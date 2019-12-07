Drive Chart
NICHST
NDST

No Text

North Dakota State wins 37-13 for 34th straight victory

  • AP
  • Dec 07, 2019

FARGO, N.D. (AP) Trey Lance threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and defending champion North Dakota State pulled away in the second half to beat Nicholls 37-13 in a second-round FCS playoff game Saturday.

The Bison (13-0), who have won seven of the last eight FCS championships, including the previous two, will host Illinois State in the third round.

Gavin Lasseigne's second field goal cut the Bison's lead to 14-13 with 10:36 left in the third quarter but two interceptions later in the quarter led to 10 points for NDSU (13-0), which extended its win streak to 34 games, the longest current run in Division I.

The Bison added a 6-yard run by Lance and a 3-yarder from Dimitri Williams in the fourth quarter.

Nicholls (9-5) had a five-game winning streak end and was denied reaching the quarterfinals for the first time.

Lance finished with 257 yards total offense with the Bison outgaining the Colonels 434-265.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

NDST Bison
- Punt (4 plays, 39 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 45-A.Bland kicks 63 yards from NIC 35. 28-T.Brooks to NDS 25 for 23 yards (37-J.Carrington8-A.Craighton).
+36 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 25
(14:54 - 1st) 5-T.Lance complete to 82-B.Ellefson. 82-B.Ellefson to NIC 39 for 36 yards (34-K.Mims).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 39
(14:26 - 1st) 18-A.Cofield to NIC 38 for 1 yard (94-B.Fontenot11-A.Steib).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - NDST 38
(13:52 - 1st) 28-T.Brooks to NIC 36 for 2 yards (7-K.Moore94-B.Fontenot).
No Gain
3 & 7 - NDST 36
(13:07 - 1st) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Watson.
Punt
4 & 7 - NDST 36
(13:00 - 1st) 38-G.Wegner punts 19 yards from NIC 36 Downed at the NIC 17.

NICHST Colonels
- Punt (6 plays, 6 yards, 3:08 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 17
(12:50 - 1st) 28-J.Gums to NIC 23 for 6 yards (93-L.McCormick).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - NICHST 23
(12:22 - 1st) 28-J.Gums to NIC 24 for 1 yard (26-J.Kaczor52-J.Hankey).
Penalty
3 & 3 - NICHST 24
(11:43 - 1st) 9-C.Fourcade scrambles pushed ob at NIC 25 for 1 yard (9-M.Bridges). Penalty on NDS 14-J.Hayes Offside 5 yards enforced at NIC 24. No Play.
-8 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 29
(11:26 - 1st) 9-C.Fourcade to NIC 21 for -8 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 18 - NICHST 21
(10:50 - 1st) 26-T.Smith to NIC 20 for -1 yard (52-J.Hankey).
+3 YD
3 & 19 - NICHST 20
(10:15 - 1st) 9-C.Fourcade to NIC 23 for 3 yards (26-J.Kaczor).
Punt
4 & 16 - NICHST 23
(9:42 - 1st) 99-W.Jones punts 38 yards from NIC 23. 84-T.Heit to NDS 48 for 9 yards. Penalty on NDS 32-D.Stewart Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at NDS 48.

NDST Bison
- Missed FG (8 plays, 55 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 38
(9:28 - 1st) 5-T.Lance complete to 4-D.Williams. 4-D.Williams to NIC 42 for 20 yards (25-L.James).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 42
(9:00 - 1st) 5-T.Lance to NIC 36 for 6 yards (47-A.Pittman24-D.Evans).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - NDST 36
(8:22 - 1st) 5-T.Lance complete to 11-P.Sproles. 11-P.Sproles to NIC 27 for 9 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 27
(7:52 - 1st) 18-A.Cofield to NIC 19 for 8 yards (42-J.Monroe11-A.Steib).
+9 YD
2 & 2 - NDST 19
(7:13 - 1st) 18-A.Cofield to NIC 10 for 9 yards (42-J.Monroe34-K.Mims).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 10
(6:42 - 1st) 5-T.Lance to NIC 7 for 3 yards (47-A.Pittman25-L.James).
No Gain
2 & 7 - NDST 7
(6:32 - 1st) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 44-H.Luepke.
No Gain
3 & 7 - NDST 7
(6:28 - 1st) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 82-B.Ellefson.
No Good
4 & 7 - NDST 7
(6:22 - 1st) 15-W.Cardinal 25 yards Field Goal is No Good.

NICHST Colonels
- FG (8 plays, 62 yards, 3:13 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 20
(6:20 - 1st) 9-C.Fourcade complete to 5-D.Dixon. 5-D.Dixon to NIC 33 for 13 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 33
(6:04 - 1st) 28-J.Gums to NIC 36 for 3 yards (52-J.Hankey).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - NICHST 36
(5:27 - 1st) 9-C.Fourcade complete to 28-J.Gums. 28-J.Gums to NIC 40 for 4 yards (42-J.Cox).
+9 YD
3 & 3 - NICHST 40
(4:40 - 1st) 9-C.Fourcade scrambles pushed ob at NIC 49 for 9 yards (14-J.Hayes).
+29 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 49
(4:09 - 1st) 9-C.Fourcade complete to 5-D.Dixon. 5-D.Dixon pushed ob at NDS 22 for 29 yards (10-L.Graetz).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 22
(3:47 - 1st) 28-J.Gums to NDS 18 for 4 yards (94-C.Ching).
No Gain
2 & 6 - NICHST 18
(3:14 - 1st) 9-C.Fourcade incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Cook.
No Gain
3 & 6 - NICHST 18
(3:10 - 1st) 9-C.Fourcade incomplete. Intended for 31-K.Franklin.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - NICHST 18
(3:07 - 1st) 46-G.Lasseigne 35 yards Field Goal is Good.

NDST Bison
- TD (6 plays, 84 yards, 3:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:03 - 1st) 45-A.Bland kicks 62 yards from NIC 35. 28-T.Brooks to NDS 16 for 13 yards (37-J.Carrington).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 16
(2:59 - 1st) 18-A.Cofield to NDS 18 for 2 yards (25-L.James).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - NDST 18
(2:27 - 1st) 5-T.Lance to NDS 19 for 1 yard (98-P.Ganci).
+15 YD
3 & 7 - NDST 19
(1:47 - 1st) 5-T.Lance to NDS 34 for 15 yards (3-T.Brown25-L.James).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 34
(1:19 - 1st) 5-T.Lance complete to 28-T.Brooks. 28-T.Brooks to NDS 38 for 4 yards (24-D.Evans).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - NDST 38
(0:35 - 1st) 5-T.Lance to NDS 45 for 7 yards (34-K.Mims).
+55 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 45
(0:03 - 1st) 11-P.Sproles runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:00 - 1st) 15-W.Cardinal extra point is good.

NICHST Colonels
- TD (12 plays, 82 yards, 7:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 2nd) 38-G.Wegner kicks 65 yards from NDS 35. 26-T.Smith to NIC 18 for 18 yards (31-J.Cox).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 18
(14:56 - 2nd) 1-D.Taylor to NIC 20 for 2 yards (98-M.Biegler25-M.Tutsie).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - NICHST 20
(14:19 - 2nd) 9-C.Fourcade to NIC 26 for 6 yards (52-J.Hankey).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - NICHST 26
(13:39 - 2nd) 9-C.Fourcade complete to 21-D.Ray. 21-D.Ray to NIC 30 for 4 yards (52-J.Hankey42-J.Cox).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 30
(12:43 - 2nd) 9-C.Fourcade complete to 1-D.Taylor. 1-D.Taylor to NIC 38 for 8 yards (9-M.Bridges6-J.Hendricks).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - NICHST 38
(12:06 - 2nd) 9-C.Fourcade complete to 1-D.Taylor. 1-D.Taylor to NIC 42 for 4 yards (42-J.Cox).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 42
(11:31 - 2nd) 1-D.Taylor to NIC 50 for 8 yards (42-J.Cox).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - NICHST 50
(10:57 - 2nd) 1-D.Taylor to NDS 47 for 3 yards (25-M.Tutsie).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 47
(10:22 - 2nd) 28-J.Gums to NDS 39 for 8 yards (52-J.Hankey90-T.Pierce).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - NICHST 39
(9:41 - 2nd) 28-J.Gums to NDS 36 for 3 yards (52-J.Hankey94-C.Ching).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 36
(9:13 - 2nd) 9-C.Fourcade scrambles to NDS 28 for 8 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 2 - NICHST 28
(8:32 - 2nd) 9-C.Fourcade to NDS 25 for 3 yards (60-L.Tucker).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 25
(8:01 - 2nd) 9-C.Fourcade complete to 5-D.Dixon. 5-D.Dixon runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:54 - 2nd) 46-G.Lasseigne extra point is good.

NDST Bison
- TD (8 plays, 80 yards, 3:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:54 - 2nd) 45-A.Bland kicks 63 yards from NIC 35. 28-T.Brooks to NDS 20 for 18 yards (56-J.Parker).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NDST 20
(7:49 - 2nd) 18-A.Cofield to NDS 31 for 11 yards (47-A.Pittman). Penalty on NDS 68-Z.Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at NDS 20. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 20 - NDST 10
(7:49 - 2nd) Penalty on NIC 47-A.Pittman Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NDS 10. No Play.
Sack
1 & 5 - NDST 25
(7:30 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance sacked at NDS 19 for -6 yards (55-S.Laiche).
+6 YD
2 & 11 - NDST 19
(7:00 - 2nd) 4-D.Williams to NDS 25 for 6 yards (25-L.James).
+21 YD
3 & 5 - NDST 25
(6:30 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance complete to 11-P.Sproles. 11-P.Sproles to NDS 46 for 21 yards (16-J.Jackson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 46
(5:45 - 2nd) 28-T.Brooks to NDS 47 for 1 yard (98-P.Ganci).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - NDST 47
(4:57 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance complete to 87-N.Gindorff. 87-N.Gindorff runs ob at NIC 43 for 10 yards.
+43 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 43
(4:21 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance complete to 19-J.Kepouros. 19-J.Kepouros runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:13 - 2nd) 15-W.Cardinal extra point is good.

NICHST Colonels
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:13 - 2nd) 38-G.Wegner kicks 65 yards from NDS 35 to NIC End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 25
(4:13 - 2nd) 9-C.Fourcade to NIC 27 for 2 yards (25-M.Tutsie99-S.Waege).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - NICHST 27
(3:28 - 2nd) 28-J.Gums to NIC 30 for 3 yards (92-J.Darnell52-J.Hankey).
Sack
3 & 5 - NICHST 30
(2:48 - 2nd) 9-C.Fourcade sacked at NIC 20 for -10 yards (91-D.Tuszka).
Punt
4 & 15 - NICHST 20
(2:34 - 2nd) 99-W.Jones punts 37 yards from NIC 20. 84-T.Heit to NIC 45 for 12 yards. Penalty on NDS 26-J.Kaczor Holding 10 yards enforced at NIC 45.

NDST Bison
- Missed FG (6 plays, 56 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 45
(2:21 - 2nd) 4-D.Williams to NDS 48 for 3 yards (96-G.Thurmond).
+19 YD
2 & 7 - NDST 48
(1:45 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance complete to 19-J.Kepouros. 19-J.Kepouros to NIC 33 for 19 yards (24-D.Evans).
+19 YD
2 & 7 - NDST 48
(1:45 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance complete to 19-J.Kepouros. 19-J.Kepouros to NIC 33 for 19 yards (24-D.Evans). Penalty on NIC 24-D.Evans Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NIC 33.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NDST 18
(1:09 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Watson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NDST 18
(1:05 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 82-B.Ellefson.
No Gain
3 & 10 - NDST 18
(0:59 - 2nd) 5-T.Lance incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Kepouros.
No Good
4 & 10 - NDST 18
(0:54 - 2nd) 15-W.Cardinal 36 yards Field Goal is No Good.

NICHST Colonels
- Halftime (2 plays, 15 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 20
(0:49 - 2nd) 1-D.Taylor to NIC 32 for 12 yards (14-J.Hayes).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 32
(0:16 - 2nd) 1-D.Taylor to NIC 35 for 3 yards (26-J.Kaczor).

NICHST Colonels
- FG (8 plays, 69 yards, 4:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 38-G.Wegner kicks 65 yards from NDS 35 to NIC End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 9-C.Fourcade complete to 5-D.Dixon. 5-D.Dixon to NIC 24 for -1 yard (6-J.Hendricks).
+18 YD
2 & 11 - NICHST 24
(14:23 - 3rd) 28-J.Gums to NIC 42 for 18 yards (25-M.Tutsie).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 42
(13:54 - 3rd) 28-J.Gums to NIC 48 for 6 yards (52-J.Hankey6-J.Hendricks).
Penalty
2 & 4 - NICHST 48
(13:17 - 3rd) 9-C.Fourcade incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Dixon. Penalty on NDS 9-M.Bridges Pass interference 10 yards enforced at NIC 48. No Play.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 42
(13:12 - 3rd) 1-D.Taylor to NDS 26 for 16 yards (42-J.Cox). Penalty on NDS 42-J.Cox Facemask Incidental 13 yards enforced at NDS 26.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 13
(12:45 - 3rd) 1-D.Taylor to NDS 11 for 2 yards (55-A.Mercadel94-C.Ching).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - NICHST 11
(12:11 - 3rd) 9-C.Fourcade scrambles to NDS 10 for 1 yard (6-J.Hendricks).
+4 YD
3 & 7 - NICHST 10
(11:24 - 3rd) 9-C.Fourcade complete to 28-J.Gums. 28-J.Gums to NDS 6 for 4 yards (14-J.Hayes26-J.Kaczor).
Field Goal
4 & 3 - NICHST 6
(10:39 - 3rd) 46-G.Lasseigne 23 yards Field Goal is Good.

NDST Bison
- Punt (5 plays, 26 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:36 - 3rd) 45-A.Bland kicks 58 yards from NIC 35. 28-T.Brooks to NDS 30 for 23 yards (27-C.Boutte).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 30
(10:30 - 3rd) 18-A.Cofield to NDS 34 for 4 yards (11-A.Steib55-S.Laiche).
Penalty
2 & 6 - NDST 34
(10:30 - 3rd) Penalty on NDS 67-C.Volson Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NDS 34. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 21 - NDST 19
(10:21 - 3rd) 5-T.Lance to NDS 24 for 5 yards (25-L.James38-K.Johnson).
+17 YD
3 & 16 - NDST 24
(9:32 - 3rd) 5-T.Lance to NDS 41 for 17 yards (4-G.LaFrance).
+15 YD
3 & 16 - NDST 24
(9:32 - 3rd) 5-T.Lance to NDS 39 for 15 yards (4-G.LaFrance).
Punt
4 & 1 - NDST 39
(9:17 - 3rd) 38-G.Wegner punts 53 yards from NDS 39 out of bounds at the NIC 8.

NICHST Colonels
- Interception (3 plays, 91 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 8
(9:09 - 3rd) 28-J.Gums to NIC 15 for 7 yards (25-M.Tutsie52-J.Hankey).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - NICHST 15
(8:35 - 3rd) 28-J.Gums to NIC 21 for 6 yards (55-A.Mercadel94-C.Ching).
Int
1 & 10 - NICHST 21
(8:09 - 3rd) 9-C.Fourcade incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Dixon INTERCEPTED by 25-M.Tutsie at NDS 44. 25-M.Tutsie to NIC 31 for 25 yards (5-D.Dixon). Team penalty on NIC Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at NIC 31.

NDST Bison
- FG (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 16
(7:52 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to NIC 9 for 7 yards (55-S.Laiche96-G.Thurmond).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - NDST 9
(7:36 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to NIC 7 for 2 yards (55-S.Laiche).
-2 YD
3 & 1 - NDST 7
(6:55 - 3rd) 18-A.Cofield to NIC 9 for -2 yards (98-P.Ganci11-A.Steib). Penalty on NDS 11-P.Sproles Illegal motion declined.
Penalty
4 & 3 - NDST 9
(6:35 - 3rd) 5-T.Lance runs 9 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NDS 68-Z.Johnson Holding 5 yards enforced at NIC 9. No Play.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - NDST 14
(6:30 - 3rd) 15-W.Cardinal 32 yards Field Goal is Good.

NICHST Colonels
- Interception (5 plays, 85 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:26 - 3rd) 38-G.Wegner kicks 65 yards from NDS 35 to NIC End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 25
(6:26 - 3rd) 9-C.Fourcade to NIC 31 for 6 yards (25-M.Tutsie).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - NICHST 31
(6:01 - 3rd) 9-C.Fourcade to NIC 32 for 1 yard (52-J.Hankey).
+7 YD
3 & 3 - NICHST 32
(5:19 - 3rd) 9-C.Fourcade scrambles to NIC 40 for 8 yards (42-J.Cox). Penalty on NDS 42-J.Cox Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NIC 40.
+8 YD
3 & 3 - NICHST 32
(5:19 - 3rd) 9-C.Fourcade scrambles to NIC 40 for 8 yards (42-J.Cox).
Int
1 & 10 - NICHST 40
(5:13 - 3rd) 9-C.Fourcade incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-J.Hendricks at NDS 39. 6-J.Hendricks to NIC 13 for 48 yards (81-D.Robinson).

NDST Bison
- TD (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 13
(4:53 - 3rd) 18-A.Cofield to NIC 11 for 2 yards (34-K.Mims47-A.Pittman).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - NDST 11
(4:13 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to NIC 2 for 9 yards (38-K.Johnson).
-1 YD
1 & 2 - NDST 2
(3:42 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to NIC 3 for -1 yard (7-K.Moore96-G.Thurmond).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - NDST 3
(3:04 - 3rd) 5-T.Lance complete to 87-N.Gindorff. 87-N.Gindorff runs 3 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on NIC Holding declined.
PAT Good
(2:58 - 3rd) 15-W.Cardinal extra point is good.

NICHST Colonels
- Fumble (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:58 - 3rd) 38-G.Wegner kicks 65 yards from NDS 35 to NIC End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 25
(2:58 - 3rd) 1-D.Taylor to NIC 31 for 6 yards (25-M.Tutsie55-A.Mercadel).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - NICHST 31
(2:23 - 3rd) 1-D.Taylor to NIC 38 for 7 yards (6-J.Hendricks25-M.Tutsie).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 38
(1:45 - 3rd) 28-J.Gums to NIC 44 for 6 yards (99-S.Waege25-M.Tutsie).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - NICHST 44
(1:08 - 3rd) 28-J.Gums to NIC 45 for 1 yard (52-J.Hankey91-D.Tuszka).
-1 YD
3 & 3 - NICHST 45
(0:30 - 3rd) 9-C.Fourcade to NIC 44 for -1 yard (42-J.Cox55-A.Mercadel).
Punt
4 & 4 - NICHST 44
(15:00 - 4th) 99-W.Jones punts 36 yards from NIC 44. 84-T.Heit to NDS 20 FUMBLES. 7-T.Fort to NDS 15 for no gain.

NDST Bison
- TD (13 plays, 85 yards, 6:30 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 15
(14:51 - 4th) 4-D.Williams to NDS 19 for 4 yards (25-L.James).
+15 YD
2 & 6 - NDST 19
(14:25 - 4th) 1-C.Watson to NDS 34 for 15 yards (8-A.Craighton).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 34
(13:45 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to NDS 45 for 11 yards (47-A.Pittman).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 45
(13:10 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to NDS 48 for 3 yards (7-K.Moore).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - NDST 48
(12:25 - 4th) 5-T.Lance complete to 44-H.Luepke. 44-H.Luepke to NIC 48 for 4 yards (7-K.Moore).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - NDST 48
(11:48 - 4th) 5-T.Lance pushed ob at NIC 46 for 2 yards (34-K.Mims).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - NDST 46
(11:18 - 4th) 18-A.Cofield to NIC 45 for 1 yard (3-T.Brown91-E.Reames).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 45
(10:47 - 4th) 4-D.Williams to NIC 37 for 8 yards (98-P.Ganci25-L.James).
+14 YD
2 & 2 - NDST 37
(10:11 - 4th) 4-D.Williams to NIC 23 for 14 yards (4-G.LaFrance).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NDST 23
(10:11 - 4th) Penalty on NIC 55-S.Laiche Unsportsmanlike conduct 12 yards enforced at NIC 23. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 11
(9:50 - 4th) 18-A.Cofield to NIC 7 for 4 yards (98-P.Ganci47-A.Pittman).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - NDST 7
(9:13 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to NIC 6 for 1 yard (8-A.Craighton).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - NDST 6
(8:28 - 4th) 5-T.Lance runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:21 - 4th) 15-W.Cardinal extra point is good.

NICHST Colonels
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:21 - 4th) 38-G.Wegner kicks 65 yards from NDS 35 to NIC End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 25
(8:21 - 4th) 9-C.Fourcade complete to 26-T.Smith. 26-T.Smith to NIC 27 for 2 yards (25-M.Tutsie9-M.Bridges).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - NICHST 27
(7:46 - 4th) 9-C.Fourcade complete to 1-D.Taylor. 1-D.Taylor to NIC 29 for 2 yards (55-A.Mercadel).
No Gain
3 & 6 - NICHST 29
(7:09 - 4th) 9-C.Fourcade to NIC 29 for no gain (90-T.Pierce).
Punt
4 & 6 - NICHST 29
(6:23 - 4th) 99-W.Jones punts 35 yards from NIC 29. 84-T.Heit to NIC 44 for 20 yards (56-J.Parker).

NDST Bison
- TD (5 plays, 44 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 44
(6:10 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to NIC 42 for 2 yards (47-A.Pittman).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - NDST 42
(5:23 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to NIC 39 for 3 yards (55-S.Laiche).
+2 YD
3 & 5 - NDST 39
(4:37 - 4th) 18-A.Cofield to NIC 37 for 2 yards (47-A.Pittman69-Z.McKeehan).
+34 YD
4 & 3 - NDST 37
(3:51 - 4th) 5-T.Lance to NIC 3 for 34 yards (16-J.Jackson25-L.James).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - NDST 3
(3:18 - 4th) 4-D.Williams runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(3:12 - 4th) 15-W.Cardinal extra point is no good.

NICHST Colonels
- Downs (5 plays, 8 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:12 - 4th) 38-G.Wegner kicks 65 yards from NDS 35 to NIC End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NICHST 25
(3:12 - 4th) 28-J.Gums to NIC 26 for 1 yard (60-L.Tucker).
Penalty
2 & 9 - NICHST 26
(2:38 - 4th) Penalty on NIC 64-P.Burkhalter False start 5 yards enforced at NIC 26. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 14 - NICHST 21
(2:10 - 4th) 28-J.Gums to NIC 25 for 4 yards (93-L.McCormick).
+2 YD
3 & 10 - NICHST 25
(1:27 - 4th) 1-D.Taylor to NIC 27 for 2 yards (52-J.Hankey).
+6 YD
4 & 8 - NICHST 27
(0:44 - 4th) 1-D.Taylor to NIC 33 for 6 yards (60-L.Tucker26-J.Kaczor).

NDST Bison
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 33
(0:40 - 4th) 5-T.Lance kneels at NIC 34 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 3:12
15-W.Cardinal extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
13
37
Touchdown 3:18
4-D.Williams runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
44
yds
02:58
pos
13
37
Point After TD 8:21
15-W.Cardinal extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
31
Touchdown 8:28
5-T.Lance runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
73
yds
06:30
pos
13
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:58
15-W.Cardinal extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
24
Touchdown 3:04
5-T.Lance complete to 87-N.Gindorff. 87-N.Gindorff runs 3 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on NIC Holding declined.
4
plays
13
yds
01:55
pos
13
23
Field Goal 6:30
15-W.Cardinal 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
7
yds
01:22
pos
13
17
Field Goal 10:39
46-G.Lasseigne 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
46
yds
04:21
pos
13
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:13
15-W.Cardinal extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 4:21
5-T.Lance complete to 19-J.Kepouros. 19-J.Kepouros runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:41
pos
10
13
Point After TD 7:54
46-G.Lasseigne extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 8:01
9-C.Fourcade complete to 5-D.Dixon. 5-D.Dixon runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
82
yds
07:06
pos
9
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:00
15-W.Cardinal extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 0:03
11-P.Sproles runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
84
yds
03:03
pos
3
6
Field Goal 3:07
46-G.Lasseigne 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
62
yds
03:13
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 21
Rushing 10 11
Passing 5 7
Penalty 3 3
3rd Down Conv 3-10 3-10
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-2
Total Net Yards 255 428
Total Plays 56 57
Avg Gain 4.6 7.5
Net Yards Rushing 171 265
Rush Attempts 41 41
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 6.5
Net Yards Passing 84 163
Comp. - Att. 11-15 10-16
Yards Per Pass 5.6 10.2
Penalties - Yards 5-62 8-78
Touchdowns 1 5
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 5-41.6 2-36.0
Return Yards 18 186
Punts - Returns 0-0 5-49
Kickoffs - Returns 1-18 3-64
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-73
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Nicholls St. 9-5 373013
N. Dakota St. 13-0 77101337
Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome Fargo, North Dakota
 84 PASS YDS 163
171 RUSH YDS 265
255 TOTAL YDS 428
Nicholls St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Fourcade 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.3% 94 1 2 121.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.3% 94 1 2 121.3
C. Fourcade 11/15 94 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Gums 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 77 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 77 0
J. Gums 15 77 0 18
D. Taylor 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 67 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 67 0
D. Taylor 11 67 0 16
C. Fourcade 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 28 0
C. Fourcade 14 28 0 9
T. Smith 26 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
T. Smith 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Dixon 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 66 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 66 1
D. Dixon 5 4 66 1 29
D. Taylor 1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
D. Taylor 3 3 14 0 8
J. Gums 28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
J. Gums 2 2 8 0 4
D. Ray 21 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Ray 1 1 4 0 4
T. Smith 26 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Smith 1 1 2 0 2
D. Cook 83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Cook 1 0 0 0 0
K. Franklin 31 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Franklin 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. James 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
L. James 5-4 0.0 0
P. Ganci 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
P. Ganci 5-0 0.0 0
A. Pittman 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
A. Pittman 5-2 0.0 0
K. Moore III 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Moore III 4-0 0.0 0
S. Laiche 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
S. Laiche 4-1 1.0 0
K. Mims 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Mims 4-1 0.0 0
D. Evans 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Evans 2-1 0.0 0
G. LaFrance 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. LaFrance 2-0 0.0 0
A. Craighton 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Craighton 2-0 0.0 0
T. Brown 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
J. Monroe 42 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Monroe 2-0 0.0 0
J. Jackson 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Jackson 2-0 0.0 0
B. Fontenot 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Fontenot 1-1 0.0 0
G. Thurmond 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
G. Thurmond 1-2 0.0 0
A. Steib 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
A. Steib 1-3 0.0 0
K. Johnson 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0
E. Reames 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Reames 0-1 0.0 0
Z. Mckeehan 69 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Z. Mckeehan 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Lasseigne 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/2 1/1
G. Lasseigne 2/2 35 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Jones 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 36.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 36.5 0
W. Jones 4 36.5 0 38
A. Bland 33 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 62.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 62.0 1
A. Bland 1 62.0 1 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Smith 26 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
T. Smith 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Dakota St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lance 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 169 2 0 192.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 169 2 0 192.5
T. Lance 10/16 169 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Lance 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 88 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 88 1
T. Lance 11 88 1 34
P. Sproles 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 55 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 55 1
P. Sproles 1 55 1 55
T. Brooks 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 40 0
T. Brooks 11 40 0 11
D. Williams 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 38 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 38 1
D. Williams 6 38 1 14
A. Cofield 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 31 0
A. Cofield 10 31 0 9
C. Watson 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
C. Watson 1 15 0 15
J. Bussey 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Bussey 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Kepouros 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 62 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 62 1
J. Kepouros 3 2 62 1 43
B. Ellefson 82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 36 0
B. Ellefson 3 1 36 0 36
P. Sproles 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
P. Sproles 2 2 30 0 21
D. Williams 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
D. Williams 1 1 20 0 20
N. Gindorff 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 13 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 1
N. Gindorff 2 2 13 1 10
H. Luepke 44 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
H. Luepke 2 1 4 0 4
T. Brooks 28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Brooks 1 1 4 0 4
C. Watson 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Watson 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Hankey 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 0.0
J. Hankey 10-3 0.0 0
M. Tutsie 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 1 0.0
M. Tutsie 7-3 0.0 1
Ja. Cox 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
Ja. Cox 6-1 0.0 0
A. Mercadel 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Mercadel 3-2 0.0 0
J. Hendricks 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
J. Hendricks 3-2 0.0 1
J. Hayes 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Hayes 3-0 0.0 0
L. Tucker 60 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Tucker 3-0 0.0 0
J. Kaczor 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Kaczor 3-2 0.0 0
L. McCormick 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. McCormick 2-0 0.0 0
D. Tuszka 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
D. Tuszka 1-1 1.0 0
M. Bridges 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Bridges 1-1 0.0 0
M. Biegler 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Biegler 1-0 0.0 0
J. Darnell 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Darnell 1-0 0.0 0
S. Waege 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Waege 1-1 0.0 0
T. Pierce 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Pierce 1-1 0.0 0
C. Ching 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
C. Ching 1-3 0.0 0
L. Graetz 10 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Graetz 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Cardinal 34 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/3 4/5
SEASON FG XP
1/3 4/5
W. Cardinal 1/3 32 4/5 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Wegner 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 36.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 36.0 2
G. Wegner 2 36.0 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Brooks 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 21.3 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 21.3 23 0
T. Brooks 3 21.3 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Heit 84 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 9.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 9.0 20 0
T. Heit 4 9.0 20 0
T. Brooks 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
T. Brooks 1 13.0 13 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:50 NICHST 17 3:08 6 6 Punt
6:20 NICHST 20 3:13 8 62 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NICHST 18 7:06 12 82 TD
4:13 NICHST 25 1:39 3 -5 Punt
0:49 NICHST 20 0:33 2 15 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NICHST 25 4:21 8 69 FG
9:09 NICHST 8 1:00 3 91 INT
6:26 NICHST 25 1:13 5 85 INT
2:58 NICHST 25 2:28 5 19 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:21 NICHST 25 1:58 3 4 Punt
3:12 NICHST 25 2:28 5 8 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NDST 25 2:00 4 39 Punt
9:28 NDST 38 3:06 8 55 FG Miss
3:03 NDST 16 3:03 6 84 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:54 NDST 20 3:41 8 80 TD
2:21 NDST 45 1:27 6 56 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:36 NDST 30 1:19 5 26 Punt
7:52 NICHST 16 1:22 4 2 FG
4:53 NICHST 13 1:55 4 13 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 NDST 15 6:30 13 85 TD
6:10 NICHST 44 2:58 5 44 TD
0:40 NICHST 33 0:00 1 -1 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores