NC State hosts Clemson Saturday as both teams look to keep their 2023 seasons afloat. While the Tigers and the Wolfpack have been at or near the top of the ACC standings and mainstays in the AP Top 25 in recent years, both teams have hit a rough patch lately.

Clemson is coming off a 28-20 loss to Miami that was a virtual death blow to its conference title hopes. It was Clemson's third ACC loss of the year. The Tigers dropped the season opener against Duke and a key clash against No. 4 Florida State. The Tigers now sit at eighth in the conference standings, behind the likes of Virginia Tech, Boston College and Georgia Tech.

NC State has fared even worse. The Wolfpack had a bye last week but lost 24-3 to a Duke team without its starting quarterback in Week 7. They're 1-2 in the ACC with a loss to Louisville in addition to their setback against the Blue Devils. NC State also nearly lost to Marshall Oct. 7 and it had to make a midseason quarterback change by benching veteran transfer addition Brennan Armstrong for sophomore MJ Morris.

This game is crucial for both sides. Neither are playing for anything especially meaningful down the line, but both are trying to avoid a free fall down the stretch.

How to watch Clemson vs. NC State live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina

TV: CW Network | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Clemson vs. NC State: Need to know

Different feel: This year's game has a different feel than the last couple installments between Clemson and NC State. Normally, something quite significant is on the line. In 2021, the Wolfpack officially knocked Clemson out of the College Football Playoff hunt with a 27-21 victory and took control of the ACC Atlantic. NC State did crumble near the end of the season, losing its grip on the division, but the win was huge at the time. Last season both teams entered this contest ranked inside the top 10 of the AP Top 25 with 4-0 records. College GameDay was present for Clemson's eventual 30-20 win to propel it back to the ACC Championship. This year, both teams are simply trying to keep their seasons from going under.

NC State needs to be opportunistic: Clemson currently leads the FBS with 10 lost fumbles. Those giveaways have come at really costly times for the Tigers. In their Week 8 game against Miami, running back Will Shipley fumbled the ball one yard away on the Hurricanes 1-yard line. Phil Mafah committed a similar mistake in Clemson's season-opening contest against Duke. The Tigers lost both games. NC State's offense has had trouble getting things going this year and Clemson's defense is as strong as ever. The Wolfpack need to take advantage of any turnovers and other short-field situations to stay in this game.

Time for Klubnik breakout: Former five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik entered the year with high expectations, given his strong finish to the 2022 season and Clemson's addition of up-and-coming offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. But things just aren't clicking for the Tigers offensively. Klubnik did throw for 314 yards against Miami, but he only completed 52.9% of his passes and threw a costly interception. His only other 300-yard game of the year came against FCS Charleston Southern. If Clemson wants to move the ball against NC State, its best chance is through the air. The Wolfpack's rush defense ranks fourth in the ACC while allowing just over 110 yards per game, but the pass defense is a bit more susceptible with its 222 yards allowed per game.

Clemson vs. NC State prediction

Odds via SportsLine consensus

This feels like it's shaping up to be a very sloppy affair. The under is an enticing bet, with the total set at 44 points, but that's a little low to pick with confidence. Instead, given the rock fight that's likely to unfold, NC State has a good chance of keeping this one close. Expect both defenses to keep the game under control and limit big plays. NC State also gets a slight edge with the homefield advantage. The Wolfpack did beat Clemson the last time these two teams met in Carter-Finley, after all. The Tigers have enough talent to pull this one out in the end, but it won't be a runaway by any means. Prediction: NC State +10

