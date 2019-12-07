|
|
|MONNJ
|JMAD
James Madison rolls past Monmouth 66-21 in FCS playoffs
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) Ben DiNucci accounted for four touchdowns, Percy Agyei-Obese ran for three and James Madison took a 66-21 victory Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.
The second-seeded Dukes (12-1), whose only loss came in a 20-13 loss at West Virginia in their opener, rolled up 623 yards offense and set a school record for points in a playoff game. James Madison is in its sixth straight postseason and is the only school besides North Dakota State to win an FCS title in the past eight seasons, that coming in 2016.
DiNucci was 21-of-25 passing fro 273 yards and two touchdowns and he rushed for 66 yards and two more scores before giving way to start the fourth quarter. Agyei-Obese scored from 9 yards out and twice from a yard.
The Hawks (10-3), who were on a nine-game win streak this season after a first-round win last week, started the game with a Big South-record 93-yard scoring run by Pete Guerriero on their first play from scrimmage. But 93 yards would be Monmouth's net rushing yardage at game's end. Kenji Bahar passed for 173 yards with a TD and an interception that Charles Tutt returned 79 yards for the game's final points.
Lonnie Moore's 93-yard kickoff return gave Monmouth a 14-7 lead just two minutes later but the Hawks scored just once more to tie the game at 21 to start the second quarter.
James Madison led 38-21 at halftime and 52-21 after three quarters. The Dukes scored nine touchdowns and a field goal on their 10 possessions, not including those that ended each half.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
MONNJ
Hawks
- TD (1 plays, 93 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 40-C.Wise kicks 60 yards from JM 35. 2-L.Moore to MNM 7 FUMBLES (32-M.Hampton). 2-L.Moore to MNM 7 for no gain.
|
+93 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 7(14:53 - 1st) 25-P.Guerriero runs 93 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:53 - 1st) 17-M.Mosquera extra point is good.
JMAD
Dukes
- TD (5 plays, 73 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:37 - 1st) 17-M.Mosquera kicks 38 yards from MNM 35 to JM 27 fair catch by 24-D.Amos.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 27(14:37 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 3-B.Polk. 3-B.Polk to JM 37 for 10 yards (20-J.Terry).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 37(14:20 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 89-J.Brown. 89-J.Brown to JM 37 for no gain (1-T.Berry).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - JMAD 37(13:50 - 1st) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 40 for 3 yards (5-E.Powell).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - JMAD 40(13:20 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to MNM 49 for 11 yards (1-T.Berry37-T.Wright).
|
+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 49(13:05 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 3-B.Polk. 3-B.Polk runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:46 - 1st) 91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
MONNJ
Hawks
- Punt (4 plays, 10 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:46 - 1st) 40-C.Wise kicks 58 yards from JM 35. 2-L.Moore runs 93 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:33 - 1st) 17-M.Mosquera extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(12:33 - 1st) 17-M.Mosquera kicks 40 yards from MNM 35 to JM 25 fair catch by 90-D.Painter.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 25(12:33 - 1st) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 29 for 4 yards (92-K.Scarlett).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - MONNJ 29(12:06 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to JM 40 for 11 yards (6-A.Budd37-T.Wright).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 40(11:30 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 3-B.Polk. 3-B.Polk to JM 45 for 5 yards (20-J.Terry).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MONNJ 45(11:10 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to MNM 49 for 6 yards (6-A.Budd50-D.Grimes).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 49(10:42 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci scrambles to MNM 43 for 6 yards (50-D.Grimes).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MONNJ 43(10:17 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 3-B.Polk.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - MONNJ 43(10:13 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to MNM 40 for 3 yards (50-D.Grimes93-R.Davidson).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - MONNJ 40(9:45 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to MNM 38 for 2 yards (9-E.Massey).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 38(9:14 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 3-B.Polk. Penalty on MNM 20-J.Terry Pass interference 3 yards enforced at MNM 38. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 35(9:09 - 1st) 7-J.Hamilton to MNM 28 for 7 yards (34-I.Bishop93-R.Davidson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - MONNJ 28(8:43 - 1st) 7-J.Hamilton to MNM 24 for 4 yards (50-D.Grimes).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 24(8:04 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci to MNM 16 for 8 yards (37-T.Wright).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - MONNJ 16(7:27 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to MNM 13 for 3 yards (50-D.Grimes6-A.Budd).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 13(6:58 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to MNM 10 for 3 yards (8-D.Cooper).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - MONNJ 10(6:35 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - MONNJ 10(6:25 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to MNM 1 for 9 yards (8-D.Cooper).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MONNJ 1(6:20 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:16 - 1st) 91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
JMAD
Dukes
- TD (5 plays, 51 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:16 - 1st) 40-C.Wise kicks 40 yards from JM 35 to MNM 25 fair catch by 86-S.Clark.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(6:16 - 1st) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 23-T.Greene. Penalty on JM 1-R.Robinson Holding 10 yards enforced at MNM 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 35(6:11 - 1st) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 23-T.Greene.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - JMAD 35(6:07 - 1st) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Moore.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - JMAD 35(6:02 - 1st) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Moore.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - JMAD 35(5:57 - 1st) 49-R.Kost punts 16 yards from MNM 35 blocked by 7-J.Daka. Downed at the JM 49.
MONNJ
Hawks
- TD (11 plays, 106 yards, 4:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 49(5:50 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 3-B.Polk. 3-B.Polk to MNM 38 for 13 yards (20-J.Terry).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 38(5:20 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to MNM 22 for 16 yards (7-M.Castronuova37-T.Wright).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 22(4:55 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci to MNM 21 for 1 yard (50-D.Grimes).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MONNJ 21(4:35 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 10-R.Stapleton.
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 9 - MONNJ 21(4:30 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 89-J.Brown. 89-J.Brown runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:21 - 1st) 91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
JMAD
Dukes
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:21 - 1st) 40-C.Wise kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to MNM End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(4:21 - 1st) 25-P.Guerriero to MNM 25 for no gain (92-M.Greene).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - JMAD 25(3:48 - 1st) 11-K.Bahar complete to 86-S.Clark. 86-S.Clark to MNM 30 for 5 yards (21-A.Smith54-K.Azanama).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - JMAD 30(3:10 - 1st) 11-K.Bahar complete to 80-Z.Tredway. 80-Z.Tredway to MNM 43 for 13 yards (32-M.Hampton).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 43(2:39 - 1st) 25-P.Guerriero to MNM 49 for 6 yards (7-J.Daka2-D.Holloway).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - JMAD 49(2:03 - 1st) 25-P.Guerriero to JM 48 for 3 yards (32-M.Hampton).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - JMAD 48(1:38 - 1st) 34-I.Bishop to JM 46 for 2 yards (54-K.Azanama).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 46(1:18 - 1st) 25-P.Guerriero to JM 42 for 4 yards (92-M.Greene7-J.Daka).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - JMAD 42(0:50 - 1st) 11-K.Bahar complete to 2-L.Moore. 2-L.Moore to JM 29 for 13 yards (21-A.Smith).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 29(0:09 - 1st) 25-P.Guerriero to JM 32 for -3 yards (7-J.Daka5-R.Carter).
|
+31 YD
|
2 & 13 - JMAD 32(15:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar complete to 23-T.Greene. 23-T.Greene to JM 1 for 31 yards (30-W.McCormick).
|
+32 YD
|
2 & 13 - JMAD 32(15:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar complete to 23-T.Greene. 23-T.Greene runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:54 - 2nd) 17-M.Mosquera extra point is good.
MONNJ
Hawks
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:54 - 2nd) 17-M.Mosquera kicks 40 yards from MNM 35 to JM 25 fair catch by 90-D.Painter.
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 25(14:54 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci to MNM 45 for 30 yards (37-T.Wright).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 45(14:16 - 2nd) 7-J.Hamilton to MNM 33 for 12 yards (8-D.Cooper).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 33(13:47 - 2nd) 7-J.Hamilton to MNM 29 for 4 yards (5-E.Powell).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - MONNJ 29(13:13 - 2nd) 7-J.Hamilton to MNM 15 for 14 yards (1-T.Berry). Penalty on MNM 8-D.Cooper Offside declined.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 15(12:54 - 2nd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to MNM 7 for 8 yards (8-D.Cooper).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MONNJ 7(12:32 - 2nd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to MNM 6 for 1 yard (99-N.Shoemaker).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - MONNJ 6(11:56 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:49 - 2nd) 91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
JMAD
Dukes
- FG (8 plays, 35 yards, 3:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:49 - 2nd) 40-C.Wise kicks 55 yards from JM 35. 2-L.Moore to MNM 34 for 24 yards (11-B.Maginley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 34(11:43 - 2nd) 25-P.Guerriero to MNM 34 for no gain (92-M.Greene2-D.Holloway).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - JMAD 34(11:08 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Moore.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - JMAD 34(11:03 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar sacked at MNM 27 for -7 yards (5-R.Carter).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - JMAD 27(10:23 - 2nd) 49-R.Kost punts 38 yards from MNM 27. 24-D.Amos to JM 43 for 8 yards (84-G.Scott).
MONNJ
Hawks
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 43(10:10 - 2nd) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 46 for 3 yards (1-T.Berry).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - MONNJ 46(9:51 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 7-J.Hamilton. 7-J.Hamilton to MNM 36 for 18 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 36(9:16 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci to MNM 33 for 3 yards (8-D.Cooper).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - MONNJ 33(8:43 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci to MNM 29 for 4 yards (5-E.Powell7-M.Castronuova).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - MONNJ 29(8:02 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci to MNM 25 for 4 yards (5-E.Powell).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 25(7:40 - 2nd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to MNM 23 for 2 yards (37-T.Wright).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - MONNJ 23(7:06 - 2nd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to MNM 22 for 1 yard (92-K.Scarlett95-A.Kakar).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MONNJ 22(6:23 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 10-R.Stapleton.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - MONNJ 22(6:18 - 2nd) 91-E.Ratke 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
JMAD
Dukes
- TD (10 plays, 62 yards, 3:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:12 - 2nd) 40-C.Wise kicks 40 yards from JM 35 to MNM 25 fair catch by 88-J.Marcus.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(6:12 - 2nd) 25-P.Guerriero to MNM 24 for -1 yard (7-J.Daka).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - JMAD 24(5:40 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 23-T.Greene.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - JMAD 24(5:36 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Moore.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - JMAD 24(5:32 - 2nd) 49-R.Kost punts 38 yards from MNM 24 Downed at the JM 38.
MONNJ
Hawks
- Missed FG (9 plays, 56 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 38(5:22 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to MNM 49 for 13 yards (6-A.Budd).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 49(4:56 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 10-R.Stapleton.
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 10 - MONNJ 49(4:50 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 84-D.Stapleton. 84-D.Stapleton to MNM 23 for 26 yards (1-T.Berry).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 23(4:19 - 2nd) 7-J.Hamilton to MNM 24 for -1 yard (5-E.Powell).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - MONNJ 24(4:19 - 2nd) Penalty on JM 7-J.Hamilton Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MNM 24. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 26 - MONNJ 39(4:00 - 2nd) 42-S.Vanhorse to MNM 36 for 3 yards (95-A.Kakar).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 23 - MONNJ 36(3:20 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to MNM 17 for 19 yards (28-E.Morales).
|
+15 YD
|
4 & 4 - MONNJ 17(2:40 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 19-D.Ravenel. 19-D.Ravenel to MNM 2 for 15 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - MONNJ 2(2:00 - 2nd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to MNM 1 for 1 yard (50-D.Grimes).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MONNJ 1(1:43 - 2nd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:35 - 2nd) 91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
JMAD
Dukes
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:35 - 2nd) 40-C.Wise kicks 40 yards from JM 35 to MNM 25 fair catch by 86-S.Clark.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(1:35 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar complete to 80-Z.Tredway. 80-Z.Tredway to MNM 32 for 7 yards (1-R.Robinson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - JMAD 32(1:05 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar complete to 23-T.Greene. 23-T.Greene to MNM 38 for 6 yards (23-C.Tutt).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 38(1:05 - 2nd) Penalty on JM 23-C.Tutt Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at MNM 38. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 47(1:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 86-S.Clark.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - JMAD 47(0:53 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar complete to 2-L.Moore. 2-L.Moore to JM 35 for 12 yards (2-D.Holloway52-L.Word).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 35(0:42 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar complete to 23-T.Greene. 23-T.Greene to JM 17 for 18 yards (1-R.Robinson8-W.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 17(0:32 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 80-Z.Tredway.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - JMAD 17(0:27 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar complete to 25-P.Guerriero. 25-P.Guerriero to JM 19 for -2 yards (2-D.Holloway).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - JMAD 19(0:20 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 23-T.Greene.
MONNJ
Hawks
- Downs (6 plays, 23 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 17-M.Mosquera kicks 38 yards from MNM 35 to JM 27 fair catch by 90-D.Painter.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 27(15:00 - 3rd) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 32 for 5 yards (21-D.Smith50-D.Grimes).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MONNJ 32(14:30 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to JM 36 for 4 yards (20-J.Terry).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MONNJ 36(13:57 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to JM 39 for 3 yards (6-A.Budd).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 39(13:27 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 3-B.Polk. 3-B.Polk to JM 41 for 2 yards (5-E.Powell).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - MONNJ 41(12:55 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 89-J.Brown. 89-J.Brown to JM 49 for 8 yards (1-T.Berry).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 49(12:25 - 3rd) 7-J.Hamilton to MNM 48 for 3 yards (50-D.Grimes).
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 7 - MONNJ 48(11:55 - 3rd) 7-J.Hamilton to MNM 20 for 28 yards (20-J.Terry21-D.Smith).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 20(11:23 - 3rd) 7-J.Hamilton to MNM 15 for 5 yards (21-D.Smith20-J.Terry).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MONNJ 15(10:49 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to MNM 13 for 2 yards (20-J.Terry50-D.Grimes).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - MONNJ 13(10:12 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 89-J.Brown. 89-J.Brown to MNM 4 for 9 yards (7-M.Castronuova).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 4 - MONNJ 4(9:40 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci to MNM 5 for -1 yard (5-E.Powell).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - MONNJ 5(9:03 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:57 - 3rd) 91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
JMAD
Dukes
- TD (6 plays, 49 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:57 - 3rd) 40-C.Wise kicks 39 yards from JM 35 to MNM 26 fair catch by 86-S.Clark.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 26(8:57 - 3rd) 11-K.Bahar incomplete.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - JMAD 26(8:52 - 3rd) 11-K.Bahar complete to 25-P.Guerriero. 25-P.Guerriero to MNM 40 for 14 yards (52-L.Word).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 40(8:22 - 3rd) 25-P.Guerriero to MNM 47 for 7 yards (52-L.Word).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - JMAD 47(7:56 - 3rd) 25-P.Guerriero to MNM 49 for 2 yards (32-M.Hampton2-D.Holloway).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - JMAD 49(7:23 - 3rd) 34-I.Bishop to MNM 49 for no gain (21-A.Smith5-R.Carter).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - JMAD 49(6:51 - 3rd) 34-I.Bishop to MNM 49 for no gain (2-D.Holloway52-L.Word).
MONNJ
Hawks
- Punt (7 plays, 18 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 49(6:47 - 3rd) 7-J.Hamilton to MNM 50 for -1 yard (91-K.Aumer50-D.Grimes).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 11 - MONNJ 50(6:13 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to MNM 30 for 20 yards (21-D.Smith6-A.Budd).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 30(5:37 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 3-B.Polk. 3-B.Polk to MNM 26 for 4 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - MONNJ 26(5:08 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to MNM 15 for 11 yards (21-D.Smith).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 15(4:38 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to MNM 9 for 6 yards (21-D.Smith5-E.Powell).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - MONNJ 9(3:56 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:51 - 3rd) 91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
JMAD
Dukes
- TD (15 plays, 74 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:51 - 3rd) 40-C.Wise kicks 40 yards from JM 35 to MNM 25 fair catch by 88-J.Marcus.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(3:51 - 3rd) 11-K.Bahar sacked at MNM 14 for -11 yards FUMBLES (7-J.Daka). 10-Q.Parham to MNM 14 for no gain.
|
Sack
|
2 & 21 - JMAD 14(3:30 - 3rd) 11-K.Bahar sacked at MNM 6 for -8 yards (7-J.Daka).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 29 - JMAD 6(3:30 - 3rd) Penalty on JM 7-J.Daka Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MNM 6. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 21(2:50 - 3rd) 11-K.Bahar complete to 23-T.Greene. 23-T.Greene to MNM 37 for 16 yards (30-W.McCormick).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 37(2:20 - 3rd) 11-K.Bahar complete to 80-Z.Tredway. 80-Z.Tredway to MNM 33 for -4 yards (1-R.Robinson).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 14 - JMAD 33(1:55 - 3rd) 11-K.Bahar to MNM 43 for 10 yards (8-W.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - JMAD 43(1:45 - 3rd) 11-K.Bahar incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - JMAD 43(1:38 - 3rd) 49-R.Kost punts 31 yards from MNM 43 to JM 26 fair catch by 24-D.Amos.
MONNJ
Hawks
- Interception (7 plays, 68 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 26(1:32 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 84-D.Stapleton. 84-D.Stapleton to JM 32 for 6 yards (5-E.Powell).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - MONNJ 32(1:02 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to JM 43 for 11 yards (5-E.Powell93-R.Davidson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 43(0:28 - 3rd) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 48 for 5 yards (90-K.Mullen50-D.Grimes).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MONNJ 48(15:00 - 4th) 42-S.Vanhorse to MNM 49 for 3 yards (50-D.Grimes95-A.Kakar).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - MONNJ 49(14:30 - 4th) 42-S.Vanhorse to MNM 46 for 3 yards (90-K.Mullen).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 46(14:10 - 4th) 12-C.Johnson complete to 42-S.Vanhorse. 42-S.Vanhorse to MNM 39 for 7 yards (20-J.Terry).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MONNJ 39(13:32 - 4th) 42-S.Vanhorse to MNM 37 for 2 yards (50-D.Grimes).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MONNJ 37(13:02 - 4th) 42-S.Vanhorse to MNM 34 for 3 yards (50-D.Grimes90-K.Mullen).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 34(12:25 - 4th) 12-C.Johnson to MNM 29 for 5 yards (50-D.Grimes90-K.Mullen).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MONNJ 29(11:42 - 4th) 22-E.Kirlew to MNM 26 for 3 yards (5-E.Powell).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - MONNJ 26(11:06 - 4th) 22-E.Kirlew to MNM 21 for 5 yards (8-D.Cooper21-D.Smith).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 21(10:31 - 4th) 22-E.Kirlew to MNM 16 for 5 yards (5-E.Powell).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - MONNJ 16(9:59 - 4th) 22-E.Kirlew to MNM 9 for 7 yards (8-D.Cooper50-D.Grimes).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 9 - MONNJ 9(9:32 - 4th) 42-S.Vanhorse to MNM 11 for -2 yards (5-E.Powell50-D.Grimes).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - MONNJ 11(8:50 - 4th) 12-C.Johnson complete to 90-D.Painter. 90-D.Painter runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:43 - 4th) 91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
MONNJ
Hawks
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:43 - 4th) 40-C.Wise kicks 49 yards from JM 35. 28-E.Morales to MNM 30 for 14 yards (11-B.Maginley20-D.Tucker-Dorsey).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 30(8:37 - 4th) 11-K.Bahar complete to 2-L.Moore. 2-L.Moore to MNM 35 for 5 yards (30-W.McCormick).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 5 - MONNJ 35(8:12 - 4th) 11-K.Bahar complete to 25-P.Guerriero. 25-P.Guerriero to JM 45 for 20 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 45(7:38 - 4th) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Moore.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MONNJ 45(7:32 - 4th) 11-K.Bahar complete to 25-P.Guerriero. 25-P.Guerriero to JM 40 for 5 yards (34-C.Chukwuneke).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - MONNJ 40(7:01 - 4th) 11-K.Bahar complete to 2-L.Moore. 2-L.Moore to JM 27 for 13 yards (34-C.Chukwuneke).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 27(6:39 - 4th) 11-K.Bahar incomplete.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - MONNJ 27(6:33 - 4th) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-C.Tutt at JM 21. 23-C.Tutt runs 79 yards for a touchdown.
JMAD
Dukes
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(6:20 - 4th) 91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(6:20 - 4th) 40-C.Wise kicks 42 yards from JM 35. 86-S.Clark to MNM 31 for 8 yards (51-M.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 31(6:15 - 4th) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Moore.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - JMAD 31(6:12 - 4th) 25-P.Guerriero to MNM 27 for -4 yards (43-G.Groulx).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - JMAD 27(5:35 - 4th) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Moore.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - JMAD 27(5:28 - 4th) 49-R.Kost punts 48 yards from MNM 27 to JM 25 fair catch by 26-J.Sroba. Team penalty on JM Running into kicker declined.
JMAD
Dukes
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(5:21 - 4th) 22-E.Kirlew to JM 26 for 1 yard (95-A.Kakar27-D.Clifton).
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 9 - JMAD 26(5:21 - 4th) 22-E.Kirlew to MNM 49 for 25 yards (20-J.Terry).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 49(3:48 - 4th) 22-E.Kirlew to MNM 49 for no gain (55-S.Manning).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - JMAD 49(3:00 - 4th) 22-E.Kirlew to MNM 35 for 14 yards (20-J.Terry).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 35(2:18 - 4th) 22-E.Kirlew to MNM 36 for -1 yard (51-T.Delgado).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - JMAD 36(1:33 - 4th) 15-G.Moloney to MNM 29 for 7 yards (6-A.Budd).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - JMAD 29(0:30 - 4th) 22-E.Kirlew to MNM 30 for -1 yard (54-E.Jerman6-A.Budd).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|36
|Rushing
|2
|21
|Passing
|10
|14
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|9-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|240
|623
|Total Plays
|50
|90
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|93
|332
|Rush Attempts
|18
|63
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|5.3
|Net Yards Passing
|147
|291
|Comp. - Att.
|16-32
|23-27
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|10.8
|Penalties - Yards
|1-3
|4-55
|Touchdowns
|3
|9
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-38.8
|3-2.7
|Return Yards
|141
|87
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-141
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-79
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|147
|PASS YDS
|291
|
|
|93
|RUSH YDS
|332
|
|
|240
|TOTAL YDS
|623
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Bahar 11 QB
|K. Bahar
|16/32
|173
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Guerriero 25 RB
|P. Guerriero
|11
|107
|1
|93
|
I. Bishop 34 LB
|I. Bishop
|3
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Bahar 11 QB
|K. Bahar
|4
|-16
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Greene Jr. 23 WR
|T. Greene Jr.
|7
|4
|72
|1
|32
|
L. Moore IV 2 WR
|L. Moore IV
|11
|4
|43
|0
|13
|
P. Guerriero 25 RB
|P. Guerriero
|4
|4
|37
|0
|20
|
Z. Tredway 80 WR
|Z. Tredway
|4
|3
|16
|0
|13
|
S. Clark 86 TE
|S. Clark
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Powell 5 LB
|E. Powell
|12-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grimes 50 LB
|D. Grimes
|11-7
|0.0
|0
|
J. Terry 20 DB
|J. Terry
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Berry 1 DB
|T. Berry
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 21 DB
|D. Smith
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Budd 6 DB
|A. Budd
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wright 37 DB
|T. Wright
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mullen 90 DL
|K. Mullen
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Scarlett 92 DL
|K. Scarlett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Castronuova 7 DB
|M. Castronuova
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Massey 9 LB
|E. Massey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shoemaker 99 DL
|N. Shoemaker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jerman 54 DL
|E. Jerman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Morales III 28 DB
|E. Morales III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Manning 55 LB
|S. Manning
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Delgado 51 LB
|T. Delgado
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Aumer 91 DL
|K. Aumer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Bishop 34 LB
|I. Bishop
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davidson 93 DL
|R. Davidson
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clifton 27 DL
|D. Clifton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Mosquera 17 K
|M. Mosquera
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Kost 49 P
|R. Kost
|4
|38.8
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Moore IV 2 WR
|L. Moore IV
|3
|39.7
|93
|0
|
S. Clark 86 TE
|S. Clark
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|
E. Morales III 28 DB
|E. Morales III
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. DiNucci 6 QB
|B. DiNucci
|21/25
|273
|2
|0
|
C. Johnson 12 QB
|C. Johnson
|2/2
|18
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hamilton 7 RB
|J. Hamilton
|15
|95
|0
|28
|
P. Agyei-Obese 31 RB
|P. Agyei-Obese
|19
|90
|3
|16
|
B. DiNucci 6 QB
|B. DiNucci
|10
|66
|2
|30
|
E. Kirlew 22 RB
|E. Kirlew
|10
|58
|0
|25
|
B. Polk 3 WR
|B. Polk
|1
|49
|1
|49
|
S. Vanhorse 42 RB
|S. Vanhorse
|6
|12
|0
|3
|
G. Moloney 15 QB
|G. Moloney
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Johnson 12 QB
|C. Johnson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Stapleton 10 WR
|R. Stapleton
|10
|7
|87
|0
|20
|
B. Polk 3 WR
|B. Polk
|7
|6
|83
|1
|49
|
J. Brown 89 WR
|J. Brown
|4
|4
|38
|1
|21
|
D. Stapleton 84 TE
|D. Stapleton
|2
|2
|32
|0
|26
|
J. Hamilton 7 RB
|J. Hamilton
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
D. Ravenel 19 WR
|D. Ravenel
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Painter 90 TE
|D. Painter
|1
|1
|11
|1
|11
|
S. Vanhorse 42 RB
|S. Vanhorse
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Daka 7 DL
|J. Daka
|5-1
|2.0
|0
|
D. Holloway 2 LB
|D. Holloway
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Robinson 1 CB
|R. Robinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Greene 92 DL
|M. Greene
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hampton 32 S
|M. Hampton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 21 S
|A. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Word 52 LB
|L. Word
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Chukwuneke 34 S
|C. Chukwuneke
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. McCormick 30 CB
|W. McCormick
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Davis 8 S
|W. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Azanama 54 LB
|K. Azanama
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tutt 23 CB
|C. Tutt
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Carter 5 DL
|R. Carter
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
G. Groulx 43 DL
|G. Groulx
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Ratke 91 K
|E. Ratke
|1/1
|39
|9/9
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Amos 24 S
|D. Amos
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
