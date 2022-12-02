|
|
|AKRON
|BUFF
Buffalo becomes bowl eligible for 4th time in 5 years
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Quian Williams scored a go-ahead touchdown with 1:15 left in the fourth quarter and Buffalo rallied past Akron 23-22 on Friday to become bowl eligible for the fourth time in five seasons.
It was just the second catch of the game for Williams, who extended the ball over the line just before being knocked out of bounds for a 16-yard touchdown on fourth-and-10. The 2-point conversion was no good but Marcus Fuqua sealed it with his second interception of the game and conference-leading seventh of the season.
Cole Snyder was 23-of-43 passing for 264 yards and three touchdowns for Buffalo (6-6, 5-3 Mid-American Conference), which opened the season 0-3 before winning five straight. Justin Marshall made six catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns and Williams finished with 30 yards receiving.
Fuqua also intercepted a pass on the third play of the game, but the Bulls went three-and-out from the 9 and Akron responded with a 97-yard scoring drive. Buffalo P Anthony Venneri mishandled a snap in the end zone for a 9-0 deficit and the Bulls later fumbled it, leading to a 16-0 lead for Akron.
The Zips missed a 42-yard field goal with 1:16 left in the first half and Buffalo took advantage when Marshall outjumped a defender for a 38-yard touchdown to pull within 16-10 at the break.
Jeff Undercuffler was 28 of 45 for 247 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Akron (2-10, 1-7). Daniel George caught seven passes for 100 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown.
The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 19 but it was delayed due to severe weather conditions and travel restrictions in the Buffalo area.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
J. Undercuffler Jr.
13 QB
247 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, -27 RuYds
|
C. Snyder
15 QB
264 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, RuYd
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|18
|Rushing
|4
|2
|Passing
|12
|11
|Penalty
|4
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|2-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-5
|Total Net Yards
|307
|287
|Total Plays
|73
|71
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|4.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|53
|23
|Rush Attempts
|25
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|0.9
|Yards Passing
|254
|264
|Comp. - Att.
|29-48
|23-45
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|8-88
|11-100
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-35.3
|6-47.7
|Return Yards
|52
|24
|Punts - Returns
|2-26
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-26
|2-24
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|254
|PASS YDS
|264
|
|
|53
|RUSH YDS
|23
|
|
|307
|TOTAL YDS
|287
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Undercuffler Jr. 13 QB
|J. Undercuffler Jr.
|28/46
|247
|2
|2
|
R. Jankowski 8 QB
|R. Jankowski
|1/2
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Price III 20 RB
|C. Price III
|19
|83
|1
|19
|
J. Undercuffler Jr. 13 QB
|J. Undercuffler Jr.
|6
|-27
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. George 3 WR
|D. George
|10
|7
|100
|1
|29
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|12
|5
|94
|0
|33
|
A. Adams 7 WR
|A. Adams
|9
|7
|18
|1
|19
|
C. Price III 20 RB
|C. Price III
|5
|4
|14
|0
|7
|
T. Banks 5 TE
|T. Banks
|4
|3
|12
|0
|6
|
C. Anderson 15 WR
|C. Anderson
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Brank 25 TE
|T. Brank
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Georges 65 OL
|T. Georges
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Arslanian 27 LB
|B. Arslanian
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|
T. Durant 28 CB
|T. Durant
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Terry 5 LB
|T. Terry
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 31 DB
|J. Woods
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Jones 44 DL
|V. Jones
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Martin 15 DB
|K. Martin
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hence 26 S
|R. Hence
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Holt 97 DL
|R. Holt
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lewis 24 CB
|D. Lewis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Morton 3 DL
|Z. Morton
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
N. Thompson 16 DB
|N. Thompson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Behm 59 LB
|A. Behm
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Smigel 12 K
|C. Smigel
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Gettman 36 P
|N. Gettman
|8
|35.3
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Hester 35 RB
|B. Hester
|2
|20.5
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Golden 4 WR
|B. Golden
|2
|13.0
|26
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Snyder 15 QB
|C. Snyder
|23/43
|264
|3
|1
|
B. Plummer 6 QB
|B. Plummer
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Scott 33 RB
|M. Scott
|4
|19
|0
|13
|
M. Washington 27 RB
|M. Washington
|11
|19
|0
|5
|
T. Ahmed 25 RB
|T. Ahmed
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Snyder 15 QB
|C. Snyder
|6
|1
|0
|7
|
B. Plummer 6 QB
|B. Plummer
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
A. Venneri 94 K
|A. Venneri
|1
|-11
|0
|-11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Marshall 1 WR
|J. Marshall
|10
|6
|83
|2
|38
|
M. Washington 27 RB
|M. Washington
|11
|8
|58
|0
|17
|
C. Harrity 12 WR
|C. Harrity
|2
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
Q. Williams 3 WR
|Q. Williams
|6
|2
|30
|1
|16
|
R. Embry 85 TE
|R. Embry
|1
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
T. Borland 34 TE
|T. Borland
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Ruiz-Navarro 8 WR
|J. Ruiz-Navarro
|3
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
M. Johnson 11 WR
|M. Johnson
|5
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Ahmed 25 RB
|T. Ahmed
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Gassett 18 WR
|J. Gassett
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Cobb 3 S
|K. Cobb
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muse 11 S
|J. Muse
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Patterson 8 LB
|J. Patterson
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dolac 52 LB
|S. Dolac
|4-8
|2.5
|0
|
C. Bazile 53 DE
|C. Bazile
|3-1
|1.5
|0
|
I. King 4 CB
|I. King
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fuqua 10 S
|M. Fuqua
|2-4
|0.0
|2
|
C. Offord 5 CB
|C. Offord
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 95 DT
|D. Williams
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Bass 0 DT
|J. Bass
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wolo 90 DT
|G. Wolo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Folsom 98 DT
|D. Folsom
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 38 DE
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Kante 18 DE
|I. Kante
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McNulty 16 K
|A. McNulty
|1/2
|43
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Venneri 94 K
|A. Venneri
|6
|47.7
|2
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Baker 88 WR
|C. Baker
|4
|16.5
|22
|0
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on AKR-S.Jacques-Louis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 15 - AKRON 20(15:00 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 20. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 20. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by K.Cobb at AKR 17.
|+6 YD
2 & 18 - AKRON 17(14:09 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 17. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by I.Kante; J.Muse at AKR 23.
|Int
3 & 12 - AKRON 23(13:54 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 34. Intercepted by M.Fuqua at AKR 34. Tackled by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 12.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 12(13:46 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to AKR 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Holt at AKR 11.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - BUFF 11(13:25 - 1st) C.Snyder rushed to AKR 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Martin; B.Arslanian at AKR 6.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - BUFF 6(12:38 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to AKR 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Hence; B.Arslanian at AKR 4.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - BUFF 4(11:40 - 1st) C.Snyder rushed to AKR 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson; R.Holt at AKR 3.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 3(11:14 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 3. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 3. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Offord at AKR 26. PENALTY on AKR-A.Whigan Ineligible Downfield Pass 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 11 - AKRON 2(11:11 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 2. Catch made by D.George at AKR 2. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.King at AKR 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 19(11:09 - 1st) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 19(11:04 - 1st) C.Price rushed to AKR 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Wolo at AKR 23.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - AKRON 23(10:28 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 23. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 23. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Offord at AKR 35.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 35(9:55 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 35. Catch made by D.George at AKR 35. Gain of 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Muse at BUF 36.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 36(9:28 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 36. Catch made by C.Price at BUF 36. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by K.Cobb at BUF 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - AKRON 41(8:54 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 41. Catch made by T.Brank at BUF 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac; K.Cobb at BUF 33.
|+17 YD
3 & 7 - AKRON 33(8:18 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 33. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at BUF 33. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at BUF 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 16(7:53 - 1st) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for AKR.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 16(7:44 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 16. Catch made by D.George at BUF 16. Gain of 16 yards. D.George for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:40 - 1st) C.Smigel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:40 - 1st) N.Paxos kicks 54 yards from AKR 35 to the BUF 11. C.Baker returns the kickoff.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 11(7:40 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUFF 11(7:35 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BUFF 11(7:32 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall.
|-11 YD
4 & 10 - BUFF 11(7:26 - 1st) A.Venneri rushed to BUF End Zone for -11 yards. A.Venneri FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by BUF-A.Venneri at BUF End Zone. Tackled by AKR at BUF End Zone. SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:21 - 1st) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 20 to the AKR 15. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Dolac; S.Brown at AKR 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 44(7:13 - 1st) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
|-7 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 44(7:02 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 44. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 44. Gain of -7 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson at AKR 37.
|+8 YD
3 & 17 - AKRON 37(6:39 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 37. Catch made by C.Anderson at AKR 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Cobb; M.Fuqua at AKR 45.
|Punt
4 & 9 - AKRON 45(6:02 - 1st) N.Gettman punts 34 yards to BUF 21 Center-K.Bauman. Fair catch by C.Baker.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 21(5:54 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for M.Johnson.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 21(5:48 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 21. Catch made by J.Gassett at BUF 21. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson; K.Martin at BUF 20.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - BUFF 20(5:08 - 1st) PENALTY on BUF-M.Washington False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 16 - BUFF 15(4:58 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 15. Catch made by M.Washington at BUF 15. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at BUF 22.
|Punt
4 & 9 - BUFF 22(4:25 - 1st) A.Venneri punts 50 yards to AKR 28 Center-E.Davie. B.Golden returned punt from the AKR 28. Tackled by C.Harrity at AKR 28.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 28(4:16 - 1st) C.Price rushed to AKR 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Muse at AKR 31.
|+19 YD
2 & 7 - AKRON 31(3:35 - 1st) C.Price rushed to AKR 50 for 19 yards. Tackled by I.King; M.Fuqua at AKR 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 50(3:09 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 50. Catch made by D.George at AKR 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Fuqua at BUF 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - AKRON 45(2:34 - 1st) C.Price rushed to BUF 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson; I.Kante at BUF 44.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - AKRON 44(2:00 - 1st) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for C.Anderson.
|Punt
4 & 4 - AKRON 44(1:54 - 1st) N.Gettman punts 44 yards to BUF End Zone Center-K.Bauman. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 20(1:47 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to BUF 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at BUF 23.
|Sack
2 & 7 - BUFF 23(1:20 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder sacked at BUF 15 for -8 yards (V.Jones)
|Penalty
3 & 15 - BUFF 15(0:33 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 15. Catch made by Q.Williams at BUF 15. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by R.Hence at BUF 35. PENALTY on BUF-Q.Williams Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 15 - BUFF 15(0:09 - 1st) A.Venneri punts 57 yards to AKR 28 Center-E.Davie. Downed by BUF. PENALTY on BUF-T.Borland Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 43(15:00 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to AKR 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Folsom at AKR 46.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - AKRON 46(14:39 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for T.Banks.
|Sack
3 & 7 - AKRON 46(14:38 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler sacked at AKR 44 for -2 yards (C.Bazile)
|Punt
4 & 9 - AKRON 44(13:58 - 2nd) N.Gettman punts 33 yards to BUF 23 Center-K.Bauman. Downed by AKR.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 26(13:39 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for T.Brank.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 26(13:34 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to BUF 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac; J.Patterson at BUF 26.
|+25 YD
3 & 10 - AKRON 26(12:56 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 26. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at BUF 26. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Fuqua at BUF 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - AKRON 1(12:26 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 1. Catch made by A.Adams at BUF 1. Gain of 1 yards. A.Adams for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:14 - 2nd) C.Smigel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:14 - 2nd) N.Paxos kicks 60 yards from AKR 35 to the BUF 5. C.Baker returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Lewis at BUF 27.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 27(12:08 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 27. Catch made by C.Harrity at BUF 27. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by R.Hence at AKR 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 40(11:57 - 2nd) C.Snyder rushed to AKR 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Holt; A.Behm at AKR 33.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - BUFF 33(11:17 - 2nd) M.Scott rushed to AKR 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at AKR 33.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BUFF 33(10:28 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for T.Ahmed.
|+8 YD
4 & 3 - BUFF 33(10:13 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to AKR 33. Catch made by J.Ruiz-Navarro at AKR 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at AKR 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(9:40 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUFF 25(9:34 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BUFF 25(9:31 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Ruiz-Navarro.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - BUFF 33(9:26 - 2nd) A.McNulty 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Davie Holder-J.Baltar.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:21 - 2nd) A.McNulty kicks 45 yards from BUF 35 to the AKR 20. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Capo at AKR 32.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 32(9:16 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to AKR 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Fuqua; K.Cobb at AKR 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 43(8:52 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to AKR 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson at AKR 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 43(8:04 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler rushed to AKR 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at AKR 49.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - AKRON 49(7:14 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 49. Catch made by C.Price at AKR 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson at BUF 45.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 45(6:51 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 45. Catch made by A.Adams at BUF 45. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by C.Bazile at BUF 50.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - AKRON 50(6:11 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
|+7 YD
3 & 15 - AKRON 50(6:00 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 50. Catch made by C.Price at BUF 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac; I.Kante at BUF 43.
|Punt
4 & 8 - AKRON 43(5:19 - 2nd) N.Gettman punts 36 yards to BUF 7 Center-K.Bauman. Fair catch by C.Baker.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 7(5:10 - 2nd) M.Scott rushed to BUF 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at BUF 10.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 10(4:32 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 10. Catch made by J.Ruiz-Navarro at BUF 10. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Hence at BUF 15.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - BUFF 15(3:49 - 2nd) B.Plummer rushed to BUF 13 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at BUF 13.
|Punt
4 & 4 - BUFF 13(3:07 - 2nd) A.Venneri punts 41 yards to AKR 46 Center-E.Davie. B.Golden returned punt from the AKR 46. Tackled by R.Mangas at BUF 28.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 28(2:53 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to BUF 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Bass at BUF 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - AKRON 30(2:15 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 30. Catch made by C.Price at BUF 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Cobb; J.Patterson at BUF 24.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - AKRON 24(1:30 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
|No Good
4 & 6 - AKRON 32(1:22 - 2nd) C.Smigel 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-K.Bauman Holder-N.Gettman.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 24(1:16 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 24. Catch made by M.Washington at BUF 24. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Durant at BUF 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 41(1:10 - 2nd) B.Plummer steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BUFF 41(1:06 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams. PENALTY on AKR-V.Jones Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 44(1:03 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for C.Harrity.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 44(0:57 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to AKR 44. Catch made by M.Washington at AKR 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 38.
|+38 YD
3 & 4 - BUFF 38(0:42 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to AKR 38. Catch made by J.Marshall at AKR 38. Gain of 38 yards. J.Marshall for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:30 - 2nd) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 2nd) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(0:30 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for C.Price.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 25(0:27 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 25. Catch made by D.George at AKR 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.King at AKR 33.
|+16 YD
3 & 2 - AKRON 33(0:22 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to AKR 49 for 16 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at AKR 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 49(0:15 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 49. Catch made by T.Banks at AKR 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson at BUF 49.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Gettman kicks 50 yards from AKR 35 to the BUF 15. C.Baker returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Pollard at BUF 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 37(14:56 - 3rd) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 37 for yards. Tackled by AKR at BUF 39. PENALTY on BUF-T.Doty Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - BUFF 27(14:45 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 27. Catch made by J.Marshall at BUF 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Durant at BUF 34.
|+12 YD
2 & 13 - BUFF 34(14:09 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 34. Catch made by J.Marshall at BUF 34. Gain of 12 yards. J.Marshall ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BUFF 46(13:52 - 3rd) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 46 for yards. Tackled by AKR at BUF 46. PENALTY on BUF-I.Wright Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - BUFF 36(13:33 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|Punt
4 & 11 - BUFF 36(13:28 - 3rd) A.Venneri punts 64 yards to AKR End Zone Center-E.Davie. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 20(13:16 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 20. Catch made by D.George at AKR 20. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by C.Offord at AKR 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 45(12:46 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to AKR 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Muse; S.Dolac at AKR 49.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 49(12:13 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 49. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 44(11:52 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 44. Catch made by D.George at BUF 44. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Cobb at BUF 44.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 44(11:12 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to BUF 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson at BUF 44.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - AKRON 45(10:21 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for AKR. PENALTY on AKR-J.Undercuffler Intentional Grounding 9 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 20 - AKRON 46(10:21 - 3rd) N.Gettman punts 30 yards to BUF 24 Center-K.Bauman. Fair catch by C.Baker.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 22(10:14 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 22(10:08 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 22. Catch made by M.Washington at BUF 22. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Martin at BUF 38.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 38(9:36 - 3rd) M.Scott rushed to AKR 49 for 13 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at AKR 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 49(9:10 - 3rd) M.Scott rushed to AKR 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; N.Thompson at AKR 46.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BUFF 46(8:37 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for T.Borland.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BUFF 46(8:32 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for M.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BUFF 46(8:25 - 3rd) A.Venneri punts 35 yards to AKR 11 Center-E.Davie. Fair catch by B.Golden.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 11(8:19 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to AKR 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Muse at AKR 11.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 11(7:46 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to AKR 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Bazile at AKR 11.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - AKRON 11(7:09 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|Punt
4 & 10 - AKRON 11(7:04 - 3rd) N.Gettman punts 31 yards to AKR 42 Center-K.Bauman. Fair catch by C.Baker.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 42(6:58 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to AKR 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Morton; B.Arslanian at AKR 40.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - BUFF 40(6:23 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to AKR 40. Catch made by J.Marshall at AKR 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Durant at AKR 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 30(5:56 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall. PENALTY on BUF-T.Doty Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 30(5:49 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to AKR 30. Catch made by M.Washington at AKR 30. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by V.Jones at AKR 21.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BUFF 21(5:16 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to AKR 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Terry; Z.Morton at AKR 21.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - BUFF 21(4:47 - 3rd) C.Snyder rushed to AKR 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Holt at AKR 19.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BUFF 19(4:19 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall. PENALTY on AKR-T.Durant Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - BUFF 4(4:13 - 3rd) BUF rushed to AKR 4 for -1 yards. BUF FUMBLES forced by AKR. Fumble RECOVERED by BUF-M.Washington at AKR 4. Tackled by AKR at AKR 5.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - BUFF 6(3:34 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to AKR 6. Catch made by J.Marshall at AKR 6. Gain of 6 yards. J.Marshall for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:31 - 3rd) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:31 - 3rd) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(3:31 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - AKRON 25(3:27 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for A.Adams. PENALTY on BUF-C.Offord Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 35(3:20 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to AKR 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson; S.Dolac at AKR 35.
|Sack
2 & 10 - AKRON 35(2:50 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler sacked at AKR 25 for -10 yards (D.Williams)
|No Gain
3 & 20 - AKRON 25(2:29 - 3rd) R.Jankowski steps back to pass. R.Jankowski pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
|Punt
4 & 20 - AKRON 25(2:22 - 3rd) N.Gettman punts 29 yards to BUF 46 Center-K.Bauman. Fair catch by C.Baker.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 46(2:15 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; T.Terry at BUF 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 49(1:45 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to AKR 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; V.Jones at AKR 46.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - BUFF 46(1:11 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|Punt
4 & 2 - BUFF 46(1:05 - 3rd) A.Venneri punts 39 yards to AKR 7 Center-E.Davie. Fair catch by B.Golden.
|Result
|Play
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 7(0:58 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 7. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 7. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by J.Muse at AKR 40. PENALTY on BUF-I.King Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 40(0:35 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 40. Catch made by T.Georges at AKR 40. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by BUF at AKR 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 40(15:00 - 4th) R.Jankowski pass complete to AKR 40. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Cobb at AKR 47.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - AKRON 47(14:21 - 4th) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 47. Catch made by T.Banks at AKR 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Muse at BUF 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 49(14:07 - 4th) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 49(14:01 - 4th) J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 49. Catch made by T.Banks at BUF 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Cobb at BUF 43.
|+19 YD
3 & 4 - AKRON 43(13:21 - 4th) J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 43. Catch made by A.Adams at BUF 43. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.King at BUF 24.
|Sack
1 & 10 - AKRON 24(12:36 - 4th) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler sacked at BUF 32 for -8 yards (S.Dolac)
|Penalty
2 & 18 - AKRON 32(11:50 - 4th) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for A.Adams. PENALTY on BUF-M.Fuqua Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 17(11:43 - 4th) C.Price rushed to BUF End Zone for 17 yards. C.Price for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(11:37 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:37 - 4th) N.Gettman kicks 60 yards from AKR 35 to the BUF 5. C.Baker returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Behm; N.Gettman at BUF 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 27(11:31 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 27. Catch made by M.Washington at BUF 27. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Terry at BUF 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 27(10:54 - 4th) M.Washington rushed to BUF 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Morton; K.Martin at BUF 29.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - BUFF 29(10:12 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Ruiz-Navarro. PENALTY on AKR-T.Durant Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BUFF 42(10:09 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall. PENALTY on AKR-T.Durant Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 43(10:03 - 4th) T.Ahmed rushed to AKR 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Terry at AKR 39.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BUFF 39(9:32 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall. PENALTY on AKR-K.Martin Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 24(9:29 - 4th) M.Washington rushed to AKR 29 for -5 yards. Tackled by K.Martin; V.Jones at AKR 29.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - BUFF 29(8:42 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to AKR 29. Catch made by M.Washington at AKR 29. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Woods; R.Hence at AKR 29.
|Sack
3 & 15 - BUFF 29(7:55 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder sacked at AKR 35 for -6 yards (Z.Morton)
|No Good
4 & 21 - BUFF 43(7:13 - 4th) A.McNulty 53 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-E.Davie Holder-J.Baltar.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 35(7:08 - 4th) C.Price rushed to AKR 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Fuqua; S.Dolac at AKR 39.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - AKRON 39(6:27 - 4th) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - AKRON 39(6:23 - 4th) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler sacked at AKR 39 for yards (D.Folsom) PENALTY on BUF-D.Folsom Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards declined. PENALTY on BUF-D.Folsom Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 46(5:58 - 4th) C.Price rushed to BUF 46 for 1 yards. C.Price FUMBLES forced by BUF. Fumble RECOVERED by AKR-C.Price at BUF 46. Tackled by D.Williams at BUF 45.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - AKRON 45(5:16 - 4th) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - AKRON 45(5:08 - 4th) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for AKR.
|Punt
4 & 9 - AKRON 45(4:55 - 4th) N.Gettman punts 45 yards to BUF End Zone Center-K.Bauman. Touchback. PENALTY on BUF-T.Ahmed Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the touchback and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 10(4:55 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 10(4:51 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 10. Catch made by M.Washington at BUF 10. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Terry at BUF 13.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - BUFF 13(4:19 - 4th) PENALTY on BUF-D.Bessent False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+28 YD
3 & 12 - BUFF 8(4:02 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 8. Catch made by R.Embry at BUF 8. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by J.Woods at BUF 36.
|Int
1 & 10 - BUFF 36(3:30 - 4th) C.Snyder pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 36. Intercepted by T.Durant at AKR 36. Tackled by BUF at BUF 38.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 40(3:07 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 40. Catch made by Q.Williams at BUF 40. Gain of 14 yards. Q.Williams ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 46(2:34 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to AKR 46. Catch made by M.Johnson at AKR 46. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Woods at AKR 40.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - BUFF 40(2:07 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to AKR 40. Catch made by T.Borland at AKR 40. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Durant at AKR 26.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 26(1:38 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to AKR 26. Catch made by J.Marshall at AKR 26. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Lewis at AKR 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 16(1:34 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUFF 16(1:30 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for M.Johnson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BUFF 16(1:26 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams.
|+16 YD
4 & 10 - BUFF 16(1:21 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to AKR 16. Catch made by Q.Williams at AKR 16. Gain of 16 yards. Q.Williams for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|Penalty
|(1:15 - 4th) PENALTY on BUF-BUF False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
|(1:15 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for T.Borland. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:15 - 4th) A.McNulty kicks 64 yards from BUF 35 to the AKR 1. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 35(1:15 - 4th) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler sacked at AKR 30 for -5 yards (S.Dolac; C.Bazile)
|Int
2 & 15 - AKRON 30(1:09 - 4th) J.Undercuffler pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 42. Intercepted by M.Fuqua at AKR 42. Tackled by AKR at AKR 40.
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
070 O/U
-8.5
Fri 7:30pm CBSSN
-
11UTAH
4USC
0
067.5 O/U
-3
Fri 8:00pm FOX
-
10KSTATE
3TCU
0
061.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
TOLEDO
OHIO
0
054.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
VALPO
NMEXST
0
0
Sat 3:00pm FLOF
-
CSTCAR
TROY
0
047.5 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
0
054.5 O/U
-3
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
14LSU
1UGA
0
052 O/U
-17.5
Sat 4:00pm CBS
-
22UCF
18TULANE
0
057 O/U
-4
Sat 4:00pm ABC
-
9CLEM
23UNC
0
063.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
PURDUE
2MICH
0
052 O/U
-16.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
AKRON
BUFF
22
23
Final ESP+