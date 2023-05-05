Former Ohio State wide receiver Kaleb Brown is staying in the Big Ten. Brown announced on social media Thursday he has committed to Iowa and will transfer to the Hawkeyes.

Brown ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 78 overall player in the 2022 recruiting cycle, per 247Sports. He ranked as the 13th-best WR and the second-ranked player from the state of Illinois. Coming out of Chicago, Brown had 19 total scholarship offers from Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State and Wisconsin among others.

As a true freshman last season, Brown finished the season with one catch for five yards and took 27 total offensive snaps. He was part of a loaded OSU WR room that included Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka.

What does this mean for Iowa?

Last season, Iowa had one of the worst offenses in the country. The Hawkeyes ranked as the second-worst offense in the FBS in yards per game (251.6) and ninth-worst in points per game (17.7). This is a make-or-break season for Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Fernetz, who signed a revised one-year contract for the 2023 season. The contract amendments include a salary of $850,000. The objectives for the 2023 season include an average of at least 25 points per game and a minimum of seven wins, including regular season and a possible bowl game. If the objectives are met, the contract will return to the prior two-year rolling agreement terms, along with "a one-time lump sum bonus and base salary adjustment." Iowa, coached by Ferentz's father, Kirk Ferentz, went 8-5 last season.

In the offseason, Iowa added QB Cade McNamara and TE Erick Ali, who both played last season at Michigan. Both are expected to start from Day 1 for the Hawkeyes and the addition of Brown adds to an offense that was in desperate need of firepower on that side of the ball.