|
|
|OHIOST
|WISC
No. 2 Ohio State rallies for 3rd straight Big Ten title
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins spent the first half scratching their heads.
Then, Ohio State's dynamic duo - and teammates -- reverted to their previously impressive form.
Fields threw three touchdown passes in the second half, Dobbins ran for 172 yards and a score and No. 2 Ohio State sealed its first playoff trip in three years by shutting out No. 10 Wisconsin in the second half in a 34-21 victory Saturday night in the Big Ten championship game.
The Buckeyes (13-0, No. 1 CFP) claimed an unprecedented third straight outright league title and enter the postseason with a 19-game winning streak. The College Football Playoff selection committee will announce the four playoff teams Sunday, and first-year coach Ryan Day was already lobbying for the top spot before leaving the field.
''They came out and played unbelievable in the second half. This team is unbelievable,'' he said. ''I think we deserve to be No. 1.''
Wisconsin (10-3, No. 8 CFP) has lost seven straight in the series though this one didn't follow the usual script.
The Badgers, who lost 38-7 at Ohio State in October, scored the first 14 points - Ohio State's largest deficit of the season. Wisconsin led 21-7 at the half.
But just like the first game, the Buckeyes turned it on in the third quarter.
Jeremy Ruckert started the comeback with a spectacular one-handed catch in the back of the end zone on the fifth play of the third quarter. The 16-yard pass cut the deficit to 21-14.
Four plays later, Wisconsin punter Anthony Lotti dropped the ball and was tackled at the Badgers 16. Ohio State converted that miscue into a 27-yard field goal.
And after Wisconsin missed a 48-yard field goal wide left on its next series, Fields hooked up with K.J. Hill for a 16-yard pass and 24-21 lead with 2:23 left in the third quarter.
Fields added a 13-yard TD pass to Hill early in the fourth quarter to give the Buckeyes a 31-21 lead and closed the scoring with a 24-yard field goal.
''They played better than we did more often,'' Badgers coach Paul Chryst said. ''They made more than we did.''
Fields was 19 of 31 with 299 yards and was named the game's MVP. He also passed Drew Brees for the second-most TD passes in one season in conference history. Fields has thrown 40, Brees threw 39. He has thrown at least three touchdown passes in 12 of 13 games this season.
Wisconsin's Jack Coan ran for two touchdowns in the first half and Jonathan Taylor rushed for 148 yards and one touchdown. The Big Ten West champions have lost their last four championship game appearances.
THE TAKEAWAY
Wisconsin: For 30 minutes, the Badgers put themselves back in the playoff debate. But they couldn't finish and now the Big Ten runner-ups must wait to see what their consolation prize will be.
Ohio State: The Buckeyes looked completely out of sorts in the first half. But a halftime speech and some second-half adjustments helped the Buckeyes revert to their more familiar form - and give themselves a chance to claim the top seed in their quest for another national championship.
STAT SHEET
Wisconsin: Coan was 17 of 33 with 232 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions but scored two touchdowns on seven carries. ... After rushing for 194 yards in the first half, Wisconsin was held to minus-1 yard rushing in the second half and finished with 193 yards rushing. ... The Badgers were outscored 31-7 in the third quarter of their two games against Ohio State this season.
Ohio State: K.J. Hill caught seven passes for 83 yards and two scores, becoming the Buckeyes career leader in receptions. He passed David Boston (191) and now has 195. ... Chris Olave had five catches for 94 yards. ... Punter Drue Chrisman completed his only pass for 21 yards and a first down.
TAYLOR'S TREK
Taylor became the seventh player in FBS history to reach 6,000 yards rushing in his career when he ran for 6 yards early in the second quarter. The junior finished the game with 6,080 career yards.
The last player to join the club was Donnel Pumphrey of San Diego State in 2013.
Wisconsin is the only school to produce two 6,000-yard rushers. The other is Ron Dayne, the career rushing leader, with 7,125 yards.
UP NEXT
Wisconsin: Waiting until Sunday to find out its bowl game.
Ohio State: Can start preparing for its first playoff game in three seasons.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
WISC
Badgers
- TD (5 plays, 83 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 61 yards from OSU 35. 1-A.Cruickshank to WIS 17 for 13 yards (47-J.Hilliard).
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 17(14:57 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to WIS 44 for 27 yards (3-D.Arnette).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 44(14:24 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 47 for 3 yards (32-T.Borland20-P.Werner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WISC 47(13:47 - 1st) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 87-Q.Cephus.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - WISC 47(13:37 - 1st) 17-J.Coan scrambles to OSU 44 for 9 yards (29-M.Hooker).
|
+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 44(13:02 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:57 - 1st) 39-Z.Hintze extra point is good.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Downs (9 plays, 41 yards, 4:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:57 - 1st) 19-C.Larsh kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(12:57 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave to OSU 37 for 12 yards (1-F.Hicks).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 37(12:25 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 50 for 13 yards (1-F.Hicks).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 50(12:06 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to WIS 44 for 6 yards (97-I.Loudermilk).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 44(11:41 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 89-L.Farrell.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 44(11:33 - 1st) 1-J.Fields scrambles to WIS 37 for 7 yards (41-N.Burks57-J.Sanborn).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 37(10:56 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to WIS 35 for 2 yards (41-N.Burks56-Z.Baun).
|
Sack
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 35(10:09 - 1st) 1-J.Fields sacked at WIS 45 for -10 yards (95-K.Benton).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 18 - OHIOST 45(9:27 - 1st) 1-J.Fields scrambles runs ob at WIS 34 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 7 - OHIOST 34(8:55 - 1st) 1-J.Fields scrambles to WIS 34 for no gain (25-E.Burrell).
WISC
Badgers
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 34(8:46 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 6-D.Davis. 6-D.Davis to WIS 43 for 9 yards (3-D.Arnette).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - WISC 43(8:03 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 48 for 5 yards (32-T.Borland20-P.Werner).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 48(7:29 - 1st) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 87-Q.Cephus.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 48(7:24 - 1st) 37-G.Groshek to OSU 49 for 3 yards (9-J.Cornell53-D.Hamilton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WISC 49(6:42 - 1st) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 87-Q.Cephus.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - WISC 49(6:37 - 1st) 15-A.Lotti punts 41 yards from OSU 49 to the OSU 8 downed by 51-A.Bay.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Punt (10 plays, 50 yards, 4:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 8(6:27 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 17 for 9 yards (20-S.Melvin54-C.Orr).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - OHIOST 17(6:06 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 22 for 5 yards (56-Z.Baun).
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 22(5:40 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-A.Mack. 11-A.Mack to WIS 44 for 34 yards (1-F.Hicks).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 44(5:06 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to WIS 42 for 2 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 42(4:28 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 14-K.Hill.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - OHIOST 42(4:22 - 1st) 1-J.Fields scrambles to WIS 35 for 7 yards (56-Z.Baun).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - OHIOST 35(3:33 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to WIS 34 for 1 yard (57-J.Sanborn49-C.Bell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34(2:52 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to WIS 34 for no gain (93-G.Rand57-J.Sanborn).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 34(2:17 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Olave.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - OHIOST 34(2:10 - 1st) 1-J.Fields sacked at WIS 42 for -8 yards (92-M.Henningsen).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - OHIOST 42(1:28 - 1st) 91-D.Chrisman punts 42 yards from WIS 42 to WIS End Zone. touchback.
WISC
Badgers
- TD (15 plays, 80 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 20(1:20 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 24 for 4 yards (2-C.Young).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 6 - WISC 24(0:47 - 1st) 1-A.Cruickshank pushed ob at WIS 41 for 17 yards (1-J.Okudah).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 41(0:09 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 41 for no gain (39-M.Harrison33-Z.Harrison).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WISC 41(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on WIS 71-C.Van Lanen False start 5 yards enforced at WIS 41. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - WISC 36(15:00 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 23-J.Taylor. 23-J.Taylor to WIS 42 for 6 yards (33-Z.Harrison).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 9 - WISC 42(14:14 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to OSU 41 for 17 yards (24-S.Wade).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 41(13:41 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 87-Q.Cephus.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 41(13:36 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to OSU 39 for 2 yards (39-M.Harrison).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - WISC 39(12:48 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to OSU 35 for 4 yards (39-M.Harrison).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 4 - WISC 35(12:04 - 2nd) 6-D.Davis to OSU 30 for 5 yards (4-J.Fuller).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 30(11:42 - 2nd) 3-K.Pryor to OSU 29 for 1 yard (20-P.Werner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WISC 29(11:01 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 87-Q.Cephus.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - WISC 29(10:57 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan scrambles to OSU 20 for 9 yards (39-M.Harrison).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 20(10:22 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to OSU 14 for 6 yards (20-P.Werner).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - WISC 14(9:47 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:41 - 2nd) 39-Z.Hintze extra point is good.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Fumble (10 plays, 71 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:41 - 2nd) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(9:41 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 25 for no gain (57-J.Sanborn).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 25(9:15 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields sacked at OSU 18 for -7 yards (56-Z.Baun).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 17 - OHIOST 18(8:36 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 26 for 8 yards (59-T.Johnson).
|
+21 YD
|
4 & 9 - OHIOST 26(8:07 - 2nd) 91-D.Chrisman complete to 89-L.Farrell. 89-L.Farrell to OSU 47 for 21 yards (10-S.Currens).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(7:35 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 9-B.Victor. 9-B.Victor to WIS 32 for 21 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 32(7:13 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Olave.
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 32(7:06 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to WIS 8 for 24 yards (18-C.Wilder25-E.Burrell).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - OHIOST 8(6:51 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to WIS 7 for 1 yard (93-G.Rand).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 7(6:32 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Olave.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - OHIOST 7(6:16 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields scrambles to WIS 4 FUMBLES (92-M.Henningsen). 92-M.Henningsen to WIS 4 for no gain.
WISC
Badgers
- Punt (6 plays, 34 yards, 2:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 4(6:05 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 15 for 11 yards (20-P.Werner).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 15(5:35 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 18 for 3 yards (5-B.Browning).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 18(4:50 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to WIS 35 for 17 yards (26-C.Brown4-J.Fuller).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 35(4:20 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 38 for 3 yards (67-R.Landers53-D.Hamilton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WISC 38(3:40 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 87-Q.Cephus.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WISC 38(3:32 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Taylor.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - WISC 38(3:28 - 2nd) 15-A.Lotti punts 34 yards from WIS 38. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 29 for 1 yard (24-A.Krumholz).
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (10 plays, 71 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 29(3:18 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill pushed ob at OSU 40 for 11 yards (45-L.Chenal).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40(3:05 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields to OSU 47 for 7 yards (1-F.Hicks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - OHIOST 47(2:45 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 86-C.Booker.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - OHIOST 47(2:37 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson runs ob at WIS 47 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(2:16 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 14-K.Hill.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 47(2:11 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to WIS 46 for 1 yard (56-Z.Baun).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 9 - OHIOST 46(1:46 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave runs ob at WIS 30 for 16 yards.
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30(1:43 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill pushed ob at WIS 3 for 27 yards (18-C.Wilder).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - OHIOST 3(1:33 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to WIS 2 for 1 yard (49-C.Bell).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - OHIOST 2(0:48 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:42 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
WISC
Badgers
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:42 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to WIS End Zone. touchback.
|
+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(0:42 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor pushed ob at OSU 30 for 45 yards (3-D.Arnette).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 30(0:31 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to OSU 25 for 5 yards (32-T.Borland53-D.Hamilton).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 5 - WISC 25(0:24 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to OSU 1 for 24 yards (26-C.Brown). Penalty on OSU 26-C.Brown Pass interference declined.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - WISC 1(0:18 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:10 - 2nd) 39-Z.Hintze extra point is good.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 28 for 3 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 28(14:23 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Victor.
|
+50 YD
|
3 & 7 - OHIOST 28(14:18 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave to WIS 22 for 50 yards (21-C.Williams).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 22(13:54 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 9-B.Victor. 9-B.Victor to WIS 16 for 6 yards (44-J.Chenal).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 16(13:28 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:21 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
WISC
Badgers
- Downs (4 plays, -9 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:21 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to WIS End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(13:21 - 3rd) 3-K.Pryor to WIS 29 for 4 yards (32-T.Borland).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WISC 29(12:45 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 87-Q.Cephus.
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - WISC 29(12:40 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan sacked at WIS 20 for -9 yards (9-J.Cornell).
|
-4 YD
|
4 & 15 - WISC 20(12:03 - 3rd) 15-A.Lotti to WIS 16 for -4 yards (26-C.Brown).
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- FG (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 16(11:56 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave to WIS 12 for 4 yards (2-R.Pearson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 12(11:33 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to WIS 10 for 2 yards (2-R.Pearson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 10(10:54 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 89-L.Farrell.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - OHIOST 10(10:50 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
WISC
Badgers
- Missed FG (12 plays, 44 yards, 5:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:45 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to WIS End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(10:45 - 3rd) Penalty on OSU 23-J.Wint Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WIS 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 40(10:45 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 34-M.Stokke.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 40(10:40 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 41 for 1 yard (9-J.Cornell11-T.Smith).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - WISC 41(9:54 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 6-D.Davis. 6-D.Davis to OSU 48 for 11 yards (3-D.Arnette).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WISC 48(9:54 - 3rd) Penalty on OSU 3-D.Arnette Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at OSU 48. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 33(9:37 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to OSU 30 for 3 yards (2-C.Young).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 30(9:04 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 23-J.Taylor. 23-J.Taylor to OSU 28 for 2 yards (32-T.Borland).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - WISC 28(8:18 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to OSU 20 for 8 yards (2-C.Young4-J.Fuller).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WISC 20(7:41 - 3rd) 14-N.Watson to OSU 20 for no gain (32-T.Borland). Penalty on WIS 61-T.Biadasz Holding 10 yards enforced at OSU 20. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 20 - WISC 30(7:12 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan sacked at OSU 32 for -2 yards (33-Z.Harrison).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 22 - WISC 32(6:27 - 3rd) 37-G.Groshek to OSU 31 for 1 yard (32-T.Borland33-Z.Harrison).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 21 - WISC 31(5:45 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Pryor.
|
No Good
|
4 & 21 - WISC 31(5:41 - 3rd) 19-C.Larsh 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (8 plays, 69 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 31(5:36 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields sacked at OSU 30 for -1 yard (57-J.Sanborn).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - OHIOST 30(5:10 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill to OSU 34 for 4 yards (56-Z.Baun).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - OHIOST 34(4:32 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill to OSU 44 for 10 yards (5-R.Wildgoose).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 44(4:15 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to WIS 49 for 7 yards (1-F.Hicks57-J.Sanborn).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 3 - OHIOST 49(3:36 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins pushed ob at WIS 32 for 17 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 32(3:19 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to WIS 31 for 1 yard (56-Z.Baun45-L.Chenal).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 31(2:36 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Mack. Penalty on WIS 21-C.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WIS 31. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 16(2:31 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:23 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
WISC
Badgers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:23 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35. 1-A.Cruickshank to WIS 15 for 15 yards (6-J.Williams).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 15(2:17 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 20 for 5 yards (32-T.Borland39-M.Harrison).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - WISC 20(1:36 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan to WIS 18 for -2 yards (72-T.Togiai).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - WISC 18(0:53 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 23 for 5 yards (2-C.Young).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - WISC 23(0:18 - 3rd) 15-A.Lotti punts 42 yards from WIS 23 to OSU 35 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (9 plays, 65 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 35(0:11 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 44 for 9 yards (5-R.Wildgoose2-R.Pearson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - OHIOST 44(15:00 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 46 for 2 yards (45-L.Chenal).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46(14:29 - 4th) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Olave.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 46(14:23 - 4th) 1-J.Fields sacked at OSU 38 for -8 yards (97-I.Loudermilk).
|
+28 YD
|
3 & 18 - OHIOST 38(13:37 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 9-J.Cornell. 9-J.Cornell to WIS 34 for 28 yards (1-F.Hicks2-R.Pearson).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34(13:19 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to WIS 27 for 7 yards (17-D.Burton).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - OHIOST 27(12:57 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave to WIS 15 for 12 yards (21-C.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 15(12:40 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill to WIS 13 for 2 yards (31-M.Cone2-R.Pearson).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 13(12:17 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:09 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
WISC
Badgers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:09 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to WIS End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(12:09 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor to WIS 28 for 3 yards (3-D.Arnette).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 28(11:31 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 25 for -3 yards (24-S.Wade).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WISC 25(10:49 - 4th) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Pryor.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - WISC 25(10:45 - 4th) 15-A.Lotti punts 44 yards from WIS 25 to OSU 31 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- FG (13 plays, 62 yards, 5:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 31(10:36 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 40 for 9 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - OHIOST 40(10:01 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 47 for 7 yards (2-R.Pearson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(9:26 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to WIS 49 for 4 yards (17-D.Burton).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 49(8:49 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to WIS 38 for 11 yards (21-C.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38(8:11 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to WIS 34 for 4 yards (58-M.Maskalunas).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 34(7:31 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to WIS 25 for 9 yards (2-R.Pearson17-D.Burton).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(6:53 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to WIS 14 for 11 yards (5-R.Wildgoose).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 14(6:16 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to WIS 13 for 1 yard (58-M.Maskalunas49-C.Bell).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 13(5:32 - 4th) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Mack. Penalty on WIS 1-F.Hicks Pass interference 11 yards enforced at WIS 13. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 2 - OHIOST 2(5:26 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to WIS 2 for no gain (2-R.Pearson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - OHIOST 2(4:52 - 4th) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Ruckert.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - OHIOST 2(4:48 - 4th) Penalty on OSU 75-T.Munford False start 5 yards enforced at WIS 2. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - OHIOST 7(4:48 - 4th) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 89-L.Farrell.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - OHIOST 7(4:44 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
WISC
Badgers
- Downs (8 plays, 37 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:39 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to WIS End Zone. touchback.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(4:39 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to WIS 42 for 17 yards (5-B.Browning).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 42(4:22 - 4th) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ferguson.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 42(4:18 - 4th) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 41 for -1 yard (11-T.Smith).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 11 - WISC 41(3:49 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor to OSU 40 for 19 yards (1-J.Okudah).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 40(3:28 - 4th) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 37-G.Groshek.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 40(3:23 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to OSU 31 for 9 yards (1-J.Okudah).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - WISC 31(2:53 - 4th) 37-G.Groshek to OSU 32 for -1 yard (2-C.Young53-D.Hamilton).
|
-6 YD
|
4 & 2 - WISC 32(2:46 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to OSU 38 for -6 yards (2-C.Young).
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38(2:39 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 39 for 1 yard (97-I.Loudermilk57-J.Sanborn).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 39(1:54 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 42 for 3 yards (56-Z.Baun93-G.Rand).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - OHIOST 42(1:48 - 4th) 1-J.Fields to OSU 42 for no gain (57-J.Sanborn).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - OHIOST 42(1:41 - 4th) 91-D.Chrisman punts 44 yards from OSU 42 to WIS 14 fair catch by 16-J.Dunn.
WISC
Badgers
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 14(1:35 - 4th) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Davis.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 14(1:29 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn to WIS 32 for 18 yards (4-J.Fuller).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 32(1:23 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 41 for 9 yards (39-M.Harrison).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - WISC 41(0:48 - 4th) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ferguson. Penalty on OSU 2-C.Young Offside 5 yards enforced at WIS 41. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 46(0:44 - 4th) 17-J.Coan incomplete.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 46(0:37 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to OSU 39 for 15 yards (3-D.Arnette).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 39(0:31 - 4th) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Pryor.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 39(0:24 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to OSU 34 for 5 yards (3-D.Arnette).
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 5 - WISC 34(0:18 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to OSU 10 for 24 yards (1-J.Okudah).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 10(0:06 - 4th) 17-J.Coan spikes the ball at OSU 10 for no gain.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|23
|Rushing
|10
|10
|Passing
|16
|10
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|460
|421
|Total Plays
|78
|71
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|172
|200
|Rush Attempts
|46
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|5.4
|Net Yards Passing
|288
|221
|Comp. - Att.
|20-32
|17-34
|Yards Per Pass
|9.0
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|4-41
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-43.0
|4-40.3
|Return Yards
|1
|28
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-28
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|288
|PASS YDS
|221
|
|
|172
|RUSH YDS
|200
|
|
|460
|TOTAL YDS
|421
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|19/31
|299
|3
|0
|
D. Chrisman 91 P
|D. Chrisman
|1/1
|21
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dobbins 2 RB
|J. Dobbins
|33
|172
|1
|24
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|12
|1
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Olave 17 WR
|C. Olave
|9
|5
|94
|0
|50
|
K. Hill 14 WR
|K. Hill
|9
|7
|83
|2
|27
|
A. Mack 11 WR
|A. Mack
|1
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
J. Cornell 9 DT
|J. Cornell
|1
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
B. Victor 9 WR
|B. Victor
|3
|2
|27
|0
|21
|
L. Farrell 89 TE
|L. Farrell
|4
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|2
|2
|17
|0
|11
|
J. Ruckert 88 TE
|J. Ruckert
|2
|1
|16
|1
|16
|
C. Booker 86 WR
|C. Booker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Arnette 3 CB
|D. Arnette
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Borland 32 LB
|T. Borland
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ch. Young 2 DE
|Ch. Young
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harrison 39 LB
|M. Harrison
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cornell 9 DT
|J. Cornell
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Brown 26 CB
|C. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wade 24 CB
|S. Wade
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Browning 5 LB
|B. Browning
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fuller 4 S
|J. Fuller
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Harrison 33 DE
|Z. Harrison
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Proctor 41 S
|J. Proctor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Landers 67 DT
|R. Landers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jackson 52 DT
|A. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Togiai 72 DT
|T. Togiai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 11 DE
|T. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hooker 29 S
|M. Hooker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hamilton 53 DT
|D. Hamilton
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Haubeil 95 K
|B. Haubeil
|2/2
|27
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Chrisman 91 P
|D. Chrisman
|2
|43.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Coan 17 QB
|J. Coan
|17/33
|232
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Taylor 23 RB
|J. Taylor
|20
|148
|1
|45
|
J. Coan 17 QB
|J. Coan
|8
|27
|2
|14
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Davis III 6 WR
|D. Davis III
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Pryor 3 WR
|K. Pryor
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|4
|2
|0
|3
|
A. Lotti 15 P
|A. Lotti
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Cephus 87 WR
|Q. Cephus
|14
|7
|122
|0
|27
|
D. Davis III 6 WR
|D. Davis III
|4
|3
|38
|0
|18
|
J. Ferguson 84 TE
|J. Ferguson
|3
|2
|33
|0
|24
|
K. Pryor 3 WR
|K. Pryor
|5
|2
|22
|0
|19
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Taylor 23 RB
|J. Taylor
|3
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
M. Stokke 34 FB
|M. Stokke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Baun 56 LB
|Z. Baun
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Sanborn 57 LB
|J. Sanborn
|7-4
|1.0
|0
|
F. Hicks 1 CB
|F. Hicks
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Pearson 2 S
|R. Pearson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Loudermilk 97 DE
|I. Loudermilk
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Burrell 25 S
|E. Burrell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 21 CB
|C. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wildgoose 5 CB
|R. Wildgoose
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilder 18 S
|C. Wilder
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Burks 41 LB
|N. Burks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rand 93 DE
|G. Rand
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Maskalunas 58 LB
|M. Maskalunas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Chenal 45 LB
|L. Chenal
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Burton 17 CB
|D. Burton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Currens 10 LB
|S. Currens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Henningsen 92 DE
|M. Henningsen
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 59 LB
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Balistreri 57 DE
|M. Balistreri
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chenal 44 FB
|J. Chenal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bell 49 LB
|C. Bell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cone 31 S
|M. Cone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Melvin 20 CB
|S. Melvin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Benton 95 NT
|K. Benton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 56 DE
|R. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Orr 54 LB
|C. Orr
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Hintze 39 K
|Z. Hintze
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lotti 15 P
|A. Lotti
|4
|40.3
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|2
|14.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD