Texas A&M has indefinitely suspended three freshmen members of the football program -- cornerback Denver Harris, wide receiver Chris Marshall and offensive lineman PJ Williams -- as a result of a locker room incident last weekend vs. South Carolina, according to The Athletic. The details of the specific incident that led to the suspensions is unclear at this time. TexAgs was first to report the news of Texas A&M suspending the three players.

Harris, a 5-foot-11, 175-pounder from Houston, has 14 tackles and three pass breakups in five games while seeing an increased role for the Aggies as injuries have taken a toll on their secondary. Harris was a five-star prospect, the No. 23 overall player in the Class of 2022 and the top-rated defensive back in Texas A&M's historic signing class which was rated the best of all time, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Marshall, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound former five-star prospect who has started two games, has caught 11 passes for 108 yards this year. He had three catches for 40 yards in the 24-20 loss to Alabama on Oct. 8 while enjoying an uptick in playing time since the season-ending injury to star receiver Ainias Smith in Week 4 vs. Arkansas.

Williams hasn't seen much action despite the four-star rating that followed him to College Station from Dickinson, Texas, this year. He saw time in the season-opener vs. Sam Houston but hasn't been on the field much since.

The loss of three young players, two of whom have already been reprimanded for a previous incident, is just another bullet point in the story of what is becoming a lost season for the Aggies. Texas A&M has lost three straight games, is under .500 at 3-4 and has its work cut out for it if it is going to make a much-needed bowl game that would further the development of the youngsters on the roster.

Marshall and Harris were two of the four players who were suspended for a violation of team rules prior to the Miami win in Week 3. Wide receiver Evan Stewart and defensive back Smoke Bouie were the other two players suspended vs. the Hurricanes.

Texas A&M hosts No. 15 Ole Miss Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kyle Field in College Station.