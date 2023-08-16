LSU coach Brian Kelly addressed the absence of cornerback Denver Harris on Wednesday. Harris was involved in a fight after practice earlier this month and Kelly told reporters Harris is dealing with a "personal matter" and set a timetable for his potential return.

"If he takes care of everything, could have him back this weekend," Kelly said.

Harris was involved in a fight at practice earlier month and had a "pretty big role" in the altercation, 247Sports reports. He missed practices Monday and Tuesday, leading many to believe the two incidents were related.

Ranked the No. 7 cornerback in the 2022 class by 247Sports, Harris transferred from Texas A&M after appearing in 10 games during his true freshman campaign. His best performance of the season came in a near-upset win over Alabama in Week 6, where he recorded a career-high four tackles. He was the No. 2 overall player available in the transfer portal.

His freshman season in College Station was met with controversy. He was suspended on two separate occasions. The first incident came before Texas A&M faced Miami in Week 3 and the second was a locker room incident that occurred after a Week 8 loss to South Carolina.

Harris was LSU's highest ranked transfer addition. He is expected to provide some much-needed help to a Tiger secondary that struggled at times last year. Many projections have him competing with fellow transfers Zy Alexander (Southeastern Louisiana) and JK Johnson (Ohio State) for one of the team's two starting cornerback spots.

The Tigers head into Kelly's second season with the program with lofty expectations. They checked in at No. 5 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll. LSU opens the season against No. 8 Florida State on Sept. 3 in the only matchup between top-10 programs that week.