Miami, Ohio holds off CMU 26-21 in MAC title game
DETROIT (AP) As long as Miami of Ohio kept the game close, coach Chuck Martin could feel reasonably confident.
''I told the kids at halftime, down 14-10, I said, `It feels kind of at home guys,''' Martin said. ''`Kind of a little bit ugly, make a couple plays here and there. They probably feel like they should be up by more, but they're not up by more.'''
Brett Gabbert threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Jack Sorenson early in the third quarter, and Miami controlled most of the second half, beating Central Michigan 26-21 in the Mid-American Conference title game Saturday. The RedHawks won a record 16th MAC championship despite doing little on offense in the first half.
Trailing 14-10 after two quarters, Miami took the lead on Gabbert's screen pass to Sorenson, and the RedHawks (8-5) held off CMU (8-5) the rest of the way to win their first conference title since 2010.
Five of Miami's last six victories this year have been by seven points or fewer.
Sam Sloman kicked four field goals, including a 48-yarder with 4:06 remaining to give Miami a 23-14 lead. CMU's Tommy Lazzaro scored on a 4-yard run with 1:24 remaining, and the Chippewas recovered an onside kick - but were called offside. CMU was offside again on the re-kick, but it went out of bounds anyway, and Miami took over.
Sloman added a 42-yard field goal with 28 seconds left.
''I was ready for those last 30 seconds to be over,'' Sloman said.
A Hail Mary by CMU fell incomplete on the final play of the game.
Miami managed just 61 yards of offense in the first half but stayed in the game thanks to a couple big plays on special teams. Maurice Thomas returned the opening kickoff 97 yards, setting up a 1-yard touchdown run by Jaylon Bester.
CMU equalized on a 21-yard scoring run by Lazzaro, but in the second quarter, the Chippewas had a fake punt stopped at their own 19. That allowed the RedHawks to take a 10-7 lead on Sloman's 41-yard field goal.
''As I told the team coming into the game, it wasn't like we were going to carry anything and not use it. We were going to empty our bags,'' CMU coach Jim McElwain said of the unsuccessful trick play. ''We had the look. Credit them, they defensed it. The numbers were good. We just didn't get it done.''
CMU went ahead for the first time on Quinten Dormady's 11-yard touchdown pass to Tyrone Scott with 30 seconds left in the half.
The Chippewas were trying to win their first MAC title since 2009. This was their first loss in a MAC championship game. CMU had won its previous three appearances.
Down 20-14 in the fourth quarter, the Chippewas drove to the Miami 27, but Dormady's pass was intercepted by Travion Banks.
Banks appeared to run the interception all the way back for a touchdown, but a penalty during the return brought the ball back to the Miami 11. Soon after that, CMU's Troy Brown was ejected for targeting, and the RedHawks were able to drive into field goal range.
THE TAKEAWAY
Miami: The RedHawks needed a strong defensive performance to win, and they got one - plus plenty of help on special teams. Miami seemed to be in trouble at halftime, but the RedHawks were much sharper offensively in the final two quarters.
CMU: The Chippewas did well just to make the championship game after going 1-11 last season, but this was a winnable game that got away during the second half.
''I thought up front, they did a really good job handling what we were trying to do,'' said McElwain, who is in his first season as CMU's coach. ''They had a good plan. They just beat us.''
EMOTIONAL WEEK
CMU radio broadcaster Don Chiodo died in a car crash Wednesday.
''I know Don had a huge impact on, just not the football team, but all of Central Michigan,'' receiver Kalil Pimpleton said. ''We was out there playing for him. Regardless of whether we lost, I know he was proud of us.''
UP NEXT
Miami: The RedHawks rank first in MAC history with seven bowl wins and will hope to add to that total this season.
CMU: The Chippewas can also expect a bowl bid.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
MIAOH
RedHawks
- TD (2 plays, 2 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 12-R.Tice kicks 64 yards from CMC 35. 31-M.Thomas to CMC 2 for 97 yards (16-N.Anderson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - MIAOH 2(14:44 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to CMC 1 for 1 yard (59-T.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIAOH 1(14:04 - 1st) 1-J.Bester runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:59 - 1st) 79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:59 - 1st) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 18 for 18 yards (29-Z.Kahn).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 18(13:53 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to CMC 14 for -4 yards (82-K.Butler).
|
Sack
|
2 & 14 - CMICH 14(13:16 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady sacked at CMC 8 for -6 yards (23-D.Johnson47-L.Phelps).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 20 - CMICH 8(12:40 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to CMC 16 for 8 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - CMICH 16(12:02 - 1st) 63-B.Buell punts 57 yards from CMC 16 to the MOH 27 downed by 83-J.Wilson.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Punt (5 plays, 9 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 27(11:49 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to MOH 28 for 1 yard (7-M.Oliver59-T.Brown).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - MIAOH 28(11:14 - 1st) Penalty on MOH 60-R.Feth False start 5 yards enforced at MOH 28. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 14 - MIAOH 23(11:04 - 1st) Penalty on CMC 70-M.Diallo Offside 5 yards enforced at MOH 23. No Play.
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAOH 28(10:58 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert to MOH 23 FUMBLES. 5-B.Gabbert to MOH 23 for no gain.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 14 - MIAOH 23(10:25 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MOH 36 for 13 yards (6-D.Jamison).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - MIAOH 36(9:37 - 1st) 9-K.Kramer punts 51 yards from MOH 36 to CMC 13 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 13(9:27 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to CMC 22 for 9 yards (17-M.Reid).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CMICH 22(9:02 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to CMC 22 for no gain (58-D.Costin).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - CMICH 22(8:27 - 1st) 7-T.Lazzaro to CMC 27 for 5 yards (35-R.McWood49-B.Baratti).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 27(8:07 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady sacked at CMC 19 for -8 yards (82-K.Butler58-D.Costin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 18 - CMICH 19(7:26 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 18 - CMICH 19(7:20 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to CMC 26 for 7 yards (58-D.Costin49-B.Baratti).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - CMICH 26(6:47 - 1st) 63-B.Buell punts 44 yards from CMC 26. 31-M.Thomas pushed ob at MOH 45 for 15 yards (83-J.Wilson).
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 45(6:36 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to CMC 40 for 15 yards (18-K.McKinnie-Harper).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 40(6:08 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to CMC 36 for 4 yards (18-K.McKinnie-Harper).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - MIAOH 36(5:31 - 1st) Penalty on MOH 77-M.Skibinski False start 5 yards enforced at CMC 36. No Play.
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIAOH 41(5:14 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to CMC 46 for -5 yards (92-J.Bristol).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 16 - MIAOH 46(4:40 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to CMC 41 for 5 yards (7-M.Oliver).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - MIAOH 41(4:03 - 1st) 9-K.Kramer punts 31 yards from CMC 41 to the CMC 10 downed by 29-M.Salopek.
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (14 plays, 90 yards, 3:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 10(3:53 - 1st) 7-T.Lazzaro to CMC 21 for 11 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 21(3:23 - 1st) 7-T.Lazzaro to CMC 22 for 1 yard (49-B.Baratti35-R.McWood).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - CMICH 22(2:44 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 30 for 8 yards (49-B.Baratti).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - CMICH 30(2:08 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to CMC 34 for 4 yards (5-E.Rugamba95-B.Kimpler).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 34(1:40 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to CMC 37 for 3 yards (49-B.Baratti35-R.McWood).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 37(1:08 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan pushed ob at CMC 48 for 11 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 48(0:46 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to MOH 39 for 13 yards (3-M.Brown6-T.Banks).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 39(0:27 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to MOH 37 for 2 yards (49-B.Baratti5-E.Rugamba).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - CMICH 37(15:00 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis to MOH 30 for 7 yards (49-B.Baratti).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CMICH 30(14:20 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to MOH 30 for no gain (90-D.Lemon91-A.Sharp).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - CMICH 30(13:41 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady to MOH 28 for 2 yards (90-D.Lemon).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 28(13:11 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady to MOH 24 for 4 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 24(12:30 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to MOH 21 for 3 yards (21-S.Weatherford27-K.Burse).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 3 - CMICH 21(11:54 - 2nd) 7-T.Lazzaro runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:46 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:46 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to MOH End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(11:46 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Maye.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 25(11:40 - 2nd) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 33 for 8 yards (6-D.Jamison).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MIAOH 33(11:08 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Shelton.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - MIAOH 33(11:03 - 2nd) 9-K.Kramer punts 54 yards from MOH 33. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 15 for 2 yards (29-Z.Kahn).
CMICH
Chippewas
- Downs (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 15(10:52 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 16 for 1 yard (49-B.Baratti).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CMICH 16(10:14 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Poljan.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - CMICH 16(10:08 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady to CMC 19 for 3 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 6 - CMICH 19(9:27 - 2nd) 48-O.Lavallii to CMC 19 for no gain (27-K.Burse5-E.Rugamba).
MIAOH
RedHawks
- FG (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 19(9:24 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Maye.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 19(9:19 - 2nd) 19-J.Maye to CMC 23 for -4 yards (8-T.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - MIAOH 23(8:35 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - MIAOH 23(8:30 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:26 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 57 yards from MOH 35 out of bounds at the CMC 8.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 35(8:26 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 38 for 3 yards (17-M.Reid5-E.Rugamba).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 38(7:53 - 2nd) Penalty on CMC 11-J.Sullivan False start 5 yards enforced at CMC 38. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - CMICH 33(7:35 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 12 - CMICH 33(7:27 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 43 for 10 yards (5-E.Rugamba17-M.Reid).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - CMICH 43(6:48 - 2nd) 63-B.Buell punts 37 yards from CMC 43 to MOH 20 fair catch by 31-M.Thomas.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Punt (8 plays, 15 yards, 3:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 20(6:40 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert to MOH 21 for 1 yard (10-M.Braswell45-T.Hairston).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - MIAOH 21(6:06 - 2nd) Penalty on CMC 92-J.Bristol Offside 5 yards enforced at MOH 21. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MIAOH 26(5:46 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIAOH 26(5:40 - 2nd) 1-J.Bester to MOH 36 for 10 yards (5-D.Reed92-J.Bristol).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 36(5:15 - 2nd) 1-J.Bester to MOH 33 for -3 yards (7-M.Oliver11-L.Johnson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 13 - MIAOH 33(4:44 - 2nd) Penalty on MOH 52-C.Shaffer False start 5 yards enforced at MOH 33. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 18 - MIAOH 28(4:33 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 20-T.Shelton. 20-T.Shelton to MOH 25 for -3 yards (8-T.Brown).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 21 - MIAOH 25(3:50 - 2nd) 1-J.Bester to MOH 35 for 10 yards (5-D.Reed7-M.Oliver).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - MIAOH 35(3:12 - 2nd) 9-K.Kramer punts 42 yards from MOH 35. 88-K.Pimpleton to MOH 46 for 31 yards (27-K.Burse74-J.Schroer).
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (8 plays, 46 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 46(2:57 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady sacked at MOH 47 for -1 yard (91-A.Sharp).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 11 - CMICH 47(2:22 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to MOH 23 for 24 yards (3-M.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 23(1:40 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Poljan.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 23(1:33 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to MOH 18 for 5 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - CMICH 18(1:01 - 2nd) 88-K.Pimpleton runs ob at MOH 11 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 11(0:54 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Poljan.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 11(0:48 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan pushed ob at MOH 11 for no gain (17-M.Reid).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - CMICH 11(0:36 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:30 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Halftime (5 plays, 24 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:30 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice kicks 63 yards from CMC 35. 20-T.Shelton to MOH 32 for 30 yards (39-K.Parker).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 32(0:22 - 2nd) 1-J.Bester runs ob at CMC 46 for 22 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 46(0:16 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Hardy.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 46(0:11 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Maye.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MIAOH 46(0:06 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson.
|
Sack
|
4 & 10 - MIAOH 46(0:01 - 2nd) 10-A.Mayer sacked at MOH 44 for -10 yards (45-T.Hairston).
CMICH
Chippewas
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 30 for 5 yards (21-S.Weatherford82-K.Butler).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - CMICH 30(14:35 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 39 for 9 yards (6-T.Banks).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 39(14:07 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to CMC 40 for 1 yard (21-S.Weatherford).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CMICH 40(13:32 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CMICH 40(13:28 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - CMICH 40(13:23 - 3rd) 63-B.Buell punts 38 yards from CMC 40. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 33 for 11 yards (48-O.Lavallii).
MIAOH
RedHawks
- TD (4 plays, 67 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 33(13:12 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 19-J.Maye. 19-J.Maye runs ob at CMC 32 for 35 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 32(12:55 - 3rd) 20-T.Shelton to CMC 31 for 1 yard (7-M.Oliver10-M.Braswell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIAOH 31(12:18 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson.
|
+31 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIAOH 31(12:13 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:05 - 3rd) 79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:05 - 3rd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(12:05 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 28 for 3 yards (17-M.Reid).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 28(11:56 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 30 for 2 yards (58-D.Costin35-R.McWood).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CMICH 30(11:16 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - CMICH 30(11:11 - 3rd) 63-B.Buell punts 47 yards from CMC 30 out of bounds at the MOH 23.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 23(11:05 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 83-J.Walker. 83-J.Walker to MOH 33 for 10 yards (5-D.Reed).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 33(10:31 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 19-J.Maye. 19-J.Maye to MOH 40 for 7 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIAOH 40(10:00 - 3rd) 1-J.Bester to MOH 38 for -2 yards (71-R.Stuart7-M.Oliver).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MIAOH 38(9:18 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - MIAOH 38(9:13 - 3rd) 9-K.Kramer punts 38 yards from MOH 38 to CMC 24 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Punt (7 plays, 19 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 24(9:06 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 24(9:01 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 29 for 5 yards (49-B.Baratti35-R.McWood).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - CMICH 29(8:28 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott pushed ob at CMC 38 for 9 yards (6-T.Banks).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 38(8:10 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 35 for -3 yards (95-B.Kimpler).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - CMICH 35(7:39 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton pushed ob at CMC 47 for 12 yards (3-M.Brown).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - CMICH 47(7:03 - 3rd) 7-T.Lazzaro to MOH 47 for 6 yards (6-T.Banks). Penalty on CMC 11-J.Sullivan Holding 10 yards enforced at MOH 47.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CMICH 43(6:38 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - CMICH 43(6:31 - 3rd) 63-B.Buell punts 35 yards from CMC 43. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 37 for 15 yards (48-O.Lavallii).
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Punt (6 plays, 25 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 37(6:21 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert runs ob at MOH 45 for 8 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIAOH 45(5:50 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to CMC 40 for 15 yards (6-D.Jamison).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 40(5:40 - 3rd) Penalty on MOH 52-C.Shaffer False start 5 yards enforced at CMC 40. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - MIAOH 45(5:17 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Walker.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - MIAOH 45(5:13 - 3rd) 20-T.Shelton to CMC 39 for 6 yards (8-T.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIAOH 39(4:31 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert to CMC 38 for 1 yard (11-L.Johnson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - MIAOH 38(3:56 - 3rd) 9-K.Kramer punts 25 yards from CMC 38 to CMC 13 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 13(3:48 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 16 for 3 yards (95-B.Kimpler17-M.Reid).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 16(3:17 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 21 for 5 yards (17-M.Reid).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CMICH 21(2:40 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 22 for 1 yard (49-B.Baratti).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - CMICH 22(2:05 - 3rd) 63-B.Buell punts 47 yards from CMC 22 to MOH 31 fair catch by 31-M.Thomas.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- FG (13 plays, 54 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 31(1:56 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson pushed ob at CMC 47 for 22 yards (3-A.McCoy).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 47(1:43 - 3rd) 1-J.Bester to CMC 49 for -2 yards (2-S.Adesanya92-J.Bristol).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - MIAOH 49(1:10 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 46-A.Homer.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 12 - MIAOH 49(1:06 - 3rd) Penalty on CMC 92-J.Bristol Offside 5 yards enforced at CMC 49. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIAOH 44(1:06 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to CMC 31 for 13 yards (18-K.McKinnie-Harper7-M.Oliver).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 31(0:39 - 3rd) Penalty on CMC 34-A.Siddiq Offside 5 yards enforced at CMC 31. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 5 - MIAOH 26(0:28 - 3rd) 20-T.Shelton to CMC 18 for 8 yards (45-T.Hairston5-D.Reed).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 18(15:00 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to CMC 18 for no gain (7-M.Oliver70-M.Diallo).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 18(14:31 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIAOH 18(14:26 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 83-J.Walker. 83-J.Walker to CMC 7 for 11 yards (3-A.McCoy6-D.Jamison).
|
-12 YD
|
1 & 7 - MIAOH 7(13:58 - 4th) 83-J.Walker to CMC 19 for -12 yards (11-L.Johnson).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 19 - MIAOH 19(13:13 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to CMC 20 for -1 yard (11-L.Johnson2-S.Adesanya).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 20 - MIAOH 20(12:27 - 4th) 20-T.Shelton to CMC 15 for 5 yards (8-T.Brown).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - MIAOH 15(11:43 - 4th) 79-S.Sloman 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Interception (4 plays, -25 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:38 - 4th) 79-S.Sloman kicks 63 yards from MOH 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 35 for 33 yards (2-J.Williamson29-Z.Kahn). Penalty on CMC 37-R.Sturkey Holding 10 yards enforced at CMC 35.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(11:38 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 6-D.Jamison. 6-D.Jamison to CMC 34 for 9 yards (6-T.Banks).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 1 - CMICH 34(10:55 - 4th) 7-T.Lazzaro complete to 85-T.Poljan. 85-T.Poljan to MOH 42 for 24 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 42(10:31 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton. Penalty on MOH 82-K.Butler Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at MOH 42. No Play.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 27(10:24 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-T.Banks at MOH 9. 6-T.Banks to MOH 22 for 13 yards. Penalty on MOH 49-B.Baratti Personal Foul 11 yards enforced at MOH 22.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- FG (11 plays, 59 yards, 5:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 11(10:07 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to MOH 15 for 4 yards (10-M.Braswell8-T.Brown).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAOH 15(9:23 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson pushed ob at MOH 25 for 10 yards (10-M.Braswell).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(8:52 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert sacked at MOH 21 for -4 yards. Penalty on CMC 8-T.Brown Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MOH 25. No Play. (8-T.Brown).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 40(8:40 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to CMC 47 for 13 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 47(8:07 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to CMC 40 for 7 yards (5-D.Reed).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIAOH 40(7:25 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert scrambles to CMC 43 for -3 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIAOH 43(6:39 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to CMC 36 for 7 yards (11-L.Johnson18-K.McKinnie-Harper).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 36(5:55 - 4th) Penalty on MOH 5-B.Gabbert Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CMC 36. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - MIAOH 41(5:39 - 4th) 20-T.Shelton to CMC 37 for 4 yards (17-G.Douglas).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIAOH 37(4:50 - 4th) 1-J.Bester pushed ob at CMC 32 for 5 yards (6-D.Jamison).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIAOH 32(41:41 - 4th) 20-T.Shelton to CMC 30 for 2 yards (45-T.Hairston71-R.Stuart).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - MIAOH 30(4:11 - 4th) 79-S.Sloman 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (11 plays, 70 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:06 - 4th) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(4:06 - 4th) Penalty on CMC 19-T.Scott False start 5 yards enforced at CMC 25. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - CMICH 20(4:06 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to CMC 29 for 9 yards (49-B.Baratti).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 29(3:44 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott pushed ob at CMC 48 for 19 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 48(3:17 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton runs ob at MOH 41 for 11 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 41(2:56 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to MOH 26 for 15 yards (3-M.Brown49-B.Baratti).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 26(2:38 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 85-T.Poljan. 85-T.Poljan pushed ob at MOH 20 for 6 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - CMICH 20(2:16 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton pushed ob at MOH 12 for 8 yards (47-L.Phelps).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 12(1:51 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 85-T.Poljan. 85-T.Poljan to MOH 4 for 8 yards (17-M.Reid).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CMICH 4(1:34 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Poljan.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - CMICH 4(1:30 - 4th) 7-T.Lazzaro runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:24 - 4th) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 35(1:24 - 4th) Penalty on CMC 37-R.Sturkey Offside 5 yards enforced at CMC 35. No Play.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- FG (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:24 - 4th) 13-K.Keon kicks 5 yards from CMC 30 out of bounds at the CMC 35. Penalty on CMC 13-K.Keon First onside kickoff out of bounds 5 yards enforced at CMC 35.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 30(1:24 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to CMC 28 for 2 yards (7-M.Oliver31-C.Jones).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAOH 28(1:20 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to CMC 29 for -1 yard (70-M.Diallo).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIAOH 29(1:16 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to CMC 24 for 5 yards (7-M.Oliver).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - MIAOH 24(0:32 - 4th) 79-S.Sloman 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- End of Game (6 plays, 20 yards, 0:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:28 - 4th) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(0:28 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton pushed ob at CMC 33 for 8 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CMICH 33(0:22 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Ward.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CMICH 33(0:17 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Poljan.
|
+12 YD
|
4 & 2 - CMICH 33(0:13 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 45 for 12 yards (49-B.Baratti).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 45(0:06 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady spikes the ball at CMC 45 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 45(0:06 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|20
|Rushing
|4
|8
|Passing
|10
|11
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|7-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|262
|347
|Total Plays
|62
|74
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|76
|99
|Rush Attempts
|35
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.2
|3.2
|Net Yards Passing
|186
|248
|Comp. - Att.
|14-27
|27-43
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-51
|11-75
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-40.2
|7-43.6
|Return Yards
|181
|84
|Punts - Returns
|3-41
|2-33
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-127
|2-51
|Int. - Returns
|1-13
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|186
|PASS YDS
|248
|
|
|76
|RUSH YDS
|99
|
|
|262
|TOTAL YDS
|347
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Gabbert 5 QB
|B. Gabbert
|14/27
|196
|1
|0
|
J. Walker 83 WR
|J. Walker
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Mayer 10 QB
|A. Mayer
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bester 1 RB
|J. Bester
|20
|66
|1
|22
|
T. Shelton 20 RB
|T. Shelton
|7
|34
|0
|8
|
B. Gabbert 5 QB
|B. Gabbert
|5
|2
|0
|8
|
J. Maye 19 WR
|J. Maye
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
A. Mayer 10 QB
|A. Mayer
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|
J. Walker 83 WR
|J. Walker
|1
|-12
|0
|-12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sorenson 13 WR
|J. Sorenson
|14
|8
|123
|1
|31
|
J. Maye 19 WR
|J. Maye
|5
|2
|42
|0
|35
|
J. Walker 83 WR
|J. Walker
|3
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
A. Homer 46 TE
|A. Homer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Q. Hardy 80 TE
|Q. Hardy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Shelton 20 RB
|T. Shelton
|2
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Baratti 49 DB
|B. Baratti
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rugamba 5 DB
|E. Rugamba
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Weatherford 21 DB
|S. Weatherford
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Reid 17 LB
|M. Reid
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Banks 6 DB
|T. Banks
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Brown 3 DB
|M. Brown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Costin 58 DL
|D. Costin
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Kimpler 95 DL
|B. Kimpler
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lemon 90 DL
|D. Lemon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Phelps 47 DL
|L. Phelps
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Burse 27 LB
|K. Burse
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. McWood 35 LB
|R. McWood
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Butler 82 DL
|K. Butler
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
A. Sharp 91 DL
|A. Sharp
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
I. Pace Jr. 23 LB
|I. Pace Jr.
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Sloman 79 K
|S. Sloman
|4/4
|48
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kramer 9 P
|K. Kramer
|6
|40.2
|4
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|1
|97.0
|97
|0
|
T. Shelton 20 RB
|T. Shelton
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|3
|13.7
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Q. Dormady 12 QB
|Q. Dormady
|26/41
|232
|1
|1
|
T. Lazzaro 7 QB
|T. Lazzaro
|1/1
|24
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Lazzaro 7 QB
|T. Lazzaro
|6
|48
|2
|21
|
J. Ward 5 RB
|J. Ward
|10
|26
|0
|7
|
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|7
|24
|0
|13
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
O. Lavallii 48 FB
|O. Lavallii
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
Q. Dormady 12 QB
|Q. Dormady
|6
|-6
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sullivan 11 WR
|J. Sullivan
|9
|7
|64
|0
|24
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|8
|6
|52
|0
|12
|
T. Scott 19 WR
|T. Scott
|7
|4
|48
|1
|19
|
T. Poljan 85 TE
|T. Poljan
|8
|3
|38
|0
|24
|
J. Ward 5 RB
|J. Ward
|6
|5
|38
|0
|15
|
D. Jamison 6 DB
|D. Jamison
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Oliver 7 LB
|M. Oliver
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
Tr. Brown 8 LB
|Tr. Brown
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jamison 6 DB
|D. Jamison
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 11 DL
|L. Johnson
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Reed 5 DB
|D. Reed
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hairston 45 LB
|T. Hairston
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Braswell 10 DB
|M. Braswell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. McKinnie-Harper 18 DB
|K. McKinnie-Harper
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. McCoy 3 DB
|A. McCoy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Douglas 17 LB
|G. Douglas
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Adesanya 2 DL
|S. Adesanya
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stuart 71 DL
|R. Stuart
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diallo 70 DL
|M. Diallo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ti. Brown 59 DL
|Ti. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sullivan 11 WR
|J. Sullivan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bristol 92 DL
|J. Bristol
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 31 LB
|C. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Tice 12 K
|R. Tice
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Buell 63 K
|B. Buell
|7
|43.6
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|2
|25.5
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|2
|16.5
|31
|0
