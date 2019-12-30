Illinois vs. Cal: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Redbox Bowl kickoff time, odds, prediction

The Redbox Bowl last year featured a defensive slugfest that saw Oregon edge past Michigan State in a contest that ended with a 7-6 score. This year might not be a whole lot different, actually. Cal enters the game at 7-5, and it's gotten here while averaging only 20.1 points per game. Illinois sits at 6-6 on the year and has scored 27.3 points per game. Those averages respectively rank 117th and 77th in the country, respectively.

So, you know, I wouldn't expect a lot of offensive fireworks. What might be a surprise is that these two schools have played 10 times in their history with Illinois holding a 7-3 advantage. Cal has won the last two meetings, however, with the last game being a 35-20 Cal win in 2005.

Will defense once again be the name of the game on Monday afternoon in the Redbox Bowl? Keep on reading for some storylines and picks against the spread as we await the start of the game.

Viewing information

Event: Redbox Bowl

Date: Monday, Dec. 30 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Storylines

Illinois: The Illini are only 6-6, but it's been a successful year for a program that has been through hard times this decade. This will be the school's first bowl game since the 2014 Heart of Dallas Bowl. It did play in this bowl game in 2011 when it was still called the Fight Hunger Bowl. As for 2019, this has been an Illinois team that's hard to predict. It picked up a win against Wisconsin and came back from a 28-3 deficit to beat Michigan State on the road. It also lost at home to Eastern Michigan and Northwestern. It's been consistently inconsistent, to say the least.

Cal: After a stretch that saw Cal reach a bowl game only twice from 2010 to 2017, Justin Wilcox's program has reached a bowl game for the second straight season. The Bears got off to a hot start to the season, opening 4-0 with wins over both Washington and Ole Miss. They struggled down the stretch, however, losing five of their last eight, but they did win their final two games of the regular season. Like the Illini, the Bears have been inconsistent and dealt with injuries. Their defense has been the most reliable unit on the team, and when it plays well, Cal tends to do so as well.

Redbox Bowl prediction, picks

How can you not take a touchdown-plus against a Cal team that's averaging only 20 points per game? Illinois has gone 6-1 against the spread as an underdog this season, including three straight up wins. Cal is 2-4 ATS as a favorite. In what should be a low-scoring game, the only logical play is to take the 7.5 points. Pick: Illinois (+7.5)

