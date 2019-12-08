Drive Chart
AP
SACST

No Text

Craig, Harley lead Austin Peay past Sac St. in FCS playoffs

  • AP
  • Dec 08, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - JaVaughn Craig passed for two touchdowns and ran for another score, Baniko Harley scored three TDs, and Austin Peay beat Sacramento State 42-28 on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Austin Peay plays at No. 5 seed Montana State in the quarterfinals.

Craig was 18-of-28 passing for 204 yards with an interception and added 12 carries for 164 yards, including a 58-yard run that set up his 18-yard scramble for a score that gave the Governors (11-3) a 35-7 lead with 5:26 left in the third quarter.

Austin Peay punted on its first possession but then scored touchdowns on its next three drives. Craig hit DeAngelo Wilson for a 15-yard TD and Harley for a 3-yard score before a 45-yard touchdown run by Harley made it 21-0 late in the first quarter. The fourth-seeded Hornets (9-4) went three-and-out on their first four possessions and had just two first downs in the first half.

The Governors, making their first appearance in the FCS playoffs, set a program record for wins in a season.

Kevin Thomson accounted for all four Sacramento State touchdowns, two passing and two rushing. He finished with 306 yards passing - 275 in the second half - and added 87 yard rushing.

Wilson had eight receptions for 132 yards for Austin Peay.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

AP Governors
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 91-S.Clark kicks 65 yards from CSUS 35. 17-J.Alexander to APY 16 for 16 yards (13-I.Capoocia).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AP 16
(14:56 - 1st) 5-K.Williams to APY 20 for 4 yards.
No Gain
2 & 6 - AP 20
(14:30 - 1st) 5-K.Williams to APY 20 for no gain (57-E.Chambers).
No Gain
3 & 6 - AP 20
(13:47 - 1st) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Wilson.
Punt
4 & 6 - AP 20
(13:44 - 1st) 39-D.Stuart punts 28 yards from APY 20 to APY 48 fair catch by 17-D.Cotton. Penalty on CSUS 31-J.Wood Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at APY 20. No Play.

AP Governors
- Punt (5 plays, 27 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AP 35
(13:38 - 1st) 3-J.Craig to APY 40 for 5 yards (8-C.Barnes39-J.Harris).
+15 YD
2 & 5 - AP 40
(13:02 - 1st) 3-J.Craig complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson pushed ob at CSUS 45 for 15 yards (30-A.Perryman).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AP 45
(12:37 - 1st) 3-J.Craig complete to 2-B.Harley. 2-B.Harley to CSUS 41 for 4 yards (30-A.Perryman).
-1 YD
2 & 6 - AP 41
(12:07 - 1st) 5-K.Williams to CSUS 42 for -1 yard (37-D.Bland).
+4 YD
3 & 7 - AP 42
(11:27 - 1st) 5-K.Williams to CSUS 38 for 4 yards (8-C.Barnes44-J.Erickson).
Punt
4 & 3 - AP 38
(10:45 - 1st) 39-D.Stuart punts 28 yards from CSUS 38 to CSUS 10 fair catch by 17-D.Cotton.

SACST Hornets
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SACST 10
(10:39 - 1st) 21-B.Perkinson to CSUS 14 for 4 yards (18-J.McDonald).
No Gain
2 & 6 - SACST 14
(10:07 - 1st) 5-K.Thomson to CSUS 14 for no gain (18-J.McDonald48-S.Whittinghill).
No Gain
3 & 6 - SACST 14
(9:33 - 1st) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 33-E.Dotson.
Punt
4 & 6 - SACST 14
(9:29 - 1st) 91-S.Clark punts 54 yards from CSUS 14 Downed at the APY 32.

AP Governors
- TD (6 plays, 68 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
+36 YD
1 & 10 - AP 32
(9:19 - 1st) 3-J.Craig scrambles runs ob at CSUS 32 for 36 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AP 32
(8:48 - 1st) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 9-E.Brown.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - AP 32
(8:43 - 1st) 5-K.Williams to CSUS 29 for 3 yards (57-E.Chambers34-M.Bruce).
+5 YD
3 & 7 - AP 29
(8:08 - 1st) 5-K.Williams to CSUS 24 for 5 yards (5-M.Hawkins39-J.Harris).
+9 YD
4 & 2 - AP 24
(7:27 - 1st) 3-J.Craig complete to 2-B.Harley. 2-B.Harley to CSUS 15 for 9 yards (8-C.Barnes).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - AP 15
(6:55 - 1st) 3-J.Craig complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:50 - 1st) 37-L.Birchfield extra point is good.

SACST Hornets
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:50 - 1st) 37-L.Birchfield kicks 40 yards from APY 35 to CSUS 25 fair catch by 3-M.Fulcher.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SACST 25
(6:50 - 1st) 5-K.Thomson complete to 21-B.Perkinson. 21-B.Perkinson to CSUS 29 for 4 yards (18-J.McDonald).
No Gain
2 & 6 - SACST 29
(6:19 - 1st) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 14-I.Bailey.
No Gain
3 & 6 - SACST 29
(6:13 - 1st) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Gable.
Punt
4 & 6 - SACST 29
(6:08 - 1st) 91-S.Clark punts 38 yards from CSUS 29. 11-D.Wilson to APY 40 for 7 yards (25-M.Aponte).

AP Governors
- TD (7 plays, 60 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
+40 YD
1 & 10 - AP 40
(5:57 - 1st) 3-J.Craig complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson to CSUS 20 for 40 yards (24-D.Ross). Penalty on CSUS 30-A.Perryman Holding declined.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AP 20
(5:21 - 1st) 4-P.Momodu to CSUS 14 for 6 yards (34-M.Bruce).
No Gain
2 & 4 - AP 14
(4:43 - 1st) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Wilson.
+10 YD
3 & 4 - AP 14
(4:40 - 1st) 3-J.Craig complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson pushed ob at CSUS 4 for 10 yards (5-M.Hawkins).
+3 YD
1 & 4 - AP 4
(4:06 - 1st) 2-B.Harley to CSUS 1 for 3 yards (37-D.Bland39-J.Harris).
-2 YD
2 & 1 - AP 1
(3:51 - 1st) 4-P.Momodu to CSUS 3 for -2 yards (95-D.Choates39-J.Harris).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - AP 3
(3:18 - 1st) 3-J.Craig complete to 2-B.Harley. 2-B.Harley runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:12 - 1st) 37-L.Birchfield extra point is good.

SACST Hornets
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:12 - 1st) 25-C.Phillips kicks 11 yards from APY 35. 2-B.Harley to APY 46 for no gain.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SACST 46
(3:12 - 1st) 2-B.Harley to APY 45 for -1 yard (99-G.Obinna5-M.Hawkins).
+2 YD
2 & 11 - SACST 45
(2:41 - 1st) 4-P.Momodu to APY 47 for 2 yards (56-D.Petti).
+8 YD
3 & 9 - SACST 47
(2:04 - 1st) 3-J.Craig complete to 23-G.Pollard. 23-G.Pollard to CSUS 45 for 8 yards (37-D.Bland).
+45 YD
4 & 1 - SACST 45
(1:21 - 1st) 2-B.Harley runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:13 - 1st) 37-L.Birchfield extra point is good.

AP Governors
- Punt (8 plays, 15 yards, 3:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:13 - 1st) 37-L.Birchfield kicks 40 yards from APY 35 to CSUS 25 fair catch by 3-M.Fulcher.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AP 25
(1:13 - 1st) 21-B.Perkinson to CSUS 26 for 1 yard (90-J.Whiteside22-T.Taylor).
No Gain
2 & 9 - AP 26
(0:43 - 1st) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Martin.
+4 YD
3 & 9 - AP 26
(0:37 - 1st) 5-K.Thomson complete to 17-D.Cotton. 17-D.Cotton to CSUS 30 for 4 yards (90-J.Whiteside).
Punt
4 & 5 - AP 30
(0:01 - 1st) 91-S.Clark punts 40 yards from CSUS 30 to APY 30 fair catch by 2-B.Harley.

SACST Hornets
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SACST 30
(15:00 - 2nd) 2-B.Harley to APY 30 for no gain (5-M.Hawkins).
Penalty
2 & 10 - SACST 30
(14:29 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Penalty on APY 54-S.Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at APY 30. No Play.
+21 YD
2 & 20 - SACST 20
(14:24 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig scrambles to APY 41 for 21 yards (8-C.Barnes30-A.Perryman).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SACST 41
(13:47 - 2nd) Penalty on APY 53-B.Mitchell False start 5 yards enforced at APY 41. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - SACST 36
(13:24 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Alexander.
+4 YD
2 & 15 - SACST 36
(13:21 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig to APY 40 for 4 yards (56-D.Petti5-M.Hawkins).
+10 YD
3 & 11 - SACST 40
(12:39 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig complete to 2-B.Harley. 2-B.Harley to APY 50 for 10 yards (39-J.Harris).
Penalty
4 & 1 - SACST 50
(12:00 - 2nd) Penalty on APY 77-K.Anderton False start 5 yards enforced at APY 50. No Play.
Punt
4 & 6 - SACST 45
(11:42 - 2nd) 39-D.Stuart punts 42 yards from APY 45 to CSUS 13 fair catch by 17-D.Cotton.

AP Governors
- Interception (3 plays, 33 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - AP 13
(11:35 - 2nd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 9-P.Clayton.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - AP 13
(11:29 - 2nd) 33-E.Dotson pushed ob at CSUS 17 for 4 yards (8-I.Norman).
No Gain
3 & 6 - AP 17
(10:58 - 2nd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 14-I.Bailey.
Punt
4 & 6 - AP 17
(10:52 - 2nd) 91-S.Clark punts 41 yards from CSUS 17. 2-B.Harley runs ob at APY 43 for 1 yard. Penalty on APY 29-J.Newberry Holding 10 yards enforced at APY 42.

SACST Hornets
- Downs (5 plays, 22 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SACST 32
(10:45 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig complete to 5-K.Williams. 5-K.Williams pushed ob at APY 35 for 3 yards (39-J.Harris).
+12 YD
2 & 7 - SACST 35
(10:19 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig to APY 47 for 12 yards (34-M.Bruce).
Int
1 & 10 - SACST 47
(9:47 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Harley INTERCEPTED by 34-M.Bruce at CSUS 39. 34-M.Bruce to APY 35 for 26 yards (11-D.Wilson).

AP Governors
- Punt (9 plays, 24 yards, 3:57 poss)

Result Play
+19 YD
1 & 10 - AP 35
(9:34 - 2nd) 5-K.Thomson scrambles to APY 16 for 19 yards (8-I.Norman7-R.Davis).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AP 16
(9:06 - 2nd) 5-K.Thomson to APY 15 for 1 yard (89-J.Martin).
No Gain
2 & 9 - AP 15
(8:30 - 2nd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Anderson.
No Gain
3 & 9 - AP 15
(8:25 - 2nd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 9-P.Clayton.
+2 YD
4 & 9 - AP 15
(8:20 - 2nd) 5-K.Thomson complete to 33-E.Dotson. 33-E.Dotson to APY 13 for 2 yards (13-K.Jackson10-P.Walker).

SACST Hornets
- Punt (4 plays, 12 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SACST 13
(8:12 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Harley.
Sack
2 & 10 - SACST 13
(8:08 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig sacked at APY 8 for -5 yards (5-M.Hawkins).
+20 YD
3 & 15 - SACST 8
(7:17 - 2nd) 5-K.Williams to APY 28 for 20 yards (30-A.Perryman).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SACST 28
(6:49 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig scrambles pushed ob at APY 31 for 3 yards (44-J.Erickson).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - SACST 31
(6:18 - 2nd) 4-P.Momodu to APY 37 for 6 yards (5-M.Hawkins56-D.Petti).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - SACST 37
(5:39 - 2nd) 2-B.Harley to APY 40 for 3 yards (56-D.Petti).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - SACST 40
(5:07 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig complete to 2-B.Harley. 2-B.Harley to APY 37 for -3 yards (34-M.Bruce).
No Gain
2 & 13 - SACST 37
(4:24 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 4-P.Momodu.
No Gain
3 & 13 - SACST 37
(4:20 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Harley.
Punt
4 & 13 - SACST 37
(4:15 - 2nd) 39-D.Stuart punts 43 yards from APY 37 to CSUS 20 fair catch by 17-D.Cotton.

AP Governors
- Punt (6 plays, 10 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - AP 20
(4:07 - 2nd) 5-K.Thomson complete to 4-I.Gable. 4-I.Gable to CSUS 32 for 12 yards (10-P.Walker).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AP 32
(3:46 - 2nd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 33-E.Dotson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - AP 32
(3:42 - 2nd) 5-K.Thomson scrambles to CSUS 32 for no gain (18-J.McDonald96-M.Griffin).
No Gain
3 & 10 - AP 32
(3:00 - 2nd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 9-P.Clayton.
Punt
4 & 10 - AP 32
(2:55 - 2nd) 91-S.Clark punts 33 yards from CSUS 32 out of bounds at the APY 35. Penalty on APY 29-J.Newberry Holding 10 yards enforced at APY 35.

SACST Hornets
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:28 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SACST 25
(2:48 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Goulbourne.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - SACST 25
(2:43 - 2nd) 5-K.Williams to APY 32 for 7 yards (39-J.Harris).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - SACST 32
(2:05 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig complete to 17-J.Alexander. 17-J.Alexander to APY 36 for 4 yards (30-A.Perryman).
-7 YD
1 & 10 - SACST 36
(1:37 - 2nd) 17-J.Alexander to APY 29 for -7 yards (37-D.Bland).
No Gain
2 & 17 - SACST 29
(1:01 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Alexander.
+6 YD
3 & 17 - SACST 29
(0:55 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig complete to 4-P.Momodu. 4-P.Momodu pushed ob at APY 35 for 6 yards (8-C.Barnes).
Punt
4 & 11 - SACST 35
(0:47 - 2nd) 39-D.Stuart punts 43 yards from APY 35 to CSUS 22 fair catch by 17-D.Cotton.

AP Governors
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - AP 22
(0:40 - 2nd) 5-K.Thomson complete to 4-I.Gable. 4-I.Gable to CSUS 31 for 9 yards (13-K.Jackson).
No Gain
2 & 1 - AP 31
(0:23 - 2nd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 14-I.Bailey.
No Gain
3 & 1 - AP 31
(0:17 - 2nd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Gable.
Punt
4 & 1 - AP 31
(0:12 - 2nd) 91-S.Clark punts 39 yards from CSUS 31 to APY 30 fair catch by 2-B.Harley.

SACST Hornets
- Missed FG (11 plays, 68 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - SACST 30
(0:06 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig kneels at APY 28 for -2 yards.

AP Governors
- TD (6 plays, 80 yards, 2:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 25-C.Phillips kicks 40 yards from APY 35 to CSUS 25 fair catch by 3-M.Fulcher.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AP 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 9-P.Clayton.
No Gain
2 & 10 - AP 25
(14:57 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Gable.
Penalty
3 & 10 - AP 25
(14:51 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 9-P.Clayton. Penalty on APY 22-T.Taylor Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CSUS 25. No Play.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - AP 40
(14:45 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson to APY 45 for 15 yards (18-J.McDonald).
Penalty
1 & 10 - AP 45
(14:20 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Martin. Penalty on APY 8-I.Norman Pass interference 13 yards enforced at APY 45. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - AP 32
(14:14 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson complete to 4-I.Gable. 4-I.Gable to APY 20 for 12 yards (10-P.Walker).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AP 20
(13:45 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Cotton.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - AP 20
(13:43 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson complete to 9-P.Clayton. 9-P.Clayton to APY 7 for 13 yards (8-I.Norman).
No Gain
1 & 7 - AP 7
(13:17 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 21-B.Perkinson.
No Gain
2 & 7 - AP 7
(13:05 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Gable.
No Gain
3 & 7 - AP 7
(13:01 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Martin.
No Good
4 & 7 - AP 7
(12:55 - 3rd) 92-D.Medeiros 25 yards Field Goal is No Good.

SACST Hornets
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
+28 YD
1 & 10 - SACST 20
(12:51 - 3rd) 3-J.Craig complete to 5-K.Williams. 5-K.Williams to APY 48 for 28 yards (30-A.Perryman).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SACST 48
(12:28 - 3rd) 5-K.Williams to CSUS 44 for 8 yards (10-M.Jeter39-J.Harris). Penalty on CSUS 10-M.Jeter Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CSUS 44.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SACST 29
(11:58 - 3rd) 3-J.Craig to CSUS 24 for 5 yards (95-D.Choates34-M.Bruce).
+22 YD
2 & 5 - SACST 24
(11:22 - 3rd) 3-J.Craig complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson to CSUS 2 for 22 yards (5-M.Hawkins).
+1 YD
1 & 2 - SACST 2
(11:22 - 3rd) 3-J.Craig to CSUS 1 for 1 yard (34-M.Bruce99-G.Obinna).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - SACST 1
(10:13 - 3rd) 5-K.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:10 - 3rd) 37-L.Birchfield extra point is good.

AP Governors
- TD (4 plays, 80 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:10 - 3rd) 25-C.Phillips kicks 40 yards from APY 35 to CSUS 25 fair catch by 9-P.Clayton.
+40 YD
1 & 10 - AP 25
(10:10 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson complete to 21-B.Perkinson. 21-B.Perkinson to APY 35 for 40 yards (10-P.Walker).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AP 35
(9:35 - 3rd) 21-B.Perkinson to APY 35 for no gain (10-P.Walker).
Sack
2 & 10 - AP 35
(9:23 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson sacked at APY 39 for -4 yards (91-M.Gayle).
+14 YD
3 & 14 - AP 39
(8:22 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson complete to 16-M.Martin. 16-M.Martin to APY 25 for 14 yards (26-J.Bryant).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AP 25
(7:57 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 9-P.Clayton.
+24 YD
2 & 10 - AP 25
(7:53 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson complete to 9-P.Clayton. 9-P.Clayton to APY 1 for 24 yards (1-E.Francis).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - AP 1
(7:28 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:26 - 3rd) 92-D.Medeiros extra point is good.

SACST Hornets
- TD (16 plays, 75 yards, 4:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:26 - 3rd) 92-D.Medeiros kicks 61 yards from CSUS 35. 17-J.Alexander to APY 20 for 16 yards (38-D.Lomax51-K.Landers).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SACST 20
(7:20 - 3rd) 4-P.Momodu to APY 25 for 5 yards (44-J.Erickson95-D.Choates).
+58 YD
2 & 5 - SACST 25
(6:47 - 3rd) 3-J.Craig to CSUS 17 for 58 yards (8-C.Barnes).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SACST 17
(6:00 - 3rd) 2-B.Harley to CSUS 18 for -1 yard (1-I.Butler).
+18 YD
2 & 11 - SACST 18
(5:35 - 3rd) 3-J.Craig scrambles runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:26 - 3rd) 37-L.Birchfield extra point is good.

AP Governors
- TD (11 plays, 51 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:26 - 3rd) 25-C.Phillips kicks 40 yards from APY 35 to CSUS 25 fair catch by 3-M.Fulcher.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - AP 25
(5:26 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson complete to 17-D.Cotton. 17-D.Cotton to CSUS 34 for 9 yards (18-J.McDonald).
No Gain
2 & 1 - AP 34
(4:56 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 9-P.Clayton.
No Gain
3 & 1 - AP 34
(4:49 - 3rd) 3-M.Fulcher to CSUS 34 for no gain (90-J.Whiteside2-J.Edwards).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - AP 34
(4:08 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson to CSUS 37 for 3 yards (18-J.McDonald).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AP 37
(3:38 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 81-T.McClinton.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - AP 37
(3:34 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson complete to 16-M.Martin. 16-M.Martin to APY 48 for 15 yards (26-J.Bryant).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AP 48
(3:05 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Martin.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - AP 48
(2:57 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson complete to 9-P.Clayton. 9-P.Clayton to APY 35 for 13 yards (10-P.Walker).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AP 35
(2:50 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 21-B.Perkinson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - AP 35
(2:40 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Martin.
+25 YD
3 & 10 - AP 35
(2:36 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson complete to 81-T.McClinton. 81-T.McClinton to APY 10 for 25 yards (27-D.Rocker).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AP 10
(2:07 - 3rd) 21-B.Perkinson to APY 7 for 3 yards (10-P.Walker).
No Gain
2 & 7 - AP 7
(1:23 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 9-P.Clayton.
No Gain
3 & 7 - AP 7
(1:21 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 9-P.Clayton.
Penalty
4 & 7 - AP 7
(1:16 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 9-P.Clayton. Penalty on APY 1-E.Francis Pass interference 5 yards enforced at APY 7. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - AP 2
(1:12 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:08 - 3rd) 92-D.Medeiros extra point is good.

SACST Hornets
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:08 - 3rd) 92-D.Medeiros kicks 16 yards from CSUS 35. 11-D.Wilson to APY 49 for no gain.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SACST 49
(1:08 - 3rd) 2-B.Harley to CSUS 41 for 10 yards (34-M.Bruce).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SACST 41
(0:25 - 3rd) 11-D.Wilson to CSUS 34 for 7 yards (39-J.Harris).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - SACST 34
(15:00 - 4th) 2-B.Harley complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson to CSUS 32 for 2 yards (30-A.Perryman).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - SACST 32
(14:20 - 4th) 5-K.Williams to CSUS 30 for 2 yards (8-C.Barnes44-J.Erickson).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SACST 30
(13:43 - 4th) 2-B.Harley to CSUS 31 for -1 yard (32-K.McKinney).
+2 YD
2 & 11 - SACST 31
(13:00 - 4th) 3-J.Craig complete to 4-P.Momodu. 4-P.Momodu to CSUS 29 for 2 yards (34-M.Bruce).
+21 YD
3 & 9 - SACST 29
(12:15 - 4th) 3-J.Craig complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson to CSUS 8 for 21 yards (34-M.Bruce).
+3 YD
1 & 8 - SACST 8
(11:36 - 4th) 5-K.Williams to CSUS 5 for 3 yards (8-C.Barnes44-J.Erickson).
No Gain
2 & 5 - SACST 5
(10:51 - 4th) 2-B.Harley to CSUS 5 for no gain (44-J.Erickson8-C.Barnes).
Penalty
3 & 5 - SACST 5
(10:12 - 4th) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Wilson. Penalty on CSUS 8-C.Barnes Pass interference 3 yards enforced at CSUS 5. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - SACST 2
(10:06 - 4th) 2-B.Harley runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:02 - 4th) 37-L.Birchfield extra point is good.

AP Governors
- Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:02 - 4th) 25-C.Phillips kicks 40 yards from APY 35 to CSUS 25 fair catch by 3-M.Fulcher.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AP 25
(10:02 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 21-B.Perkinson.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - AP 25
(9:57 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson complete to 4-I.Gable. 4-I.Gable to CSUS 36 for 11 yards (13-K.Jackson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AP 36
(9:30 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 9-P.Clayton.
No Gain
2 & 10 - AP 36
(9:26 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 9-P.Clayton.
+23 YD
3 & 10 - AP 36
(9:21 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson complete to 9-P.Clayton. 9-P.Clayton pushed ob at APY 41 for 23 yards (1-E.Francis).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - AP 41
(8:57 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson complete to 17-D.Cotton. 17-D.Cotton to APY 31 for 10 yards (2-J.Edwards).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AP 31
(8:30 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Martin.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - AP 31
(8:26 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson scrambles to APY 20 for 11 yards (2-J.Edwards).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - AP 20
(7:53 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson complete to 14-I.Bailey. 14-I.Bailey runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:46 - 4th) 92-D.Medeiros extra point is good.

SACST Hornets
- TD (9 plays, 90 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:46 - 4th) 92-D.Medeiros kicks 9 yards from CSUS 35. 17-J.Alexander to CSUS 44 for no gain.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SACST 44
(7:46 - 4th) Penalty on CSUS 14-I.Bailey Offside 5 yards enforced at CSUS 44. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SACST 39
(7:45 - 4th) 7-K.Goulbourne to CSUS 39 for no gain (54-T.Finefeuiaki94-W.Hjelm).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - SACST 39
(7:40 - 4th) 4-P.Momodu to CSUS 36 for 3 yards (54-T.Finefeuiaki).
-2 YD
3 & 7 - SACST 36
(7:35 - 4th) 17-J.Alexander to CSUS 38 for -2 yards (99-G.Obinna).
Punt
4 & 9 - SACST 38
(6:50 - 4th) 39-D.Stuart punts 28 yards from CSUS 38 out of bounds at the CSUS 10.

AP Governors

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - AP 10
(6:46 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson scrambles runs ob at CSUS 20 for 10 yards.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - AP 20
(6:20 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson scrambles to CSUS 48 for 28 yards (10-P.Walker).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AP 48
(5:53 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Martin.
No Gain
2 & 10 - AP 48
(5:51 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Martin.
+7 YD
3 & 10 - AP 48
(5:46 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson complete to 16-M.Martin. 16-M.Martin to APY 45 for 7 yards (91-M.Gayle).
Penalty
4 & 3 - AP 45
(5:25 - 4th) Penalty on APY 9-K.Sutton Offside 5 yards enforced at APY 45. No Play.
+34 YD
1 & 10 - AP 40
(5:10 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson complete to 14-I.Bailey. 14-I.Bailey pushed ob at APY 6 for 34 yards (2-J.Edwards).
+1 YD
1 & 6 - AP 6
(4:40 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson to APY 5 for 1 yard (10-P.Walker).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - AP 5
(4:10 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson complete to 14-I.Bailey. 14-I.Bailey runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:59 - 4th) 92-D.Medeiros extra point is good.

SACST Hornets

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:59 - 4th) 92-D.Medeiros kicks -6 yards from CSUS 35 out of bounds at the CSUS 29.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SACST 29
(3:55 - 4th) Penalty on CSUS 14-I.Bailey Offside 5 yards enforced at CSUS 29. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SACST 24
(3:55 - 4th) 4-P.Momodu to CSUS 20 for 4 yards (44-J.Erickson20-A.Ordaz).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - SACST 20
(3:05 - 4th) 4-P.Momodu to CSUS 17 for 3 yards (32-K.McKinney).
+7 YD
3 & 3 - SACST 17
(3:01 - 4th) 3-J.Craig complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson to CSUS 10 for 7 yards (34-M.Bruce).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SACST 10
(2:20 - 4th) 4-P.Momodu to CSUS 11 for -1 yard (99-G.Obinna).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - SACST 11
(1:37 - 4th) 3-J.Craig to CSUS 5 for 6 yards (95-D.Choates).
-1 YD
1 & 5 - SACST 5
(0:50 - 4th) 4-P.Momodu to CSUS 6 for -1 yard (99-G.Obinna).
-1 YD
2 & 6 - SACST 6
(0:02 - 4th) 3-J.Craig kneels at CSUS 7 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:59
92-D.Medeiros extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
28
Touchdown 4:10
5-K.Thomson complete to 14-I.Bailey. 14-I.Bailey runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
85
yds
02:47
pos
42
27
Point After TD 7:46
92-D.Medeiros extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
21
Touchdown 7:53
5-K.Thomson complete to 14-I.Bailey. 14-I.Bailey runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
02:16
pos
42
20
Point After TD 10:02
37-L.Birchfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
14
Touchdown 10:06
2-B.Harley runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
48
yds
00:43
pos
41
14
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:08
92-D.Medeiros extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
14
Touchdown 1:12
5-K.Thomson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
70
yds
04:18
pos
35
13
Point After TD 5:26
37-L.Birchfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
7
Touchdown 5:35
3-J.Craig scrambles runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
80
yds
02:00
pos
34
7
Point After TD 7:26
92-D.Medeiros extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
7
Touchdown 7:28
5-K.Thomson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
02:44
pos
28
6
Point After TD 10:10
37-L.Birchfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
0
Touchdown 10:13
5-K.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
02:41
pos
27
0
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:13
37-L.Birchfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 1:21
2-B.Harley runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
54
yds
01:59
pos
20
0
Point After TD 3:12
37-L.Birchfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 3:18
3-J.Craig complete to 2-B.Harley. 2-B.Harley runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
60
yds
02:45
pos
13
0
Point After TD 6:50
37-L.Birchfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 6:55
3-J.Craig complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
68
yds
02:29
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 24
Rushing 10 6
Passing 10 14
Penalty 3 4
3rd Down Conv 8-17 3-14
4th Down Conv 2-3 1-2
Total Net Yards 494 401
Total Plays 79 72
Avg Gain 6.3 5.6
Net Yards Rushing 293 99
Rush Attempts 50 19
Avg Rush Yards 5.9 5.2
Net Yards Passing 201 302
Comp. - Att. 19-29 21-53
Yards Per Pass 6.9 5.7
Penalties - Yards 9-78 5-46
Touchdowns 6 4
Rushing TDs 4 2
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 5-36.8 6-40.8
Return Yards 39 26
Punts - Returns 2-7 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-32 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-26
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Austin Peay 11-3 21014742
Sacramento St. 9-4 00141428
Hornet Stadium Sacramento, California
 201 PASS YDS 302
293 RUSH YDS 99
494 TOTAL YDS 401
Austin Peay
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Craig 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 204 2 1 141.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 204 2 1 141.9
J. Craig 18/28 204 2 1
B. Harley 2 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
B. Harley 1/1 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Craig 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 164 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 164 1
J. Craig 12 164 1 58
B. Harley 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 57 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 57 2
B. Harley 10 57 2 45
Ke. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 56 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 56 1
Ke. Williams 12 56 1 20
P. Momodu 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 25 0
P. Momodu 11 25 0 6
D. Wilson 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Wilson 1 7 0 7
K. Goulbourne 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
K. Goulbourne 1 0 0 0
J. Alexander 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -9 0
J. Alexander 2 -9 0 -2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Wilson 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 8 132 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 132 1
D. Wilson 10 8 132 1 40
Ke. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
Ke. Williams 2 2 31 0 28
B. Harley 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 23 1
B. Harley 8 5 23 1 10
G. Pollard 23 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
G. Pollard 1 1 8 0 8
P. Momodu 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
P. Momodu 3 2 8 0 6
J. Alexander 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Alexander 3 1 4 0 4
K. Goulbourne 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Goulbourne 1 0 0 0 0
E. Brown 9 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Brown 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Walker 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
P. Walker 8-1 0.0 0
J. McDonald 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. McDonald 7-0 0.0 0
K. Jackson 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Jackson 3-0 0.0 0
J. Wesley Whiteside 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Wesley Whiteside 3-0 0.0 0
J. Edwards 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Edwards 3-1 0.0 0
I. Norman 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
I. Norman 3-0 0.0 0
J. Bryant 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Bryant 2-0 0.0 0
M. Gayle 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
M. Gayle 2-0 1.0 0
E. Francis 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Francis 2-0 0.0 0
J. Martin 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Martin 1-0 0.0 0
D. Rocker 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Rocker 1-0 0.0 0
S. Whittinghill 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Whittinghill 0-1 0.0 0
M. Griffin 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Griffin 0-1 0.0 0
T. Taylor 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Taylor 0-1 0.0 0
R. Davis 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Davis 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Birchfield 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/6
SEASON FG XP
0/0 6/6
L. Birchfield 0/0 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Stuart 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 42.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 42.7 1
D. Stuart 3 42.7 1 43
C. Petersen 31 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 28.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 28.0 2
C. Petersen 2 28.0 2 28
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Alexander 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 16 0
J. Alexander 2 16.0 16 0
B. Harley 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
B. Harley 1 0.0 0 0
D. Wilson 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Wilson 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Harley 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
B. Harley 1 0.0 0 0
D. Wilson 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
D. Wilson 1 7.0 7 0
Sacramento St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Thomson 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
39.6% 306 2 0 100.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
39.6% 306 2 0 100.6
K. Thomson 21/53 306 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Thomson 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 87 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 87 2
K. Thomson 13 87 2 28
B. Perkinson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 8 0
B. Perkinson 5 8 0 4
E. Dotson 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
E. Dotson 1 4 0 4
M. Fulcher 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Fulcher 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
P. Clayton 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
14 4 73 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 73 0
P. Clayton 14 4 73 0 24
B. Perkinson 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 44 0
B. Perkinson 5 2 44 0 40
I. Gable 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 44 0
I. Gable 8 4 44 0 12
M. Martin 16 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
M. Martin 10 3 36 0 15
T. McClinton 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
T. McClinton 2 1 25 0 25
D. Cotton 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
D. Cotton 4 3 23 0 10
E. Dotson 33 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
E. Dotson 3 1 2 0 2
J. Anderson 83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Anderson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Bruce 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 1 0.0
M. Bruce 8-2 0.0 1
C. Barnes 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
C. Barnes 8-1 0.0 0
A. Perryman 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
A. Perryman 6-1 0.0 0
M. Hawkins 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
M. Hawkins 6-2 1.0 0
D. Bland 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Bland 4-0 0.0 0
J. Erickson 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
J. Erickson 4-3 0.0 0
G. Obinna 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
G. Obinna 4-1 0.0 0
J. Harris 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
J. Harris 4-5 0.0 0
D. Petti 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Petti 3-1 0.0 0
D. Choates 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Choates 3-1 0.0 0
T. Finefeuiaki 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Finefeuiaki 2-0 0.0 0
K. McKinney 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. McKinney 2-0 0.0 0
E. Chambers 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Chambers 2-0 0.0 0
I. Butler 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Butler 1-0 0.0 0
D. Ross 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Ross 1-0 0.0 0
M. Jeter 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Jeter 1-0 0.0 0
W. Hjelm 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
W. Hjelm 0-1 0.0 0
A. Ordaz 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Ordaz 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Medeiros 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/1 4/4
D. Medeiros 0/1 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Clark 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 40.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 40.8 0
S. Clark 6 40.8 0 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AP 16 1:16 3 4 Punt
13:38 AP 35 2:53 5 27 Punt
9:19 AP 32 2:29 6 68 TD
5:57 AP 40 2:45 7 60 TD
3:12 AP 46 1:59 4 54 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AP 30 3:18 8 15 Punt
10:45 AP 32 0:58 3 33 INT
8:12 AP 13 3:57 9 24 Punt
2:48 AP 25 2:01 6 10 Punt
0:06 AP 30 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:51 AP 20 2:41 6 80 TD
7:26 AP 20 2:00 4 80 TD
1:08 AP 49 0:43 11 51 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:46 SACST 44 0:56 4 6 Punt
3:59 SACST 24 3:57 7 17
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:39 SACST 10 1:10 3 4 Punt
6:50 SACST 25 0:42 3 4 Punt
1:13 SACST 25 1:12 3 5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:35 SACST 13 0:43 3 4 Punt
9:34 AP 35 1:14 5 22 Downs
4:07 SACST 20 1:12 4 12 Punt
0:40 SACST 22 0:28 3 9 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SACST 25 2:05 11 68 FG Miss
10:10 SACST 25 2:44 7 75 TD
5:26 SACST 25 4:18 16 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:02 SACST 25 2:16 9 75 TD
6:46 SACST 10 2:47 9 90 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola