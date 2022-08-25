The 2022 college football season is just around the corner and bettors are scrambling to make their 2022 college football futures picks. Coming off a loss in the national championship game during what Nick Saban called a rebuilding year, Caesars Sportsbook has set the over-under for Alabama at 11 in its 2022 college football win totals. Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young will be back for the No. 1 Crimson Tide, but a non-conference matchup against Texas and a run through the always-brutal SEC will mean that regular-season win total is no cakewalk.

No. 2 Ohio State will also enter the season with high expectations, and the Buckeyes face one of the highest college football win totals 2022 at 11 games. The Buckeyes will open their season against No. 5 Notre Dame on Sept. 3. Before making any college football futures picks for the 2022 season, don't miss the 2022 college football win total best bets from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also finished the 2021-22 college football bowl season on a 43-31 run on all top-rated college football side picks and went 10-3-1 on college win total best bets. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now it has simulated the entire 2022 college football season 10,000 times and revealed eight overs and eight unders that you should be including in your 2022 college football futures. You can only see all the college football bowl picks over at SportsLine.

Top college football win total predictions

One of the top 2022 college football over-under best bets from the model: Northwestern goes over its total of 3.5 wins comfortably for a -140 payout. The Wildcats are coming off a disappointing 3-9 record a season ago, but Pat Fitzgerald is entering his 16th season at the helm of his alma mater and has never posted back-to-back losing years.

Northwestern has a three-game stretch of home games early in the season where it will either be favored or very close to favored against Duke, Southern Illinois and Miami (Ohio). It will also have a winnable matchup against Nebraska to open the season in Ireland on Aug. 27 and against rival Illinois at home on Nov. 26.

Ultimately, the model is expecting Fitzgerald to field a squad that plays a more typical brand of tough-nosed defense after giving up 29.0 points per game last year. The offense has nowhere to go but up after averaging 16.6 points per game. That's why the model predicts that Northwestern wins 5.1 games on average. See the rest of the model's college football over-under best bets here.

How to bet 2022 college football win totals

The model has revealed over a dozen other teams where it feels you can confidently play one side of the college football win totals 2022. It's also picking one traditional college football power to fall well short of its 2022 college football win total. You can get all the model's picks over at SportsLine.

So which teams can you confidently target one side of the line in 2022? And which traditional college football power falls well short of its 2022 college football over-under? Visit SportsLine to see the full college football regular-season win total predictions, all from the model that went 10-3-1 on its college football win total best bets last season.