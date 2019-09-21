Georgia vs. Notre Dame odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven model on 30-10 run

The seventh-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish can take a big step toward qualifying for the College Football Playoff when they face the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. Saturday's game at Georgia very likely will be the toughest on the schedule for the Irish (2-0), who also play at No. 11 Michigan on Oct. 26. A win over the Bulldogs would go a long way in the eyes of the CFP selection committee come December. Meanwhile, Georgia (3-0) has rolled through three overmatched opponents so far this season by a score of 148-23. Kickoff is 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The Bulldogs are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Notre Dame odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 58. Before making any Georgia vs. Notre Dame picks of your own, you need to check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has taken into account that the Georgia running game has been dominant to start the season. The Bulldogs are averaging 286.7 rushing yards per game, which ranks eighth in the country and leads the SEC. They have a stable of running backs led by D'Andre Swift, who is averaging 9.4 yards per carry, and will be facing a Notre Dame defense that is shaky up the middle, specifically at defensive tackle and linebacker.

The model also knows that the Bulldogs beat Notre Dame just two years ago. In 2017 in South Bend, Ind., Georgia escaped with a 21-19 win. Quarterback Jake Fromm was a freshman making his first career start in that game. He's a junior now.

Even so, the Bulldogs are not guaranteed to cover the Georgia vs. Notre Dame spread on Saturday.

The Irish have been making big plays on defense to start the season. They've forced seven turnovers through two games and have nine tackles for loss, both ninth-best in the country. Notre Dame has committed only one turnover, and its turnover margin of plus-six is the best in the nation.

In addition, junior quarterback Ian Book leads all Power Five quarterbacks in yards per completion at 19.1. He ranks fifth in the country in passing efficiency at 202.7.

