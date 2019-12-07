|
|
|UGA
|LSU
Heisman coronation? Burrow leads LSU past Georgia 37-10
ATLANTA (AP) Joe Burrow collected a shiny award as the game's MVP.
LSU's fans had another trophy on their minds.
''Heisman! Heisman! Heisman!'' they chanted.
The coronation is likely complete.
Burrow turned in another dazzling performance on the big stage, leading No. 1 LSU to a spot in the College Football Playoff with a 37-10 rout of No. 4 Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday.
''Joe is the heartbeat of this team,'' running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire said.
The Tigers, going for their first national title since 2007 season, will either return to Atlanta or head west to suburban Phoenix for a semifinal game on Dec. 28. They surely made a persuasive case to be the top overall seed when the four-team field. and pairings are announced Sunday.
Burrow was all over the stat sheet for LSU (13-0, No. 2 CFP). He threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns. He was the Tigers' second-leading rusher with 41 yards on 11 carries, often leaving the Bulldogs grasping at air as he twirled this way and that. He even caught a pass on a ball that was batted down at the line and wound up his arms, taking off for a 16-yard gain.
'''He's a great athlete, man,'' Georgia safety J.R. Reed said. ''We had a lot of plays out there we were supposed to make, and he'd just squeeze out of it.''
The Heisman-worthy moment came late in the third quarter. With Georgia (11-2, No 4 CFP) bringing the heat, Burrow spun to his left to get away from lineman Travon Walker, whirled back to his right to send Walker sprawling to the turf, then delivered a pass on the run while sprinting toward the LSU sideline with another defender in hot pursuit.
Justin Jefferson hauled in the throw just beyond midfield and took off down to the Bulldogs 9 for a 71-yard play. Three plays later, Burrow delivered his third TD pass of the game, hooking up with Terrace Marshall Jr., on a 4-yard touchdown pass that essentially finished off the Bulldogs.
''It was all improvised,'' Burrow said. ''Justin ran a 6-yard hitch route and saw me scrambling and took off deep. We got a great feel for each other. I knew exactly where he was going to be when I got out of there.''
Burrow wasn't done. Derek Stingley's second pick of Jake Fromm turned the ball back over to the prolific LSU offense at the 13, and Burrow wasted no time finding Jefferson for an 8-yard TD in the waning seconds of the third quarter to send many in the predominantly Georgia crowd heading for the exits.
LSU left no doubt it is the king of the mighty SEC, completing its run through a gauntlet of the league's top teams. The Tigers had already knocked off Alabama, Florida and Auburn. Now, they can add the Bulldogs to the list, ensuring the SEC will only get one team in the national playoff.
LSU came into the game as the second-highest scoring team in the country behind Ohio State. They figured to have a tougher time against Georgia's stellar defense, ranked No. 2 in points allowed. but Burrow kept the Bulldogs on their heels the entire game.
It was by far the most points Georgia has given up their season. Until Saturday, they held every opponent under 20 except South Carolina, which stunned the Bulldogs in double overtime nearly two months ago.
There was no such drama in this one.
Just total domination by the Tigers.
It was a painful loss - literally - for the Bulldogs, who were making their third straight appearance in the SEC title game. Two players were carted off the field with apparently major injuries. Another player wobbled off with a concussion after being leveled on a kickoff. Fromm twisted an ankle and had to go to the medical tent to get taped up, though he missed only one play.
Not that it mattered.
Fromm, who guided Georgia to the cusp of the national title two years ago as a freshman, was 20 of 42 for 225 yards with those two interceptions. He didn't get much help from his teammates: Tyler Simmons dropped a deep ball on the very first possession, and Matt Landers couldn't hang on to a throw in the end zone.
Georgia finally reached the end zone with just under 12 minutes remaining on Fromm's 2-yard TD pass to George Pickens.
''That is a really good football team,'' coach Kirby Smart said. ''We were going to have to make explosive plays. We were unable to do that.''
INJURY REPORT
Georgia's sideline looked like a M(asterisk)A(asterisk)S(asterisk)H unit.
Receiver Dominick Blaylock crumpled to the turf after going up for a catch in the first quarter. He was carted to the locker room with a left knee injury.
Outside linebacker Walter Grant suffered a concussion in the third quarter from a special teams hit. LSU's Tory Carter was ejected for targeting.
Backup middle linebacker Quay Walker (right shoulder) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (apparent leg injury) also left the field with injuries.
Star running back D'Andre Swift clearly wasn't at full strength, either, after going out of the regular-season finale against Georgia Tech with should injury. He had just two carries for 13 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
LSU: The Tigers could certainly take pride in putting up 481 yards on a defense of Georgia's caliber, but the most encouraging aspect of this game was another strong performance from LSU's defense. Maligned much of the season, they followed up a 50-7 rout of Texas A&M in the regular-season finale with another championship-worthy showing against the Bulldogs, who were held to 286 yards.
Georgia: Fromm came into the season projected as a high NFL draft pick who would likely go pro after his junior season. Now, it's not a reach to say he might be better off returning for his senior season to try to boost his stock. He has now failed to complete even half his passes in five straight games.
UP NEXT
LSU: Makes its first appearance in the College Football Playoff, which began in 2014. The Tigers last played for a national title during the 2011 season, when they won 13 straight games before a dismal 21-0 loss to Alabama in the BCS championship game.
Georgia: Appears likely to make its second straight appearance in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor, loser of the Big 12 championship game.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(15:00 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Simmons.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 25(14:53 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 7-D.Swift. 7-D.Swift pushed ob at UGA 28 for 3 yards (7-G.Delpit).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - UGA 28(14:15 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm sacked at UGA 17 for -11 yards. Penalty on LSU 35-D.Clark Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at UGA 28. No Play. (35-D.Clark).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 43(13:52 - 1st) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 44 for 1 yard (7-G.Delpit90-R.Lawrence).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UGA 44(13:11 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Landers.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UGA 44(13:04 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Robertson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - UGA 44(12:56 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 31 yards from UGA 44 out of bounds at the LSU 25.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(12:47 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at LSU 34 for 9 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 34(12:16 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 37 for 3 yards (7-T.Stevenson).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 37(11:39 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 9-J.Burrow. 9-J.Burrow to UGA 47 for 16 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 47(11:15 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LSU 47(11:07 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow to UGA 47 for no gain (95-D.Wyatt).
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 10 - LSU 47(10:31 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to UGA 23 for 24 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 23(10:10 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to UGA 23 for no gain (14-D.Daniel).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 23(9:22 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:09 - 1st) 36-C.York extra point is good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:09 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(9:09 - 1st) 4-J.Cook to UGA 27 for 2 yards (92-N.Farrell62-S.Ika).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - UGA 27(8:30 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 7-D.Swift. 7-D.Swift to UGA 35 for 8 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 35(7:53 - 1st) 7-D.Swift pushed ob at UGA 35 for no gain (24-D.Stingley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UGA 35(7:19 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UGA 35(7:13 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Blaylock.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - UGA 35(7:06 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 65 yards from UGA 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 64 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 20(6:57 - 1st) Penalty on LSU 77-S.Charles False start 5 yards enforced at LSU 20. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - LSU 15(6:57 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow scrambles to LSU 19 for 4 yards (10-M.Herring).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 11 - LSU 19(6:22 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 14 FUMBLES. 8-L.Cine to LSU 14 for no gain.
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 11 - LSU 19(6:12 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 14 for -5 yards (8-L.Cine).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 16 - LSU 14(6:01 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 17 for 3 yards (23-M.Webb20-J.Reed).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - LSU 17(5:28 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 39 yards from LSU 17 to UGA 44 fair catch by 8-D.Blaylock.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Missed FG (6 plays, 21 yards, 3:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 44(5:20 - 1st) 4-J.Cook to UGA 46 for 2 yards (72-T.Shelvin).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - UGA 46(4:42 - 1st) 3-Z.White to LSU 49 for 5 yards (8-P.Queen).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - UGA 49(3:57 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 8-D.Blaylock. 8-D.Blaylock to LSU 38 for 11 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 38(3:57 - 1st) 3-Z.White to LSU 37 for 1 yard (3-J.Stevens).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UGA 37(2:48 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Robertson.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - UGA 37(2:45 - 1st) 35-B.Herrien to LSU 35 for 2 yards (90-R.Lawrence).
|
No Good
|
4 & 7 - UGA 35(2:02 - 1st) 98-R.Blankenship 52 yards Field Goal is No Good.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (6 plays, 65 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 35(1:56 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 37 for 2 yards (7-T.Stevenson99-J.Davis).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 37(1:31 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 48 for 11 yards (8-L.Cine).
|
+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 48(1:11 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to UGA 11 for 41 yards (3-T.Campbell).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 11(0:54 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to UGA 2 for 9 yards (51-D.Marshall). Penalty on UGA 13-A.Ojulari Offside 5 yards enforced at UGA 11. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - LSU 6(0:42 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to UGA 7 for -1 yard (30-T.Crowder).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - LSU 7(0:17 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:12 - 1st) 36-C.York extra point is good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- FG (9 plays, 53 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:12 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(0:12 - 1st) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 34 for 9 yards (8-P.Queen35-D.Clark).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UGA 34(15:00 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to UGA 34 for no gain (35-D.Clark92-N.Farrell).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - UGA 34(14:50 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to UGA 37 for 3 yards (35-D.Clark).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 37(14:13 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 7-D.Swift. 7-D.Swift to UGA 44 for 7 yards (6-J.Phillips).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - UGA 44(13:57 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 87-T.Simmons. 87-T.Simmons to LSU 41 for 15 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 41(13:25 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson to LSU 24 for 17 yards (5-K.Vincent).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 24(13:07 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 35-B.Herrien.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 24(13:01 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to LSU 28 for -4 yards (90-R.Lawrence).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 14 - UGA 28(12:15 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 87-T.Simmons. 87-T.Simmons to LSU 22 for 6 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - UGA 22(11:34 - 2nd) 98-R.Blankenship 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:28 - 2nd) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(11:28 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to LSU 29 for 4 yards (7-T.Stevenson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LSU 29(10:54 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Moss.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LSU 29(10:44 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - LSU 29(10:35 - 2nd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 51 yards from LSU 29 to UGA 20 fair catch by 87-T.Simmons.
UGA
Bulldogs
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 21(10:25 - 2nd) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 21 for no gain (24-D.Stingley).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 21(9:43 - 2nd) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 26 for 5 yards (3-J.Stevens72-T.Shelvin).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 5 - UGA 26(8:58 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 35-B.Herrien. 35-B.Herrien to UGA 41 for 15 yards (8-P.Queen35-D.Clark).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 41(8:40 - 2nd) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 43 for 2 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|
Sack
|
2 & 8 - UGA 43(7:58 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm sacked at UGA 34 for -9 yards (7-G.Delpit).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 17 - UGA 34(6:54 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Landers.
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - UGA 34(6:54 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda punts 66 yards from UGA 34 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
LSU
Tigers
- FG (10 plays, 57 yards, 4:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 20(6:44 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to LSU 26 for 6 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LSU 26(6:17 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 26 for no gain (52-T.Clark7-T.Stevenson).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 4 - LSU 26(5:58 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 45 for 19 yards (2-R.LeCounte19-A.Anderson).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 45(5:36 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to UGA 48 for 7 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - LSU 48(5:08 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to UGA 46 for 2 yards (52-T.Clark).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 46(4:30 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow to UGA 44 for 2 yards (20-J.Reed).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 44(3:54 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles to UGA 31 for 13 yards (8-L.Cine).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 31(3:33 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 31(3:26 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 19-D.Dillon. 19-D.Dillon to UGA 25 for 6 yards (1-D.Wilson).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - LSU 25(3:06 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles to UGA 23 for 2 yards (13-A.Ojulari).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - LSU 23(2:26 - 2nd) 36-C.York 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Interception (4 plays, -12 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:22 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(2:22 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Simmons.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 25(2:17 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 87-T.Simmons. 87-T.Simmons pushed ob at UGA 44 for 19 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 44(1:59 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 89-C.Woerner. 89-C.Woerner to LSU 40 for 16 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - UGA 40(1:46 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Simmons INTERCEPTED by 24-D.Stingley at LSU 13. 24-D.Stingley to LSU 13 for no gain (87-T.Simmons).
LSU
Tigers
- Missed FG (9 plays, 57 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 13(1:39 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at LSU 37 for 24 yards (3-T.Campbell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 37(1:30 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 37(1:25 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles pushed ob at UGA 46 for 17 yards (8-L.Cine).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 46(1:15 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to UGA 42 for 4 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - LSU 42(1:03 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles to UGA 41 for 1 yard (10-M.Herring4-N.Smith).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - LSU 41(0:51 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to UGA 30 for 11 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 30(0:36 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LSU 30(0:30 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jefferson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LSU 30(0:26 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 22-C.Edwards-Helaire.
|
No Good
|
4 & 10 - LSU 30(0:20 - 2nd) 36-C.York 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Halftime (2 plays, -3 yards, 0:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 30(0:14 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Robertson.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 30(0:11 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm to UGA 32 for 2 yards (24-D.Stingley). Penalty on UGA 11-J.Fromm Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards enforced at UGA 32.
LSU
Tigers
- FG (16 plays, 77 yards, 6:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback. Penalty on LSU 44-T.Carter Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at LSU 25.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 13(15:00 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to LSU 19 for 6 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - LSU 19(14:45 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 20 for 1 yard (32-M.Rice8-L.Cine).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - LSU 20(14:20 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 23 for 3 yards (1-D.Wilson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 23(14:05 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 25 for 2 yards (32-M.Rice).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 25(13:23 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles pushed ob at LSU 38 for 13 yards (44-T.Walker).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 38(12:58 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at LSU 47 for 9 yards (32-M.Rice).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 47(12:23 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to UGA 49 for 4 yards (20-J.Reed99-J.Davis).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 49(11:44 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at UGA 34 for 15 yards (20-J.Reed).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 34(11:08 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to UGA 25 for 9 yards (8-L.Cine).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LSU 25(10:45 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to UGA 25 for no gain (8-L.Cine).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 25(10:27 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to UGA 23 for 2 yards (51-D.Marshall95-D.Wyatt).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 23(10:08 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to UGA 10 for 13 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 10(9:28 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Moss. Penalty on UGA 27-E.Stokes Pass interference 7 yards enforced at UGA 10. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 3 - LSU 3(9:22 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jefferson.
|
Sack
|
2 & 3 - LSU 3(9:16 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow sacked at UGA 10 for -7 yards (99-J.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LSU 10(8:32 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 22-C.Edwards-Helaire.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - LSU 10(8:24 - 3rd) 36-C.York 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Missed FG (11 plays, 56 yards, 3:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:20 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(8:20 - 3rd) 7-D.Swift pushed ob at UGA 38 for 13 yards (1-K.Fulton).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 38(7:49 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm scrambles to LSU 48 for 14 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 48(7:30 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 48(7:25 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook to LSU 37 for 11 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 37(7:07 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UGA 37(7:03 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Landers.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - UGA 37(6:58 - 3rd) 35-B.Herrien to LSU 35 for 2 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|
+18 YD
|
4 & 8 - UGA 35(6:17 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to LSU 17 for 18 yards (5-K.Vincent).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UGA 17(5:55 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm sacked at LSU 23 for -6 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 16 - UGA 23(5:14 - 3rd) 4-J.Cook to LSU 19 for 4 yards (8-P.Queen).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - UGA 19(4:30 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Landers.
|
No Good
|
4 & 12 - UGA 19(4:24 - 3rd) 98-R.Blankenship 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (4 plays, 80 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+71 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 20(4:17 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to UGA 9 for 71 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - LSU 9(3:45 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to UGA 9 for no gain (5-J.Rochester).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - LSU 9(3:05 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 19-D.Dillon. 19-D.Dillon pushed ob at UGA 4 for 5 yards (23-M.Webb).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - LSU 4(2:22 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:18 - 3rd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Interception (1 plays, 62 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:18 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(2:18 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-D.Stingley at UGA 30. 24-D.Stingley to UGA 13 for 17 yards (1-G.Pickens).
LSU
Tigers
- TD (3 plays, 13 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 13(2:10 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to UGA 9 for 4 yards (10-M.Herring).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - LSU 9(1:32 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles pushed ob at UGA 8 for 1 yard (30-T.Crowder).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - LSU 8(0:52 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:45 - 3rd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (15 plays, 75 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:45 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(0:45 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 35-B.Herrien. 35-B.Herrien pushed ob at UGA 30 for 5 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - UGA 30(0:17 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens. Penalty on LSU 24-D.Stingley Holding 10 yards enforced at UGA 30. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 40(0:11 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 40(0:04 - 3rd) 4-J.Cook to UGA 41 for 1 yard (90-R.Lawrence72-T.Shelvin).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - UGA 41(15:00 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson to UGA 47 for 6 yards (35-D.Clark).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 3 - UGA 47(14:17 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 35-B.Herrien. 35-B.Herrien pushed ob at UGA 50 for 3 yards (8-P.Queen).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 50(13:58 - 4th) 35-B.Herrien to LSU 47 for 3 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 7 - UGA 47(13:34 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to LSU 28 for 19 yards (6-J.Phillips).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 28(13:12 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UGA 28(13:06 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Robertson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UGA 28(12:58 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|
+15 YD
|
4 & 10 - UGA 28(12:53 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens runs ob at LSU 13 for 15 yards. Penalty on LSU 18-K.Chaisson Offside declined.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 13(12:40 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson runs ob at LSU 5 for 8 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - UGA 5(11:55 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Wolf. Penalty on LSU 7-G.Delpit Pass interference 3 yards enforced at LSU 5. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - UGA 2(11:47 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:41 - 4th) 98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
LSU
Tigers
- FG (6 plays, 33 yards, 3:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:41 - 4th) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 53 yards from UGA 35 out of bounds at the LSU 12.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 35(11:41 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 43 for 8 yards (32-M.Rice).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - LSU 43(11:05 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 46 for 3 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 46(10:28 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to UGA 34 for 20 yards (20-J.Reed).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 34(9:50 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to UGA 29 for 5 yards (51-D.Marshall).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 29(9:04 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to UGA 27 for 2 yards (95-D.Wyatt).
|
Sack
|
3 & 3 - LSU 27(8:22 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow sacked at UGA 32 for -5 yards (95-D.Wyatt).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - LSU 32(7:49 - 4th) 36-C.York 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (6 plays, 30 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:41 - 4th) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(7:41 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Simmons.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 25(7:27 - 4th) 4-J.Cook to UGA 39 for 14 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 39(7:07 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson to LSU 40 for 21 yards (5-K.Vincent).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 40(6:47 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UGA 40(6:40 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Simmons.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - UGA 40(6:33 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm sacked at LSU 45 for -5 yards (8-P.Queen).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - UGA 45(5:57 - 4th) 90-J.Camarda punts 33 yards from LSU 45 out of bounds at the LSU 12.
LSU
Tigers
- End of Game (8 plays, 30 yards, 5:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 12(5:45 - 4th) 24-C.Curry to LSU 19 for 7 yards (5-J.Rochester30-T.Crowder).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - LSU 19(5:03 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson pushed ob at LSU 21 for 2 yards (20-J.Reed).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 21(4:16 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 25 for 4 yards (32-M.Rice).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(3:30 - 4th) 24-C.Curry to LSU 34 for 9 yards (23-M.Webb).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 34(2:44 - 4th) 24-C.Curry to LSU 39 for 5 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 39(2:02 - 4th) 24-C.Curry to LSU 41 for 2 yards (4-N.Smith5-J.Rochester).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 41(1:18 - 4th) 24-C.Curry to LSU 44 for 3 yards (5-J.Rochester10-M.Herring).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 5 - LSU 44(0:37 - 4th) kneels at LSU 42 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|26
|Rushing
|4
|10
|Passing
|13
|15
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|9-16
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|266
|467
|Total Plays
|68
|74
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|61
|132
|Rush Attempts
|25
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|205
|335
|Comp. - Att.
|20-43
|28-38
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|8.8
|Penalties - Yards
|3-17
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-48.8
|2-45.0
|Return Yards
|0
|17
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-17
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|205
|PASS YDS
|335
|
|
|61
|RUSH YDS
|132
|
|
|266
|TOTAL YDS
|467
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fromm 11 QB
|J. Fromm
|20/42
|225
|1
|2
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Herrien 35 RB
|B. Herrien
|8
|24
|0
|9
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|5
|23
|0
|14
|
D. Swift 7 RB
|D. Swift
|2
|13
|0
|13
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|5
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Fromm 11 QB
|J. Fromm
|5
|-4
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Pickens 1 WR
|G. Pickens
|9
|4
|54
|1
|19
|
D. Robertson 16 WR
|D. Robertson
|8
|4
|52
|0
|21
|
T. Simmons 87 WR
|T. Simmons
|8
|3
|40
|0
|19
|
B. Herrien 35 RB
|B. Herrien
|4
|3
|23
|0
|15
|
D. Swift 7 RB
|D. Swift
|3
|3
|18
|0
|8
|
C. Woerner 89 TE
|C. Woerner
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Blaylock 8 WR
|D. Blaylock
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Landers 5 WR
|M. Landers
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. LeCounte 2 DB
|R. LeCounte
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cine 8 DB
|L. Cine
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 20 DB
|J. Reed
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rice 32 LB
|M. Rice
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rochester 5 DL
|J. Rochester
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wyatt 95 DL
|D. Wyatt
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Webb 23 DB
|M. Webb
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 7 DB
|T. Stevenson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniel 14 DB
|D. Daniel
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Herring 10 DL
|M. Herring
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Clark 52 DL
|T. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Marshall 51 DE
|D. Marshall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 1 DB
|D. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Stokes 27 DB
|E. Stokes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Campbell 3 DB
|T. Campbell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Crowder 30 LB
|T. Crowder
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Walker 25 LB
|Q. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barnett 94 DT
|M. Barnett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ojulari 13 LB
|A. Ojulari
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 4 LB
|N. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Walker 44 DL
|T. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 99 DL
|J. Davis
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. Anderson 19 LB
|A. Anderson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Je. Johnson 11 LB
|Je. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 98 K
|R. Blankenship
|1/3
|39
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 90 P
|J. Camarda
|4
|48.8
|1
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|28/38
|349
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|15
|57
|0
|20
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|11
|41
|0
|17
|
C. Curry 24 RB
|C. Curry
|5
|26
|0
|9
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|4
|10
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jefferson 2 WR
|J. Jefferson
|9
|7
|115
|1
|71
|
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
|T. Marshall Jr.
|7
|5
|89
|2
|41
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|9
|7
|61
|0
|24
|
J. Chase 1 WR
|J. Chase
|6
|3
|41
|1
|23
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
T. Moss 81 TE
|T. Moss
|3
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
D. Dillon 19 WR
|D. Dillon
|2
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
R. McMath 17 WR
|R. McMath
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Stevens 3 S
|J. Stevens
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|6-0
|0.0
|2
|
P. Queen 8 LB
|P. Queen
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Chaisson 18 LB
|K. Chaisson
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Clark 35 LB
|D. Clark
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lawrence 90 DE
|R. Lawrence
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Vincent Jr. 5 S
|K. Vincent Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Delpit 7 S
|G. Delpit
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 6 LB
|J. Phillips
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shelvin 72 NT
|T. Shelvin
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fulton 1 CB
|K. Fulton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ika 62 NT
|S. Ika
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 36 K
|C. York
|3/4
|50
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|2
|45.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD