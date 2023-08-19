The 2023 season begins with a seven-game Week 0 college football schedule on Saturday, Aug. 26. No. 13 Notre Dame opens its season against Navy in Dublin, Ireland, where the Fighting Irish are 20.5-point favorites in the Week 0 college football odds. No. 6 USC is also in action, playing host to San Jose State as a 30-point favorite in the Week 0 college football lines. The nightcap features Louisiana Tech (-10.5) hosting FIU at 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, giving fans another chance to place Week 0 college football bets.

Vanderbilt is the lone SEC team in action during the Week 0 schedule, facing Hawaii as a 17.5-point favorite. Should you include the Commodores in your Week 0 college football picks? Before locking in any college football picks for Week 0 of the 2023 season, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Top college football predictions for Week 0

One of the top college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday, Aug. 26: San Diego State (-3) cruises to a double-digit win at home against Ohio at 7 p.m. ET. The Aztecs are a difficult opponent to face in Week 0, as their defensive, grinding style allows them to overcome normal early-season issues. They have a solid group of running backs again this season, so they should control the time of possession against an Ohio team that wants to make this a shootout.

The Bobcats have lost 10 straight non-conference road games, and San Diego State is motivated to avenge a loss to Ohio in the 2018 Frisco Bowl. The Aztecs turned their season around when they put Jalen Mayden at quarterback, giving them a multi-dimensional attack to go along with their elite defense.

Their ability to control the tempo and keep Ohio's offense off the field is one of the main reasons why the model has the Aztecs covering the spread in almost 70% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for Saturday, Aug. 26

Saturday, Aug. 26

Navy vs. Notre Dame (-20.5, 50.5)

UTEP at Jacksonville State (+1, 52)

UMass at New Mexico State (-8, 44.5)

Ohio at San Diego State (-3, 49)

Hawaii at Vanderbilt (-17.5, 55)

San Jose State at USC (-30, 64.5)

FIU at Louisiana Tech (-10.5, 59)