Auburn associate head coach/running backs coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams resigned Thursday after five seasons on the coaching staff of his alma mater. Williams, who served as Auburn's interim head coach in 2022 following the dismissal of head coach Bryan Harsin, spent time working under three separate head coaches during his five seasons on the Plains -- Gus Malzahn, Harsin and Hugh Freeze.

"After taking time to pray and reflect, I have made the decision to resign from my position with Auburn football to pursue other opportunities," Williams said in a statement. "I love Auburn, the players and AU family with all my heart, but this decision is what is best for me, my wife and sons. I am extremely grateful for the coaching opportunity given to me first by coach Malzahn and most recently by coach Freeze. These past five years on the Plains have been nothing short of incredible. Auburn is and always will be a special part of my life. War Eagle!"

Williams went 2-2 as Auburn's interim head coach during the 2022 season. After a road loss to Mississippi State, the Tigers notched a dramatic 13-10 home win over Texas A&M that saw the Tigers fend off a fourth quarter charge from the Aggies. The Tigers topped Western Kentucky the following week before losing to Alabama in the Iron Bowl to close out the regular season.

"We are incredibly appreciative of Carnell and what he's done for the Auburn football program during his time on the coaching staff," Freeze said. "He led Auburn through a time of transition and is one of the program's all-time greats. I know this wasn't easy for him, but I respect his decision and wish him nothing but the best."

Williams established himself as an Auburn legend long before joining the coaching staff in 2019. He rushed for 3,831 yards and 45 touchdowns in four seasons (2001-04), and was part of a dynamic running back corps with Ronnie Brown during Auburn's undefeated season in 2004.

Auburn also announced it has lost another former Tiger player from its coaching staff as safeties coach Zac Etheridge, who starred in the secondary from 2007-2010, left the program and is expected to be hired by Houston as its defensive backs coach, according to 247Sports. Etheridge was hired by Harsin prior to the 2021 season and retained by Freeze in 2023.

"Auburn football would like to thank Zac for his contributions to the program the last three years," Freeze said. "He played a vital role in establishing the foundation of the future. Zac is a relentless recruiter and tireless worker who has a bright future in this profession. I look forward to watching his career develop and wish him nothing but the best."