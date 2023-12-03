With Selection Sunday for the College Football Playoff ahead, it is time to examine the prospects for the teams still in the hunt for the four-team field. This has undoubtedly been the chalkiest season of the CFP era. For the first time ever, the top four teams entering conference championship weekend were all undefeated. That allows for the possibility of the first-ever such playoff field, but it also creates the potential for chaos this weekend because it's going to be competitive at the top of the rankings.

After the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night, seven teams were still in play for the College Football Playoff. The only sure thing at that point was that the Pac-12 champion will make the CFP for the first time since Washington was the No. 4 seed in 2016, and it is the Huskies returning to the Promised Land after taking down Oregon 34-31.

It is still possible that we will have a playoff with only conference champions for the first time since 2019. Georgia, which entered Saturday as the two-time reigning national champions on a 29-game winning streak, no longer controls its playoff fate after losing to Alabama. However, the Crimson Tide are neither in the field nor eliminated as Texas beat Oklahoma State earlier Saturday.

Without further ado, here is list of the remaining CFP contenders in order of their current ranking along with an explanation of what each team can accomplish Saturday. Let's take a look how those teams stack up with Championship Week ongoing and the final CFP Rankings ahead.

College Football Playoff paths