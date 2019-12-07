|
|
|HAWAII
|BOISE
No. 19 Boise State tops Hawaii 31-10 for Mountain West title
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Jaylon Henderson started the season third string on the quarterback depth chart. He finished the year by hoisting the Mountain West championship trophy after being selected the game MVP.
The senior threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score in No. 19 Boise State's 31-10 victory over Hawaii in the conference championship game Saturday.
Boise State (12-1, No. 19 CFP) won its second conference title in three years, beating Hawaii again this season after winning the Oct. 12th meeting, 59-37.
Henderson's play-making ability sparked a lethargic offense late in the first half, though he almost didn't get a chance to make it happen.
Hank Bachmeier, the Broncos' starting quarterback who hadn't played since suffering an undisclosed injury against San Jose State on Nov. 2nd, was warming up on the sideline to possibly enter the game late in the half.
But that all changed in 53 seconds when Henderson threw two touchdown strikes of 36 yards each to Khalil Shakir and John Hightower.
''We have a lot of guys that are in that locker room that are just like (Henderson),'' Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. ''We say all the time is hard work does not go unnoticed. There's a lot of other good players that played really well tonight, but this hard work and staying focused and putting in what you're asked in your role to go out there and star in it, these guys have done that.''
Henderson harkened back to Nick Saban's famous ''rat poison'' quote when asked about his mindset of entering his senior season third on the depth chart behind a freshman and sophomore.
''When people would ask about my feelings of not playing, all that is pretty much rat poison to me,'' said Henderson, who transferred to Boise State after spending a year at Texas-San Antonio and another at a junior college. ''At the end of the day, I'm a type of guy that no matter what the team does, I just want to go out there and get the win.''
After rolling up 518 yards of offense in the first game, the Broncos also leaned on their defense more in the rematch.
Nose tackle Sonatane Lui, who entered the program as a walk-on, anchored a Boise State defense that forced two turnovers and had two fourth-down stops inside its own 5. The senior also earned defensive MVP honors with two sacks, two tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.
After the game, Lui held up a sign that read, ''We want Bama''.
''Anyone we're going to play in the postseason would be a great match-up,'' Lui said. ''We always go to prove ourselves, and whether it's Bama or whoever else is in front of us, I think we'll definitely show out and go do what we're supposed to do.''
Hawaii (9-5) was making its first appearance in the title game. It enjoyed some success through the air with Cole McDonald passing for 241 yards, but couldn't overcome early problems in the red zone.
POINTS OFF THE BOARD
The old adage is that you never take points off the board, but Hawaii bucked that in the second quarter-and paid a steep price.
Early in the second quarter with the game still tied at 3, coach Nick Rolovich elected to take a made 21-yard field goal by Ryan Meskell off the board after an offside penalty moved the ball to the 1. However, Boise State stuffed McDonald on a sneak up the middle. And Hawaii didn't score again until the fourth quarter.
''I didn't feel like field goals were going to win the game,'' Rolovich said in defense of his decision. ''We needed to be aggressive right there.''
BRONCOS BELONG?
Despite the fact that Boise State entered the game behind Memphis in the CFP rankings and the Tigers won 29-24 against Cincinnati, Harsin made his case that the Broncos belong in a New Year's Six.
''Look at the bowl games that we played in,'' Harsin said. ''Boise State has showed up. I would say for those teams, we've played some exciting football as well, and we've been very competitive, and we've won most of those games. The big ones, the New Year's Six-we've won all of them.
''I think this conference, this team, and what we were able to accomplish this season under the circumstances that we had, it's hard to find another team in the country that's able to say that. You want an exciting football team? The Broncos need to be in it. It's really that simple.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors were denied their first 10-win season since 2010 when they finished 10-4. However, Hawaii has continued to improve under fourth-year coach Nick Rolovich after suffering through five consecutive losing seasons before his arrival. With McDonald returning next season along with the team's top two rushers, Hawaii should be in the mix for the Mountain West title in 2020.
Boise State: The Broncos might be left to wonder what could've been if they don't get the nod from the playoff committee for the Group of Five's slot for the New Year's Six bowl game. The lone blemish on Boise State's record came against burgeoning rival BYU when sophomore Chase Cord made his first start in place of the injured Bachmeier and the Broncos fell short, 28-25.
UP NEXT
Bowl games to be determined.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-R.Meskell kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(15:00 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 29 for 4 yards (22-I.Okeke91-S.Akoteu).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 29(14:28 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 30 for 1 yard (91-S.Akoteu).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BOISE 30(13:48 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Butler.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - BOISE 30(13:41 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez punts 34 yards from BOISE 30 out of bounds at the HAW 36.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- FG (13 plays, 35 yards, 6:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 36(13:36 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAW 41 for 5 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - HAWAII 41(13:02 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald to HAW 44 for 3 yards (98-S.Lui).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - HAWAII 44(12:24 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald to HAW 48 for 4 yards (99-C.Weaver). Penalty on HAW 52-S.Vaipulu Holding 10 yards enforced at HAW 44. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 12 - HAWAII 34(11:57 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd pushed ob at HAW 45 for 11 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - HAWAII 45(11:18 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to HAW 47 for 2 yards (21-T.Jones).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 47(10:41 - 1st) Penalty on HAW 3-J.Sharsh False start 5 yards enforced at HAW 47. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 15 - HAWAII 42(10:21 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to BOISE 48 for 10 yards (21-T.Jones).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - HAWAII 48(9:42 - 1st) 26-M.Reed to BOISE 46 for 2 yards (55-D.Moa44-R.Whimpey).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - HAWAII 46(9:03 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh pushed ob at BOISE 34 for 12 yards (21-T.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 34(8:31 - 1st) 26-M.Reed to BOISE 33 for 1 yard (25-B.Wickersham90-S.Igiehon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - HAWAII 33(7:53 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Byrd.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 9 - HAWAII 33(7:49 - 1st) 26-M.Reed to BOISE 34 for -1 yard (44-R.Whimpey99-C.Weaver).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 10 - HAWAII 34(7:05 - 1st) Penalty on BOISE 90-S.Igiehon Offside 5 yards enforced at BOISE 34. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - HAWAII 29(6:50 - 1st) 17-R.Meskell 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
BOISE
Broncos
- FG (14 plays, 58 yards, 6:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:44 - 1st) 17-R.Meskell kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(6:44 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 25(6:41 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 47-M.Pistone. 47-M.Pistone to BOISE 32 for 7 yards (18-C.Davis).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - BOISE 32(6:05 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to BOISE 42 for 10 yards (48-D.Thomas27-S.Matautia).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 42(5:55 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 7-A.Butler. 7-A.Butler to BOISE 45 for 3 yards (48-D.Thomas).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - BOISE 45(5:22 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir pushed ob at HAW 47 for 8 yards (4-R.Farris).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 47(4:54 - 1st) 34-R.Mahone to HAW 40 for 7 yards (22-I.Okeke).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - BOISE 40(4:18 - 1st) 34-R.Mahone to HAW 39 for 1 yard (55-B.Ta'ala66-E.Moananu).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - BOISE 39(3:45 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson runs ob at HAW 27 for 12 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 27(3:19 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to HAW 24 for 3 yards (63-T.Tuulima22-I.Okeke).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - BOISE 24(2:46 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to HAW 18 for 6 yards (6-C.Byrd69-A.Se'ei).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - BOISE 18(2:13 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to HAW 12 for 6 yards (91-S.Akoteu4-R.Farris).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 12(1:51 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson to HAW 10 for 2 yards (48-D.Thomas).
|
Sack
|
2 & 8 - BOISE 10(1:21 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson sacked at HAW 17 for -7 yards (99-J.Laulu).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - BOISE 17(0:39 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - BOISE 17(0:34 - 1st) 36-E.Sachse 34 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on HAW 8-E.Ford Offside declined.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Downs (13 plays, 73 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:30 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 40 yards from BOISE 35 to HAW 25 fair catch by 85-L.Victor.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(0:30 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to HAW 34 for 9 yards (26-A.Williams25-B.Wickersham).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - HAWAII 34(15:00 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald runs ob at HAW 37 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 37(14:26 - 2nd) Team penalty on HAW False start 5 yards enforced at HAW 37. No Play.
|
+45 YD
|
1 & 15 - HAWAII 32(14:09 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward to BOISE 23 for 45 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 23(13:35 - 2nd) 26-M.Reed to BOISE 21 for 2 yards (25-B.Wickersham).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - HAWAII 21(12:56 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - HAWAII 21(12:52 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward to BOISE 14 for 7 yards (26-A.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - HAWAII 14(12:13 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald to BOISE 10 for 4 yards (44-R.Whimpey25-B.Wickersham).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 10(11:39 - 2nd) 26-M.Reed to BOISE 10 for no gain (55-D.Moa44-R.Whimpey).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 10(10:51 - 2nd) Penalty on HAW 75-I.Manning False start 5 yards enforced at BOISE 10. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 15 - HAWAII 15(10:28 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to BOISE 2 for 13 yards (44-R.Whimpey10-K.Nawahine).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - HAWAII 2(9:45 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
|
4 & 2 - HAWAII(9:42 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell 21 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on BOISE 26-A.Williams Offside 1 yards enforced at BOISE 2. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - HAWAII 1(9:40 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald to BOISE 1 for no gain (98-S.Lui44-R.Whimpey).
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (7 plays, 34 yards, 4:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 1(9:35 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson to BOISE 2 for 1 yard (53-D.Muasau).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - BOISE 2(8:59 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 1-O.Evans. 1-O.Evans to BOISE 10 for 8 yards (4-R.Farris22-I.Okeke).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - BOISE 10(8:17 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 15 for 5 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 15(7:42 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 30 for 15 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 30(7:12 - 2nd) 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 36 for 6 yards (27-S.Matautia53-D.Muasau).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - BOISE 36(6:35 - 2nd) 34-R.Mahone to BOISE 35 for -1 yard (99-J.Laulu).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BOISE 35(6:00 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to BOISE 35 for no gain (53-D.Muasau27-S.Matautia).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - BOISE 35(5:21 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 46 yards from BOISE 35. 9-J.Ward to HAW 30 for 11 yards (42-D.Cantrell).
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Interception (4 plays, -10 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 30(5:10 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Byrd.
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 30(5:07 - 2nd) 26-M.Reed to BOISE 45 for 25 yards (10-K.Nawahine).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 45(4:33 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald scrambles to BOISE 36 for 9 yards.
|
Int
|
2 & 1 - HAWAII 36(3:51 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Sharsh INTERCEPTED by 10-K.Nawahine at BOISE End Zone. 10-K.Nawahine touchback.
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (8 plays, 80 yards, 2:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 20(3:44 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 20(3:37 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson scrambles to BOISE 41 for 21 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 41(3:00 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 41(2:54 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to HAW 42 for 17 yards (22-I.Okeke).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 42(2:31 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson to HAW 38 for 4 yards (24-K.Kaneshiro22-I.Okeke).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 38(1:59 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to HAW 38 for no gain (27-S.Matautia).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - BOISE 38(1:19 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson to HAW 36 for 2 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|
+36 YD
|
4 & 4 - BOISE 36(1:15 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:07 - 2nd) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:07 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35. 85-L.Victor to HAW 24 for 24 yards (15-J.Walker).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 24(1:01 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to HAW 27 for 3 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - HAWAII 27(0:54 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 85-L.Victor.
|
-11 YD
|
3 & 7 - HAWAII 27(0:51 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald to HAW 16 for -11 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - HAWAII 16(0:46 - 2nd) 36-B.Scruton punts 44 yards from HAW 16. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 43 for 3 yards (22-I.Okeke).
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (2 plays, 57 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 43(0:38 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to HAW 36 for 21 yards (4-R.Farris).
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(0:23 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:14 - 2nd) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:14 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to HAW End Zone. touchback.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(0:14 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald kneels at HAW 23 for -2 yards.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Downs (14 plays, 74 yards, 5:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35. 85-L.Victor to HAW 21 for 21 yards (45-N.Provenzano).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 21(14:49 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to HAW 25 for 4 yards (26-A.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - HAWAII 25(14:12 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald to HAW 28 for 3 yards (25-B.Wickersham).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - HAWAII 28(13:29 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAW 39 for 11 yards (44-R.Whimpey26-A.Williams).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 39(12:59 - 3rd) 26-M.Reed to HAW 36 for -3 yards (99-C.Weaver).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - HAWAII 36(12:21 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 13 - HAWAII 36(12:16 - 3rd) Team penalty on HAW False start 5 yards enforced at HAW 36. No Play.
|
+46 YD
|
3 & 18 - HAWAII 31(12:15 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to BOISE 23 for 46 yards (21-T.Jones).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 23(11:40 - 3rd) 26-M.Reed to BOISE 21 for 2 yards (38-D.Washington99-C.Weaver).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - HAWAII 21(10:58 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to BOISE 18 for 3 yards (21-T.Jones).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - HAWAII 18(10:07 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to BOISE 5 for 13 yards (26-A.Williams10-K.Nawahine).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - HAWAII 5(9:31 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 85-L.Victor.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - HAWAII 5(9:22 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Byrd.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - HAWAII 5(9:19 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Sharsh.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 5 - HAWAII 5(9:15 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 85-L.Victor.
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 5(9:12 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 9 for 4 yards (69-A.Se'ei).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 9(8:40 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Butler.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BOISE 9(8:35 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Thomas.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - BOISE 9(8:31 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 49 yards from BOISE 9. 9-J.Ward to HAW 41 for -1 yard (5-G.Collingham).
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 41(8:20 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 41(8:15 - 3rd) 7-D.Furuta to HAW 46 for 5 yards (93-C.Hatada).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - HAWAII 46(7:36 - 3rd) Penalty on HAW 74-G.Pryor False start 5 yards enforced at HAW 46. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - HAWAII 41(7:22 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Byrd.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - HAWAII 41(7:14 - 3rd) 9-S.Gaudion punts 44 yards from HAW 41. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 21 for 6 yards (47-N.Kamana15-P.Scott).
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (12 plays, 79 yards, 5:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 21(7:03 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 25 for 4 yards (4-R.Farris).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 25(6:25 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 36 for 11 yards (2-J.Pritchard).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(5:53 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 35 for -1 yard (53-D.Muasau).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - BOISE 35(5:12 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 1-O.Evans. Penalty on HAW 4-R.Farris Pass interference 16 yards enforced at BOISE 35. No Play.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 49(5:08 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to HAW 32 for 17 yards (22-I.Okeke24-K.Kaneshiro).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 32(4:39 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to HAW 19 for 13 yards (2-J.Pritchard).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 19(4:08 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson to HAW 18 for 1 yard (27-S.Matautia).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - BOISE 18(0:03 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 5-G.Collingham. 5-G.Collingham to HAW 13 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - BOISE 13(2:42 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson to HAW 9 for 4 yards (15-P.Scott51-M.Manuwai).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - BOISE 9(1:57 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 34-R.Mahone. 34-R.Mahone pushed ob at HAW 5 for 4 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - BOISE 5(1:54 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to HAW 4 for 1 yard (8-E.Ford).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - BOISE 4(1:15 - 3rd) 2-K.Shakir runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:09 - 3rd) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Fumble (1 plays, 66 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:09 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to HAW End Zone. touchback.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(1:09 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald sacked at HAW 15 for -10 yards FUMBLES (98-S.Lui). 38-D.Washington to HAW 9 for 6 yards.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:18 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to HAW End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(0:18 - 3rd) 26-M.Reed to HAW 25 for no gain (25-B.Wickersham).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 25(15:00 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh runs ob at HAW 35 for 10 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 35(14:44 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward runs ob at BOISE 48 for 17 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 48(14:29 - 4th) Team penalty on HAW False start 5 yards enforced at BOISE 48. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - HAWAII 47(14:05 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald scrambles to HAW 47 for no gain (90-S.Igiehon).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 15 - HAWAII 47(13:25 - 4th) 26-M.Reed to BOISE 34 for 19 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 34(13:03 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald sacked at BOISE 40 for -6 yards (38-D.Washington).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 16 - HAWAII 40(12:23 - 4th) 26-M.Reed to BOISE 21 for 19 yards (55-D.Moa).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 21(12:07 - 4th) 26-M.Reed runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:00 - 4th) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
BOISE
Broncos
- Interception (10 plays, 12 yards, 4:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:00 - 4th) 17-R.Meskell kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(12:00 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 25 for no gain.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 25(11:20 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 34 for 9 yards (48-D.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - BOISE 34(10:40 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 34 for no gain (5-K.Bethley91-S.Akoteu).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - BOISE 34(9:49 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson to BOISE 36 for 2 yards (69-A.Se'ei).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(9:20 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 36(9:14 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 41 for 5 yards (99-J.Laulu).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - BOISE 41(8:41 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir runs ob at HAW 45 for 14 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 45(8:15 - 4th) 7-A.Butler to HAW 42 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BOISE 42(7:39 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to HAW 42 for no gain (66-E.Moananu).
|
Int
|
3 & 7 - BOISE 42(7:04 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir INTERCEPTED by 24-K.Kaneshiro at HAW 33. 24-K.Kaneshiro to HAW 37 for 4 yards (2-K.Shakir).
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Downs (4 plays, 27 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 37(6:55 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 37(6:48 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Sharsh.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - HAWAII 37(6:42 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 7-D.Furuta. 7-D.Furuta to HAW 42 for 5 yards (98-S.Lui).
|
Sack
|
4 & 5 - HAWAII 42(6:14 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald sacked at HAW 36 for -6 yards (98-S.Lui).
BOISE
Broncos
- Missed FG (8 plays, 21 yards, 4:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(6:08 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to HAW 32 for 4 yards (2-J.Pritchard53-D.Muasau).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 32(5:24 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson to HAW 29 for 3 yards (27-S.Matautia).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - BOISE 29(4:38 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson to HAW 25 for 4 yards (2-J.Pritchard).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(4:05 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson complete to 5-G.Collingham. 5-G.Collingham to the HAW 29 downed by 16-J.Hightower 16-J.Hightower to HAW 17 for 12 yards (27-S.Matautia).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - BOISE 17(3:35 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to HAW 15 for 2 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 15(2:45 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to HAW 12 for 3 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - BOISE 12(2:05 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson to HAW 15 for -3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BOISE 15(1:47 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Butler.
|
No Good
|
4 & 10 - BOISE 15(1:42 - 4th) 36-E.Sachse 32 yards Field Goal is No Good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20(1:37 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAW 33 for 13 yards (25-B.Wickersham44-R.Whimpey).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 33(1:20 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald scrambles to HAW 33 for no gain (93-C.Hatada).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 33(0:56 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward. Penalty on BOISE 26-A.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at HAW 33. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 48(0:48 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Sharsh.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 48(0:45 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 7-D.Furuta. 7-D.Furuta to HAW 50 for 2 yards (93-C.Hatada).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - HAWAII 50(0:03 - 4th) Penalty on HAW 74-G.Pryor False start 5 yards enforced at HAW 50. No Play.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|20
|Rushing
|6
|10
|Passing
|9
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|2-5
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|308
|357
|Total Plays
|62
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|79
|144
|Rush Attempts
|26
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|229
|213
|Comp. - Att.
|20-36
|21-31
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|9-61
|3-21
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-44.0
|3-43.0
|Return Yards
|59
|9
|Punts - Returns
|2-10
|2-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-45
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-4
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|229
|PASS YDS
|213
|
|
|79
|RUSH YDS
|144
|
|
|308
|TOTAL YDS
|357
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. McDonald 13 QB
|C. McDonald
|20/36
|241
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Reed 26 RB
|M. Reed
|12
|87
|1
|25
|
D. Furuta 7 RB
|D. Furuta
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. McDonald 13 QB
|C. McDonald
|12
|-11
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sharsh 3 WR
|J. Sharsh
|11
|7
|74
|0
|13
|
J. Smart 23 WR
|J. Smart
|6
|4
|72
|0
|46
|
J. Ward 9 WR
|J. Ward
|6
|3
|69
|0
|45
|
C. Byrd II 6 WR
|C. Byrd II
|8
|4
|19
|0
|11
|
D. Furuta 7 RB
|D. Furuta
|2
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
L. Victor 85 WR
|L. Victor
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Bethley 5 DB
|K. Bethley
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Farris II 4 DB
|R. Farris II
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Matautia 27 LB
|S. Matautia
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Muasau 53 LB
|D. Muasau
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 48 DL
|D. Thomas
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Okeke 22 DB
|I. Okeke
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pritchard 2 LB
|J. Pritchard
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Laulu 99 DL
|J. Laulu
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Akoteu 91 DL
|S. Akoteu
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Se'ei 69 DL
|A. Se'ei
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ford 8 DB
|E. Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hune 95 DL
|K. Hune
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Scott 15 LB
|P. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kaneshiro 24 DB
|K. Kaneshiro
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Byrd II 6 WR
|C. Byrd II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ta'ala 55 DL
|B. Ta'ala
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 18 DB
|C. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuulima 63 OL
|T. Tuulima
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Moananu 66 DL
|E. Moananu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Manuwai 51 DL
|M. Manuwai
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Meskell 17 K
|R. Meskell
|1/1
|47
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Gaudion 9 P
|S. Gaudion
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|
B. Scruton 36 P
|B. Scruton
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Victor 85 WR
|L. Victor
|2
|22.5
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ward 9 WR
|J. Ward
|2
|5.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Henderson 9 QB
|J. Henderson
|20/29
|212
|2
|1
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|1/1
|8
|0
|0
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|16
|67
|0
|15
|
J. Henderson 9 QB
|J. Henderson
|14
|51
|1
|21
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|2
|10
|1
|6
|
R. Mahone 34 RB
|R. Mahone
|3
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Butler 7 WR
|A. Butler
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|10
|7
|89
|1
|36
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|6
|3
|64
|1
|36
|
J. Bates 85 TE
|J. Bates
|2
|2
|27
|0
|17
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|2
|2
|13
|0
|13
|
O. Evans 1 WR
|O. Evans
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Pistone 47 TE
|M. Pistone
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
G. Collingham 5 TE
|G. Collingham
|2
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Mahone 34 RB
|R. Mahone
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Butler 7 WR
|A. Butler
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Whimpey 44 LB
|R. Whimpey
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lui 98 NT
|S. Lui
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Jones 21 S
|T. Jones
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wickersham 25 LB
|B. Wickersham
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hatada 93 DT
|C. Hatada
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moa 55 DT
|D. Moa
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kaniho 28 S
|K. Kaniho
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Washington 38 LB
|D. Washington
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Nawahine 10 S
|K. Nawahine
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
S. Igiehon 90 NT
|S. Igiehon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Weaver 99 LB
|C. Weaver
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Sachse 36 K
|E. Sachse
|1/2
|34
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Velazquez 46 K
|J. Velazquez
|3
|43.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|1
|3.0
|3
|0