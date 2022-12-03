Drive Chart
|
|
|TOLEDO
|OHIO
Key Players
|
D. Finn
7 QB
154 PaYds, PaTD, 86 RuYds
|
S. Bangura
22 RB
56 RuYds, RuTD, 13 ReYds, 4 RECs
Touchdown 11:38
J.Stuart rushed to OHI End Zone for 29 yards. J.Stuart for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
75
yds
3:22
pos
6
0
Touchdown 6:47
S.Bangura rushed to TOL 1 for yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. S.Bangura rushed to TOL End Zone for 2 yards. S.Bangura for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
14
plays
99
yds
7:14
pos
7
6
Field Goal 0:16
T.Cluckey 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Lisk Holder-J.Batzke.
13
plays
74
yds
4:38
pos
10
7
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 10:36
D.Finn pass complete to OHI 16. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at OHI 16. Gain of 16 yards. D.Blankumsee for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on OHI-T.Drake Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
16
plays
95
yds
7:15
pos
16
7
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|14
|Rushing
|10
|6
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-16
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|390
|262
|Total Plays
|71
|60
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|236
|99
|Rush Attempts
|46
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|154
|163
|Comp. - Att.
|16-25
|17-31
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|11-79
|2-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-46.8
|5-42.8
|Return Yards
|17
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-20
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1--3
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|154
|PASS YDS
|163
|
|
|236
|RUSH YDS
|99
|
|
|390
|TOTAL YDS
|262
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|16/25
|154
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Stuart 21 RB
|J. Stuart
|9
|93
|1
|48
|
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|18
|86
|0
|17
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|17
|53
|0
|15
|
P. Boone 33 RB
|P. Boone
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Newton 1 WR
|J. Newton
|7
|6
|77
|0
|20
|
D. Blankumsee 0 WR
|D. Blankumsee
|5
|4
|33
|1
|16
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|5
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
J. Turner 9 TE
|J. Turner
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Torres 88 TE
|A. Torres
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
L. Kuhl 40 TE
|L. Kuhl
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Stuart 21 RB
|J. Stuart
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Gant 19 LB
|D. Gant
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hook 25 S
|M. Hook
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Delancy III 11 CB
|R. Delancy III
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 1 DT
|D. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Ford 7 S
|Z. Ford
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bauer 6 S
|N. Bauer
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Johnson 2 LB
|D. Johnson
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Mitchell 27 CB
|Q. Mitchell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Givhan 5 LB
|N. Givhan
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Poynter 59 DT
|M. Poynter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barrow 42 LB
|J. Barrow
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rogers 56 OL
|D. Rogers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexander 98 DT
|D. Alexander
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hines 91 LB
|J. Hines
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 13 CB
|C. McDonald
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Cluckey 17 K
|T. Cluckey
|1/1
|44
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Batzke 39 P
|J. Batzke
|4
|46.5
|2
|59
|
T. Cluckey 17 K
|T. Cluckey
|1
|48.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Vandeross III 15 WR
|J. Vandeross III
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Beale 10 WR
|A. Beale
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Harris 10 QB
|C. Harris
|17/31
|163
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Bangura 22 RB
|S. Bangura
|20
|56
|1
|7
|
S. Wiglusz 12 WR
|S. Wiglusz
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
C. Harris 10 QB
|C. Harris
|6
|12
|0
|10
|
J. Jones 8 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Kacmarek 87 TE
|W. Kacmarek
|4
|2
|39
|0
|32
|
J. Jones 8 WR
|J. Jones
|5
|3
|38
|0
|21
|
S. Wiglusz 12 WR
|S. Wiglusz
|5
|3
|36
|0
|18
|
M. Cross 19 WR
|M. Cross
|4
|3
|20
|0
|15
|
J. Bostic 18 WR
|J. Bostic
|4
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
L. Cross 57 DE
|L. Cross
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
S. Bangura 22 RB
|S. Bangura
|5
|4
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Foster 86 TE
|T. Foster
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Burton 2 TE
|A. Burton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Floyd 20 S
|A. Floyd
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Houston 32 LB
|B. Houston
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Sanders 19 CB
|Z. Sanders
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mathews 55 DT
|R. Mathews
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Birchette 8 CB
|J. Birchette
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams Jr. 22 S
|A. Williams Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Drake 11 S
|T. Drake
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dugan 52 DE
|B. Dugan
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
V. Watkins 17 DE
|V. Watkins
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Blauser 33 LB
|C. Blauser
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Parodie 4 CB
|R. Parodie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Caesar 50 DT
|K. Caesar
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Cox Jr. 7 CB
|T. Cox Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCrory 40 DE
|J. McCrory
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burton 44 DE
|J. Burton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Vakos 90 K
|N. Vakos
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Wilson 43 P
|J. Wilson
|5
|42.8
|4
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Wilburn 3 WR
|K. Wilburn
|4
|31.5
|41
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Wiglusz 12 WR
|S. Wiglusz
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Vandenberg kicks 61 yards from OHI 35 to the TOL 4. J.Vandeross returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.McCrory; B.Johnson at TOL 25.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(14:56 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 25. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at TOL 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Mathews at TOL 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 34(14:40 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Mathews at TOL 34.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 34(14:09 - 1st) D.Finn rushed to TOL 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at TOL 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41(13:30 - 1st) D.Finn rushed to TOL 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by OHI at TOL 43.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 43(13:10 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 43. Catch made by J.Newton at TOL 43. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Drake at OHI 40. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40(12:45 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to OHI 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at OHI 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 32(12:14 - 1st) D.Finn rushed to OHI 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders; J.McCrory at OHI 29.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 29(11:48 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to OHI End Zone for 29 yards. J.Stuart for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:38 - 1st) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:38 - 1st) T.Cluckey kicks 61 yards from TOL 35 to the OHI 4. K.Wilburn returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Vandeross at OHI 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 45(11:30 - 1st) C.Harris rushed to OHI 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Hook at OHI 47.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - OHIO 47(10:55 - 1st) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 47. Catch made by S.Bangura at OHI 47. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Hook at OHI 47.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - OHIO 47(10:11 - 1st) C.Harris rushed to TOL 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 49.
|Punt
4 & 4 - OHIO 49(9:35 - 1st) J.Wilson punts 47 yards to TOL 2 Center-J.Holloway. Downed by OHI.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 2(9:25 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 13 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd; Z.Sanders at TOL 13.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 13(9:00 - 1st) D.Finn rushed to TOL 30 for 17 yards. Tackled by OHI at TOL 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(8:26 - 1st) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by V.Watkins at TOL 33.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 33(7:51 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 33. Catch made by A.Torres at TOL 33. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at TOL 43.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 43(7:22 - 1st) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at TOL 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - TOLEDO 41(6:43 - 1st) D.Finn rushed to TOL 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by OHI at TOL 43. PENALTY on TOL-D.Finn Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
3 & 15 - TOLEDO 38(6:12 - 1st) D.Finn rushed to TOL 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by OHI at TOL 45.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TOLEDO 45(6:00 - 1st) T.Cluckey punts 48 yards to OHI 7 Center-B.Lisk. Downed by R.Delancy.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 7(5:44 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Rogers; J.Hines at OHI 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 10(5:08 - 1st) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 10. Catch made by J.Bostic at OHI 10. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Hook at OHI 20.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 20(4:34 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to OHI 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; N.Givhan at OHI 26.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - OHIO 26(3:53 - 1st) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 26. Catch made by J.Jones at OHI 26. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by Q.Mitchell; Z.Ford at OHI 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 40(3:24 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at OHI 42.
|-4 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 42(3:01 - 1st) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 42. Catch made by S.Bangura at OHI 42. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by TOL at OHI 38.
|+5 YD
3 & 12 - OHIO 38(2:19 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Gant; D.Johnson at OHI 43.
|Punt
4 & 7 - OHIO 43(1:38 - 1st) J.Wilson punts 42 yards to TOL 15 Center-J.Holloway. Fair catch by A.Beale. PENALTY on OHI-J.Holloway Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(1:26 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 30. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at TOL 37.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 37(0:54 - 1st) PENALTY on TOL-L.Kuhl False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 32(0:27 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 32 for yards. Tackled by B.Houston; C.Blauser at TOL 39. PENALTY on TOL-N.Rosi Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 18 - TOLEDO 22(15:00 - 2nd) D.Finn rushed to TOL 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Dugan at TOL 25.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TOLEDO 25(14:21 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Turner.
|Punt
4 & 15 - TOLEDO 25(14:13 - 2nd) J.Batzke punts 59 yards to OHI 16 Center-B.Lisk. Downed by R.Delancy.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 16(14:01 - 2nd) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 16. Catch made by M.Cross at OHI 16. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by R.Delancy at OHI 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 31(13:30 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Hook at OHI 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - OHIO 37(12:58 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Barrow; D.Johnson at OHI 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 42(12:14 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; D.Gant at OHI 44.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - OHIO 44(11:37 - 2nd) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - OHIO 44(11:31 - 2nd) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 44. Catch made by S.Bangura at OHI 44. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by R.Delancy at TOL 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 43(11:08 - 2nd) C.Harris pass complete to TOL 43. Catch made by M.Cross at TOL 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Delancy; M.Hook at TOL 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - OHIO 39(10:28 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to TOL 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Poynter; D.Alexander at TOL 37.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - OHIO 37(9:42 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to TOL 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gant; D.Johnson at TOL 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 33(9:10 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to TOL 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Hook; D.Gant at TOL 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - OHIO 26(8:42 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to TOL 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 22. PENALTY on OHI-P.Titsworth Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 37(8:18 - 2nd) C.Harris pass complete to TOL 37. Catch made by W.Kacmarek at TOL 37. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by Q.Mitchell at TOL 5.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - OHIO 5(7:58 - 2nd) C.Harris pass complete to TOL 5. Tackled by M.Hook; J.Hines at TOL 2. Catch made by J.Jones at TOL 5. Gain of 3 yards.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - OHIO 2(7:17 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to TOL 1 for yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. S.Bangura rushed to TOL End Zone for 2 yards. S.Bangura for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:47 - 2nd) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:47 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the TOL End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(6:47 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd; J.McCrory at TOL 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 26(6:26 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 26(6:21 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Stuart.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TOLEDO 26(6:16 - 2nd) J.Batzke punts 39 yards to OHI 35 Center-B.Lisk. S.Wiglusz returned punt from the OHI 35. Tackled by R.Delancy at OHI 35.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 35(6:08 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by TOL at OHI 37.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 37(5:35 - 2nd) C.Harris rushed to OHI 47 for 10 yards. Tackled by TOL at OHI 47.
|Int
1 & 10 - OHIO 47(5:00 - 2nd) C.Harris pass INTERCEPTED at TOL 22. Intercepted by N.Bauer at TOL 22. Tackled by OHI at TOL 19.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 19(4:54 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 21 for yards. Tackled by OHI at TOL 21. PENALTY on TOL-K.Ateman Offensive Holding 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 19 - TOLEDO 10(4:48 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
|-1 YD
2 & 19 - TOLEDO 10(4:31 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Caesar; V.Watkins at TOL 9.
|+20 YD
3 & 20 - TOLEDO 9(3:53 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 9. Catch made by J.Newton at TOL 9. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at TOL 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 29(3:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on TOL-D.Maddox False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 15 - TOLEDO 24(3:14 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 24. Catch made by J.Turner at TOL 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at TOL 35.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 35(2:55 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 35. Catch made by J.Newton at TOL 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by OHI at TOL 43.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 43(2:36 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 43. Catch made by J.Newton at TOL 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at OHI 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 46(2:28 - 2nd) D.Finn scrambles to OHI 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 42(1:52 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to OHI 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Mathews; J.Burton at OHI 37.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 37(1:09 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to OHI 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Houston; Z.Sanders at OHI 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(0:58 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|-7 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(0:50 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to OHI 30. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at OHI 30. Gain of -7 yards. Tackled by R.Mathews; B.Dugan at OHI 37.
|Penalty
3 & 17 - TOLEDO 37(0:29 - 2nd) PENALTY on TOL-M.Berg False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
3 & 22 - TOLEDO 42(0:29 - 2nd) D.Finn rushed to OHI 26 for 16 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at OHI 26.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - TOLEDO 34(0:21 - 2nd) T.Cluckey 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Lisk Holder-J.Batzke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:16 - 2nd) T.Cluckey kicks 64 yards from TOL 35 to the OHI 1. K.Wilburn returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Vandeross at OHI 26. PENALTY on TOL-A.Smith Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 31(0:10 - 2nd) C.Harris kneels at the OHI 26.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to the OHI End Zone. K.Wilburn returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Delancy at OHI 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 24(14:56 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford; Q.Mitchell at OHI 29.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - OHIO 29(14:35 - 3rd) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Bostic.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - OHIO 29(14:32 - 3rd) C.Harris rushed to OHI 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at OHI 30.
|Punt
4 & 4 - OHIO 30(14:20 - 3rd) J.Wilson punts 51 yards to TOL 19 Center-J.Holloway. Downed by OHI.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 19(13:58 - 3rd) D.Finn rushed to TOL 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Houston; C.Blauser at TOL 21.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 21(13:23 - 3rd) D.Finn rushed to TOL 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at TOL 26.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 26(12:46 - 3rd) D.Finn scrambles to TOL 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at TOL 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 34(12:04 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Blauser at TOL 36.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 36(11:32 - 3rd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 36(11:27 - 3rd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 36. Catch made by M.Kelly at TOL 36. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at TOL 38.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TOLEDO 38(10:55 - 3rd) J.Batzke punts 39 yards to OHI 23 Center-B.Lisk. Downed by R.Delancy.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - OHIO 23(10:44 - 3rd) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris sacked at OHI 16 for -7 yards (N.Givhan)
|+6 YD
2 & 17 - OHIO 16(10:01 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by TOL at OHI 22.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - OHIO 22(9:25 - 3rd) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for W.Kacmarek.
|Punt
4 & 11 - OHIO 22(9:08 - 3rd) J.Wilson punts 43 yards to TOL 35 Center-J.Holloway. A.Beale returned punt from the TOL 35. Tackled by S.Bonner at OHI 45. PENALTY on TOL-J.Vanderbosch Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40(8:54 - 3rd) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 36 for -4 yards. Tackled by C.Blauser at TOL 36.
|+48 YD
2 & 14 - TOLEDO 36(8:26 - 3rd) J.Stuart rushed to OHI 16 for 48 yards. Tackled by T.Drake at OHI 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 16(8:06 - 3rd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for TOL.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 16(8:02 - 3rd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Turner.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 16(7:53 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to OHI 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 10.
|Sack
4 & 4 - TOLEDO 10(7:11 - 3rd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn sacked at OHI 19 for -9 yards (K.Caesar)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 19(7:05 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Barrow; D.Johnson at OHI 21.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 21(6:25 - 3rd) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 21. Catch made by J.Bostic at OHI 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TOL at OHI 28.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - OHIO 28(6:05 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at OHI 29.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 29(5:33 - 3rd) S.Wiglusz rushed to TOL 41 for 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Bauer at TOL 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 41(4:56 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to TOL 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; J.Hines at TOL 40.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 40(4:10 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to TOL 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 42.
|+1 YD
3 & 11 - OHIO 42(3:36 - 3rd) C.Harris pass complete to TOL 42. Catch made by M.Cross at TOL 42. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 41.
|Punt
4 & 10 - OHIO 41(2:58 - 3rd) J.Wilson punts 31 yards to TOL 10 Center-J.Holloway. Fair catch by A.Beale.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 10(2:51 - 3rd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Blankumsee.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 10(2:45 - 3rd) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Dugan; C.Blauser at TOL 11.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 11(2:08 - 3rd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 11. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 11. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by OHI at TOL 21.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 21(1:45 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Parodie at TOL 26.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 26(1:09 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 41 for 15 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at TOL 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41(0:51 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory at TOL 44.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 44(0:18 - 3rd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 44. Catch made by J.Newton at TOL 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at OHI 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48(15:00 - 4th) D.Finn rushed to OHI 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at OHI 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 46(14:27 - 4th) M.Kelly rushed to OHI 40 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Floyd at OHI 40.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 40(13:58 - 4th) M.Kelly rushed to OHI 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders; V.Watkins at OHI 36.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 36(13:26 - 4th) M.Kelly rushed to OHI 39 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at OHI 39.
|+8 YD
2 & 13 - TOLEDO 39(12:49 - 4th) D.Finn scrambles to OHI 31 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OHI at OHI 31. Ohio challenged the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld. Timeout #1 by OHI.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 31(12:19 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to OHI 31. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at OHI 31. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 16.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 16(12:02 - 4th) M.Kelly rushed to OHI 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Dugan at OHI 17.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 17(11:37 - 4th) PENALTY on TOL-N.Rosi False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 16 - TOLEDO 22(11:21 - 4th) D.Finn rushed to OHI 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 16.
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 16(10:42 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to OHI 16. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at OHI 16. Gain of 16 yards. D.Blankumsee for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on OHI-T.Drake Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(10:36 - 4th) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:36 - 4th) T.Cluckey kicks 61 yards from TOL 35 to the OHI 4. K.Wilburn returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Cluckey at OHI 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 40(10:29 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hines; N.Bauer at OHI 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 40(9:51 - 4th) C.Harris rushed to OHI 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at OHI 42.
|+21 YD
3 & 8 - OHIO 42(9:14 - 4th) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 42. Catch made by J.Jones at OHI 42. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at TOL 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 37(8:58 - 4th) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for S.Bangura.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OHIO 37(8:50 - 4th) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|-1 YD
3 & 10 - OHIO 37(8:46 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to TOL 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Alexander; D.Johnson at TOL 38.
|No Good
4 & 11 - OHIO 46(8:20 - 4th) N.Vakos 56 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 38(8:15 - 4th) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by V.Watkins at TOL 37.
|+13 YD
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 37(7:39 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 37. Catch made by J.Newton at TOL 37. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Birchette at TOL 50.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 50(7:15 - 4th) M.Kelly rushed to OHI 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory; V.Watkins at OHI 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 49(6:14 - 4th) M.Kelly rushed to OHI 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Caesar; C.Blauser at OHI 45.
|-1 YD
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 45(5:30 - 4th) D.Finn rushed to OHI 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at OHI 46.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - TOLEDO 46(4:47 - 4th) PENALTY on TOL-TOL Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 11 - TOLEDO 49(4:42 - 4th) J.Batzke punts 49 yards to OHI 2 Center-B.Lisk. Downed by A.Beale.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 2(4:32 - 4th) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 2. Catch made by S.Bangura at OHI 2. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at OHI 6.
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - OHIO 6(4:15 - 4th) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 6. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 6. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford at OHI 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 24(4:00 - 4th) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Foster.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OHIO 24(3:54 - 4th) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - OHIO 24(3:48 - 4th) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 24. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford at OHI 30.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - OHIO 30(3:21 - 4th) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Bostic.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 22(3:08 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to OHI 22 for yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 22. PENALTY on TOL-D.Rogers Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - TOLEDO 32(2:44 - 4th) M.Kelly rushed to OHI 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Mathews at OHI 33.
|+4 YD
3 & 13 - TOLEDO 33(2:38 - 4th) D.Finn rushed to OHI 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at OHI 29.
|+4 YD
4 & 9 - TOLEDO 29(1:50 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to OHI 29. Catch made by L.Kuhl at OHI 29. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at OHI 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(1:43 - 4th) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 25(1:35 - 4th) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by W.Kacmarek at OHI 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at OHI 32.
|+12 YD
3 & 3 - OHIO 32(1:16 - 4th) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 32. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 32. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Delancy at OHI 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 44(1:06 - 4th) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for W.Kacmarek.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OHIO 44(1:00 - 4th) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - OHIO 44(0:54 - 4th) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Foster.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - OHIO 44(0:48 - 4th) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for A.Burton.
