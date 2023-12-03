With Selection Sunday for the College Football Playoff ahead, it is time to examine the prospects for the teams still in the hunt for the four-team field. This has undoubtedly been the chalkiest season of the CFP era. For the first time ever, the top four teams entering conference championship weekend were all undefeated. That allows for the possibility of the first-ever such playoff field, but it also creates the potential for chaos this weekend because it's going to be competitive at the top of the rankings.
After the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night, seven teams were still in play for the College Football Playoff. The only sure thing at that point was that the Pac-12 champion will make the CFP for the first time since Washington was the No. 4 seed in 2016, and it is the Huskies returning to the Promised Land after taking down Oregon 34-31.
It is still possible that we will have a playoff with only conference champions for the first time since 2019. Georgia, which entered Saturday as the two-time reigning national champions on a 29-game winning streak, no longer controls its playoff fate after losing to Alabama. However, the Crimson Tide are neither in the field nor eliminated as Texas beat Oklahoma State earlier Saturday.
Without further ado, here is list of the remaining CFP contenders in order of their current ranking along with an explanation of what each team can accomplish Saturday. Let's take a look how those teams stack up with Championship Week ongoing and the final CFP Rankings ahead.
College Football Playoff paths
|1
|On thin ice. After falling to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, there's only one chance left for Georgia to get into the playoff. That would require Michigan and Florida State to lose their respective conference title games Saturday evening. Should that happen, the Bulldogs could sneak in as a No. 4 seed under the guise of the CFP Selection Committee choosing the "four best teams." The Dawgs entered Championship Week as one of four undefeated Power Five teams.
|2
|If the Wolverines win, they are in as no worse than the No. 2 seed. Should Michigan lose to Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game, it would still finish above Ohio State and any two-loss teams, but nothing else is guaranteed. That's not the case for Georgia, will fall behind Alabama after losing the SEC title game. The best-case scenario for Michigan with a loss was that Alabama, Oregon and Florida State lose; however, the Crimson Tide have already won.
|3
| Playoff berth clinched! No. 3 Washington got it done Friday night in the Pac-12 Championship Game, completing a season sweep of No. 5 Oregon, capturing their conference title and clinching a spot in the CFP. Washington will end the season no lower than No. 3 in the CFP Rankings come Selection Sunday. There is an argument to be made that Washington should be ahead of Michigan in the final rankings. The Huskies have played a better schedule and have better wins this season, even if the Wolverines beat No. 16 Iowa on Saturday in the Big Ten Championship Game. However, the committee has not been impressed with the Huskies' relatively close wins this season. Their last nine wins have come by 10 points or less, and Washington's seven one-score victories are the most in the FBS this season. By comparison, Michigan is the No. 1 team nationally in scoring margin. Ultimately, it is unlikely for the committee to make this move if Michigan wins its conference title.
|4
|Florida State is in if it wins, out if it loses. It's as simple as that. The 'Noles would be the lowest-rated one-loss team, and could conceivably end up behind a two-loss team. That is more because of the quality of their loss and overall schedule -- which did not include the next three best teams in the ACC -- rather than the loss of star quarterback Jordan Travis.
|5
| Eliminated. With one loss already, it was win or go home, but the Ducks lost the Pac-12 title game to the Huskies.
|6
| Eliminated. The Buckeyes were in the same position they were last season: 11-1 and done playing. The difference this season is they had a lot more competition for a spot in the playoff. At a minimum, Michigan and Washington would finish ahead of Ohio State. It could have backed in but needed a lot of help, including wins by Georgia and Washington and losses by Florida State and Texas. That would have left just three teams ahead of Ohio State: Georgia, Michigan and Washington. However, the Longhorns won (as did the Tide), and therefore, the Buckeyes are out.
|7
|Firmly in contention! I don't know that Texas had to make a statement in the Big 12 Championship Game, but make one it did, 49-21 over No. 18 Oklahoma State. The statement that really mattered was made on Sept. 9 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Longhorns absolutely looked like a CFP-worthy team in destroying the Cowboys. Now, Texas waits to see if it gets placed in the top four. The loss by Georgia should open the door for the Longhorns. The committee has respected the Horns' win at Alabama all season, and there is no reason to believe that won't still be true come Selection Sunday even with the Tide taking down the Dawgs.
|8
|Alive and kicking! Alabama beat Georgia -- as it needed to -- and will move up at least three spots in the final CFP Rankings past UGA, Oregon and Ohio State. A loss by Florida State or Michigan is still required to get the Crimson Tide to No. 4 as Texas also won and still sits ahead of Bama by virtue of their head-to-head victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium.