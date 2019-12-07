Drive Chart
James Madison rolls past Monmouth 66-21 in FCS playoffs

  • AP
  • Dec 07, 2019

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) Ben DiNucci accounted for four touchdowns, Percy Agyei-Obese ran for three and James Madison took a 66-21 victory Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

The second-seeded Dukes (12-1), whose only loss came in a 20-13 loss at West Virginia in their opener, rolled up 623 yards offense and set a school record for points in a playoff game. James Madison is in its sixth straight postseason and is the only school besides North Dakota State to win an FCS title in the past eight seasons, that coming in 2016.

DiNucci was 21-of-25 passing fro 273 yards and two touchdowns and he rushed for 66 yards and two more scores before giving way to start the fourth quarter. Agyei-Obese scored from 9 yards out and twice from a yard.

The Hawks (10-3), who were on a nine-game win streak this season after a first-round win last week, started the game with a Big South-record 93-yard scoring run by Pete Guerriero on their first play from scrimmage. But 93 yards would be Monmouth's net rushing yardage at game's end. Kenji Bahar passed for 173 yards with a TD and an interception that Charles Tutt returned 79 yards for the game's final points.

Lonnie Moore's 93-yard kickoff return gave Monmouth a 14-7 lead just two minutes later but the Hawks scored just once more to tie the game at 21 to start the second quarter.

James Madison led 38-21 at halftime and 52-21 after three quarters. The Dukes scored nine touchdowns and a field goal on their 10 possessions, not including those that ended each half.

MONNJ Hawks
- TD (1 plays, 93 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 40-C.Wise kicks 60 yards from JM 35. 2-L.Moore to MNM 7 FUMBLES (32-M.Hampton). 2-L.Moore to MNM 7 for no gain.
+93 YD
1 & 10 - MONNJ 7
(14:53 - 1st) 25-P.Guerriero runs 93 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:53 - 1st) 17-M.Mosquera extra point is good.

JMAD Dukes
- TD (5 plays, 73 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:37 - 1st) 17-M.Mosquera kicks 38 yards from MNM 35 to JM 27 fair catch by 24-D.Amos.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 27
(14:37 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 3-B.Polk. 3-B.Polk to JM 37 for 10 yards (20-J.Terry).
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 37
(14:20 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 89-J.Brown. 89-J.Brown to JM 37 for no gain (1-T.Berry).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 37
(13:50 - 1st) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 40 for 3 yards (5-E.Powell).
+11 YD
3 & 7 - JMAD 40
(13:20 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to MNM 49 for 11 yards (1-T.Berry37-T.Wright).
+49 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 49
(13:05 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 3-B.Polk. 3-B.Polk runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:46 - 1st) 91-E.Ratke extra point is good.

MONNJ Hawks
- Punt (4 plays, 10 yards, 0:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:46 - 1st) 40-C.Wise kicks 58 yards from JM 35. 2-L.Moore runs 93 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:33 - 1st) 17-M.Mosquera extra point is good.
Kickoff
(12:33 - 1st) 17-M.Mosquera kicks 40 yards from MNM 35 to JM 25 fair catch by 90-D.Painter.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MONNJ 25
(12:33 - 1st) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 29 for 4 yards (92-K.Scarlett).
+11 YD
2 & 6 - MONNJ 29
(12:06 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to JM 40 for 11 yards (6-A.Budd37-T.Wright).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MONNJ 40
(11:30 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 3-B.Polk. 3-B.Polk to JM 45 for 5 yards (20-J.Terry).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - MONNJ 45
(11:10 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to MNM 49 for 6 yards (6-A.Budd50-D.Grimes).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MONNJ 49
(10:42 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci scrambles to MNM 43 for 6 yards (50-D.Grimes).
No Gain
2 & 4 - MONNJ 43
(10:17 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 3-B.Polk.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - MONNJ 43
(10:13 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to MNM 40 for 3 yards (50-D.Grimes93-R.Davidson).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - MONNJ 40
(9:45 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to MNM 38 for 2 yards (9-E.Massey).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MONNJ 38
(9:14 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 3-B.Polk. Penalty on MNM 20-J.Terry Pass interference 3 yards enforced at MNM 38. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MONNJ 35
(9:09 - 1st) 7-J.Hamilton to MNM 28 for 7 yards (34-I.Bishop93-R.Davidson).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - MONNJ 28
(8:43 - 1st) 7-J.Hamilton to MNM 24 for 4 yards (50-D.Grimes).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MONNJ 24
(8:04 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci to MNM 16 for 8 yards (37-T.Wright).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - MONNJ 16
(7:27 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to MNM 13 for 3 yards (50-D.Grimes6-A.Budd).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MONNJ 13
(6:58 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to MNM 10 for 3 yards (8-D.Cooper).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - MONNJ 10
(6:35 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
+9 YD
2 & 7 - MONNJ 10
(6:25 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to MNM 1 for 9 yards (8-D.Cooper).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - MONNJ 1
(6:20 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:16 - 1st) 91-E.Ratke extra point is good.

JMAD Dukes
- TD (5 plays, 51 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:16 - 1st) 40-C.Wise kicks 40 yards from JM 35 to MNM 25 fair catch by 86-S.Clark.
Penalty
1 & 10 - JMAD 25
(6:16 - 1st) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 23-T.Greene. Penalty on JM 1-R.Robinson Holding 10 yards enforced at MNM 25. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 35
(6:11 - 1st) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 23-T.Greene.
No Gain
2 & 10 - JMAD 35
(6:07 - 1st) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Moore.
No Gain
3 & 10 - JMAD 35
(6:02 - 1st) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Moore.
Punt
4 & 10 - JMAD 35
(5:57 - 1st) 49-R.Kost punts 16 yards from MNM 35 blocked by 7-J.Daka. Downed at the JM 49.

MONNJ Hawks
- TD (11 plays, 106 yards, 4:12 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MONNJ 49
(5:50 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 3-B.Polk. 3-B.Polk to MNM 38 for 13 yards (20-J.Terry).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - MONNJ 38
(5:20 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to MNM 22 for 16 yards (7-M.Castronuova37-T.Wright).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MONNJ 22
(4:55 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci to MNM 21 for 1 yard (50-D.Grimes).
No Gain
2 & 9 - MONNJ 21
(4:35 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 10-R.Stapleton.
+21 YD
3 & 9 - MONNJ 21
(4:30 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 89-J.Brown. 89-J.Brown runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:21 - 1st) 91-E.Ratke extra point is good.

JMAD Dukes
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:21 - 1st) 40-C.Wise kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to MNM End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 25
(4:21 - 1st) 25-P.Guerriero to MNM 25 for no gain (92-M.Greene).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 25
(3:48 - 1st) 11-K.Bahar complete to 86-S.Clark. 86-S.Clark to MNM 30 for 5 yards (21-A.Smith54-K.Azanama).
+13 YD
3 & 5 - JMAD 30
(3:10 - 1st) 11-K.Bahar complete to 80-Z.Tredway. 80-Z.Tredway to MNM 43 for 13 yards (32-M.Hampton).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 43
(2:39 - 1st) 25-P.Guerriero to MNM 49 for 6 yards (7-J.Daka2-D.Holloway).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - JMAD 49
(2:03 - 1st) 25-P.Guerriero to JM 48 for 3 yards (32-M.Hampton).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - JMAD 48
(1:38 - 1st) 34-I.Bishop to JM 46 for 2 yards (54-K.Azanama).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 46
(1:18 - 1st) 25-P.Guerriero to JM 42 for 4 yards (92-M.Greene7-J.Daka).
+13 YD
2 & 6 - JMAD 42
(0:50 - 1st) 11-K.Bahar complete to 2-L.Moore. 2-L.Moore to JM 29 for 13 yards (21-A.Smith).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 29
(0:09 - 1st) 25-P.Guerriero to JM 32 for -3 yards (7-J.Daka5-R.Carter).
+31 YD
2 & 13 - JMAD 32
(15:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar complete to 23-T.Greene. 23-T.Greene to JM 1 for 31 yards (30-W.McCormick).
+32 YD
2 & 13 - JMAD 32
(15:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar complete to 23-T.Greene. 23-T.Greene runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:54 - 2nd) 17-M.Mosquera extra point is good.

MONNJ Hawks
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:54 - 2nd) 17-M.Mosquera kicks 40 yards from MNM 35 to JM 25 fair catch by 90-D.Painter.
+30 YD
1 & 10 - MONNJ 25
(14:54 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci to MNM 45 for 30 yards (37-T.Wright).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MONNJ 45
(14:16 - 2nd) 7-J.Hamilton to MNM 33 for 12 yards (8-D.Cooper).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MONNJ 33
(13:47 - 2nd) 7-J.Hamilton to MNM 29 for 4 yards (5-E.Powell).
+14 YD
2 & 6 - MONNJ 29
(13:13 - 2nd) 7-J.Hamilton to MNM 15 for 14 yards (1-T.Berry). Penalty on MNM 8-D.Cooper Offside declined.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MONNJ 15
(12:54 - 2nd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to MNM 7 for 8 yards (8-D.Cooper).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - MONNJ 7
(12:32 - 2nd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to MNM 6 for 1 yard (99-N.Shoemaker).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - MONNJ 6
(11:56 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:49 - 2nd) 91-E.Ratke extra point is good.

JMAD Dukes
- FG (8 plays, 35 yards, 3:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:49 - 2nd) 40-C.Wise kicks 55 yards from JM 35. 2-L.Moore to MNM 34 for 24 yards (11-B.Maginley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 34
(11:43 - 2nd) 25-P.Guerriero to MNM 34 for no gain (92-M.Greene2-D.Holloway).
No Gain
2 & 10 - JMAD 34
(11:08 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Moore.
Sack
3 & 10 - JMAD 34
(11:03 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar sacked at MNM 27 for -7 yards (5-R.Carter).
Punt
4 & 17 - JMAD 27
(10:23 - 2nd) 49-R.Kost punts 38 yards from MNM 27. 24-D.Amos to JM 43 for 8 yards (84-G.Scott).

MONNJ Hawks
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MONNJ 43
(10:10 - 2nd) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 46 for 3 yards (1-T.Berry).
+18 YD
2 & 7 - MONNJ 46
(9:51 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 7-J.Hamilton. 7-J.Hamilton to MNM 36 for 18 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MONNJ 36
(9:16 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci to MNM 33 for 3 yards (8-D.Cooper).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - MONNJ 33
(8:43 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci to MNM 29 for 4 yards (5-E.Powell7-M.Castronuova).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - MONNJ 29
(8:02 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci to MNM 25 for 4 yards (5-E.Powell).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MONNJ 25
(7:40 - 2nd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to MNM 23 for 2 yards (37-T.Wright).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - MONNJ 23
(7:06 - 2nd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to MNM 22 for 1 yard (92-K.Scarlett95-A.Kakar).
No Gain
3 & 7 - MONNJ 22
(6:23 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 10-R.Stapleton.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - MONNJ 22
(6:18 - 2nd) 91-E.Ratke 39 yards Field Goal is Good.

JMAD Dukes
- TD (10 plays, 62 yards, 3:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:12 - 2nd) 40-C.Wise kicks 40 yards from JM 35 to MNM 25 fair catch by 88-J.Marcus.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25
(6:12 - 2nd) 25-P.Guerriero to MNM 24 for -1 yard (7-J.Daka).
No Gain
2 & 11 - JMAD 24
(5:40 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 23-T.Greene.
No Gain
3 & 11 - JMAD 24
(5:36 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Moore.
Punt
4 & 11 - JMAD 24
(5:32 - 2nd) 49-R.Kost punts 38 yards from MNM 24 Downed at the JM 38.

MONNJ Hawks
- Missed FG (9 plays, 56 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MONNJ 38
(5:22 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to MNM 49 for 13 yards (6-A.Budd).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MONNJ 49
(4:56 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 10-R.Stapleton.
+26 YD
2 & 10 - MONNJ 49
(4:50 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 84-D.Stapleton. 84-D.Stapleton to MNM 23 for 26 yards (1-T.Berry).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MONNJ 23
(4:19 - 2nd) 7-J.Hamilton to MNM 24 for -1 yard (5-E.Powell).
Penalty
2 & 11 - MONNJ 24
(4:19 - 2nd) Penalty on JM 7-J.Hamilton Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MNM 24. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 26 - MONNJ 39
(4:00 - 2nd) 42-S.Vanhorse to MNM 36 for 3 yards (95-A.Kakar).
+19 YD
3 & 23 - MONNJ 36
(3:20 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to MNM 17 for 19 yards (28-E.Morales).
+15 YD
4 & 4 - MONNJ 17
(2:40 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 19-D.Ravenel. 19-D.Ravenel to MNM 2 for 15 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 2 - MONNJ 2
(2:00 - 2nd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to MNM 1 for 1 yard (50-D.Grimes).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - MONNJ 1
(1:43 - 2nd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:35 - 2nd) 91-E.Ratke extra point is good.

JMAD Dukes
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:35 - 2nd) 40-C.Wise kicks 40 yards from JM 35 to MNM 25 fair catch by 86-S.Clark.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25
(1:35 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar complete to 80-Z.Tredway. 80-Z.Tredway to MNM 32 for 7 yards (1-R.Robinson).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - JMAD 32
(1:05 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar complete to 23-T.Greene. 23-T.Greene to MNM 38 for 6 yards (23-C.Tutt).
Penalty
1 & 10 - JMAD 38
(1:05 - 2nd) Penalty on JM 23-C.Tutt Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at MNM 38. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 47
(1:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 86-S.Clark.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 47
(0:53 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar complete to 2-L.Moore. 2-L.Moore to JM 35 for 12 yards (2-D.Holloway52-L.Word).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 35
(0:42 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar complete to 23-T.Greene. 23-T.Greene to JM 17 for 18 yards (1-R.Robinson8-W.Davis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 17
(0:32 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 80-Z.Tredway.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 17
(0:27 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar complete to 25-P.Guerriero. 25-P.Guerriero to JM 19 for -2 yards (2-D.Holloway).
No Gain
3 & 12 - JMAD 19
(0:20 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 23-T.Greene.

JMAD Dukes
- TD (12 plays, 73 yards, 6:03 poss)

Result Play
4 & 12 - JMAD 19
(0:12 - 2nd) 17-M.Mosquera 36 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 43-G.Groulx. 43-G.Groulx to JM 24 for no gain.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 24
(0:08 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci kneels at JM 23 for -1 yard.

MONNJ Hawks
- Downs (6 plays, 23 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 17-M.Mosquera kicks 38 yards from MNM 35 to JM 27 fair catch by 90-D.Painter.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MONNJ 27
(15:00 - 3rd) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 32 for 5 yards (21-D.Smith50-D.Grimes).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - MONNJ 32
(14:30 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to JM 36 for 4 yards (20-J.Terry).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - MONNJ 36
(13:57 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to JM 39 for 3 yards (6-A.Budd).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MONNJ 39
(13:27 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 3-B.Polk. 3-B.Polk to JM 41 for 2 yards (5-E.Powell).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - MONNJ 41
(12:55 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 89-J.Brown. 89-J.Brown to JM 49 for 8 yards (1-T.Berry).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MONNJ 49
(12:25 - 3rd) 7-J.Hamilton to MNM 48 for 3 yards (50-D.Grimes).
+28 YD
2 & 7 - MONNJ 48
(11:55 - 3rd) 7-J.Hamilton to MNM 20 for 28 yards (20-J.Terry21-D.Smith).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MONNJ 20
(11:23 - 3rd) 7-J.Hamilton to MNM 15 for 5 yards (21-D.Smith20-J.Terry).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - MONNJ 15
(10:49 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to MNM 13 for 2 yards (20-J.Terry50-D.Grimes).
+9 YD
3 & 3 - MONNJ 13
(10:12 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 89-J.Brown. 89-J.Brown to MNM 4 for 9 yards (7-M.Castronuova).
-1 YD
1 & 4 - MONNJ 4
(9:40 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci to MNM 5 for -1 yard (5-E.Powell).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - MONNJ 5
(9:03 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:57 - 3rd) 91-E.Ratke extra point is good.

JMAD Dukes
- TD (6 plays, 49 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:57 - 3rd) 40-C.Wise kicks 39 yards from JM 35 to MNM 26 fair catch by 86-S.Clark.
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 26
(8:57 - 3rd) 11-K.Bahar incomplete.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 26
(8:52 - 3rd) 11-K.Bahar complete to 25-P.Guerriero. 25-P.Guerriero to MNM 40 for 14 yards (52-L.Word).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 40
(8:22 - 3rd) 25-P.Guerriero to MNM 47 for 7 yards (52-L.Word).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - JMAD 47
(7:56 - 3rd) 25-P.Guerriero to MNM 49 for 2 yards (32-M.Hampton2-D.Holloway).
No Gain
3 & 1 - JMAD 49
(7:23 - 3rd) 34-I.Bishop to MNM 49 for no gain (21-A.Smith5-R.Carter).
No Gain
4 & 1 - JMAD 49
(6:51 - 3rd) 34-I.Bishop to MNM 49 for no gain (2-D.Holloway52-L.Word).

MONNJ Hawks
- Punt (7 plays, 18 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MONNJ 49
(6:47 - 3rd) 7-J.Hamilton to MNM 50 for -1 yard (91-K.Aumer50-D.Grimes).
+20 YD
2 & 11 - MONNJ 50
(6:13 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to MNM 30 for 20 yards (21-D.Smith6-A.Budd).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MONNJ 30
(5:37 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 3-B.Polk. 3-B.Polk to MNM 26 for 4 yards.
+11 YD
2 & 6 - MONNJ 26
(5:08 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to MNM 15 for 11 yards (21-D.Smith).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MONNJ 15
(4:38 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to MNM 9 for 6 yards (21-D.Smith5-E.Powell).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - MONNJ 9
(3:56 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:51 - 3rd) 91-E.Ratke extra point is good.

JMAD Dukes
- TD (15 plays, 74 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:51 - 3rd) 40-C.Wise kicks 40 yards from JM 35 to MNM 25 fair catch by 88-J.Marcus.
Sack
1 & 10 - JMAD 25
(3:51 - 3rd) 11-K.Bahar sacked at MNM 14 for -11 yards FUMBLES (7-J.Daka). 10-Q.Parham to MNM 14 for no gain.
Sack
2 & 21 - JMAD 14
(3:30 - 3rd) 11-K.Bahar sacked at MNM 6 for -8 yards (7-J.Daka).
Penalty
3 & 29 - JMAD 6
(3:30 - 3rd) Penalty on JM 7-J.Daka Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MNM 6. No Play.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 21
(2:50 - 3rd) 11-K.Bahar complete to 23-T.Greene. 23-T.Greene to MNM 37 for 16 yards (30-W.McCormick).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 37
(2:20 - 3rd) 11-K.Bahar complete to 80-Z.Tredway. 80-Z.Tredway to MNM 33 for -4 yards (1-R.Robinson).
+10 YD
2 & 14 - JMAD 33
(1:55 - 3rd) 11-K.Bahar to MNM 43 for 10 yards (8-W.Davis).
No Gain
3 & 4 - JMAD 43
(1:45 - 3rd) 11-K.Bahar incomplete.
Punt
4 & 4 - JMAD 43
(1:38 - 3rd) 49-R.Kost punts 31 yards from MNM 43 to JM 26 fair catch by 24-D.Amos.

MONNJ Hawks
- Interception (7 plays, 68 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MONNJ 26
(1:32 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 84-D.Stapleton. 84-D.Stapleton to JM 32 for 6 yards (5-E.Powell).
+11 YD
2 & 4 - MONNJ 32
(1:02 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to JM 43 for 11 yards (5-E.Powell93-R.Davidson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MONNJ 43
(0:28 - 3rd) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 48 for 5 yards (90-K.Mullen50-D.Grimes).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - MONNJ 48
(15:00 - 4th) 42-S.Vanhorse to MNM 49 for 3 yards (50-D.Grimes95-A.Kakar).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - MONNJ 49
(14:30 - 4th) 42-S.Vanhorse to MNM 46 for 3 yards (90-K.Mullen).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MONNJ 46
(14:10 - 4th) 12-C.Johnson complete to 42-S.Vanhorse. 42-S.Vanhorse to MNM 39 for 7 yards (20-J.Terry).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - MONNJ 39
(13:32 - 4th) 42-S.Vanhorse to MNM 37 for 2 yards (50-D.Grimes).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - MONNJ 37
(13:02 - 4th) 42-S.Vanhorse to MNM 34 for 3 yards (50-D.Grimes90-K.Mullen).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MONNJ 34
(12:25 - 4th) 12-C.Johnson to MNM 29 for 5 yards (50-D.Grimes90-K.Mullen).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - MONNJ 29
(11:42 - 4th) 22-E.Kirlew to MNM 26 for 3 yards (5-E.Powell).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - MONNJ 26
(11:06 - 4th) 22-E.Kirlew to MNM 21 for 5 yards (8-D.Cooper21-D.Smith).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MONNJ 21
(10:31 - 4th) 22-E.Kirlew to MNM 16 for 5 yards (5-E.Powell).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - MONNJ 16
(9:59 - 4th) 22-E.Kirlew to MNM 9 for 7 yards (8-D.Cooper50-D.Grimes).
-2 YD
1 & 9 - MONNJ 9
(9:32 - 4th) 42-S.Vanhorse to MNM 11 for -2 yards (5-E.Powell50-D.Grimes).
+11 YD
2 & 11 - MONNJ 11
(8:50 - 4th) 12-C.Johnson complete to 90-D.Painter. 90-D.Painter runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:43 - 4th) 91-E.Ratke extra point is good.

MONNJ Hawks
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:43 - 4th) 40-C.Wise kicks 49 yards from JM 35. 28-E.Morales to MNM 30 for 14 yards (11-B.Maginley20-D.Tucker-Dorsey).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MONNJ 30
(8:37 - 4th) 11-K.Bahar complete to 2-L.Moore. 2-L.Moore to MNM 35 for 5 yards (30-W.McCormick).
+20 YD
2 & 5 - MONNJ 35
(8:12 - 4th) 11-K.Bahar complete to 25-P.Guerriero. 25-P.Guerriero to JM 45 for 20 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MONNJ 45
(7:38 - 4th) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Moore.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - MONNJ 45
(7:32 - 4th) 11-K.Bahar complete to 25-P.Guerriero. 25-P.Guerriero to JM 40 for 5 yards (34-C.Chukwuneke).
+13 YD
3 & 5 - MONNJ 40
(7:01 - 4th) 11-K.Bahar complete to 2-L.Moore. 2-L.Moore to JM 27 for 13 yards (34-C.Chukwuneke).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MONNJ 27
(6:39 - 4th) 11-K.Bahar incomplete.
Int
2 & 10 - MONNJ 27
(6:33 - 4th) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-C.Tutt at JM 21. 23-C.Tutt runs 79 yards for a touchdown.

JMAD Dukes

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:20 - 4th) 91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
Kickoff
(6:20 - 4th) 40-C.Wise kicks 42 yards from JM 35. 86-S.Clark to MNM 31 for 8 yards (51-M.Jackson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 31
(6:15 - 4th) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Moore.
-4 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 31
(6:12 - 4th) 25-P.Guerriero to MNM 27 for -4 yards (43-G.Groulx).
No Gain
3 & 14 - JMAD 27
(5:35 - 4th) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Moore.
Punt
4 & 14 - JMAD 27
(5:28 - 4th) 49-R.Kost punts 48 yards from MNM 27 to JM 25 fair catch by 26-J.Sroba. Team penalty on JM Running into kicker declined.

JMAD Dukes

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25
(5:21 - 4th) 22-E.Kirlew to JM 26 for 1 yard (95-A.Kakar27-D.Clifton).
+25 YD
2 & 9 - JMAD 26
(5:21 - 4th) 22-E.Kirlew to MNM 49 for 25 yards (20-J.Terry).
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 49
(3:48 - 4th) 22-E.Kirlew to MNM 49 for no gain (55-S.Manning).
+14 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 49
(3:00 - 4th) 22-E.Kirlew to MNM 35 for 14 yards (20-J.Terry).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 35
(2:18 - 4th) 22-E.Kirlew to MNM 36 for -1 yard (51-T.Delgado).
+7 YD
2 & 11 - JMAD 36
(1:33 - 4th) 15-G.Moloney to MNM 29 for 7 yards (6-A.Budd).
-1 YD
3 & 4 - JMAD 29
(0:30 - 4th) 22-E.Kirlew to MNM 30 for -1 yard (54-E.Jerman6-A.Budd).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:20
91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
66
Touchdown 6:33
11-K.Bahar incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-C.Tutt at JM 21. 23-C.Tutt runs 79 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
21
65
Point After TD 8:43
91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
59
Touchdown 8:50
12-C.Johnson complete to 90-D.Painter. 90-D.Painter runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
74
yds
01:04
pos
21
58
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:51
91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
52
Touchdown 3:56
31-P.Agyei-Obese runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
49
yds
02:56
pos
21
51
Point After TD 8:57
91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
45
Touchdown 9:03
6-B.DiNucci runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
73
yds
06:03
pos
21
44
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:35
91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
38
Touchdown 1:43
31-P.Agyei-Obese runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
77
yds
03:47
pos
21
37
Field Goal 6:18
91-E.Ratke 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
35
yds
03:52
pos
21
31
Point After TD 11:49
91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
28
Touchdown 11:56
6-B.DiNucci runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
03:05
pos
21
27
Point After TD 14:54
17-M.Mosquera extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 15:00
11-K.Bahar complete to 23-T.Greene. 23-T.Greene runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
106
yds
04:12
pos
20
21
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:21
91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 4:30
6-B.DiNucci complete to 89-J.Brown. 89-J.Brown runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
51
yds
01:29
pos
14
20
Point After TD 6:16
91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 6:20
31-P.Agyei-Obese runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
17
plays
80
yds
06:17
pos
14
13
Point After TD 12:33
17-M.Mosquera extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 12:46
40-C.Wise kicks 58 yards from JM 35. 2-L.Moore runs 93 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:13
pos
13
7
Point After TD 12:46
91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 13:05
6-B.DiNucci complete to 3-B.Polk. 3-B.Polk runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
73
yds
01:51
pos
7
6
Point After TD 14:53
17-M.Mosquera extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 14:53
25-P.Guerriero runs 93 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
93
yds
00:00
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 36
Rushing 2 21
Passing 10 14
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 3-10 9-13
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-2
Total Net Yards 240 623
Total Plays 50 90
Avg Gain 4.8 6.9
Net Yards Rushing 93 332
Rush Attempts 18 63
Avg Rush Yards 5.2 5.3
Net Yards Passing 147 291
Comp. - Att. 16-32 23-27
Yards Per Pass 4.6 10.8
Penalties - Yards 1-3 4-55
Touchdowns 3 9
Rushing TDs 1 5
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 1 1
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-38.8 3-2.7
Return Yards 141 87
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-8
Kickoffs - Returns 5-141 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-79
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Monmouth 11-3 1470021
James Madison 12-1 2117141466
Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium Harrisonburg, Virginia
 147 PASS YDS 291
93 RUSH YDS 332
240 TOTAL YDS 623
Monmouth
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Bahar 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 173 1 1 99.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 173 1 1 99.5
K. Bahar 16/32 173 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Guerriero 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 107 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 107 1
P. Guerriero 11 107 1 93
I. Bishop 34 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
I. Bishop 3 2 0 2
K. Bahar 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -16 0
K. Bahar 4 -16 0 10
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Greene Jr. 23 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 72 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 72 1
T. Greene Jr. 7 4 72 1 32
L. Moore IV 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 4 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 43 0
L. Moore IV 11 4 43 0 13
P. Guerriero 25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 0
P. Guerriero 4 4 37 0 20
Z. Tredway 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
Z. Tredway 4 3 16 0 13
S. Clark 86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
S. Clark 2 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Powell 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-1 0 0.0
E. Powell 12-1 0.0 0
D. Grimes 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-7 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-7 0 0.0
D. Grimes 11-7 0.0 0
J. Terry 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
J. Terry 9-1 0.0 0
T. Berry 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Berry 6-0 0.0 0
D. Smith 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
D. Smith 5-2 0.0 0
A. Budd 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
A. Budd 5-3 0.0 0
T. Wright 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
T. Wright 3-3 0.0 0
K. Mullen 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Mullen 2-2 0.0 0
K. Scarlett 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Scarlett 2-0 0.0 0
M. Castronuova 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Castronuova 2-1 0.0 0
E. Massey 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Massey 1-0 0.0 0
N. Shoemaker 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Shoemaker 1-0 0.0 0
E. Jerman 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Jerman 1-0 0.0 0
E. Morales III 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Morales III 1-0 0.0 0
S. Manning 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Manning 1-0 0.0 0
T. Delgado 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Delgado 1-0 0.0 0
K. Aumer 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Aumer 1-0 0.0 0
I. Bishop 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Bishop 1-0 0.0 0
R. Davidson 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
R. Davidson 0-3 0.0 0
D. Clifton 27 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Clifton 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Mosquera 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/1 3/3
M. Mosquera 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Kost 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 38.8 0
R. Kost 4 38.8 0 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Moore IV 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 39.7 93 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 39.7 93 0
L. Moore IV 3 39.7 93 0
S. Clark 86 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
S. Clark 1 8.0 8 0
E. Morales III 28 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
E. Morales III 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
James Madison
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. DiNucci 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
84% 273 2 0 202.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
84% 273 2 0 202.1
B. DiNucci 21/25 273 2 0
C. Johnson 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 18 1 0 340.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 18 1 0 340.6
C. Johnson 2/2 18 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hamilton 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 95 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 95 0
J. Hamilton 15 95 0 28
P. Agyei-Obese 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 90 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 90 3
P. Agyei-Obese 19 90 3 16
B. DiNucci 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 66 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 66 2
B. DiNucci 10 66 2 30
E. Kirlew 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 58 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 58 0
E. Kirlew 10 58 0 25
B. Polk 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 49 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 49 1
B. Polk 1 49 1 49
S. Vanhorse 42 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 12 0
S. Vanhorse 6 12 0 3
G. Moloney 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
G. Moloney 1 7 0 7
C. Johnson 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
C. Johnson 1 5 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Stapleton 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 7 87 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 87 0
R. Stapleton 10 7 87 0 20
B. Polk 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 83 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 83 1
B. Polk 7 6 83 1 49
J. Brown 89 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 38 1
J. Brown 4 4 38 1 21
D. Stapleton 84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
D. Stapleton 2 2 32 0 26
J. Hamilton 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
J. Hamilton 1 1 18 0 18
D. Ravenel 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
D. Ravenel 1 1 15 0 15
D. Painter 90 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 1
D. Painter 1 1 11 1 11
S. Vanhorse 42 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
S. Vanhorse 1 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Daka 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 2.0
J. Daka 5-1 2.0 0
D. Holloway 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
D. Holloway 3-3 0.0 0
R. Robinson 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Robinson 3-0 0.0 0
M. Greene 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Greene 3-0 0.0 0
M. Hampton 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Hampton 3-0 0.0 0
A. Smith 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Smith 3-0 0.0 0
L. Word 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
L. Word 2-2 0.0 0
C. Chukwuneke 34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Chukwuneke 2-0 0.0 0
W. McCormick 30 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. McCormick 2-0 0.0 0
W. Davis 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
W. Davis 1-1 0.0 0
K. Azanama 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Azanama 1-1 0.0 0
C. Tutt 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
C. Tutt 1-0 0.0 1
R. Carter 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
R. Carter 1-2 1.0 0
G. Groulx 43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Groulx 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Ratke 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 9/9
SEASON FG XP
1/1 9/9
E. Ratke 1/1 39 9/9 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Amos 24 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
D. Amos 1 8.0 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 MONNJ 7 0:00 1 93 TD
6:16 MONNJ 25 0:19 4 10 Punt
4:21 MONNJ 25 4:12 11 106 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:49 MONNJ 34 1:26 3 -7 Punt
6:12 MONNJ 25 0:40 3 -1 Punt
1:35 MONNJ 25 1:23 9 56 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:57 MONNJ 26 2:06 6 23 Downs
3:51 MONNJ 25 2:13 7 18 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:43 MONNJ 30 2:10 7 68 INT
6:20 MONNJ 31 0:52 3 -4 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:37 JMAD 27 1:51 5 73 TD
12:33 JMAD 25 6:17 17 83 TD
5:50 JMAD 49 1:29 5 51 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 JMAD 25 3:05 7 75 TD
10:10 JMAD 43 3:52 8 35 FG
5:22 JMAD 38 3:47 10 62 TD
0:08 JMAD 24 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 JMAD 27 6:03 12 73 TD
6:47 MONNJ 49 2:56 6 49 TD
1:32 JMAD 26 1:04 15 74 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:21 JMAD 25 4:51 7 45 Game
