Craig, Harley lead Austin Peay past Sac St. in FCS playoffs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - JaVaughn Craig passed for two touchdowns and ran for another score, Baniko Harley scored three TDs, and Austin Peay beat Sacramento State 42-28 on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.
Austin Peay plays at No. 5 seed Montana State in the quarterfinals.
Craig was 18-of-28 passing for 204 yards with an interception and added 12 carries for 164 yards, including a 58-yard run that set up his 18-yard scramble for a score that gave the Governors (11-3) a 35-7 lead with 5:26 left in the third quarter.
Austin Peay punted on its first possession but then scored touchdowns on its next three drives. Craig hit DeAngelo Wilson for a 15-yard TD and Harley for a 3-yard score before a 45-yard touchdown run by Harley made it 21-0 late in the first quarter. The fourth-seeded Hornets (9-4) went three-and-out on their first four possessions and had just two first downs in the first half.
The Governors, making their first appearance in the FCS playoffs, set a program record for wins in a season.
Kevin Thomson accounted for all four Sacramento State touchdowns, two passing and two rushing. He finished with 306 yards passing - 275 in the second half - and added 87 yard rushing.
Wilson had eight receptions for 132 yards for Austin Peay.
AP
Governors
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 91-S.Clark kicks 65 yards from CSUS 35. 17-J.Alexander to APY 16 for 16 yards (13-I.Capoocia).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 16(14:56 - 1st) 5-K.Williams to APY 20 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - AP 20(14:30 - 1st) 5-K.Williams to APY 20 for no gain (57-E.Chambers).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - AP 20(13:47 - 1st) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Wilson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - AP 20(13:44 - 1st) 39-D.Stuart punts 28 yards from APY 20 to APY 48 fair catch by 17-D.Cotton. Penalty on CSUS 31-J.Wood Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at APY 20. No Play.
AP
Governors
- Punt (5 plays, 27 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 35(13:38 - 1st) 3-J.Craig to APY 40 for 5 yards (8-C.Barnes39-J.Harris).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - AP 40(13:02 - 1st) 3-J.Craig complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson pushed ob at CSUS 45 for 15 yards (30-A.Perryman).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 45(12:37 - 1st) 3-J.Craig complete to 2-B.Harley. 2-B.Harley to CSUS 41 for 4 yards (30-A.Perryman).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - AP 41(12:07 - 1st) 5-K.Williams to CSUS 42 for -1 yard (37-D.Bland).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - AP 42(11:27 - 1st) 5-K.Williams to CSUS 38 for 4 yards (8-C.Barnes44-J.Erickson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - AP 38(10:45 - 1st) 39-D.Stuart punts 28 yards from CSUS 38 to CSUS 10 fair catch by 17-D.Cotton.
SACST
Hornets
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SACST 10(10:39 - 1st) 21-B.Perkinson to CSUS 14 for 4 yards (18-J.McDonald).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SACST 14(10:07 - 1st) 5-K.Thomson to CSUS 14 for no gain (18-J.McDonald48-S.Whittinghill).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SACST 14(9:33 - 1st) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 33-E.Dotson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - SACST 14(9:29 - 1st) 91-S.Clark punts 54 yards from CSUS 14 Downed at the APY 32.
AP
Governors
- TD (6 plays, 68 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 32(9:19 - 1st) 3-J.Craig scrambles runs ob at CSUS 32 for 36 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 32(8:48 - 1st) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 9-E.Brown.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - AP 32(8:43 - 1st) 5-K.Williams to CSUS 29 for 3 yards (57-E.Chambers34-M.Bruce).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - AP 29(8:08 - 1st) 5-K.Williams to CSUS 24 for 5 yards (5-M.Hawkins39-J.Harris).
|
+9 YD
|
4 & 2 - AP 24(7:27 - 1st) 3-J.Craig complete to 2-B.Harley. 2-B.Harley to CSUS 15 for 9 yards (8-C.Barnes).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 15(6:55 - 1st) 3-J.Craig complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:50 - 1st) 37-L.Birchfield extra point is good.
SACST
Hornets
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:50 - 1st) 37-L.Birchfield kicks 40 yards from APY 35 to CSUS 25 fair catch by 3-M.Fulcher.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SACST 25(6:50 - 1st) 5-K.Thomson complete to 21-B.Perkinson. 21-B.Perkinson to CSUS 29 for 4 yards (18-J.McDonald).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SACST 29(6:19 - 1st) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 14-I.Bailey.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SACST 29(6:13 - 1st) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Gable.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - SACST 29(6:08 - 1st) 91-S.Clark punts 38 yards from CSUS 29. 11-D.Wilson to APY 40 for 7 yards (25-M.Aponte).
AP
Governors
- TD (7 plays, 60 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 40(5:57 - 1st) 3-J.Craig complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson to CSUS 20 for 40 yards (24-D.Ross). Penalty on CSUS 30-A.Perryman Holding declined.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 20(5:21 - 1st) 4-P.Momodu to CSUS 14 for 6 yards (34-M.Bruce).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - AP 14(4:43 - 1st) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Wilson.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - AP 14(4:40 - 1st) 3-J.Craig complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson pushed ob at CSUS 4 for 10 yards (5-M.Hawkins).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - AP 4(4:06 - 1st) 2-B.Harley to CSUS 1 for 3 yards (37-D.Bland39-J.Harris).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - AP 1(3:51 - 1st) 4-P.Momodu to CSUS 3 for -2 yards (95-D.Choates39-J.Harris).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - AP 3(3:18 - 1st) 3-J.Craig complete to 2-B.Harley. 2-B.Harley runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:12 - 1st) 37-L.Birchfield extra point is good.
SACST
Hornets
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:12 - 1st) 25-C.Phillips kicks 11 yards from APY 35. 2-B.Harley to APY 46 for no gain.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SACST 46(3:12 - 1st) 2-B.Harley to APY 45 for -1 yard (99-G.Obinna5-M.Hawkins).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - SACST 45(2:41 - 1st) 4-P.Momodu to APY 47 for 2 yards (56-D.Petti).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - SACST 47(2:04 - 1st) 3-J.Craig complete to 23-G.Pollard. 23-G.Pollard to CSUS 45 for 8 yards (37-D.Bland).
|
+45 YD
|
4 & 1 - SACST 45(1:21 - 1st) 2-B.Harley runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:13 - 1st) 37-L.Birchfield extra point is good.
AP
Governors
- Punt (8 plays, 15 yards, 3:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:13 - 1st) 37-L.Birchfield kicks 40 yards from APY 35 to CSUS 25 fair catch by 3-M.Fulcher.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 25(1:13 - 1st) 21-B.Perkinson to CSUS 26 for 1 yard (90-J.Whiteside22-T.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - AP 26(0:43 - 1st) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Martin.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - AP 26(0:37 - 1st) 5-K.Thomson complete to 17-D.Cotton. 17-D.Cotton to CSUS 30 for 4 yards (90-J.Whiteside).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - AP 30(0:01 - 1st) 91-S.Clark punts 40 yards from CSUS 30 to APY 30 fair catch by 2-B.Harley.
SACST
Hornets
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SACST 30(15:00 - 2nd) 2-B.Harley to APY 30 for no gain (5-M.Hawkins).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SACST 30(14:29 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Penalty on APY 54-S.Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at APY 30. No Play.
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 20 - SACST 20(14:24 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig scrambles to APY 41 for 21 yards (8-C.Barnes30-A.Perryman).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SACST 41(13:47 - 2nd) Penalty on APY 53-B.Mitchell False start 5 yards enforced at APY 41. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - SACST 36(13:24 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Alexander.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - SACST 36(13:21 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig to APY 40 for 4 yards (56-D.Petti5-M.Hawkins).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - SACST 40(12:39 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig complete to 2-B.Harley. 2-B.Harley to APY 50 for 10 yards (39-J.Harris).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - SACST 50(12:00 - 2nd) Penalty on APY 77-K.Anderton False start 5 yards enforced at APY 50. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - SACST 45(11:42 - 2nd) 39-D.Stuart punts 42 yards from APY 45 to CSUS 13 fair catch by 17-D.Cotton.
AP
Governors
- Interception (3 plays, 33 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 13(11:35 - 2nd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 9-P.Clayton.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - AP 13(11:29 - 2nd) 33-E.Dotson pushed ob at CSUS 17 for 4 yards (8-I.Norman).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - AP 17(10:58 - 2nd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 14-I.Bailey.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - AP 17(10:52 - 2nd) 91-S.Clark punts 41 yards from CSUS 17. 2-B.Harley runs ob at APY 43 for 1 yard. Penalty on APY 29-J.Newberry Holding 10 yards enforced at APY 42.
SACST
Hornets
- Downs (5 plays, 22 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SACST 32(10:45 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig complete to 5-K.Williams. 5-K.Williams pushed ob at APY 35 for 3 yards (39-J.Harris).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - SACST 35(10:19 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig to APY 47 for 12 yards (34-M.Bruce).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - SACST 47(9:47 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Harley INTERCEPTED by 34-M.Bruce at CSUS 39. 34-M.Bruce to APY 35 for 26 yards (11-D.Wilson).
AP
Governors
- Punt (9 plays, 24 yards, 3:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 35(9:34 - 2nd) 5-K.Thomson scrambles to APY 16 for 19 yards (8-I.Norman7-R.Davis).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 16(9:06 - 2nd) 5-K.Thomson to APY 15 for 1 yard (89-J.Martin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - AP 15(8:30 - 2nd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Anderson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - AP 15(8:25 - 2nd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 9-P.Clayton.
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 9 - AP 15(8:20 - 2nd) 5-K.Thomson complete to 33-E.Dotson. 33-E.Dotson to APY 13 for 2 yards (13-K.Jackson10-P.Walker).
SACST
Hornets
- Punt (4 plays, 12 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SACST 13(8:12 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Harley.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - SACST 13(8:08 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig sacked at APY 8 for -5 yards (5-M.Hawkins).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 15 - SACST 8(7:17 - 2nd) 5-K.Williams to APY 28 for 20 yards (30-A.Perryman).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SACST 28(6:49 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig scrambles pushed ob at APY 31 for 3 yards (44-J.Erickson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - SACST 31(6:18 - 2nd) 4-P.Momodu to APY 37 for 6 yards (5-M.Hawkins56-D.Petti).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - SACST 37(5:39 - 2nd) 2-B.Harley to APY 40 for 3 yards (56-D.Petti).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SACST 40(5:07 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig complete to 2-B.Harley. 2-B.Harley to APY 37 for -3 yards (34-M.Bruce).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - SACST 37(4:24 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 4-P.Momodu.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - SACST 37(4:20 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Harley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - SACST 37(4:15 - 2nd) 39-D.Stuart punts 43 yards from APY 37 to CSUS 20 fair catch by 17-D.Cotton.
AP
Governors
- Punt (6 plays, 10 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 20(4:07 - 2nd) 5-K.Thomson complete to 4-I.Gable. 4-I.Gable to CSUS 32 for 12 yards (10-P.Walker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 32(3:46 - 2nd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 33-E.Dotson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AP 32(3:42 - 2nd) 5-K.Thomson scrambles to CSUS 32 for no gain (18-J.McDonald96-M.Griffin).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - AP 32(3:00 - 2nd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 9-P.Clayton.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - AP 32(2:55 - 2nd) 91-S.Clark punts 33 yards from CSUS 32 out of bounds at the APY 35. Penalty on APY 29-J.Newberry Holding 10 yards enforced at APY 35.
SACST
Hornets
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SACST 25(2:48 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Goulbourne.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SACST 25(2:43 - 2nd) 5-K.Williams to APY 32 for 7 yards (39-J.Harris).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - SACST 32(2:05 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig complete to 17-J.Alexander. 17-J.Alexander to APY 36 for 4 yards (30-A.Perryman).
|
-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SACST 36(1:37 - 2nd) 17-J.Alexander to APY 29 for -7 yards (37-D.Bland).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - SACST 29(1:01 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Alexander.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 17 - SACST 29(0:55 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig complete to 4-P.Momodu. 4-P.Momodu pushed ob at APY 35 for 6 yards (8-C.Barnes).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - SACST 35(0:47 - 2nd) 39-D.Stuart punts 43 yards from APY 35 to CSUS 22 fair catch by 17-D.Cotton.
AP
Governors
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 22(0:40 - 2nd) 5-K.Thomson complete to 4-I.Gable. 4-I.Gable to CSUS 31 for 9 yards (13-K.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - AP 31(0:23 - 2nd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 14-I.Bailey.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - AP 31(0:17 - 2nd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Gable.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - AP 31(0:12 - 2nd) 91-S.Clark punts 39 yards from CSUS 31 to APY 30 fair catch by 2-B.Harley.
AP
Governors
- TD (6 plays, 80 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 25-C.Phillips kicks 40 yards from APY 35 to CSUS 25 fair catch by 3-M.Fulcher.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 25(15:00 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 9-P.Clayton.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AP 25(14:57 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Gable.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - AP 25(14:51 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 9-P.Clayton. Penalty on APY 22-T.Taylor Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CSUS 25. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 40(14:45 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson to APY 45 for 15 yards (18-J.McDonald).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AP 45(14:20 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Martin. Penalty on APY 8-I.Norman Pass interference 13 yards enforced at APY 45. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 32(14:14 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson complete to 4-I.Gable. 4-I.Gable to APY 20 for 12 yards (10-P.Walker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 20(13:45 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Cotton.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - AP 20(13:43 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson complete to 9-P.Clayton. 9-P.Clayton to APY 7 for 13 yards (8-I.Norman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 7 - AP 7(13:17 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 21-B.Perkinson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - AP 7(13:05 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Gable.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - AP 7(13:01 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Martin.
|
No Good
|
4 & 7 - AP 7(12:55 - 3rd) 92-D.Medeiros 25 yards Field Goal is No Good.
SACST
Hornets
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - SACST 20(12:51 - 3rd) 3-J.Craig complete to 5-K.Williams. 5-K.Williams to APY 48 for 28 yards (30-A.Perryman).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SACST 48(12:28 - 3rd) 5-K.Williams to CSUS 44 for 8 yards (10-M.Jeter39-J.Harris). Penalty on CSUS 10-M.Jeter Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CSUS 44.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SACST 29(11:58 - 3rd) 3-J.Craig to CSUS 24 for 5 yards (95-D.Choates34-M.Bruce).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 5 - SACST 24(11:22 - 3rd) 3-J.Craig complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson to CSUS 2 for 22 yards (5-M.Hawkins).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - SACST 2(11:22 - 3rd) 3-J.Craig to CSUS 1 for 1 yard (34-M.Bruce99-G.Obinna).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - SACST 1(10:13 - 3rd) 5-K.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:10 - 3rd) 37-L.Birchfield extra point is good.
AP
Governors
- TD (4 plays, 80 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:10 - 3rd) 25-C.Phillips kicks 40 yards from APY 35 to CSUS 25 fair catch by 9-P.Clayton.
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 25(10:10 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson complete to 21-B.Perkinson. 21-B.Perkinson to APY 35 for 40 yards (10-P.Walker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 35(9:35 - 3rd) 21-B.Perkinson to APY 35 for no gain (10-P.Walker).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - AP 35(9:23 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson sacked at APY 39 for -4 yards (91-M.Gayle).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 14 - AP 39(8:22 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson complete to 16-M.Martin. 16-M.Martin to APY 25 for 14 yards (26-J.Bryant).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 25(7:57 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 9-P.Clayton.
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - AP 25(7:53 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson complete to 9-P.Clayton. 9-P.Clayton to APY 1 for 24 yards (1-E.Francis).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - AP 1(7:28 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:26 - 3rd) 92-D.Medeiros extra point is good.
SACST
Hornets
- TD (16 plays, 75 yards, 4:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:26 - 3rd) 92-D.Medeiros kicks 61 yards from CSUS 35. 17-J.Alexander to APY 20 for 16 yards (38-D.Lomax51-K.Landers).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SACST 20(7:20 - 3rd) 4-P.Momodu to APY 25 for 5 yards (44-J.Erickson95-D.Choates).
|
+58 YD
|
2 & 5 - SACST 25(6:47 - 3rd) 3-J.Craig to CSUS 17 for 58 yards (8-C.Barnes).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SACST 17(6:00 - 3rd) 2-B.Harley to CSUS 18 for -1 yard (1-I.Butler).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 11 - SACST 18(5:35 - 3rd) 3-J.Craig scrambles runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:26 - 3rd) 37-L.Birchfield extra point is good.
AP
Governors
- TD (11 plays, 51 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:26 - 3rd) 25-C.Phillips kicks 40 yards from APY 35 to CSUS 25 fair catch by 3-M.Fulcher.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 25(5:26 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson complete to 17-D.Cotton. 17-D.Cotton to CSUS 34 for 9 yards (18-J.McDonald).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - AP 34(4:56 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 9-P.Clayton.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - AP 34(4:49 - 3rd) 3-M.Fulcher to CSUS 34 for no gain (90-J.Whiteside2-J.Edwards).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - AP 34(4:08 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson to CSUS 37 for 3 yards (18-J.McDonald).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 37(3:38 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 81-T.McClinton.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - AP 37(3:34 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson complete to 16-M.Martin. 16-M.Martin to APY 48 for 15 yards (26-J.Bryant).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 48(3:05 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Martin.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - AP 48(2:57 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson complete to 9-P.Clayton. 9-P.Clayton to APY 35 for 13 yards (10-P.Walker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 35(2:50 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 21-B.Perkinson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AP 35(2:40 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Martin.
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 10 - AP 35(2:36 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson complete to 81-T.McClinton. 81-T.McClinton to APY 10 for 25 yards (27-D.Rocker).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 10(2:07 - 3rd) 21-B.Perkinson to APY 7 for 3 yards (10-P.Walker).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - AP 7(1:23 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 9-P.Clayton.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - AP 7(1:21 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 9-P.Clayton.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 7 - AP 7(1:16 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 9-P.Clayton. Penalty on APY 1-E.Francis Pass interference 5 yards enforced at APY 7. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - AP 2(1:12 - 3rd) 5-K.Thomson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:08 - 3rd) 92-D.Medeiros extra point is good.
SACST
Hornets
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:08 - 3rd) 92-D.Medeiros kicks 16 yards from CSUS 35. 11-D.Wilson to APY 49 for no gain.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SACST 49(1:08 - 3rd) 2-B.Harley to CSUS 41 for 10 yards (34-M.Bruce).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SACST 41(0:25 - 3rd) 11-D.Wilson to CSUS 34 for 7 yards (39-J.Harris).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - SACST 34(15:00 - 4th) 2-B.Harley complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson to CSUS 32 for 2 yards (30-A.Perryman).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SACST 32(14:20 - 4th) 5-K.Williams to CSUS 30 for 2 yards (8-C.Barnes44-J.Erickson).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SACST 30(13:43 - 4th) 2-B.Harley to CSUS 31 for -1 yard (32-K.McKinney).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - SACST 31(13:00 - 4th) 3-J.Craig complete to 4-P.Momodu. 4-P.Momodu to CSUS 29 for 2 yards (34-M.Bruce).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 9 - SACST 29(12:15 - 4th) 3-J.Craig complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson to CSUS 8 for 21 yards (34-M.Bruce).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - SACST 8(11:36 - 4th) 5-K.Williams to CSUS 5 for 3 yards (8-C.Barnes44-J.Erickson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SACST 5(10:51 - 4th) 2-B.Harley to CSUS 5 for no gain (44-J.Erickson8-C.Barnes).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - SACST 5(10:12 - 4th) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Wilson. Penalty on CSUS 8-C.Barnes Pass interference 3 yards enforced at CSUS 5. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - SACST 2(10:06 - 4th) 2-B.Harley runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:02 - 4th) 37-L.Birchfield extra point is good.
AP
Governors
- Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:02 - 4th) 25-C.Phillips kicks 40 yards from APY 35 to CSUS 25 fair catch by 3-M.Fulcher.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 25(10:02 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 21-B.Perkinson.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - AP 25(9:57 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson complete to 4-I.Gable. 4-I.Gable to CSUS 36 for 11 yards (13-K.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 36(9:30 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 9-P.Clayton.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AP 36(9:26 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 9-P.Clayton.
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 10 - AP 36(9:21 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson complete to 9-P.Clayton. 9-P.Clayton pushed ob at APY 41 for 23 yards (1-E.Francis).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 41(8:57 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson complete to 17-D.Cotton. 17-D.Cotton to APY 31 for 10 yards (2-J.Edwards).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 31(8:30 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Martin.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - AP 31(8:26 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson scrambles to APY 20 for 11 yards (2-J.Edwards).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 20(7:53 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson complete to 14-I.Bailey. 14-I.Bailey runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:46 - 4th) 92-D.Medeiros extra point is good.
SACST
Hornets
- TD (9 plays, 90 yards, 2:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:46 - 4th) 92-D.Medeiros kicks 9 yards from CSUS 35. 17-J.Alexander to CSUS 44 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SACST 44(7:46 - 4th) Penalty on CSUS 14-I.Bailey Offside 5 yards enforced at CSUS 44. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SACST 39(7:45 - 4th) 7-K.Goulbourne to CSUS 39 for no gain (54-T.Finefeuiaki94-W.Hjelm).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SACST 39(7:40 - 4th) 4-P.Momodu to CSUS 36 for 3 yards (54-T.Finefeuiaki).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 7 - SACST 36(7:35 - 4th) 17-J.Alexander to CSUS 38 for -2 yards (99-G.Obinna).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - SACST 38(6:50 - 4th) 39-D.Stuart punts 28 yards from CSUS 38 out of bounds at the CSUS 10.
AP
Governors
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 10(6:46 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson scrambles runs ob at CSUS 20 for 10 yards.
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 20(6:20 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson scrambles to CSUS 48 for 28 yards (10-P.Walker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 48(5:53 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Martin.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AP 48(5:51 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Martin.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - AP 48(5:46 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson complete to 16-M.Martin. 16-M.Martin to APY 45 for 7 yards (91-M.Gayle).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 3 - AP 45(5:25 - 4th) Penalty on APY 9-K.Sutton Offside 5 yards enforced at APY 45. No Play.
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 40(5:10 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson complete to 14-I.Bailey. 14-I.Bailey pushed ob at APY 6 for 34 yards (2-J.Edwards).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - AP 6(4:40 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson to APY 5 for 1 yard (10-P.Walker).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - AP 5(4:10 - 4th) 5-K.Thomson complete to 14-I.Bailey. 14-I.Bailey runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:59 - 4th) 92-D.Medeiros extra point is good.
SACST
Hornets
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:59 - 4th) 92-D.Medeiros kicks -6 yards from CSUS 35 out of bounds at the CSUS 29.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SACST 29(3:55 - 4th) Penalty on CSUS 14-I.Bailey Offside 5 yards enforced at CSUS 29. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SACST 24(3:55 - 4th) 4-P.Momodu to CSUS 20 for 4 yards (44-J.Erickson20-A.Ordaz).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - SACST 20(3:05 - 4th) 4-P.Momodu to CSUS 17 for 3 yards (32-K.McKinney).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - SACST 17(3:01 - 4th) 3-J.Craig complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson to CSUS 10 for 7 yards (34-M.Bruce).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SACST 10(2:20 - 4th) 4-P.Momodu to CSUS 11 for -1 yard (99-G.Obinna).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - SACST 11(1:37 - 4th) 3-J.Craig to CSUS 5 for 6 yards (95-D.Choates).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - SACST 5(0:50 - 4th) 4-P.Momodu to CSUS 6 for -1 yard (99-G.Obinna).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - SACST 6(0:02 - 4th) 3-J.Craig kneels at CSUS 7 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|24
|Rushing
|10
|6
|Passing
|10
|14
|Penalty
|3
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|3-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|494
|401
|Total Plays
|79
|72
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|293
|99
|Rush Attempts
|50
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.9
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|201
|302
|Comp. - Att.
|19-29
|21-53
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|9-78
|5-46
|Touchdowns
|6
|4
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-36.8
|6-40.8
|Return Yards
|39
|26
|Punts - Returns
|2-7
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-32
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-26
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|201
|PASS YDS
|302
|
|
|293
|RUSH YDS
|99
|
|
|494
|TOTAL YDS
|401
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Craig 3 QB
|J. Craig
|12
|164
|1
|58
|
B. Harley 2 WR
|B. Harley
|10
|57
|2
|45
|
Ke. Williams 5 RB
|Ke. Williams
|12
|56
|1
|20
|
P. Momodu 4 RB
|P. Momodu
|11
|25
|0
|6
|
D. Wilson 11 WR
|D. Wilson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Goulbourne 7 WR
|K. Goulbourne
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Alexander 17 WR
|J. Alexander
|2
|-9
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Wilson 11 WR
|D. Wilson
|10
|8
|132
|1
|40
|
Ke. Williams 5 RB
|Ke. Williams
|2
|2
|31
|0
|28
|
B. Harley 2 WR
|B. Harley
|8
|5
|23
|1
|10
|
G. Pollard 23 WR
|G. Pollard
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
P. Momodu 4 RB
|P. Momodu
|3
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
J. Alexander 17 WR
|J. Alexander
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Goulbourne 7 WR
|K. Goulbourne
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Brown 9 TE
|E. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Walker 10 LB
|P. Walker
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McDonald 18 LB
|J. McDonald
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jackson 13 DB
|K. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wesley Whiteside 90 DL
|J. Wesley Whiteside
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Edwards 2 DB
|J. Edwards
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Norman 8 DB
|I. Norman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bryant 26 DB
|J. Bryant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gayle 91 DL
|M. Gayle
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Francis 1 DB
|E. Francis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Martin 89 DL
|J. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rocker 27 DB
|D. Rocker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Whittinghill 48 DL
|S. Whittinghill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Griffin 96 DL
|M. Griffin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 22 DB
|T. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davis 7 DB
|R. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Birchfield 37 K
|L. Birchfield
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Stuart 39 P
|D. Stuart
|3
|42.7
|1
|43
|
C. Petersen 31 P
|C. Petersen
|2
|28.0
|2
|28
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Alexander 17 WR
|J. Alexander
|2
|16.0
|16
|0
|
B. Harley 2 WR
|B. Harley
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 11 WR
|D. Wilson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Thomson 5 QB
|K. Thomson
|21/53
|306
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Thomson 5 QB
|K. Thomson
|13
|87
|2
|28
|
B. Perkinson 21 RB
|B. Perkinson
|5
|8
|0
|4
|
E. Dotson 33 RB
|E. Dotson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Fulcher 3 RB
|M. Fulcher
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Clayton 9 WR
|P. Clayton
|14
|4
|73
|0
|24
|
B. Perkinson 21 RB
|B. Perkinson
|5
|2
|44
|0
|40
|
I. Gable 4 WR
|I. Gable
|8
|4
|44
|0
|12
|
M. Martin 16 TE
|M. Martin
|10
|3
|36
|0
|15
|
T. McClinton 81 WR
|T. McClinton
|2
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
D. Cotton 17 WR
|D. Cotton
|4
|3
|23
|0
|10
|
E. Dotson 33 RB
|E. Dotson
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Anderson 83 TE
|J. Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Bruce 34 DB
|M. Bruce
|8-2
|0.0
|1
|
C. Barnes 8 DB
|C. Barnes
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Perryman 30 DB
|A. Perryman
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hawkins 5 LB
|M. Hawkins
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Bland 37 DB
|D. Bland
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Erickson 44 DL
|J. Erickson
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Obinna 99 DL
|G. Obinna
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 39 LB
|J. Harris
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Petti 56 DL
|D. Petti
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Choates 95 DL
|D. Choates
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Finefeuiaki 54 LB
|T. Finefeuiaki
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McKinney 32 LB
|K. McKinney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Chambers 57 DL
|E. Chambers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Butler 1 DB
|I. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ross 24 DB
|D. Ross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jeter 10 DB
|M. Jeter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hjelm 94 DL
|W. Hjelm
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ordaz 20 DB
|A. Ordaz
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Medeiros 92 K
|D. Medeiros
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Clark 91 P
|S. Clark
|6
|40.8
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD