Kansas State is finalizing a new $44 million contract with coach Chris Klieman that will run through the 2030 season, according to ESPN. Klieman is 30-20 (20-16 Big 12) in four seasons with K-State and just led the Wildcats to a 10-4 season highlighted by a victory over TCU in the Big 12 Championship Game and an appearance in the Sugar Bowl.

The four-year extension will pay Klieman an average of $5.5 million per year, according to ESPN. That averages out to roughly a $1.5 million annual raise for Klieman, whose current deal runs through 2026. Klieman took over the K-State program after the 2018 season when legendary coach Bill Snyder's second tenure came to an end with a 5-7 campaign.

After winning four national titles in five seasons as the coach at North Dakota State, Klieman quickly returned Kansas State to bowl eligibility with an 8-5 season in 2019. K-State finished just 4-6 in the pandemic-shortened 2020, but that poor record came amid a season-ending injury to star quarterback Skylar Thompson. The Wildcats are 18-9 over the past two seasons and finished the 2022 campaign ranked No. 14, even after a 45-20 Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama.

In addition to the Big 12 title game victory against an eventual CFP runner-up in TCU, Kansas State's 10-4 record this past season also included wins over Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, who were top-10 teams at the time.

The Wildcats recently landed at No. 12 in the post-spring top 25 of CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd despite losing All-American running back Deuce Vaughn. K-State opens the 2023 season against Southeast Missouri State on Sept. 2 and faces a manageable Big 12 slate that features five home games, including contests against league newcomers Houston and UCF.