The Georgia Bulldogs square off against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday evening in a matchup known as the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs pulled away in a 37-10 win over Arkansas in their opening game, overcoming a slow start in the process. Gus Malzahn and the Tigers knocked off a ranked team in Kentucky in the opener, prevailing by a final score of 29-13 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Athens. William Hill lists Georgia as a 6.5-point home favorite, down a full point from the opening line. The over-under, or total number of points expected, is 45 in the latest Georgia vs. Auburn odds.

Now, the model has set its sights on Auburn vs. Georgia. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Georgia vs. Auburn:

Georgia vs. Auburn spread: Georgia -6.5

Georgia vs. Auburn over-under: 45 points

Georgia vs. Auburn money line: Georgia -250, Auburn +210

UGA: The Bulldogs are 8-6 against the spread in the last 14 games as a favorite

AUB: The Tigers are 10-4 against the spread in their last 14 contests

Why Georgia can cover

The Bulldogs should have confidence on both sides of the ball, with the defense leading the way. After a season in which Georgia led the SEC in scoring defense, total defense and rushing defense in 2019, the Bulldogs picked up where they left off, holding Arkansas to 280 yards and 10 points in the opener. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis was a first team All-SEC selection in the preseason, and senior defensive back Richard LeCounte, who generated two interceptions against Arkansas, joined him in that honor.

From there, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix completed 57.6 percent of his passes in 2019, battling inconsistency, and Georgia should have the edge. On the offensive side, JT Daniels is projected to start at quarterback after transferring from USC, and he takes over from a two-quarterback approach utilized in the opener. Georgia struggled on offense against Arkansas, but the Bulldogs have a strong offensive line, and they should be able to handle an Auburn defensive line that lost first-round pick Derrick Brown and second-round pick Marlon Davidson to the NFL.

Why Auburn can cover

The Tigers performed quite well in their opening win over Kentucky, including a strong effort from Nix. While Nix was not terribly efficient as a freshman, he produced 16 touchdowns and six interceptions as a full-time starter, while also accumulating more than 300 yards and seven touchdowns as a runner. In Auburn's season opener, he averaged 8.6 yards per attempt and threw for three touchdowns, bringing confidence even in a difficult matchup.

On the outside, junior wide receiver Seth Williams caught six passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns against Kentucky, and he displayed high-end talent in generating 830 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches in 2019. Defensively, Auburn ranked in the top five among SEC teams in passing defense last week, with the Tigers bringing back several talented pieces from a defense that gave up only 18.6 points and 323.9 total yards per game in 2019.

How to make Georgia vs. Auburn picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with Nix projected to throw for fewer than 170 yards and Georgia's running backs projected to fall short of 4.5 yards per carry.

So who wins Auburn vs. Georgia? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Georgia vs. Auburn spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.