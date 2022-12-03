|
Watson, Troy win Sun Belt title over Coastal Carolina, 45-26
TROY, Ala. (AP) Gunnar Watson and the streaking Troy Trojans came out with a flurry of big plays and a defense that was barely budging.
Watson passed for 318 yards and three long touchdowns to lead the Trojans to a 45-26 victory - their 10th straight - over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Conference championship game on Saturday.
''It seemed like everything was going right for us,'' Watson said.
The early domination didn't last, but it was enough.
The Trojans (11-2) raced ahead 31-0 and with a 316-22 advantage in total yards en route to their Sun Belt-record seventh league title. Coach Jon Sumrall's first season began 1-2, with one loss on a Hail Mary pass, and ended with fans celebrating Troy's first Sun Belt title since 2017 by storming the field and bringing down a goal post.
A group of students carried part of the goal post out of the stadium to the parking lot. It ended up in a nearby fountain.
''That probably will be one of the coolest memories I'll ever have here,'' Troy linebacker KJ Robertson said. ''That was awesome for me. I don't know how they're paying for that.''
By the time three-time Sun Belt player of the year Grayson McCall got the offense going for Coastal Carolina (9-3), it was all but over. McCall started at quarterback after missing the past two games with a foot injury.
''They came out and really took it to us from the opening drive and we could not respond at all there in the first half,'' said Chanticleers coach Jamey Chadwell. ''I was proud of our team trying to come back in the second half. I thought we showed a lot of effort and fight.''
Watson completed 12 of 17 passes, including touchdowns of 67 yards and 36 yards to Rajae' Johnson and a 65-yarder to Deshon Stoudemire. Watson was hit as he was throwing the 67-yarder with Johnson stretching out to grab it.
Johnson then snagged the ball one-handed to answer the Chanticleers' second touchdown.
''I saw the replay and I was like, `Holy crap,''' Watson said.
DK Billingsley ran for three touchdowns, including a 33-yarder, for the Trojans.
Troy, which was coming off three straight five-win seasons, hasn't lost since that Appalachian State Hail Mary on Sept. 17. Sumrall & Co. left the field in a much better mood this time.
''That was as good of a feeling as I've ever had after a game,'' he said. ''These kids have worked so hard and they've done so much and they've been through a lot.''
McCall overcame a rough start to complete 29 of 41 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns with a late interception. He also ran for an 8-yard touchdown.
McCall led touchdown drives heading into and coming out of halftime. He said his status was a gametime decision.
''I felt good in warmups so I told coach I was good to go,'' McCall said.
The momentum didn't last.
T.J. Jackson then had a strip sack and fumble recovery inside Coastal Carolina's 10 to set up a touchdown.
The stats evened out but the score never got too uncomfortable for Troy. Coastal Carolina actually ended with a 432-411 edge in total yards.
Coastal Carolina has lost two straight lopsided games, including a 47-7 defeat to James Madison amid speculation about Chadwell's future. He said he has spoken to Liberty about replacing coach Hugh Freeze but ''I have not signed anything with them or anything of that nature.''
TAKEAWAY
Coastal Carolina: McCall and the offense took too long to get going for the Chanticleers to have a chance, but the defense struggled to bring down both Troy's running backs and receivers in the first half. Still, the Chanticleers have won 31 games over the last three seasons.
Troy: Might have earned its second Top 25 ranking and first since 2016. The Trojans have their longest win streak since winning 11 in a row in 1995. Their six Sun Belt titles had been tied with Arkansas State.
SLOW DRIVE
The fumble recovery set up a drive that didn't go far but took nearly four minutes. Troy finally scored after the eight-play, 7-yard drive was kept alive by a personal foul on a field goal.
UP NEXT
Both teams await their bowl destinations.
---
G. McCall
10 QB
319 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 18 RuYds, RuTD
G. Watson
18 QB
318 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -15 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|15
|Rushing
|7
|4
|Passing
|18
|10
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|432
|411
|Total Plays
|72
|53
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|7.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|113
|93
|Rush Attempts
|31
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|2.6
|Yards Passing
|319
|318
|Comp. - Att.
|29-41
|12-17
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|14.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-44
|6-65
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-37.8
|4-36.3
|Return Yards
|7
|11
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|319
|PASS YDS
|318
|113
|RUSH YDS
|93
|432
|TOTAL YDS
|411
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|29/41
|319
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|8
|44
|0
|17
B. Bennett 1 RB
|B. Bennett
|5
|33
|0
|11
C. Beasley 4 RB
|C. Beasley
|6
|32
|0
|16
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|11
|18
|1
|8
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Mobley 8 WR
|T. Mobley
|9
|7
|109
|1
|23
S. Pinckney 15 WR
|S. Pinckney
|15
|11
|81
|1
|13
J. Brown 14 WR
|J. Brown
|7
|5
|73
|1
|30
C. Beasley 4 RB
|C. Beasley
|2
|2
|24
|0
|28
X. Gravette 85 TE
|X. Gravette
|3
|3
|24
|0
|12
B. Bennett 1 RB
|B. Bennett
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
T. Roberts 5 WR
|T. Roberts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
K. Roberts 99 DT
|K. Roberts
|3-0
|1.0
|0
L. Boykin 7 CB
|L. Boykin
|2-4
|0.0
|0
J. Proche 23 CB
|J. Proche
|2-3
|0.0
|0
T. Jackson 10 S
|T. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
A. Hope 81 LB
|A. Hope
|2-2
|1.0
|0
D. Pinckney 12 S
|D. Pinckney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Griffin 3 DT
|J. Griffin
|1-3
|1.0
|0
B. Ryan 40 DE
|B. Ryan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Clark 15 NT
|J. Clark
|1-1
|1.0
|0
C. Arnold Jr. 38 S
|C. Arnold Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
J. Parker 26 S
|J. Parker
|1-3
|0.0
|0
J. Stewart 0 LB
|J. Stewart
|1-3
|0.0
|0
S. Bruce 1 LB
|S. Bruce
|0-6
|0.0
|0
T. Pinkney 39 LB
|T. Pinkney
|0-2
|0.0
|0
T. Fletcher 4 S
|T. Fletcher
|0-1
|0.0
|0
J. Killen 21 LB
|J. Killen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
P. McSweeney 40 TE
|P. McSweeney
|0-1
|0.0
|0
J. Johnson Jr. 93 NT
|J. Johnson Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
K. Hensley 25 K
|K. Hensley
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
E. Crenshaw 28 P
|E. Crenshaw
|4
|37.8
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
M. McDoom 16 CB
|M. McDoom
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
T. Mobley 8 WR
|T. Mobley
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|12/17
|318
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|9
|57
|3
|33
|
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|20
|53
|0
|22
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|5
|-15
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
R. Johnson 0 WR
|R. Johnson
|4
|4
|134
|2
|67
|
D. Stoudemire 11 WR
|D. Stoudemire
|4
|3
|99
|1
|65
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|5
|3
|59
|0
|29
|
D. Lewis 2 TE
|D. Lewis
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
D. Pettus 31 S
|D. Pettus
|9-0
|0.0
|0
O. Fletcher 11 CB
|O. Fletcher
|4-3
|0.0
|0
C. Slocum Jr. 4 S
|C. Slocum Jr.
|4-3
|0.0
|0
C. Martial 2 LB
|C. Martial
|3-6
|0.0
|0
T. Harris 8 S
|T. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|1
W. Choloh 5 DT
|W. Choloh
|2-3
|1.0
|0
K. Cass 26 CB
|K. Cass
|2-0
|0.0
|0
R. Steward 29 LB
|R. Steward
|2-0
|0.0
|0
C. Ransaw 14 CB
|C. Ransaw
|2-2
|0.0
|0
T. Jackson 98 DT
|T. Jackson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
J. Solomon 41 LB
|J. Solomon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
R. Jibunor 9 LB
|R. Jibunor
|1-2
|0.0
|0
R. Steward 18 CB
|R. Steward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Robertson 7 LB
|K. Robertson
|0-3
|0.0
|0
B. Jones 52 DT
|B. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
K. Swanson 23 S
|K. Swanson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
B. Buce 13 K
|B. Buce
|1/1
|35
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
M. Rivers 44 P
|M. Rivers
|4
|36.3
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Williams 21 RB
|J. Williams
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
P. Higgins 16 WR
|P. Higgins
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Gray kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Roberts at TRY 24.
|+21 YD
2 & 11 - TROY 24(14:32 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 24. Catch made by D.Lewis at TRY 24. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by P.McSweeney; L.Boykin at TRY 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 45(14:05 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart at TRY 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - TROY 46(13:27 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Parker at TRY 47.
|+29 YD
3 & 8 - TROY 47(12:57 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 47. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 47. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by J.Proche at CC 24.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 24(12:18 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to CC 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Bruce; J.Parker at CC 23.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TROY 23(11:33 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - TROY 23(11:24 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for TRY. PENALTY on CC-J.Griffin Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TROY 18(11:17 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - TROY 25(11:12 - 1st) B.Buce 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TRY Holder-TRY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:07 - 1st) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(11:07 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 25. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at CC 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 29(10:33 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to CC 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Jones; R.Jibunor at CC 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 32(9:49 - 1st) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for B.Bennett.
|Punt
4 & 3 - CSTCAR 32(9:48 - 1st) E.Crenshaw punts 33 yards to TRY 35 Center-CC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:28 - 1st) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(9:28 - 1st) B.Bennett rushed to CC 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at CC 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 30(8:46 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 30. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher; C.Slocum at CC 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(8:17 - 1st) G.McCall rushed to CC 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; W.Choloh at CC 39.
|-4 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 39(7:38 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 39. Catch made by C.Beasley at CC 39. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; O.Fletcher at CC 35.
|Sack
3 & 11 - CSTCAR 35(6:47 - 1st) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall sacked at CC 29 for -6 yards (W.Choloh)
|Punt
4 & 17 - CSTCAR 29(6:03 - 1st) E.Crenshaw punts 43 yards to TRY 28 Center-CC. T.Johnson returned punt from the TRY 28. Tackled by P.Bunch at TRY 38.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 38(5:52 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 38. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 38. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by L.Boykin at CC 44.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 44(5:14 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to CC 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Boykin; J.Parker at CC 35.
|+27 YD
2 & 1 - TROY 35(5:06 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to CC 35. Catch made by R.Johnson at CC 35. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson at CC 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - TROY 8(4:15 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to CC End Zone for 8 yards. D.Billingsley for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:09 - 1st) B.Buce extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:09 - 1st) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|-14 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(4:09 - 1st) CC rushed to CC 11 for -14 yards. CC FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by CC-CC at CC 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 24 - CSTCAR 11(3:26 - 1st) B.Bennett rushed to CC 22 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at CC 22.
|+12 YD
3 & 13 - CSTCAR 22(2:42 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 22. Catch made by T.Mobley at CC 22. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TRY at CC 34.
|-2 YD
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 34(1:57 - 1st) G.McCall rushed to CC 32 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon at CC 32.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 32(1:50 - 1st) G.Watson scrambles to CC 28 for yards. Tackled by CC at CC 28. PENALTY on TRY-A.Stidham Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - TROY 42(1:28 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to CC 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Hope at CC 41.
|Sack
2 & 19 - TROY 41(0:44 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at CC 47 for -6 yards (A.Hope) G.Watson FUMBLES forced by A.Hope. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-C.Ollendieck at CC 47. Tackled by CC at CC 47.
|+5 YD
3 & 25 - TROY 47(0:28 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to CC 42. Catch made by K.Vidal at CC 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Pinkney; J.Griffin at CC 42.
|Punt
4 & 20 - TROY 42(15:00 - 2nd) M.Rivers punts 34 yards to CC 8 Center-TRY. Downed by K.Swanson.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 8(14:51 - 2nd) R.White rushed to CC 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at CC 9.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 9(14:15 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney (C.Slocum).
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 9(14:10 - 2nd) G.McCall scrambles to CC 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at CC 10.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CSTCAR 10(13:27 - 2nd) E.Crenshaw punts 38 yards to CC 48 Center-CC. Fair catch by T.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 48(13:21 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to CC 48. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at CC 48. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by L.Boykin at CC 33.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 33(12:47 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to CC End Zone for 33 yards. D.Billingsley for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:36 - 2nd) B.Buce extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:36 - 2nd) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(12:36 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum at CC 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 27(11:54 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 27(11:45 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for T.Roberts.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CSTCAR 27(11:40 - 2nd) E.Crenshaw punts 37 yards to TRY 36 Center-CC. Fair catch by T.Johnson. PENALTY on TRY-K.Cass Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 26(11:33 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Ryan at TRY 28.
|+19 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 28(10:57 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 28. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 28. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Parker; J.Proche at TRY 47.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - TROY 47(10:49 - 2nd) PENALTY on TRY-D.Lewis Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 32(10:49 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 32(10:28 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Roberts at TRY 33.
|+67 YD
3 & 9 - TROY 33(9:59 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 33. Catch made by R.Johnson at TRY 33. Gain of 67 yards. R.Johnson for 67 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:47 - 2nd) B.Buce extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:47 - 2nd) B.Buce kicks 63 yards from TRY 35 to the CC 2. Fair catch by M.McDoom.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(9:47 - 2nd) R.White rushed to CC 42 for 17 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at CC 42.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 42(9:22 - 2nd) R.White rushed to TRY 47 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Ransaw at TRY 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 47(8:49 - 2nd) R.White rushed to TRY 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; B.Jones at TRY 44.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 44(8:13 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to TRY 44. Catch made by T.Mobley at TRY 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at TRY 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(7:35 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to TRY 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum at TRY 31.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 31(6:54 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for T.Mobley. PENALTY on CC-W.Moise Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - CSTCAR 41(6:48 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
|+4 YD
3 & 15 - CSTCAR 41(6:45 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to TRY 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson; W.Choloh at TRY 37.
|No Gain
4 & 11 - CSTCAR 37(6:17 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 37(6:10 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Pinckney at TRY 38.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TROY 38(5:34 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Hope; L.Boykin at TRY 38.
|Sack
3 & 9 - TROY 38(5:01 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at TRY 28 for -10 yards (J.Clark)
|Punt
4 & 19 - TROY 28(4:21 - 2nd) M.Rivers punts 49 yards to CC 23 Center-TRY. T.Mobley returned punt from the CC 23. Tackled by P.Higgins; D.Pettus at CC 30.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 30(4:04 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 30. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Ransaw; R.Jibunor at CC 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 35(3:37 - 2nd) B.Bennett rushed to CC 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at CC 39.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 39(3:02 - 2nd) B.Bennett rushed to CC 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Ransaw; K.Robertson at CC 43.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43(2:32 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 43. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Ransaw at TRY 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 48(2:24 - 2nd) B.Bennett rushed to TRY 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at TRY 39.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(1:39 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to TRY 39. Catch made by T.Mobley at TRY 39. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 16.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 16(1:21 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to TRY 16. Catch made by S.Pinckney at TRY 16. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 10.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 10(1:15 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to TRY 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; W.Choloh at TRY 8.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - CSTCAR 8(0:38 - 2nd) G.McCall scrambles to TRY End Zone for 8 yards. G.McCall for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:29 - 2nd) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 41 for 16 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at CC 41.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41(14:36 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 41. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at TRY 44.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 44(14:05 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to TRY 44. Catch made by J.Brown at TRY 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum C.Martial at TRY 36.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 36(13:33 - 3rd) G.McCall rushed to TRY 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Showers at TRY 21. PENALTY on CC-W.Lampkin Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 38(12:59 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to TRY 38. Catch made by B.Bennett at TRY 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher at TRY 30.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 30(12:16 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to TRY 30. Catch made by J.Brown at TRY 30. Gain of 30 yards. J.Brown for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(12:08 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.McCall steps back to pass. Catch made by A.Bedgood at TRY 3. Gain of yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 10. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:05 - 3rd) L.Gray kicks 60 yards from CC 35 to the TRY 5. J.Williams MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-J.Williams at TRY 14. Tackled by CC at TRY 14. PENALTY on CC-J.Parker Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(12:05 - 3rd) L.Gray kicks 53 yards from CC 35 to the TRY 12. J.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.McDoom J.Robinson at TRY 28.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TROY 28(11:59 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at TRY 25 for -3 yards (K.Roberts)
|+22 YD
2 & 13 - TROY 25(11:23 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 47 for 22 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson C.Arnold at TRY 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 47(10:49 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Arnold; S.Bruce at TRY 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 47(10:15 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to CC 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Clark; B.Ryan at CC 48.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - TROY 48(9:25 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to CC 48. Catch made by T.Johnson at CC 48. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Arnold at CC 36.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 36(8:54 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to CC 36. Catch made by R.Johnson at CC 36. Gain of 36 yards. R.Johnson for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:42 - 3rd) B.Buce extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:42 - 3rd) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the CC End Zone. M.McDoom returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Butler at CC 19.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 19(8:38 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall sacked at CC 7 for -12 yards (T.Jackson) G.McCall FUMBLES forced by T.Jackson. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-T.Jackson at CC 7. Tackled by CC at CC 7.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TROY 7(8:29 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to CC 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart; S.Bruce at CC 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TROY 6(7:58 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - TROY 6(7:53 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire. PENALTY on CC-L.Boykin Defensive Pass Interference 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - TROY 2(7:48 - 3rd) PENALTY on TRY-G.Betts False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & Goal - TROY 7(7:48 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at CC 11 for -4 yards (J.Griffin)
|-4 YD
2 & 11 - TROY 11(7:04 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to CC 15 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Griffin; T.Fletcher at CC 15.
|+4 YD
3 & 15 - TROY 15(6:12 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to CC 15. Catch made by R.Johnson at CC 15. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 11.
4 & 11 - TROY(5:34 - 3rd) B.Buce yard field goal attempt is good Center-TRY Holder-TRY. PENALTY on CC-J.Griffin Personal Foul / Defense 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TROY 5(5:29 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to CC 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Proche; J.Killen at CC 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TROY 3(5:14 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for TRY.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - TROY 3(4:54 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to CC End Zone for 3 yards. D.Billingsley for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:49 - 3rd) B.Buce extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:49 - 3rd) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(4:49 - 3rd) R.White rushed to CC 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum at CC 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 29(4:16 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 29. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher at CC 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 34(3:37 - 3rd) R.White rushed to CC 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at CC 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(3:02 - 3rd) R.White rushed to CC 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor at CC 39.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 39(2:22 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for B.Bennett. PENALTY on TRY-T.Jackson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 46(2:16 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to TRY 46. Catch made by J.Brown at TRY 46. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Pettus at TRY 31.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 31(1:39 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to TRY 31. Catch made by T.Mobley at TRY 31. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher at TRY 12.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 12(0:59 - 3rd) G.McCall scrambles to TRY 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at TRY 11.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 11(0:09 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for B.Bennett.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 11(0:03 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
|+11 YD
4 & 9 - CSTCAR 11(15:00 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to TRY 11. Catch made by S.Pinckney at TRY 11. Gain of 11 yards. S.Pinckney for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
|(14:55 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Geiger steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for CC. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 4th) K.Hensley kicks onside 18 from CC 35 to TRY 20. Out of bounds. PENALTY on CC-CC Kickoff Out of Bounds 5 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 48(14:55 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to CC 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 46(14:08 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to CC 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 43.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - TROY 43(13:20 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to CC 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 37.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 37(12:39 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to CC 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 38.
|-3 YD
2 & 11 - TROY 38(11:57 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to CC 41 for -3 yards. Tackled by L.Boykin; A.Hope at CC 41.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - TROY 41(11:10 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to CC 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Bruce; J.Griffin at CC 41.
|Punt
4 & 14 - TROY 41(10:20 - 4th) M.Rivers punts 26 yards to CC 15 Center-TRY. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 15(10:12 - 4th) R.White rushed to CC 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Choloh at CC 18.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 18(9:40 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to CC 18. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 18. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Cass at CC 25.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(9:08 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to CC 25. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 25. Gain of 8 yards. S.Pinckney ran out of bounds.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 33(8:33 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to CC 33. Catch made by X.Gravette at CC 33. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Pettus at CC 43.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43(8:10 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to CC 43. Catch made by T.Mobley at CC 43. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at TRY 42.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 42(7:53 - 4th) G.McCall scrambles to TRY 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 34.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 34(7:12 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to TRY 34. Catch made by S.Pinckney at TRY 34. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Cass at TRY 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 26(6:43 - 4th) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 26(6:35 - 4th) G.McCall rushed to TRY 21 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TRY at TRY 21.
|+21 YD
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 21(6:17 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to TRY 21. Catch made by T.Mobley at TRY 21. Gain of 21 yards. T.Mobley for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(6:09 - 4th) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:09 - 4th) K.Hensley kicks onside 12 from CC 35 to CC 47. P.Higgins returns the kickoff. Tackled by CC at CC 46.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 46(6:06 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to CC 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart; J.Proche at CC 48.
|+8 YD
2 & 12 - TROY 48(6:03 - 4th) G.Watson rushed to CC 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Proche at CC 40.
|-2 YD
3 & 4 - TROY 40(5:13 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to CC 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart; T.Pinkney at CC 42.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TROY 42(5:06 - 4th) M.Rivers punts 36 yards to CC 6 Center-TRY. Fair catch by T.Mobley.
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 6(5:01 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to CC 6. Catch made by C.Beasley at CC 6. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; O.Fletcher at CC 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 34(4:35 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to CC 34. Catch made by T.Mobley at CC 34. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by TRY at CC 42. PENALTY on TRY-D.Pettus Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 44(4:28 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to CC 44. Catch made by X.Gravette at CC 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson; C.Martial at TRY 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 44(4:09 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to TRY 44. Catch made by X.Gravette at TRY 44. Gain of 2 yards. X.Gravette ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 42(3:40 - 4th) G.McCall scrambles to TRY 38 for 4 yards. G.McCall ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 38(3:02 - 4th) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for T.Mobley.
|+13 YD
4 & 4 - CSTCAR 38(2:44 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to TRY 38. Catch made by S.Pinckney at TRY 38. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; K.Swanson at TRY 25.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(2:31 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to TRY 25. Catch made by T.Mobley at TRY 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher at TRY 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 14(2:01 - 4th) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 14(1:58 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to TRY 14. Catch made by S.Pinckney at TRY 14. Gain of 4 yards. S.Pinckney ran out of bounds.
|Int
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 10(1:53 - 4th) G.McCall pass INTERCEPTED at TRY 8. Intercepted by T.Harris at TRY 8. Tackled by CC at TRY 9.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 9(1:48 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 29 for 20 yards. Tackled by S.Bruce; J.Johnson at TRY 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 29(1:01 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Bruce; T.Jackson at TRY 30.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - TROY 30(0:19 - 4th) G.Watson kneels at the TRY 29.
