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 25(8:21 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Thomas.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LSU 25(8:13 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Boutte.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LSU 25(8:09 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers.
|Punt
4 & 10 - LSU 25(8:01 - 2nd) J.Bramblett punts 51 yards to UGA 24 Center-S.Roy. Fair catch by L.McConkey.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UGA 24(7:54 - 2nd) PENALTY on UGA-B.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - UGA 19(7:54 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at UGA 23.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - UGA 23(7:23 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for M.Rosemy-Jacksaint. PENALTY on LSU-M.Baskerville Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 38(7:23 - 2nd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Perkins at UGA 40.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UGA 40(6:44 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for L.McConkey.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - UGA 40(6:36 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 40. Catch made by L.McConkey at UGA 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at LSU 50.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 50(6:19 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to LSU 50. Catch made by D.Blaylock at LSU 50. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Ryan at LSU 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 39(5:35 - 2nd) K.Milton rushed to LSU 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at LSU 37.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UGA 37(4:54 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for M.Rosemy-Jacksaint.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - UGA 37(4:47 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to LSU 37. Catch made by D.Blaylock at LSU 37. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 25(4:26 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by K.McIntosh at LSU 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Burns at LSU 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - UGA 22(3:54 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to LSU 22. Catch made by L.McConkey at LSU 22. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.Perkins at LSU 18.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - UGA 18(3:33 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to LSU 18. Catch made by B.Bowers at LSU 18. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at LSU 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 14(2:57 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Bell.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 14(2:53 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to LSU 14. Catch made by D.Washington at LSU 14. Gain of 14 yards. D.Washington for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:48 - 2nd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:48 - 2nd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(2:48 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to LSU 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at LSU 24.
|Sack
2 & 11 - LSU 24(2:25 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at LSU 19 for -5 yards (J.Carter)
|No Gain
3 & 16 - LSU 19(2:11 - 2nd) G.Nussmeier steps back to pass. G.Nussmeier pass incomplete intended for K.Boutte.
|Punt
4 & 16 - LSU 19(2:05 - 2nd) J.Bramblett punts 39 yards to UGA 42 Center-S.Roy. Fair catch by L.McConkey.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 42(1:58 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 42. Catch made by K.Jackson at UGA 42. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Burns at LSU 39.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 39(1:50 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to LSU 24 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.Burns at LSU 24.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 24(1:22 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to LSU 24. Catch made by L.McConkey at LSU 24. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Bernard-Converse; G.Brooks at LSU 2.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 2(0:51 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to LSU 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville; M.Burns at LSU 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UGA 3(0:37 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to LSU 3. Catch made by D.Bell at LSU 3. Gain of 3 yards. D.Bell for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:32 - 2nd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 2nd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(0:32 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by M.Taylor at LSU 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Mondon at LSU 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - LSU 33(0:29 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 33. Catch made by J.Emery at LSU 33. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Starks at LSU 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 36(0:25 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 36. Catch made by K.Boutte at LSU 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon at LSU 45.
|+20 YD
2 & 1 - LSU 45(0:19 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 45. Catch made by J.Bech at LSU 45. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel-Sisavanh at UGA 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 35(0:11 - 2nd) J.Daniels spikes the ball.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 35(0:10 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to UGA 35. Catch made by K.Boutte at UGA 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard at UGA 24.
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - LSU 32(0:06 - 2nd) D.Ramos 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Roy Holder-J.Bramblett.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Dibert kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the UGA End Zone. D.Edwards returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.Perkins at UGA 20.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 20(14:55 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 28 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Burns at UGA 28.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - UGA 28(14:19 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at UGA 38.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 38(14:01 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 38. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at UGA 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by H.Perkins at LSU 50.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UGA 50(13:50 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for UGA. PENALTY on LSU-A.Gaye Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 5 - UGA 45(13:36 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to LSU 47 for -2 yards. K.McIntosh FUMBLES forced by LSU. Fumble RECOVERED by UGA-K.McIntosh at LSU 47. Tackled by J.Ward at LSU 47.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - UGA 47(12:54 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to LSU 47. Catch made by A.Smith at LSU 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Ryan at LSU 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 40(12:12 - 3rd) K.Milton rushed to LSU 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at LSU 35.
|-8 YD
2 & 5 - UGA 35(11:31 - 3rd) S.Bennett rushed to LSU 43 for -8 yards. S.Bennett FUMBLES forced by LSU. Fumble RECOVERED by LSU-J.Roy at LSU 43. Tackled by at LSU 43. PENALTY on UGA-S.Bennett Offensive Low Block 15 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 43(11:24 - 3rd) G.Nussmeier pass complete to LSU 43. Catch made by K.Boutte at LSU 43. Gain of 20 yards. K.Boutte ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 37(10:59 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to UGA 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Walthour; J.Dumas-Johnson at UGA 34.
|+34 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 34(10:39 - 3rd) G.Nussmeier pass complete to UGA 34. Catch made by M.Nabers at UGA 34. Gain of 34 yards. M.Nabers for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:33 - 3rd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:33 - 3rd) N.Dibert kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the UGA End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 25(10:33 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at UGA 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - UGA 29(9:58 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville; M.Garner at UGA 33.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - UGA 33(9:37 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Bell.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UGA 33(9:34 - 3rd) B.Thorson punts 40 yards to LSU 27 Center-P.Walker. Fair catch by G.Clayton.
|Result
|Play
|+59 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 27(9:27 - 3rd) G.Nussmeier pass complete to LSU 27. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 27. Gain of 59 yards. Tackled by at UGA 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 14(8:59 - 3rd) G.Nussmeier steps back to pass. G.Nussmeier pass incomplete intended for B.Thomas.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LSU 14(8:54 - 3rd) G.Nussmeier steps back to pass. G.Nussmeier pass incomplete intended for B.Thomas.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - LSU 14(8:49 - 3rd) G.Nussmeier pass complete to UGA 14. Catch made by M.Taylor at UGA 14. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at UGA 5. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - LSU 5(8:02 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to UGA 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson; J.Carter at UGA 5.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 5(7:59 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Penn; M.Wingo at UGA 10.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - UGA 10(7:21 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Gaye at UGA 9.
|+18 YD
3 & 6 - UGA 9(6:41 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 9. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at UGA 9. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse; J.Foucha at UGA 27.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 27(5:59 - 3rd) K.Milton rushed to UGA 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Burns at UGA 34.
|+51 YD
2 & 3 - UGA 34(5:21 - 3rd) K.Milton rushed to LSU 15 for 51 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Burns at LSU 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 15(4:44 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to LSU 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Guillory at LSU 12.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - UGA 12(4:04 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to LSU 2 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Garner; H.Perkins at LSU 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 2(3:37 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to LSU End Zone for 2 yards. K.McIntosh for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:32 - 3rd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:32 - 3rd) J.Podlesny kicks 54 yards from UGA 35 to the LSU 11. Out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 35(3:32 - 3rd) G.Nussmeier pass complete to LSU 35. Catch made by K.Boutte at LSU 35. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Bullard at LSU 42.
|+47 YD
2 & 3 - LSU 42(3:09 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to UGA 11 for 47 yards. Tackled by K.Lassiter at UGA 11.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 11(2:23 - 3rd) G.Nussmeier steps back to pass. G.Nussmeier pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins. PENALTY on UGA-K.Ringo Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 2(2:18 - 3rd) N.Cain rushed to UGA 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Carter; J.Dumas-Johnson at UGA 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - LSU 1(1:51 - 3rd) N.Cain rushed to UGA End Zone for 1 yards. N.Cain for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:46 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Nussmeier steps back to pass. G.Nussmeier pass incomplete intended for LSU. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:46 - 3rd) N.Dibert kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the UGA End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 25(1:46 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at UGA 28.
|+23 YD
2 & 7 - UGA 28(1:09 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 28. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 28. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse at LSU 49.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 49(0:27 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to LSU 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Roy at LSU 41.
|+28 YD
2 & 2 - UGA 41(15:00 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to LSU 13 for 28 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at LSU 13.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 13(14:21 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to LSU 6 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at LSU 6.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - UGA 6(14:03 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to LSU 8 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Roy; H.Perkins at LSU 8.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - UGA 8(13:20 - 4th) K.McIntosh rushed to LSU End Zone for 8 yards. K.McIntosh for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(13:13 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Mitchell steps back to pass. Catch made by D.Washington at LSU 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:13 - 4th) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(13:13 - 4th) G.Nussmeier pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by M.Taylor at LSU 25. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Mondon at LSU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 35(12:46 - 4th) G.Nussmeier steps back to pass. G.Nussmeier pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 35(12:40 - 4th) G.Nussmeier pass complete to LSU 35. Catch made by K.Lacy at LSU 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by at LSU 42.
|+23 YD
3 & 3 - LSU 42(12:18 - 4th) G.Nussmeier pass complete to LSU 42. Catch made by J.Bech at LSU 42. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by T.Smith; M.Starks at UGA 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 35(11:49 - 4th) G.Nussmeier pass complete to UGA 35. Catch made by J.Williams at UGA 35. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon at UGA 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - LSU 34(11:17 - 4th) N.Cain rushed to UGA 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Logue at UGA 29.
|Int
3 & 4 - LSU 29(10:51 - 4th) G.Nussmeier pass INTERCEPTED at UGA End Zone. Intercepted by C.Smith at UGA End Zone. Pushed out of bounds by K.Boutte at UGA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 20(10:43 - 4th) K.Milton rushed to UGA 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Ward; G.Brooks at UGA 28. PENALTY on UGA-A.Mims Personal Foul / Offense 14 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
2 & 16 - UGA 14(10:23 - 4th) K.Milton rushed to UGA 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks; M.Baskerville at UGA 23.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - UGA 23(9:38 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 28 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Bernard-Converse at UGA 28.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UGA 28(9:14 - 4th) B.Thorson punts 55 yards to LSU 17 Center-P.Walker. Fair catch by G.Clayton.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 17(9:07 - 4th) G.Nussmeier steps back to pass. G.Nussmeier pass incomplete intended for M.Taylor.
|+30 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 17(9:01 - 4th) G.Nussmeier pass complete to LSU 17. Catch made by J.Jenkins at LSU 17. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Ringo at LSU 47.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 47(8:33 - 4th) G.Nussmeier pass complete to LSU 47. Catch made by K.Lacy at LSU 47. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Starks at UGA 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 33(8:10 - 4th) G.Nussmeier steps back to pass. G.Nussmeier pass incomplete intended for M.Taylor.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LSU 33(8:05 - 4th) G.Nussmeier steps back to pass. G.Nussmeier pass incomplete intended for B.Thomas.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LSU 33(7:41 - 4th) G.Nussmeier pass complete to UGA 33. Catch made by M.Nabers at UGA 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 25. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. G.Nussmeier steps back to pass. G.Nussmeier pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers.
|+33 YD
4 & 10 - LSU 33(7:21 - 4th) G.Nussmeier pass complete to UGA 33. Catch made by J.Jenkins at UGA 33. Gain of 33 yards. J.Jenkins for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:12 - 4th) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:12 - 4th) N.Dibert kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the UGA End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 25(7:12 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at UGA 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - UGA 27(6:29 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse; G.Penn at UGA 29.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - UGA 29(5:42 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at UGA 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - UGA 34(4:55 - 4th) B.Thorson punts 56 yards to LSU 10 Center-P.Walker. Downed by N.Green.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 10(4:43 - 4th) G.Nussmeier pass complete to LSU 10. Catch made by M.Taylor at LSU 10. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard at LSU 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 37(4:17 - 4th) G.Nussmeier pass complete to LSU 37. Catch made by J.Williams at LSU 37. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel-Sisavanh at LSU 40. PENALTY on UGA-D.Daniel-Sisavanh Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. G.Nussmeier pass complete to LSU 37. Catch made by J.Williams at LSU 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel-Sisavanh at LSU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LSU 40(4:01 - 4th) G.Nussmeier steps back to pass. G.Nussmeier pass incomplete intended for K.Lacy.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - LSU 40(3:55 - 4th) G.Nussmeier pass complete to LSU 40. Catch made by M.Taylor at LSU 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Starks at UGA 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 49(3:38 - 4th) G.Nussmeier steps back to pass. G.Nussmeier pass incomplete intended for K.Lacy.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LSU 49(3:33 - 4th) G.Nussmeier steps back to pass. G.Nussmeier pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|Sack
3 & 10 - LSU 49(3:28 - 4th) G.Nussmeier steps back to pass. G.Nussmeier sacked at LSU 38 for -13 yards (R.Beal) G.Nussmeier FUMBLES forced by R.Beal. Fumble RECOVERED by UGA-W.Brinson at LSU 38. Tackled by LSU at LSU 38.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 38(3:21 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to LSU 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse at LSU 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - UGA 30(2:35 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to LSU 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Penn; J.Foucha at LSU 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 27(1:48 - 4th) S.Bennett kneels at the LSU 28.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UGA 28(1:06 - 4th) S.Bennett kneels at the LSU 30.
|-1 YD
3 & 13 - UGA 30(0:36 - 4th) S.Bennett kneels at the LSU 31.
