|NICHST
|NDST
North Dakota State wins 37-13 for 34th straight victory
FARGO, N.D. (AP) Trey Lance threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and defending champion North Dakota State pulled away in the second half to beat Nicholls 37-13 in a second-round FCS playoff game Saturday.
The Bison (13-0), who have won seven of the last eight FCS championships, including the previous two, will host Illinois State in the third round.
Gavin Lasseigne's second field goal cut the Bison's lead to 14-13 with 10:36 left in the third quarter but two interceptions later in the quarter led to 10 points for NDSU (13-0), which extended its win streak to 34 games, the longest current run in Division I.
The Bison added a 6-yard run by Lance and a 3-yarder from Dimitri Williams in the fourth quarter.
Nicholls (9-5) had a five-game winning streak end and was denied reaching the quarterfinals for the first time.
Lance finished with 257 yards total offense with the Bison outgaining the Colonels 434-265.
NDST
Bison
- Punt (4 plays, 39 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 45-A.Bland kicks 63 yards from NIC 35. 28-T.Brooks to NDS 25 for 23 yards (37-J.Carrington8-A.Craighton).
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 25(14:54 - 1st) 5-T.Lance complete to 82-B.Ellefson. 82-B.Ellefson to NIC 39 for 36 yards (34-K.Mims).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 39(14:26 - 1st) 18-A.Cofield to NIC 38 for 1 yard (94-B.Fontenot11-A.Steib).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - NDST 38(13:52 - 1st) 28-T.Brooks to NIC 36 for 2 yards (7-K.Moore94-B.Fontenot).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NDST 36(13:07 - 1st) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Watson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - NDST 36(13:00 - 1st) 38-G.Wegner punts 19 yards from NIC 36 Downed at the NIC 17.
NICHST
Colonels
- Punt (6 plays, 6 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NICHST 17(12:50 - 1st) 28-J.Gums to NIC 23 for 6 yards (93-L.McCormick).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NICHST 23(12:22 - 1st) 28-J.Gums to NIC 24 for 1 yard (26-J.Kaczor52-J.Hankey).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - NICHST 24(11:43 - 1st) 9-C.Fourcade scrambles pushed ob at NIC 25 for 1 yard (9-M.Bridges). Penalty on NDS 14-J.Hayes Offside 5 yards enforced at NIC 24. No Play.
|
-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NICHST 29(11:26 - 1st) 9-C.Fourcade to NIC 21 for -8 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 18 - NICHST 21(10:50 - 1st) 26-T.Smith to NIC 20 for -1 yard (52-J.Hankey).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 19 - NICHST 20(10:15 - 1st) 9-C.Fourcade to NIC 23 for 3 yards (26-J.Kaczor).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - NICHST 23(9:42 - 1st) 99-W.Jones punts 38 yards from NIC 23. 84-T.Heit to NDS 48 for 9 yards. Penalty on NDS 32-D.Stewart Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at NDS 48.
NDST
Bison
- Missed FG (8 plays, 55 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 38(9:28 - 1st) 5-T.Lance complete to 4-D.Williams. 4-D.Williams to NIC 42 for 20 yards (25-L.James).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 42(9:00 - 1st) 5-T.Lance to NIC 36 for 6 yards (47-A.Pittman24-D.Evans).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - NDST 36(8:22 - 1st) 5-T.Lance complete to 11-P.Sproles. 11-P.Sproles to NIC 27 for 9 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 27(7:52 - 1st) 18-A.Cofield to NIC 19 for 8 yards (42-J.Monroe11-A.Steib).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - NDST 19(7:13 - 1st) 18-A.Cofield to NIC 10 for 9 yards (42-J.Monroe34-K.Mims).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 10(6:42 - 1st) 5-T.Lance to NIC 7 for 3 yards (47-A.Pittman25-L.James).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NDST 7(6:32 - 1st) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 44-H.Luepke.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NDST 7(6:28 - 1st) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 82-B.Ellefson.
|
No Good
|
4 & 7 - NDST 7(6:22 - 1st) 15-W.Cardinal 25 yards Field Goal is No Good.
NICHST
Colonels
- FG (8 plays, 62 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NICHST 20(6:20 - 1st) 9-C.Fourcade complete to 5-D.Dixon. 5-D.Dixon to NIC 33 for 13 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NICHST 33(6:04 - 1st) 28-J.Gums to NIC 36 for 3 yards (52-J.Hankey).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - NICHST 36(5:27 - 1st) 9-C.Fourcade complete to 28-J.Gums. 28-J.Gums to NIC 40 for 4 yards (42-J.Cox).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - NICHST 40(4:40 - 1st) 9-C.Fourcade scrambles pushed ob at NIC 49 for 9 yards (14-J.Hayes).
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - NICHST 49(4:09 - 1st) 9-C.Fourcade complete to 5-D.Dixon. 5-D.Dixon pushed ob at NDS 22 for 29 yards (10-L.Graetz).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NICHST 22(3:47 - 1st) 28-J.Gums to NDS 18 for 4 yards (94-C.Ching).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NICHST 18(3:14 - 1st) 9-C.Fourcade incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Cook.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NICHST 18(3:10 - 1st) 9-C.Fourcade incomplete. Intended for 31-K.Franklin.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - NICHST 18(3:07 - 1st) 46-G.Lasseigne 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
NDST
Bison
- TD (6 plays, 84 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:03 - 1st) 45-A.Bland kicks 62 yards from NIC 35. 28-T.Brooks to NDS 16 for 13 yards (37-J.Carrington).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 16(2:59 - 1st) 18-A.Cofield to NDS 18 for 2 yards (25-L.James).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - NDST 18(2:27 - 1st) 5-T.Lance to NDS 19 for 1 yard (98-P.Ganci).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 7 - NDST 19(1:47 - 1st) 5-T.Lance to NDS 34 for 15 yards (3-T.Brown25-L.James).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 34(1:19 - 1st) 5-T.Lance complete to 28-T.Brooks. 28-T.Brooks to NDS 38 for 4 yards (24-D.Evans).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - NDST 38(0:35 - 1st) 5-T.Lance to NDS 45 for 7 yards (34-K.Mims).
|
+55 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 45(0:03 - 1st) 11-P.Sproles runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:00 - 1st) 15-W.Cardinal extra point is good.
NICHST
Colonels
- TD (12 plays, 82 yards, 7:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) 38-G.Wegner kicks 65 yards from NDS 35. 26-T.Smith to NIC 18 for 18 yards (31-J.Cox).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NICHST 18(14:56 - 2nd) 1-D.Taylor to NIC 20 for 2 yards (98-M.Biegler25-M.Tutsie).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - NICHST 20(14:19 - 2nd) 9-C.Fourcade to NIC 26 for 6 yards (52-J.Hankey).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - NICHST 26(13:39 - 2nd) 9-C.Fourcade complete to 21-D.Ray. 21-D.Ray to NIC 30 for 4 yards (52-J.Hankey42-J.Cox).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NICHST 30(12:43 - 2nd) 9-C.Fourcade complete to 1-D.Taylor. 1-D.Taylor to NIC 38 for 8 yards (9-M.Bridges6-J.Hendricks).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - NICHST 38(12:06 - 2nd) 9-C.Fourcade complete to 1-D.Taylor. 1-D.Taylor to NIC 42 for 4 yards (42-J.Cox).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NICHST 42(11:31 - 2nd) 1-D.Taylor to NIC 50 for 8 yards (42-J.Cox).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - NICHST 50(10:57 - 2nd) 1-D.Taylor to NDS 47 for 3 yards (25-M.Tutsie).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NICHST 47(10:22 - 2nd) 28-J.Gums to NDS 39 for 8 yards (52-J.Hankey90-T.Pierce).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - NICHST 39(9:41 - 2nd) 28-J.Gums to NDS 36 for 3 yards (52-J.Hankey94-C.Ching).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NICHST 36(9:13 - 2nd) 9-C.Fourcade scrambles to NDS 28 for 8 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - NICHST 28(8:32 - 2nd) 9-C.Fourcade to NDS 25 for 3 yards (60-L.Tucker).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - NICHST 25(8:01 - 2nd) 9-C.Fourcade complete to 5-D.Dixon. 5-D.Dixon runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:54 - 2nd) 46-G.Lasseigne extra point is good.
NDST
Bison
- TD (8 plays, 80 yards, 3:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:54 - 2nd) 45-A.Bland kicks 63 yards from NIC 35. 28-T.Brooks to NDS 20 for 18 yards (56-J.Parker).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NDST 20(7:49 - 2nd) 18-A.Cofield to NDS 31 for 11 yards (47-A.Pittman). Penalty on NDS 68-Z.Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at NDS 20. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 20 - NDST 10(7:49 - 2nd) Penalty on NIC 47-A.Pittman Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NDS 10. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 5 - NDST 25(7:30 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance sacked at NDS 19 for -6 yards (55-S.Laiche).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - NDST 19(7:00 - 2nd) 4-D.Williams to NDS 25 for 6 yards (25-L.James).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 5 - NDST 25(6:30 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance complete to 11-P.Sproles. 11-P.Sproles to NDS 46 for 21 yards (16-J.Jackson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 46(5:45 - 2nd) 28-T.Brooks to NDS 47 for 1 yard (98-P.Ganci).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - NDST 47(4:57 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance complete to 87-N.Gindorff. 87-N.Gindorff runs ob at NIC 43 for 10 yards.
|
+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 43(4:21 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance complete to 19-J.Kepouros. 19-J.Kepouros runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:13 - 2nd) 15-W.Cardinal extra point is good.
NICHST
Colonels
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:13 - 2nd) 38-G.Wegner kicks 65 yards from NDS 35 to NIC End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NICHST 25(4:13 - 2nd) 9-C.Fourcade to NIC 27 for 2 yards (25-M.Tutsie99-S.Waege).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NICHST 27(3:28 - 2nd) 28-J.Gums to NIC 30 for 3 yards (92-J.Darnell52-J.Hankey).
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - NICHST 30(2:48 - 2nd) 9-C.Fourcade sacked at NIC 20 for -10 yards (91-D.Tuszka).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - NICHST 20(2:34 - 2nd) 99-W.Jones punts 37 yards from NIC 20. 84-T.Heit to NIC 45 for 12 yards. Penalty on NDS 26-J.Kaczor Holding 10 yards enforced at NIC 45.
NDST
Bison
- Missed FG (6 plays, 56 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 45(2:21 - 2nd) 4-D.Williams to NDS 48 for 3 yards (96-G.Thurmond).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 7 - NDST 48(1:45 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance complete to 19-J.Kepouros. 19-J.Kepouros to NIC 33 for 19 yards (24-D.Evans).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 7 - NDST 48(1:45 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance complete to 19-J.Kepouros. 19-J.Kepouros to NIC 33 for 19 yards (24-D.Evans). Penalty on NIC 24-D.Evans Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NIC 33.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NDST 18(1:09 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Watson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NDST 18(1:05 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 82-B.Ellefson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NDST 18(0:59 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Kepouros.
|
No Good
|
4 & 10 - NDST 18(0:54 - 2nd) 15-W.Cardinal 36 yards Field Goal is No Good.
NICHST
Colonels
- FG (8 plays, 69 yards, 4:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 38-G.Wegner kicks 65 yards from NDS 35 to NIC End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NICHST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 9-C.Fourcade complete to 5-D.Dixon. 5-D.Dixon to NIC 24 for -1 yard (6-J.Hendricks).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 11 - NICHST 24(14:23 - 3rd) 28-J.Gums to NIC 42 for 18 yards (25-M.Tutsie).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NICHST 42(13:54 - 3rd) 28-J.Gums to NIC 48 for 6 yards (52-J.Hankey6-J.Hendricks).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - NICHST 48(13:17 - 3rd) 9-C.Fourcade incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Dixon. Penalty on NDS 9-M.Bridges Pass interference 10 yards enforced at NIC 48. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NICHST 42(13:12 - 3rd) 1-D.Taylor to NDS 26 for 16 yards (42-J.Cox). Penalty on NDS 42-J.Cox Facemask Incidental 13 yards enforced at NDS 26.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NICHST 13(12:45 - 3rd) 1-D.Taylor to NDS 11 for 2 yards (55-A.Mercadel94-C.Ching).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - NICHST 11(12:11 - 3rd) 9-C.Fourcade scrambles to NDS 10 for 1 yard (6-J.Hendricks).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - NICHST 10(11:24 - 3rd) 9-C.Fourcade complete to 28-J.Gums. 28-J.Gums to NDS 6 for 4 yards (14-J.Hayes26-J.Kaczor).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - NICHST 6(10:39 - 3rd) 46-G.Lasseigne 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
NDST
Bison
- Punt (5 plays, 26 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:36 - 3rd) 45-A.Bland kicks 58 yards from NIC 35. 28-T.Brooks to NDS 30 for 23 yards (27-C.Boutte).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 30(10:30 - 3rd) 18-A.Cofield to NDS 34 for 4 yards (11-A.Steib55-S.Laiche).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - NDST 34(10:30 - 3rd) Penalty on NDS 67-C.Volson Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NDS 34. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 21 - NDST 19(10:21 - 3rd) 5-T.Lance to NDS 24 for 5 yards (25-L.James38-K.Johnson).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 16 - NDST 24(9:32 - 3rd) 5-T.Lance to NDS 41 for 17 yards (4-G.LaFrance).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 16 - NDST 24(9:32 - 3rd) 5-T.Lance to NDS 39 for 15 yards (4-G.LaFrance).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - NDST 39(9:17 - 3rd) 38-G.Wegner punts 53 yards from NDS 39 out of bounds at the NIC 8.
NICHST
Colonels
- Interception (3 plays, 91 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NICHST 8(9:09 - 3rd) 28-J.Gums to NIC 15 for 7 yards (25-M.Tutsie52-J.Hankey).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - NICHST 15(8:35 - 3rd) 28-J.Gums to NIC 21 for 6 yards (55-A.Mercadel94-C.Ching).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - NICHST 21(8:09 - 3rd) 9-C.Fourcade incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Dixon INTERCEPTED by 25-M.Tutsie at NDS 44. 25-M.Tutsie to NIC 31 for 25 yards (5-D.Dixon). Team penalty on NIC Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at NIC 31.
NDST
Bison
- FG (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 16(7:52 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to NIC 9 for 7 yards (55-S.Laiche96-G.Thurmond).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NDST 9(7:36 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to NIC 7 for 2 yards (55-S.Laiche).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NDST 7(6:55 - 3rd) 18-A.Cofield to NIC 9 for -2 yards (98-P.Ganci11-A.Steib). Penalty on NDS 11-P.Sproles Illegal motion declined.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 3 - NDST 9(6:35 - 3rd) 5-T.Lance runs 9 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NDS 68-Z.Johnson Holding 5 yards enforced at NIC 9. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - NDST 14(6:30 - 3rd) 15-W.Cardinal 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
NICHST
Colonels
- Interception (5 plays, 85 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:26 - 3rd) 38-G.Wegner kicks 65 yards from NDS 35 to NIC End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NICHST 25(6:26 - 3rd) 9-C.Fourcade to NIC 31 for 6 yards (25-M.Tutsie).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NICHST 31(6:01 - 3rd) 9-C.Fourcade to NIC 32 for 1 yard (52-J.Hankey).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - NICHST 32(5:19 - 3rd) 9-C.Fourcade scrambles to NIC 40 for 8 yards (42-J.Cox). Penalty on NDS 42-J.Cox Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NIC 40.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - NICHST 32(5:19 - 3rd) 9-C.Fourcade scrambles to NIC 40 for 8 yards (42-J.Cox).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - NICHST 40(5:13 - 3rd) 9-C.Fourcade incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-J.Hendricks at NDS 39. 6-J.Hendricks to NIC 13 for 48 yards (81-D.Robinson).
NDST
Bison
- TD (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 13(4:53 - 3rd) 18-A.Cofield to NIC 11 for 2 yards (34-K.Mims47-A.Pittman).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - NDST 11(4:13 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to NIC 2 for 9 yards (38-K.Johnson).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 2 - NDST 2(3:42 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to NIC 3 for -1 yard (7-K.Moore96-G.Thurmond).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - NDST 3(3:04 - 3rd) 5-T.Lance complete to 87-N.Gindorff. 87-N.Gindorff runs 3 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on NIC Holding declined.
|
PAT Good
|(2:58 - 3rd) 15-W.Cardinal extra point is good.
NICHST
Colonels
- Fumble (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:58 - 3rd) 38-G.Wegner kicks 65 yards from NDS 35 to NIC End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NICHST 25(2:58 - 3rd) 1-D.Taylor to NIC 31 for 6 yards (25-M.Tutsie55-A.Mercadel).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - NICHST 31(2:23 - 3rd) 1-D.Taylor to NIC 38 for 7 yards (6-J.Hendricks25-M.Tutsie).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NICHST 38(1:45 - 3rd) 28-J.Gums to NIC 44 for 6 yards (99-S.Waege25-M.Tutsie).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NICHST 44(1:08 - 3rd) 28-J.Gums to NIC 45 for 1 yard (52-J.Hankey91-D.Tuszka).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - NICHST 45(0:30 - 3rd) 9-C.Fourcade to NIC 44 for -1 yard (42-J.Cox55-A.Mercadel).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - NICHST 44(15:00 - 4th) 99-W.Jones punts 36 yards from NIC 44. 84-T.Heit to NDS 20 FUMBLES. 7-T.Fort to NDS 15 for no gain.
NDST
Bison
- TD (13 plays, 85 yards, 6:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 15(14:51 - 4th) 4-D.Williams to NDS 19 for 4 yards (25-L.James).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - NDST 19(14:25 - 4th) 1-C.Watson to NDS 34 for 15 yards (8-A.Craighton).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 34(13:45 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to NDS 45 for 11 yards (47-A.Pittman).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 45(13:10 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to NDS 48 for 3 yards (7-K.Moore).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - NDST 48(12:25 - 4th) 5-T.Lance complete to 44-H.Luepke. 44-H.Luepke to NIC 48 for 4 yards (7-K.Moore).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - NDST 48(11:48 - 4th) 5-T.Lance pushed ob at NIC 46 for 2 yards (34-K.Mims).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - NDST 46(11:18 - 4th) 18-A.Cofield to NIC 45 for 1 yard (3-T.Brown91-E.Reames).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 45(10:47 - 4th) 4-D.Williams to NIC 37 for 8 yards (98-P.Ganci25-L.James).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 2 - NDST 37(10:11 - 4th) 4-D.Williams to NIC 23 for 14 yards (4-G.LaFrance).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NDST 23(10:11 - 4th) Penalty on NIC 55-S.Laiche Unsportsmanlike conduct 12 yards enforced at NIC 23. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 11(9:50 - 4th) 18-A.Cofield to NIC 7 for 4 yards (98-P.Ganci47-A.Pittman).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - NDST 7(9:13 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to NIC 6 for 1 yard (8-A.Craighton).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - NDST 6(8:28 - 4th) 5-T.Lance runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:21 - 4th) 15-W.Cardinal extra point is good.
NICHST
Colonels
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:21 - 4th) 38-G.Wegner kicks 65 yards from NDS 35 to NIC End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NICHST 25(8:21 - 4th) 9-C.Fourcade complete to 26-T.Smith. 26-T.Smith to NIC 27 for 2 yards (25-M.Tutsie9-M.Bridges).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - NICHST 27(7:46 - 4th) 9-C.Fourcade complete to 1-D.Taylor. 1-D.Taylor to NIC 29 for 2 yards (55-A.Mercadel).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NICHST 29(7:09 - 4th) 9-C.Fourcade to NIC 29 for no gain (90-T.Pierce).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NICHST 29(6:23 - 4th) 99-W.Jones punts 35 yards from NIC 29. 84-T.Heit to NIC 44 for 20 yards (56-J.Parker).
NDST
Bison
- TD (5 plays, 44 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NDST 44(6:10 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to NIC 42 for 2 yards (47-A.Pittman).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NDST 42(5:23 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to NIC 39 for 3 yards (55-S.Laiche).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - NDST 39(4:37 - 4th) 18-A.Cofield to NIC 37 for 2 yards (47-A.Pittman69-Z.McKeehan).
|
+34 YD
|
4 & 3 - NDST 37(3:51 - 4th) 5-T.Lance to NIC 3 for 34 yards (16-J.Jackson25-L.James).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - NDST 3(3:18 - 4th) 4-D.Williams runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(3:12 - 4th) 15-W.Cardinal extra point is no good.
NICHST
Colonels
- Downs (5 plays, 8 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:12 - 4th) 38-G.Wegner kicks 65 yards from NDS 35 to NIC End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NICHST 25(3:12 - 4th) 28-J.Gums to NIC 26 for 1 yard (60-L.Tucker).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - NICHST 26(2:38 - 4th) Penalty on NIC 64-P.Burkhalter False start 5 yards enforced at NIC 26. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - NICHST 21(2:10 - 4th) 28-J.Gums to NIC 25 for 4 yards (93-L.McCormick).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - NICHST 25(1:27 - 4th) 1-D.Taylor to NIC 27 for 2 yards (52-J.Hankey).
|
+6 YD
|
4 & 8 - NICHST 27(0:44 - 4th) 1-D.Taylor to NIC 33 for 6 yards (60-L.Tucker26-J.Kaczor).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|21
|Rushing
|10
|11
|Passing
|5
|7
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|255
|428
|Total Plays
|56
|57
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|171
|265
|Rush Attempts
|41
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|6.5
|Net Yards Passing
|84
|163
|Comp. - Att.
|11-15
|10-16
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|10.2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-62
|8-78
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.6
|2-36.0
|Return Yards
|18
|186
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|5-49
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-18
|3-64
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-73
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|84
|PASS YDS
|163
|
|
|171
|RUSH YDS
|265
|
|
|255
|TOTAL YDS
|428
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Fourcade 9 QB
|C. Fourcade
|11/15
|94
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gums 28 RB
|J. Gums
|15
|77
|0
|18
|
D. Taylor 1 RB
|D. Taylor
|11
|67
|0
|16
|
C. Fourcade 9 QB
|C. Fourcade
|14
|28
|0
|9
|
T. Smith 26 WR
|T. Smith
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Dixon 5 WR
|D. Dixon
|5
|4
|66
|1
|29
|
D. Taylor 1 RB
|D. Taylor
|3
|3
|14
|0
|8
|
J. Gums 28 RB
|J. Gums
|2
|2
|8
|0
|4
|
D. Ray 21 WR
|D. Ray
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Smith 26 WR
|T. Smith
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Cook 83 WR
|D. Cook
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Franklin 31 WR
|K. Franklin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. James 25 LB
|L. James
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
P. Ganci 98 DL
|P. Ganci
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pittman 47 LB
|A. Pittman
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moore III 7 DB
|K. Moore III
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Laiche 55 DL
|S. Laiche
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Mims 34 DB
|K. Mims
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 24 DB
|D. Evans
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. LaFrance 4 LB
|G. LaFrance
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Craighton 8 DB
|A. Craighton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 3 DL
|T. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Monroe 42 DB
|J. Monroe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 16 DB
|J. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fontenot 94 DL
|B. Fontenot
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Thurmond 96 DL
|G. Thurmond
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Steib 11 LB
|A. Steib
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 38 DB
|K. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Reames 91 DL
|E. Reames
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Mckeehan 69 OL
|Z. Mckeehan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Lasseigne 46 K
|G. Lasseigne
|2/2
|35
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Smith 26 WR
|T. Smith
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lance 5 QB
|T. Lance
|10/16
|169
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Lance 5 QB
|T. Lance
|11
|88
|1
|34
|
P. Sproles 11 WR
|P. Sproles
|1
|55
|1
|55
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|11
|40
|0
|11
|
D. Williams 4 RB
|D. Williams
|6
|38
|1
|14
|
A. Cofield 18 RB
|A. Cofield
|10
|31
|0
|9
|
C. Watson 1 WR
|C. Watson
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Bussey 21 RB
|J. Bussey
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Kepouros 19 WR
|J. Kepouros
|3
|2
|62
|1
|43
|
B. Ellefson 82 TE
|B. Ellefson
|3
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
P. Sproles 11 WR
|P. Sproles
|2
|2
|30
|0
|21
|
D. Williams 4 RB
|D. Williams
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
N. Gindorff 87 TE
|N. Gindorff
|2
|2
|13
|1
|10
|
H. Luepke 44 FB
|H. Luepke
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Watson 1 WR
|C. Watson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hankey 52 LB
|J. Hankey
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tutsie 25 S
|M. Tutsie
|7-3
|0.0
|1
|
Ja. Cox 42 LB
|Ja. Cox
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mercadel 55 LB
|A. Mercadel
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hendricks 6 S
|J. Hendricks
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Hayes 14 CB
|J. Hayes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tucker 60 DT
|L. Tucker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kaczor 26 S
|J. Kaczor
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCormick 93 DE
|L. McCormick
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tuszka 91 DE
|D. Tuszka
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Bridges 9 CB
|M. Bridges
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Biegler 98 DT
|M. Biegler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Darnell 92 DT
|J. Darnell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Waege 99 DE
|S. Waege
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pierce 90 DE
|T. Pierce
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ching 94 DT
|C. Ching
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Graetz 10 QB
|L. Graetz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Cardinal 34 K
|W. Cardinal
|1/3
|32
|4/5
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Wegner 38 P
|G. Wegner
|2
|36.0
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|3
|21.3
|23
|0