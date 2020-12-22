One poor defensive season may have been enough for LSU and defensive coordinator Bo Pelini to part ways. As part of a defensive staff overhaul, LSU is expected to move on from Pelini after just one year together, according to Matt Zenitz of AL.com and other outlets. Also expected to be gone are safeties coach Bill Busch and defensive line coach Bill Johnson.

While the school has not officially announced the moves, they are expected to come this week. LSU capped off its disappointing follow-up to its 2019 national championship run with a 5-5 record. There were many reasons why the team was unable to follow up on its title run -- coaching staff turnover, NFL draft declarations and COVID-19 related opt outs -- but perhaps nowhere was that more noticeable than on the defensive side of the ball.

The departure of Dave Aranda, who became the head coach at Baylor, along with roster turnover led to a defense that simply couldn't stop SEC offenses or adjust in-game. In his first game returning as defensive coordinator, Pelini's defense gave up the single-game SEC passing yardage record to Mike Leach's Mississippi State team in a 44-34 loss. LSU finished 10th in the SEC in scoring defense (34.9 PPG) and run defense, while finishing next to last against the pass -- just above Vanderbilt.

But getting rid of Pelini won't be cheap. The Baton Rouge Advocate reports that Pelini "is guaranteed all the remaining income in his three-year, $2.3 million contract, which pegs his buyout at about $5.2 million ... Orgeron was given a limited budget to restructure his staff, multiple sources said, and Pelini's buyout will take up most of it."

This was Pelini's second stint as LSU's defensive coordinator, with the first coming between 2005 and 2007 under coach Les Miles. Pelini then left to become the head coach at Nebraska but was fired after seven seasons in 2014. He then became the coach at his hometown program Youngstown State, leading the Penguins to the 2016 Division I Championship Game. He left the program after five seasons to return to Baton Rouge.