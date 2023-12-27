College football bowl season really starts to pick up in the space between Christmas and New Year's, and there are four compelling matchups on the college football schedule on Wednesday. It all begins at 2 p.m. ET with Virginia Tech vs. Tulane at the 2023 Military Bowl and that will be followed by North Carolina vs. West Virginia at 5:30 p.m. ET in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. In primetime, it will be Louisville vs. USC in the Holiday Bowl at 8 p.m. ET and then Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl at 9 p.m. ET.

Virginia Tech (-10.5) is the biggest favorite in Wednesday's college football bowl odds via the SportsLine consensus. The other favorites include West Virginia (-6.5), Louisville (-7) and Oklahoma State (-3). So which college football spreads should you be targeting as you place your bowl bets on Wednesday? Before locking in any college football bowl picks, be sure to see the top Dec. 27 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered his three best college football picks to members each week.

Top college football expert predictions for Dec. 27 bowls

One of Sallee's top college football best bets for Dec. 27 bowl games: He's taking Tulane (+10.5) to cover against the Hokies in the 2023 Military Bowl at 2 p.m. ET to kick off Wednesday's action. After beating USC in the Cotton Bowl last season to capture the second 12-win season in program history, Willie Fritz led Tulane to an 11-2 record before accepting a head coaching position at Houston following a loss to SMU in the AAC Championship game.

Tulane is also losing quarterback Michael Pratt who will explore draft and portal options, and several other players are entering the transfer portal, but Sallee is expecting the Green Wave running game to help keep this program whole. Makhi Hughes rushed for 1,290 yards and seven touchdowns this season and he'll be in action for Tulane in Annapolis on Wednesday. Most of his offensive line remains intact as well.

"It'd be one thing to lay double digits in a massive mismatch, but it is an entirely different thing to lay double digits with a team that is average at best. That's why it's smart to take the Green Wave here," Sallee told SportsLine. "Sure, the coaching switch might play a small part, but Tulane's offensive line is more than enough to keep things close even without some offensive skill position firepower." See what other picks Sallee likes at SportsLine.

