|
|
|UTAH
|USC
No. 4 USC falls to Utah in Pac-12 , damaging playoff hopes
LAS VEGAS (AP) No. 12 Utah pounded a limping, bloodied Caleb Williams and roared past No. 4 Southern California 47-24 on Friday night to win the Pac-12 Championship and put USC's College Football Playoff hopes in doubt.
The loss by the Trojans (11-2) could open the way for Ohio State (11-1) to take their spot in the playoffs. USC is fourth in the CFP rankings, the Buckeyes are one step behind.
Ohio State had to be Utah's biggest fan. The Buckeyes move up in playoff consideration, with 12-0 Michigan at No. 2 with the Big Ten championship game on Saturday, that would give the Big Ten conference two playoff teams for the first time. It also would extend the Pac-12's playoff drought - Washington in 2017 is the last team from that conference to make the playoffs.
Utah (10-3) is heading to the Rose Bowl, but the Utes already were going there regardless of the outcome of the title game. They are responsible for USC's only losses, having edged the Trojans 43-42 on Oct. 15 in Salt Lake City.
The Utes rolled up 533 yards of offense in the rematch, and Cam Rising passed for 310 yards and three touchdowns.
Williams threw for 363 yards and three TDs. He entered the game as the leading Heisman Trophy candidate, but wasn't the same after getting injured in the first quarter.
The Trojans looked as if they were going to run away with the game, taking a 17-3 lead early in the second quarter behind some stellar play by Williams.
He appeared to hurt his left knee or leg in the first quarter on a 59-yard run in which he took a big hit at the end, and he suffered a bad cut on the pinky finger of his throwing hand. He spent most of the game limping, and wasn't the same after a sterling first quarter in which the Trojans outgained Utah in total yards 194-70, and Williams had both touchdown passes.
After USC failed to pick up a fourth-and-8 from Utah's 37-yard line, the Utes scored two touchdowns in the final 3:55 of the first half, and suddenly the game was tied at 17. Instead of a rout, the game was beginning to look like the shootout the Utes won in October.
The game took on that tone at times in the second half, but USC had no answer for how to slow down Utah, which outscored the Trojans 44-7 in overcoming that two-touchdown deficit.
ATTENDANCE RECORD
A announced sellout crowd of 61,195 made this the largest for a neutral-site Pac-12 Championship. It beat the previous record of 58,476 fans. who watched Southern California-Stanford in Santa Clara, California, in 2015
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
C. Rising
7 QB
310 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 18 RuYds
|
C. Williams
13 QB
363 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 21 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|19
|Rushing
|11
|5
|Passing
|12
|14
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|1-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|3-5
|Total Net Yards
|533
|419
|Total Plays
|69
|68
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|223
|56
|Rush Attempts
|35
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.4
|2.1
|Yards Passing
|310
|363
|Comp. - Att.
|22-34
|28-41
|Yards Per Pass
|8.6
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|4-39
|Touchdowns
|6
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.7
|4-41.5
|Return Yards
|29
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-29
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|310
|PASS YDS
|363
|
|
|223
|RUSH YDS
|56
|
|
|533
|TOTAL YDS
|419
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|22/34
|310
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson 3 QB
|J. Jackson
|13
|105
|2
|53
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|11
|88
|1
|23
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|8
|18
|0
|11
|
N. Johnson 13 QB
|N. Johnson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|2
|5
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Parks 10 WR
|M. Parks
|6
|4
|88
|1
|57
|
T. Yassmin 87 TE
|T. Yassmin
|2
|2
|81
|1
|60
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|8
|6
|55
|1
|19
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|6
|5
|41
|0
|15
|
D. Kincaid 86 TE
|D. Kincaid
|6
|4
|40
|0
|12
|
N. Johnson 13 QB
|N. Johnson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Cope 11 WR
|M. Cope
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Reid 21 LB
|K. Reid
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Bishop 8 S
|C. Bishop
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diabate 3 LB
|M. Diabate
|7-1
|2.0
|0
|
R. Hubert 11 S
|R. Hubert
|5-4
|0.0
|1
|
G. Reid 91 DE
|G. Reid
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|
M. Suguturaga 47 DE
|M. Suguturaga
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Vaki 28 S
|S. Vaki
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Vaughn 16 CB
|Z. Vaughn
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. O'Toole 81 DE
|C. O'Toole
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
S. Pepa 77 DT
|S. Pepa
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Barton 20 LB
|L. Barton
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Broughton 4 CB
|J. Broughton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Reid 21 LB
|K. Reid
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mata'afa 55 LB
|A. Mata'afa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Redding 97 K
|J. Redding
|2/2
|35
|5/6
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bouwmeester 34 P
|J. Bouwmeester
|3
|43.7
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|28/41
|363
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jones 6 RB
|A. Jones
|15
|35
|0
|9
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|12
|21
|0
|59
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Washington 16 WR
|T. Washington
|10
|6
|93
|1
|50
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|8
|5
|65
|0
|48
|
M. Williams 4 WR
|M. Williams
|3
|3
|51
|1
|29
|
B. Rice 2 WR
|B. Rice
|3
|3
|42
|0
|28
|
A. Jones 6 RB
|A. Jones
|5
|4
|40
|0
|13
|
K. Ford 81 WR
|K. Ford
|4
|2
|38
|0
|34
|
K. Hudson 10 WR
|K. Hudson
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
L. McRee 87 TE
|L. McRee
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Barlow 22 RB
|D. Barlow
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Epps 19 TE
|M. Epps
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|2
|2
|-1
|1
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Williams 4 DB
|M. Williams
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gentry 18 LB
|E. Gentry
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Blackmon 6 DB
|M. Blackmon
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lee 53 LB
|S. Lee
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pili 91 DL
|B. Pili
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuipulotu 49 DL
|T. Tuipulotu
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Figueroa 99 DL
|N. Figueroa
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Goforth 10 LB
|R. Goforth
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taleni 31 DL
|T. Taleni
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bullock 7 DB
|C. Bullock
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shaw 27 DB
|B. Shaw
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Covington 14 DB
|J. Covington
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Washington 16 WR
|T. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wright 22 DB
|C. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Foreman 0 DL
|K. Foreman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCutchin 21 DB
|L. McCutchin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Byrd 51 DL
|S. Byrd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ta'ufo'ou 47 DL
|S. Ta'ufo'ou
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Lynch 46 K
|D. Lynch
|1/1
|20
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Sleep-Dalton 42 P
|A. Sleep-Dalton
|4
|41.5
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Williams scrambles to USC 36 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Hubert at USC 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 36(14:24 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 36. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Vaughn at USC 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - USC 40(13:50 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to USC 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.O'Toole at USC 44.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - USC 44(13:01 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to USC 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at USC 45.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - USC 45(12:23 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to USC 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop R.Hubert at USC 48.
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - USC 48(11:59 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 48. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 48. Gain of 50 yards. Tackled by Z.Vaughn at UTH 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - USC 2(11:32 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 2. Catch made by T.Washington at UTH 2. Gain of 2 yards. T.Washington for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:28 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:28 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(11:28 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at UTH 26.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - UTAH 26(10:56 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 37 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw at UTH 37.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(10:24 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 37. Catch made by M.Parks at UTH 37. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at USC 44.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 44(9:57 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to USC 44. Catch made by M.Bernard at USC 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Figueroa C.Bullock at USC 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 33(9:21 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to USC 33. Catch made by J.Dixon at USC 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry B.Shaw at USC 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - UTAH 24(8:44 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to USC 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at USC 17.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 17(8:05 - 1st) N.Johnson rushed to USC 10 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Williams at USC 10.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - UTAH 10(7:48 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to USC 10. Catch made by N.Johnson at USC 10. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Pili B.Shaw at USC 5.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UTAH 5(7:06 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to USC 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 4.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - UTAH 4(6:45 - 1st) J.Dixon rushed to USC 7 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon E.Gentry at USC 7.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UTAH 7(6:22 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for K.Reid.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - UTAH 15(6:15 - 1st) J.Redding 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Greep Holder-M.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:10 - 1st) J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the USC End Zone. R.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Savage J.Broughton at USC 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(6:04 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to USC 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Suguturaga at USC 30.
|+59 YD
2 & 5 - USC 30(5:42 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to UTH 11 for 59 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at UTH 11.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USC 11(4:47 - 1st) PENALTY on USC-USC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - USC 16(4:27 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 16. Catch made by J.Addison at UTH 16. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate S.Vaki at UTH 13.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - USC 13(3:44 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Washington.
|+10 YD
3 & 12 - USC 13(3:40 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 13. Catch made by M.Williams at UTH 13. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at UTH 3.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - USC 3(2:56 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 3. Catch made by R.Brown at UTH 3. Gain of 3 yards. R.Brown for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:52 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:52 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(2:52 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Cope.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 25(2:47 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Tuipulotu at UTH 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UTAH 27(2:03 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for J.Dixon.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UTAH 27(1:59 - 1st) J.Bouwmeester punts 47 yards to USC 26 Center-J.Greep. Fair catch by J.Addison.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 26(1:52 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to USC 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Barton at USC 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - USC 29(1:18 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 29. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at USC 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 36(0:41 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to USC 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Suguturaga K.Reid at USC 36.
|+29 YD
2 & 10 - USC 36(0:03 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 36. Catch made by M.Williams at USC 36. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by UTH at UTH 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 35(15:00 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for USC.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - USC 35(14:52 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 35. Catch made by K.Hudson at UTH 35. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UTH 18.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - USC 18(14:19 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 18. Catch made by J.Addison at UTH 18. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Vaughn at UTH 12.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - USC 12(13:43 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to UTH 3 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Barton at UTH 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - USC 3(13:01 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to UTH 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Reid L.Barton at UTH 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - USC 3(12:20 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Epps.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - USC 3(12:14 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - USC 10(12:11 - 2nd) D.Lynch 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Casasante Holder-W.Rose.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:08 - 2nd) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(12:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTH-L.Kendall False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - UTAH 20(12:08 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for K.Reid.
|+19 YD
2 & 15 - UTAH 20(12:03 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 20. Catch made by J.Dixon at UTH 20. Gain of 19 yards. J.Dixon FUMBLES forced by M.Williams. Fumble RECOVERED by USC-B.Shaw at UTH 39. Tackled by UTH at UTH 39.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 39(11:56 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to UTH 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at UTH 36.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - USC 36(11:14 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to UTH 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at UTH 37.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - USC 37(10:38 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Washington.
|No Gain
4 & 8 - USC 37(10:34 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison. PENALTY on USC-M.Murphy Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(10:28 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 37. Catch made by J.Dixon at UTH 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth at UTH 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(9:54 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to USC 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Taleni N.Figueroa at USC 48.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - UTAH 48(9:18 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to USC 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at USC 40.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(8:36 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to USC 26 for 14 yards. M.Bernard FUMBLES forced by L.McCutchin. Fumble RECOVERED by UTH-K.Bills at USC 26. Tackled by USC at USC 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 26(8:12 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to USC 26. Catch made by M.Bernard at USC 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at USC 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - UTAH 23(7:25 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to USC 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Foreman at USC 19.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - UTAH 19(6:47 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to USC 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at USC 18.
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - UTAH 18(6:07 - 2nd) C.Rising rushed to USC 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at USC 14.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 14(5:22 - 2nd) C.Rising rushed to USC 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Pili L.McCutchin at USC 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - UTAH 11(4:43 - 2nd) C.Rising rushed to USC 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Pili M.Williams at USC 8.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - UTAH 8(4:00 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to USC End Zone for 8 yards. J.Jackson for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:55 - 2nd) J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:55 - 2nd) J.Noyes kicks yards from UTH 35 to the USC End Zone. R.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Calvert at USC 18. PENALTY on USC-USC Defensive Holding 9 yards accepted.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - USC 9(3:46 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 9. Catch made by K.Ford at USC 9. Gain of 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Vaki at USC 43.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - USC 43(3:35 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 43. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UTH 48.
|Sack
2 & 1 - USC 48(2:52 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at USC 45 for -7 yards (G.Reid)
|-4 YD
3 & 8 - USC 45(2:00 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 45. Catch made by R.Brown at USC 45. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by S.Vaki at USC 47. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|Punt
4 & 12 - USC 41(1:53 - 2nd) A.Sleep-Dalton punts 40 yards to UTH 19 Center-J.Casasante. Fair catch by D.Vele.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 19(1:40 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 19. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 19. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at UTH 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 31(1:27 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Bernard.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAH 31(1:25 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Parks.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - UTAH 31(1:20 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 31. Catch made by M.Bernard at UTH 31. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Covington at UTH 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 46(1:11 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 46. Catch made by M.Parks at UTH 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Covington M.Williams at USC 47.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - UTAH 47(0:51 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to USC 47. Catch made by D.Kincaid at USC 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock E.Gentry at USC 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(0:43 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for J.Dixon.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAH 37(0:39 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Cope.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - UTAH 37(0:34 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to USC 37. Catch made by D.Kincaid at USC 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon S.Byrd at USC 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 26(0:28 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 26(0:24 - 2nd) C.Rising scrambles to USC 14 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USC at USC 14. PENALTY on UTH-S.Enis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+21 YD
2 & 9 - UTAH 25(0:17 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to USC 25. Catch made by T.Yassmin at USC 25. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by M.Williams B.Shaw at USC 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UTAH 4(0:11 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Kincaid.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - UTAH 4(0:07 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to USC 4. Catch made by J.Dixon at USC 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Dixon for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:02 - 2nd) J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Taleni at UTH 28. PENALTY on USC-T.Taleni Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 43(14:33 - 3rd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Figueroa at UTH 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - USC 44(13:57 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to UTH 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at UTH 49.
|-2 YD
3 & 4 - USC 49(13:22 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to UTH 47 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Tuipulotu at UTH 47.
|Punt
4 & 6 - USC 47(12:50 - 3rd) J.Bouwmeester punts 38 yards to USC 15 Center-UTH. Fair catch by J.Addison.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 15(12:41 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Washington.
|Sack
2 & 10 - UTAH 15(12:36 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at USC 7 for -8 yards (G.Reid)
|+2 YD
3 & 18 - UTAH 7(12:14 - 3rd) A.Jones rushed to USC 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Vaki; C.O'Toole at USC 9.
|Punt
4 & 16 - UTAH 9(11:35 - 3rd) A.Sleep-Dalton punts 39 yards to USC 48 Center-J.Casasante. Fair catch by D.Vele.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - USC 48(11:30 - 3rd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising sacked at UTH 43 for -9 yards (E.Gentry)
|No Gain
2 & 19 - USC 43(10:46 - 3rd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Parks.
|+57 YD
3 & 19 - USC 43(10:43 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 43. Catch made by M.Parks at UTH 43. Gain of 57 yards. M.Parks for 57 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:33 - 3rd) J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:33 - 3rd) UTH kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(10:33 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at USC 15 for -10 yards (S.Pepa)
|No Gain
2 & 20 - UTAH 15(9:52 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for K.Ford.
|+13 YD
3 & 20 - UTAH 15(9:47 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 15. Catch made by A.Jones at USC 15. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by L.Barton; C.Bishop at USC 28.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UTAH 28(9:11 - 3rd) A.Sleep-Dalton punts 38 yards to UTH 34 Center-J.Casasante. Fair catch by D.Vele.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - USC 34(9:06 - 3rd) J.Dixon rushed to UTH 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw at UTH 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - USC 42(8:22 - 3rd) C.Rising rushed to UTH 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Tuipulotu at UTH 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 44(7:44 - 3rd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Kincaid.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - USC 44(7:39 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 44. Catch made by M.Bernard at UTH 44. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at UTH 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - USC 45(6:55 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 45. Catch made by J.Dixon at UTH 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at UTH 49.
|Punt
4 & 5 - USC 49(6:16 - 3rd) J.Bouwmeester punts 46 yards to USC 5 Center-UTH. Fair catch by J.Addison.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 5(6:10 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 5. Catch made by K.Ford at USC 5. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Broughton at USC 9. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UTAH 9(5:22 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for K.Ford.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UTAH 9(5:17 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Washington.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UTAH 9(5:15 - 3rd) A.Sleep-Dalton punts 49 yards to UTH 42 Center-J.Casasante. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 42(5:06 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to UTH 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth at UTH 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - USC 47(4:26 - 3rd) C.Rising rushed to UTH 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at UTH 49.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - USC 49(3:51 - 3rd) C.Rising scrambles to USC 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at USC 49. PENALTY on USC-USC Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 39(3:18 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to USC 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; J.Covington at USC 35.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - USC 35(2:38 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to USC 35. Catch made by M.Bernard at USC 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 24(1:56 - 3rd) C.Rising rushed to USC 24 for yards. Tackled by USC at USC 23. PENALTY on UTH-S.Laumea Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 20 - USC 34(1:32 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to USC 34. Catch made by J.Dixon at USC 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at USC 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - USC 26(0:47 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to USC 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Ta'ufo'ou; S.Lee at USC 22.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - USC 22(0:06 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to USC 22. Catch made by M.Parks at USC 22. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at USC 17.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - USC 25(15:00 - 4th) J.Redding 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTH Holder-UTH.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 4th) J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(14:56 - 4th) A.Jones rushed to USC 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate; K.Reid at USC 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UTAH 29(14:20 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - UTAH 29(14:18 - 4th) C.Williams scrambles to USC 43 for 14 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at USC 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(13:55 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to USC 43. Catch made by D.Barlow at USC 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by G.Reid at USC 46.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - UTAH 46(13:19 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to USC 46. Catch made by B.Rice at USC 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at UTH 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 42(12:46 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 42. Catch made by B.Rice at UTH 42. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by UTH at UTH 40.
|+28 YD
2 & 8 - UTAH 40(12:06 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 40. Catch made by B.Rice at UTH 40. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UTH 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 12(11:38 - 4th) A.Jones rushed to UTH 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Pepa at UTH 12.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 12(10:56 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 12. Catch made by M.Williams at UTH 12. Gain of 12 yards. M.Williams for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:52 - 4th) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:52 - 4th) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USC 25(10:52 - 4th) PENALTY on UTH-M.Mokofisi False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+20 YD
1 & 15 - USC 20(10:52 - 4th) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 40 for 20 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon; C.Bullock at UTH 40.
|+60 YD
1 & 10 - USC 40(10:18 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 40. Catch made by T.Yassmin at UTH 40. Gain of 60 yards. T.Yassmin for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:08 - 4th) J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:08 - 4th) J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(10:08 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to USC 25. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Vaki at USC 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - UTAH 29(9:49 - 4th) A.Jones rushed to USC 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Barton; S.Vaki at USC 33.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - UTAH 33(9:05 - 4th) A.Jones rushed to USC 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Reid at USC 32.
|+48 YD
4 & 3 - UTAH 32(8:21 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to USC 32. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 32. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at UTH 20.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 20(7:43 - 4th) A.Jones rushed to UTH 23 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.O'Toole; L.Barton at UTH 23.
|Int
2 & 13 - UTAH 23(7:00 - 4th) C.Williams pass INTERCEPTED at UTH 10. Intercepted by R.Hubert at UTH 10. Tackled by T.Washington at UTH 39.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 39(6:57 - 4th) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Lee; T.Tuipulotu at UTH 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - USC 40(6:16 - 4th) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 40. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at UTH 47.
|+53 YD
3 & 2 - USC 47(5:38 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to USC End Zone for 53 yards. J.Jackson for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(5:29 - 4th) PENALTY on UTH-J.Jackson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Missed PAT
|(5:29 - 4th) J.Redding extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:29 - 4th) J.Noyes kicks 64 yards from UTH 35 to the USC 1. R.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Vincent at USC 20.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 20(5:24 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to USC 20. Catch made by A.Jones at USC 20. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Reid at USC 32.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 32(4:59 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to USC 32. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 32. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert; Z.Vaughn at USC 46.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UTAH 46(4:37 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at USC 37 for -9 yards (C.O'Toole)
|No Gain
2 & 19 - UTAH 37(4:02 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for A.Jones.
|+11 YD
3 & 19 - UTAH 37(4:00 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to USC 37. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert; K.Reid at USC 48.
|Sack
4 & 8 - UTAH 48(3:31 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at USC 38 for -10 yards (M.Diabate) C.Williams FUMBLES forced by M.Diabate. Fumble RECOVERED by UTH-L.Barton at USC 38. Tackled by USC at USC 38.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - USC 38(3:24 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to USC 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 32.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - USC 32(2:39 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to USC 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at USC 23.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - USC 23(2:01 - 4th) M.Bernard rushed to USC End Zone for 23 yards. M.Bernard for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:52 - 4th) J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:52 - 4th) J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the USC End Zone. R.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Mata'afa at USC 29.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - USC 29(1:46 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to USC 29. Catch made by L.McREE at USC 29. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Diabate at USC 44.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - USC 44(1:38 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to USC 44. Catch made by A.Jones at USC 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at UTH 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - USC 47(1:31 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to UTH 47. Catch made by A.Jones at UTH 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at UTH 41.
|Sack
1 & 10 - USC 41(1:17 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at UTH 50 for -9 yards (M.Diabate)
|Sack
2 & 19 - USC 50(1:18 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at USC 34 for -16 yards (M.Suguturaga)
|+8 YD
3 & 35 - USC 34(0:29 - 4th) A.Jones rushed to USC 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert; A.Mata'afa at USC 42.
-
10KSTATE
3TCU
0
061.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
TOLEDO
OHIO
0
054.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
VALPO
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
-30
Sat 3:00pm FLOF
-
CSTCAR
TROY
0
047.5 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
0
054.5 O/U
-3
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
14LSU
1UGA
0
052 O/U
-17.5
Sat 4:00pm CBS
-
22UCF
18TULANE
0
057 O/U
-4
Sat 4:00pm ABC
-
9CLEM
23UNC
0
063.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
PURDUE
2MICH
0
052 O/U
-16.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
AKRON
BUFF
22
23
Final ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
27
48
Final CBSSN
-
11UTAH
4USC
47
24
Final FOX