No. 13 Oregon ends No. 5 Utah's playoff hopes with 37-15 win
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) CJ Verdell ran for 208 yards and broke open the game with two long touchdown runs in the fourth quarter, and No. 13 Oregon spoiled No. 5 Utah's playoff hopes with a 37-15 victory in the Pac-12 championship game Friday night.
The Utes (11-2, No. 5 CFP) came into the game hoping to make a case for one of the four playoff spots with a conference title but instead got overmatched by Oregon (11-2, No. 13 CFP) and lost their second straight Pac-12 championship game.
They fell into a 20-0 hole in the first half and then gave up a 70-yard TD run to Verdell after cutting the deficit to 23-15, paving the way for the winner of the Big 12 title game between Oklahoma and Baylor to get into the playoff as long as No. 1 LSU beats No. 4 Georgia for the SEC championship.
The Utes got back onto the game with two TD passes by Tyler Huntley in the third quarter. He connected with Zack Moss on a 24-yard play on the opening drive of the half to cut it to 20-7 and then threw a 25-yarder to Samson Nacua late in the third quarter to make it 23-15 following a 2-point conversion.
The Utes then drove into Oregon territory before Huntley was sacked by Keyvon Thibodeaux on second down. Utah ended up punting on fourth-and-4 from the Oregon 40 after being stopped on three fourth downs earlier in the game.
Verdell struck with his big run five plays later and added a 31-yard score later in the fourth against the nation's top-ranked run defense to put the game out of reach.
The Ducks sent the tone early when they stuffed Moss for no gain on two short-yardage attempts from the Oregon 33 on the opening drive. Oregon drove down and took the lead for good on Verdell's 3-yard run.
The Utes kept making more mistakes and the Ducks only added to the lead. After forcing a three and out, Oregon got a field goal on the next drive, then blocked a punt after Utah committed a false start on fourth-and-1 before Brady Breeze intercepted a pass in the end zone.
Oregon then struck on a 45-yard strike from Justin Herbert to Johnny Johnson III to make it 17-0, got another fourth down stop and led 20-0 at the break.
THE TAKEAWAY
Utah: The Utes were seeking their biggest win since joining the Pac-12 in 2011. Instead, they had a second straight disappointing performance in the conference title game after losing 10-3 to Washington last year. Now instead of a playoff berth or even a spot in the Rose Bowl, the Utes now must hope to stay high enough in the playoff rankings to get into a New Year's Six game.
Oregon: The victory left as many questions for the Ducks as answers. Had Oregon not blown a 21-6 second-half lead to Auburn in the opener or come out flat in a 31-28 loss at Arizona State two weeks ago, the Ducks could have been the team with a case for a playoff berth. Instead they will have to settle for the Rose Bowl and laments about what could have been in Herbert's senior season.
UP NEXT
Utah: Bowl game to be determined.
Oregon: The Rose Bowl against a Big Ten team on Jan. 1.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
UTAH
Utes
- Downs (7 plays, 42 yards, 3:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 40 yards from ORE 35 to UTH 25 fair catch by 8-D.Vickers.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 32 for 7 yards (25-B.Breeze).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTAH 32(14:25 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 38 for 6 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia8-J.Holland).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(13:52 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 25-J.Dixon. 25-J.Dixon to ORE 42 for 20 yards (4-T.Graham).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 42(13:23 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 89-C.Fortheringham. 89-C.Fortheringham to ORE 36 for 6 yards (25-B.Breeze).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTAH 36(12:44 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 8-D.Vickers. 8-D.Vickers pushed ob at ORE 33 for 3 yards (4-T.Graham).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UTAH 33(12:10 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to ORE 33 for no gain (56-B.Young99-A.Faoliu).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - UTAH 33(11:48 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to ORE 33 for no gain (25-B.Breeze99-A.Faoliu).
OREG
Ducks
- TD (10 plays, 67 yards, 3:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 33(11:43 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ORE 32 for -1 yard (23-J.Blackmon).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - OREG 32(11:28 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert to ORE 36 for 4 yards. Penalty on UTH 6-B.Anae Offside 5 yards enforced at ORE 32. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREG 37(11:15 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert scrambles pushed ob at ORE 46 for 9 yards (1-J.Johnson).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 46(10:46 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert to UTH 41 for 13 yards (23-J.Blackmon26-T.Burgess).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 41(10:30 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to UTH 33 for 8 yards (28-J.Guidry).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREG 33(9:52 - 1st) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to UTH 23 for 10 yards (13-F.Bernard).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 23(9:17 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Redd.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 23(9:11 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to UTH 15 for 8 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - OREG 15(8:35 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd pushed ob at UTH 3 for 12 yards (14-J.Nurse).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - OREG 3(8:03 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:00 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
UTAH
Utes
- Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:00 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(8:00 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to UTH 27 for 2 yards (90-D.Carlberg56-B.Young).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 27(7:29 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to UTH 29 for 2 yards (34-J.Scott56-B.Young). Penalty on ORE 25-B.Breeze Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UTH 29.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 27(7:20 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to UTH 29 for 2 yards (34-J.Scott56-B.Young).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UTAH 29(7:20 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kuithe. Penalty on UTH 71-B.Daniels Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - UTAH 29(7:08 - 1st) 33-B.Lennon punts 32 yards from UTH 29 to ORE 39 fair catch by 8-J.Holland.
OREG
Ducks
- FG (6 plays, 56 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 39(7:00 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ORE 48 for 9 yards (5-T.Lewis).
|
+50 YD
|
2 & 1 - OREG 48(6:35 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson to UTH 2 for 50 yards (1-J.Johnson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - OREG 2(6:21 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert to UTH 1 for 1 yard (26-T.Burgess).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - OREG 1(5:55 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to UTH 1 for no gain (13-F.Bernard).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - OREG 1(5:21 - 1st) Penalty on ORE 48-H.Kampmoyer False start 5 yards enforced at UTH 1. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - OREG 6(5:03 - 1st) 58-P.Sewell to UTH 5 for 1 yard (23-J.Blackmon).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - OREG 5(4:21 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
UTAH
Utes
- Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:17 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(4:17 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to UTH 43 for 18 yards (8-J.Holland).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(3:59 - 1st) Team penalty on ORE Holding 10 yards enforced at UTH 43. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 47(3:59 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to ORE 45 for 2 yards (16-N.Pickett).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 45(3:59 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to ORE 41 for 4 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia6-D.Lenoir).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAH 41(3:25 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to ORE 38 for 3 yards (47-M.Funa6-D.Lenoir).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - UTAH 38(2:44 - 1st) Penalty on UTH 85-H.Thedford False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 38. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - UTAH 43(2:01 - 1st) 33-B.Lennon punts 0 yards from ORE 43 blocked by 5-K.Thibodeaux. out of bounds at the UTH 43.
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (4 plays, -19 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 43(1:55 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - OREG 43(1:50 - 1st) Penalty on ORE 58-P.Sewell False start 5 yards enforced at UTH 43. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - OREG 48(1:50 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Johnson.
|
Sack
|
3 & 15 - OREG 48(1:41 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert sacked at ORE 38 for -14 yards. Penalty on ORE 10-J.Herbert Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at ORE 38. (20-D.Lloyd).
|
Punt
|
4 & 29 - OREG 38(1:27 - 1st) 42-B.Maimone punts 62 yards from ORE 38 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
UTAH
Utes
- Interception (2 plays, 0 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 20(1:27 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss pushed ob at ORE 38 for 42 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(0:44 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Simpkins INTERCEPTED by 25-B.Breeze at ORE End Zone. 25-B.Breeze touchback.
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 0:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 20(0:35 - 1st) Penalty on ORE 54-C.Throckmorton False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 20. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - OREG 15(0:35 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Johnson.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 15 - OREG 15(0:31 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ORE 12 for -3 yards (99-L.Fotu42-M.Tafua).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 18 - OREG 12(15:00 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 28 for 16 yards (20-D.Lloyd13-F.Bernard).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - OREG 28(14:22 - 2nd) 42-B.Maimone punts 49 yards from ORE 28. 3-D.Simpkins runs ob at UTH 23 for no gain.
UTAH
Utes
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 23(14:14 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 26 for 3 yards (25-B.Breeze).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UTAH 26(13:40 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 26 for no gain (35-T.Dye).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UTAH 26(13:04 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to UTH 26 for no gain (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - UTAH 26(12:23 - 2nd) 33-B.Lennon punts 46 yards from UTH 26. 8-J.Holland to ORE 30 for 2 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
OREG
Ducks
- TD (4 plays, 70 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 30(12:12 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 80-B.Addison. 80-B.Addison to ORE 35 for 5 yards (28-J.Guidry).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - OREG 35(11:43 - 2nd) Penalty on UTH 99-L.Fotu Offside 5 yards enforced at ORE 35. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 40(11:32 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to UTH 45 for 15 yards (26-T.Burgess).
|
+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 45(11:11 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson runs 45 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UTH 1-J.Johnson Holding declined.
|
PAT Good
|(11:02 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
UTAH
Utes
- Downs (5 plays, 28 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:02 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 62 yards from ORE 35. 8-D.Vickers to UTH 41 for 38 yards (14-H.Woods).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 41(10:53 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to ORE 39 for 20 yards (4-T.Graham).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 39(10:21 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to ORE 37 for 2 yards (93-S.Kava).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 37(9:51 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Vele.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - UTAH 37(9:45 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to ORE 31 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - UTAH 31(9:05 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to ORE 31 for no gain (34-J.Scott99-A.Faoliu).
OREG
Ducks
- FG (12 plays, 57 yards, 3:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 31(8:59 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 44 for 13 yards (26-T.Burgess13-F.Bernard).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 44(8:36 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 48 for 4 yards (32-M.Anae).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OREG 48(8:05 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - OREG 48(8:00 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 48-H.Kampmoyer. 48-H.Kampmoyer to UTH 47 for 5 yards (13-F.Bernard).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - OREG 47(7:22 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to UTH 42 for 5 yards (42-M.Tafua10-R.Hubert).
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 42(6:55 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to UTH 9 for 33 yards (10-R.Hubert).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 9 - OREG 9(6:21 - 2nd) Penalty on ORE 68-S.Lemieux False start 5 yards enforced at UTH 9. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 14 - OREG 14(5:56 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson. Penalty on UTH 14-J.Nurse Holding 7 yards enforced at UTH 14. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 7 - OREG 7(5:49 - 2nd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to UTH 7 for no gain (32-M.Anae).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OREG 7(5:14 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - OREG 7(5:06 - 2nd) Penalty on ORE 54-C.Throckmorton False start 5 yards enforced at UTH 7. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - OREG 12(5:06 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - OREG 12(5:01 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
UTAH
Utes
- Punt (8 plays, 48 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:56 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(4:56 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 34 for 9 yards (8-J.Holland35-T.Dye).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTAH 34(4:27 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 38 for 4 yards (99-A.Faoliu).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(4:27 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 3-D.Simpkins. 3-D.Simpkins runs ob at UTH 48 for 10 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(3:35 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua to ORE 38 for 14 yards (25-B.Breeze).
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(3:11 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to ORE 43 for -5 yards (8-J.Holland56-B.Young).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 15 - UTAH 43(2:35 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 25-J.Dixon. 25-J.Dixon to ORE 27 for 16 yards (8-J.Holland).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - UTAH 43(2:35 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Dixon.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - UTAH 43(2:28 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 21-S.Enis.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - UTAH 43(2:23 - 2nd) 33-B.Lennon punts 32 yards from ORE 43 to ORE 11 fair catch by 8-J.Holland.
OREG
Ducks
- Halftime (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 11(2:15 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 12 for 1 yard (13-F.Bernard).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - OREG 12(1:32 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 25 for 13 yards (28-J.Guidry26-T.Burgess).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(1:00 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert to ORE 24 for -1 yard (6-B.Anae).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - OREG 24(0:16 - 2nd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORE 27 for 3 yards (13-F.Bernard).
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 63 yards from UTH 35. 2-M.Wright pushed ob at ORE 20 for 18 yards (28-J.Guidry). Penalty on ORE 29-K.Williams Personal Foul declined. Penalty on ORE 80-B.Addison Holding 10 yards enforced at ORE 20.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 10(14:51 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 13 for 3 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREG 13(14:17 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 15 for 2 yards (99-L.Fotu42-M.Tafua).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - OREG 15(13:36 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Johnson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - OREG 15(13:27 - 3rd) 42-B.Maimone punts 39 yards from ORE 15. 3-D.Simpkins to UTH 47 for 1 yard.
UTAH
Utes
- TD (6 plays, 53 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 47(13:19 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley to UTH 50 for 3 yards (56-B.Young).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAH 50(12:48 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley runs ob at ORE 35 for 15 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 35(12:18 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kuithe.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 35(12:12 - 3rd) 25-J.Dixon to ORE 35 for no gain (25-B.Breeze).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - UTAH 35(11:37 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis to ORE 24 for 11 yards (56-B.Young41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 24(11:02 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:52 - 3rd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (3 plays, -17 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:52 - 3rd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 54 yards from UTH 35. 83-J.Delgado to ORE 18 for 7 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 18(10:48 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Verdell.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 18(10:44 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 21 for 3 yards (26-T.Burgess6-B.Anae).
|
-20 YD
|
3 & 7 - OREG 21(10:08 - 3rd) to ORE 1 FUMBLES. 10-J.Herbert to ORE 1 for no gain. Penalty on ORE 10-J.Herbert Illegal motion declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 27 - OREG 1(9:52 - 3rd) 42-B.Maimone punts 57 yards from ORE 1 to the UTH 42 downed by 43-N.Wiebe.
UTAH
Utes
- Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 42(9:41 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley sacked at UTH 39 for -3 yards (50-P.Aumavae).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 13 - UTAH 39(9:01 - 3rd) 8-D.Vickers pushed ob at UTH 40 for 1 yard (35-T.Dye).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 12 - UTAH 40(8:32 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to UTH 50 for 10 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - UTAH 50(7:49 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Simpkins.
OREG
Ducks
- FG (7 plays, 43 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 50(7:45 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to UTH 26 for 24 yards (29-N.Sewell26-T.Burgess).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 26(7:15 - 3rd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to UTH 25 for 1 yard (26-T.Burgess).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - OREG 25(6:38 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Redd.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - OREG 25(6:31 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to UTH 15 for 10 yards (20-D.Lloyd29-N.Sewell).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 15(6:02 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert to UTH 7 for 8 yards (26-T.Burgess42-M.Tafua).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - OREG 7(5:43 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Redd.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - OREG 7(5:38 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to UTH 7 for no gain (52-J.Penisini).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - OREG 7(5:00 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
UTAH
Utes
- TD (8 plays, 60 yards, 3:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:56 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(4:56 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 23 for -2 yards (97-B.Dorlus).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - UTAH 23(4:22 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 3-D.Simpkins. 3-D.Simpkins to UTH 32 for 9 yards (6-D.Lenoir).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - UTAH 32(3:44 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis to UTH 37 for 5 yards (35-T.Dye25-B.Breeze).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(3:08 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to ORE 46 for 17 yards. Penalty on UTH 85-H.Thedford Holding 10 yards enforced at UTH 37. No Play.
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 20 - UTAH 27(2:46 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss runs ob at ORE 40 for 33 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(2:32 - 3rd) Penalty on ORE 21-T.Jeannis Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ORE 40. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(2:32 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 6-D.Brumfield. 6-D.Brumfield to ORE 24 for 1 yard (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTAH 24(1:58 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to ORE 25 for -1 yard (35-T.Dye99-A.Faoliu).
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 10 - UTAH 25(1:20 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(1:13 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua to ORE End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:13 - 3rd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 53 yards from UTH 35. 2-M.Wright to ORE 24 for 12 yards (30-K.Santiago).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 24(1:08 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 27 for 3 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREG 27(0:39 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 30 for 3 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OREG 30(15:00 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Addison.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - OREG 30(14:55 - 4th) 42-B.Maimone punts 44 yards from ORE 30. 3-D.Simpkins to UTH 30 for 4 yards (14-H.Woods).
UTAH
Utes
- Punt (10 plays, 30 yards, 5:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 30(14:45 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 32 for 2 yards (35-T.Dye2-M.Wright).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 32(14:08 - 4th) Penalty on UTH 71-B.Daniels False start 5 yards enforced at UTH 32. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 13 - UTAH 27(13:55 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to UTH 34 for 7 yards (35-T.Dye).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - UTAH 34(13:16 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis to UTH 36 for 2 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia). Penalty on ORE 5-K.Thibodeaux Neutral zone infraction 5 yards enforced at UTH 34. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAH 39(13:08 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 43 for 4 yards (56-B.Young99-A.Faoliu).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(12:41 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley sacked at UTH 39 for -4 yards (56-B.Young).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 14 - UTAH 39(11:52 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Dixon. Penalty on ORE 2-M.Wright Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UTH 39. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 46(11:44 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley to ORE 48 for -2 yards.
|
Sack
|
2 & 12 - UTAH 48(11:04 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley sacked at UTH 44 for -8 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 20 - UTAH 44(10:21 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to ORE 40 for 16 yards (25-B.Breeze32-L.Winston).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - UTAH 40(9:36 - 4th) 33-B.Lennon punts 30 yards from ORE 40 to ORE 10 fair catch by 8-J.Holland.
OREG
Ducks
- TD (5 plays, 90 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 10(9:28 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 80-B.Addison. 80-B.Addison to ORE 19 for 9 yards. Penalty on UTH 92-M.Tupai Neutral zone infraction declined.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - OREG 19(9:13 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson to ORE 21 for 2 yards (1-J.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 21(8:41 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 23 for 2 yards (20-D.Lloyd13-F.Bernard).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - OREG 23(7:57 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 30 for 7 yards (13-F.Bernard).
|
+70 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREG 30(7:21 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:21 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
UTAH
Utes
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:09 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis kicks 62 yards from ORE 35. 8-D.Vickers to UTH 17 for 14 yards (3-J.Johnson).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 17(7:02 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley sacked at UTH 9 for -8 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 18 - UTAH 9(6:25 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 45-S.Nacua.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 18 - UTAH 9(6:18 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Dixon.
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - UTAH 9(6:11 - 4th) 33-B.Lennon punts 58 yards from UTH 9 to the ORE 33 downed by 80-B.Kuithe.
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 33(5:57 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORE 39 for 6 yards (13-F.Bernard).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - OREG 39(5:16 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORE 40 for 1 yard (26-T.Burgess29-N.Sewell).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - OREG 40(4:33 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ORE 44 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 44(3:58 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORE 46 for 2 yards (99-L.Fotu20-D.Lloyd).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - OREG 46(3:52 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORE 48 for 2 yards (52-J.Penisini26-T.Burgess).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - OREG 48(3:47 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORE 50 for 2 yards (13-F.Bernard42-M.Tafua).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - OREG 50(3:42 - 4th) 42-B.Maimone punts 50 yards from ORE 50 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
UTAH
Utes
- Interception (2 plays, 45 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 20(3:34 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Simpkins.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 20(3:29 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kuithe INTERCEPTED by 35-T.Dye at UTH 36. 35-T.Dye runs ob at UTH 35 for 1 yard.
UTAH
Utes
- Downs (6 plays, 68 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:33 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(2:33 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Simpkins.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 25(2:29 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley sacked at UTH 17 for -8 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 18 - UTAH 17(2:03 - 4th) Team penalty on UTH False start 5 yards enforced at UTH 17. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 23 - UTAH 12(1:52 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to UTH 37 for 25 yards (25-B.Breeze). Penalty on UTH 50-F.Pututau Holding 6 yards enforced at UTH 12. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 29 - UTAH 6(1:25 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley complete to 89-C.Fortheringham. 89-C.Fortheringham to UTH 16 for 10 yards (25-B.Breeze).
|
Sack
|
4 & 19 - UTAH 16(1:02 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley sacked at UTH 7 for -9 yards (35-T.Dye32-L.Winston).
OREG
Ducks
- End of Game (3 plays, -25 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 7 - OREG 7(0:56 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert kneels at UTH 12 for -5 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 12 - OREG 12(0:56 - 4th) Team penalty on ORE Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UTH 12. No Play.
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 27 - OREG 27(0:39 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert kneels at UTH 32 for -5 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|19
|Rushing
|7
|10
|Passing
|8
|7
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|277
|432
|Total Plays
|64
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|116
|239
|Rush Attempts
|35
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|5.8
|Net Yards Passing
|161
|193
|Comp. - Att.
|17-29
|14-26
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|8-48
|12-95
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-39.6
|6-50.2
|Return Yards
|57
|54
|Punts - Returns
|3-5
|2-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-52
|3-37
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|161
|PASS YDS
|193
|
|
|116
|RUSH YDS
|239
|
|
|277
|TOTAL YDS
|432
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Huntley 1 QB
|T. Huntley
|17/29
|193
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Moss 2 RB
|Z. Moss
|19
|113
|0
|42
|
T. Huntley 1 QB
|T. Huntley
|14
|2
|0
|18
|
D. Vickers 8 WR
|D. Vickers
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Moss 2 RB
|Z. Moss
|4
|4
|57
|1
|24
|
S. Nacua 45 WR
|S. Nacua
|3
|2
|39
|1
|25
|
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
|Br. Kuithe
|5
|2
|22
|0
|20
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|3
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
D. Simpkins 3 WR
|D. Simpkins
|6
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
S. Enis 21 WR
|S. Enis
|3
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
|C. Fotheringham
|2
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
D. Vickers 8 WR
|D. Vickers
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Brumfield 6 RB
|D. Brumfield
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Vele 86 WR
|D. Vele
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Burgess 26 DB
|T. Burgess
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
F. Bernard 13 LB
|F. Bernard
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lloyd 20 LB
|D. Lloyd
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Blackmon 23 DB
|J. Blackmon
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Fotu 99 DT
|L. Fotu
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 1 DB
|J. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Guidry 28 DB
|J. Guidry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Penisini 52 DT
|J. Penisini
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Anae 32 LB
|M. Anae
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tafua 42 DE
|M. Tafua
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anae 6 DE
|B. Anae
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lewis 5 DB
|T. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sewell 29 DB
|N. Sewell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hubert 10 DB
|R. Hubert
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nurse 14 DB
|J. Nurse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Redding 97 K
|J. Redding
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Lennon 33 P
|B. Lennon
|5
|39.6
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Vickers 8 WR
|D. Vickers
|2
|26.0
|38
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Simpkins 3 WR
|D. Simpkins
|3
|1.7
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
|J. Herbert
|14/26
|193
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Verdell 7 RB
|C. Verdell
|18
|208
|3
|70
|
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
|C. Habibi-Likio
|9
|27
|0
|10
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
|J. Herbert
|7
|20
|0
|13
|
Tr. Dye 26 RB
|Tr. Dye
|3
|13
|0
|8
|
P. Sewell 58 OL
|P. Sewell
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson III 3 WR
|J. Johnson III
|10
|6
|87
|1
|45
|
Ju. Johnson 6 WR
|Ju. Johnson
|5
|2
|52
|0
|50
|
J. Redd 30 WR
|J. Redd
|6
|3
|35
|0
|15
|
B. Addison 80 WR
|B. Addison
|3
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
H. Kampmoyer 48 TE
|H. Kampmoyer
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Verdell 7 RB
|C. Verdell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Breeze 25 S
|B. Breeze
|8-1
|0.0
|1
|
Tr. Dye 35 LB
|Tr. Dye
|6-2
|0.5
|1
|
B. Young 56 LB
|B. Young
|5-3
|1.0
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 DE
|K. Thibodeaux
|4-1
|2.5
|0
|
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
|I. Slade-Matautia
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
|T. Graham Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Holland 8 S
|J. Holland
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 34 DT
|J. Scott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 6 CB
|D. Lenoir
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carlberg 90 DT
|D. Carlberg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pickett 16 S
|N. Pickett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
An. Faoliu 52 DT
|An. Faoliu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. McKinley III 23 CB
|V. McKinley III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Aumavae 50 DT
|P. Aumavae
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Kava 93 DT
|S. Kava
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Au. Faoliu 99 DT
|Au. Faoliu
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dorlus 97 DT
|B. Dorlus
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Funa 47 LB
|M. Funa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Winston Jr. 32 LB
|L. Winston Jr.
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|3/3
|30
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Maimone 42 P
|B. Maimone
|6
|50.2
|0
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|2
|15.0
|18
|0
|
J. Delgado 83 WR
|J. Delgado
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Holland 8 S
|J. Holland
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 DE
|K. Thibodeaux
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
