Kiffin, FAU roll past UAB 49-6 for Conference USA title
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) Facing fourth-and-goal very early in a scoreless game, Lane Kiffin did not even hesitate in his call to leave his Florida Atlantic offense on the field.
What a rebel.
No, really. He's off to Ole Miss - to coach the Rebels.
FAU turned that decision into a touchdown and kept rolling from there, going on to a surprisingly easy 49-6 win over UAB in the Conference USA championship game on Saturday. Chris Robison threw for 267 yards and four touchdowns, BJ Emmons ran for a pair of scores and the Owls - in Kiffin's finale - sent their coach off with his second league title in three years.
Kiffin resigned shortly after the game, and Mississippi announced his hire minutes later.
''Coach Kiffin deserves our thanks and a great deal of credit for continuing to build our football program to high levels of success,'' FAU athletic director Brian White said.
Malcolm Davidson rushed for 128 yards and Deangelo Antoine had five catches for 112 yards and a score for the Owls (10-3), who led 35-6 at halftime and had no trouble with the league's top-ranked defense. UAB (9-4) allowed a season-high in points and a season-high 585 yards.
It was a matchup of the last two Conference USA champions - FAU in 2017, UAB in 2018 - and it was never in doubt.
''Hats off to FAU for a great performance today,'' UAB coach Bill Clark said. ''Very complimentary of them. Obviously, they've got a very good team.''
So FAU got to celebrate a title.
The other schools in Conference USA get to celebrate as well, with Kiffin now leaving. He went 20-6 in league games with the Owls, including a pair of romps in conference title games.
''They're champs again,'' Kiffin said. ''That trophy is back here. That's pretty neat.''
And if he was distracted in any way by all the buzz surrounding his next move - Ole Miss tweeted out cryptic references to him Saturday afternoon, and FAU football highlights were shown on the jumbotron at the Rebels' basketball game - Kiffin hid it all well.
When UAB jumped early on fourth-and-inches from its own 35 early in the second quarter, Kiffin threw both fists over his head then clapped for several seconds. A UAB penalty a few moments later had him punching the air again.
And when FAU blocked a punt for a touchdown and a 28-3 lead midway through the second, Kiffin took off in a 40-yard sprint, leaping several times along the way. The rout was on, and the farewell was already becoming a celebration.
FAU got a restart when Kiffin arrived in 2017. UAB actually restarted its program the same year, after a brief hiatus.
Clark tipped his cap to Kiffin afterward.
''I think for our program, to be where we are, I humbly say how proud I am of coaches and players,'' Clark said. ''And then on the other side, same thing for him. To be two-time conference champs out of three years says a lot about them.''
THE TAKEAWAY
UAB: The first half was most uncharacteristic for UAB from a defensive standpoint. UAB came into Saturday having allowed 11.3 points per game in first halves this season - but this one was over by intermission. It was only the second time since the Blazers brought their program back in 2017 that they allowed 28 points by halftime. North Texas scored 30 in the first half on UAB back on Sept. 23, 2017.
FAU: Kiffin improved to 26-13 in his three seasons with the Owls. In the eight seasons before he arrived, FAU went 28-68. And in his time with the Owls, Kiffin had more 10-win seasons - two - than he had in his five years combined at Tennessee and USC. He went 10-2 with the Trojans in 2011.
SUNSHINE STATE SUCCESS
There are seven FBS schools in the state of Florida - and Florida Atlantic is one of only three with multiple 10-win seasons since Kiffin took over as coach. UCF has two and could get to three if the Knights win their bowl game. Florida has two, FAU now has two. Miami and South Florida have one each, while Florida State and FIU have none in that span.
UP NEXT
Both teams will learn their bowl destinations on Saturday.
---
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 26 for 1 yard (55-D.Horton).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - UAB 26(14:26 - 1st) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 24 for -2 yards (23-J.Pierre32-T.Young).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - UAB 24(13:47 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UAB 34 for 10 yards (23-J.Pierre).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - UAB 34(13:03 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 66 yards from UAB 34 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 20(12:54 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 27 for 7 yards (22-J.Smith1-G.Marino).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - FAU 27(12:35 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to FAU 36 for 9 yards (2-L.Stanley21-W.Dawkins).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 36(12:12 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 36 for no gain (22-J.Smith).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 36(11:49 - 1st) 2-C.Robison scrambles pushed ob at FAU 37 for 1 yard (6-K.Moll).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - FAU 37(11:20 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - FAU 37(11:13 - 1st) 42-M.Hayball punts 44 yards from FAU 37 out of bounds at the UAB 19.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 19(11:04 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins to UAB 14 FUMBLES. 9-D.Hopkins to UAB 14 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 15 - UAB 14(10:24 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 17 for 3 yards (42-W.Davis27-D.Brown).
|
Sack
|
3 & 12 - UAB 17(9:50 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins sacked at UAB 9 for -8 yards (55-D.Horton).
|
Punt
|
4 & 20 - UAB 9(9:13 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 42 yards from UAB 9 to FAU 49 fair catch by 87-D.Cousart.
FAU
Owls
- TD (10 plays, 51 yards, 3:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 49(9:06 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to UAB 46 for 5 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - FAU 46(8:43 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to UAB 43 for 3 yards (17-W.Boler50-N.Wilder).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - FAU 43(8:25 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to UAB 40 for 3 yards (50-N.Wilder47-A.Wright).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 40(8:03 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons pushed ob at UAB 22 for 18 yards (47-A.Wright).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 22(7:42 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to UAB 22 for no gain (6-K.Moll).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 22(7:19 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson out of bounds at the UAB 2.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 2 - FAU 2(6:42 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to UAB 2 for no gain (52-F.Mofor22-J.Smith).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - FAU 2(6:21 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to UAB 1 for 1 yard (52-F.Mofor22-J.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - FAU 1(6:03 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to UAB 1 for no gain (52-F.Mofor).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - FAU 1(5:31 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on UAB 4-S.Thomas Offside declined.
|
PAT Good
|(5:25 - 1st) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
UAB
Blazers
- FG (10 plays, 89 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:25 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 60 yards from FAU 35. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 23 for 18 yards (47-L.Peterson58-E.Williams).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 23(5:19 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 29 for 6 yards (27-D.Brown).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UAB 29(4:46 - 1st) 4-S.Brown pushed ob at UAB 31 for 2 yards (32-T.Young). Penalty on FAU 36-A.Leroy Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UAB 31.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 46(4:21 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 46 for no gain (48-K.McCrary7-R.Smith).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 46(3:54 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to FAU 40 for 14 yards (26-C.Tooley).
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 40(3:17 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins runs 40 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on FAU 27-G.Cook Holding declined.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UAB 40(3:17 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins. Penalty on FAU 27-D.Brown Holding 10 yards enforced at FAU 40. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UAB 30(3:08 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to FAU 28 for 2 yards (55-D.Horton36-A.Leroy). Team penalty on UAB Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at FAU 30. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - UAB 35(2:39 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - UAB 35(2:33 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman pushed ob at FAU 26 for 9 yards (36-A.Leroy).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UAB 26(1:55 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Stanley.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - UAB 26(1:50 - 1st) 19-N.Vogel 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
FAU
Owls
- TD (2 plays, 90 yards, 0:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:45 - 1st) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
|
+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(1:45 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:32 - 1st) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FAU 35(1:32 - 1st) Penalty on UAB 14-D.Turner Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at FAU 35. No Play.
UAB
Blazers
- Interception (2 plays, -9 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:32 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 50 yards from FAU 50 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(1:32 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to UAB 32 for 7 yards (27-D.Brown).
|
Int
|
2 & 3 - UAB 32(0:54 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-M.Dotson at FAU 40. 15-M.Dotson to FAU 46 for 6 yards (6-A.Watkins). Penalty on FAU 54-H.Barnwell Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at FAU 46.
FAU
Owls
- TD (6 plays, 69 yards, 0:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 31(0:36 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 45 for 14 yards (4-S.Thomas17-W.Boler).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 45(0:14 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to UAB 32 for 23 yards (22-J.Smith52-F.Mofor).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 32(15:00 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to UAB 18 for 14 yards (14-D.Turner).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 18(14:30 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Robinson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FAU 18(14:26 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 10 - FAU 18(14:19 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:09 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:09 - 2nd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(14:09 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 31 for 6 yards (54-H.Barnwell7-R.Smith).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - UAB 31(13:40 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 34 for 3 yards (54-H.Barnwell27-D.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UAB 34(12:59 - 2nd) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 34 for no gain (36-A.Leroy7-R.Smith).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - UAB 34(12:16 - 2nd) Penalty on UAB 10-H.Pittman False start 4 yards enforced at UAB 34. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - UAB 30(12:16 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 38 yards from UAB 30 to FAU 32 fair catch by 87-D.Cousart.
FAU
Owls
- Missed FG (8 plays, 37 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 32(11:56 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Antoine.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 32(11:49 - 2nd) 1-W.Wright to FAU 38 for 6 yards (17-W.Boler). Penalty on UAB 17-W.Boler Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at FAU 38.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 47(11:30 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 47(11:24 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison runs ob at UAB 33 for 14 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 33(10:59 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 33(10:55 - 2nd) 4-B.Emmons to UAB 31 for 2 yards (22-J.Smith44-A.Moultrie).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - FAU 31(10:20 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 10-J.Raine. 10-J.Raine to UAB 15 for 16 yards (14-D.Turner). Penalty on FAU 73-B.Walton Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at UAB 31. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 13 - FAU 36(9:45 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 82-T.Harrison. 82-T.Harrison to UAB 31 for 5 yards (14-D.Turner).
|
No Good
|
4 & 8 - FAU 31(9:03 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.
UAB
Blazers
- TD (3 plays, -3 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UAB 31(8:56 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins sacked at UAB 24 for -7 yards (48-K.McCrary).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 17 - UAB 24(8:11 - 2nd) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 26 for 2 yards (36-A.Leroy).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 15 - UAB 26(7:29 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins scrambles runs ob at UAB 28 for 2 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - UAB 28(6:55 - 2nd) punts 0 yards from UAB 28 blocked by 22-T.Tisdale. 58-E.Williams runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(6:46 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(6:46 - 2nd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 40 yards from FAU 35 to UAB 25 fair catch by 4-S.Brown.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(6:46 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 36 for 11 yards (35-J.Helm).
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 36(6:12 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston to FAU 31 for 33 yards (26-C.Tooley).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FAU 31(6:02 - 2nd) Penalty on FAU 11-R.Ellis Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FAU 31. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 16(5:50 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to FAU 18 FUMBLES (36-A.Leroy). 50-D.Galten to FAU 18 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - FAU 18(5:15 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Blakes.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - FAU 18(5:09 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 23-K.Davis.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - FAU 18(5:04 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:59 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(4:59 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 25(4:52 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to FAU 36 for 11 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 36(4:26 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UAB 36(4:21 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - UAB 36(4:15 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison pushed ob at FAU 39 for 3 yards (47-A.Wright).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - UAB 39(3:35 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 58 yards from FAU 39. 4-S.Brown to UAB 3 for no gain (83-J.Brunson1-W.Wright).
FAU
Owls
- TD (9 plays, 66 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 3(3:23 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 4 for 1 yard (92-M.Southall).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - FAU 4(2:51 - 2nd) Penalty on UAB 50-D.Galten False start 2 yards enforced at UAB 4. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - FAU 2(2:34 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 2 for no gain (7-R.Smith92-M.Southall).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 11 - FAU 2(1:54 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 5 for 3 yards (92-M.Southall54-H.Barnwell).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - FAU 5(1:49 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 46 yards from UAB 5 to FAU 49 fair catch by 87-D.Cousart.
UAB
Blazers
- Halftime (2 plays, 24 yards, 0:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 49(1:42 - 2nd) 89-B.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Mason.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 49(1:35 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson pushed ob at UAB 42 for 9 yards (18-T.Marshall).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 1 - UAB 42(1:30 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 82-T.Harrison. 82-T.Harrison pushed ob at UAB 25 for 17 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(1:15 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 25(1:04 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison scrambles runs ob at UAB 13 for 12 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 13(0:54 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Robinson.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 13(0:49 - 2nd) 4-B.Emmons to UAB 8 for 5 yards (50-N.Wilder12-G.Cash).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - UAB 8(0:33 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:26 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UAB 35(0:26 - 2nd) Penalty on UAB 1-G.Marino Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at FAU 35. No Play.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:26 - 2nd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 50 yards from FAU 50 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(0:26 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 33 for 8 yards (26-C.Tooley).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 2 - FAU 33(0:04 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to UAB 49 for 16 yards (36-A.Leroy27-D.Brown).
UAB
Blazers
- Downs (9 plays, 42 yards, 4:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UAB 25(14:57 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 25 for no gain (6-K.Moll4-S.Thomas).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - UAB 25(14:25 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine pushed ob at FAU 34 for 9 yards (9-A.Brooks).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - UAB 34(13:35 - 3rd) 42-M.Hayball punts 66 yards from FAU 34 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
FAU
Owls
- Interception (1 plays, -11 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 20(13:25 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 28 for 8 yards (36-A.Leroy).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - FAU 28(12:43 - 3rd) 30-J.Brown to UAB 28 for no gain (42-W.Davis36-A.Leroy).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - FAU 28(12:09 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 35 for 7 yards (32-T.Young).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 35(11:34 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 43 for 8 yards (27-D.Brown).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 2 - FAU 43(11:02 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to FAU 38 for 19 yards (15-M.Dotson).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - FAU 38(10:29 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston sacked at FAU 42 for -4 yards (11-R.Ellis).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - FAU 42(9:51 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman pushed ob at FAU 38 for 4 yards (32-T.Young).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - FAU 38(9:21 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 10 - FAU 38(9:16 - 3rd) 20-G.Prince incomplete. Intended for 25-L.Wooden.
FAU
Owls
- TD (14 plays, 72 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 27(9:02 - 3rd) 30-J.Brown to UAB 31 for 4 yards (5-A.Ross).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - FAU 31(8:22 - 3rd) 30-J.Brown to UAB 30 for -1 yard (34-R.Smith).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - FAU 30(7:46 - 3rd) Penalty on UAB 72-L.Dufour False start 5 yards enforced at UAB 30. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 12 - FAU 25(7:22 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 13-M.Grossman. 13-M.Grossman to UAB 32 for 7 yards (27-D.Brown7-R.Smith).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - FAU 32(6:43 - 3rd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 44 yards from UAB 32. 87-D.Cousart to FAU 28 for 4 yards (25-L.Wooden).
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 28(6:33 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UAB 28(6:27 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Antoine.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - UAB 28(6:24 - 3rd) Penalty on UAB 22-J.Smith Offside 5 yards enforced at FAU 28. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - UAB 33(6:24 - 3rd) Penalty on UAB 22-J.Smith Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FAU 33. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 48(6:24 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine runs ob at UAB 43 for 9 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - UAB 43(5:46 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to UAB 32 for 11 yards (6-K.Moll).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 32(5:26 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson to UAB 19 for 13 yards (6-K.Moll).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 19(5:06 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Raine.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 19(5:05 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson to UAB 3 for 16 yards (17-W.Boler).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 3 - UAB 3(4:47 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Mitchell.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - UAB 3(4:46 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison to UAB 2 for 1 yard (90-T.Fair). Penalty on UAB 22-J.Smith Personal Foul 2 yards enforced at UAB 3. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 1 - UAB 1(4:38 - 3rd) Penalty on UAB 1-G.Marino Unsportsmanlike conduct 0 yards enforced at UAB 1. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - UAB 1(4:26 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to UAB 1 for no gain (90-T.Fair).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UAB 1(4:00 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:57 - 3rd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
FAU
Owls
- Downs (6 plays, 42 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:57 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(3:57 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FAU 25(3:51 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - FAU 25(3:43 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Grossman.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - FAU 25(3:38 - 3rd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 47 yards from UAB 25. 87-D.Cousart to FAU 31 for 3 yards (18-T.Marshall).
UAB
Blazers
- Interception (8 plays, -7 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 31(3:28 - 3rd) 3-L.McCammon to FAU 35 for 4 yards (90-T.Fair51-A.Talan).
|
+31 YD
|
2 & 6 - UAB 35(2:56 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright to UAB 34 FUMBLES (12-G.Cash). out of bounds at the UAB 34.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 34(2:29 - 3rd) 3-L.McCammon to UAB 29 for 5 yards (44-A.Moultrie).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UAB 29(2:06 - 3rd) 8-C.Mason to UAB 27 for 2 yards (90-T.Fair47-A.Wright).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UAB 27(1:32 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Raine.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - UAB 27(1:31 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Wright.
FAU
Owls
- TD (8 plays, 95 yards, 3:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 27(1:26 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 29 for 2 yards (92-M.Southall).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - FAU 29(0:51 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 29 for no gain (54-H.Barnwell).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - FAU 29(0:03 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston scrambles to UAB 42 for 13 yards (13-L.McCarthy).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 42(15:00 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 46 for 4 yards (55-D.Horton).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - FAU 46(14:29 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston complete to 11-T.Blakes. 11-T.Blakes to FAU 42 for 12 yards (27-D.Brown).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FAU 42(14:14 - 4th) Penalty on FAU 36-A.Leroy Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at FAU 42. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 27(14:00 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to FAU 26 for 1 yard (34-R.Smith48-K.McCrary).
|
Int
|
2 & 9 - FAU 26(13:28 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 20-G.Prince INTERCEPTED by 26-C.Tooley at FAU 10. 26-C.Tooley to FAU 20 for 10 yards (10-H.Pittman).
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (6 plays, 26 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 20(13:19 - 4th) 2-C.Robison complete to 10-J.Raine. 10-J.Raine pushed ob at FAU 29 for 9 yards (12-G.Cash).
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 1 - UAB 29(12:53 - 4th) 20-M.Davidson to UAB 41 for 30 yards (33-K.Swoopes).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 41(12:18 - 4th) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Antoine.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 41(12:10 - 4th) 8-C.Mason to UAB 23 for 18 yards (6-K.Moll).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 23(11:52 - 4th) 20-M.Davidson to UAB 21 for 2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - UAB 21(11:30 - 4th) Penalty on FAU 10-J.Raine Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UAB 21. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 23 - UAB 36(11:30 - 4th) 2-C.Robison complete to 8-C.Mason. 8-C.Mason to UAB 25 for 11 yards (33-K.Swoopes52-F.Mofor).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 12 - UAB 25(10:42 - 4th) 2-C.Robison complete to 8-C.Mason. 8-C.Mason to UAB 20 for 5 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|
+20 YD
|
4 & 7 - UAB 20(9:58 - 4th) 2-C.Robison complete to 8-C.Mason. 8-C.Mason runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:51 - 4th) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
FAU
Owls
- End of Game (11 plays, 85 yards, 5:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:51 - 4th) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 40 yards from FAU 35 to UAB 25 fair catch by 4-S.Brown.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(9:51 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 34 for 9 yards (30-A.Adams33-D.Belvin).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - FAU 34(9:08 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 35 for 1 yard (19-C.Brice90-C.Dell).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 35(8:36 - 4th) 1-J.Haden to UAB 45 for 10 yards (55-D.Horton18-L.Harris).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 45(7:59 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 46 for 1 yard (55-D.Horton9-Q.Hafiz).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 9 - FAU 46(7:29 - 4th) 1-J.Haden to UAB 42 for -4 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 13 - FAU 42(6:46 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to FAU 49 for 9 yards (19-C.Brice).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - FAU 49(6:11 - 4th) 98-K.Greenwell punts 38 yards from FAU 49 to FAU 11 fair catch by 87-D.Cousart.
FAU
Owls
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 11(6:03 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 13 for 2 yards (51-A.Talan).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - FAU 13(5:39 - 4th) 37-D.Leconte to FAU 16 for 3 yards (36-K.Griffin59-A.Moultrie).
|
+32 YD
|
3 & 5 - FAU 16(4:51 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 89-B.Robinson. 89-B.Robinson to FAU 48 for 32 yards (3-C.Daniels17-W.Boler).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 48(4:20 - 4th) 37-D.Leconte to UAB 49 for 3 yards (3-C.Daniels).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - FAU 49(3:58 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to UAB 39 for 10 yards (32-L.Brasher).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 39(3:31 - 4th) 37-D.Leconte to UAB 34 for 5 yards (17-W.Boler52-F.Mofor).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - FAU 34(2:56 - 4th) 22-T.Tisdale pushed ob at UAB 22 for 12 yards (17-W.Boler).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 22(2:32 - 4th) 22-T.Tisdale to UAB 25 for -3 yards (50-N.Wilder6-K.Moll).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 13 - FAU 25(1:57 - 4th) 37-D.Leconte to UAB 24 for 1 yard (6-K.Moll).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 12 - FAU 24(1:12 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to UAB 6 for 18 yards (33-K.Swoopes17-W.Boler).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - FAU 6(0:41 - 4th) 37-D.Leconte to UAB 4 for 2 yards (17-W.Boler36-K.Griffin).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|29
|Rushing
|7
|14
|Passing
|3
|11
|Penalty
|4
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|204
|585
|Total Plays
|59
|81
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|139
|286
|Rush Attempts
|40
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|6.8
|Net Yards Passing
|65
|299
|Comp. - Att.
|8-19
|18-39
|Yards Per Pass
|3.4
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|11-83
|7-90
|Touchdowns
|0
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-45.9
|3-56.0
|Return Yards
|18
|51
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|3-35
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-18
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-16
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|65
|PASS YDS
|299
|
|
|139
|RUSH YDS
|286
|
|
|204
|TOTAL YDS
|585
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Johnston III 17 QB
|T. Johnston III
|4/11
|42
|0
|1
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|4/7
|42
|0
|1
|
G. Prince 20 TE
|G. Prince
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Brown 4 RB
|S. Brown
|18
|65
|0
|11
|
T. Johnston III 17 QB
|T. Johnston III
|7
|59
|0
|33
|
J. Brown Jr. 30 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|5
|26
|0
|16
|
J. Haden 1 RB
|J. Haden
|2
|6
|0
|10
|
L. Wooden 25 RB
|L. Wooden
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
L. Stanley 2 RB
|L. Stanley
|3
|-1
|0
|1
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|4
|-18
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Watkins 6 WR
|A. Watkins
|6
|3
|43
|0
|19
|
H. Pittman 10 TE
|H. Pittman
|2
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
T. Blakes 11 TE
|T. Blakes
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Grossman 13 WR
|M. Grossman
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
L. Stanley 2 RB
|L. Stanley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Prince 20 TE
|G. Prince
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Wooden 25 RB
|L. Wooden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Davis 23 WR
|K. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Moll 6 LB
|K. Moll
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wilder 50 LB
|N. Wilder
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Boler 17 S
|W. Boler
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 22 LB
|J. Smith
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
F. Mofor 52 LB
|F. Mofor
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swoopes 33 CB
|K. Swoopes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fair 90 DL
|T. Fair
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cash 12 S
|G. Cash
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Daniels 3 CB
|C. Daniels
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 14 S
|D. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wright 47 LB
|A. Wright
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brasher 32 LB
|L. Brasher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Talan 51 LB
|A. Talan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Stanley 2 RB
|L. Stanley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brooks 9 CB
|A. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Griffin 36 LB
|K. Griffin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moultrie 44 DL
|A. Moultrie
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Marshall 18 CB
|T. Marshall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Marino 1 DL
|G. Marino
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Dawkins 21 S
|W. Dawkins
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Vogel 19 K
|N. Vogel
|2/2
|44
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|7
|45.9
|1
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Brown 4 RB
|S. Brown
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Robison 2 QB
|C. Robison
|17/37
|267
|4
|1
|
N. Tronti 6 QB
|N. Tronti
|1/1
|32
|0
|0
|
B. Robinson 89 WR
|B. Robinson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Davidson 20 RB
|M. Davidson
|11
|128
|0
|30
|
B. Emmons 4 RB
|B. Emmons
|12
|40
|2
|18
|
C. Robison 2 QB
|C. Robison
|4
|30
|0
|14
|
N. Tronti 6 QB
|N. Tronti
|3
|30
|0
|18
|
C. Mason 8 RB
|C. Mason
|2
|20
|0
|18
|
D. Leconte 37 RB
|D. Leconte
|5
|14
|0
|5
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
T. Tisdale 22 RB
|T. Tisdale
|2
|9
|0
|12
|
W. Wright 1 WR
|W. Wright
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Antoine 17 WR
|D. Antoine
|9
|5
|112
|1
|75
|
H. Bryant 40 TE
|H. Bryant
|10
|4
|39
|1
|11
|
C. Mason 8 RB
|C. Mason
|4
|3
|36
|1
|20
|
B. Robinson 89 WR
|B. Robinson
|3
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
W. Wright 1 WR
|W. Wright
|2
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
T. Harrison 82 WR
|T. Harrison
|2
|2
|22
|0
|17
|
J. Mitchell 85 WR
|J. Mitchell
|2
|1
|18
|1
|18
|
J. Raine 10 TE
|J. Raine
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Leroy 36 LB
|A. Leroy
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 27 S
|D. Brown
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Horton 55 DE
|D. Horton
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Southall 92 DT
|M. Southall
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tooley 26 CB
|C. Tooley
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Young 32 CB
|T. Young
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Barnwell V 54 LB
|H. Barnwell V
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Davis 42 DT
|W. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McCrary 48 DT
|K. McCrary
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Brice 19 LB
|C. Brice
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierre 23 CB
|J. Pierre
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ra. Smith 34 TE
|Ra. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCarthy 13 DE
|L. McCarthy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Toombs II 31 DB
|D. Toombs II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ra. Smith 7 LB
|Ra. Smith
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ross 5 S
|A. Ross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ellis 11 DT
|R. Ellis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Dotson 15 CB
|M. Dotson
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Helm 35 S
|J. Helm
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adams 30 S
|A. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dell 90 DT
|C. Dell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Hafiz 9 S
|Q. Hafiz
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Belvin III 33 DE
|D. Belvin III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Harris 18 DB
|L. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Rivas 44 K
|V. Rivas
|0/1
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayball 42 P
|M. Hayball
|3
|56.0
|2
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Cousart 87 WR
|D. Cousart
|2
|3.5
|4
|0
|
T. Tisdale 22 RB
|T. Tisdale
|1
|21.0
|21
|0