No. 2 Michigan beats Purdue 43-22 for Big Ten crown
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Donovan Edwards' quick-hitting sprints changed everything for No. 2 Michigan. Again.
Now they're hoping it propels them toward another championship.
Edwards ran for 185 yards and a touchdown, J.J. McCarthy threw for three scores and Michigan beat Purdue 43-22 on Saturday night in the Big Ten championship game for its second straight conference title and a likely No. 2 playoff seed.
College football's winningest program has the first 13-win season in school history. Two more victories would give the Wolverines (13-0, No. 2 CFP) their first national championship since 1997 - even without Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum because of a season-ending left knee injury.
''He's the best running back in college football and he deserves the Heisman. If he hadn't gotten hurt, he would have easily won the Heisman so this is for Blake Corum,'' Edwards said after being named the game MVP. ''I think it's kind of self-explanatory what our goals are. I believe we've talked about them all year I don't think much more needs to be said.''
Those goals appeared to be in jeopardy just last week when Corum managed to play just one series against rival Ohio State.
But Edwards stole the show, shredding the Buckeyes for 216 yards and two scores and was every bit as good in his encore - just hours after Corum posted on Twitter he had undergone knee surgery.
Edwards broke open this game with a 60-yard on the first play of the second half to set up one score. He added a 27-yard TD sprint on Michigan's next series to make it 28-13 and Purdue (8-5) never recovered from the seven-play onslaught after trailing 14-13 at halftime.
''They didn't panic when the game was close in the third quarter,'' Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm said. ''They came out, ran the ball and imposed their will.''
While Edwards was the ringleader, he had plenty of help.
McCarthy was 11 of 17 with 161 yards. Kalel Mullings scored twice on short runs and Ronnie Bell caught five passes for 67 yards and one TD.
But even they knew the difference Saturday was Edwards.
''You put anyone back there, they're going to get yards,'' McCarthy said. ''But Donovan is a special back, a special guy and I'm glad he's on our side.''
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell and receiver Charlie Jones helped the Boilermakers make it interesting for a while.
O'Connell was 32 of 47 with 366 yards and two interceptions after missing some practice time early this week to mourn the death of his oldest brother. Jones, who lost to Michigan in last year's game while playing for Iowa, had 13 receptions for 162 yards.
It just wasn't enough.
''We were going to have to play a near-perfect game to win,'' O'Connell said. ''We turned the ball over and didn't score (enough) touchdowns.''
Michigan showed no signs of a hangover after last week's rout over the Buckeyes, taking a 7-0 lead on its opening possession with a 25-yard TD pass from J.J. McCarthy to Colston Loveland.
Purdue answered with Devin Mockobee's 1-yard scoring run to tie the score then took the lead on Mitchell Fineran's 33-yard field goal.
Michigan retook the lead on McCarthy's 7-yard TD pass to Luke Schoonmaker and Edwards helped them put it away while holding the Boilermakers to just three second-half field goals.
THE TAKEAWAY
Purdue: The Boilermakers' magical season ended with a solid showing in the championship game where they played better than most expected. Still, they won the Big Ten's wild, wild West, both trophy games and should be bound for a warm-weather bowl game.
Michigan: Yes, the Wolverines may have already locked up a top-two seed thanks to losses by Southern Cal and TCU. Michigan now has back-to-back conference crowns for the first time since 2003-04 though the hard part remains - ending its national title drought.
DIALING UP TRICKERY
Brohm played one season in the now defunct XFL and has acknowledged that experience helped him understand how to inject personality and creativity into play-calling. It was on full display Saturday.
A surprise end around set up Purdue's first score, a fake punt helped keep its second scoring drive alive and then Mockobee sprinted 25 yards on a fake flea-flicker in the third quarter.
EMOTIONAL TIME
O'Connell said this week and last were difficult for himself and his family and though he played almost flawlessly in the Boilermakers victory over rival Indiana last week, he acknowledged football was hardly his primary thought.
''It's been very difficult, as you would imagine. You know, when you first hear of news like that, it's shock and denial and just a lot of emotions,'' O'Connell said. ''I felt a lot better this week than last week, but it's been a little crazy. It's going to be good to get some time to relax and spend some more time with my family, hopefully.''
The sixth-year quarterback, a former walk-on turned two-time all-conference selection, said he's hoping to get some rest and spend time with his family before the bowl game.
UP NEXT
Purdue: Will find out its bowl game, destination and opponent Sunday.
Michigan: Waiting to see where its headed and who it will face in the national semifinals.
C. Jones
15 WR
162 ReYds, 13 RECs, 3 RuYds
D. Edwards
7 RB
185 RuYds, RuTD, 4 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|17
|Rushing
|8
|8
|Passing
|18
|9
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|10-19
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|456
|386
|Total Plays
|84
|55
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|90
|225
|Rush Attempts
|37
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|5.9
|Yards Passing
|366
|161
|Comp. - Att.
|32-47
|11-17
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-38
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-42.5
|4-41.0
|Return Yards
|0
|1
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|366
|PASS YDS
|161
|90
|RUSH YDS
|225
|456
|TOTAL YDS
|386
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|32/47
|366
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|17
|71
|1
|25
|
T. Tracy 3 WR
|T. Tracy
|2
|25
|0
|20
|
D. Downing 38 RB
|D. Downing
|6
|15
|0
|4
|
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
P. Durham 87 TE
|P. Durham
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Jones 15 WR
|C. Jones
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
K. Lewis 25 RB
|K. Lewis
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|6
|-36
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Jones 15 WR
|C. Jones
|16
|13
|162
|0
|32
|
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|6
|4
|54
|0
|20
|
M. Rice 9 WR
|M. Rice
|5
|4
|46
|0
|21
|
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|7
|6
|31
|0
|9
|
P. Piferi 89 TE
|P. Piferi
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
A. Sowinski 29 WR
|A. Sowinski
|3
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
D. Downing 38 RB
|D. Downing
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
P. Durham 87 TE
|P. Durham
|3
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
A. Yaseen 2 WR
|A. Yaseen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Tracy 3 WR
|T. Tracy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Burks 4 WR
|D. Burks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Brothers 20 LB
|O. Brothers
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Deen 58 DT
|B. Deen
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kane 21 S
|S. Kane
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 7 CB
|J. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Graham 6 LB
|J. Graham
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Taylor 1 DB
|R. Taylor
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wahlberg 37 LB
|J. Wahlberg
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sullivan 99 DE
|J. Sullivan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 90 DT
|L. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Trice 23 CB
|C. Trice
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hampton 0 CB
|B. Hampton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Douglas 43 LB
|K. Douglas
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 44 DE
|K. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 10 S
|C. Allen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Boyd Jr. 93 DT
|P. Boyd Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sydnor 96 DE
|K. Sydnor
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Fineran 24 K
|M. Fineran
|5/5
|45
|1/1
|16
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ansell 30 P
|J. Ansell
|2
|42.5
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Downing 38 RB
|D. Downing
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|
K. Lewis 25 RB
|K. Lewis
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jones 15 WR
|C. Jones
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|11/17
|161
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Edwards 7 RB
|D. Edwards
|25
|185
|1
|60
|
K. Mullings 20 LB
|K. Mullings
|8
|26
|2
|6
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|5
|14
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|7
|5
|67
|1
|20
|
L. Schoonmaker 86 TE
|L. Schoonmaker
|3
|3
|56
|1
|40
|
C. Loveland 18 TE
|C. Loveland
|1
|1
|25
|1
|25
|
C. Johnson 6 WR
|C. Johnson
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Edwards 7 RB
|D. Edwards
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Wilson 14 WR
|R. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Moore 19 DB
|R. Moore
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barrett 23 LB
|M. Barrett
|5-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Colson 25 LB
|J. Colson
|4-7
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrell 32 LB
|J. Harrell
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
M. Sainristil 0 DB
|M. Sainristil
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Green 22 DB
|G. Green
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Johnson 28 DB
|Q. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 94 DL
|K. Jenkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Johnson 2 DB
|W. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|2
|
M. Smith 58 DL
|M. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Paige 7 DB
|M. Paige
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. McGregor 17 LB
|B. McGregor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Graham 55 DL
|M. Graham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 8 LB
|D. Moore
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mullings 20 LB
|K. Mullings
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Upshaw 91 LB
|T. Upshaw
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Guy 42 LB
|T. Guy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rolder 30 LB
|J. Rolder
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Velazquez 29 LB
|J. Velazquez
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 5 DB
|D. Turner
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harris 36 DB
|K. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Okie 18 LB
|E. Okie
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
R. Benny 26 DL
|R. Benny
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Moody 13 K
|J. Moody
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Robbins 91 P
|B. Robbins
|4
|41.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Wilson 14 WR
|R. Wilson
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 60 yards from MICH 35 to the PUR 5. D.Downing returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Hibner at PUR 19.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 19(14:55 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 19. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 19. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by W.Johnson at PUR 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 16 - PURDUE 13(14:20 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 13. Catch made by D.Mockobee at PUR 13. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at PUR 16.
|Sack
3 & 13 - PURDUE 16(13:51 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 9 for -7 yards (J.Harrell)
|Punt
4 & 20 - PURDUE 9(12:59 - 1st) J.Ansell punts 47 yards to MICH 44 Center-PUR. A.Henning returned punt from the MICH 44. Tackled by D.Downing; N.Zecchino at MICH 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 45(12:59 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Deen at MICH 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 45(12:19 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Sullivan at MICH 46.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - MICH 46(11:35 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 46. Catch made by C.Johnson at MICH 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at PUR 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 45(10:44 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to PUR 45. Catch made by R.Wilson at PUR 45. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 27. Purdue challenged the pass completion and the play was overturned. J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Wilson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 45(10:44 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to PUR 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Douglas at PUR 41.
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - MICH 41(10:02 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to PUR 41. Catch made by R.Bell at PUR 41. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by S.Kane at PUR 25.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(9:18 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by C.Loveland at PUR 25. Gain of 25 yards. C.Loveland for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:11 - 1st) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:06 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the PUR End Zone. K.Lewis returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Hibner at PUR 18. PENALTY on PUR-T.Tracy Illegal Blindside Block 8 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 8(9:06 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at PUR 9.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - PURDUE 9(8:27 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 9. Catch made by M.Rice at PUR 9. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at PUR 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 22(7:57 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 22. Catch made by D.Mockobee at PUR 22. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MICH at PUR 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 27(7:26 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 27. Catch made by D.Mockobee at PUR 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MICH at PUR 36.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 36(6:57 - 1st) A.O'Connell rushed to PUR 32 for -3 yards. A.O'Connell FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by PUR-A.O'Connell at PUR 32. Tackled by MICH at PUR 33.
|+15 YD
2 & 14 - PURDUE 33(6:24 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 33. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 33. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by MICH at PUR 48.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 48(6:04 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 48. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 48. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by MICH at MICH 38.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(5:40 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to MICH 38. Catch made by C.Jones at MICH 38. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by MICH at MICH 21.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 21(4:54 - 1st) T.Tracy rushed to MICH End Zone for 21 yards. T.Tracy for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. T.Tracy rushed to MICH 1 for 20 yards. Tackled by J.Colson; D.Turner at MICH 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - PURDUE 1(4:13 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to MICH 1 for yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at MICH 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. D.Mockobee rushed to MICH End Zone for 1 yards. D.Mockobee for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:13 - 1st) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:13 - 1st) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the MICH End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(4:08 - 1st) J.McCarthy rushed to MICH 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by PUR at MICH 26. PENALTY on MICH-J.McCarthy Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
2 & 14 - MICH 21(4:08 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Brothers at MICH 22.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - MICH 22(3:57 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|Punt
4 & 13 - MICH 22(3:49 - 1st) B.Robbins punts 40 yards to PUR 38 Center-MICH. C.Jones returned punt from the PUR 38. Tackled by MICH at PUR 38.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(3:11 - 1st) C.Jones rushed to PUR 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by MICH at PUR 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - PURDUE 39(2:49 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 39. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MICH at PUR 44.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - PURDUE 44(2:32 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|+4 YD
4 & 4 - PURDUE 44(2:30 - 1st) P.Durham rushed to PUR 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by MICH at PUR 48.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 48(2:08 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 48. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 48. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by MICH at MICH 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 27(1:53 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to MICH 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by MICH at MICH 23.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - PURDUE 23(1:42 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to MICH 23. Catch made by C.Jones at MICH 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MICH at MICH 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 15(1:30 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to MICH 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by MICH at MICH 13.
|-4 YD
2 & 8 - PURDUE 13(15:00 - 2nd) A.O'Connell rushed to MICH 17 for -4 yards. Tackled by MICH at MICH 17. Fumble RECOVERED by PUR-A.O'Connell at MICH 17. A.O'Connell FUMBLES.
|+1 YD
3 & 12 - PURDUE 17(14:24 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to MICH 17. Catch made by C.Jones at MICH 17. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by W.Johnson at MICH 16.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - PURDUE 23(13:50 - 2nd) M.Fineran 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PUR Holder-PUR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:39 - 2nd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the MICH End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(13:39 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Trice; B.Hampton at MICH 32.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - MICH 32(13:03 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 32. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MICH 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Wahlberg at MICH 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 41(12:23 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Wahlberg at MICH 46.
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - MICH 46(11:49 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 46. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 46. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by R.Taylor at PUR 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 34(11:16 - 2nd) J.McCarthy rushed to PUR 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Taylor at PUR 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - MICH 33(10:39 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to PUR 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Trice; K.Sydnor at PUR 30.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MICH 30(9:57 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for D.Edwards.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - MICH 30(9:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on PUR-P.Boyd Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - MICH 25(9:50 - 2nd) K.Mullings rushed to PUR 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Brothers at PUR 23.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 23(9:16 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to PUR 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Deen at PUR 22.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - MICH 22(8:47 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to PUR 13 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Kane at PUR 13.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 13(8:14 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to PUR 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Graham; K.Douglas at PUR 8.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MICH 8(7:36 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to PUR 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PUR 7.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - MICH 7(7:09 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to PUR 7. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at PUR 7. Gain of 7 yards. L.Schoonmaker for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:05 - 2nd) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:05 - 2nd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(7:05 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at PUR 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 30(6:34 - 2nd) D.Downing rushed to PUR 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at PUR 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - PURDUE 34(6:08 - 2nd) D.Downing rushed to PUR 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Colson; D.Moore at PUR 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 36(5:44 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 36. Catch made by M.Rice at PUR 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by G.Green at PUR 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - PURDUE 44(5:14 - 2nd) K.Lewis rushed to PUR 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Paige; K.Jenkins at PUR 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - PURDUE 45(4:48 - 2nd) D.Downing rushed to PUR 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett; J.Colson at PUR 49.
|Sack
1 & 10 - PURDUE 49(4:32 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 43 for -6 yards (J.Harrell)
|+4 YD
2 & 16 - PURDUE 43(3:50 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 43. Catch made by M.Rice at PUR 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harrell at PUR 47.
|+20 YD
3 & 12 - PURDUE 47(3:08 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 47. Catch made by T.Sheffield at PUR 47. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at MICH 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 33(2:21 - 2nd) T.Sheffield rushed to MICH 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Turner; J.Rolder at MICH 28.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - PURDUE 28(1:41 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for A.Sowinski.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - PURDUE 28(1:33 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for A.Sowinski.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - PURDUE 35(1:27 - 2nd) M.Fineran 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PUR Holder-PUR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:23 - 2nd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the MICH End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(1:23 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 25. Catch made by D.Edwards at MICH 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by PUR at MICH 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MICH 29(1:08 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - MICH 29(1:05 - 2nd) J.McCarthy scrambles to MICH 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by MICH at MICH 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MICH 33(1:05 - 2nd) B.Robbins punts 39 yards to PUR 28 Center-MICH. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 28(0:51 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 28. Catch made by D.Mockobee at PUR 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Moore; M.Barrett at PUR 32.
|+20 YD
2 & 6 - PURDUE 32(0:31 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 32. Catch made by T.Sheffield at PUR 32. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at MICH 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 48(0:21 - 2nd) A.O'Connell rushed to MICH 48 for yards. Tackled by MICH at MICH 48. PENALTY on PUR-M.Mbow Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - PURDUE 42(0:16 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at PUR 45.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
2 & 17 - PURDUE 45(0:12 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 45. Catch made by D.Downing at PUR 45. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at MICH 42.
|Sack
3 & 4 - PURDUE 42(0:00 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 45 for -13 yards (M.Barrett) PENALTY on PUR-A.O'Connell Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 55 yards from PUR 45 to the MICH End Zone. Touchback.
|+60 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to PUR 15 for 60 yards. Tackled by C.Allen; S.Kane at PUR 15.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 15(14:20 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to PUR 15. Catch made by R.Bell at PUR 15. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Kane at PUR 11.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 11(13:48 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to PUR 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Trice at PUR 7.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - MICH 7(13:15 - 3rd) K.Mullings rushed to PUR 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by O.Brothers at PUR 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 1(12:29 - 3rd) K.Mullings rushed to PUR End Zone for 1 yards. K.Mullings for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:25 - 3rd) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:25 - 3rd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(12:25 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MICH at PUR 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - PURDUE 29(11:52 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.McGregor; M.Barrett at PUR 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - PURDUE 29(11:32 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for D.Burks.
|Punt
4 & 6 - PURDUE 29(11:27 - 3rd) J.Ansell punts 38 yards to MICH 33 Center-PUR. Fair catch by A.Henning. PENALTY on MICH-MICH Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 33(11:20 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 33. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MICH 33. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by C.Allen at PUR 27.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 27(10:40 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to PUR End Zone for 27 yards. D.Edwards for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:32 - 3rd) J.Moody extra point is good. PENALTY on PUR-R.Taylor Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:32 - 3rd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(10:32 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for T.Tracy.
|+32 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 25(10:30 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 25. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at MICH 43.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 43(10:01 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to MICH 18 for 25 yards. Tackled by J.Colson; R.Moore at MICH 18.
|Int
1 & 10 - PURDUE 18(9:32 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass INTERCEPTED at MICH 1. Intercepted by W.Johnson at MICH 1. Tackled by PUR at MICH 1.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 1(9:29 - 3rd) J.McCarthy rushed to MICH 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson at MICH 5.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 5(8:55 - 3rd) K.Mullings rushed to MICH 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Kane; J.Sullivan at MICH 9.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - MICH 9(7:38 - 3rd) K.Mullings rushed to MICH 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at MICH 10. PENALTY on MICH-MICH Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 1 - MICH 10(7:44 - 3rd) B.Robbins punts 49 yards to PUR 41 Center-MICH. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(7:38 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.McGregor at PUR 42.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - PURDUE 42(7:05 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones. PENALTY on MICH-W.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 43(6:57 - 3rd) T.Tracy rushed to MICH 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at MICH 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 38(6:24 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to MICH 38. Catch made by D.Mockobee at MICH 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Paige at MICH 34.
|+26 YD
3 & 1 - PURDUE 34(5:55 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to MICH 34. Catch made by P.Piferi at MICH 34. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at MICH 8.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - PURDUE 8(5:24 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to MICH 11 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at MICH 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - PURDUE 11(4:45 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to MICH 11. Catch made by T.Sheffield at MICH 11. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by G.Green at MICH 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - PURDUE 8(4:04 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell sacked at MICH 11 for -3 yards (T.Upshaw; E.Okie) PENALTY on PUR-M.Moussa Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Field Goal
3 & 26 - PURDUE 33(3:39 - 3rd) M.Fineran 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PUR Holder-PUR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:37 - 3rd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the MICH End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(3:37 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Brothers at MICH 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - MICH 27(3:06 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Kane; J.Wahlberg at MICH 32.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - MICH 32(2:26 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 32. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by PUR at MICH 42.
|Int
1 & 10 - MICH 42(1:47 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass INTERCEPTED at PUR 24. Intercepted by J.Brown at PUR 24. Tackled by R.Bell at PUR 24.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 24(1:35 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at PUR 28.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - PURDUE 28(0:59 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for PUR.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - PURDUE 28(0:52 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 28. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MICH at PUR 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(0:31 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to PUR 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at PUR 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 35(15:00 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 35. Catch made by D.Mockobee at PUR 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at PUR 41.
|+24 YD
3 & 4 - PURDUE 41(14:26 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 41. Catch made by A.Sowinski at PUR 41. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at MICH 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(14:11 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for D.Mockobee.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PURDUE 35(14:09 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for M.Rice.
|+21 YD
3 & 10 - PURDUE 35(14:05 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to MICH 35. Catch made by M.Rice at MICH 35. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by G.Green at MICH 14.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 14(13:49 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to MICH 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at MICH 12.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - PURDUE 12(13:15 - 4th) C.Jones rushed to MICH 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by MICH at MICH 10.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - PURDUE 10(12:47 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for PUR.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - PURDUE 17(12:41 - 4th) M.Fineran 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PUR Holder-PUR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:37 - 4th) C.Van Eekeren kicks 60 yards from PUR 35 to the MICH 5. R.Wilson returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Stevens at MICH 29.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 29(12:32 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 45 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Sullivan at MICH 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 45(11:53 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at MICH 47.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - MICH 47(11:12 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Deen at MICH 48.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - MICH 48(11:12 - 4th) J.McCarthy scrambles to PUR 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Deen at PUR 48.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MICH 48(10:56 - 4th) B.Robbins punts 36 yards to PUR 12 Center-MICH. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 12(10:07 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for P.Durham.
|Int
2 & 10 - PURDUE 12(9:57 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass INTERCEPTED at PUR 16. Intercepted by W.Johnson at PUR 16. Tackled by PUR at PUR 16.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 16(9:57 - 4th) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 16(9:54 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to PUR 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Deen; R.Taylor at PUR 17.
|+17 YD
3 & 11 - MICH 17(9:09 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to PUR 17. Catch made by R.Bell at PUR 17. Gain of 17 yards. R.Bell for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(9:06 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.McCarthy steps back to pass. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at PUR 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:06 - 4th) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(9:06 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Paige; J.Colson at PUR 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(8:46 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Colson; M.Paige at PUR 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - PURDUE 44(8:27 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson at PUR 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 48(8:16 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to MICH 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson at MICH 46.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - PURDUE 46(7:31 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to MICH 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at MICH 46.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - PURDUE 46(6:55 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to MICH 46. Catch made by C.Jones at MICH 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at MICH 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 40(6:38 - 4th) K.Lewis rushed to MICH 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Moore at MICH 38.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PURDUE 38(6:07 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for T.Sheffield.
|+21 YD
3 & 8 - PURDUE 38(6:03 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to MICH 38. Catch made by C.Jones at MICH 38. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by MICH at MICH 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 17(5:47 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to MICH 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Benny; J.Colson at MICH 15.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PURDUE 15(5:19 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PURDUE 15(5:15 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for A.Yaseen.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - PURDUE 22(5:11 - 4th) M.Fineran 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PUR Holder-PUR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:07 - 4th) M.Fineran kicks onside 9 from PUR 35 to PUR 44. C.Selzer returns the kickoff. Tackled by PUR at PUR 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 44(5:06 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to PUR 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at PUR 43.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - MICH 43(4:23 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to PUR 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PUR 36.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MICH 36(3:41 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to PUR 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Douglas; K.Sydnor at PUR 36.
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - MICH 36(3:34 - 4th) K.Mullings rushed to PUR 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at PUR 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 32(3:00 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to PUR 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Hampton; P.Boyd at PUR 26.
|+18 YD
2 & 4 - MICH 26(2:54 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to PUR 8 for 18 yards. Tackled by R.Taylor at PUR 8.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 8(2:14 - 4th) K.Mullings rushed to PUR 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Hampton at PUR 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - MICH 3(1:29 - 4th) K.Mullings rushed to PUR End Zone for 3 yards. K.Mullings for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:22 - 4th) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:22 - 4th) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(1:22 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by MICH at PUR 43.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 43(1:14 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 43. Catch made by T.Sheffield at PUR 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Mullings; K.Harris at MICH 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46(0:00 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to MICH 46. Catch made by T.Tracy at MICH 46. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MICH at MICH 45. PENALTY on MICH-MICH Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - PURDUE 41(0:54 - 4th) D.Downing rushed to MICH 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Graham at MICH 37.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - PURDUE 37(0:24 - 4th) D.Downing rushed to MICH 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Velazquez; T.Guy at MICH 36.
