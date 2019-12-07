|
|
|CINCY
|MEMP
No. 16 Memphis wins AAC title, coach heads to Florida State
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Memphis coach Mike Norvell made his final home game at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium memorable.
Norvell and the Tigers captured the American Athletic Conference championship - after failing the previous two years - as Brady White's 6-yard pass to Antonio Gibson for a touchdown with 1:14 left gave No. 16 Memphis a 29-24 victory over No. 21 Cincinnati on Saturday.
Florida State will introduce Norvell as its new coach Sunday, two people with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the official announcement has not been made.
As for Norvell, he wasn't tipping his hand regarding his future. Instead, the Memphis coach directed all of his postgame comments to his team.
''We knew this was going to be a game that was going to come down to responses,'' Norvell said. ''How we responded to adversity. How we responded to success at times. But that's the character and the heart of these kids.''
On the game-winning scoring drive, Norvell leaned on Gibson, who capped the march corralling the TD pass. Gibson was the workhorse during the drive, carrying the ball five straight times for 23 yards, giving Memphis (12-1, No. 17 in CFP) third-and goal from the Bearcat 6.
On the play, Gibson split right instead of lining up in the backfield. He came in motion, caught the screen pass from quarterback Brady White and with three blockers in front of him, skirted in for the winning touchdown.
Gibson ran for 130 yards, including a 65-yard TD dash.
Cincinnati (10-3, No. 20 CFP) had taken a 24-23 lead with 4:23 left on Sam Crosa's 33-yard field goal. That gave Memphis the ball back with plenty of time.
They used most of it before Gibson's score.
''We were excited it was our turn to get the ball,'' White said, adding, ''That last drive, we knew without a doubt we were going to execute the way we know how to. We were going to own the football and do what we did. We were able to move the ball.''
It was closer than the season-finale between these eight days ago, which Memphis won 34-24, earning the right to host this game. This time, Cincinnati had starting quarterback Desmond Ridder available. Ridder, who was nursing a sore shoulder the first game, brought stability to the Cincinnati offense and the ability to scramble out of trouble - a trait not shown by Memphis' White.
Ridder threw for 233 yards and ran for 113 more, including a 15-yard touchdown in the first half as Cincinnati took a 14-10 lead into the break.
In the second half, Memphis benefitted from a pair of field goals - 52 and 50 yards - by kicker Riley Patterson as the teams exchanged leads.
Cincinnati drove to the Memphis 26 on its final possession, but stalled.
''We didn't find a way,'' Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said of falling short. ''We didn't have the answers there at the end. But it wasn't for lack of preparation. It wasn't from a lack of fight and it certainly wasn't from a lack of care and love for every one of those guys in that locker room.''
TAKEAWAY
Cincinnati: Ridder was key in giving the Bearcats a chance in the championship game. He was able to scramble more than backup Ben Bryant, who played in the first game between the two teams.
Memphis: White, a second-team all-conference selection, completed just 18 of 40 passes for 253 yards. Memphis was able to remain close with Patterson's field goals. The victory - a school-record 12th for the season - is expected to earn Memphis a berth in the Cotton Bowl. A hint that the Cotton Bowl invitation is imminent may have come from the Memphis staff passing out the Cotton Bowl Teleconference information after Sunday's invitations are issued.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The victory should assure Memphis of the top spot in the Group of Five and move the Tigers up in the rankings. As for Cincinnati, two straight losses to Memphis could drop the Bearcats even lower or out of the rankings altogether.
NO CLEAR EVIDENCE
A key play came with 6:24 left and the Bearcats facing fourth-and-1 at the Tigers 26. Ridder tried to make it on a sneak and appeared short. But Michael Warren II pushed the quarterback ahead. After the play was reviewed, officials said there was no video evidence that there were 12 men on the field - another consideration - or to overturn the spot, thus giving Cincinnati a first down at the Tigers 25. That would lead to Sam Crosa's 33-yard field goal to put the Bearcats up 24-23.
UP NEXT
Cincinnati: Awaits bowl invitation
Memphis: Awaits bowl invitation, expected to be to the Cotton Bowl as the highest-ranked Group of Five team.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (6 plays, 25 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 10 yards from MEM 35. 84-C.Austin to MEM 45 for no gain. Penalty on MEM 84-C.Austin Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at MEM 45.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 30(15:00 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara to MEM 20 for 10 yards (23-J.Russell).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 20(14:30 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to MEM 15 for 5 yards (12-L.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 15(13:52 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CINCY 15(13:42 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to MEM 15 for no gain (23-J.Russell).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - CINCY 15(13:23 - 1st) 31-S.Crosa 32 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on MEM 7-C.Claybrooks Roughing the kicker 5 yards enforced at MEM 15.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 10(12:52 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to MEM 6 for 4 yards (41-S.Blake).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 6(12:32 - 1st) 3-M.Warren runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:27 - 1st) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
MEMP
Tigers
- FG (11 plays, 64 yards, 4:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:04 - 1st) 31-S.Crosa kicks 61 yards from CIN 35. 14-A.Gibson to MEM 25 for 21 yards (4-T.Geddis41-J.Dublanko).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(12:20 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 14-A.Gibson. 14-A.Gibson to MEM 37 for 12 yards (3-M.Warren).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 37(11:52 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to MEM 49 for 12 yards (16-S.Forest).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 49(11:25 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to CIN 38 for 13 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 38(11:09 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie runs ob at CIN 31 for 7 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - MEMP 31(10:49 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to CIN 24 for 7 yards (11-B.Wright).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 24(10:26 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to CIN 23 for 1 yard (8-J.White).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - MEMP 23(10:02 - 1st) 6-P.Taylor to CIN 15 for 8 yards (11-B.Wright).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MEMP 15(9:38 - 1st) 3-B.White to CIN 13 for 2 yards (6-P.Young).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 13(9:13 - 1st) 6-P.Taylor to CIN 11 for 2 yards (11-B.Wright).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 11(8:42 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Magnifico.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MEMP 11(8:33 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 6-P.Taylor.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - MEMP 11(8:26 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (9 plays, 25 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:21 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(8:21 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 25(8:15 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 21-T.Tucker. 21-T.Tucker to CIN 33 for 8 yards (1-O.Goodson).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - CINCY 33(7:33 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to CIN 38 for 5 yards (41-S.Blake5-E.Cunningham).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 38(7:06 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 38(7:03 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to CIN 40 for 2 yards (25-A.Hall94-J.Dorceus).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - CINCY 40(6:30 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara to MEM 48 for 12 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 48(6:06 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Medaris.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 48(6:01 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Tucker.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - CINCY 48(5:55 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder sacked at MEM 50 for -2 yards (25-A.Hall).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - CINCY 50(5:18 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 47 yards from MEM 50 Downed at the MEM 3.
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 3(5:05 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to MEM 8 for 5 yards (8-J.White).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 8(4:30 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 10 for 2 yards (99-M.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MEMP 10(3:56 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Gibson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - MEMP 10(3:51 - 1st) 48-A.Williams punts 44 yards from MEM 10. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 50 for 4 yards (12-L.Thomas). Penalty on CIN 30-M.Kopaygorodsky Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at MEM 10. No Play.
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (4 plays, 85 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 15(3:43 - 1st) 6-P.Taylor to MEM 22 for 7 yards (8-J.White).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - MEMP 22(3:20 - 1st) 6-P.Taylor to MEM 35 for 13 yards (8-J.White).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(2:54 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|
+65 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 35(2:48 - 1st) 14-A.Gibson runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:36 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:36 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 60 yards from MEM 35. 21-T.Tucker to CIN 22 for 17 yards (37-J.Allen).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 22(2:33 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Labelle.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 22(2:28 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder pushed ob at CIN 33 for 11 yards (29-C.Gonzalez).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 33(1:59 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Geddis.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 33(1:55 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to CIN 46 for 13 yards (12-L.Thomas32-J.Francis). Penalty on CIN 87-B.Labelle Holding 10 yards enforced at CIN 33. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 20 - CINCY 23(1:32 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 20 - CINCY 23(1:25 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 4-T.Geddis. 4-T.Geddis to CIN 36 for 13 yards (11-J.Bryant).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - CINCY 36(0:41 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 39 yards from CIN 36 to MEM 25 fair catch by 1-T.Samuel.
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(0:34 - 1st) 6-P.Taylor to MEM 31 for 6 yards (6-P.Young).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MEMP 31(0:10 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Gainwell.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MEMP 31(0:04 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - MEMP 31(15:00 - 2nd) 48-A.Williams punts 39 yards from MEM 31. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 31 for 1 yard (12-L.Thomas7-C.Claybrooks).
CINCY
Bearcats
- Fumble (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 31(14:52 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 33 for 2 yards (25-A.Hall10-M.Joseph).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 33(14:29 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 32 FUMBLES. 9-D.Ridder to CIN 34 for no gain (55-B.Huff).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CINCY 34(13:54 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - CINCY 34(13:49 - 2nd) 37-J.Smith punts 46 yards from CIN 34. 1-T.Samuel to MEM 20 FUMBLES. 6-P.Young to MEM 15 for no gain. Penalty on CIN 21-M.Sanders Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at MEM 20.
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(13:39 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 35(13:33 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 35 for no gain (8-J.White).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MEMP 35(13:01 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Jones.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - MEMP 35(12:56 - 2nd) 48-A.Williams punts 43 yards from MEM 35. 21-T.Tucker to CIN 27 for 5 yards (8-X.Cullens).
CINCY
Bearcats
- Fumble (4 plays, 61 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 27(12:44 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 4-T.Geddis. 4-T.Geddis to CIN 35 for 8 yards (32-J.Francis).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CINCY 35(12:17 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 36 for 1 yard (5-E.Cunningham38-J.Wilson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CINCY 36(11:42 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 39 for 3 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
|
+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 39(11:11 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder to MEM 12 FUMBLES (7-C.Claybrooks). 12-L.Thomas to MEM 12 for no gain.
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 12(11:00 - 2nd) 6-P.Taylor to MEM 15 for 3 yards (6-P.Young).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 15(10:33 - 2nd) 6-P.Taylor to MEM 15 for no gain (11-B.Wright).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MEMP 15(9:56 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 6-P.Taylor.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MEMP 15(9:48 - 2nd) 48-A.Williams punts 40 yards from MEM 15 to CIN 45 fair catch by 22-R.Montgomery.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(9:41 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder to MEM 41 for 14 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 41(9:15 - 2nd) 21-T.Tucker to MEM 39 for 2 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 39(8:35 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to MEM 37 for 2 yards (25-A.Hall55-B.Huff).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CINCY 37(8:01 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Geddis.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - CINCY 37(7:58 - 2nd) 37-J.Smith punts 27 yards from MEM 37 to MEM 10 fair catch by 1-T.Samuel.
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 10(7:51 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 9 for -1 yard (11-B.Wright).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - MEMP 9(7:05 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 16 for 7 yards (11-B.Wright).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - MEMP 16(6:36 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 20 for 4 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 20(6:07 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 23 for 3 yards (6-P.Young).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 23(5:40 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 26 for 3 yards (12-A.Gardner).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MEMP 26(5:02 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Gainwell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - MEMP 26(4:58 - 2nd) 48-A.Williams punts 54 yards from MEM 26 Downed at the CIN 20.
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 20(4:46 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to CIN 35 for 15 yards (32-J.Francis).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(4:21 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to MEM 47 for 18 yards (12-L.Thomas).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 47(3:57 - 2nd) 21-T.Tucker to MEM 46 for 1 yard (41-S.Blake). Penalty on CIN 52-J.Robinson Holding 10 yards enforced at MEM 46.
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 19 - CINCY 44(3:36 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Mbodj. 8-M.Mbodj to MEM 24 for 32 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 24(3:05 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to MEM 15 for 9 yards (41-S.Blake).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CINCY 15(2:44 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Medaris.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 1 - CINCY 15(2:42 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 2(2:37 - 2nd) Penalty on CIN 11-L.Taylor False start 5 yards enforced at MEM 2. No Play.
|
PAT Good
|(2:37 - 2nd) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:37 - 2nd) 97-R.Jones kicks 61 yards from CIN 35. 14-A.Gibson pushed ob at MEM 33 for 29 yards (97-R.Jones).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 33(2:32 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 31 for -2 yards (19-E.Tucky).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - MEMP 31(2:08 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - MEMP 31(2:04 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 6-P.Taylor.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - MEMP 31(1:58 - 2nd) 48-A.Williams punts 46 yards from MEM 31. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 32 for 9 yards.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (7 plays, 20 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 32(1:50 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 3-M.Warren. 3-M.Warren to CIN 34 for 2 yards (8-X.Cullens41-S.Blake).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 34(1:45 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to CIN 40 for 6 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - CINCY 40(1:37 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Mbodj. Penalty on MEM 7-C.Claybrooks Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CIN 40. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(1:33 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 45(1:26 - 2nd) Penalty on CIN 52-D.Martin False start 5 yards enforced at MEM 45. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - CINCY 50(1:27 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to MEM 48 for 2 yards (23-J.Russell).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - CINCY 48(1:17 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Mbodj.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - CINCY 48(1:12 - 2nd) 37-J.Smith punts 35 yards from MEM 48 Downed at the MEM 13.
MEMP
Tigers
- Halftime (8 plays, 61 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 13(1:01 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 13(0:56 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to MEM 32 for 19 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 32(0:41 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to CIN 38 for 30 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 38(0:34 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 6-P.Taylor. 6-P.Taylor to CIN 40 for -2 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|
Sack
|
2 & 12 - MEMP 40(0:25 - 2nd) 3-B.White sacked at CIN 48 for -8 yards (21-M.Sanders).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 20 - MEMP 48(0:02 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 3-B.White.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 20 - MEMP 48(0:02 - 2nd) Penalty on MEM 10-D.Coxie False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 48. No Play.
|
Int
|
4 & 25 - MEMP 47(0:02 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-J.Hicks at CIN 5. 3-J.Hicks to MEM 25 for 70 yards (67-M.Orona-Lopez3-B.White).
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (8 plays, 87 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 97-R.Jones kicks 62 yards from CIN 35. 14-A.Gibson to MEM 25 for 22 yards (4-J.Harris).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(14:55 - 3rd) 14-A.Gibson to MEM 39 for 14 yards (11-B.Wright12-A.Gardner).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 39(14:35 - 3rd) 14-A.Gibson to MEM 41 for 2 yards (93-E.Ponder).
|
+45 YD
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 41(14:02 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to CIN 14 for 45 yards (13-T.Van Fossen). Penalty on CIN 3-J.Hicks Holding declined.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 14(13:42 - 3rd) 14-A.Gibson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 14(13:42 - 3rd) 14-A.Gibson to CIN 1 for 13 yards (4-J.Harris).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 1 - MEMP 1(13:10 - 3rd) Penalty on CIN 12-A.Gardner Facemask Incidental 0 yards enforced at CIN 1.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - MEMP 1(13:10 - 3rd) 6-P.Taylor to CIN 1 for no gain (89-N.Staderman).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MEMP 1(13:10 - 3rd) 6-P.Taylor to CIN 1 for no gain (92-C.Brooks6-P.Young).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MEMP 1(12:07 - 3rd) 3-B.White runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:59 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (11 plays, 70 yards, 4:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:59 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(11:59 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 26 for 1 yard (55-B.Huff).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 26(11:23 - 3rd) Penalty on CIN 51-L.Metz False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 26. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 14 - CINCY 21(11:09 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to CIN 31 for 10 yards (12-L.Thomas).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - CINCY 31(10:34 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to CIN 35 for 4 yards (25-A.Hall).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(9:55 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder pushed ob at CIN 46 for 11 yards (8-X.Cullens).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 46(9:23 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder to MEM 49 for 5 yards (10-M.Joseph23-J.Russell).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 49(8:46 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to MEM 39 for 10 yards (12-L.Thomas).
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 39(8:08 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Mbodj. 8-M.Mbodj to MEM 8 for 31 yards (32-J.Francis).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - CINCY 8(7:50 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to MEM 3 for 5 yards (12-L.Thomas).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - CINCY 3(7:31 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 2(7:21 - 3rd) Penalty on CIN 58-D.Harper False start 5 yards enforced at MEM 2. No Play.
|
PAT Good
|(7:21 - 3rd) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
MEMP
Tigers
- FG (9 plays, 41 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:21 - 3rd) 97-R.Jones kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(7:21 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 24 for -1 yard (92-C.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MEMP 24(6:44 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Magnifico.
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 11 - MEMP 24(6:38 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to MEM 45 for 21 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 45(6:16 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Gibson.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 45(6:10 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 50 for 5 yards (6-P.Young).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 5 - MEMP 50(5:38 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 13-K.Jones. 13-K.Jones to CIN 32 for 18 yards (8-J.White).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 32(5:14 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to CIN 34 for -2 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - MEMP 34(4:41 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 6-P.Taylor. 6-P.Taylor to CIN 34 for no gain (6-P.Young).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - MEMP 34(4:03 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 6-P.Taylor.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - MEMP 34(3:59 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson 52 yards Field Goal is Good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Interception (1 plays, 9 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:54 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 61 yards from MEM 35. 21-T.Tucker to CIN 28 for 24 yards (37-J.Allen25-A.Hall).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 28(3:48 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Tucker INTERCEPTED by 7-C.Claybrooks at MEM 37. 7-C.Claybrooks to MEM 37 for no gain (21-T.Tucker).
MEMP
Tigers
- FG (10 plays, 31 yards, 3:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 37(3:41 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Gibson.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 37(3:35 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 48 for 11 yards (6-P.Young).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 48(3:10 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 48(3:02 - 3rd) 14-A.Gibson to CIN 44 for 8 yards (93-E.Ponder).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - MEMP 44(2:42 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to CIN 39 for 5 yards (12-A.Gardner).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 39(2:02 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to CIN 33 for 6 yards (5-D.Forrest12-A.Gardner).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - MEMP 33(1:35 - 3rd) 14-A.Gibson to CIN 28 for 5 yards (92-C.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 28(1:08 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to CIN 28 for no gain (21-M.Sanders).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 28(0:29 - 3rd) 6-P.Taylor to CIN 32 for -4 yards (11-B.Wright).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - MEMP 32(15:00 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - MEMP 32(14:52 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:47 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(14:47 - 4th) Penalty on CIN 51-L.Metz False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 25. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - CINCY 20(14:47 - 4th) 3-M.Warren to CIN 25 for 5 yards (41-S.Blake).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 25(14:10 - 4th) 3-M.Warren to CIN 30 for 5 yards (55-B.Huff40-T.Pickens).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CINCY 30(13:40 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Labelle.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - CINCY 30(13:37 - 4th) 37-J.Smith punts 43 yards from CIN 30 to MEM 27 fair catch by 1-T.Samuel.
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 27(13:31 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Magnifico.
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 27(13:31 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to MEM 47 for 20 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 47(12:55 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 48 for 1 yard (93-E.Ponder).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - MEMP 48(12:18 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 47 for -1 yard (42-M.Vann).
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - MEMP 47(11:36 - 4th) 3-B.White sacked at MEM 40 for -7 yards (19-E.Tucky).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - MEMP 40(10:57 - 4th) 48-A.Williams punts 30 yards from MEM 40 out of bounds at the CIN 30.
CINCY
Bearcats
- FG (12 plays, 54 yards, 6:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 30(10:50 - 4th) 3-M.Warren to CIN 25 for -5 yards (55-B.Huff).
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 15 - CINCY 25(10:20 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to MEM 47 for 28 yards (12-L.Thomas).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 47(9:51 - 4th) 3-M.Warren to MEM 42 for 5 yards (8-X.Cullens).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 42(9:13 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 17-R.Medaris. 17-R.Medaris to MEM 38 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CINCY 38(8:37 - 4th) 3-M.Warren to MEM 35 for 3 yards (8-X.Cullens).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(8:08 - 4th) 3-M.Warren to MEM 32 for 3 yards (13-J.Clemons).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 32(7:33 - 4th) 3-M.Warren to MEM 26 for 6 yards (23-J.Russell).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CINCY 26(6:58 - 4th) 3-M.Warren to MEM 26 for no gain (8-X.Cullens).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - CINCY 26(6:38 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder to MEM 25 for 1 yard (8-X.Cullens).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(6:24 - 4th) 3-M.Warren to MEM 22 for 3 yards (41-S.Blake).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 22(5:53 - 4th) 3-M.Warren to MEM 18 for 4 yards (41-S.Blake).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 18(5:13 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to MEM 16 for 2 yards (25-A.Hall).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - CINCY 16(4:27 - 4th) 31-S.Crosa 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:23 - 4th) 97-R.Jones kicks 40 yards from CIN 35 to MEM 25 fair catch by 14-A.Gibson.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(4:23 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 14-A.Gibson. 14-A.Gibson to MEM 39 for 14 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 39(4:06 - 4th) 6-P.Taylor to MEM 42 FUMBLES (93-E.Ponder). 79-S.Dill to MEM 42 for no gain.
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 42(3:29 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to CIN 32 for 26 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 32(3:13 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell to CIN 29 for 3 yards (8-J.White).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 29(2:44 - 4th) 14-A.Gibson to CIN 20 for 9 yards (6-P.Young).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 20(2:21 - 4th) 14-A.Gibson to CIN 19 for 1 yard (11-B.Wright5-D.Forrest).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - MEMP 19(2:10 - 4th) 14-A.Gibson to CIN 8 for 11 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - MEMP 8(1:32 - 4th) 14-A.Gibson to CIN 7 for 1 yard (21-M.Sanders).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 7(1:26 - 4th) 14-A.Gibson to CIN 6 for 1 yard (5-D.Forrest).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - MEMP 6(1:18 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 14-A.Gibson. 14-A.Gibson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(1:14 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Jones.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Downs (9 plays, 49 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:14 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(1:14 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to MEM 45 for 30 yards (41-S.Blake).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(1:02 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 45(0:57 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Medaris.
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 10 - CINCY 45(0:52 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 17-R.Medaris. 17-R.Medaris to MEM 21 for 24 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 21(0:44 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder spikes the ball at MEM 21 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 21(0:44 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Medaris.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - CINCY 21(0:39 - 4th) Penalty on CIN 51-L.Metz False start 5 yards enforced at MEM 21. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - CINCY 26(0:39 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 15 - CINCY 26(0:31 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Deguara. Penalty on CIN 51-L.Metz Holding declined.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|25
|Rushing
|10
|12
|Passing
|9
|11
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|7-18
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|452
|428
|Total Plays
|76
|85
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|221
|194
|Rush Attempts
|39
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.7
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|231
|234
|Comp. - Att.
|16-37
|18-40
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|11-70
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-39.5
|5-44.4
|Return Yards
|126
|72
|Punts - Returns
|3-15
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-41
|3-72
|Int. - Returns
|1-70
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|231
|PASS YDS
|234
|
|
|221
|RUSH YDS
|194
|
|
|452
|TOTAL YDS
|428
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|16/36
|233
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|11
|113
|1
|49
|
M. Warren II 3 RB
|M. Warren II
|23
|99
|2
|18
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|3
|6
|0
|3
|
T. Tucker 21 WR
|T. Tucker
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Pierce 12 WR
|A. Pierce
|10
|5
|87
|0
|30
|
M. Mbodj 8 WR
|M. Mbodj
|3
|2
|63
|0
|32
|
R. Medaris 17 WR
|R. Medaris
|6
|2
|28
|0
|24
|
J. Deguara 83 TE
|J. Deguara
|3
|2
|22
|0
|12
|
T. Geddis 4 WR
|T. Geddis
|4
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
T. Tucker 21 WR
|T. Tucker
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Jackson 2 WR
|J. Jackson
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Warren II 3 RB
|M. Warren II
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Labelle 87 TE
|B. Labelle
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Wright 11 LB
|B. Wright
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Forrest 5 S
|D. Forrest
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Young 6 LB
|P. Young
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 8 LB
|J. White
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant 7 CB
|C. Bryant
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brooks 92 DT
|C. Brooks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ponder 93 DT
|E. Ponder
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanders 21 DE
|M. Sanders
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Tucky 19 DE
|E. Tucky
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Gardner 12 CB
|A. Gardner
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
|T. Van Fossen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 99 DT
|M. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beavers 27 LB
|D. Beavers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Vann 42 DE
|M. Vann
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Staderman 89 DT
|N. Staderman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Warren II 3 RB
|M. Warren II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 4 CB
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 3 S
|J. Hicks
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Crosa 31 K
|S. Crosa
|1/1
|33
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 37 P
|J. Smith
|6
|39.5
|3
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|3
|5.0
|9
|0
|
T. Tucker 21 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|18/40
|253
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Gibson 14 WR
|A. Gibson
|11
|130
|1
|65
|
K. Gainwell 19 RB
|K. Gainwell
|18
|44
|0
|13
|
P. Taylor Jr. 6 RB
|P. Taylor Jr.
|11
|38
|0
|13
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|4
|-16
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Coxie 10 WR
|D. Coxie
|16
|9
|165
|0
|45
|
K. Gainwell 19 RB
|K. Gainwell
|5
|3
|40
|0
|26
|
A. Gibson 14 WR
|A. Gibson
|6
|3
|32
|1
|14
|
K. Jones 13 WR
|K. Jones
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Magnifico 86 TE
|J. Magnifico
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Taylor Jr. 6 RB
|P. Taylor Jr.
|6
|2
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Blake Jr. 41 DB
|S. Blake Jr.
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Thomas 12 DB
|L. Thomas
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hall 25 LB
|A. Hall
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
X. Cullens 8 LB
|X. Cullens
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Claybrooks 7 DB
|C. Claybrooks
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Huff 55 DE
|B. Huff
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Russell 23 LB
|J. Russell
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Johnson 15 DB
|Q. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Francis 32 DB
|J. Francis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Joseph 10 DL
|M. Joseph
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bryant 11 DB
|J. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Cunningham 5 DE
|E. Cunningham
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gonzalez 29 DB
|C. Gonzalez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Goodson 1 DL
|O. Goodson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clemons 13 DL
|J. Clemons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dorceus 94 DL
|J. Dorceus
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pickens 40 LB
|T. Pickens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 38 DL
|J. Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 36 K
|R. Patterson
|3/3
|52
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Williams 48 P
|A. Williams
|5
|44.4
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Gibson 14 WR
|A. Gibson
|3
|24.0
|29
|0
|
C. Austin III 84 WR
|C. Austin III
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Samuel 1 WR
|T. Samuel
|1
|0.0
|0
|0