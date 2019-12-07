|
No. 6 Oklahoma beats No. 8 Baylor 30-23 in OT for B12 title
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) No. 6 Oklahoma has done all it can, winning a fifth Big 12 title in a row with another close win over No. 8 Baylor.
Now the Sooners wait to see if they are going to get in back in the College Football Playoff. That is up to the selection committee.
“I hope they see the Big 12 champions. They’ve got a job to do, I get that," coach Lincoln Riley said after Oklahoma's 30-23 overtime win Saturday.
“We’ve had a job to do as a team, which was continuing to improve through the year, trust the things that we could and ultimately win the Big 12 championship," he said. “We’ve done that.''
Rhamondre Stevenson had a 5-yard touchdown run in overtime, and then true freshman Jacob Zeno - whose two long passes in the fourth quarter helped tie the game - was under constant pressure when the Bears got their last chance.
A day after No. 5 Utah lost in the Pac-12 championship game, and before No. 4 Georgia took on No. 1 LSU for the SEC title, Oklahoma (12-1, No. 6 CFP) became the first team in any league to win 10 conference championship games. It was the 13th Big 12 title overall for the Sooners, who went to the playoff three of the past four seasons.
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said he likes the league's case for a playoff spot.
It was the second time in four games that Oklahoma beat the Bears (11-2, No. 7 CFP), who in coach Matt Rhule’s debut season two years ago lost 11 games with a depleted roster in the aftermath of a scandal that led to the firing of two-time Big 12 champion coach Art Briles.
Rhule feels Oklahoma should be in the playoff no matter what else happens.
As for his team, Rhule told them, “Feel that pain of watching those guys pull that stuff out and celebrate, and let that drive you in the offseason. But at the same time, also understand what we've done."
The Bears tied the game after Zeno came in during the fourth quarter, the second quarterback used after starter Charlie Brewer left the game in the second quarter following a big hit he delivered on a defender.
There was an 8 1-yard catch-and-run touchdown by Trestan Ebner with 9:41 left in regulation and a 78-yarder to Chris Platt that set up John Mayers’ third field goal, a 27-yarder with 3:25 left to make it 23-all.
“It’s not supposed to be easy," Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts said.
After Oklahoma scored on three plays to start overtime, the Sooners put the heat on Zeno. He was sacked for a 10-yard loss, and then he was under duress again when he flung a game-ending pass that fell to the turf harmlessly.
The Bears had only 105 total yards before the 81-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter by Zeno, who had played in only one game and was the scout team quarterback imitating Hurts in practice this week. They finished with 265.
Hurts, who last year led Alabama’s comeback win over Georgia in the SEC title game, was 17-of-24 passing for 278 yards and a touchdown. CeeDee Lamb had eight catches for 173 yards after missing the previous game against the Bears.
Brewer was taken out of the game not long after bulling over a defender at the end of a 7-yard run early in the second quarter. He finished that series and played one more, apparently hitting his head on the ground when being sacked by Kenneth Murray, before Gerry Bohanon took over.
Referee Mike Defee went to the sideline and asked Rhule to get Brewer checked out, because the ref said the quarterback “just seems a little bit out of it.”
Bohanon directed Baylor on scoring drives on its last two possessions before halftime. He threw a 33-yard touchdown to Tyquan Thornton before a 28-yard field goal by Mayers put the Bears up 13-10 at halftime - even with only 98 total yards - after they trailed 10-0.
Three weeks after their biggest comeback ever, a 34-31 win at Baylor after a 25-point deficit, the Sooners jumped ahead 10-0 on the Bears.
Lamb turned a short catch into a 71-yard gain to the 7 on Oklahoma’s second drive, setting up Kennedy Brooks’ 6-yard TD run. On the next drive, Lamb’s 26-yard catch to the Baylor 19 came before Gabe Brkic kicked the first of his three field goals.
THE TAKEAWAY
Oklahoma: The Sooners are 10-1 in Big 12 championship games. They became the first Power Five team since Alabama from 1971-75 to win five consecutive outright conference titles. (Clemson had the chance to match that in the ACC on Saturday night). The 36-year-old Riley is 36-5 as head coach, with Big 12 titles in all three seasons since being promoted from offensive coordinator after Bob Stoops suddenly retired in the summer after winning his 10th Big 12 championship. Oklahoma has a 27-3 series advantage over the Bears, though this was the first game between them with both ranked in the Top 10.
Baylor: The 11 wins matched a school record, and Baylor still has a chance to break that in their bowl game. Rhule said while his Bears are disappointed with the loss, he knows they will be ready for their bowl.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma waits for the College Football Playoff selection committee’s decision Sunday, on if the Sooners go back to the playoff or represent the Big 12 in the Sugar Bowl.
Baylor would go to the Sugar Bowl if the Sooners make the playoff, and could still be in a New Year’s Six game if they don’t.
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(15:00 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 28 for 3 yards (1-G.Arnold26-T.Bernard).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLA 28(14:27 - 1st) 2-C.Lamb to OKL 30 for 2 yards (1-G.Arnold).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLA 30(13:47 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 34 for 4 yards (11-J.Houston).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - OKLA 34(13:31 - 1st) 46-R.Mundschau punts 49 yards from OKL 34 to BAY 17 fair catch by 1-G.Arnold.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 17(13:22 - 1st) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 29 for 12 yards (9-K.Murray10-P.Fields).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 29(12:53 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 22 for -7 yards (35-N.Bonitto).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 17 - BAYLOR 22(12:16 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 25-T.Ebner. 25-T.Ebner to BAY 25 for 3 yards (9-K.Murray).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 14 - BAYLOR 25(11:35 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 87-C.Henle. 87-C.Henle to BAY 32 for 7 yards (9-K.Murray35-N.Bonitto).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - BAYLOR 32(11:02 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 49 yards from BAY 32. 2-C.Lamb to OKL 22 for 3 yards (22-J.Woods).
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (3 plays, 78 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+71 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 22(10:52 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to BAY 7 for 71 yards (8-H.Black).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - OKLA 7(10:13 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to BAY 6 for 1 yard (38-K.Bullard).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 6(9:36 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:31 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Fumble (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:31 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(9:31 - 1st) Penalty on BAY 91-R.Saulin False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 25. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 15 - BAYLOR 20(9:31 - 1st) 25-T.Ebner to BAY 19 for -1 yard (32-D.Turner-Yell35-N.Bonitto).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 16 - BAYLOR 19(8:53 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer to BAY 21 for 2 yards (9-K.Murray).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - BAYLOR 21(8:15 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Platt.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - BAYLOR 21(8:10 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 38 yards from BAY 21. 2-C.Lamb to OKL 39 FUMBLES. 2-C.Lamb to OKL 39 for no gain.
OKLA
Sooners
- FG (7 plays, 19 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 39(7:57 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 42 for 3 yards (9-J.Lockhart3-C.Miller).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLA 42(7:18 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to BAY 45 for 13 yards (38-J.Williams).
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 45(6:59 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to BAY 19 for 26 yards (3-C.Miller).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 19(6:26 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to BAY 19 for no gain (9-J.Lockhart).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 19(5:44 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - OKLA 19(5:38 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts sacked at BAY 27 for -8 yards (9-J.Lockhart).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 18 - OKLA 27(4:57 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 35(4:51 - 1st) Penalty on OKL 54-M.Hayes Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at OKL 35. No Play.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:51 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 52 yards from OKL 20. 6-J.Hasty pushed ob at BAY 47 for 19 yards (29-R.Stevenson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 47(4:47 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer to BAY 49 for 2 yards (9-K.Murray).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 49(4:17 - 1st) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 47 for -2 yards (10-P.Fields).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 47(3:41 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Thornton.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - BAYLOR 47(3:32 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 37 yards from BAY 47 to OKL 16 fair catch by 2-C.Lamb.
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (7 plays, 10 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 16(3:25 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to OKL 18 for 2 yards (11-J.Houston46-R.Matiscik).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLA 18(3:00 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 81-B.Willis. 81-B.Willis to OKL 35 for 17 yards (8-H.Black).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 35(2:24 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 35 for no gain (1-G.Arnold46-R.Matiscik).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 35(1:43 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts pushed ob at OKL 37 for 2 yards (15-C.Morgan).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - OKLA 37(1:11 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 48 for 11 yards (8-H.Black26-T.Bernard). Penalty on OKL 54-M.Hayes Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 37. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 18 - OKLA 27(0:46 - 1st) Penalty on OKL 56-C.Humphrey False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 27. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 23 - OKLA 22(0:29 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 26 for 4 yards (2-B.Lynch).
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - OKLA 26(15:00 - 2nd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 42 yards from OKL 26 Downed at the BAY 32.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 32(14:45 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer to BAY 39 for 7 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 39(13:59 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer to BAY 39 for no gain (9-K.Murray).
|
Sack
|
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 39(13:02 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 32 for -7 yards (9-K.Murray).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - BAYLOR 32(12:33 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 39 yards from BAY 32 to OKL 29 fair catch by 2-C.Lamb.
OKLA
Sooners
- Fumble (3 plays, 42 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 29(12:27 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 84-L.Morris.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 29(12:20 - 2nd) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 40 for 11 yards (3-C.Miller2-B.Lynch).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 40(11:56 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts sacked at OKL 31 for -9 yards FUMBLES (2-B.Lynch). 26-T.Bernard to OKL 29 for no gain.
BAYLOR
Bears
- FG (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 29(11:45 - 2nd) 25-T.Ebner to OKL 31 for -2 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - BAYLOR 31(11:13 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 13-R.Sneed. 13-R.Sneed to OKL 26 for 5 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BAYLOR 26(10:30 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fleeks.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - BAYLOR 26(10:25 - 2nd) 95-J.Mayers 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Fumble (10 plays, 15 yards, 4:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:20 - 2nd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 60 yards from BAY 35. 6-T.Brown to OKL 19 for 14 yards (28-A.Smith).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 19(10:15 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 25 for 6 yards (26-T.Bernard38-J.Williams).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 25(9:41 - 2nd) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 22 for -3 yards (99-B.Roy).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - OKLA 22(9:06 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 29 for 7 yards (11-J.Houston26-T.Bernard).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 29(8:27 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to OKL 36 for 7 yards (8-H.Black38-J.Williams).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLA 36(7:51 - 2nd) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 42 for 6 yards (3-C.Miller26-T.Bernard).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 42(7:14 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 47 for 5 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 47(6:52 - 2nd) Penalty on OKL 56-C.Humphrey False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 47. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 42(6:42 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 39 for -3 yards (26-T.Bernard99-B.Roy).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - OKLA 39(6:24 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Haselwood.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 13 - OKLA 39(6:17 - 2nd) Penalty on OKL 6-T.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 39. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - OKLA 34(6:17 - 2nd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 37 yards from OKL 34. 1-G.Arnold to BAY 41 FUMBLES (32-D.Turner-Yell). 22-J.Woods to BAY 41 for no gain.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 41(6:06 - 2nd) 11-G.Bohanon incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Henle.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 41(6:02 - 2nd) 11-G.Bohanon to BAY 50 for 9 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 50(5:34 - 2nd) 7-J.Lovett to OKL 41 for 9 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles10-P.Fields).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 41(5:00 - 2nd) 11-G.Bohanon complete to 6-J.Hasty. 6-J.Hasty to OKL 45 for -4 yards (9-K.Murray).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - BAYLOR 45(4:26 - 2nd) 11-G.Bohanon incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fleeks.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - BAYLOR 45(4:20 - 2nd) 11-G.Bohanon incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - BAYLOR 45(4:14 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 33 yards from OKL 45 to OKL 12 fair catch by 2-C.Lamb.
BAYLOR
Bears
- TD (3 plays, 23 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 23(3:58 - 2nd) 11-G.Bohanon sacked at OKL 33 for -10 yards (90-N.Gallimore).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 20 - BAYLOR 33(3:12 - 2nd) 11-G.Bohanon incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims.
|
+33 YD
|
3 & 20 - BAYLOR 33(3:08 - 2nd) 11-G.Bohanon complete to 81-T.Thornton. 81-T.Thornton runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:59 - 2nd) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:59 - 2nd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 64 yards from BAY 35. 6-T.Brown to OKL 13 for 12 yards (46-R.Matiscik).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 13(2:55 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 21 for 8 yards (38-J.Williams).
|
Sack
|
2 & 2 - OKLA 21(2:21 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts sacked at OKL 14 for -7 yards (93-J.Lynch).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - OKLA 14(1:38 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 83-N.Basquine.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - OKLA 14(1:29 - 2nd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 39 yards from OKL 14 to BAY 47 fair catch by 1-G.Arnold.
BAYLOR
Bears
- FG (8 plays, 42 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 47(1:22 - 2nd) 11-G.Bohanon to OKL 45 for 8 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 45(1:05 - 2nd) 11-G.Bohanon to OKL 39 for 6 yards (9-K.Murray).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 39(0:50 - 2nd) 11-G.Bohanon incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 39(0:44 - 2nd) 11-G.Bohanon to OKL 40 for -1 yard (31-J.Redmond).
|
+29 YD
|
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 40(0:38 - 2nd) 11-G.Bohanon complete to 81-T.Thornton. 81-T.Thornton to OKL 11 for 29 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 11(0:29 - 2nd) 11-G.Bohanon incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Hasty.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 11(0:23 - 2nd) 11-G.Bohanon incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Sneed.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 11(0:17 - 2nd) 11-G.Bohanon incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - BAYLOR 11(0:12 - 2nd) 95-J.Mayers 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(15:00 - 3rd) 11-G.Bohanon complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 23 for -2 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - BAYLOR 23(14:26 - 3rd) 11-G.Bohanon to BAY 26 for 3 yards (10-P.Fields).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 26(13:46 - 3rd) 11-G.Bohanon incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Thornton. Penalty on OKL 6-T.Brown Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - BAYLOR 26(13:43 - 3rd) 43-I.Power punts 43 yards from BAY 26 to OKL 31 fair catch by 2-C.Lamb.
OKLA
Sooners
- FG (10 plays, 63 yards, 5:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 31(13:32 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 35 for 4 yards (11-J.Houston).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 35(13:08 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to BAY 46 for 19 yards (3-C.Miller).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 46(12:51 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 26-K.Brooks. 26-K.Brooks to BAY 42 for 4 yards (26-T.Bernard38-J.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 42(12:18 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to BAY 40 for 2 yards (9-J.Lockhart3-C.Miller).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLA 40(11:42 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner to BAY 28 for 12 yards (3-C.Miller).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 28(11:12 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to BAY 28 for no gain (38-J.Williams).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 28(10:36 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to BAY 13 for 15 yards (26-T.Bernard).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 13(10:01 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to BAY 13 for no gain (2-B.Lynch).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 13(9:26 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to BAY 11 for 2 yards (8-H.Black99-B.Roy).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - OKLA 11(8:37 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to BAY 6 for 5 yards (30-H.Vance99-B.Roy).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - OKLA 6(7:57 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:53 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(7:53 - 3rd) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 25 for no gain (19-C.Kelly).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(7:15 - 3rd) 11-G.Bohanon incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Platt.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(7:10 - 3rd) 11-G.Bohanon incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(7:03 - 3rd) 43-I.Power punts 49 yards from BAY 25 to OKL 26 fair catch by 2-C.Lamb.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (8 plays, 74 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 26(6:55 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 28 for 2 yards (38-J.Williams).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLA 28(6:25 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 83-N.Basquine. 83-N.Basquine to OKL 34 for 6 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 2 - OKLA 34(5:48 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to BAY 49 for 17 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 49(5:25 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to BAY 32 for 17 yards (3-C.Miller).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 32(5:05 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to BAY 22 for 10 yards (12-K.Barnes).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 22(4:34 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to BAY 20 for 2 yards (2-B.Lynch98-C.Ogbonnaya).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLA 20(3:54 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to BAY 18 for 2 yards (98-C.Ogbonnaya).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLA 18(3:15 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 83-N.Basquine. 83-N.Basquine runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:09 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (6 plays, -3 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:09 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 63 yards from OKL 35. 6-J.Hasty to BAY 31 for 29 yards (35-N.Bonitto).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 31(3:03 - 3rd) Penalty on BAY 35-T.Slinker Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BAY 31. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 16(3:03 - 3rd) 11-G.Bohanon to BAY 20 for 4 yards (33-M.Stripling).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 20(2:30 - 3rd) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 33 for 13 yards (10-P.Fields).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 33(2:08 - 3rd) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 32 for -1 yard (34-D.Ugwoegbu).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 32(1:31 - 3rd) 11-G.Bohanon to BAY 31 for -1 yard (9-K.Murray).
|
Sack
|
3 & 12 - BAYLOR 31(0:58 - 3rd) 11-G.Bohanon sacked at BAY 28 for -3 yards (31-J.Redmond).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - BAYLOR 28(0:20 - 3rd) 43-I.Power punts 22 yards from BAY 28 out of bounds at the OKL 50.
OKLA
Sooners
- FG (9 plays, 43 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 50(0:14 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to BAY 44 for 6 yards (26-T.Bernard38-J.Williams).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 44(15:00 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to BAY 46 for -2 yards (38-J.Williams).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLA 46(14:38 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 26-K.Brooks. 26-K.Brooks to BAY 26 for 20 yards (3-C.Miller).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 26(14:03 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to BAY 23 for 3 yards (26-T.Bernard93-J.Lynch).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLA 23(13:22 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts to BAY 24 for -1 yard (26-T.Bernard).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 8 - OKLA 24(12:43 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to BAY 7 for 17 yards (2-B.Lynch).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - OKLA 7(12:04 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts to BAY 4 for 3 yards (2-B.Lynch3-C.Miller).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 4(11:15 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to BAY 7 for -3 yards (93-J.Lynch).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - OKLA 7(10:40 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 81-B.Willis.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - OKLA 7(10:35 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:31 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(10:31 - 4th) 14-J.Zeno sacked at BAY 19 for -6 yards (95-I.Thomas).
|
+81 YD
|
2 & 16 - BAYLOR 19(9:54 - 4th) 14-J.Zeno complete to 25-T.Ebner. 25-T.Ebner runs 81 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:41 - 4th) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (7 plays, 31 yards, 3:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:41 - 4th) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(9:41 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 34 for 9 yards (8-H.Black).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 34(9:10 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 35 for 1 yard (99-B.Roy).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 35(8:43 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts runs ob at OKL 39 for 4 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 39(8:13 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 29-R.Stevenson. 29-R.Stevenson to BAY 47 for 14 yards (8-H.Black3-C.Miller).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 47(7:42 - 4th) 29-R.Stevenson to BAY 47 for no gain (26-T.Bernard).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 47(7:09 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to BAY 46 for 1 yard (3-C.Miller).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - OKLA 46(6:27 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts pushed ob at BAY 44 for 2 yards (2-B.Lynch).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - OKLA 44(6:20 - 4th) 46-R.Mundschau punts 34 yards from BAY 44 to BAY 10 fair catch by 1-G.Arnold.
BAYLOR
Bears
- FG (5 plays, 80 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 10(6:11 - 4th) 14-J.Zeno complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims to BAY 28 for 18 yards (11-P.Motley). Penalty on BAY 61-K.Keith Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at BAY 10. No Play.
|
+78 YD
|
1 & 15 - BAYLOR 5(5:45 - 4th) 14-J.Zeno complete to 14-C.Platt. 14-C.Platt to OKL 17 for 78 yards (6-T.Brown).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 17(5:06 - 4th) 25-T.Ebner to OKL 18 for -1 yard (32-D.Turner-Yell7-R.Perkins).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 18(4:21 - 4th) 25-T.Ebner to OKL 10 for 8 yards (10-P.Fields).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 10(3:34 - 4th) 14-J.Zeno incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Platt.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - BAYLOR 10(3:29 - 4th) 95-J.Mayers 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (5 plays, 28 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:25 - 4th) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(3:25 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 36 for 11 yards (8-H.Black26-T.Bernard). Penalty on OKL 73-R.Proctor Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 25. No Play.
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 20 - OKLA 15(3:12 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to OKL 46 for 31 yards (38-J.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 46(2:46 - 4th) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 48 for 2 yards (26-T.Bernard).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLA 48(2:09 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts to BAY 47 for 5 yards (93-J.Lynch).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - OKLA 47(1:23 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - OKLA 47(1:14 - 4th) 46-R.Mundschau punts 46 yards from BAY 47 Downed at the BAY 1.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (3 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25( - 5) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to BAY 23 for 2 yards (38-J.Williams). Penalty on BAY 38-J.Williams Facemask Incidental 12 yards enforced at BAY 23.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 11( - 5) 1-J.Hurts to BAY 5 for 6 yards (3-C.Miller8-H.Black).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 5( - 5) 29-R.Stevenson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|( - 5) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Downs (4 plays, -10 yards, 15:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25( - 5) 14-J.Zeno incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 25( - 5) 14-J.Zeno incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Thornton.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 25( - 5) 14-J.Zeno sacked at OKL 35 for -10 yards (35-N.Bonitto31-J.Redmond).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 20 - BAYLOR 35( - 5) 14-J.Zeno incomplete.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|21
|Rushing
|4
|9
|Passing
|4
|11
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-15
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|227
|418
|Total Plays
|56
|74
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|35
|146
|Rush Attempts
|29
|50
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.2
|2.9
|Net Yards Passing
|192
|272
|Comp. - Att.
|9-27
|17-24
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|11.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-37
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-38.8
|6-41.2
|Return Yards
|65
|44
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|2-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-48
|3-43
|Int. - Returns
|1-5
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|192
|PASS YDS
|272
|
|
|35
|RUSH YDS
|146
|
|
|227
|TOTAL YDS
|418
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Zeno 14 QB
|J. Zeno
|2/6
|159
|1
|0
|
G. Bohanon 11 QB
|G. Bohanon
|4/15
|56
|1
|0
|
C. Brewer 12 QB
|C. Brewer
|3/6
|15
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lovett 7 RB
|J. Lovett
|3
|19
|0
|12
|
G. Bohanon 11 QB
|G. Bohanon
|9
|15
|0
|9
|
J. Hasty 6 RB
|J. Hasty
|3
|12
|0
|13
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
|T. Ebner
|4
|4
|0
|8
|
C. Brewer 12 QB
|C. Brewer
|6
|-3
|0
|7
|
J. Zeno 14 QB
|J. Zeno
|4
|-12
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
|T. Ebner
|2
|2
|84
|1
|81
|
C. Platt 14 WR
|C. Platt
|4
|1
|78
|0
|78
|
T. Thornton 81 WR
|T. Thornton
|5
|2
|62
|1
|33
|
C. Henle 87 TE
|C. Henle
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Sneed 13 WR
|R. Sneed
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Mims 5 WR
|D. Mims
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Fleeks 21 WR
|J. Fleeks
|3
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|
J. Hasty 6 RB
|J. Hasty
|2
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Bernard 26 LB
|T. Bernard
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Miller 3 S
|C. Miller
|9-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 38 LB
|J. Williams
|7-4
|0.0
|1
|
H. Black 8 S
|H. Black
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lynch 2 LB
|B. Lynch
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lynch 93 DT
|J. Lynch
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|
J. Houston 11 CB
|J. Houston
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lockhart 9 DE
|J. Lockhart
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Arnold 1 CB
|G. Arnold
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Roy 99 DT
|B. Roy
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bullard 38 FB
|K. Bullard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ogbonnaya 98 DT
|C. Ogbonnaya
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barnes 12 CB
|K. Barnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Morgan 15 S
|C. Morgan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Vance 30 S
|H. Vance
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Matiscik 46 LS
|R. Matiscik
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers 95 K
|J. Mayers
|3/3
|44
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Power 43 P
|I. Power
|8
|38.8
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hasty 6 RB
|J. Hasty
|2
|24.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Arnold 1 CB
|G. Arnold
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
|J. Hurts
|17/24
|287
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Brooks 26 RB
|K. Brooks
|17
|59
|1
|13
|
R. Stevenson 29 RB
|R. Stevenson
|8
|48
|1
|17
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
|J. Hurts
|23
|38
|0
|8
|
C. Lamb 2 WR
|C. Lamb
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Lamb 2 WR
|C. Lamb
|9
|8
|173
|0
|71
|
K. Brooks 26 RB
|K. Brooks
|2
|2
|24
|0
|20
|
N. Basquine 83 WR
|N. Basquine
|3
|2
|24
|1
|18
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|3
|2
|23
|0
|19
|
B. Willis 81 FB
|B. Willis
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
R. Stevenson 29 RB
|R. Stevenson
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
A. Stogner 18 TE
|A. Stogner
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Haselwood 11 WR
|J. Haselwood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Morris 84 WR
|L. Morris
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Murray 9 LB
|K. Murray
|10-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Turner-Yell 32 S
|D. Turner-Yell
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fields 10 S
|P. Fields
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kelly 19 LB
|C. Kelly
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 90 DL
|N. Gallimore
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
|B. Radley-Hiles
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Redmond 31 DL
|J. Redmond
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
N. Bonitto 35 LB
|N. Bonitto
|1-3
|1.5
|0
|
T. Brown 6 CB
|T. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stripling 33 DL
|M. Stripling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Thomas 95 DL
|I. Thomas
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Ugwoegbu 34 LB
|D. Ugwoegbu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Perkins 7 DL
|R. Perkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Brkic 47 K
|G. Brkic
|3/3
|44
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Mundschau 46 P
|R. Mundschau
|6
|41.2
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lamb 2 WR
|C. Lamb
|2
|0.5
|3
|0
