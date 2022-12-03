|
|
|FRESNO
|BOISE
Fresno State beats Boise State 28-16 for Mountain West title
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Jake Haener threw for 184 yards and a touchdown, Nikko Remigio returned a punt 70 yards for a score, and Fresno State defeated Boise State 28-16 to win the Mountain West Conference championship Saturday afternoon.
Fresno State (9-4) overcame a 1-4 start to the season and a rash of injuries to win its final eight games, claiming the program's third Mountain West crown.
Boise State (9-4), which won 40-20 in the regular-season match-up between the teams, fell to 3-3 in Mountain West title games.
Boise State controlled the game early but struggled to find the end zone, clinging to a 3-0 lead late in the first half. But that all changed when Fresno State scored two touchdowns in a span of 2:36 right before halftime.
Remigio's electric return snaking back and forth across the field sparked Fresno State before Cameron Lockridge intercepted the first of two passes, returning it 25 yards to the Broncos' 17-yard line. Three plays later, Jordan Mims scored on a 2-yard run to put the Bulldogs up 14-3. They never relinquished the lead.
After Boise State edged within 14-9 in the third quarter, Fresno State tacked on two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
Jordan Mims rushed for 83 yards and a pair of scores for Fresno State.
Boise State's Taylen Green was 17-of-38 passing for 175 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
THE TAKEAWAY
Boise State: While Broncos quarterback Green made his initial splash on the team with his legs, it's his arm that turned the season around. However, Green was often off-target against Fresno State.
Fresno State: The Bulldogs' 10-3 campaign a year ago served as a springboard for sustained success in 2022. However, Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford, who has now won two Mountain West titles, will have his work cut out for him in 2023 as his talented team is losing eight seniors on offense and five more on defense. If he chooses to utilize the transfer portal, he could shore up the team's short-term needs and keep Fresno State in contention for another conference title.
UP NEXT
Boise State: The Broncos await bowl-game designation.
Fresno State: The Bulldogs will face the fifth-place team from the PAC-12 in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on Dec. 17.
---
|
J. Mims
7 RB
83 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 5 ReYds, 3 RECs
|
D. Koetter
17 WR
93 ReYds, ReTD, 5 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|15
|Rushing
|7
|7
|Passing
|6
|8
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|5-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|245
|321
|Total Plays
|62
|68
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|61
|146
|Rush Attempts
|35
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.7
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|184
|175
|Comp. - Att.
|17-27
|17-38
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|7-41.4
|6-41.3
|Return Yards
|128
|11
|Punts - Returns
|3-82
|2-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-46
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|184
|PASS YDS
|175
|
|
|61
|RUSH YDS
|146
|
|
|245
|TOTAL YDS
|321
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Haener 9 QB
|J. Haener
|17/27
|184
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|25
|83
|2
|14
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Sherrod 22 RB
|M. Sherrod
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Gilliam 49 RB
|E. Gilliam
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Haener 9 QB
|J. Haener
|5
|-17
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|8
|5
|68
|0
|32
|
J. Moreno-Cropper 5 WR
|J. Moreno-Cropper
|8
|5
|60
|0
|20
|
Z. Pope 2 WR
|Z. Pope
|5
|4
|51
|1
|22
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|3
|3
|5
|0
|6
|
R. Pauwels Jr. 87 TE
|R. Pauwels Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Dalena 0 WR
|M. Dalena
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Early 27 DB
|L. Early
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Langley 35 LB
|M. Langley
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 40 DB
|C. Johnson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bailey 6 LB
|L. Bailey
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 18 DE
|I. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Norris 43 DB
|M. Norris
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Williams 32 DB
|E. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lockridge 20 DB
|C. Lockridge
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
G. Lightfoot 92 DL
|G. Lightfoot
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bridges 5 DL
|D. Bridges
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gates 2 DB
|E. Gates
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hudson Jr. 17 DL
|J. Hudson Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Montano 48 K
|A. Montano
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. King 45 P
|C. King
|7
|41.4
|0
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|2
|28.5
|47
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|3
|27.3
|70
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|17/38
|175
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|13
|74
|0
|12
|
A. Jeanty 2 RB
|A. Jeanty
|7
|32
|0
|19
|
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|8
|30
|0
|14
|
E. Noa 36 RB
|E. Noa
|2
|10
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Koetter 17 WR
|D. Koetter
|6
|5
|93
|1
|52
|
R. Smith 3 TE
|R. Smith
|6
|4
|41
|0
|22
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|7
|4
|24
|0
|14
|
B. Bowens 18 WR
|B. Bowens
|9
|3
|20
|0
|10
|
E. McAlister 80 WR
|E. McAlister
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Jeanty 2 RB
|A. Jeanty
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Robinson 4 S
|R. Robinson
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Matlock 99 DT
|S. Matlock
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Biggers 1 CB
|C. Biggers
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Oladipo 23 S
|S. Oladipo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Schramm 52 LB
|D. Schramm
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Skinner 0 S
|J. Skinner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hogans 33 DL
|C. Hogans
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Gums 98 NT
|H. Gums
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
E. Noa 36 RB
|E. Noa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Simpson 10 LB
|A. Simpson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hunter 54 LB
|G. Hunter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Obichere 95 DT
|D. Obichere
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kaniho 14 CB
|K. Kaniho
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 41 CB
|J. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. LeBeauf 22 CB
|T. LeBeauf
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cravens 94 NT
|J. Cravens
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Smith 3 TE
|R. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Teubner 34 S
|A. Teubner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Washington 38 LB
|D. Washington
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Noa 7 LB
|E. Noa
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dalmas 35 K
|J. Dalmas
|3/3
|47
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ferguson-Reynolds 46 P
|J. Ferguson-Reynolds
|6
|41.3
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Dudley 25 RB
|K. Dudley
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|2
|5.5
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Lynch kicks 45 yards from FRE 35 to the BOISE 20. Out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(15:00 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at BOISE 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 36(14:34 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at BOISE 38.
|+22 YD
3 & 7 - BOISE 38(13:58 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 38. Catch made by R.Smith at BOISE 38. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(13:34 - 1st) PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - BOISE 45(13:13 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to FRE 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by E.Gates at FRE 35.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BOISE 35(12:57 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to FRE 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at FRE 35.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BOISE 35(12:23 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for R.Smith.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - BOISE 35(12:18 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35(12:14 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson at FRE 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 37(11:32 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 37. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at FRE 44.
|-3 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 44(10:50 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 41 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Hogans at FRE 41.
|Punt
4 & 4 - FRESNO 41(10:05 - 1st) C.King punts 59 yards to BOISE End Zone Center-N.D'Ambra. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 20(10:00 - 1st) E.Noa rushed to BOISE 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Langley at BOISE 27.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 27(9:39 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at BOISE 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(9:22 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Norris at BOISE 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 39(8:55 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 39. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson; L.Bailey at BOISE 43.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 43(8:17 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Lockridge at BOISE 44.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - BOISE 44(7:24 - 1st) PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BOISE 39(7:23 - 1st) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 41 yards to FRE 20 Center-M.Hutton. N.Remigio returned punt from the FRE 20. Tackled by J.Del Rio at FRE 30.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 30(7:11 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 30. Catch made by J.Mims at FRE 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Cravens; E.Noa at FRE 35. PENALTY on FRE-B.Schmidt Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - FRESNO 20(6:36 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for N.Remigio.
|+6 YD
3 & 20 - FRESNO 20(6:30 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 20. Catch made by J.Mims at FRE 20. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Skinner at FRE 26.
|Punt
4 & 14 - FRESNO 26(5:56 - 1st) C.King punts 41 yards to BOISE 33 Center-N.D'Ambra. Downed by N.D'Ambra.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 33(5:46 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 33. Catch made by A.Jeanty at BOISE 33. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at BOISE 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - BOISE 30(5:21 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 30. Catch made by B.Bowens at BOISE 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at BOISE 34.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BOISE 34(4:39 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens (D.Perales).
|Punt
4 & 9 - BOISE 34(4:36 - 1st) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 43 yards to FRE 23 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 23(4:30 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at FRE 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 25(4:04 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 25. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at FRE 30.
|+20 YD
3 & 3 - FRESNO 30(3:24 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 30. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 30. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson at FRE 50.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 50(3:06 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 50. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 50. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson at BOISE 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 18(2:43 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock at BOISE 17.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - FRESNO 17(2:00 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for M.Dalena.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - FRESNO 17(1:57 - 1st) J.Haener scrambles to BOISE 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 17.
|No Good
4 & 9 - FRESNO 25(1:14 - 1st) A.Montano 35 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-N.D'Ambra Holder-C.King.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 20(1:11 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at BOISE 21.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 21(0:40 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 21. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at BOISE 28.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 28(15:00 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 28. Catch made by D.Koetter at BOISE 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Norris at BOISE 34.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 34(14:30 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 47 for 19 yards. Tackled by L.Early at FRE 47.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 47(14:09 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to FRE 47. Catch made by L.Caples at FRE 47. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by M.Norris; E.Williams at FRE 48.
|+13 YD
2 & 11 - BOISE 48(13:32 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to FRE 48. Catch made by D.Koetter at FRE 48. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Lockridge at FRE 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(13:16 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for D.Koetter.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 35(13:13 - 2nd) T.Green rushed to FRE 21 for 14 yards. Tackled by L.Early at FRE 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 21(12:53 - 2nd) T.Green rushed to FRE 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at FRE 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 19(12:18 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at FRE 15.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - BOISE 15(11:36 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to FRE 15. Catch made by R.Smith at FRE 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BOISE 9(11:09 - 2nd) T.Green rushed to FRE 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Bridges at FRE 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BOISE 9(10:30 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BOISE 9(10:25 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - BOISE 16(10:20 - 2nd) J.Dalmas 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:16 - 2nd) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the FRE End Zone. N.Remigio returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by J.Dalmas at FRE 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 47(10:08 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper (T.LeBeauf).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FRESNO 47(10:01 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper (J.Skinner).
|Sack
3 & 10 - FRESNO 47(9:58 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at FRE 41 for -6 yards (C.Biggers)
|Punt
4 & 16 - FRESNO 41(9:13 - 2nd) C.King punts 33 yards to BOISE 26 Center-N.D'Ambra. Fair catch by L.Caples.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 26(9:08 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 38 for 12 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at BOISE 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 38(8:34 - 2nd) E.Noa rushed to BOISE 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at BOISE 41.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BOISE 41(8:01 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for BOISE.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BOISE 41(7:55 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for L.Caples.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BOISE 41(7:50 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 49 yards to FRE 10 Center-M.Hutton. N.Remigio returned punt from the FRE 10. Tackled by S.Oladipo at FRE 12.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 12(7:41 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Oladipo at FRE 17.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 17(6:59 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Gums at FRE 20.
|+13 YD
3 & 2 - FRESNO 20(6:12 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 20. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at FRE 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33(5:55 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at FRE 36.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - FRESNO 36(5:15 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for N.Remigio.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - FRESNO 36(5:12 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for N.Remigio.
|Punt
4 & 7 - FRESNO 36(5:07 - 2nd) C.King punts 39 yards to BOISE 25 Center-N.D'Ambra. L.Caples returned punt from the BOISE 25. Tackled by K.Agina; M.Dalena at BOISE 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(4:58 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens (C.Lockridge).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BOISE 25(4:52 - 2nd) T.Green rushed to BOISE 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Lightfoot at BOISE 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BOISE 25(4:14 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for (I.Johnson).
|Punt
4 & 10 - BOISE 25(4:10 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 45 yards to FRE 30 Center-M.Hutton. N.Remigio returned punt from the FRE 30. N.Remigio for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:54 - 2nd) A.Montano extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(3:54 - 2nd) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Fair catch by K.Dudley.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(3:54 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 30 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Bailey at BOISE 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BOISE 30(3:30 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hudson; M.Langley at BOISE 30.
|Int
3 & 5 - BOISE 30(2:47 - 2nd) T.Green pass INTERCEPTED at BOISE 42. Intercepted by C.Lockridge at BOISE 42. C.Lockridge ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 17(2:39 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to BOISE 17. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at BOISE 17. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at BOISE 7.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - FRESNO 7(2:04 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock at BOISE 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 2(1:23 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to BOISE End Zone for 2 yards. J.Mims for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:18 - 2nd) A.Montano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:18 - 2nd) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(1:18 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for L.Caples.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 25(1:14 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Langley at BOISE 34.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - BOISE 34(0:49 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Langley at BOISE 43.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 43(0:30 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 43. Catch made by D.Koetter at BOISE 43. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FRE at FRE 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(0:26 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens (L.Early).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 36(0:21 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to FRE 36. Catch made by B.Bowens at FRE 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at FRE 30.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - BOISE 30(0:13 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister. PENALTY on BOISE-R.Smith Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - BOISE 37(0:08 - 2nd) J.Dalmas 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 25. Catch made by J.Mims at FRE 25. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by E.Noa at FRE 19.
|Sack
2 & 16 - BOISE 19(14:25 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at FRE 8 for -11 yards (J.Cravens)
|No Gain
3 & 27 - BOISE 8(13:30 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for R.Pauwels.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 27 - BOISE 8(13:28 - 3rd) C.King punts 43 yards to BOISE 49 Center-N.D'Ambra. Downed by N.D'Ambra.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49(13:16 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to FRE 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Langley at FRE 45.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 45(12:49 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to FRE 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Langley at FRE 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 36(12:15 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to FRE 36. Catch made by D.Koetter at FRE 36. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by L.Early at FRE 35.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - FRESNO 35(11:14 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to FRE 35. Catch made by B.Bowens at FRE 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(11:06 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at FRE 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 25(10:51 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to FRE 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at FRE 22.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - FRESNO 22(10:16 - 3rd) PENALTY on BOISE-M.Randolph False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - FRESNO 27(10:16 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - FRESNO 34(10:10 - 3rd) J.Dalmas 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hutton Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:04 - 3rd) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.
|-9 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(10:04 - 3rd) FRE rushed to FRE 16 for -9 yards. Tackled by BOISE at FRE 16.
|+5 YD
2 & 19 - BOISE 16(9:21 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 16. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 16. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Kaniho at FRE 21.
|+12 YD
3 & 14 - BOISE 21(9:03 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 21. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 21. Gain of 12 yards. J.Moreno-Cropper ran out of bounds.
|Punt
4 & 2 - BOISE 33(8:11 - 3rd) C.King punts 31 yards to BOISE 36 Center-N.D'Ambra. Fair catch by L.Caples.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 36(8:04 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 36(7:59 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 36. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 36. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Early at BOISE 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 50(7:29 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to FRE 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at FRE 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 46(7:03 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to FRE 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Early at FRE 45.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - FRESNO 45(6:16 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|Punt
4 & 5 - FRESNO 45(6:12 - 3rd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 32 yards to FRE 13 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 13(6:05 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 13. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 13. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at FRE 20.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 20(5:22 - 3rd) M.Sherrod rushed to FRE 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock at FRE 26.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BOISE 26(5:06 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at FRE 17 for -9 yards (H.Gums)
|+13 YD
2 & 19 - BOISE 17(4:36 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 17. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 17. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at FRE 30.
|+20 YD
3 & 6 - BOISE 30(3:55 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 30. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 30. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by T.LeBeauf at FRE 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 50(3:18 - 3rd) M.Sherrod rushed to FRE 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Obichere at FRE 50.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BOISE 50(2:35 - 3rd) PENALTY on FRE-B.Nelson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - BOISE 45(2:11 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for M.Dalena.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - BOISE 45(2:01 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for Z.Pope. PENALTY on FRE-Z.Pope Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 15 - BOISE 45(1:58 - 3rd) C.King punts 35 yards to BOISE 20 Center-N.D'Ambra. L.Caples returned punt from the BOISE 20. Tackled by N.D'Ambra at BOISE 24. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(1:51 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock at BOISE 35.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 35(1:39 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 22 for 13 yards. Tackled by S.Oladipo at BOISE 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 22(0:48 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Hunter at BOISE 22.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BOISE 22(15:00 - 4th) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper.
|+22 YD
3 & 10 - BOISE 22(14:54 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to BOISE 22. Catch made by Z.Pope at BOISE 22. Gain of 22 yards. Z.Pope for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:49 - 4th) A.Montano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:49 - 4th) D.Lynch kicks 59 yards from FRE 35 to the BOISE 6. K.Dudley returns the kickoff. K.Dudley FUMBLES forced by D.Lynch. Fumble RECOVERED by BOISE-B.Fely at BOISE 38. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 38(14:42 - 4th) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for R.Smith.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - FRESNO 38(14:05 - 4th) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 38. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 38. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 43. PENALTY on BOISE-C.Beresford Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 20 - FRESNO 28(14:14 - 4th) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 28. Catch made by R.Smith at BOISE 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Norris at BOISE 35.
|Int
3 & 13 - FRESNO 35(13:38 - 4th) T.Green pass INTERCEPTED at FRE 45. Intercepted by C.Lockridge at FRE 45. Tackled by R.Smith at BOISE 34.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 34(13:23 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 20 for 14 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson at BOISE 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 20(12:42 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Noa at BOISE 15.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 15(12:01 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 7 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at BOISE 7.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 7(11:21 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner; E.Noa at BOISE 6.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 6(10:36 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock; D.Obichere at BOISE 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - BOISE 3(9:51 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to BOISE End Zone for 3 yards. J.Mims for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:47 - 4th) A.Montano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:47 - 4th) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(9:47 - 4th) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for L.Caples.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FRESNO 25(9:42 - 4th) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - FRESNO 25(9:36 - 4th) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 25. Catch made by R.Smith at BOISE 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Early at BOISE 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - FRESNO 31(8:57 - 4th) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 38 yards to FRE 31 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 31(8:51 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to FRE 28 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at FRE 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - BOISE 28(8:04 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 28. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson at FRE 32.
|-1 YD
3 & 9 - BOISE 32(7:17 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to FRE 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Simpson at FRE 31.
|Punt
4 & 10 - BOISE 31(6:34 - 4th) C.King punts 44 yards to BOISE 25 Center-N.D'Ambra. L.Caples returned punt from the BOISE 25. Tackled by K.Agina at BOISE 36.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 36(6:25 - 4th) T.Green rushed to BOISE 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 42(6:04 - 4th) T.Green rushed to BOISE 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at BOISE 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 45(5:41 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Early at BOISE 48.
|+52 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 48(5:26 - 4th) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 48. Catch made by D.Koetter at BOISE 48. Gain of 52 yards. D.Koetter for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:17 - 4th) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:17 - 4th) J.Dalmas kicks onside 10 from BOISE 35 to BOISE 45. M.Dalena returns the kickoff. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 45(5:16 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Oladipo at BOISE 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 38(4:34 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson at BOISE 36.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BOISE 36(3:38 - 4th) E.Gilliam rushed to BOISE 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Teubner; H.Gums at BOISE 36.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - BOISE 36(3:27 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Gums; E.Noa at BOISE 34.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 34(2:49 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to BOISE 34. Catch made by Z.Pope at BOISE 34. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson at BOISE 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - BOISE 25(2:03 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Hogans at BOISE 23.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 23(1:26 - 4th) J.Haener rushed to BOISE 14 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson at BOISE 14.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - BOISE 14(1:21 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to BOISE 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Noa; D.Washington at BOISE 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 12(0:39 - 4th) J.Haener kneels at the BOISE 14.
