Teams that were trending in opposite directions as the regular season came to a close meet when the 24th-ranked SMU Mustangs battle the Boston College Eagles at the 2023 Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday. The Mustangs (11-2, 8-0 American), who have won nine in a row, defeated Tulane 26-14 to win the American Athletic Conference championship on Dec. 2. The Eagles (6-6, 3-5 ACC), who finished on a three-game losing streak, will be competing in their first bowl game since 2019. With SMU moving into the ACC next season, along with California and Stanford, the Mustangs and Eagles will meet four times as conference opponents, beginning in 2024 through 2029. SMU leads the all-time series 1-0, with the only meeting coming in 1986, a 31-29 Mustangs win in Dallas.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. ET. The Mustangs are 10-point favorites in the latest SMU vs. Boston College odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.

SMU vs. Boston College spread: SMU -10

SMU vs. Boston College over/under: 47 points

SMU vs. Boston College money line: SMU -373, Boston College +291

SMU: 8-5 ATS this season

BC: The Eagles have hit the game total over in 9 of their last 12 games (+5.70 units)

Why SMU can cover

The Mustangs will be without sophomore starting quarterback Preston Stone, who went down with a broken leg in the regular season finale. In his place will be freshman quarterback Kevin Jennings. In the AAC championship game against Tulane, he completed 19 of 33 passes (57.6%) for 203 yards and one touchdown. He was picked off twice. Jennings also showed he could rush the ball, carrying 15 times for 63 yards (4.2 average). For his career, he has completed 54 of 79 passes (68.4%) for 632 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions. He has also rushed 32 times for 99 yards (3.1 average) and one TD.

The Mustangs boast a strong rushing attack with seven players who have run for touchdowns this season. Among the leaders is senior running back Jaylan Knighton, who has carried 128 times for 720 yards (5.6 average) and seven touchdowns. He has registered two 100-plus-yard outings, including an 11-carry, 150-yard and two touchdown performance in a 34-16 win over Charlotte on Sept. 30. He also carried 17 times for 129 yards (7.6 average) and a score in a 45-21 win over North Texas on Nov. 10. Against Tulane in the AAC title game, he carried 15 times for 75 yards and a score. See which team to pick here.

Why Boston College can cover

Sophomore quarterback Thomas Castellanos helps power the Eagles offense. He finished the regular season by completing 178 of 312 passes (57.1%) for 2,146 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has been intercepted 13 times, but is also the team's leading rusher. He carried a team-high 194 times for 957 yards (4.9 average) and 11 touchdowns. In the 45-20 loss to Miami, Fla., in the regular-season finale, he had 281 yards from scrimmage, including 151 passing and 130 rushing, and accounted for two scores.

Due to the transfer portal, which hit the Eagles' running back position hard, junior Kye Robichaux will be among the few remaining options at the position. But Robichaux has had a solid season, carrying 150 times for 691 yards (4.6 average) and seven touchdowns. He has also caught 13 passes for 90 yards (6.9 average). In the 10 games he saw action, Robichaux registered three 100-plus-yard rushing performances, including a 21-carry, 165-yard and two-touchdown effort in a 38-23 win over Georgia Tech on Oct. 21. See which team to pick here.

