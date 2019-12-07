|
|LALAF
|APLST
Evans' 3 TDs lead No. 20 App State to Sun Belt title, 45-38
BOONE, N.C. (AP) Moments after his team won its second straight Sun Belt Conference championship game, Appalachian State coach Eli Drinkwitz continued to set the bar higher.
''It better be the Cotton Bowl!'' Drinkwitz told fans on the field at Kidd Brewer Stadium when asked where he thought his team should play next.
Darrynton Evans scored three touchdowns and 20th-ranked Appalachian State won its fourth straight Sun Belt championship overall with a 45-38 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday. Evans was named the game's MVP for the second season in a row.
Zac Thomas threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns and Daetrich Harrington and Marcus Williams added touchdown runs. The Mountaineers racked up 416 yards on offense, including 267 on the ground - most of those in a dominating first half.
Drinkwitz set the goal of repeating as champions since taking over as head coach earlier this season after Scott Satterfield left for Louisville.
He kept a poker chip with him since late May, a symbol to remind his team of its goal this season. He pulled it out of his pocket after the game and thanked his players, saying ''we asked then to keep the chip all year long and be motivated to do something that has never been done before. And this group did it. Impressive.''
The Mountaineers (12-1, 8-1 Sun Belt) accomplished something North Carolina, Duke, North Carolina State and Wake Forest never have - becoming the first FBS team from North Carolina to win 12 games in a season.
Appalachian State defeated Lafayette 17-7 early this season on the road, but this one featured more offense.
The Mountaineers entered the game averaging 38.9 points per game and showed their firepower in the first half by scoring touchdowns on their first five possessions - the first three by Evans - to build a 35-14 lead.
Thomas got things going when he found Evans on a perfectly executed screen pass on third-and-15, resulting in a 58-yard touchdown less than two minutes into the game. After defensive tackle E.J. Scott forced and recovered a fumble at midfield on Lafayette's next possession, the Mountaineers cashed in with a 8-yard touchdown run by Evans. Then Thomas made it 21-0 when he connected with Evans in the flat for a 5-yard score.
''We just dug too deep of a hole,'' Lafayette coach Billy Napier said. ''It was 21-0 before you could look around.''
Thomas said it was important for App State to get a lead early.
''We knew they hadn't won a game trailing, so that was our goal this week to start off fast and let them play from behind,'' Thomas said. ''We maintained the lead, so we pride ourselves on offense starting fast and getting points on the board. At the beginning we were 5-for-5 on touchdowns. We were just rolling, and no one could stop us at that point. Everything was working for us at that point, throwing, running it. It was just unbelievable to see that.''
Levi Lewis threw for a Sun Belt championship game-record 354 yards and four touchdowns for Lafayette (10-3, 8-2). But the left-hander turned the ball over twice, including an interception that returned 16 yards for a score by linebacker Josh Thomas in the third quarter that gave App State a 42-17 lead.
''We made a few too many mistakes to be a champion today,'' Napier said. ''But for us to get back and make it a one-score game I'm proud of our players.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Mountaineers could eclipse a school record if they move up higher than No. 20 in the AP poll. Their current ranking tied a school record set earlier this season before they briefly fell out of the top 25 with their only loss to division rival Georgia Southern.
THE TAKEAWAY
Lafayette: After limiting the Mountaineers to 17 points and keeping Evans in check in the first meeting, the Ragin' Cajuns didn't seem remotely prepared for what was coming this time around. Their defensive line got nearly no penetration on the QB, and when they did they were fooled by screen passes. Giving up five TDs on five possessions is never a good look, although they did keep App State in check in the second half.
Appalachian State: The Mountaineers looked like a well-oiled machine on offense with its big front controlling the line of scrimmage by blowing off the ball. Harrington ran for 89 yards, Williams had 78 and Evans 73 for App State. ''Our offensive line was getting the second level, and that is something we were doing in the first game we played them,'' Evans said.
COACHING RUMORS
Drinkwitz and Napier have been the subject of coaching rumors, and naturally both did their best to deflect attention.
''My family and I love it here and are very excited about what we're doing at Appalachian State,'' Drinkwitz said. ''But at the same time I owe it to my family to see if it is something we are interested in. ... But I'm not in any hurry to leave.''
Napier said he loves coaching at Lafayette, but he didn't rule anything out, either, saying there is a lot of consider including quality of life, family and the people you work for.
UP NEXT
Both teams will wait to hear where they're headed to play in bowl games on Sunday.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 45-K.Almendares kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to APP 28 for 3 yards (16-P.Butler59-J.Boudreaux).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - APLST 28(14:28 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 7 - APLST 28(14:21 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams runs ob at APP 47 for 19 yards.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 47(13:53 - 1st) 11-J.Virgil to APP 42 for -5 yards (38-T.Miller).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - APLST 42(13:20 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|
+58 YD
|
3 & 15 - APLST 42(13:14 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 3-D.Evans. 3-D.Evans runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:02 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Fumble (3 plays, 35 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:02 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 63 yards from APP 35. 2-J.Bradley to ULL 12 for 10 yards (10-T.Frizzell34-J.Heilig).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 12(12:57 - 1st) 4-R.Calais to ULL 11 for -1 yard (6-D.Franklin).
|
+43 YD
|
2 & 11 - LALAF 11(12:19 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to APP 46 for 43 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|
-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 46(11:46 - 1st) 4-R.Calais to APP 49 FUMBLES (98-E.Scott). 98-E.Scott to ULL 47 for no gain.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (5 plays, 47 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 47(11:38 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to ULL 38 for 9 yards (27-C.Solomon).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - APLST 38(11:06 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas to ULL 33 for 5 yards.
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 33(10:35 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas pushed ob at ULL 8 for 25 yards (19-E.Garror).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 8 - APLST 8(10:20 - 1st) 26-M.Williams to ULL 8 for no gain (15-B.Higgins).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 8(9:43 - 1st) 3-D.Evans runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:38 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:38 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to ULL 25 fair catch by 2-J.Bradley.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 25(9:38 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 31 for 6 yards (59-J.Fehr24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LALAF 31(9:13 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 31 for no gain (7-J.Thomas45-T.Cobb).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LALAF 31(8:36 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Jackson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - LALAF 31(8:32 - 1st) 47-R.Byrns punts 45 yards from ULL 31 to APP 24 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (15 plays, 71 yards, 6:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 24(8:25 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 39 for 15 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 39(7:56 - 1st) 26-M.Williams to APP 47 for 8 yards (16-P.Butler).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 2 - APLST 47(7:19 - 1st) 26-M.Williams to ULL 33 for 20 yards (16-P.Butler).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 33(6:45 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to ULL 32 for 1 yard (6-K.Moncrief38-T.Miller).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - APLST 32(6:13 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas to ULL 25 for 7 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - APLST 25(5:38 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas to ULL 24 for 1 yard (16-P.Butler).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - APLST 24(5:07 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to ULL 23 for 1 yard (11-M.Jacquet2-L.McCaskill).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 23(4:51 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to ULL 23 for no gain (4-Z.Hill).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - APLST 23(4:18 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 88-H.Pearson.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - APLST 23(4:10 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil runs ob at ULL 14 for 9 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - APLST 14(3:43 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas to ULL 10 for 4 yards (59-J.Boudreaux16-P.Butler).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 10(3:08 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to ULL 6 for 4 yards (59-J.Boudreaux3-J.Dillon).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - APLST 6(2:26 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to ULL 5 for 1 yard (59-J.Boudreaux4-Z.Hill).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - APLST 5(1:50 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 3-D.Evans. 3-D.Evans runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 2(1:43 - 1st) Penalty on APP 18-M.Evans False start 5 yards enforced at ULL 2. No Play.
|
PAT Good
|(1:43 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (5 plays, 71 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:43 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 54 yards from APP 35. 21-C.Smith to ULL 29 for 18 yards (10-T.Frizzell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 29(1:37 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Bradley.
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 29(1:29 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-J.Jackson. 17-J.Jackson pushed ob at APP 50 for 21 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 50(0:56 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Ragas.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 50(0:48 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to APP 37 for 13 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither8-S.Jean-Charles).
|
+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 37(0:33 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:25 - 1st) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:25 - 1st) 45-K.Almendares kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(0:25 - 1st) 4-D.Harrington to APP 27 for 2 yards (3-J.Dillon59-J.Boudreaux).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 27(15:00 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 35 for 8 yards (7-F.Gardner25-D.Wallace).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 35(14:35 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan pushed ob at APP 49 for 14 yards (11-M.Jacquet).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 49(14:05 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington pushed ob at ULL 29 for 22 yards (25-D.Wallace).
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 29(13:34 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:27 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (11 plays, 76 yards, 5:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:27 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 63 yards from APP 35. 21-C.Smith to ULL 24 for 22 yards (34-J.Heilig13-K.Smith).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 24(13:21 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley to ULL 33 for 9 yards (3-S.Jolly).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - LALAF 33(12:53 - 2nd) 4-R.Calais to ULL 34 for 1 yard (24-A.Davis-Gaither45-T.Cobb).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 34(12:21 - 2nd) 4-R.Calais to APP 47 for 19 yards (6-D.Franklin).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 47(11:50 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-J.Jackson. 17-J.Jackson to APP 28 for 19 yards (3-S.Jolly).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 28(11:14 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 22-N.Ralston.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 28(11:04 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to APP 26 for 2 yards (59-J.Fehr).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - LALAF 26(10:28 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to APP 16 for 10 yards (7-J.Thomas).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 16(10:18 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis pushed ob at APP 4 for 12 yards (6-D.Franklin).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - LALAF 4(9:41 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to APP 2 for 2 yards (98-E.Scott91-T.Dawkins).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - LALAF 2(9:02 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to APP 1 for 1 yard (20-N.Cook59-J.Fehr).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - LALAF 1(8:17 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 15-E.Mitchell. 15-E.Mitchell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:13 - 2nd) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 4:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:13 - 2nd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 60 yards from ULL 35. 3-D.Evans to APP 25 for 20 yards (23-T.Wisham).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(8:07 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 25(8:01 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to APP 37 for 12 yards (11-M.Jacquet27-C.Solomon).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 37(7:28 - 2nd) 14-M.Williams runs ob at APP 44 for 7 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - APLST 44(7:04 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 46 for 2 yards (59-J.Boudreaux2-L.McCaskill).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - APLST 46(6:25 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to APP 50 for 4 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 50(5:47 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to ULL 34 for 16 yards (11-M.Jacquet).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 34(5:28 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to ULL 31 for 3 yards (27-C.Solomon).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - APLST 31(4:55 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to ULL 25 for 6 yards (7-F.Gardner16-P.Butler).
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 1 - APLST 25(4:19 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:13 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Missed FG (7 plays, 58 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:13 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 64 yards from APP 35. 4-R.Calais to ULL 20 for 19 yards (26-N.Ross).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 20(4:07 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 29 for 9 yards (3-S.Jolly).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 1 - LALAF 29(3:45 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 47 for 18 yards (59-J.Fehr).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 47(3:17 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley to APP 35 for 18 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 35(2:56 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to APP 23 for 12 yards (97-C.Spurlin).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 23(2:29 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to APP 22 for 1 yard (20-N.Cook98-E.Scott).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 22(1:49 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Ragas.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LALAF 22(1:44 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete.
|
No Good
|
4 & 9 - LALAF 22(1:35 - 2nd) 36-S.Artigue 39 yards Field Goal is No Good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (1 plays, -3 yards, 0:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 22(1:31 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to APP 19 for -3 yards. Penalty on ULL 38-T.Miller Holding declined.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - APLST 19(1:23 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to APP 24 for 5 yards (2-L.McCaskill59-J.Boudreaux).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - APLST 24(1:18 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to APP 27 for 3 yards (59-J.Boudreaux15-B.Higgins).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - APLST 27(1:09 - 2nd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 46 yards from APP 27 to ULL 27 fair catch by 19-E.Garror.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- FG (6 plays, 23 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 27(0:51 - 2nd) 4-R.Calais to ULL 27 for no gain (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 27(0:43 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Johnson.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - LALAF 27(0:37 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 11-C.Gossett. 11-C.Gossett pushed ob at ULL 37 for 10 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 37(0:21 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-J.Jackson. 17-J.Jackson to APP 45 for 18 yards (6-D.Franklin).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 45(0:21 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 80-D.Pauley. 80-D.Pauley to APP 31 for 14 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 31(0:14 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Johnson.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 31(0:08 - 2nd) Team penalty on ULL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at APP 31. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
2 & 15 - LALAF 36(0:08 - 2nd) 36-S.Artigue 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:03 - 2nd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 48 yards from ULL 35. 3-D.Evans to APP 23 for 6 yards (3-A.Johnson).
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35. 4-R.Calais to ULL 22 for 22 yards (34-J.Heilig).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 22(14:52 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Bradley.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 22(14:48 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis to ULL 29 for 7 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - APLST 29(14:14 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Bradley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - APLST 29(14:07 - 3rd) 47-R.Byrns punts 49 yards from ULL 29 to APP 22 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Fumble (10 plays, 44 yards, 3:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 22(14:01 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 88-H.Pearson.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 22(13:55 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 17 for -5 yards (4-Z.Hill15-B.Higgins).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 15 - LALAF 17(13:19 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 29 for 12 yards (17-C.Manac).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - LALAF 29(12:42 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 40 yards from APP 29. 19-E.Garror to ULL 30 for -1 yard (51-T.Bird).
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, 22 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 30(12:32 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Penalty on APP 48-D.Taylor Offside 5 yards enforced at ULL 30. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - APLST 35(12:26 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 36 for 1 yard (59-J.Fehr).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - APLST 36(11:53 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to ULL 46 for 10 yards (3-S.Jolly24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 46(11:21 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 47 for 1 yard (57-E.Diarrassouba).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - APLST 47(10:40 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to APP 47 for 6 yards (6-D.Franklin).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - APLST 47(10:09 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to APP 46 for 1 yard (45-T.Cobb6-D.Franklin).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - APLST 46(9:20 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to APP 44 for 2 yards (48-D.Taylor98-E.Scott).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 44(9:00 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Jackson.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 44(8:52 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley to APP 32 for 12 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 32(8:36 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis to APP 26 FUMBLES (20-N.Cook). 6-D.Franklin to APP 28 for 2 yards (80-D.Pauley).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Interception (2 plays, 89 yards, 0:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 28(8:27 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas to APP 49 for 21 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 49(8:08 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 88-H.Pearson.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 49(8:00 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas to ULL 48 for 3 yards (11-M.Jacquet3-J.Dillon).
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - LALAF 48(7:22 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at ULL 50 for -2 yards (3-J.Dillon).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - LALAF 50(6:42 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 42 yards from ULL 50. 19-E.Garror to ULL 9 for 1 yard (21-R.Huff51-T.Bird).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (9 plays, 63 yards, 3:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 9(6:32 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis pushed ob at ULL 11 for 2 yards (6-D.Franklin).
|
Int
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 11(6:06 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Bradley INTERCEPTED by 7-J.Thomas at ULL 16. 7-J.Thomas runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Missed FG (3 plays, -23 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(5:57 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(5:57 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35. 21-C.Smith pushed ob at ULL 37 for 37 yards (34-J.Heilig91-C.Staton).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 37(5:50 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 19-J.Bell. 19-J.Bell to ULL 38 for 1 yard (45-T.Cobb).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 38(5:40 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis to ULL 40 for 2 yards (48-D.Taylor98-E.Scott).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - LALAF 40(4:58 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to APP 47 for 13 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither26-N.Ross).
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 47(4:27 - 3rd) 4-R.Calais pushed ob at APP 16 for 31 yards (7-J.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 16(4:07 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 22-N.Ralston.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 16(4:00 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Bradley. Penalty on APP 8-S.Jean-Charles Pass interference 14 yards enforced at APP 16. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 2 - LALAF 2(3:55 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to APP 4 for -2 yards (45-T.Cobb24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - LALAF 4(3:24 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to APP 2 for 2 yards (20-N.Cook7-J.Thomas).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - LALAF 2(2:47 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:41 - 3rd) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:41 - 3rd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(2:41 - 3rd) 26-M.Williams to APP 28 for 3 yards (25-D.Wallace).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - APLST 28(2:10 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 19 for -9 yards FUMBLES (10-A.Washington). 4-Z.Hill to APP 12 for no gain.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 12(2:01 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to APP 10 for 2 yards (98-E.Scott).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 10(1:25 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Jackson.
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - LALAF 10(1:18 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis sacked at APP 35 for -25 yards. Penalty on ULL 1-L.Lewis Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at APP 35. (48-D.Taylor).
|
No Good
|
4 & 33 - LALAF 35(1:06 - 3rd) 36-S.Artigue 52 yards Field Goal is No Good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- FG (7 plays, 43 yards, 4:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 35(1:01 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to APP 37 for 2 yards (4-Z.Hill59-J.Boudreaux).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 37(0:24 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to APP 41 for 4 yards (59-J.Boudreaux).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - APLST 41(15:00 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - APLST 41(14:57 - 4th) 39-X.Subotsch punts 47 yards from APP 41. 19-E.Garror pushed ob at ULL 12 for no gain (24-A.Davis-Gaither). Penalty on ULL 30-B.Bishop Personal Foul 6 yards enforced at ULL 12.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (14 plays, 76 yards, 3:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 6(14:47 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 13 for 7 yards (59-J.Fehr52-D.Jackson).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - LALAF 13(14:22 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 21 for 8 yards (7-J.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 21(13:54 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Johnson.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 21(13:48 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 22 for 1 yard (59-J.Fehr).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LALAF 22(13:10 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Bradley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - LALAF 22(13:02 - 4th) 47-R.Byrns punts 39 yards from ULL 22 Downed at the APP 39.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Downs (5 plays, -2 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 39(12:53 - 4th) 4-D.Harrington to APP 49 for 10 yards (39-J.Wilson).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 49(12:14 - 4th) 4-D.Harrington to ULL 42 for 9 yards (6-K.Moncrief).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - APLST 42(11:31 - 4th) 4-D.Harrington to ULL 37 for 5 yards (4-Z.Hill27-C.Solomon).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 37(10:48 - 4th) 26-M.Williams to ULL 25 for 12 yards (10-A.Washington2-L.McCaskill).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(10:03 - 4th) 26-M.Williams to ULL 23 for 2 yards (15-B.Higgins).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 23(9:17 - 4th) 26-M.Williams pushed ob at ULL 19 for 4 yards (59-J.Boudreaux).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - APLST 19(8:50 - 4th) 3-D.Evans to ULL 18 for 1 yard (4-Z.Hill59-J.Boudreaux).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - APLST 18(8:16 - 4th) 91-C.Staton 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (7 plays, 64 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:12 - 4th) 91-C.Staton kicks 61 yards from APP 35. 21-C.Smith to ULL 24 for 20 yards (26-N.Ross13-K.Smith).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 24(8:00 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 22-N.Ralston. 22-N.Ralston to ULL 27 for 3 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 27(7:38 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley runs ob at ULL 44 for 17 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 44(7:17 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis pushed ob at ULL 46 for 2 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 46(6:48 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Williams.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - LALAF 46(6:41 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 11-C.Gossett. 11-C.Gossett to APP 45 for 9 yards (3-S.Jolly).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 45(6:23 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-J.Jackson. 17-J.Jackson to APP 23 for 22 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 23(6:00 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson to APP 15 for 8 yards (3-S.Jolly).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - LALAF 15(5:31 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Bradley.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - LALAF 15(5:28 - 4th) 4-R.Calais to APP 13 for 2 yards (31-N.Hampton98-E.Scott).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 13(5:17 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bell.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 13(5:11 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 22-N.Ralston. 22-N.Ralston to APP 5 for 8 yards (6-D.Franklin).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - LALAF 5(4:52 - 4th) 4-R.Calais to APP 1 for 4 yards (3-S.Jolly59-J.Fehr).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 1 - LALAF 1(4:27 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Bradley. Penalty on APP 8-S.Jean-Charles Holding 0 yards enforced at APP 1. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - LALAF 1(4:20 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:18 - 4th) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- End of Game (2 plays, -18 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:18 - 4th) 45-K.Almendares kicks 12 yards from ULL 35 to the ULL 47 downed by 5-T.Hennigan to ULL 47 for no gain. Penalty on ULL 8-K.Wilkerson Offside 5 yards enforced at ULL 47.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 42(4:18 - 4th) 3-D.Evans to ULL 37 for 5 yards (59-J.Boudreaux).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - APLST 37(3:26 - 4th) 3-D.Evans to ULL 34 for 3 yards (4-Z.Hill50-A.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - APLST 34(2:50 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas to ULL 34 for no gain (50-A.Jones6-K.Moncrief).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - APLST 34(2:42 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 88-H.Pearson. 88-H.Pearson to ULL 26 for 8 yards. Penalty on APP 18-M.Evans Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at ULL 26. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - APLST 36(2:36 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
APLST
Mountaineers
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 36(2:28 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 29-P.LeBlanc.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 36(2:22 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 22-N.Ralston. 22-N.Ralston pushed ob at ULL 41 for 5 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - APLST 41(2:02 - 4th) Penalty on APP 48-D.Taylor Offside 5 yards enforced at ULL 41. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 46(1:46 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Jackson.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 46(1:41 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to APP 38 for 16 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 38(1:32 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Jackson.
|
+38 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 38(1:27 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|(1:19 - 4th) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good. Penalty on ULL 93-M.Mapieu False start 5 yards enforced at APP 3. No Play.
|
PAT Good
|(1:19 - 4th) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
APLST
Mountaineers
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:19 - 4th) 45-K.Almendares kicks 16 yards from ULL 35 out of bounds at the APP 49. Team penalty on ULL Offside declined.
|
-12 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 47(1:19 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas to APP 41 for -12 yards.
|
-6 YD
|
2 & 22 - APLST 41(0:55 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas to APP 35 for -6 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|31
|20
|Rushing
|12
|16
|Passing
|16
|4
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-14
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|488
|396
|Total Plays
|84
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|159
|267
|Rush Attempts
|38
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|329
|129
|Comp. - Att.
|24-46
|9-17
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-21
|6-39
|Touchdowns
|5
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.3
|4-43.8
|Return Yards
|148
|42
|Punts - Returns
|3-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|7-148
|2-26
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-16
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|329
|PASS YDS
|129
|
|
|159
|RUSH YDS
|267
|
|
|488
|TOTAL YDS
|396
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|24/46
|354
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|18
|85
|1
|18
|
R. Calais 4 RB
|R. Calais
|8
|49
|0
|31
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|5
|19
|0
|13
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|7
|6
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Leblanc 29 WR
|P. Leblanc
|4
|3
|118
|2
|43
|
J. Jackson 17 WR
|J. Jackson
|9
|4
|80
|0
|22
|
J. Bradley 2 WR
|J. Bradley
|11
|5
|58
|1
|18
|
J. Williams 18 WR
|J. Williams
|4
|3
|39
|0
|16
|
C. Gossett 11 WR
|C. Gossett
|2
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
N. Ralston 22 TE
|N. Ralston
|5
|3
|16
|0
|8
|
D. Pauley 80 WR
|D. Pauley
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
N. Johnson 87 TE
|N. Johnson
|4
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
J. Bell 19 WR
|J. Bell
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Boudreaux 59 LB
|J. Boudreaux
|8-5
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Hill 4 DT
|Z. Hill
|5-2
|0.5
|0
|
M. Jacquet III 11 DB
|M. Jacquet III
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Butler 16 DB
|P. Butler
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCaskill 2 LB
|L. McCaskill
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wallace 25 DB
|D. Wallace
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dillon 3 LB
|J. Dillon
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Higgins 15 DE
|B. Higgins
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
A. Washington 10 DB
|A. Washington
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Moncrief 6 LB
|K. Moncrief
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Solomon 27 DB
|C. Solomon
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
F. Gardner 7 LB
|F. Gardner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Miller 38 DB
|T. Miller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 50 LB
|A. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 39 DB
|J. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Manac 17 LB
|C. Manac
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Garror 19 DB
|E. Garror
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Boudreaux 49 LS
|P. Boudreaux
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Artigue 36 K
|S. Artigue
|1/3
|53
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|3
|44.3
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|3
|26.3
|37
|0
|
J. Bradley 2 WR
|J. Bradley
|2
|14.0
|18
|0
|
R. Calais 4 RB
|R. Calais
|2
|20.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Garror 19 DB
|E. Garror
|3
|0.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|9/17
|149
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Harrington 4 RB
|D. Harrington
|9
|89
|1
|25
|
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
|M. Williams Jr.
|8
|78
|1
|29
|
D. Evans 3 RB
|D. Evans
|19
|73
|1
|16
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|13
|25
|0
|25
|
Ma. Williams 14 WR
|Ma. Williams
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Virgil 11 WR
|J. Virgil
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Evans 3 RB
|D. Evans
|2
|2
|63
|2
|58
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|6
|4
|50
|0
|15
|
Ma. Williams 14 WR
|Ma. Williams
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Virgil 11 WR
|J. Virgil
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
H. Pearson 88 TE
|H. Pearson
|4
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Franklin 6 DB
|D. Franklin
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jean-Charles 8 DB
|S. Jean-Charles
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jolly 3 DB
|S. Jolly
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fehr 59 LB
|J. Fehr
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Davis-Gaither 24 LB
|A. Davis-Gaither
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cook 20 LB
|N. Cook
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 7 DB
|J. Thomas
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
E. Scott 98 DL
|E. Scott
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cobb 45 LB
|T. Cobb
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 48 DL
|D. Taylor
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 52 LB
|D. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Spurlin 97 DL
|C. Spurlin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Diarrassouba 57 DL
|E. Diarrassouba
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hampton 31 LB
|N. Hampton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dawkins 91 DL
|T. Dawkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ross 26 DB
|N. Ross
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Staton 91 K
|C. Staton
|1/1
|35
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
X. Subotsch 39 P
|X. Subotsch
|4
|43.8
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Evans 3 RB
|D. Evans
|2
|13.0
|20
|0
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
