Klubnik, No. 10 Clemson rout No. 24 UNC 39-10 for ACC title
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The Clemson Tigers are back in a familiar spot - atop the Atlantic Coast Conference.
And they may have found a quarterback to keep them there.
Freshman Cade Klubnik came off the bench to complete 20 of 24 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score to lead No. 10 Clemson to the ACC championship with a 39-10 victory over No. 24 North Carolina on Saturday night.
Cornerback Nate Wiggins broke up two passes in the end zone, blocked a field goal and returned an interception 98 yards for a touchdown as the Tigers won their seventh ACC title in eight seasons.
Clemson (11-2, No. 9 CFP) won six straight ACC championships from 2015 to 2020 before failing to reach the title game last season. But coach Dabo Swinney's Tigers rebounded in a big way, going 9-0 against ACC foes.
''You got a glimpse of our future at Clemson,'' Swinney said about Klubnik. ''I'm excited to see him continue to build on it and gain momentum going into next year.''
Swinney said Klubnik will start in the upcoming Orange Bowl.
With Clemson down 7-0, Swinney benched two-year starter DJ Uiagalelei after the Tigers failed to pick up a first down on their first two possessions, Swinney turned to Klubnik, a 5-star recruit from Austin, Texas. He responded by leading the Tigers to four straight scores and a 24-10 lead at halftime. Clemson stretched it to 39-10 heading into the fourth quarter.
Swinney said he informed Klubnik on Sunday that he planned to put him in the game in the third series regardless of what happened.
That surprised North Carolina coach Mack Brown, who said he didn't expect Clemson to switch QBs mid-game and it threw his team off. UNC had planned to stack the box and make Uiagalelei beat them through the air.
''Cade had played very little all year and when he went into play against Notre Dame he threw an interception, so we totally thought we would see DJ because they hadn't changed all year,'' Brown said.
''They told me to prepare every week like you are going to play and that has been my mindset,'' Klubnik said. ''I have learned so much and this week I was able to dial it in.''
But it wasn't the first time Swinney called Klubnik's number.
He benched Uiagalelei in the second half against Syracuse and Klubnik responded by leading the Tigers to a come-from-behind 27-21 victory. Swinney also turned to Klubnik against Notre Dame, although the results were the opposite with the freshman throwing a Pick 6 in a 35-14 loss.
Klubnik had completed 11 of 22 passes for 98 yards coming into the game.
But Swinney has never been shy about replacing veteran QBs with less experienced players in key situations. He did it in 2014, sitting Cole Stoudt for Deshaun Watson, and again in 2018 replacing Kelly Bryant with Trevor Lawrence.
ACC player of the year Drake Maye was limited to 268 yards passing and turned the ball over three times for North Carolina (9-4, No. 23 CFP), which was seeking its first ACC championship since 1980 when Lawrence Taylor was wreaking havoc on quarterbacks.
Maye got things started on the right foot for the Tar Heels, capping an 11-play, 78-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead on UNC's first possession.
But the Tar Heels repeatedly sputtered on offense inside the red zone after that, the biggest blow coming when Maye misfired near the goal line and Wiggins - who had struggled in Clemson's 51-45 win over Wake Forest - returned his errant pass for a touchdown to give Clemson a 32-10 lead with 5:05 left in the third quarter.
''He threw it right to me,'' Wiggins said. ''I was thinking, `ain't nobody catching me. I've got to get to the end zone.' I felt like today was my day.''
Said Maye: ''We were moving the ball all night and we'd get to the red zone and we'd have a stall and a stop in the road. It starts with me. I've got to make better decisions.''
THE TAKEAWAY
North Carolina: Maye garnered plenty of Heisman Trophy talk during the season, but the offense has stalled resulting in a three-game losing streak. But as long as Maye doesn't transfer - and there are no indications he will given his family history at North Carolina - the Tar Heels have a good chance to get back to the ACC title game next season.
Clemson: The Tigers have set a high bar by winning national championships, so as much as they will enjoy getting back atop the ACC mountain there will be plenty of talk over whether Swinney cost his team a chance at a spot in the College Football Playoff by not turning to Klubnik at quarterback earlier in the season. It seems Uiagalelei might be a logical transfer portal candidate. ''He has a bright future as a football player,'' Swinney said. ''These guys love DJ and I do too.''
UP NEXT
Clemson will play in the Orange Bowl, while North Carolina awaits a bowl bid.
C. Klubnik
2 QB
279 PaYds, PaTD, 30 RuYds, RuTD
D. Maye
10 QB
268 PaYds, 2 INTs, 24 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|26
|Rushing
|4
|11
|Passing
|13
|13
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-9
|9-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|385
|384
|Total Plays
|56
|79
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|68
|111
|Rush Attempts
|21
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|317
|273
|Comp. - Att.
|28-35
|27-43
|Yards Per Pass
|9.1
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-46
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.3
|3-48.7
|Return Yards
|96
|6
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-98
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|317
|PASS YDS
|273
|
|
|68
|RUSH YDS
|111
|
|
|385
|TOTAL YDS
|384
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Klubnik 2 QB
|C. Klubnik
|20/24
|279
|1
|0
|
P. Mafah 26 RB
|P. Mafah
|1/1
|19
|0
|0
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|2/5
|10
|0
|0
|
H. Johnson 12 QB
|H. Johnson
|5/5
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Klubnik 2 QB
|C. Klubnik
|7
|30
|1
|16
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|7
|18
|1
|7
|
P. Mafah 26 RB
|P. Mafah
|2
|10
|1
|6
|
D. Thomas 20 RB
|D. Thomas
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
K. Pace 7 RB
|K. Pace
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Turner 22 WR
|C. Turner
|4
|3
|101
|0
|68
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|6
|5
|46
|0
|16
|
B. Spector 13 WR
|B. Spector
|1
|1
|43
|0
|43
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|5
|3
|40
|0
|22
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|5
|4
|26
|0
|8
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|3
|3
|20
|1
|13
|
C. Klubnik 2 QB
|C. Klubnik
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
D. Swinney 81 WR
|D. Swinney
|2
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
H. Greene 24 WR
|H. Greene
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Randall 8 WR
|A. Randall
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Herbstreit 86 WR
|T. Herbstreit
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Briningstool 9 TE
|J. Briningstool
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
W. Taylor 16 WR
|W. Taylor
|2
|2
|-5
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Trotter Jr. 54 LB
|J. Trotter Jr.
|7-2
|2.0
|0
|
T. Simpson 22 LB
|T. Simpson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Carter 0 LB
|B. Carter
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mukuba 1 S
|A. Mukuba
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 25 S
|J. Phillips
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DT
|T. Davis
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Jones 6 CB
|S. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Woodaz 17 LB
|W. Woodaz
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wiggins 20 CB
|N. Wiggins
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Swint 14 DE
|K. Swint
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mickens 9 S
|R. Mickens
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Donnelly 27 S
|C. Donnelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mascoll 7 DE
|J. Mascoll
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lukus 10 CB
|J. Lukus
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Pride Jr. 23 CB
|T. Pride Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 98 DE
|M. Murphy
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Orhorhoro 33 DT
|R. Orhorhoro
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Maguire 30 LB
|K. Maguire
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mason 34 DE
|A. Mason
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Covil Jr. 12 S
|S. Covil Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Page 55 DT
|P. Page
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bresee 11 DT
|B. Bresee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|1/1
|52
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Swanson 39 P
|A. Swanson
|3
|44.7
|0
|48
|
J. Smith 89 P
|J. Smith
|1
|47.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|26/42
|268
|0
|2
|
J. Criswell 6 QB
|J. Criswell
|1/1
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Green 21 RB
|E. Green
|21
|65
|0
|11
|
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|11
|24
|1
|12
|
J. Criswell 6 QB
|J. Criswell
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
D. Jones 26 RB
|D. Jones
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
O. Hampton 28 RB
|O. Hampton
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Downs 11 WR
|J. Downs
|12
|11
|100
|0
|28
|
K. Morales 88 TE
|K. Morales
|3
|3
|54
|0
|25
|
A. Green 3 WR
|A. Green
|11
|5
|53
|0
|18
|
J. Jones 5 WR
|J. Jones
|2
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
E. Green 21 RB
|E. Green
|4
|3
|18
|0
|12
|
B. Nesbit 18 TE
|B. Nesbit
|2
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
G. Blackwell 2 WR
|G. Blackwell
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Paysour 8 WR
|K. Paysour
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Copenhaver 81 TE
|J. Copenhaver
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Hardy 31 DB
|W. Hardy
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cavazos 6 DB
|L. Cavazos
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gray 33 LB
|C. Gray
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Biggers 27 DB
|G. Biggers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Echols 23 LB
|P. Echols
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Allen 29 DB
|M. Allen
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boykins 16 DB
|D. Boykins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chapman 2 DB
|D. Chapman
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rucker 25 DL
|K. Rucker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 8 DL
|M. Murphy
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bingley-Jones 41 DL
|K. Bingley-Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cowan 93 DL
|J. Cowan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Collins 17 LB
|C. Collins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shaw 4 DL
|T. Shaw
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hester Jr. 98 DL
|K. Hester Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ritzie 5 DL
|J. Ritzie
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Burnette 98 K
|N. Burnette
|1/2
|25
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|3
|48.7
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Downs 11 WR
|J. Downs
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Burnette kicks 53 yards from NC 35 to the CLE 12. W.Shipley returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Allen at CLE 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(14:55 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 30(14:52 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 30. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by L.Cavazos at CLE 32.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CLEM 32(14:15 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CLEM 32(14:08 - 1st) A.Swanson punts 46 yards to NC 22 Center-CLE. Fair catch by J.Downs.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 22(14:03 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 30. Catch made by K.Morales at NC 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at NC 30.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - UNC 30(13:40 - 1st) D.Maye scrambles to NC 42 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at NC 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 42(13:00 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for K.Paysour.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 42(12:51 - 1st) E.Green rushed to CLE 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson; P.Page at CLE 49.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - UNC 49(12:28 - 1st) E.Green rushed to CLE 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at CLE 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 45(11:58 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to CLE 39. Catch made by K.Paysour at CLE 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at CLE 39.
|+25 YD
2 & 4 - UNC 39(11:34 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to CLE 14. Catch made by K.Morales at CLE 14. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by W.Woodaz; B.Carter at CLE 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 14(10:56 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to CLE 14. Catch made by E.Green at CLE 14. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Carter at CLE 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - UNC 13(10:16 - 1st) D.Maye scrambles to CLE 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at CLE 10.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - UNC 10(9:52 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to CLE 3. Catch made by J.Downs at CLE 3. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UNC 3(8:56 - 1st) D.Maye rushed to CLE End Zone for 3 yards. D.Maye for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:50 - 1st) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:50 - 1st) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(8:50 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; M.Murphy at CLE 27.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - CLEM 27(8:13 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-W.Putnam False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 13 - CLEM 22(8:13 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 22. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Hester; J.Ritzie at CLE 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CLEM 30(7:10 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for W.Shipley.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CLEM 30(7:02 - 1st) A.Swanson punts 48 yards to NC 22 Center-CLE. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 22(6:52 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Copenhaver.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 22(6:49 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 22. Catch made by E.Green at NC 22. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at NC 27.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - UNC 27(6:13 - 1st) PENALTY on NC-NC False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UNC 22(6:10 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UNC 22(6:03 - 1st) B.Kiernan punts 49 yards to CLE 29 Center-NC. Fair catch by A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 29(5:58 - 1st) C.Klubnik pass complete to CLE 29. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 29. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Biggers at CLE 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 45(5:31 - 1st) C.Klubnik pass complete to NC 49. Catch made by D.Allen at NC 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Cavazos; P.Echols at NC 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - CLEM 49(4:52 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to NC 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy at NC 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(4:24 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to NC 36 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Hardy at NC 36.
|+22 YD
2 & 3 - CLEM 36(3:54 - 1st) C.Klubnik pass complete to NC 14. Catch made by A.Williams at NC 14. Gain of 22 yards. A.Williams ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 14(3:22 - 1st) C.Klubnik rushed to NC 6 for 8 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at NC 6.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 6(2:37 - 1st) C.Klubnik pass complete to NC 6. Catch made by W.Shipley at NC 6. Gain of yards. W.Shipley for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. C.Klubnik pass complete to NC 6. Catch made by W.Shipley at NC 6. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at NC 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CLEM 1(2:32 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to NC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at NC 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 1(1:47 - 1st) C.Klubnik pass complete to NC 1. Catch made by D.Allen at NC 1. Gain of 1 yards. D.Allen for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:41 - 1st) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:41 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(1:41 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to NC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Carter at NC 26.
|-3 YD
2 & 9 - UNC 26(1:19 - 1st) D.Maye rushed to NC 23 for -3 yards. D.Maye FUMBLES forced by CLE. Fumble RECOVERED by CLE-R.Orhorhoro at NC 23. Tackled by NC at NC 23.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 23(1:15 - 1st) P.Mafah pass complete to NC 4. Catch made by C.Klubnik at NC 4. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Gray at NC 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 4(0:42 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to NC End Zone for 4 yards. P.Mafah for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:35 - 1st) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:35 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(0:35 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 31. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at NC 31.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - UNC 31(0:10 - 1st) E.Green rushed to NC 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by W.Woodaz; J.Phillips at NC 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 40(15:00 - 2nd) E.Green rushed to NC 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter; W.Woodaz at NC 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - UNC 48(14:24 - 2nd) D.Maye rushed to CLE 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by W.Woodaz at CLE 46.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UNC 46(14:11 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at CLE 50 for -4 yards (J.Trotter)
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - UNC 50(13:28 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to CLE 44. Catch made by J.Downs at CLE 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Carter at CLE 44.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - UNC 44(13:06 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to CLE 33. Catch made by J.Downs at CLE 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Carter at CLE 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 33(12:37 - 2nd) E.Green rushed to CLE 29 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Mukuba at CLE 29.
|Sack
2 & 6 - UNC 29(12:02 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at CLE 31 for -2 yards (T.Davis)
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - UNC 31(11:19 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to CLE 20. Catch made by J.Downs at CLE 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba at CLE 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 20(10:29 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Copenhaver.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 20(10:29 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to CLE 20. Catch made by J.Downs at CLE 20. Gain of 8 yards. J.Downs ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - UNC 12(10:01 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at CLE 17 for yards (T.Simpson) PENALTY on NC-NC Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
3 & 17 - UNC 27(9:30 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to CLE 9. Catch made by A.Green at CLE 9. Gain of 18 yards. A.Green ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UNC 9(8:59 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|-5 YD
2 & Goal - UNC 9(8:55 - 2nd) E.Green rushed to CLE 14 for -5 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at CLE 14.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - UNC 14(8:13 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
4 & 14 - UNC 21(8:06 - 2nd) N.Burnette 31 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-NC Holder-NC. N.Wiggins blocked the kick. CLE recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by NC at CLE 16.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 16(7:59 - 2nd) C.Klubnik pass complete to CLE 16. Catch made by J.Ngata at CLE 16. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Allen at CLE 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - CLEM 25(7:32 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy; W.Hardy at CLE 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 27(7:04 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy; K.Hester at CLE 31.
|+68 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 31(6:35 - 2nd) C.Klubnik pass complete to CLE 31. Catch made by C.Turner at CLE 31. Gain of 68 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at NC 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 1(6:09 - 2nd) C.Klubnik rushed to NC End Zone for 1 yards. C.Klubnik for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:02 - 2nd) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:02 - 2nd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UNC 25(6:02 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Downs. PENALTY on CLE-A.Mukuba Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 35(5:59 - 2nd) D.Maye rushed to NC 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at NC 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - UNC 39(5:20 - 2nd) E.Green rushed to NC 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at NC 40.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - UNC 40(4:45 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 46. Catch made by A.Green at NC 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Wiggins at NC 46. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 46(4:21 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to CLE 26. Catch made by J.Downs at CLE 26. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by N.Wiggins at CLE 26.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 26(3:35 - 2nd) E.Green rushed to CLE 15 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips; A.Mukuba at CLE 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 15(3:25 - 2nd) E.Green rushed to CLE 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Carter; M.Murphy at CLE 13.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - UNC 13(2:44 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to CLE 3. Catch made by G.Blackwell at CLE 3. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by W.Woodaz at CLE 3.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - UNC 3(2:09 - 2nd) E.Green rushed to CLE 6 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson; B.Carter at CLE 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UNC 6(1:33 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - UNC 6(1:25 - 2nd) D.Maye rushed to CLE 8 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at CLE 8.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - UNC 15(1:23 - 2nd) N.Burnette 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NC Holder-NC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 2nd) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(1:20 - 2nd) C.Klubnik pass complete to CLE 25. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Biggers at CLE 33.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - CLEM 33(1:14 - 2nd) C.Klubnik rushed to CLE 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by W.Hardy at CLE 40.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 40(1:02 - 2nd) C.Klubnik pass complete to CLE 50. Catch made by J.Ngata at CLE 50. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by L.Cavazos at CLE 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 50(0:47 - 2nd) C.Klubnik pass complete to NC 46. Catch made by J.Ngata at NC 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Allen at NC 46.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CLEM 46(0:24 - 2nd) C.Klubnik steps back to pass. C.Klubnik pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - CLEM 46(0:19 - 2nd) C.Klubnik scrambles to NC 30 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Gray at NC 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(0:05 - 2nd) C.Klubnik steps back to pass. C.Klubnik pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata. PENALTY on CLE-CLE Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
1 & 15 - CLEM 42(0:04 - 2nd) B.Potter 52 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CLE Holder-CLE.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(15:00 - 3rd) E.Green rushed to NC 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson; J.Trotter at NC 29.
|Sack
2 & 6 - UNC 29(14:23 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at NC 27 for -2 yards (J.Trotter)
|Penalty
3 & 8 - UNC 27(13:42 - 3rd) PENALTY on CLE-CLE Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - UNC 32(13:33 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 38. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba at NC 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 38(12:54 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Downs.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UNC 38(12:48 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for E.Green.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - UNC 38(12:42 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 47. Catch made by A.Green at NC 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at NC 47.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - UNC 47(11:56 - 3rd) PENALTY on NC-NC False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UNC 42(11:38 - 3rd) B.Kiernan punts 41 yards to CLE 17 Center-NC. Downed by C.Collins.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 17(11:25 - 3rd) C.Klubnik pass complete to CLE 24. Catch made by J.Ngata at CLE 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Allen; D.Chapman at CLE 24.
|-8 YD
2 & 3 - CLEM 24(10:52 - 3rd) C.Klubnik rushed to CLE 16 for -8 yards. C.Klubnik FUMBLES forced by NC. Fumble RECOVERED by CLE-C.Klubnik at CLE 16. Tackled by NC at CLE 16.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - CLEM 16(10:14 - 3rd) C.Klubnik rushed to CLE 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Cowan at CLE 16.
|Punt
4 & 11 - CLEM 16(9:30 - 3rd) A.Swanson punts 40 yards to NC 44 Center-CLE. J.Downs returned punt from the NC 44. Tackled by H.Caspersen at CLE 50.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 50(9:18 - 3rd) D.Maye scrambles to CLE 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Mascoll at CLE 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - UNC 41(8:35 - 3rd) E.Green rushed to CLE 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Carter at CLE 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 37(8:09 - 3rd) E.Green rushed to CLE 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Orhorhoro at CLE 34.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - UNC 34(7:44 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to CLE 22. Catch made by A.Green at CLE 22. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Mickens at CLE 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 22(7:16 - 3rd) E.Green rushed to CLE 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy at CLE 22.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 22(6:45 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to CLE 22. Catch made by E.Green at CLE 22. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at CLE 10.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 10(6:16 - 3rd) E.Green rushed to CLE 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Mickens; M.Murphy at CLE 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UNC 5(5:39 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for G.Blackwell.
|Int
3 & 5 - UNC 5(5:26 - 3rd) D.Maye pass INTERCEPTED at CLE 2. Intercepted by N.Wiggins at CLE 2 - N.Wiggins for 98 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(5:05 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Swinney rushed to NC 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Kickoff
|(5:05 - 3rd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 25(5:05 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 25(5:02 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 28. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba at NC 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UNC 28(4:22 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UNC 28(4:16 - 3rd) B.Kiernan punts 56 yards to CLE 16 Center-NC. A.Williams returned punt from the CLE 16. Tackled by NC at CLE 14.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 14(4:08 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Echols; J.Ritzie at CLE 15.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - CLEM 15(3:39 - 3rd) C.Klubnik rushed to CLE 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by W.Hardy at CLE 21.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - CLEM 21(3:06 - 3rd) C.Klubnik pass complete to CLE 26. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at CLE 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 26(2:39 - 3rd) C.Klubnik steps back to pass. C.Klubnik pass incomplete intended for A.Randall.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 26(2:30 - 3rd) C.Klubnik pass complete to CLE 26. Catch made by J.Ngata at CLE 26. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by W.Hardy at CLE 42.
1 & 10 - CLEM(2:10 - 3rd) C.Klubnik steps back to pass. C.Klubnik pass incomplete intended for A.Randall. PENALTY on NC-NC Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. PENALTY on CLE-CLE Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 42(2:02 - 3rd) C.Klubnik steps back to pass. C.Klubnik pass incomplete intended for C.Turner.
|+43 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 42(1:57 - 3rd) C.Klubnik pass complete to CLE 42. Catch made by B.Spector at CLE 42. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by K.Rucker at NC 15.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 15(1:18 - 3rd) C.Klubnik pass complete to NC 15. Catch made by D.Allen at NC 15. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Allen at NC 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 2(0:45 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to NC End Zone for 2 yards. W.Shipley for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:42 - 3rd) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:42 - 3rd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(0:42 - 3rd) E.Green rushed to NC 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Bresee; R.Mickens at NC 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - UNC 28(0:24 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 28. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CLE at NC 33.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - UNC 33(15:00 - 4th) E.Green rushed to NC 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at NC 37.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 37(14:52 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to CLE 42. Catch made by K.Morales at CLE 42. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 42.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 42(14:35 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to CLE 33. Catch made by J.Downs at CLE 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Lukus; S.Covil at CLE 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - UNC 33(13:54 - 4th) E.Green rushed to CLE 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at CLE 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UNC 30(13:22 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for G.Blackwell. PENALTY on CLE-T.Pride Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 15(13:04 - 4th) E.Green rushed to CLE 18 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at CLE 18.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - UNC 18(12:27 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to CLE 12. Catch made by B.Nesbit at CLE 12. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Mickens; S.Covil at CLE 12.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UNC 12(11:45 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for NC.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - UNC 12(11:38 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for NC.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 12(11:33 - 4th) C.Klubnik pass complete to CLE 12. Catch made by J.Briningstool at CLE 12. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by NC at CLE 13. PENALTY on CLE-CLE Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 6 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - CLEM 7(10:31 - 4th) C.Klubnik pass complete to CLE 12. Catch made by A.Randall at CLE 12. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Collins; D.Chapman at CLE 12.
|+29 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 12(10:29 - 4th) C.Klubnik pass complete to CLE 12. Catch made by C.Turner at CLE 12. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by L.Cavazos at CLE 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 41(10:12 - 4th) C.Klubnik pass complete to CLE 41. Catch made by D.Swinney at CLE 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by W.Hardy at CLE 47.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CLEM 47(9:43 - 4th) C.Klubnik steps back to pass. C.Klubnik pass incomplete intended for A.Randall.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - CLEM 47(9:35 - 4th) C.Klubnik pass complete to CLE 47. Catch made by D.Swinney at CLE 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at NC 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 48(9:22 - 4th) K.Pace rushed to NC 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Chapman at NC 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 45(8:48 - 4th) H.Johnson pass complete to NC 45. Catch made by H.Greene at NC 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by W.Hardy at NC 39.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CLEM 39(8:13 - 4th) K.Pace rushed to NC 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at NC 39.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - CLEM 39(7:12 - 4th) K.Pace rushed to NC 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Chapman; K.Bingley-Jones at NC 38. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was overturned. K.Pace rushed to NC 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Bingley-Jones at NC 39.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 39(7:11 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 39. Catch made by J.Jones at NC 39. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Phillips at CLE 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 40(6:54 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to CLE 40. Catch made by A.Green at CLE 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Pride at CLE 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - UNC 32(6:28 - 4th) E.Green rushed to CLE 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Swint; K.Maguire at CLE 31.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - UNC 31(5:42 - 4th) E.Green rushed to CLE 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Woodaz; P.Page at CLE 30.
|Int
1 & 10 - UNC 30(5:30 - 4th) D.Maye pass INTERCEPTED at CLE End Zone. Intercepted by J.Lukus at CLE End Zone. Tackled by NC at CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(5:14 - 4th) H.Johnson pass complete to CLE 20. Catch made by T.Herbstreit at CLE 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by W.Hardy; C.Gray at CLE 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 24(4:47 - 4th) D.Thomas rushed to CLE 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Hardy; C.Gray at CLE 26.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - CLEM 26(4:09 - 4th) H.Johnson pass complete to CLE 26. Catch made by C.Turner at CLE 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by W.Hardy; K.Bingley-Jones at CLE 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(3:32 - 4th) D.Thomas rushed to CLE 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Hardy at CLE 35.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - CLEM 35(2:48 - 4th) H.Johnson pass complete to CLE 33. Catch made by W.Taylor at CLE 33. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at CLE 33.
|-3 YD
3 & 7 - CLEM 33(2:19 - 4th) H.Johnson pass complete to CLE 30. Catch made by W.Taylor at CLE 30. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by L.Cavazos at CLE 30.
|Punt
4 & 10 - CLEM 30(1:31 - 4th) J.Smith punts 47 yards to NC 23 Center-CLE. Fair catch by J.Downs.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 23(1:19 - 4th) D.Jones rushed to NC 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Donnelly at NC 27.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - UNC 27(0:51 - 4th) J.Criswell rushed to NC 39 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Lukus at NC 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 39(0:48 - 4th) J.Criswell pass complete to NC 39. Catch made by B.Nesbit at NC 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Swint at NC 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - UNC 44(0:17 - 4th) J.Criswell rushed to NC 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Maguire; A.Mason at NC 49.
