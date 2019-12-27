2019 Texas Bowl odds, spread: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State picks, predictions from dialed-in expert who's 15-4

The Texas A&M Aggies will look to win their first game this year against a team that finished the regular season over .500 when they square off with the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Friday in the 2019 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Aggies (7-5) are 0-5 this season against teams with winning records, with the average score being 34-16. However, they are 11-1 against the spread in their last 12 non-conference games. Meanwhile, the Cowboys (8-4) are appearing in their 14th straight bowl game, the ninth-longest streak in the country. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. ET.

The Aggies are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State odds after the line opened at six, while the over-under for total points scored is 55. Before you lock in your Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M picks or Texas Bowl predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel was SportsLine's top college football analyst last season. This year, he is 72-57 with his last 129 college football picks. In addition, he has had a particularly keen eye for both of these teams. He is 11-3 on his last 14 against-the-spread picks involving Oklahoma State and 4-1 on his last five against-the-spread picks involving Texas A&M. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Nagel has zeroed in on Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State. You can go to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are several college football betting lines for Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State:

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State spread: Aggies -4.5

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State over/under: 55 points

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State money line: Aggies -190, Cowboys +160

A&M: Braden Mann leads the country in punting (47.8 yards per punt)

OSU: Chuba Hubbard leads the nation in rushing yards per game (161.3)

Nagel knows that A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer has had a breakthrough season. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound freshman from Dickinson, Tex. is tied for ninth nationally among tight ends in receiving touchdowns with six. For his breakout campaign, Wydermyer was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team and to the All-SEC Second Team by the Associated Press.

In addition, Nagel has taken into account that A&M will be the more tested team. The Aggies became the first team to face the No. 1 squad in the nation three times in a season, when they took on Clemson, Alabama and LSU. The highest-ranked team Oklahoma State faced this season was No. 7 Oklahoma, which beat the Cowboys by 28.

But just because the Aggies appear to have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State spread in the Texas Bowl 2019.

Oklahoma State's defense played its best in the second half of the season. This year's unit became the first defense in school history to hold four straight Big 12 opponents (Iowa State, TCU, Kansas and West Virginia) to fewer than 28 points in one season. The Cowboys also created 10 turnovers during that stretch.

In addition, Nagel has taken into account that Texas A&M will be down to only one scholarship running back for the game. With his team already depleted at the position because of injuries, Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher said sophomore Cordarrian Richardson (232-4) will not play for an undisclosed reason. That leaves only Spiller to carry the load.

We can tell you Nagel is leaning over, but he also has isolated a critical X-factor that has him going big on one side of the spread. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who wins Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl 2019? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M spread to back on Friday, all from the acclaimed expert who is 15-4 on picks involving these teams.