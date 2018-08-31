College football scores, schedule, games: Northwestern-Purdue lighting up the scoreboard

Hello, college football! The 2018 season officially, formally kicks off on Thursday with a 12-game slate featuring more than a handful of Power Five teams in action and two standouts matchups that should do plenty to whet your appetite two days before the first Saturday of fall kicks off.

Thursday college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 21 UCF 56, UConn 17

Minnesota 48, New Mexico State 10

Missouri State at Oklahoma State (FS1)

Weber State at Utah (PACN)

Wake Forest at Tulane (CBSSN)

Northwestern at Purdue (ESPN)

Northwestern State at Texas A&M (SECN)

Rondale Moore is going to be a problem in the Big Ten

Northwestern has looked good on offense with its two-quarterback system, using both Clayton Thorson and TJ Green on what has been described as a "pitch count." Both have led touchdown drives and the Wildcats lead 31-17 at halftime.

But we need to talk about Purdue's Rondale Moore.

Moore was the No. 1 player in the state of Kentucky and a top-20 wide receiver in the 2018 recruiting class. He's a true freshman with instant impact potential at Purdue and his first half of college football was promising. Moore had 177 yards on 8 touches with two touchdowns, immediately making himself one of the most exciting all-purpose threats in the Big Ten.

That cutback to break loose was filthy 😯 pic.twitter.com/YoiQ18w44W — ESPN (@espn) August 31, 2018

Wake Forest holding on at Tulane

It's hot and muggy in New Orleans, and Wake Forest leads Tulane 7-0 on the road at halftime. The Demon Deacons have freshman Sam Hartman in the lineup with their presumed starter, Kendall Hinton, suspended for the first three games. Hartman has a touchdown, an interception and one near-scoring drive that ended in a missed field goal, but the Wake Forest defense has been rock solid through the first half of action.

Mullet check

No one's hair demands more attention and respect than Mike Gundy. The Oklahoma State coach has fully embraced his mullet, "The Arkansas Waterfall" or whatever you want to call it, and as the Cowboys kick off their season against Missouri State, it's good to see it in midseason form.

🚨 MIKE GUNDY MULLET ALERT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/wVtzEatpVd — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 30, 2018

Laker love at Utah

Former Utah star and current Los Angeles Laker Kyle Kuzma was back in Salt Lake City on Thursday night to support the Utes in their opener against Weber State. The Utes trailed early but lead 17-10 at halftime.

Milton on fire early, UCF leads UConn at halftime

The highest-scoring offense in the country a season ago may have a new head coach, but the productivity does not look like it will slow as long as McKenzie Milton is suiting up for the Knights. Milton connected on all but three of his 16 first half pass attempts, totaling 205 yards and 3 touchdowns with another 50 rushing yards on 7 attempts. UCF took a 28-10 lead into halftime at UConn thanks to Milton's impressive 2018 debut and Richie Grant's interception of UConn quarterback David Pindell in the red zone in the final minutes of the second quarter.

The Huskies did move the ball effectively on the ground against UCF, but it had little in the form of resistance for Milton, who led four touchdown drives in five offensive possessions.

Scary start to UCF-UConn

UCF sophomore Aaron Robinson needed to be taken off the field on a stretcher after suffering an injury on the opening kickoff at UConn. The ESPN broadcast reported that Robinson, a transfer from Alabama, went down after the kickoff play and when trainers arrived, they immediately called for stabilization.

On the way into the tunnel, Robinson was able to give a thumbs up to the crowd.

Minnesota wearing all-white unis in home opener

For one night only, Minnesota will be in all-white uniforms at home. It's a boat-rowing good look for Thursday's night game against New Mexico State.

One Night Only: ❄️ Home Whites ❄️ pic.twitter.com/WsOfQc2hH8 — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) August 30, 2018

Drew Brees shouts out Purdue football ahead of opener

The New Orleans Saints have their final preseason game tonight against the Rams, so Drew Brees will be busy when his Boilermakers are in battle with Northwestern for this year's Big Ten opener. He's fired up for year two with Jeff Brohm though, and said as much earlier Thursday.