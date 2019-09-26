Iowa vs. Middle Tennessee State odds: 2019 Week 5 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Iowa will take on Middle Tennessee State at noon ET on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa is 3-0 overall and 2-0 at home, while MTSU is 1-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. Iowa is up to No. 14 in the AP Top 25 with a 30-0 shutout of Rutgers in its Big Ten opener three weeks ago and a dramatic 18-17 win over arch-rival Iowa State two weeks ago. Meanwhile, Middle Tennessee is looking to reach its fifth consecutive bowl game but has losses to Michigan and Duke. The Hawkeyes are favored by 23.5 points in the latest Iowa vs. Middle Tennessee State odds, while the over-under is set at 52. Before you make any Iowa vs. MTSU picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has considered that the Hawkeyes now have three wins in a row, including a huge rivalry victory over Iowa State 18-17 in their last outing. The Iowa defense is only allowing 78 yards rushing per game while forcing six turnovers. On the other side of the ball, Nate Stanley has thrown for 689 yards and six touchdowns without an interception as the Iowa offense has only turned the ball over once.

Meanwhile, Middle Tennessee State scored first but ultimately fell to Duke 41-18 in its last outing. A silver lining for the Blue Raiders was the play of Asher O'Hara, who picked up 67 yards on the ground on 18 carries and accumulated 201 passing yards. O'Hara is completing 70.8 percent of his passes this season for 785 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions while also leading the team in rushing with 202 yards. Iowa will have to focus its efforts on keeping O'Hara inside the pocket on Saturday.

