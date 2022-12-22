No. 5 Alabama was left out of the College Football Playoff for just the second time since 2014 after losing a pair of games during the regular season. The Crimson Tide will be looking to finish the season on a high note when they face No. 9 Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31 during the 2022-23 college football bowl schedule. Alabama is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest college football bowl odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is 56. The Wildcats are riding a four-game winning streak following their Big 12 title win against No. 3 TCU, but should you be backing them with your college football bowl bets?

Some of the other intriguing college football bowl lines include No. 1 Georgia (-6.5) vs. No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl and No. 2 Michigan (-7.5) vs. No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Where are the best values in the spreads, totals and money lines for college football bowl season? Before making any college football bowl picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the college football bowl picks the model is high on: No. 12 Washington (+4) covers against No. 20 Texas in the 2022 Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. ET. Texas struggled against some of the offensive-minded teams that it faced this season, losing to Alabama, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and TCU. The Longhorns are going to be up against an offense that is among college football's best in this matchup, as Washington scored 105 combined points in its final two games of the regular season.

The Huskies are led by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who narrowly missed out on a Heisman Trophy ceremony invitation. He threw for 4,354 yards and 29 touchdowns this season, connecting with wide receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan for more than 2,100 combined yards. Washington is covering the spread in almost 70% of the model's latest simulations and is winning outright nearly 60% of the time.

Another one of the bowl season college football picks from the model: No. 8 USC covers as a 2.5-point favorite in the 2022 Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 14 Tulane on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Trojans haven't yet been slammed by opt-outs or the transfer portal, with linebacker Ralen Goforth (transfer) looking like the only USC regular who has made plans to leave Southern Cal early thus far.

That's generally good news for the Trojans who figure to have a large talent advantage over a plucky Tulane squad that only had two of its last 11 games finish with a scoring margin of more than two possessions. And the early indications are that Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams intends to play after suffering a hamstring injury in the Pac-12 Championship Game against Utah.

Williams threw for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns with just four interceptions while also rushing for 372 yards and 10 more scores. The model predicts that Williams throws for over 300 yards on average to help the Trojans cover in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for bowl season

College football odds for bowl season (via Caesars)

Thursday, Dec. 22

2022 Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. Baylor (-3.5, 43.5)

Friday, Dec. 23

2022 Independence Bowl: Louisiana vs. Houston (-7, 57)

2022 Gasparilla Bowl: Missouri vs. Wake Forest (-2, 58.5)

Saturday, Dec. 24

2022 Hawaii Bowl: MTSU vs. San Diego State (-7, 49)

Monday, Dec. 26

2022 Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green (-3.5, 48.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 27

2022 Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern (-3.5, 67.5)

2022 First Responder Bowl: Utah State vs. Memphis (-7, 62.5)

2022 Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina (-9.5, 59.5)

2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin (-3, 43.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 28

2022 Military Bowl: Duke vs. UCF (PK, 62)

2022 Liberty Bowl: Kansas vs. Arkansas (-4.5, 68)

2022 Holiday Bowl: North Carolina vs. No. 15 Oregon (-10.5, 72)

2022 Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss (-4, 69.5)

Thursday, Dec. 29

2022 Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota (-7.5, 42)

2022 Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State (-7.5, 65)

2022 Alamo Bowl: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas (-4, 68)

Friday, Dec. 30

2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl: No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland (-1, 48)

2022 Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. No. 18 UCLA (-6, 58)

2022 Gator Bowl: No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame (-3.5, 52)

2022 Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Ohio (-1, 43)

2022 Orange Bowl: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson (-7, 64)

Saturday, Dec. 31

2022 Sugar Bowl: No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Alabama (-4, 54.5)

2022 Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky (-2.5, 31.5)

2022 Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 TCU vs. No. 2 Michigan (-7.5, 59)

2022 Peach Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia (-6.5, 61.5)

Monday, Jan. 2

2023 ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois vs. No. 22 Mississippi State (-1, 46.5)

2023 Cotton Bowl: No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 USC (-2.5, 62)

2023 Citrus Bowl: Purdue vs. No. 17 LSU (-8, 58)

2023 Rose Bowl: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah (-2.5, 52)