Weber State rallies to beat Kennesaw State 26-20

  • AP
  • Dec 07, 2019

OGDEN, Utah (AP) Devon Cooley had 114 yards receiving and a touchdown, David Ames had 105 yards receiving, and No. 3 seed Weber State beat Kennesaw State 26-20 in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.

The Wildcats (10-3) advanced to the quarterfinals and will face sixth-seeded Montana.

Weber State was able to run out the clock after forcing a four-and-out with 1:45 left in the game, capped by Adam Rodriguez's sack of Kennesaw State's Jonathan Murphy.

The Wildcats took control early in the third quarter when Murphy fumbled at the end of a 45-yard carry and Rodriguez recovered and returned it for a touchdown. That gave Weber State a 19-17 lead, and Josh Davis' 2-yard TD run extended the lead to 26-17 in the middle of the quarter.

Jake Constantine passed for 234 yards, one touchdown and one interception for Weber State.

Murphy passed for 23 yards and a touchdown and ran 30 times for 116 yards and a TD for Kennesaw State (11-3).

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

WBRST Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 89-N.Jones kicks 65 yards from KENN 35. 23-D.Wright to WBS 26 for 26 yards (24-J.Compton).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 26
(15:00 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine complete to 19-D.Ames. 19-D.Ames to WBS 32 for 6 yards (42-B.Armstrong20-C.Mason).
No Gain
2 & 4 - WBRST 32
(14:32 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Davis.
No Gain
3 & 4 - WBRST 32
(14:31 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Malone.
Punt
4 & 4 - WBRST 32
(14:27 - 1st) 41-D.Lloyd punts 45 yards from WBS 32 Downed at the KENN 23.

KENSAW Owls
- FG (8 plays, 53 yards, 3:21 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENSAW 23
(14:13 - 1st) 16-J.Murphy incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Hancock.
+35 YD
2 & 10 - KENSAW 23
(14:10 - 1st) 16-J.Murphy to WBS 42 for 35 yards (2-M.Collins).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 42
(13:40 - 1st) 6-T.Reed to WBS 39 for 3 yards (13-N.Vaea).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - KENSAW 39
(13:33 - 1st) 48-K.Glover to WBS 37 for 2 yards (37-N.Colvin9-A.Rodriguez).
+8 YD
3 & 5 - KENSAW 37
(12:48 - 1st) 16-J.Murphy to WBS 29 for 8 yards (94-J.Williams).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 29
(12:17 - 1st) 9-S.Terry to WBS 25 for 4 yards (9-A.Rodriguez35-C.Mortensen).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - KENSAW 25
(11:39 - 1st) 32-B.Rechsteiner to WBS 24 for 1 yard (91-J.Schiess).
No Gain
3 & 5 - KENSAW 24
(10:59 - 1st) 16-J.Murphy incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Adeleke.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - KENSAW 24
(10:52 - 1st) 88-N.Robertson 41 yards Field Goal is Good.

WBRST Wildcats
- FG (10 plays, 77 yards, 4:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:46 - 1st) 89-N.Jones kicks 64 yards from KENN 35. 23-D.Wright to WBS 16 for 15 yards (30-C.Loden31-A.Abisoye).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 16
(10:42 - 1st) 20-J.Davis to WBS 17 for 1 yard (96-T.Bell).
+11 YD
2 & 9 - WBRST 17
(10:11 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine complete to 19-D.Ames. 19-D.Ames to WBS 28 for 11 yards (26-D.Pettway).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 28
(9:30 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine complete to 19-D.Ames. 19-D.Ames to WBS 34 for 6 yards (42-B.Armstrong).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - WBRST 34
(8:58 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine complete to 34-C.Moss. 34-C.Moss to WBS 38 for 4 yards (20-C.Mason42-B.Armstrong).
+35 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 38
(8:25 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine complete to 3-D.Cooley. 3-D.Cooley to KENN 27 for 35 yards (34-B.Perry).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 27
(8:08 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine complete to 3-D.Cooley. 3-D.Cooley to KENN 21 for 6 yards (34-B.Perry).
+14 YD
2 & 4 - WBRST 21
(7:31 - 1st) 20-J.Davis to KENN 7 for 14 yards (1-D.Walker).
No Gain
1 & 7 - WBRST 7
(7:01 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Ames.
No Gain
2 & 7 - WBRST 7
(6:56 - 1st) 20-J.Davis to KENN 7 for no gain (41-K.Taylor59-D.Johnson).
No Gain
3 & 7 - WBRST 7
(6:19 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 81-I.Jackson.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - WBRST 7
(6:11 - 1st) 47-T.Tuttle 24 yards Field Goal is Good.

KENSAW Owls
- TD (18 plays, 92 yards, 5:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:07 - 1st) 47-T.Tuttle kicks 64 yards from WBS 35. 32-B.Rechsteiner to KENN 16 for 15 yards (82-D.Dixon7-P.Smith). Team penalty on KENN Illegal block in the back 8 yards enforced at KENN 16.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 8
(5:59 - 1st) 16-J.Murphy to KENN 10 for 2 yards (53-A.Tesch).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - KENSAW 10
(5:15 - 1st) 6-T.Reed to KENN 16 for 6 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
+12 YD
3 & 2 - KENSAW 16
(4:55 - 1st) 6-T.Reed to KENN 28 for 12 yards (7-P.Smith94-J.Williams).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 28
(4:15 - 1st) 32-B.Rechsteiner to KENN 30 for 2 yards (9-A.Rodriguez50-J.Palauni).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - KENSAW 30
(3:33 - 1st) 16-J.Murphy to KENN 32 for 2 yards (91-J.Schiess50-J.Palauni).
+11 YD
3 & 6 - KENSAW 32
(2:59 - 1st) 9-S.Terry to KENN 43 for 11 yards (37-N.Colvin).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 43
(2:31 - 1st) 48-K.Glover to KENN 46 for 3 yards (9-A.Rodriguez).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - KENSAW 46
(1:59 - 1st) 16-J.Murphy to KENN 47 for 1 yard (42-J.Lutui94-J.Williams).
+4 YD
3 & 6 - KENSAW 47
(1:22 - 1st) 11-A.Adeleke to WBS 49 for 4 yards (7-P.Smith).
+3 YD
4 & 2 - KENSAW 49
(0:45 - 1st) 16-J.Murphy to WBS 46 for 3 yards (42-J.Lutui13-N.Vaea).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 46
(0:16 - 1st) 6-T.Reed to WBS 32 for 14 yards (13-N.Vaea).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 32
(15:00 - 2nd) 6-T.Reed to WBS 30 for 2 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - KENSAW 30
(14:36 - 2nd) 22-K.Ficklin to WBS 29 for 1 yard (7-P.Smith9-A.Rodriguez).
+9 YD
3 & 7 - KENSAW 29
(13:51 - 2nd) 32-B.Rechsteiner to WBS 20 for 9 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 20
(13:20 - 2nd) 16-J.Murphy to WBS 18 for 2 yards (9-A.Rodriguez).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - KENSAW 18
(12:41 - 2nd) 48-K.Glover to WBS 9 for 9 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
+1 YD
1 & 9 - KENSAW 9
(12:09 - 2nd) 16-J.Murphy to WBS 8 for 1 yard (91-J.Schiess9-A.Rodriguez).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - KENSAW 8
(11:30 - 2nd) 16-J.Murphy runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:30 - 2nd) 88-N.Robertson extra point is good.

WBRST Wildcats
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:21 - 2nd) 89-N.Jones kicks 65 yards from KENN 35 to WBS End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 25
(11:21 - 2nd) 4-K.Smith to WBS 31 for 6 yards (41-K.Taylor).
No Gain
2 & 4 - WBRST 31
(10:57 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 34-C.Moss.
+28 YD
3 & 4 - WBRST 31
(10:53 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 3-D.Cooley. 3-D.Cooley to KENN 41 for 28 yards (23-L.Larry).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 41
(10:19 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 19-D.Ames. 19-D.Ames to KENN 21 for 20 yards (21-M.Montgomery).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WBRST 21
(9:46 - 2nd) 4-K.Smith to KENN 21 for no gain (42-B.Armstrong96-T.Bell).
+21 YD
2 & 10 - WBRST 21
(9:05 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 3-D.Cooley. 3-D.Cooley runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(8:57 - 2nd) 44-G.Tarlas to KENN 1 for 1 yard (96-T.Bell30-C.Loden).

KENSAW Owls
- TD (10 plays, 76 yards, 5:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:57 - 2nd) 47-T.Tuttle kicks 60 yards from WBS 35. 11-A.Adeleke to KENN 24 for 19 yards (15-R.Johnson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 24
(8:52 - 2nd) 32-B.Rechsteiner to KENN 25 for 1 yard (94-J.Williams92-K.Tupuola).
No Gain
2 & 9 - KENSAW 25
(8:24 - 2nd) 22-K.Ficklin to KENN 25 for no gain (53-A.Tesch).
+18 YD
3 & 9 - KENSAW 25
(7:46 - 2nd) 16-J.Murphy to KENN 43 for 18 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 43
(7:14 - 2nd) 6-T.Reed to WBS 38 for 19 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 38
(6:45 - 2nd) 16-J.Murphy to WBS 23 for 15 yards (37-N.Colvin).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 23
(6:13 - 2nd) 16-J.Murphy to WBS 20 for 3 yards (7-P.Smith).
+14 YD
2 & 7 - KENSAW 20
(5:38 - 2nd) 32-B.Rechsteiner to WBS 6 for 14 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
+1 YD
1 & 6 - KENSAW 6
(5:13 - 2nd) 48-K.Glover to WBS 5 for 1 yard (91-J.Schiess48-M.Mitton).
-5 YD
2 & 5 - KENSAW 5
(4:35 - 2nd) 48-K.Glover to WBS 10 for -5 yards (9-A.Rodriguez).
+10 YD
3 & 10 - KENSAW 10
(3:58 - 2nd) 16-J.Murphy complete to 6-T.Reed. 6-T.Reed runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:51 - 2nd) 88-N.Robertson extra point is good.

WBRST Wildcats
- FG (9 plays, 47 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:51 - 2nd) 89-N.Jones kicks 65 yards from KENN 35 to WBS End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 25
(3:51 - 2nd) 20-J.Davis to WBS 28 for 3 yards (58-A.Butcher44-C.Patrick).
No Gain
2 & 7 - WBRST 28
(3:21 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Ames.
-2 YD
3 & 7 - WBRST 28
(3:16 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 34-C.Moss. 34-C.Moss to WBS 26 for -2 yards (59-D.Johnson).
+9 YD
4 & 9 - WBRST 26
(2:35 - 2nd) 41-D.Lloyd complete to 44-G.Tarlas. 44-G.Tarlas to WBS 35 for 9 yards (11-A.Adeleke).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 35
(2:04 - 2nd) 20-J.Davis to WBS 43 for 8 yards (20-C.Mason1-D.Walker).
+25 YD
2 & 2 - WBRST 43
(1:39 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 19-D.Ames. 19-D.Ames to KENN 32 for 25 yards (25-J.Burks34-B.Perry).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 32
(1:24 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 20-J.Davis. 20-J.Davis to KENN 28 for 4 yards (42-B.Armstrong).
No Gain
2 & 6 - WBRST 28
(1:18 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 17-T.MacPherson.
No Gain
3 & 6 - WBRST 28
(1:10 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Davis.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - WBRST 28
(1:05 - 2nd) 47-T.Tuttle 45 yards Field Goal is Good.

KENSAW Owls
- Halftime (2 plays, 5 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:59 - 2nd) 47-T.Tuttle kicks 63 yards from WBS 35. 1-D.Walker to KENN 18 for 16 yards (58-B.Opheikens84-M.Holmes).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 18
(0:52 - 2nd) 9-S.Terry to KENN 25 for 7 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
-2 YD
2 & 3 - KENSAW 25
(0:07 - 2nd) 16-J.Murphy kneels at KENN 23 for -2 yards.

KENSAW Owls
- TD (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 47-T.Tuttle kicks 40 yards from WBS 35 to KENN 25 fair catch by 11-A.Adeleke.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 16-J.Murphy to KENN 31 for 6 yards (7-P.Smith53-A.Tesch).
No Gain
2 & 4 - KENSAW 31
(14:25 - 3rd) 16-J.Murphy to KENN 31 for no gain (93-S.Lapuaho).
-7 YD
3 & 4 - KENSAW 31
(13:45 - 3rd) 16-J.Murphy to KENN 24 FUMBLES. 9-A.Rodriguez runs 24 yards for a touchdown.

WBRST Wildcats
- TD (8 plays, 69 yards, 4:05 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:32 - 3rd) 47-T.Tuttle extra point is good.
Kickoff
(13:32 - 3rd) 47-T.Tuttle kicks 40 yards from WBS 35 to KENN 25 fair catch by 11-A.Adeleke.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 25
(13:32 - 3rd) 16-J.Murphy to KENN 28 for 3 yards (7-P.Smith).
-3 YD
2 & 7 - WBRST 28
(12:59 - 3rd) 22-K.Ficklin to KENN 25 for -3 yards (2-M.Collins).
No Gain
3 & 10 - WBRST 25
(12:21 - 3rd) 16-J.Murphy incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Adeleke.
Punt
4 & 10 - WBRST 25
(12:12 - 3rd) 89-N.Jones punts 48 yards from KENN 25. 80-H.Hadley to WBS 31 for 4 yards (1-D.Walker23-L.Larry).

KENSAW Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 31
(12:02 - 3rd) 20-J.Davis to WBS 32 for 1 yard (50-T.Paxton54-T.Moore).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - KENSAW 32
(11:24 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 3-D.Cooley. 3-D.Cooley to WBS 42 for 10 yards (22-K.Ficklin41-K.Taylor).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 42
(11:01 - 3rd) 20-J.Davis to WBS 43 for 1 yard (41-K.Taylor).
+37 YD
2 & 9 - KENSAW 43
(10:22 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 19-D.Ames. 19-D.Ames to KENN 20 for 37 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 20
(9:47 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 17-T.MacPherson. 17-T.MacPherson to KENN 18 for 2 yards (96-T.Bell42-B.Armstrong).
+11 YD
2 & 8 - KENSAW 18
(9:10 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 3-D.Cooley. 3-D.Cooley to KENN 7 for 11 yards (44-C.Patrick).
+5 YD
1 & 7 - KENSAW 7
(8:36 - 3rd) 20-J.Davis to KENN 2 for 5 yards (23-L.Larry42-B.Armstrong).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - KENSAW 2
(8:01 - 3rd) 20-J.Davis runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:57 - 3rd) 47-T.Tuttle extra point is good.

WBRST Wildcats
- Downs (4 plays, -11 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:57 - 3rd) 47-T.Tuttle kicks 65 yards from WBS 35 to KENN End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 25
(7:57 - 3rd) 32-B.Rechsteiner to KENN 27 for 2 yards (48-M.Mitton91-J.Schiess).
Sack
2 & 8 - WBRST 27
(7:27 - 3rd) 16-J.Murphy sacked at KENN 25 for -2 yards (44-G.Tarlas).
No Gain
3 & 10 - WBRST 25
(6:55 - 3rd) 16-J.Murphy to KENN 25 for no gain (99-D.Schiess44-G.Tarlas).
Punt
4 & 10 - WBRST 25
(6:20 - 3rd) 89-N.Jones punts 27 yards from KENN 25 to WBS 48 fair catch by 80-H.Hadley.

KENSAW Owls
- Downs (9 plays, 14 yards, 4:25 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENSAW 48
(6:12 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 17-T.MacPherson.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - KENSAW 48
(6:05 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 3-D.Cooley. 3-D.Cooley to KENN 49 for 3 yards (26-D.Pettway23-L.Larry).
No Gain
3 & 7 - KENSAW 49
(5:23 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Ames.
Punt
4 & 7 - KENSAW 49
(5:16 - 3rd) 41-D.Lloyd punts 36 yards from KENN 49 to KENN 13 fair catch by 22-K.Ficklin.
-14 YD
4 & 7 - KENSAW 49
(5:09 - 3rd) 41-D.Lloyd to WBS 37 for -14 yards.

WBRST Wildcats
- Punt (5 plays, 24 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WBRST 37
(5:15 - 3rd) 16-J.Murphy incomplete. Intended for 86-C.O'Neal.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - WBRST 37
(5:10 - 3rd) 6-T.Reed to WBS 34 for 3 yards (13-N.Vaea5-E.Heckard).
+6 YD
3 & 7 - WBRST 34
(4:29 - 3rd) 22-K.Ficklin to WBS 28 for 6 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - WBRST 28
(3:41 - 3rd) 16-J.Murphy to WBS 26 for 2 yards (48-M.Mitton6-B.Burke).
Sack
1 & 10 - WBRST 26
(3:13 - 3rd) 16-J.Murphy sacked at WBS 28 for -2 yards (46-B.Taufalele).
+5 YD
2 & 12 - WBRST 28
(2:32 - 3rd) 6-T.Reed to WBS 23 for 5 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
Penalty
3 & 7 - WBRST 23
(1:59 - 3rd) 16-J.Murphy to WBS 19 for 4 yards (94-J.Williams). Team penalty on KENN Chop block 15 yards enforced at WBS 23. No Play.
+2 YD
3 & 22 - WBRST 38
(1:35 - 3rd) 16-J.Murphy to WBS 36 for 2 yards (13-N.Vaea).
+13 YD
4 & 20 - WBRST 36
(0:50 - 3rd) 16-J.Murphy complete to 32-B.Rechsteiner. 32-B.Rechsteiner to WBS 23 for 13 yards (46-B.Taufalele).

KENSAW Owls
- FG (9 plays, 65 yards, 4:19 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 23
(0:41 - 3rd) 4-K.Smith to WBS 25 for 2 yards (74-D.Scott95-J.Parker).
+16 YD
2 & 8 - KENSAW 25
(15:00 - 4th) 4-K.Smith to WBS 41 for 16 yards (44-C.Patrick).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 41
(14:32 - 4th) 4-K.Smith to WBS 44 for 3 yards (34-B.Perry30-C.Loden).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - KENSAW 44
(13:51 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine complete to 4-K.Smith. 4-K.Smith to WBS 47 for 3 yards (42-B.Armstrong).
No Gain
3 & 4 - KENSAW 47
(13:11 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Ames.
Punt
4 & 4 - KENSAW 47
(13:06 - 4th) 41-D.Lloyd punts 38 yards from WBS 47 out of bounds at the KENN 15.

WBRST Wildcats
- Interception (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 15
(12:56 - 4th) 16-J.Murphy to KENN 21 for 6 yards (94-J.Williams13-N.Vaea).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - WBRST 21
(12:29 - 4th) 16-J.Murphy to KENN 23 for 2 yards (46-B.Taufalele91-J.Schiess).
+11 YD
3 & 2 - WBRST 23
(11:47 - 4th) 16-J.Murphy to KENN 34 for 11 yards (46-B.Taufalele).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 34
(11:17 - 4th) 48-K.Glover to KENN 36 for 2 yards (99-D.Schiess92-K.Tupuola).
+14 YD
2 & 8 - WBRST 36
(10:43 - 4th) 48-K.Glover to KENN 50 for 14 yards (42-J.Lutui). Penalty on WBS 92-K.Tupuola Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KENN 50.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 35
(10:28 - 4th) 11-A.Adeleke to WBS 25 for 10 yards (7-P.Smith50-J.Palauni).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WBRST 25
(10:02 - 4th) 16-J.Murphy incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Ficklin.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - WBRST 25
(9:56 - 4th) 16-J.Murphy to WBS 23 for 2 yards (42-J.Lutui).
+3 YD
3 & 8 - WBRST 23
(9:15 - 4th) 16-J.Murphy to WBS 20 for 3 yards (43-W.Reid13-N.Vaea).
Field Goal
4 & 5 - WBRST 20
(8:37 - 4th) 88-N.Robertson 37 yards Field Goal is Good.

KENSAW Owls
- Punt (7 plays, 13 yards, 3:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:31 - 4th) 89-N.Jones kicks 65 yards from KENN 35 to WBS End Zone. touchback.
Int
1 & 10 - KENSAW 25
(8:31 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 17-T.MacPherson INTERCEPTED by 1-D.Walker at KENN 30. 1-D.Walker to KENN 30 for no gain (17-T.MacPherson).

WBRST Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 30
(8:20 - 4th) 6-T.Reed to KENN 28 for -2 yards (5-E.Heckard).
+8 YD
2 & 12 - WBRST 28
(7:36 - 4th) 32-B.Rechsteiner to KENN 36 for 8 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
+2 YD
3 & 4 - WBRST 36
(6:56 - 4th) 22-K.Ficklin to KENN 38 for 2 yards (5-E.Heckard).
+2 YD
4 & 2 - WBRST 38
(6:12 - 4th) 16-J.Murphy to KENN 40 for 2 yards (91-J.Schiess).
Sack
1 & 10 - WBRST 40
(5:57 - 4th) 16-J.Murphy sacked at KENN 37 for -3 yards. Penalty on KENN 55-J.Lassiter Holding declined. (13-N.Vaea).
+2 YD
2 & 13 - WBRST 37
(5:39 - 4th) 11-A.Adeleke to KENN 39 for 2 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
+4 YD
3 & 11 - WBRST 39
(5:03 - 4th) 32-B.Rechsteiner to KENN 43 for 4 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
Punt
4 & 7 - WBRST 43
(4:34 - 4th) 89-N.Jones punts 40 yards from KENN 43 to WBS 17 fair catch by 80-H.Hadley.

KENSAW Owls
- Downs (4 plays, 73 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENSAW 17
(4:23 - 4th) 20-J.Davis to WBS 20 for 3 yards (58-A.Butcher34-B.Perry).
-2 YD
2 & 7 - KENSAW 20
(3:39 - 4th) 20-J.Davis to WBS 18 for -2 yards (44-C.Patrick42-B.Armstrong).
+4 YD
3 & 9 - KENSAW 18
(2:54 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine complete to 20-J.Davis. 20-J.Davis to WBS 22 for 4 yards (41-K.Taylor42-B.Armstrong).
Punt
4 & 5 - KENSAW 22
(2:40 - 4th) 41-D.Lloyd punts 60 yards from WBS 22 out of bounds at the KENN 18.

WBRST Wildcats
- End of Game (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 18
(2:36 - 4th) 32-B.Rechsteiner to KENN 16 for -2 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
No Gain
2 & 12 - WBRST 16
(2:08 - 4th) 16-J.Murphy incomplete. Intended for 14-J.Jackson.
+2 YD
3 & 12 - WBRST 16
(2:02 - 4th) 16-J.Murphy to KENN 18 for 2 yards (13-N.Vaea94-J.Williams).
Sack
4 & 10 - WBRST 18
(1:53 - 4th) 16-J.Murphy sacked at KENN 9 for -9 yards (9-A.Rodriguez).

WBRST Wildcats

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 9 - WBRST 9
(1:45 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine kneels at KENN 12 for -3 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 12 - WBRST 12
(1:03 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine kneels at KENN 14 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
3 & 14 - WBRST 14
(0:25 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine kneels at KENN 16 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 8:37
88-N.Robertson 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
50
yds
04:19
pos
20
26
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:57
47-T.Tuttle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
26
Touchdown 8:01
20-J.Davis runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
69
yds
04:05
pos
17
25
Point After TD 13:32
47-T.Tuttle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
19
Touchdown 13:45
16-J.Murphy to KENN 24 FUMBLES. 9-A.Rodriguez runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
-1
yds
01:15
pos
17
18
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:05
47-T.Tuttle 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
47
yds
02:46
pos
17
12
Point After TD 3:51
88-N.Robertson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
9
Touchdown 3:58
16-J.Murphy complete to 6-T.Reed. 6-T.Reed runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
76
yds
05:06
pos
16
9
Missed Two Point Conversion 8:57
44-G.Tarlas to KENN 1 for 1 yard (96-T.Bell30-C.Loden).
plays
yds
pos
10
9
Touchdown 9:05
8-J.Constantine complete to 3-D.Cooley. 3-D.Cooley runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:24
pos
10
9
Point After TD 11:21
88-N.Robertson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
3
Touchdown 11:30
16-J.Murphy runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
18
plays
92
yds
05:51
pos
9
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:11
47-T.Tuttle 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
77
yds
04:35
pos
3
3
Field Goal 10:52
88-N.Robertson 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
53
yds
03:21
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 13
Rushing 17 2
Passing 0 11
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 7-18 1-9
4th Down Conv 3-5 1-2
Total Net Yards 292 287
Total Plays 75 52
Avg Gain 3.9 5.5
Net Yards Rushing 285 44
Rush Attempts 67 20
Avg Rush Yards 4.3 2.2
Net Yards Passing 7 243
Comp. - Att. 2-8 20-32
Yards Per Pass 0.9 7.6
Penalties - Yards 2-23 1-15
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 3-38.3 3-47.7
Return Yards 50 45
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-4
Kickoffs - Returns 3-50 2-41
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kennesaw State 11-3 3140320
Weber State 10-3 3914026
Elizabeth Dee Shaw Stewart Stadium Ogden, Utah
 7 PASS YDS 243
285 RUSH YDS 44
292 TOTAL YDS 287
Kennesaw State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Murphy 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 23 1 0 90.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 23 1 0 90.4
J. Murphy 2/8 23 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Murphy 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
30 116 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 116 1
J. Murphy 30 116 1 45
T. Reed 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 62 0
T. Reed 9 62 0 19
B. Rechsteiner 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 39 0
B. Rechsteiner 9 39 0 14
K. Glover 48 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 26 0
K. Glover 7 26 0 14
S. Terry 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
S. Terry 3 20 0 11
A. Adeleke 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
A. Adeleke 3 16 0 10
K. Ficklin 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 6 0
K. Ficklin 5 6 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Rechsteiner 32 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
B. Rechsteiner 1 1 13 0 13
T. Reed 6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 1
T. Reed 1 1 10 1 10
A. Adeleke 11 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Adeleke 2 0 0 0 0
K. Ficklin 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Ficklin 1 0 0 0 0
K. Hancock 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Hancock 1 0 0 0 0
C. O'Neal 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. O'Neal 1 0 0 0 0
A. Jackson 82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Jackson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Armstrong 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
B. Armstrong 5-5 0.0 0
K. Taylor 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Taylor 4-1 0.0 0
B. Perry 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
B. Perry 3-2 0.0 0
C. Patrick 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Patrick 3-1 0.0 0
T. Bell 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Bell 3-1 0.0 0
L. Larry 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Larry 2-1 0.0 0
A. Butcher 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Butcher 2-0 0.0 0
D. Pettway 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Pettway 2-0 0.0 0
C. Mason 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Mason 2-1 0.0 0
K. Ficklin 22 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Ficklin 1-0 0.0 0
T. Paxton 50 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Paxton 1-0 0.0 0
D. Walker 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
D. Walker 1-1 0.0 1
M. Montgomery 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Montgomery 1-0 0.0 0
J. Burks 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Burks 1-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson Jr. 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Johnson Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
D. Scott 74 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
A. Adeleke 11 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Adeleke 1-0 0.0 0
T. Moore 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Moore 0-1 0.0 0
Co. Loden 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
Co. Loden 0-2 0.0 0
J. Parker 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Parker 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Robertson 88 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
N. Robertson 2/2 41 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Jones 89 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 38.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 38.3 1
N. Jones 3 38.3 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Walker 1 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
D. Walker 1 16.0 16 0
B. Rechsteiner 32 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
B. Rechsteiner 1 15.0 15 0
A. Adeleke 11 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
A. Adeleke 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Weber State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Constantine 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.3% 234 1 1 128.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.3% 234 1 1 128.9
J. Constantine 19/31 234 1 1
D. Lloyd 41 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 0 0 175.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 0 0 175.6
D. Lloyd 1/1 9 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 36 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 36 1
J. Davis 11 36 1 14
K. Smith 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 27 0
K. Smith 5 27 0 16
D. Lloyd 41 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -14 0
D. Lloyd 1 -14 0 -14
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Cooley 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 7 114 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 114 1
D. Cooley 7 7 114 1 35
D. Ames 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 6 105 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 105 0
D. Ames 10 6 105 0 37
G. Tarlas 44 DE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
G. Tarlas 1 1 9 0 9
J. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
J. Davis 4 2 8 0 4
K. Smith 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
K. Smith 1 1 3 0 3
C. Moss 34 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
C. Moss 3 2 2 0 4
T. MacPherson 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
T. MacPherson 4 1 2 0 2
J. Malone 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Malone 1 0 0 0 0
I. Jackson 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
I. Jackson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Mortensen 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
14-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-1 0 0.0
C. Mortensen 14-1 0.0 0
P. Smith 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
P. Smith 7-0 0.0 0
A. Rodriguez 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 1.0
A. Rodriguez 6-3 1.0 0
N. Vaea 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 1.0
N. Vaea 6-3 1.0 0
J. Schiess 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Schiess 5-2 0.0 0
J. Lutui 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Lutui 4-0 0.0 0
B. Taufalele 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
B. Taufalele 4-0 1.0 0
J. Williams 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
J. Williams 3-3 0.0 0
N. Colvin 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Colvin 3-0 0.0 0
M. Collins 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Collins 2-0 0.0 0
E. Heckard 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Heckard 2-1 0.0 0
M. Mitton 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Mitton 2-1 0.0 0
D. Schiess 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Schiess 2-0 0.0 0
A. Tesch 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Tesch 2-1 0.0 0
W. Reid 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Reid 1-0 0.0 0
S. Lapuaho 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Lapuaho 1-0 0.0 0
G. Tarlas 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
G. Tarlas 1-1 1.0 0
B. Burke 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Burke 0-1 0.0 0
J. Palauni 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
J. Palauni 0-3 0.0 0
K. Tupuola 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Tupuola 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Tuttle 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
T. Tuttle 2/2 45 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Lloyd 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 47.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 47.7 2
D. Lloyd 3 47.7 2 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Wright Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 26 0
D. Wright Jr. 2 20.5 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Hadley 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
H. Hadley 1 4.0 4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:13 KENSAW 23 3:21 8 53 FG
6:07 KENSAW 8 5:51 18 92 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:57 KENSAW 24 5:06 10 76 TD
0:59 KENSAW 18 0:52 2 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KENSAW 25 1:15 3 -1 TD
13:32 KENSAW 25 1:20 3 0 Punt
7:57 KENSAW 25 1:37 3 0 Punt
5:15 WBRST 37 4:25 9 14 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:56 KENSAW 15 4:19 9 65 FG
8:20 KENSAW 30 3:46 7 13 Punt
2:36 KENSAW 18 0:43 4 73 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WBRST 26 0:33 3 6 Punt
10:46 WBRST 16 4:35 10 77 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:21 WBRST 25 2:24 6 75 TD
3:51 WBRST 25 2:46 9 47 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:02 WBRST 31 4:05 8 69 TD
6:12 WBRST 48 1:03 4 -11 Downs
0:41 WBRST 23 0:00 5 24 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:31 WBRST 25 0:00 1 5 INT
4:23 WBRST 17 1:43 3 5 Punt
1:45 KENSAW 9 1:20 3 -7 Game
NCAA FB Scores