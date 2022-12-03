|
|
|UCF
|TULANE
Pratt accounts for 5 TDs, Tulane tops UCF 45-28 to win AAC
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Michael Pratt accounted for 442 total yards and five touchdowns, Tyjae Spears highlighted his 199 yards rushing with a 60-yard score and No. 18 Tulane beat No. 22 UCF 45-28 on Saturday night in the American Athletic Conference championship game.
The victory virtually assured Tulane (11-2) would play in the Cotton Bowl - its first major New Year's Day bowl since the 1939 season - only one season after going 2-10. Jubilant fans stormed field as the game ended, capping a campaign that would have been hard to conceive of a year ago with an equally unthinkable celebratory scene.
Pratt passed for a career-high 394 yards, including touchdowns of 73 yards to Duece Watts, 60 and 10 yards to Shae Wyatt and 43 yards to Lawrence Keys. Pratt also ran for a pivotal 18-yard touchdown with 4:04 left.
Spears electrified the sellout crowd of 30,118 at Tulane's cozy, on-campus Yulman Stadium with his long scoring run on which he broke two tackles near the line of scrimmage, made two other defenders miss and hurndled his own fallen teammate after cutting back inside.
The Green Wave, which earned the right to host the title game by ending Cincinnati's 32-game home winning streak last weekend, avenged a 38-31 regular-season loss to UCF (9-4) on the same field three weeks ago.
But UCF was not quite the same team because of QB John Rhys Plumlee's nagging hamstring injury, which appeared to rob him of the explosiveness he displayed by running for 176 yards at Tulane on Nov. 12.
Plumlee struggled so much early on that coach Gus Malzahn pulled him from the game in the second quarter favor of Thomas Castellanos. But with Tulane up 24-7 in the middle of the third quarter, Malzahn put Plumlee back in as primarily a passer - and he nearly led the Kights all the way back.
Plumlee led UCF quickly for a touchdown to make it 24-14, converting a fourth-and-10 pass along the way and capping the drive with a 17-yarder to Kobe Hudson.
Tulane responded when both UCF safeties froze on a play-fake to Spears and Pratt found Watts running free behind the defense.
UCF cut it to 31-21 when former Virginia QB RJ Harvey took a backward pass from Plumlee and launched a 49-yard TD pass to Hudson.
And the Knights got the ball right back when Spears fumbled after catching a short pass on the Green Wave 30. And Isaiah Bowser's 10-yard run shortly after got UCF as close as 31-28 with 9:48 still to play.
But Pratt again found a way to lead the Wave down the field, connecting with Wyatt for the longer of his two touchdowns, and UCF didn't threaten again.
THE TAKEAWAY
UCF: Knights sophomore backup QB Mikey Keene, who had come in after Plumlee injuries for comeback victories over Cincinnati and South Florida, did not dress for the game. That allowed him to retain a year of eligibility, and questions swirled over whether he intended to transfer with Plumlee expected to return next season. Plumlee finished 29 of 39 for 209 yards and one TD, but finished with minus-7 yards rushing as Tulane had six sacks.
Tulane: Tulane might have won more comfortably if not turning for two turnovers, including a lost fumble at the UCF 1 when the Wave led 24-7 in the third quarter.
SEPARATE WAYS
The next time UCF returns to New Orleans probably won't be to play Tulane. The Knights are among three teams, along with Cincinnati and Houston, leaving the AAC for the Big 12 after the current academic year. But Big 12 teams to visit New Orleans at least once a year because the conference has a tie-in with the Sugar Bowl.
UP NEXT
UCF: Awaits a bowl bid on Sunday.
Tulane: Heads to its most significant bowl appearance since losing 14-13 to Texas A&M in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 1940.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
K. Hudson
2 WR
98 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 4 RECs
|
M. Pratt
7 QB
394 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, 48 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|20
|Rushing
|9
|6
|Passing
|13
|14
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-23
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|7-10
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|410
|648
|Total Plays
|96
|64
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|10.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|145
|254
|Rush Attempts
|48
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|8.2
|Yards Passing
|265
|394
|Comp. - Att.
|24-48
|20-33
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|11.5
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-46.0
|3-41.7
|Return Yards
|22
|7
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|3-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-22
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|265
|PASS YDS
|394
|
|
|145
|RUSH YDS
|254
|
|
|410
|TOTAL YDS
|648
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|21/39
|209
|1
|0
|
R. Harvey 22 RB
|R. Harvey
|1/1
|49
|1
|0
|
T. Castellanos 12 QB
|T. Castellanos
|2/8
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|20
|85
|1
|10
|
R. Harvey 22 RB
|R. Harvey
|5
|34
|0
|20
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|3
|20
|0
|10
|
X. Townsend 3 WR
|X. Townsend
|2
|13
|1
|8
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|2
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|9
|-7
|0
|8
|
T. Castellanos 12 QB
|T. Castellanos
|7
|-8
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hudson 2 WR
|K. Hudson
|13
|4
|98
|2
|49
|
J. Baker 1 WR
|J. Baker
|9
|4
|37
|0
|15
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|9
|6
|37
|0
|10
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|2
|2
|28
|0
|23
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|2
|2
|22
|0
|20
|
X. Townsend 3 WR
|X. Townsend
|2
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
R. Harvey 22 RB
|R. Harvey
|3
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
A. Holler 82 TE
|A. Holler
|5
|2
|9
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ware 24 DB
|J. Ware
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thornton 14 CB
|C. Thornton
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Celiscar 88 DE
|J. Celiscar
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 12 DB
|J. Hodges
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Adams 31 CB
|B. Adams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris-Brash 33 DE
|T. Morris-Brash
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Perry 4 DB
|K. Perry
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montalvo 94 DT
|A. Montalvo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. McDaniel 47 DE
|K. McDaniel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Yates III 27 LB
|W. Yates III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 15 LB
|J. Johnson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 7 CB
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Wilson 9 DB
|D. Wilson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hunter 2 DT
|L. Hunter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 11 LB
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barber 5 DT
|R. Barber
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 99 DE
|J. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boomer 35 K
|C. Boomer
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. McCarthy 40 P
|M. McCarthy
|7
|46.0
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|3
|24.7
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Wilson 9 DB
|D. Wilson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|20/33
|394
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|22
|199
|1
|60
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|6
|48
|1
|19
|
S. Clayton 0 RB
|S. Clayton
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
I. Celestine 8 RB
|I. Celestine
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Watts 2 WR
|D. Watts
|6
|3
|134
|1
|73
|
S. Wyatt 10 WR
|S. Wyatt
|8
|5
|110
|2
|60
|
L. Keys III 6 WR
|L. Keys III
|2
|2
|60
|1
|43
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|5
|4
|40
|0
|25
|
T. James 80 TE
|T. James
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
W. Wallace 84 TE
|W. Wallace
|2
|2
|16
|0
|15
|
A. Bauman 87 TE
|A. Bauman
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Clayton 0 RB
|S. Clayton
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Bohanon 83 WR
|B. Bohanon
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Brooks 31 S
|L. Brooks
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 2 LB
|D. Williams
|8-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hodges 6 DL
|D. Hodges
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Clark 37 S
|M. Clark
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jenkins 0 DL
|P. Jenkins
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
L. Robinson 7 DB
|L. Robinson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cooper Jr. 48 LB
|K. Cooper Jr.
|3-2
|1.5
|0
|
J. Machado 35 LB
|J. Machado
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Monroe 11 DB
|J. Monroe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Young IV 23 S
|L. Young IV
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Platt Jr. 45 LB
|C. Platt Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Douglas 12 DB
|D. Douglas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 34 S
|J. Hunter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Taliancich 55 DL
|N. Taliancich
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 1 LB
|N. Anderson
|1-5
|0.5
|0
|
T. Phillips 91 DL
|T. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hicks Jr. 94 DL
|E. Hicks Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Deal 90 DL
|D. Deal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Ambrosio 43 K
|V. Ambrosio
|1/1
|27
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Keys III 6 WR
|L. Keys III
|2
|32.0
|40
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|3
|2.3
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by TUL at UCF 33.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - UCF 33(14:30 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 33. Catch made by R.Harvey at UCF 33. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hunter at UCF 44.
|-16 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 44(14:09 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 50 for yards. FUMBLES forced by UCF. PENALTY on UCF-UCF Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. Fumble RECOVERED by UCF-R.Harvey at UCF 50. No Play. Tackled by L.Robinson; J.Machado at UCF 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - UCF 34(13:45 - 1st) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 40 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Robinson at UCF 40.
|+9 YD
2 & 14 - UCF 40(13:15 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 40. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at UCF 49.
|-1 YD
3 & 5 - UCF 49(12:36 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 49. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 49. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at UCF 48.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UCF 48(12:04 - 1st) M.McCarthy punts 37 yards to TUL 15 Center-A.Ward. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 15(11:58 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at TUL 16.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - TULANE 16(11:25 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ware; D.Wilson at TUL 20.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - TULANE 20(10:51 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 20. Catch made by D.Watts at TUL 20. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Thornton at TUL 27.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 27(10:28 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 27. Catch made by T.James at TUL 27. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Wilson at TUL 46.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 46(9:57 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 46. Catch made by S.Wyatt at TUL 46. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson; J.Ware at UCF 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 38(9:37 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to UCF 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at UCF 35.
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 35(9:03 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to UCF 15 for 20 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at UCF 15.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 15(8:31 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to UCF 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste; A.Montalvo at UCF 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 10(7:52 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to UCF 10. Catch made by S.Wyatt at UCF 10. Gain of 10 yards. S.Wyatt for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:46 - 1st) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:46 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 25(7:46 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for UCF.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 25(7:39 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Cooper at UCF 27.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - UCF 27(7:03 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 27. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Monroe at UCF 39.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UCF 39(6:27 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee sacked at UCF 32 for -7 yards (D.Hodges)
|+4 YD
2 & 17 - UCF 32(5:49 - 1st) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by TUL at UCF 36.
|-1 YD
3 & 13 - UCF 36(5:02 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at UCF 35.
|Punt
4 & 14 - UCF 35(4:33 - 1st) M.McCarthy punts 46 yards to TUL 19 Center-A.Ward. J.Jackson returned punt from the TUL 19. Tackled by UCF at TUL 22.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TULANE 22(4:20 - 1st) PENALTY on TUL-TUL Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - TULANE 17(4:20 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton; J.Jean-Baptiste at TUL 22.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 22(3:45 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 22. Catch made by S.Wyatt at TUL 22. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UCF at TUL 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 33(3:11 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for B.Bohanon.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 33(3:08 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 33. Catch made by J.Jackson at TUL 33. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Thornton at TUL 38.
|+54 YD
3 & 5 - TULANE 38(2:35 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 38. Catch made by D.Watts at TUL 38. Gain of 54 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at UCF 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TULANE 8(1:55 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for S.Wyatt.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - TULANE 8(1:49 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to UCF 10 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at UCF 10.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TULANE 10(1:09 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.Watts.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TULANE 17(1:05 - 1st) V.Ambrosio 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Hudak Holder-C.Glover.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:01 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the UCF End Zone. R.O'Keefe returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by C.Glover at UCF 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 35(0:54 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Hicks at UCF 42.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - UCF 42(0:25 - 1st) X.Townsend rushed to UCF 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at UCF 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 50(15:00 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Jenkins at TUL 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 46(14:31 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Taliancich at TUL 42.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - UCF 42(13:54 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 32 for 10 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at TUL 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 32(13:23 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Robinson; J.Machado at TUL 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 29(12:47 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Monroe at TUL 28.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - UCF 28(12:18 - 2nd) T.Castellanos rushed to TUL 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Hicks; D.Williams at TUL 23.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - UCF 23(11:36 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed to TUL 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at TUL 23.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 23(11:30 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.Watts.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 23(11:25 - 2nd) M.Pratt rushed to TUL 32 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at TUL 32.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TULANE 32(10:51 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash at TUL 32.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - TULANE 32(10:22 - 2nd) M.Pratt rushed to TUL 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.Yates at TUL 32.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 32(10:15 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TUL 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - UCF 25(9:45 - 2nd) T.Castellanos pass complete to TUL 25. Catch made by J.Baker at TUL 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at TUL 20.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 20(9:28 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson; N.Taliancich at TUL 14.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 14(9:02 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Cooper at TUL 11.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UCF 11(8:32 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at TUL 11.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - UCF 11(7:51 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at TUL 8.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 8(7:28 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips at TUL 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 5(6:55 - 2nd) X.Townsend rushed to TUL End Zone for 5 yards. X.Townsend for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:48 - 2nd) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:48 - 2nd) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(6:48 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 41 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at TUL 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 41(6:27 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at TUL 44.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 44(5:48 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 44. Catch made by S.Wyatt at TUL 44. Gain of 13 yards. S.Wyatt ran out of bounds.
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 43(5:11 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to UCF 43. Catch made by L.Keys at UCF 43. Gain of 43 yards. L.Keys for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:00 - 2nd) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:00 - 2nd) C.Glover kicks 64 yards from TUL 35 to the UCF 1. R.O'Keefe returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Anderson at UCF 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 21(4:55 - 2nd) T.Castellanos rushed to UCF 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Machado at UCF 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - UCF 23(4:31 - 2nd) T.Castellanos pass complete to UCF 23. Catch made by J.Richardson at UCF 23. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Brooks at UCF 25.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - UCF 25(4:04 - 2nd) T.Castellanos scrambles to UCF 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hodges at UCF 26.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UCF 26(3:32 - 2nd) M.McCarthy punts 42 yards to TUL 32 Center-A.Ward. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 32(3:26 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at TUL 36.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TULANE 36(2:54 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for S.Wyatt.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TULANE 36(2:49 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for T.Spears.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TULANE 36(2:45 - 2nd) K.Esnard punts 33 yards to UCF 31 Center-E.Hudak. D.Wilson returned punt from the UCF 31. Tackled by K.Harrison at UCF 31.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 31(2:36 - 2nd) T.Castellanos rushed to UCF 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Young at UCF 37.
|Sack
2 & 5 - UCF 37(2:16 - 2nd) T.Castellanos steps back to pass. T.Castellanos sacked at UCF 28 for -9 yards (P.Jenkins)
|Sack
3 & 13 - UCF 28(2:06 - 2nd) T.Castellanos steps back to pass. T.Castellanos sacked at UCF 17 for -11 yards (K.Cooper)
|Punt
4 & 24 - UCF 17(2:00 - 2nd) M.McCarthy punts 52 yards to TUL 31 Center-A.Ward. J.Jackson MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by TUL-J.Jackson at TUL 31. Tackled by UCF at TUL 31.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 31(1:52 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 31. Catch made by J.Jackson at TUL 31. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash at TUL 28.
|+25 YD
2 & 13 - TULANE 28(1:26 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 28. Catch made by J.Jackson at TUL 28. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hodges at UCF 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(1:18 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for A.Bauman.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 47(1:13 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to UCF 47. Catch made by L.Keys at UCF 47. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at UCF 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 30(0:59 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for S.Wyatt.
|Sack
2 & 10 - TULANE 30(0:55 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt sacked at UCF 32 for -2 yards (J.Celiscar)
|No Gain
3 & 12 - TULANE 32(0:33 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for B.Bohanon.
|Int
4 & 12 - TULANE 32(0:27 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass INTERCEPTED at UCF 19. Intercepted by D.Brown at UCF 19. Pushed out of bounds by J.Jackson at UCF 41.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 41(0:18 - 2nd) J.Richardson rushed to TUL 49 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TUL 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 49(0:09 - 2nd) T.Castellanos pass complete to TUL 49. Catch made by J.Baker at TUL 49. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Anderson at TUL 40. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. T.Castellanos steps back to pass. T.Castellanos pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCF 49(0:03 - 2nd) T.Castellanos steps back to pass. T.Castellanos pass incomplete intended for K.Hudson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the TUL End Zone. L.Keys returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by N.Martinez at TUL 24.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 24(14:56 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash; J.Johnson at TUL 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - TULANE 25(14:22 - 3rd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 25. Catch made by W.Wallace at TUL 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at TUL 26.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - TULANE 26(13:43 - 3rd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 26. Catch made by A.Bauman at TUL 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; J.Ware at TUL 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(13:03 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo at TUL 40.
|+60 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 40(12:24 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to UCF End Zone for 60 yards. T.Spears for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:09 - 3rd) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:09 - 3rd) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(12:09 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at UCF 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 28(11:40 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Hicks; K.Cooper at UCF 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UCF 33(11:08 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Machado; N.Anderson at UCF 34.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - UCF 34(10:28 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Deal at UCF 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 40(9:59 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Machado at UCF 42.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UCF 42(9:30 - 3rd) T.Castellanos steps back to pass. T.Castellanos pass incomplete intended for K.Hudson.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UCF 42(9:23 - 3rd) T.Castellanos steps back to pass. T.Castellanos pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UCF 42(9:16 - 3rd) M.McCarthy punts 47 yards to TUL 11 Center-A.Ward. J.Jackson returned punt from the TUL 11. Tackled by A.Ward at TUL 15.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 15(9:05 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.McDaniel at TUL 18.
|+56 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 18(8:32 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to UCF 26 for 56 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Adams at UCF 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 26(8:09 - 3rd) S.Clayton rushed to UCF 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at UCF 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - TULANE 20(7:31 - 3rd) I.Celestine rushed to UCF 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste; J.Johnson at UCF 18.
|+15 YD
3 & 2 - TULANE 18(6:53 - 3rd) M.Pratt pass complete to UCF 18. Catch made by W.Wallace at UCF 18. Gain of 15 yards. W.Wallace FUMBLES forced by J.Celiscar. Fumble RECOVERED by UCF-W.Yates at UCF 3. Tackled by TUL at UCF 3.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 3(6:41 - 3rd) T.Castellanos steps back to pass. T.Castellanos pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCF 3(6:36 - 3rd) T.Castellanos steps back to pass. T.Castellanos pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|-2 YD
3 & 10 - UCF 3(6:32 - 3rd) T.Castellanos rushed to UCF 1 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Hodges at UCF 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|Punt
4 & 12 - UCF 1(5:56 - 3rd) M.McCarthy punts 48 yards to UCF 49 Center-A.Ward. Downed by A.Ward.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 49(5:43 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo at TUL 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - TULANE 49(5:03 - 3rd) M.Pratt rushed to UCF 47 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Perry at UCF 47.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TULANE 47(4:28 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for S.Clayton.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TULANE 47(4:23 - 3rd) C.Glover punts 47 yards to UCF End Zone Center-E.Hudak. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 20(4:15 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 20. Catch made by J.Richardson at UCF 20. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by L.Robinson at UCF 40.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 40(3:49 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to TUL 40 for 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Brooks at TUL 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 40(3:20 - 3rd) R.O'Keefe rushed to TUL 40 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Robinson at TUL 40.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCF 40(2:56 - 3rd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for A.Holler.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UCF 40(2:51 - 3rd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|+23 YD
4 & 10 - UCF 40(2:46 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to TUL 40. Catch made by I.Bowser at TUL 40. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by L.Young at TUL 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 17(2:04 - 3rd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for K.Hudson.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 17(1:59 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to TUL 17. Catch made by K.Hudson at TUL 17. Gain of 17 yards. K.Hudson for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:53 - 3rd) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:53 - 3rd) R.Casey kicks 60 yards from UCF 35 to the TUL 5. L.Keys returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by R.Casey at TUL 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 45(1:45 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Barber; K.Perry at TUL 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 48(1:05 - 3rd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 48. Catch made by S.Clayton at TUL 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at UCF 48.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TULANE 48(0:23 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.Watts.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - TULANE 48(0:18 - 3rd) PENALTY on TUL-C.Glover Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TULANE 47(0:18 - 3rd) C.Glover punts 45 yards to UCF 8 Center-E.Hudak. Downed by UCF. PENALTY on TUL-L.Keys Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 23(0:10 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Hodges at UCF 23.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCF 23(15:00 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for K.Hudson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UCF 23(14:56 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for A.Holler.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UCF 23(14:48 - 4th) M.McCarthy punts 50 yards to TUL 27 Center-A.Ward. Fair catch by L.Keys.
|Result
|Play
|+73 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 27(14:40 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 27. Catch made by D.Watts at TUL 27. Gain of 73 yards. D.Watts for 73 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:29 - 4th) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:29 - 4th) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(14:29 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 25. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Douglas at UCF 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - UCF 34(14:17 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 34(14:11 - 4th) R.O'Keefe rushed to UCF 42 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hodges at UCF 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 42(13:44 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by P.Jenkins at UCF 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 48(13:04 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to TUL 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hodges at TUL 49.
|+49 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 49(12:35 - 4th) R.Harvey pass complete to TUL 49. Catch made by K.Hudson at TUL 49. Gain of 49 yards. K.Hudson for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:26 - 4th) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:26 - 4th) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(12:26 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to TUL 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Hunter at TUL 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 28(11:49 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 28. Catch made by T.Spears at TUL 28. Gain of 2 yards. T.Spears FUMBLES forced by J.Johnson. Fumble RECOVERED by UCF-J.Johnson at TUL 30. Tackled by TUL at TUL 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 30(11:40 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to TUL 30. Catch made by R.Harvey at TUL 30. Gain of yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at TUL 26. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 30(11:06 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to TUL 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Machado; M.Clark at TUL 25.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - UCF 25(10:26 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to TUL 25. Catch made by J.Baker at TUL 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at TUL 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 10(9:56 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to TUL End Zone for 10 yards. I.Bowser for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:48 - 4th) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:48 - 4th) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(9:48 - 4th) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for T.Spears.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 25(9:43 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to TUL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at TUL 27.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - TULANE 27(9:03 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 27. Catch made by J.Jackson at TUL 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; K.Perry at TUL 40.
|+60 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(8:28 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 40. Catch made by S.Wyatt at TUL 40. Gain of 60 yards. S.Wyatt for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:18 - 4th) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:18 - 4th) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(8:18 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 25. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 25. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Clark at UCF 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 35(7:43 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 35. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Williams; N.Anderson at UCF 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 39(7:09 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 39. Catch made by A.Holler at UCF 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at UCF 44.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 44(6:34 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Machado at UCF 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 49(6:11 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for UCF.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCF 49(6:04 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UCF 49(5:57 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for K.Hudson.
|Sack
4 & 10 - UCF 49(5:52 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee sacked at UCF 46 for -3 yards (D.Williams)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 46(5:42 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to UCF 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Adams at UCF 41.
|+19 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 41(5:00 - 4th) M.Pratt rushed to UCF 22 for 19 yards. Tackled by UCF at UCF 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 22(4:18 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to UCF 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste; K.Perry at UCF 18.
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 18(4:10 - 4th) M.Pratt rushed to UCF End Zone for 18 yards. M.Pratt for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:04 - 4th) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:04 - 4th) C.Glover kicks 59 yards from TUL 35 to the UCF 6. R.O'Keefe returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Lunz at UCF 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(4:00 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 25. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at UCF 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UCF 30(3:39 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for A.Holler.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UCF 30(3:35 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee sacked at UCF 20 for -10 yards (N.Anderson; K.Cooper)
|+25 YD
4 & 15 - UCF 20(3:09 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 20. Catch made by K.Hudson at UCF 20. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by C.Platt at UCF 45.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 45(2:55 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 45. Catch made by X.Townsend at UCF 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Platt at TUL 45.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UCF 45(2:41 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee sacked at TUL 46 for -1 yards (P.Jenkins)
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UCF 46(2:30 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for K.Hudson.
|+7 YD
3 & 11 - UCF 46(2:26 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to TUL 46. Catch made by K.Hudson at TUL 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by L.Robinson at TUL 39.
|+6 YD
4 & 4 - UCF 39(1:55 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to TUL 39. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at TUL 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at TUL 33.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCF 33(1:35 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to TUL 33. Catch made by J.Baker at TUL 33. Gain of 12 yards. J.Baker ran out of bounds. PENALTY on UCF-J.Baker Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 33(1:35 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to TUL 33. Catch made by A.Holler at TUL 33. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Williams at TUL 29.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - UCF 29(1:28 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to TUL 29. Catch made by I.Bowser at TUL 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TUL 24.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - UCF 24(1:10 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hodges; N.Anderson at TUL 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 22(0:58 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for K.Hudson. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 22(0:51 - 4th) J.Plumlee scrambles to TUL 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 17.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UCF 17(0:44 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for K.Hudson.
|+9 YD
4 & 5 - UCF 17(0:39 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to TUL 17. Catch made by X.Townsend at TUL 17. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Clark at TUL 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UCF 8(0:31 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UCF 8(0:28 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for K.Hudson.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UCF 8(0:22 - 4th) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for A.Holler.
|+4 YD
4 & Goal - UCF 8(0:17 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to TUL 8. Catch made by R.Harvey at TUL 8. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TUL 4.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 4(0:10 - 4th) M.Pratt kneels at the TUL 3.
