Bowl season has arrived, bringing a final chance for college football bettors to cash in on the 2023 season. The 2023-24 college football bowl schedule kicks off on Dec. 16 and runs through Jan. 1, 2024. The College Football Playoff title matchup then follows on Dec. 8 in Houston. The latest college football bowl season odds via SportsLine consensus list No. 1 Michigan at -1.5 against No. 4 Alabama in one semifinal. No. 3 Texas, meanwhile, is a 4.5-point favorite against No. 2 Washington.

Those college football lines are already taking plenty of action, but there are dozens of other bowl games before the playoffs on the board. With opt-outs, the transfer portal, coaching changes and more to think about, there's a lot to consider before locking in any bets. Before making any college football bowl picks, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for bowl season: He is backing South Florida (+3.5) to stay within the spread against Syracuse in the 2023 Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET. He also likes Over (61) in that matchup.

Syracuse will be led by interim head coach Nunzio Campanile after Dino Babers was fired. A 4-0 start proved to be fool's gold as the Orange went on to lose six of their final eight games. They were just 4-6-1 ATS and only covered twice away from home.

USF, meanwhile, had an impressive first year under head coach Alex Golesh. The Bulls notably battled Alabama into the fourth quarter in Week 3 and then went on to win three of their final five games to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2018. Their six wins this season also exceeds the program's total number of wins over the past three seasons (4).

"The Bulls haven't been bowling since the 2018 Gasparilla Bowl under Charlie Strong, losing to Marshall in St. Pete," Marshall told SportsLine. "Syracuse hasn't won a bowl since the 2018 Camping World Bowl in Orlando vs. West Virginia. Its only other bowl since that point came last year, when it lost outright but did cover in the Pinstripe Bowl vs. Minnesota. The Orange are 2-7 vs. line in last nine. USF was 7-2 Over in the last nine this season in Golesh's debut, while Syracuse was 4-1 Over in last five this season." See which other picks to make here.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Ohio (-2.5, 53.5)

New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State (-3.5, 56)

Cure Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State (-5.5, 48.5)

New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State vs. New Mexico State (-2.5, 51.5)

LA Bowl: Boise State vs. UCLA (-2.5, 49.5)

Independence Bowl: California vs. Texas Tech (-3, 58)

Monday, Dec. 18

Famous Toastery Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion (-2.5, 56.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl: Marshall vs. UTSA (-9.5, 55)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Boca Raton Bowl: USF vs. Syracuse (-3.5, 58.5)

Friday, Dec. 22

Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. UCF (-4.5, 63.5)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Camellia Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State (-1.5, 52.5)

Birmingham Bowl: Duke vs. Troy (-7, 44.5)

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. James Madison (-2.5, 41.5)

Idaho Potato Bowl: Utah State vs. Georgia State (-2.5, 63.5)

68 Ventures Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama (-15.5, 47.5)

Las Vegas Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah (-7.5, 42.5)

Hawaii Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State (-9.5, 54.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (-5.5, 37.5)

First Responder Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State (-4.5, 60.5)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: UNLV vs. Kansas (-11.5, 63.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech (-7.5, 47.5)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia (-3.5, 56.5)

Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Louisville (-7.5, 57.5)

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-3.5, 53.5)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl: Boston College vs. SMU (-10.5, 50.5)

Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami (-3.5, 42.5)

Pop-Tarts Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Kansas State (-3.5, 47.5)

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Arizona (-3.5, 62.5)

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. Clemson (-7, 47.5)

Sun Bowl: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame (-10.5, 46.5)

Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State (-6.5, 57.5)

Cotton Bowl: Missouri vs. Ohio State (-2.5, 48.5)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Penn State (-4.5, 48.5)

Music City Bowl: Maryland vs. Auburn (-2.5, 49.5)

Orange Bowl: Florida State vs. Georgia (-14, 45.5)

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Toledo (-1.5, 45.5)

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU (-10.5, 55.5)

Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon (-15.5, 64.5)

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee (-7, 35.5)

Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (-1.5, 46.5)

Sugar Bowl: Washington vs. Texas (-4.5, 63.5)