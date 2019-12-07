|
|
|KENSAW
|WBRST
Weber State rallies to beat Kennesaw State 26-20
OGDEN, Utah (AP) Devon Cooley had 114 yards receiving and a touchdown, David Ames had 105 yards receiving, and No. 3 seed Weber State beat Kennesaw State 26-20 in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.
The Wildcats (10-3) advanced to the quarterfinals and will face sixth-seeded Montana.
Weber State was able to run out the clock after forcing a four-and-out with 1:45 left in the game, capped by Adam Rodriguez's sack of Kennesaw State's Jonathan Murphy.
The Wildcats took control early in the third quarter when Murphy fumbled at the end of a 45-yard carry and Rodriguez recovered and returned it for a touchdown. That gave Weber State a 19-17 lead, and Josh Davis' 2-yard TD run extended the lead to 26-17 in the middle of the quarter.
Jake Constantine passed for 234 yards, one touchdown and one interception for Weber State.
Murphy passed for 23 yards and a touchdown and ran 30 times for 116 yards and a TD for Kennesaw State (11-3).
---
WBRST
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 89-N.Jones kicks 65 yards from KENN 35. 23-D.Wright to WBS 26 for 26 yards (24-J.Compton).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 26(15:00 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine complete to 19-D.Ames. 19-D.Ames to WBS 32 for 6 yards (42-B.Armstrong20-C.Mason).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WBRST 32(14:32 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Davis.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WBRST 32(14:31 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Malone.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - WBRST 32(14:27 - 1st) 41-D.Lloyd punts 45 yards from WBS 32 Downed at the KENN 23.
KENSAW
Owls
- FG (8 plays, 53 yards, 3:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENSAW 23(14:13 - 1st) 16-J.Murphy incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Hancock.
|
+35 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENSAW 23(14:10 - 1st) 16-J.Murphy to WBS 42 for 35 yards (2-M.Collins).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENSAW 42(13:40 - 1st) 6-T.Reed to WBS 39 for 3 yards (13-N.Vaea).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - KENSAW 39(13:33 - 1st) 48-K.Glover to WBS 37 for 2 yards (37-N.Colvin9-A.Rodriguez).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - KENSAW 37(12:48 - 1st) 16-J.Murphy to WBS 29 for 8 yards (94-J.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENSAW 29(12:17 - 1st) 9-S.Terry to WBS 25 for 4 yards (9-A.Rodriguez35-C.Mortensen).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - KENSAW 25(11:39 - 1st) 32-B.Rechsteiner to WBS 24 for 1 yard (91-J.Schiess).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - KENSAW 24(10:59 - 1st) 16-J.Murphy incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Adeleke.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - KENSAW 24(10:52 - 1st) 88-N.Robertson 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
WBRST
Wildcats
- FG (10 plays, 77 yards, 4:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:46 - 1st) 89-N.Jones kicks 64 yards from KENN 35. 23-D.Wright to WBS 16 for 15 yards (30-C.Loden31-A.Abisoye).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 16(10:42 - 1st) 20-J.Davis to WBS 17 for 1 yard (96-T.Bell).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - WBRST 17(10:11 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine complete to 19-D.Ames. 19-D.Ames to WBS 28 for 11 yards (26-D.Pettway).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 28(9:30 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine complete to 19-D.Ames. 19-D.Ames to WBS 34 for 6 yards (42-B.Armstrong).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - WBRST 34(8:58 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine complete to 34-C.Moss. 34-C.Moss to WBS 38 for 4 yards (20-C.Mason42-B.Armstrong).
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 38(8:25 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine complete to 3-D.Cooley. 3-D.Cooley to KENN 27 for 35 yards (34-B.Perry).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 27(8:08 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine complete to 3-D.Cooley. 3-D.Cooley to KENN 21 for 6 yards (34-B.Perry).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - WBRST 21(7:31 - 1st) 20-J.Davis to KENN 7 for 14 yards (1-D.Walker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 7 - WBRST 7(7:01 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Ames.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WBRST 7(6:56 - 1st) 20-J.Davis to KENN 7 for no gain (41-K.Taylor59-D.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WBRST 7(6:19 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 81-I.Jackson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - WBRST 7(6:11 - 1st) 47-T.Tuttle 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
KENSAW
Owls
- TD (18 plays, 92 yards, 5:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:07 - 1st) 47-T.Tuttle kicks 64 yards from WBS 35. 32-B.Rechsteiner to KENN 16 for 15 yards (82-D.Dixon7-P.Smith). Team penalty on KENN Illegal block in the back 8 yards enforced at KENN 16.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENSAW 8(5:59 - 1st) 16-J.Murphy to KENN 10 for 2 yards (53-A.Tesch).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - KENSAW 10(5:15 - 1st) 6-T.Reed to KENN 16 for 6 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - KENSAW 16(4:55 - 1st) 6-T.Reed to KENN 28 for 12 yards (7-P.Smith94-J.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENSAW 28(4:15 - 1st) 32-B.Rechsteiner to KENN 30 for 2 yards (9-A.Rodriguez50-J.Palauni).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - KENSAW 30(3:33 - 1st) 16-J.Murphy to KENN 32 for 2 yards (91-J.Schiess50-J.Palauni).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - KENSAW 32(2:59 - 1st) 9-S.Terry to KENN 43 for 11 yards (37-N.Colvin).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENSAW 43(2:31 - 1st) 48-K.Glover to KENN 46 for 3 yards (9-A.Rodriguez).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - KENSAW 46(1:59 - 1st) 16-J.Murphy to KENN 47 for 1 yard (42-J.Lutui94-J.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - KENSAW 47(1:22 - 1st) 11-A.Adeleke to WBS 49 for 4 yards (7-P.Smith).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - KENSAW 49(0:45 - 1st) 16-J.Murphy to WBS 46 for 3 yards (42-J.Lutui13-N.Vaea).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENSAW 46(0:16 - 1st) 6-T.Reed to WBS 32 for 14 yards (13-N.Vaea).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENSAW 32(15:00 - 2nd) 6-T.Reed to WBS 30 for 2 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - KENSAW 30(14:36 - 2nd) 22-K.Ficklin to WBS 29 for 1 yard (7-P.Smith9-A.Rodriguez).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - KENSAW 29(13:51 - 2nd) 32-B.Rechsteiner to WBS 20 for 9 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENSAW 20(13:20 - 2nd) 16-J.Murphy to WBS 18 for 2 yards (9-A.Rodriguez).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - KENSAW 18(12:41 - 2nd) 48-K.Glover to WBS 9 for 9 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - KENSAW 9(12:09 - 2nd) 16-J.Murphy to WBS 8 for 1 yard (91-J.Schiess9-A.Rodriguez).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - KENSAW 8(11:30 - 2nd) 16-J.Murphy runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:30 - 2nd) 88-N.Robertson extra point is good.
WBRST
Wildcats
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:21 - 2nd) 89-N.Jones kicks 65 yards from KENN 35 to WBS End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 25(11:21 - 2nd) 4-K.Smith to WBS 31 for 6 yards (41-K.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WBRST 31(10:57 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 34-C.Moss.
|
+28 YD
|
3 & 4 - WBRST 31(10:53 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 3-D.Cooley. 3-D.Cooley to KENN 41 for 28 yards (23-L.Larry).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 41(10:19 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 19-D.Ames. 19-D.Ames to KENN 21 for 20 yards (21-M.Montgomery).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 21(9:46 - 2nd) 4-K.Smith to KENN 21 for no gain (42-B.Armstrong96-T.Bell).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - WBRST 21(9:05 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 3-D.Cooley. 3-D.Cooley runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(8:57 - 2nd) 44-G.Tarlas to KENN 1 for 1 yard (96-T.Bell30-C.Loden).
KENSAW
Owls
- TD (10 plays, 76 yards, 5:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:57 - 2nd) 47-T.Tuttle kicks 60 yards from WBS 35. 11-A.Adeleke to KENN 24 for 19 yards (15-R.Johnson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENSAW 24(8:52 - 2nd) 32-B.Rechsteiner to KENN 25 for 1 yard (94-J.Williams92-K.Tupuola).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - KENSAW 25(8:24 - 2nd) 22-K.Ficklin to KENN 25 for no gain (53-A.Tesch).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 9 - KENSAW 25(7:46 - 2nd) 16-J.Murphy to KENN 43 for 18 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENSAW 43(7:14 - 2nd) 6-T.Reed to WBS 38 for 19 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENSAW 38(6:45 - 2nd) 16-J.Murphy to WBS 23 for 15 yards (37-N.Colvin).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENSAW 23(6:13 - 2nd) 16-J.Murphy to WBS 20 for 3 yards (7-P.Smith).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - KENSAW 20(5:38 - 2nd) 32-B.Rechsteiner to WBS 6 for 14 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - KENSAW 6(5:13 - 2nd) 48-K.Glover to WBS 5 for 1 yard (91-J.Schiess48-M.Mitton).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 5 - KENSAW 5(4:35 - 2nd) 48-K.Glover to WBS 10 for -5 yards (9-A.Rodriguez).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - KENSAW 10(3:58 - 2nd) 16-J.Murphy complete to 6-T.Reed. 6-T.Reed runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:51 - 2nd) 88-N.Robertson extra point is good.
WBRST
Wildcats
- FG (9 plays, 47 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:51 - 2nd) 89-N.Jones kicks 65 yards from KENN 35 to WBS End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 25(3:51 - 2nd) 20-J.Davis to WBS 28 for 3 yards (58-A.Butcher44-C.Patrick).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WBRST 28(3:21 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Ames.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 7 - WBRST 28(3:16 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 34-C.Moss. 34-C.Moss to WBS 26 for -2 yards (59-D.Johnson).
|
+9 YD
|
4 & 9 - WBRST 26(2:35 - 2nd) 41-D.Lloyd complete to 44-G.Tarlas. 44-G.Tarlas to WBS 35 for 9 yards (11-A.Adeleke).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 35(2:04 - 2nd) 20-J.Davis to WBS 43 for 8 yards (20-C.Mason1-D.Walker).
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 2 - WBRST 43(1:39 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 19-D.Ames. 19-D.Ames to KENN 32 for 25 yards (25-J.Burks34-B.Perry).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 32(1:24 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 20-J.Davis. 20-J.Davis to KENN 28 for 4 yards (42-B.Armstrong).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WBRST 28(1:18 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 17-T.MacPherson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WBRST 28(1:10 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Davis.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - WBRST 28(1:05 - 2nd) 47-T.Tuttle 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
KENSAW
Owls
- Halftime (2 plays, 5 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:59 - 2nd) 47-T.Tuttle kicks 63 yards from WBS 35. 1-D.Walker to KENN 18 for 16 yards (58-B.Opheikens84-M.Holmes).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENSAW 18(0:52 - 2nd) 9-S.Terry to KENN 25 for 7 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - KENSAW 25(0:07 - 2nd) 16-J.Murphy kneels at KENN 23 for -2 yards.
KENSAW
Owls
- TD (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-T.Tuttle kicks 40 yards from WBS 35 to KENN 25 fair catch by 11-A.Adeleke.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENSAW 25(15:00 - 3rd) 16-J.Murphy to KENN 31 for 6 yards (7-P.Smith53-A.Tesch).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - KENSAW 31(14:25 - 3rd) 16-J.Murphy to KENN 31 for no gain (93-S.Lapuaho).
|
-7 YD
|
3 & 4 - KENSAW 31(13:45 - 3rd) 16-J.Murphy to KENN 24 FUMBLES. 9-A.Rodriguez runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
WBRST
Wildcats
- TD (8 plays, 69 yards, 4:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(13:32 - 3rd) 47-T.Tuttle extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(13:32 - 3rd) 47-T.Tuttle kicks 40 yards from WBS 35 to KENN 25 fair catch by 11-A.Adeleke.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 25(13:32 - 3rd) 16-J.Murphy to KENN 28 for 3 yards (7-P.Smith).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - WBRST 28(12:59 - 3rd) 22-K.Ficklin to KENN 25 for -3 yards (2-M.Collins).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WBRST 25(12:21 - 3rd) 16-J.Murphy incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Adeleke.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - WBRST 25(12:12 - 3rd) 89-N.Jones punts 48 yards from KENN 25. 80-H.Hadley to WBS 31 for 4 yards (1-D.Walker23-L.Larry).
KENSAW
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENSAW 31(12:02 - 3rd) 20-J.Davis to WBS 32 for 1 yard (50-T.Paxton54-T.Moore).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - KENSAW 32(11:24 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 3-D.Cooley. 3-D.Cooley to WBS 42 for 10 yards (22-K.Ficklin41-K.Taylor).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENSAW 42(11:01 - 3rd) 20-J.Davis to WBS 43 for 1 yard (41-K.Taylor).
|
+37 YD
|
2 & 9 - KENSAW 43(10:22 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 19-D.Ames. 19-D.Ames to KENN 20 for 37 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENSAW 20(9:47 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 17-T.MacPherson. 17-T.MacPherson to KENN 18 for 2 yards (96-T.Bell42-B.Armstrong).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - KENSAW 18(9:10 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 3-D.Cooley. 3-D.Cooley to KENN 7 for 11 yards (44-C.Patrick).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 7 - KENSAW 7(8:36 - 3rd) 20-J.Davis to KENN 2 for 5 yards (23-L.Larry42-B.Armstrong).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - KENSAW 2(8:01 - 3rd) 20-J.Davis runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:57 - 3rd) 47-T.Tuttle extra point is good.
WBRST
Wildcats
- Downs (4 plays, -11 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:57 - 3rd) 47-T.Tuttle kicks 65 yards from WBS 35 to KENN End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 25(7:57 - 3rd) 32-B.Rechsteiner to KENN 27 for 2 yards (48-M.Mitton91-J.Schiess).
|
Sack
|
2 & 8 - WBRST 27(7:27 - 3rd) 16-J.Murphy sacked at KENN 25 for -2 yards (44-G.Tarlas).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WBRST 25(6:55 - 3rd) 16-J.Murphy to KENN 25 for no gain (99-D.Schiess44-G.Tarlas).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - WBRST 25(6:20 - 3rd) 89-N.Jones punts 27 yards from KENN 25 to WBS 48 fair catch by 80-H.Hadley.
KENSAW
Owls
- Downs (9 plays, 14 yards, 4:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENSAW 48(6:12 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 17-T.MacPherson.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENSAW 48(6:05 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 3-D.Cooley. 3-D.Cooley to KENN 49 for 3 yards (26-D.Pettway23-L.Larry).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - KENSAW 49(5:23 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Ames.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - KENSAW 49(5:16 - 3rd) 41-D.Lloyd punts 36 yards from KENN 49 to KENN 13 fair catch by 22-K.Ficklin.
|
-14 YD
|
4 & 7 - KENSAW 49(5:09 - 3rd) 41-D.Lloyd to WBS 37 for -14 yards.
WBRST
Wildcats
- Punt (5 plays, 24 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 37(5:15 - 3rd) 16-J.Murphy incomplete. Intended for 86-C.O'Neal.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WBRST 37(5:10 - 3rd) 6-T.Reed to WBS 34 for 3 yards (13-N.Vaea5-E.Heckard).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - WBRST 34(4:29 - 3rd) 22-K.Ficklin to WBS 28 for 6 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - WBRST 28(3:41 - 3rd) 16-J.Murphy to WBS 26 for 2 yards (48-M.Mitton6-B.Burke).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 26(3:13 - 3rd) 16-J.Murphy sacked at WBS 28 for -2 yards (46-B.Taufalele).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - WBRST 28(2:32 - 3rd) 6-T.Reed to WBS 23 for 5 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - WBRST 23(1:59 - 3rd) 16-J.Murphy to WBS 19 for 4 yards (94-J.Williams). Team penalty on KENN Chop block 15 yards enforced at WBS 23. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 22 - WBRST 38(1:35 - 3rd) 16-J.Murphy to WBS 36 for 2 yards (13-N.Vaea).
|
+13 YD
|
4 & 20 - WBRST 36(0:50 - 3rd) 16-J.Murphy complete to 32-B.Rechsteiner. 32-B.Rechsteiner to WBS 23 for 13 yards (46-B.Taufalele).
KENSAW
Owls
- FG (9 plays, 65 yards, 4:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENSAW 23(0:41 - 3rd) 4-K.Smith to WBS 25 for 2 yards (74-D.Scott95-J.Parker).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - KENSAW 25(15:00 - 4th) 4-K.Smith to WBS 41 for 16 yards (44-C.Patrick).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENSAW 41(14:32 - 4th) 4-K.Smith to WBS 44 for 3 yards (34-B.Perry30-C.Loden).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - KENSAW 44(13:51 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine complete to 4-K.Smith. 4-K.Smith to WBS 47 for 3 yards (42-B.Armstrong).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - KENSAW 47(13:11 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Ames.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - KENSAW 47(13:06 - 4th) 41-D.Lloyd punts 38 yards from WBS 47 out of bounds at the KENN 15.
WBRST
Wildcats
- Interception (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 15(12:56 - 4th) 16-J.Murphy to KENN 21 for 6 yards (94-J.Williams13-N.Vaea).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - WBRST 21(12:29 - 4th) 16-J.Murphy to KENN 23 for 2 yards (46-B.Taufalele91-J.Schiess).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 2 - WBRST 23(11:47 - 4th) 16-J.Murphy to KENN 34 for 11 yards (46-B.Taufalele).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 34(11:17 - 4th) 48-K.Glover to KENN 36 for 2 yards (99-D.Schiess92-K.Tupuola).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - WBRST 36(10:43 - 4th) 48-K.Glover to KENN 50 for 14 yards (42-J.Lutui). Penalty on WBS 92-K.Tupuola Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KENN 50.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 35(10:28 - 4th) 11-A.Adeleke to WBS 25 for 10 yards (7-P.Smith50-J.Palauni).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 25(10:02 - 4th) 16-J.Murphy incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Ficklin.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WBRST 25(9:56 - 4th) 16-J.Murphy to WBS 23 for 2 yards (42-J.Lutui).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - WBRST 23(9:15 - 4th) 16-J.Murphy to WBS 20 for 3 yards (43-W.Reid13-N.Vaea).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - WBRST 20(8:37 - 4th) 88-N.Robertson 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
KENSAW
Owls
- Punt (7 plays, 13 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:31 - 4th) 89-N.Jones kicks 65 yards from KENN 35 to WBS End Zone. touchback.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - KENSAW 25(8:31 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 17-T.MacPherson INTERCEPTED by 1-D.Walker at KENN 30. 1-D.Walker to KENN 30 for no gain (17-T.MacPherson).
WBRST
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 30(8:20 - 4th) 6-T.Reed to KENN 28 for -2 yards (5-E.Heckard).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - WBRST 28(7:36 - 4th) 32-B.Rechsteiner to KENN 36 for 8 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - WBRST 36(6:56 - 4th) 22-K.Ficklin to KENN 38 for 2 yards (5-E.Heckard).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - WBRST 38(6:12 - 4th) 16-J.Murphy to KENN 40 for 2 yards (91-J.Schiess).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 40(5:57 - 4th) 16-J.Murphy sacked at KENN 37 for -3 yards. Penalty on KENN 55-J.Lassiter Holding declined. (13-N.Vaea).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - WBRST 37(5:39 - 4th) 11-A.Adeleke to KENN 39 for 2 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - WBRST 39(5:03 - 4th) 32-B.Rechsteiner to KENN 43 for 4 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - WBRST 43(4:34 - 4th) 89-N.Jones punts 40 yards from KENN 43 to WBS 17 fair catch by 80-H.Hadley.
KENSAW
Owls
- Downs (4 plays, 73 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENSAW 17(4:23 - 4th) 20-J.Davis to WBS 20 for 3 yards (58-A.Butcher34-B.Perry).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - KENSAW 20(3:39 - 4th) 20-J.Davis to WBS 18 for -2 yards (44-C.Patrick42-B.Armstrong).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - KENSAW 18(2:54 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine complete to 20-J.Davis. 20-J.Davis to WBS 22 for 4 yards (41-K.Taylor42-B.Armstrong).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - KENSAW 22(2:40 - 4th) 41-D.Lloyd punts 60 yards from WBS 22 out of bounds at the KENN 18.
WBRST
Wildcats
- End of Game (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 18(2:36 - 4th) 32-B.Rechsteiner to KENN 16 for -2 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - WBRST 16(2:08 - 4th) 16-J.Murphy incomplete. Intended for 14-J.Jackson.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 12 - WBRST 16(2:02 - 4th) 16-J.Murphy to KENN 18 for 2 yards (13-N.Vaea94-J.Williams).
|
Sack
|
4 & 10 - WBRST 18(1:53 - 4th) 16-J.Murphy sacked at KENN 9 for -9 yards (9-A.Rodriguez).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|13
|Rushing
|17
|2
|Passing
|0
|11
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-18
|1-9
|4th Down Conv
|3-5
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|292
|287
|Total Plays
|75
|52
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|285
|44
|Rush Attempts
|67
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|2.2
|Net Yards Passing
|7
|243
|Comp. - Att.
|2-8
|20-32
|Yards Per Pass
|0.9
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|2-23
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-38.3
|3-47.7
|Return Yards
|50
|45
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-50
|2-41
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|7
|PASS YDS
|243
|
|
|285
|RUSH YDS
|44
|
|
|292
|TOTAL YDS
|287
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Murphy 16 QB
|J. Murphy
|2/8
|23
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Murphy 16 QB
|J. Murphy
|30
|116
|1
|45
|
T. Reed 6 RB
|T. Reed
|9
|62
|0
|19
|
B. Rechsteiner 32 RB
|B. Rechsteiner
|9
|39
|0
|14
|
K. Glover 48 RB
|K. Glover
|7
|26
|0
|14
|
S. Terry 9 RB
|S. Terry
|3
|20
|0
|11
|
A. Adeleke 11 RB
|A. Adeleke
|3
|16
|0
|10
|
K. Ficklin 22 RB
|K. Ficklin
|5
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Rechsteiner 32 RB
|B. Rechsteiner
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Reed 6 RB
|T. Reed
|1
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
A. Adeleke 11 RB
|A. Adeleke
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Ficklin 22 RB
|K. Ficklin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Hancock 19 WR
|K. Hancock
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. O'Neal 86 WR
|C. O'Neal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Jackson 82 TE
|A. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Armstrong 42 LB
|B. Armstrong
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
K. Taylor 41 LB
|K. Taylor
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Perry 34 DB
|B. Perry
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Patrick 44 LB
|C. Patrick
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bell 96 DL
|T. Bell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Larry 23 DB
|L. Larry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Butcher 58 DL
|A. Butcher
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pettway 26 LB
|D. Pettway
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mason 20 DB
|C. Mason
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ficklin 22 RB
|K. Ficklin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Paxton 50 OL
|T. Paxton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Walker 1 DB
|D. Walker
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Montgomery 21 DB
|M. Montgomery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burks 25 DB
|J. Burks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson Jr. 59 DL
|D. Johnson Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Scott 74 DL
|D. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adeleke 11 RB
|A. Adeleke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moore 54 DL
|T. Moore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Co. Loden 30 DB
|Co. Loden
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parker 95 DL
|J. Parker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Robertson 88 K
|N. Robertson
|2/2
|41
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Jones 89 K
|N. Jones
|3
|38.3
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Walker 1 DB
|D. Walker
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
B. Rechsteiner 32 RB
|B. Rechsteiner
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
A. Adeleke 11 RB
|A. Adeleke
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Constantine 8 QB
|J. Constantine
|19/31
|234
|1
|1
|
D. Lloyd 41 P
|D. Lloyd
|1/1
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Cooley 3 WR
|D. Cooley
|7
|7
|114
|1
|35
|
D. Ames 19 WR
|D. Ames
|10
|6
|105
|0
|37
|
G. Tarlas 44 DE
|G. Tarlas
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Davis 20 RB
|J. Davis
|4
|2
|8
|0
|4
|
K. Smith 4 RB
|K. Smith
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Moss 34 RB
|C. Moss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|
T. MacPherson 17 WR
|T. MacPherson
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Malone 88 TE
|J. Malone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Jackson 81 WR
|I. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Mortensen 35 LB
|C. Mortensen
|14-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Smith 7 S
|P. Smith
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Rodriguez 9 DE
|A. Rodriguez
|6-3
|1.0
|0
|
N. Vaea 13 LB
|N. Vaea
|6-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Schiess 91 DL
|J. Schiess
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lutui 42 DL
|J. Lutui
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Taufalele 46 LB
|B. Taufalele
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Williams 94 DE
|J. Williams
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Colvin 37 LB
|N. Colvin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Collins 2 CB
|M. Collins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Heckard 5 CB
|E. Heckard
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mitton 48 DE
|M. Mitton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Schiess 99 DL
|D. Schiess
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tesch 53 LB
|A. Tesch
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Reid 43 LB
|W. Reid
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lapuaho 93 DL
|S. Lapuaho
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Tarlas 44 DE
|G. Tarlas
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Burke 6 S
|B. Burke
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Palauni 50 DL
|J. Palauni
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Tupuola 92 DE
|K. Tupuola
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Tuttle 47 K
|T. Tuttle
|2/2
|45
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Lloyd 41 P
|D. Lloyd
|3
|47.7
|2
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Wright Jr. 23 RB
|D. Wright Jr.
|2
|20.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Hadley 80 WR
|H. Hadley
|1
|4.0
|4
|0