No. 24 Texas A&M will reportedly be without four key players, including one of its leading wideouts, against No. 13 Miami in Week 3. Wide receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall, along with cornerbacks Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie, will not play against the Hurricanes due to a violation of team rules, according to 247Sports.

Stewart has quickly established himself as one of the top receiving options in his first season on campus, tying for the team lead with 10 catches for 105 yards receiving. Combined, Stewart and Marshall have 146 of Texas A&M's 310 receiving yards among the team's wideouts. On the other side, Harris has played 77 snaps in two games, while Bouie has played in 26.

The losses are massive as the Aggies prepare to play their first Power Five opponent of the season. Texas A&M lost 17-14 against Appalachian State in embarrassing fashion a week ago to fall 18 spots in the AP Top 25. The Aggies are switching quarterbacks to try to build some momentum, but new starter Max Johnson will be without two of the top four targets on the roster in his debut.

The Aggies have not lost consecutive games at Kyle Field since 2017.

Harris, Marshall and Stewart were five-star members of the Aggies' touted 2022 recruiting class that ranked No. 1 nationally, according to 247Sports, while Bouie ranked No. 68 nationally as a consensus four-star.