|
|
|KSTATE
|TCU
No. 3 TCU loses 31-28 in OT to K-State in Big 12 title game
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Ty Zentner kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime as 13th-ranked Kansas State beat No. 3 TCU 31-28 in the Big 12 championship game Saturday, leaving the Horned Frogs to wait another day to find out if they had already done enough to get into the four-team College Football Playoff.
The Wildcats set up the winning field goal after TCU had the opening possession of overtime and Kendre Miller was stopped short on consecutive plays from inside the 1.
Deuce Vaughn ran for 130 yards and a touchdown and Will Howard threw two TDs for the Wildcats (10-3, No. 10 CFP), who six weeks earlier had jumped out to a 28-10 lead early in the second quarter before TCU scored the game's last 28 points.
That was one of five games the Horned Frogs (12-1, No. 3 CFP) won when trailing after halftime. But they couldn't do it again with the chance to guarantee being the first Big 12 team other than Oklahoma to make the playoff.
''We got beat today and now it's out of our hands. That's something that we wanted to do is be in control,'' TCU quarterback Max Duggan said. ''All we can do is kind of watch.''
TCU, the first Big 12 team to complete a regular season undefeated since Texas in 2009, could still get into the playoff. While their case was helped when fourth-ranked Southern California (11-2) lost 47-24 to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game Friday night, the Frogs now have to wait until the final CFP rankings come out Sunday.
''I think we're certainly deserving. I think the league is one of the best leagues in the country to go through, undefeated in the league, certainly we ought to get in,'' first-year TCU coach Sonny Dykes said. ''And I don't think we should be punished for coming to the Big 12 championship game.''
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said before the game that TCU, with first-year coach Sonny Dykes, already deserved to be in the playoff.
''You look at their strength of schedule. You think about how they've performed all year long,'' Yormark said. ''I think regardless, they should be in, for sure.''
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman agreed after his team reached 10 wins for the first time since 2012, when the Wildcats won the Big 12 title when there was no championship game.
''TCU should be in the in the CFP, they're one of the best four teams,'' Klieman said. ''We went toe to toe with them. I thought we could go toe to toe with them and find a way to win. It was an exceptional football game.''
Max Duggan, who went from losing his job as TCU's starting quarterback going into the season to now being a potential Heisman Trophy finalist, threw for 251 yards and a touchdown, and also ran for 110 yards with an 8-yard score with 1:51 remaining in regulation.
Duggan was stopped just short when stretching for another touchdown when TCU had the ball in regulation, dropping his helmet face-first into the turf when looking up and not seeing a touchdown signaled. The spot was upheld after a replay review, and two plays later the quarterback was standing alone well behind the play with his hands on his helmet when Miller, who had a 6-yard TD earlier, was stopped short to give the ball to K-State.
Vaughn's 44-yard touchdown, including an open-field move that led to a defensive back falling down yards from him, made it 28-17 and capped a drive set up after Julius Brent intercepted a pass by Duggan in the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter.
But TCU scored the last 11 points of regulation, including Griffin Kell's 42-yard field goal with 7 1/2 minute left. The kick ended a drive that Duggan kept alive with a 16-yard pass to Taye Barber on fourth-and-10.
Duggan went to his knees in the end zone, clearly exhausted, after his 8-yard TD run late in regulation. That came right after his 40-yard sprint down the left sideline after scrambling away from pressure on the previous play, though he still had to get up and throw a tying 2-point conversion to tight end Jared Wiley.
He also had runs of 15, 13 and 19 yards on the drive, the longest of those three converting a fourth-and-2 from near midfield. He appeared to throw a 38-yard TD pass after that, but Jordan Hudson was called for offensive pass interference for pushing off to make the catch.
TCU went 92 yards in 13 plays on its opening drive of the game, going ahead 7-0 on Duggan's 1-yard pass to Barber, but scored only three points its next six drives before halftime.
Kell missed a 55-yard field goal attempt on the Frogs' next drive, and K-State capitalized on Howard's 6-yard TD to Ben Sinnott, never to trail again. Howard made it 14-7 with a 1-yard TD run in the second quarter.
Just like 2014, the inaugural season of the four-team playoff, TCU went into its last game before the final rankings at No. 3, with Ohio State fifth.
TCU got left out that time, even after a seven-TD win over Iowa State in its regular-season finale before the Buckeyes beat Wisconsin 59-0 in the Big Ten title game later that day to make the playoff and win the national title. But this year, the Buckeyes (11-1) missed their conference title game after a loss last week to Michigan.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
W. Howard
18 QB
199 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -3 RuYds, RuTD
|
M. Duggan
15 QB
251 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 110 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|18
|Rushing
|9
|9
|Passing
|11
|7
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|2-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|404
|469
|Total Plays
|76
|73
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|205
|218
|Rush Attempts
|44
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|5.9
|Yards Passing
|199
|251
|Comp. - Att.
|18-32
|18-36
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|4-45
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-45.6
|5-44.8
|Return Yards
|14
|7
|Punts - Returns
|2-14
|2-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|199
|PASS YDS
|251
|
|
|205
|RUSH YDS
|218
|
|
|404
|TOTAL YDS
|469
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Howard 18 QB
|W. Howard
|18/32
|199
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|26
|130
|1
|44
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|2
|48
|0
|40
|
D. Giddens 31 RB
|D. Giddens
|6
|29
|0
|8
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
W. Howard 18 QB
|W. Howard
|8
|-3
|1
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|7
|6
|48
|0
|15
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|3
|1
|40
|0
|40
|
B. Sinnott 34 TE
|B. Sinnott
|3
|2
|32
|1
|26
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|5
|2
|30
|0
|18
|
R. Garcia II 3 WR
|R. Garcia II
|3
|2
|27
|1
|25
|
K. Warner 85 WR
|K. Warner
|10
|5
|22
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Cheatum 21 S
|D. Cheatum
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
F. Anudike-Uzomah 91 DE
|F. Anudike-Uzomah
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hayes 1 S
|J. Hayes
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brents 23 CB
|J. Brents
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Parrish 10 CB
|J. Parrish
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Payne 19 S
|V. Payne
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Duke 29 LB
|K. Duke
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Huggins 92 NT
|E. Huggins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moore 41 LB
|A. Moore
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Purnell 32 LB
|D. Purnell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Allen 52 LB
|N. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Boye-Doe 25 CB
|E. Boye-Doe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clifton 31 LB
|J. Clifton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mott 38 DE
|B. Mott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|1/1
|31
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|7
|45.6
|4
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|4
|21.0
|31
|0
|
S. Porter 16 WR
|S. Porter
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|2
|7.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|18/36
|251
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|15
|110
|1
|40
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|17
|82
|1
|21
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|4
|27
|0
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Johnston 1 WR
|Q. Johnston
|7
|4
|139
|0
|53
|
J. Wiley 19 TE
|J. Wiley
|5
|4
|28
|0
|11
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|5
|3
|26
|1
|16
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|6
|2
|25
|0
|21
|
T. Battle 17 RB
|T. Battle
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|4
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
G. Spivey 12 TE
|G. Spivey
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|4
|2
|1
|0
|6
|
B. Conwright 0 WR
|B. Conwright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Hudson 7 WR
|J. Hudson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Banks 19 LB
|S. Banks
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Clark 26 S
|B. Clark
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Winters 13 LB
|D. Winters
|5-3
|1.0
|0
|
M. Perry 3 S
|M. Perry
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Horton 98 DL
|D. Horton
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Newton 24 CB
|J. Newton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bradford 28 S
|M. Bradford
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hodges-Tomlinson 1 CB
|T. Hodges-Tomlinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Camara 14 S
|A. Camara
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fox 90 DL
|C. Fox
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodge 6 LB
|J. Hodge
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 52 DL
|D. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 91 DL
|T. Mitchell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 95 DL
|T. Cooper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Ellis III 93 DL
|G. Ellis III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Kell 39 K
|G. Kell
|2/3
|42
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|5
|44.8
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|3
|22.7
|34
|0
|
Z. Marcheselli 34 LB
|Z. Marcheselli
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|2
|3.5
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the KST End Zone. M.Knowles returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Perry N.Obiazor at KST 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 28(14:52 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford; M.Perry at KST 32.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 32(14:32 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Banks at KST 30.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - KSTATE 30(13:55 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 30. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 30. Gain of 8 yards. P.Brooks ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 38(13:19 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 38. Catch made by K.Warner at KST 38. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Winters; B.Clark at KST 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 38(12:48 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at KST 43.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - KSTATE 43(12:13 - 1st) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for M.Knowles.
|Punt
4 & 5 - KSTATE 43(12:08 - 1st) T.Zentner punts 56 yards to TCU 1 Center-R.Plattner. T.Barber returned punt from the TCU 1. Tackled by M.Maschmeier; J.Clifton at TCU 8.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 8(11:57 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Huggins at TCU 10.
|+53 YD
2 & 8 - TCU 10(11:31 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 10. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 10. Gain of 53 yards. Tackled by J.Brents at KST 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 37(10:59 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to KST 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Brents at KST 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - TCU 34(10:25 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to KST 34. Catch made by Q.Johnston at KST 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Green at KST 30.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TCU 30(9:49 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for S.Williams.
|+5 YD
4 & 3 - TCU 30(9:41 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to KST 30. Catch made by G.Spivey at KST 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 25(9:06 - 1st) M.Duggan scrambles to KST 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at KST 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 25(8:22 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to KST 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Duke at KST 24.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - TCU 24(7:40 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to KST 24. Catch made by J.Wiley at KST 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 13(7:02 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to KST 13. Catch made by J.Wiley at KST 13. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 10.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TCU 10(6:27 - 1st) M.Duggan rushed to KST 4 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Boye-Doe at KST 4.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - TCU 4(5:42 - 1st) M.Duggan rushed to KST 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Green; V.Payne at KST 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TCU 1(5:04 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to KST 1. Catch made by T.Barber at KST 1. Gain of 1 yards. T.Barber for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:00 - 1st) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:00 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 63 yards from TCU 35 to the KST 2. P.Brooks returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by S.Banks at KST 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(4:55 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at KST 22.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - KSTATE 22(4:20 - 1st) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - KSTATE 22(4:11 - 1st) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for K.Warner.
|Punt
4 & 8 - KSTATE 22(4:06 - 1st) T.Zentner punts 39 yards to TCU 39 Center-R.Plattner. Downed by T.Bowman.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 39(3:56 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to KST 40 for 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Cheatum at KST 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 40(3:22 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to KST 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Green; D.Cheatum at KST 37.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TCU 37(2:47 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TCU 37(2:42 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for J.Hudson.
|No Good
4 & 7 - TCU 45(2:36 - 1st) G.Kell 55 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.Matiscik Holder-J.Sandy.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 37(2:30 - 1st) M.Knowles rushed to KST 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at KST 45.
|+40 YD
2 & 2 - KSTATE 45(2:01 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 45. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 45. Gain of 40 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Newton at TCU 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 15(1:23 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to TCU 15. Catch made by P.Brooks at TCU 15. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Clark at TCU 12.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - KSTATE 12(1:01 - 1st) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for K.Warner.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - KSTATE 12(0:56 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to TCU 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at TCU 6.
|+6 YD
4 & Goal - KSTATE 6(0:22 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to TCU 6. Catch made by B.Sinnott at TCU 6. Gain of 6 yards. B.Sinnott for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:15 - 1st) T.Zentner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:15 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the TCU End Zone. D.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Zentner at TCU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 34(0:10 - 1st) M.Duggan rushed to TCU 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Huggins at TCU 34.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TCU 34(15:00 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for K.Miller.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TCU 34(14:55 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for S.Williams.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - TCU 34(14:48 - 2nd) PENALTY on TCU-G.Henderson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 15 - TCU 29(14:48 - 2nd) J.Sandy punts 49 yards to KST 22 Center-B.Matiscik. P.Brooks returned punt from the KST 22. Pushed out of bounds by G.Hayes at KST 33.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 33(14:37 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at KST 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - KSTATE 41(14:02 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Horton at KST 47.
1 & 10 - KSTATE(13:23 - 2nd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for D.Vaughn. PENALTY on TCU-M.Bradford Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for D.Vaughn.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 47(13:23 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 47. Catch made by K.Warner at KST 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford; B.Clark at KST 50.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - KSTATE 50(12:43 - 2nd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for M.Knowles.
|Punt
4 & 7 - KSTATE 50(12:39 - 2nd) T.Zentner punts 42 yards to TCU 8 Center-R.Plattner. Downed by N.Allen.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 8(12:28 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 8. Catch made by S.Williams at TCU 8. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hayes at TCU 14.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - TCU 14(11:54 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Green; A.Moore at TCU 15.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TCU 15(11:16 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TCU 15(11:13 - 2nd) J.Sandy punts 44 yards to KST 41 Center-B.Matiscik. Fair catch by P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 41(11:05 - 2nd) M.Knowles rushed to TCU 19 for 40 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Perry; A.Camara at TCU 19.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 19(10:29 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to TCU 19. Catch made by D.Vaughn at TCU 19. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TCU 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - KSTATE 1(10:20 - 2nd) W.Howard rushed to TCU End Zone for 1 yards. W.Howard for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:16 - 2nd) T.Zentner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:16 - 2nd) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the TCU End Zone. D.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Porter; S.Porter at TCU 21.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 21(10:09 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 35 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at TCU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 35(9:42 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for T.Barber.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TCU 35(9:37 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for S.Williams.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - TCU 35(9:33 - 2nd) M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Green at TCU 39.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TCU 39(8:53 - 2nd) J.Sandy punts 37 yards to KST 24 Center-B.Matiscik. Fair catch by P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 24(8:45 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 32 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Camara at KST 32.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - KSTATE 32(8:08 - 2nd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for K.Warner.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - KSTATE 32(8:03 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 32. Catch made by K.Warner at KST 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge at KST 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 38(7:33 - 2nd) D.Giddens rushed to KST 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge; D.Williams at KST 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - KSTATE 40(6:58 - 2nd) D.Giddens rushed to KST 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge; M.Bradford at KST 46.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - KSTATE 46(6:37 - 2nd) D.Giddens rushed to TCU 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at TCU 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 46(6:03 - 2nd) D.Giddens rushed to TCU 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Camara at TCU 40.
|Sack
2 & 4 - KSTATE 40(5:27 - 2nd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard sacked at TCU 43 for -3 yards (D.Horton)
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - KSTATE 43(4:43 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to TCU 43. Catch made by K.Warner at TCU 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Winters; C.Fox at TCU 37.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - KSTATE 37(4:04 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to TCU 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Fox at TCU 38.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 38(4:00 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 38. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 38. Gain of 31 yards. Q.Johnston FUMBLES forced by J.Brents. Fumble RECOVERED by KST-A.Moore at KST 31. Tackled by TCU at KST 31.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 31(3:49 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford; S.Banks at KST 35.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - KSTATE 35(3:11 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Fox; D.Winters at KST 35.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - KSTATE 35(2:25 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 35. Catch made by K.Warner at KST 35. Gain of yards. Tackled by TCU at TCU 30. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for K.Warner.
|Punt
4 & 6 - KSTATE 35(2:17 - 2nd) T.Zentner punts 45 yards to TCU 20 Center-R.Plattner. T.Barber returned punt from the TCU 20. Tackled by S.Porter at TCU 20.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 20(2:09 - 2nd) E.Demercado rushed to TCU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Green at TCU 23.
|+21 YD
2 & 7 - TCU 23(1:50 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 23. Catch made by D.Davis at TCU 23. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes; D.Cheatum at TCU 44.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 44(1:34 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 44. Catch made by T.Barber at TCU 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Green at KST 47.
|+16 YD
2 & 1 - TCU 47(1:16 - 2nd) E.Demercado rushed to KST 31 for 16 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at KST 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 31(1:06 - 2nd) M.Duggan scrambles to KST 28 for 3 yards. M.Duggan ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - TCU 28(0:58 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to KST 28. Catch made by J.Wiley at KST 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Parrish at KST 24.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TCU 24(0:40 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - TCU 32(0:34 - 2nd) G.Kell 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Matiscik Holder-J.Sandy.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:29 - 2nd) L.Laminack kicks 52 yards from TCU 35 to the KST 13. P.Brooks returns the kickoff. Tackled by Z.Marcheselli at KST 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 30(0:25 - 2nd) W.Howard scrambles to KST 36 for 6 yards. W.Howard ran out of bounds.
|Sack
2 & 4 - KSTATE 36(0:18 - 2nd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard sacked at KST 23 for -13 yards (D.Horton)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the TCU End Zone. D.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Garber at TCU 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 13(14:55 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by F.Anudike-Uzomah; K.Duke at TCU 14.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TCU 14(14:18 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TCU 14(14:10 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan sacked at TCU 6 for yards (A.Moore) M.Duggan FUMBLES forced by A.Moore. Fumble RECOVERED by TCU-B.Coleman at TCU End Zone. Tackled by KST at TCU End Zone. SAFETY. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for K.Miller.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TCU 14(14:01 - 3rd) J.Sandy punts 48 yards to KST 38 Center-B.Matiscik. Fair catch by P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 38(13:54 - 3rd) P.Brooks rushed to KST 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Horton at KST 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 42(13:22 - 3rd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 42. Catch made by K.Warner at KST 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at KST 49.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 49(12:53 - 3rd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 49. Catch made by B.Sinnott at KST 49. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by B.Clark at TCU 25.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(12:24 - 3rd) W.Howard pass complete to TCU 25. Catch made by R.Garcia at TCU 25. Gain of 25 yards. R.Garcia for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:19 - 3rd) T.Zentner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(12:19 - 3rd) PENALTY on TCU-B.Clark Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(12:19 - 3rd) T.Zentner kicks 25 yards from KST 50 to the TCU 25. Z.Marcheselli returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Porter at TCU 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 33(12:15 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Green at TCU 36.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TCU 36(11:45 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Green at TCU 36.
|Sack
3 & 7 - TCU 36(11:13 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan sacked at TCU 27 for -9 yards (F.Anudike-Uzomah)
|Punt
4 & 16 - TCU 27(10:32 - 3rd) J.Sandy punts 46 yards to KST 27 Center-B.Matiscik. P.Brooks returned punt from the KST 27. P.Brooks FUMBLES forced by TCU. Fumble RECOVERED by TCU-T.Battle at KST 30. Tackled by KST at KST 30.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 30(10:20 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to KST 30. Catch made by T.Battle at KST 30. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Parrish at KST 9.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TCU 9(9:55 - 3rd) M.Duggan rushed to KST 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Allen at KST 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - TCU 6(9:16 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to KST End Zone for 6 yards. K.Miller for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:09 - 3rd) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:09 - 3rd) L.Laminack kicks 63 yards from TCU 35 to the KST 2. S.Porter returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Banks at KST 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 28(9:03 - 3rd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 28. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 28. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Newton at KST 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - KSTATE 34(8:37 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at KST 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 40(8:10 - 3rd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for B.Sinnott.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 40(7:56 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge; T.Mitchell at KST 43.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - KSTATE 43(7:21 - 3rd) W.Howard scrambles to TCU 50 for 7 yards. W.Howard ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 50(7:01 - 3rd) W.Howard pass complete to TCU 50. Catch made by P.Brooks at TCU 50. Gain of 4 yards. P.Brooks ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 46(6:27 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to TCU 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Banks at TCU 43.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - KSTATE 43(5:46 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to TCU 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge; T.Cooper at TCU 41.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - KSTATE 41(5:07 - 3rd) D.Giddens rushed to TCU 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Williams; C.Fox at TCU 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 39(4:33 - 3rd) W.Howard pass complete to TCU 39. Catch made by R.Garcia at TCU 39. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Clark at TCU 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - KSTATE 37(3:59 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to TCU 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Horton at TCU 33.
|Sack
3 & 4 - KSTATE 33(3:16 - 3rd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard sacked at TCU 45 for -12 yards (D.Winters)
|Punt
4 & 16 - KSTATE 45(2:35 - 3rd) T.Zentner punts 45 yards to TCU End Zone Center-R.Plattner. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+51 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 20(2:26 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 20. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 20. Gain of 51 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at KST 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 29(1:45 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to KST 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Anudike-Uzomah at KST 26.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TCU 26(1:12 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for J.Hudson.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - TCU 26(1:06 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston. PENALTY on KST-J.Brents Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 11(1:00 - 3rd) M.Duggan scrambles to KST 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Clifton at KST 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 11(0:01 - 3rd) E.Demercado rushed to KST 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Anudike-Uzomah at KST 8.
|Int
3 & 7 - TCU 8(15:00 - 4th) M.Duggan pass INTERCEPTED at KST End Zone. Intercepted by J.Brents at KST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(14:55 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Banks at KST 21.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - KSTATE 21(14:18 - 4th) W.Howard pass complete to KST 21. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 21. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Clark at KST 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 36(13:35 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Banks at KST 43.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - KSTATE 43(13:04 - 4th) W.Howard scrambles to TCU 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at TCU 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 49(12:31 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to TCU 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Banks at TCU 44.
|+44 YD
2 & 5 - KSTATE 44(11:32 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to TCU End Zone for 44 yards. D.Vaughn for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:27 - 4th) T.Zentner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:27 - 4th) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the TCU End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25(11:27 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 25. Catch made by D.Davis at TCU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Purnell at TCU 29.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - TCU 29(10:55 - 4th) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for S.Williams. PENALTY on KST-E.Huggins Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - TCU 34(10:52 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to TCU 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum; J.Parrish at TCU 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TCU 39(10:21 - 4th) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston. PENALTY on KST-J.Brents Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 46(10:13 - 4th) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for B.Conwright.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TCU 46(10:08 - 4th) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for J.Wiley.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TCU 46(10:00 - 4th) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|+16 YD
4 & 10 - TCU 46(9:53 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to KST 46. Catch made by T.Barber at KST 46. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by V.Payne at KST 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 30(9:47 - 4th) M.Duggan scrambles to KST 5 for yards. Tackled by J.Parrish at KST 5. PENALTY on TCU-A.Coker Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - TCU 40(9:08 - 4th) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for T.Barber.
|+6 YD
2 & 20 - TCU 40(9:01 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to KST 40. Catch made by K.Miller at KST 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by V.Payne at KST 34.
|+10 YD
3 & 14 - TCU 34(8:24 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to KST 34. Catch made by J.Wiley at KST 34. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Parrish at KST 24.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - TCU 32(7:39 - 4th) G.Kell 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Matiscik Holder-J.Sandy.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:34 - 4th) L.Laminack kicks 62 yards from TCU 35 to the KST 3. P.Brooks returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Obiazor at KST 21.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 21(7:29 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 19 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at KST 19.
|+12 YD
2 & 12 - KSTATE 19(6:57 - 4th) W.Howard pass complete to KST 19. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 19. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Clark at KST 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 31(6:28 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Banks at KST 37.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - KSTATE 37(5:47 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at KST 35.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - KSTATE 35(5:06 - 4th) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for D.Vaughn.
|Punt
4 & 6 - KSTATE 35(4:54 - 4th) T.Zentner punts 50 yards to TCU 15 Center-R.Plattner. Fair catch by T.Barber. PENALTY on KST-KST Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 20(4:47 - 4th) M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 35 for 15 yards. Tackled by V.Payne at TCU 35.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 35(4:29 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 35. Catch made by K.Miller at TCU 35. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at TCU 30.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - TCU 30(4:00 - 4th) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|+13 YD
3 & 15 - TCU 30(3:52 - 4th) M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 43 for 13 yards. Tackled by KST at TCU 43.
|+19 YD
4 & 2 - TCU 43(3:25 - 4th) M.Duggan scrambles to KST 38 for 19 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at KST 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TCU 38(3:02 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to KST 38. Catch made by J.Hudson at KST 38. Gain of yards. J.Hudson for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TCU-J.Hudson Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 25 - TCU 47(3:01 - 4th) E.Demercado rushed to KST 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Moore; B.Mott at KST 48.
|+40 YD
2 & 20 - TCU 48(2:37 - 4th) M.Duggan scrambles to KST 8 for 40 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Cheatum at KST 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - TCU 8(1:58 - 4th) M.Duggan scrambles to KST End Zone for 8 yards. M.Duggan for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:51 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Duggan steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Wiley at KST 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 4th) L.Laminack kicks 62 yards from TCU 35 to the KST 3. P.Brooks returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Clark at KST 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34(1:45 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at KST 40.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - KSTATE 40(1:21 - 4th) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for D.Vaughn.
|+12 YD
3 & 4 - KSTATE 40(1:14 - 4th) W.Howard pass complete to KST 40. Catch made by D.Vaughn at KST 40. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TCU 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 48(1:02 - 4th) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for R.Garcia.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KSTATE 48(0:55 - 4th) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for KST.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - KSTATE 48(0:50 - 4th) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for K.Warner.
|Punt
4 & 10 - KSTATE 48(0:45 - 4th) T.Zentner punts 42 yards to TCU 6 Center-R.Plattner. Downed by S.Porter.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 6(0:38 - 4th) M.Duggan kneels at the TCU 5.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25(0:00 - 5) K.Miller rushed to KST 10 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Cheatum at KST 10.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 10(0:00 - 5) K.Miller rushed to KST 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at KST 6.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - TCU 6(0:00 - 5) M.Duggan scrambles to KST 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by F.Anudike-Uzomah at KST 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TCU 1(0:00 - 5) K.Miller rushed to KST 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Duke at KST 1.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - TCU 1(0:00 - 5) K.Miller rushed to KST 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Green; E.Huggins at KST 1.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(0:00 - 5) D.Vaughn rushed to TCU 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TCU 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - KSTATE 16(0:00 - 5) D.Vaughn rushed to TCU 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at TCU 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 14(0:00 - 5) D.Vaughn rushed to TCU 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Banks at TCU 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - KSTATE 13(0:00 - 5) W.Howard rushed to TCU 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TCU 10.
|-3 YD
3 & 6 - KSTATE 10(0:00 - 5) W.Howard kneels at the TCU 13.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - KSTATE 21(0:00 - 5) T.Zentner 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Plattner Holder-J.Blumer.
-
VALPO
NMEXST
3
65
4th 2:19 FLOF
-
CSTCAR
TROY
19
45
4th 14:55 ESPN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
14
9
3rd 8:04 FOX
-
14LSU
1UGA
10
35
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
22UCF
18TULANE
7
24
3rd 8:32 ABC
-
9CLEM
23UNC
0
063.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
PURDUE
2MICH
0
053 O/U
-16
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
AKRON
BUFF
22
23
Final ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
27
48
Final CBSSN
-
11UTAH
4USC
47
24
Final FOX
-
10KSTATE
3TCU
31
28
Final/OT ABC
-
TOLEDO
OHIO
17
7
Final ESPN