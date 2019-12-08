|
|
|UVA
|CLEM
No. 3 Clemson tops No. 22 Virginia 62-17 for ACC title
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Trevor Lawrence believes No. 3 Clemson is better than it was a year ago. He and the Tigers will get the chance to prove it in the College Football Playoffs.
Lawrence threw four touchdown passes, three to Tee Higgins, and the defending national champions dismantled No. 22 Virginia 62-17 for its fifth consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference title Saturday night. The Tigers (13-0, No. 3 CFP) won their 28th straight game and become the first program with that many wins in a row in a league title game.
Lawrence said Clemson came out with a fire to finish league play strong.
“I'm proud of the way we handled it. We came out with a fire. And while Lawrence acknowledged the difficulty of comparing last year's group to this one, “the way we're playing, I think we are better,” he said.
Maybe good enough to be No. 1?
“I think so. But, hopefully, in a couple of weeks we'll get a chance to prove it," he said.
It would be hard to bet against the Tigers, who easily put away the Cavaliers (9-4, No. 23 CFP) with their dazzling set of playmakers.
Lawrence and Higgins, the game's MVP, headed that list against the Cavaliers.
“We just want to have an opportunity to compete for the whole thing,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “I think we've done enough to get somewhere in that top four, wherever they put us."
Virginia showed off a game plan that caused the Tigers a few early headaches. But Clemson's talent quickly took control on the way to an ACC championship game record for points and yards (619).
“In championship games, you've got to expect some adversity,” Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons said. And we always say that when adversity hits, you've got to be stronger and stronger."
Lawrence set an ACC title-game record with his four touchdown throws and had 302 yards passing, his second best total this season, and completed 16 of 22 passes before coming out in the third quarter.
Higgins finished with 182 yards receiving yards and the three TDs, both bests in ACC Championship game play.
Travis Etienne had 114 yards, his eighth game over 100 yards this season.
Virginia and Perkins appeared to have a game plan to compete with the Tigers, even without leading receiver Joe Reed out due to injury.
Perkins threw a 20-yard scoring pass to Hasise Dubois to tie it 7, just the second TD pass allowed by Clemson in its past seven games.
Virginia's defense sacked Lawrence twice in the opening half (Clemson had allowed only 11 sacks in the regular season) and Perkins accounted for 177 yards the first 30 minutes - nearly as many as the 194 yards the Tigers allowed in a 38-3 win last week over South Carolina.
But it was impossible to contain Clemson's offense.
“We didn't make enough plays, we couldn't make enough plays,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said.
Higgins had scoring catches of 19 and 7 yards, Justyn Ross went 59-yards for another touchdown (the second longest in ACC Championship game history) and Etienne broke free for a 26-yard touchdown run as Clemson opened a 31-7 lead by halftime.
Perkins, the ACC's leader in total offense, had 324 of the Cavaliers' 387 yards, which were a season high allowed by Clemson's defense this season.
The Cavaliers played without leading receiver and the ACC's top kick returner in Joe Reed due to injury.
Perkins believed the loss showed Virginia how to move up in the ACC. The gap with Clemson is “big, but we have the opportunity in the coming years to close it,” he said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Virginia: The Cavaliers showed creativity and ability in devising and executing a game plan designed to make Clemson sweat. But the gap between Virginia and the Tigers - as it is for most everyone else in the ACC - was too wide to overcome without perfection on nearly every snap.
Clemson: The Tigers showed once more they had no equals this season in the ACC. The challenge now grows more difficult with Clemson likely facing off against LSU or Ohio State in the national semifinals.
CLEMSON'S FOCUS
Tigers receiver Justyn Ross said the team was fully ready to play because each championship game is a different experience - and another chance to achieve. “It means everything to be part of this legacy," he said.
Clemson has won six ACC championships in the past nine season. It has a 63-2 record against league opponents since the start of the 2015 season.
It means everything to be a part of this legacy.
"Just seeing the look in everybody's eyes, there's an excitement about being in this game. It's always going to be different because there's always a different challenge.
PERKINS' GAME
Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins had his moments against Clemson. He threw two touchdown passes, something the Tigers' No. 1 pass defense had allowed just once in a 21-20 victory over North Carolina in September. Perkins also set the Cavaliers' single-season record with 3,215 yards.
UP NEXT
Virginia awaits its bowl assignment, most likely the Orange Bowl.
Clemson will head to the College Football Playoff with its matchup announced Sunday.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Interception (6 plays, -5 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to UVA 29 for 4 yards (12-K.Wallace).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - UVA 29(14:27 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins scrambles to UVA 41 for 12 yards (12-K.Wallace).
|
+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 41(13:59 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to CLE 13 for 46 yards (19-T.Muse).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 13(13:26 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 13(13:21 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to CLE 12 for 1 yard (3-X.Thomas13-T.Davis). Team penalty on UVA Illegal formation declined.
|
Int
|
3 & 9 - UVA 12(12:49 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Chatman INTERCEPTED by 24-N.Turner at CLE 12. 24-N.Turner touchback.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 80 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(12:45 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross to CLE 35 for 15 yards (29-J.Blount).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(12:22 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 37 for 2 yards (91-M.Alonso). Penalty on UVA 91-M.Alonso Facemasking 15 yards enforced at CLE 37.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 48(12:08 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins runs ob at UVA 38 for 10 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(11:46 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence pushed ob at UVA 19 for 19 yards (23-H.Smith).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 19(11:17 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:11 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (13 plays, 78 yards, 4:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:11 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35. 96-S.Milledge to UVA 22 for 22 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 22(11:06 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to UVA 27 for 5 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UVA 27(10:42 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to UVA 29 for 2 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - UVA 29(10:14 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to UVA 36 for 7 yards (11-I.Simmons).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 36(9:52 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 80-B.Kemp. 80-B.Kemp pushed ob at CLE 49 for 15 yards (43-C.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 49(9:21 - 1st) 10-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 3-B.Perkins.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UVA 49(9:16 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - UVA 49(9:12 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to CLE 37 for 12 yards (24-N.Turner).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 37(8:32 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins scrambles to CLE 32 for 5 yards (43-C.Smith3-X.Thomas).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - UVA 32(7:46 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins scrambles pushed ob at CLE 27 for 5 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 27(7:07 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 44-T.Cowley.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UVA 27(7:04 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois. Penalty on CLE 3-X.Thomas Offside 5 yards enforced at CLE 27. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UVA 22(6:58 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to CLE 20 for 2 yards (47-J.Skalski43-C.Smith).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 3 - UVA 20(6:27 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:22 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:22 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(6:22 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 26 for 1 yard (33-Z.Zandier1-N.Grant).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 26(5:52 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence pushed ob at CLE 34 for 8 yards (15-D.Cross).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 34(5:25 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 41 for 7 yards (29-J.Blount15-D.Cross).
|
+59 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 41(4:56 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:46 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (7 plays, 31 yards, 3:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:46 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(4:46 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to UVA 36 for 11 yards (5-K.Henry).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 36(4:09 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to UVA 39 for 3 yards (12-K.Wallace).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - UVA 39(3:22 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to UVA 45 for 6 yards (11-I.Simmons43-C.Smith).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - UVA 45(2:44 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 80-B.Kemp. 80-B.Kemp pushed ob at UVA 50 for 5 yards (11-I.Simmons).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 50(2:03 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 50(1:58 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 44-T.Cowley. 44-T.Cowley to CLE 44 for 6 yards (12-K.Wallace).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UVA 44(1:20 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kemp.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - UVA 44(1:15 - 1st) 81-N.Griffin punts 28 yards from CLE 44 to the CLE 16 downed by 13-T.Jana.
CLEM
Tigers
- FG (7 plays, 48 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 17(1:06 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 30 for 13 yards (1-N.Grant).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(0:42 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at CLE 22 for -8 yards (15-D.Cross).
|
+38 YD
|
2 & 18 - CLEM 22(0:09 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins to UVA 40 for 38 yards (29-J.Blount).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 40(15:00 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to UVA 27 for 13 yards (29-J.Blount).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 27(14:32 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Ross. Penalty on CLE 76-S.Pollard Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 27(14:27 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Higgins.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - CLEM 27(14:23 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at UVA 35 for -8 yards (14-N.Taylor7-C.Moore).
|
4 & 18 - CLEM(13:34 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter 52 yards Field Goal is No Good. Penalty on UVA 1-N.Grant Offside 5 yards enforced at UVA 35. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - CLEM 30(13:28 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Fumble (5 plays, 11 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:23 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(13:23 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 80-B.Kemp. 80-B.Kemp to UVA 32 for 7 yards (8-A.Terrell35-J.Foster).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - UVA 32(12:45 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins to UVA 35 for 3 yards (35-J.Foster10-B.Spector).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 35(12:10 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 36 for 1 yard (10-B.Spector13-T.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UVA 36(11:25 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins scrambles pushed ob at UVA 36 for no gain (12-K.Wallace).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UVA 36(10:52 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kemp.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - UVA 36(10:44 - 2nd) 81-N.Griffin punts 36 yards from UVA 36. 1-D.Kendrick to CLE 32 FUMBLES. 26-S.Jones to CLE 32 for no gain.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (4 plays, 68 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 32(10:34 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 46 for 14 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 46(10:10 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 50 for 4 yards (56-M.Gahm7-C.Moore).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 50(9:42 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins runs ob at UVA 26 for 24 yards.
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 26(9:18 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:10 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:10 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(9:10 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to UVA 28 for 3 yards (12-K.Wallace).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - UVA 28(8:36 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 32 for 4 yards (47-J.Skalski59-J.Williams).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - UVA 32(7:51 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins to UVA 38 for 6 yards (12-K.Wallace).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 38(7:19 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Wicks.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 38(7:09 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to UVA 40 for 2 yards (11-I.Simmons).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UVA 40(6:32 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kemp.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - UVA 40(6:27 - 2nd) 81-N.Griffin punts 43 yards from UVA 40 to CLE 17 fair catch by 1-D.Kendrick.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (14 plays, 83 yards, 5:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 17(6:18 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 80-L.Price. 80-L.Price to CLE 22 for 5 yards (91-M.Alonso42-N.Jackson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 22(5:49 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 26 for 4 yards (33-Z.Zandier7-C.Moore).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 26(5:14 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 28 for 2 yards (42-N.Jackson33-Z.Zandier).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 28(4:50 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins pushed ob at CLE 35 for 7 yards (23-H.Smith).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - CLEM 35(4:25 - 2nd) Penalty on CLE 74-J.Simpson False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 35. No Play.
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 30(4:12 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross to UVA 50 for 20 yards (33-Z.Zandier).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 50(3:40 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Etienne.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 50(3:34 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 14-D.Overton. 14-D.Overton to UVA 31 for 19 yards (1-N.Grant).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 31(3:15 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence to UVA 22 for 9 yards (11-C.Snowden7-C.Moore).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLEM 22(2:36 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins pushed ob at UVA 10 for 12 yards (7-C.Moore).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 10(2:13 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to UVA 6 for 4 yards (16-R.Burney7-C.Moore).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 6(1:30 - 2nd) Penalty on CLE 76-S.Pollard False start 5 yards enforced at UVA 6. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - CLEM 11(1:30 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence to UVA 7 for 4 yards (29-J.Blount).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - CLEM 7(0:55 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:49 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:49 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35. 96-S.Milledge to UVA 28 for 28 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 28(0:43 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 35 for 7 yards (10-B.Spector11-I.Simmons).
|
Sack
|
2 & 3 - UVA 35(0:38 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins sacked at UVA 28 for -7 yards (13-T.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UVA 28(0:32 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - UVA 28(0:26 - 2nd) 81-N.Griffin punts 53 yards from UVA 28 to the CLE 19 downed by 96-S.Milledge.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 59 yards from UVA 35. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 38 for 32 yards (92-T.Dixon).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(14:55 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to UVA 38 for 24 yards (11-C.Snowden23-H.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(14:29 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
|
-7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 38(14:23 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 23-L.Dixon. 23-L.Dixon to UVA 45 for -7 yards (15-D.Cross).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 17 - CLEM 45(13:51 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Overton.
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - CLEM 45(13:44 - 3rd) 48-W.Spiers punts 30 yards from UVA 45 to UVA 15 fair catch by 80-B.Kemp.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (11 plays, 85 yards, 5:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 15(13:37 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 80-B.Kemp. 80-B.Kemp to UVA 28 for 13 yards (14-D.Johnson).
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 28(13:11 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to CLE 38 for 34 yards (19-T.Muse).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UVA 38(12:26 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins sacked at CLE 42 for -4 yards (43-C.Smith13-T.Davis).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 14 - UVA 42(11:39 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 80-B.Kemp. 80-B.Kemp to CLE 33 for 9 yards (12-K.Wallace). Penalty on CLE 1-D.Kendrick Holding 10 yards enforced at CLE 42. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 32(11:10 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 80-B.Kemp. 80-B.Kemp pushed ob at CLE 26 for 6 yards (43-C.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UVA 26(10:35 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 21-W.Taulapapa.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - UVA 26(10:28 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to CLE 21 for 5 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 21(9:49 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 21(9:42 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 80-B.Kemp. 80-B.Kemp runs ob at CLE 15 for 6 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - UVA 15(9:03 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to CLE 8 for 7 yards (12-K.Wallace).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - UVA 8(8:26 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:21 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:21 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(8:21 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 34 for 9 yards (42-N.Jackson23-H.Smith).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLEM 34(7:54 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 42 for 8 yards (42-N.Jackson).
|
+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 42(7:30 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins to UVA 4 for 54 yards (1-N.Grant).
|
-7 YD
|
1 & 4 - CLEM 4(6:56 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to UVA 11 for -7 yards (7-C.Moore29-J.Blount).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - CLEM 11(6:18 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:12 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Downs (7 plays, 24 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:12 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(6:12 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins to UVA 27 for 2 yards (35-J.Foster).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - UVA 27(5:45 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 32 for 5 yards (47-J.Skalski10-B.Spector).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - UVA 32(5:14 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 21-W.Taulapapa. 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 42 for 10 yards (11-I.Simmons).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 42(4:43 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins to UVA 48 for 6 yards (24-N.Turner).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UVA 48(4:32 - 3rd) 10-B.Armstrong to UVA 46 FUMBLES. 10-B.Armstrong to UVA 46 for no gain (10-B.Spector).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - UVA 46(3:53 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 80-B.Kemp. 80-B.Kemp to UVA 47 for 1 yard (1-D.Kendrick).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 5 - UVA 47(3:18 - 3rd) 81-N.Griffin complete to 83-H.Mitchell. 83-H.Mitchell to UVA 49 for 2 yards (11-I.Simmons3-X.Thomas).
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (6 plays, 49 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 49(3:10 - 3rd) 23-L.Dixon to UVA 41 for 8 yards (29-J.Blount).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 41(2:42 - 3rd) 23-L.Dixon to UVA 36 for 5 yards (95-B.Smiley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(2:07 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Etienne.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 36(1:58 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to UVA 27 for 9 yards (33-Z.Zandier29-J.Blount).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 27(1:25 - 3rd) 23-L.Dixon to UVA 23 for 4 yards (42-N.Jackson33-Z.Zandier).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 23(1:06 - 3rd) 23-L.Dixon runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:00 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- FG (8 plays, 58 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:00 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(1:00 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins to UVA 30 for 5 yards (24-N.Turner).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - UVA 30(0:25 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 37 for 7 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 37(15:00 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to CLE 50 for 13 yards (11-I.Simmons).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 50(14:31 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to CLE 33 for 17 yards (1-D.Kendrick11-I.Simmons).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 33(13:55 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to CLE 17 for 16 yards (13-T.Davis5-K.Henry).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 17(13:30 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 44-T.Cowley.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UVA 17(13:24 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Wicks.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UVA 17(13:19 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kemp.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - UVA 17(13:15 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
CLEM
Tigers
- FG (6 plays, 69 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:11 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(13:11 - 4th) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 25 for no gain (16-R.Burney33-Z.Zandier).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 25(12:34 - 4th) 7-C.Brice complete to 84-D.Allen. 84-D.Allen to CLE 36 for 11 yards (56-M.Gahm).
|
+57 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(12:05 - 4th) 7-C.Brice complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson to UVA 7 for 57 yards (1-N.Grant).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - CLEM 7(11:32 - 4th) 23-L.Dixon to UVA 6 for 1 yard (58-E.Hanback42-N.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 6(11:00 - 4th) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Overton.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CLEM 6(10:52 - 4th) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Ngata.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - CLEM 6(10:48 - 4th) 29-B.Potter 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Interception (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:45 - 4th) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(10:45 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 27 for 2 yards (15-J.Venables8-A.Terrell).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - UVA 27(10:22 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins pushed ob at UVA 31 for 4 yards (10-B.Spector).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - UVA 31(9:50 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 44-T.Cowley. 44-T.Cowley to UVA 35 for 4 yards (10-B.Spector).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - UVA 35(9:26 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois INTERCEPTED by 11-I.Simmons at UVA 36. 11-I.Simmons pushed ob at UVA 14 for 22 yards (3-B.Perkins). Penalty on UVA 70-B.Haskins Personal Foul 7 yards enforced at UVA 14.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - CLEM 7(9:17 - 4th) 21-D.Rencher to UVA 4 for 3 yards (29-J.Blount).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CLEM 4(8:45 - 4th) 7-C.Brice complete to 22-W.Swinney. 22-W.Swinney to UVA 4 for no gain (42-N.Jackson29-J.Blount). Team penalty on CLE Illegal formation declined.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - CLEM 4(8:19 - 4th) 7-C.Brice runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:13 - 4th) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:13 - 4th) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35. 96-S.Milledge to UVA 13 for 13 yards (17-K.Patterson).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 13(8:08 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins to UVA 10 FUMBLES. 3-B.Perkins to UVA 10 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 13 - UVA 10(7:22 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 80-B.Kemp. 80-B.Kemp to UVA 11 for 1 yard.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 12 - UVA 11(6:38 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins to UVA 20 for 9 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - UVA 20(5:56 - 4th) 81-N.Griffin punts 39 yards from UVA 20 to CLE 41 fair catch by 22-W.Swinney.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (9 plays, 59 yards, 4:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 41(5:48 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 44 for 3 yards (58-E.Hanback94-A.Faumui).
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 44(5:19 - 4th) 7-C.Brice complete to 22-W.Swinney. 22-W.Swinney to UVA 26 for 30 yards (42-N.Jackson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 26(4:48 - 4th) 7-C.Brice to UVA 22 for 4 yards (23-H.Smith).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 22(4:16 - 4th) 7-C.Brice complete to 22-W.Swinney. 22-W.Swinney to UVA 14 for 8 yards (1-N.Grant33-Z.Zandier).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 14(3:42 - 4th) 19-M.Dukes to UVA 6 for 8 yards (23-H.Smith).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 6(3:10 - 4th) 19-M.Dukes to UVA 3 for 3 yards (23-H.Smith).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 3 - CLEM 3(2:41 - 4th) 19-M.Dukes to UVA 4 for -1 yard (33-Z.Zandier).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CLEM 4(2:00 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to UVA 4 for no gain (16-R.Burney29-J.Blount).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - CLEM 4(1:27 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:26 - 4th) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Interception (4 plays, 35 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:26 - 4th) 39-A.Swanson kicks 61 yards from CLE 35. 96-S.Milledge to UVA 17 for 13 yards (27-C.Donnelly).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 17(1:21 - 4th) 10-B.Armstrong complete to 89-D.Brissett. 89-D.Brissett to UVA 20 for 3 yards (15-J.Venables10-B.Spector).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - UVA 20(0:50 - 4th) 10-B.Armstrong to UVA 25 for 5 yards (22-X.Kelly10-B.Spector).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - UVA 25(0:37 - 4th) 10-B.Armstrong complete to 80-B.Kemp. 80-B.Kemp to UVA 37 for 12 yards (6-M.Jones17-K.Patterson).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - UVA 37(0:17 - 4th) 10-B.Armstrong incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 30-K.Maguire at UVA 48. 30-K.Maguire to UVA 48 for no gain.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|28
|Rushing
|7
|13
|Passing
|15
|14
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|10-18
|6-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|378
|607
|Total Plays
|75
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|9.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|104
|211
|Rush Attempts
|27
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|5.6
|Net Yards Passing
|274
|396
|Comp. - Att.
|30-48
|21-29
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|13.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-27
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|2
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-39.8
|1-30.0
|Return Yards
|76
|58
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-76
|1-32
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-22
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|274
|PASS YDS
|396
|
|
|104
|RUSH YDS
|211
|
|
|378
|TOTAL YDS
|607
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Perkins 3 QB
|B. Perkins
|27/43
|266
|2
|2
|
B. Armstrong 10 QB
|B. Armstrong
|2/4
|15
|0
|1
|
N. Griffin 81 P
|N. Griffin
|1/1
|2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Perkins 3 QB
|B. Perkins
|17
|58
|0
|12
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|8
|43
|0
|16
|
B. Armstrong 10 QB
|B. Armstrong
|2
|3
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Dubois 8 WR
|H. Dubois
|12
|10
|130
|1
|46
|
B. Kemp IV 80 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|13
|9
|66
|0
|15
|
T. Jana 13 WR
|T. Jana
|8
|6
|62
|1
|17
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Cowley 44 TE
|T. Cowley
|4
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
D. Brissett 89 WR
|D. Brissett
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|
H. Mitchell 83 WR
|H. Mitchell
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Chatman 9 WR
|T. Chatman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Wicks 87 WR
|D. Wicks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Perkins 3 QB
|B. Perkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Blount 29 S
|J. Blount
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jackson 42 LB
|N. Jackson
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Grant 1 CB
|N. Grant
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Smith 23 CB
|H. Smith
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Zandier 33 LB
|Z. Zandier
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Snowden 11 LB
|C. Snowden
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cross 15 S
|D. Cross
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Burney 16 DE
|R. Burney
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alonso 91 DE
|M. Alonso
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gahm 56 LB
|M. Gahm
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moore 7 S
|C. Moore
|2-5
|0.5
|0
|
E. Hanback 58 DT
|E. Hanback
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Smiley III 95 DE
|B. Smiley III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Taylor 14 LB
|N. Taylor
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Faumui 94 DT
|A. Faumui
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Delaney 26 K
|B. Delaney
|1/1
|35
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Griffin 81 P
|N. Griffin
|5
|39.8
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Milledge 96 RB
|S. Milledge
|4
|19.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|16/22
|302
|4
|0
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|5/7
|106
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|14
|114
|1
|26
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|8
|47
|1
|23
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|6
|24
|0
|19
|
M. Dukes 19 RB
|M. Dukes
|3
|10
|0
|8
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|2
|8
|1
|4
|
C. Mellusi 27 RB
|C. Mellusi
|3
|7
|1
|4
|
D. Rencher 21 RB
|D. Rencher
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Higgins 5 WR
|T. Higgins
|10
|9
|182
|3
|54
|
J. Ross 8 WR
|J. Ross
|4
|3
|94
|1
|59
|
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
|F. Ladson Jr.
|1
|1
|57
|0
|57
|
W. Swinney 22 WR
|W. Swinney
|3
|3
|38
|0
|30
|
D. Overton 14 WR
|D. Overton
|3
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Price 80 TE
|L. Price
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|1
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Wallace 12 S
|K. Wallace
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Simmons 11 LB
|I. Simmons
|7-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Skalski 47 LB
|J. Skalski
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ba. Spector 10 LB
|Ba. Spector
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kendrick 1 CB
|D. Kendrick
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 43 LB
|C. Smith
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|
N. Turner 24 S
|N. Turner
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Muse 19 S
|T. Muse
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foster 35 DE
|J. Foster
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Venables 15 LB
|J. Venables
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DT
|T. Davis
|2-3
|1.5
|0
|
A. Terrell 8 CB
|A. Terrell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones Jr. 6 LB
|M. Jones Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 14 S
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Kelly 22 DT
|X. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Thomas 3 DE
|X. Thomas
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Charleston 18 S
|J. Charleston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 59 DT
|J. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Patterson 17 LB
|K. Patterson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Maguire 30 LB
|K. Maguire
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|2/2
|47
|8/8
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|1
|30.0
|1
|30
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Kendrick 1 CB
|D. Kendrick
|1
|4.0
|4
|0