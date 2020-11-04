MACtion returns on Wednesday. The Mid-American Conference (MAC) will play six games on Wednesday night, packing them all into a two-hour kickoff window starting at 6 p.m. ET. The latest MAC odds from William Hill list Kent State at -6.5 against Eastern Michigan and Western Michigan at -18 against Akron. Miami (Ohio) is laying two points in the latest lines against Ball State in a 7 p.m. ET matchup on the CBS Sports Network.

The other 7 p.m. ET games feature Northern Illinois hosting Buffalo (-10) and Ohio on the road against Central Michigan (-1). Toledo is -22, owns the largest spread of the night against Bowling Green. Before making any college football bets for Wednesday, be sure to see the latest MAC picks and college football predictions below from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 31-19 on all top-rated picks through nine weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $600 in profit already. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest MAC college football odds for Wednesday from William Hill and locked in picks for every game. If you go bold and parlay these six picks together, you'd be looking at a return of close to 50-1. Here's every game and which college football picks to make:

Eastern Michigan at Kent State (-6.5, 62), 6 p.m. ET



Eastern Michigan is coming off a 6-7 campaign and will turn to Preston Hutchinson at quarterback. Kent State, meanwhile, went 7-6 last year and finished the season on a four-game winning streak, highlighted by a 51-41 Frisco Bowl win over Utah State. SportsLine's model is calling for an impressive start to the season for Hutchinson, who throws for over 300 yards and two scores in the simulations as EMU keeps it within the spread 60 percent of the time.

Western Michigan at Akron (+18, 54), 6 p.m. ET

Western Michigan finished 7-6 last year, but ended the campaign on a two-game losing streak and now must replace 1,000-yard rusher LeVante Bellamy, among other important pieces on offense. Akron went 0-12 in head coach Tom Arth's first year in 2019. SportsLine's model is calling for another blowout loss for the Zips as Western Michigan covers the three-score spread well over 50 percent of the time.

Ball State at Miami (OH) (-2, 55.5), 7 p.m. ET

Miami (OH) surprised many last year, winning six of its final eight games and claiming the MAC title after knocking off Central Michigan in the MAC Championship Game. One of the losses during that span, however, was to Ball State in a 41-27 final. The model is calling for the RedHawks to get revenge in this one as they cover well over 50 percent of the time.

Buffalo at Northern Illinois (+10.5, 52), 7 p.m. ET

Buffalo won six of its last seven to conclude 2019 on its way to an 8-5 record overall. Northern Illinois dropped three early-season games against Power Five teams and then went on to a 4-4 mark in MAC play as it finished 5-7 overall. The simulations show NIU quarterback Ross Bowers, a California transfer, being held under 200 yards through the air as Buffalo covers almost 60 percent of the time.

Ohio at Central Michigan (-1, 59), 7 p.m. ET

Jim McElwain led Central Michigan to the conference title game, but ultimately came up short against Miami (OH). Ohio, coming off a 7-6 record last year, returns several key pieces on offense like running back O'Shaan Allison and hopes to take the next step this season. The model is on Ohio to keep it within the spread almost 60 percent of the time.

Bowling Green at Toledo (-22, 62), 8 p.m. ET

Bryant Koback rushed for almost 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns last year and he's back for a Toledo team that is hoping to contend in the MAC West. Bowling Green, meanwhile, picked up just two wins against FBS competition last year and was a dreadful 3-9 against the spread. But the Falcons have a serviceable running game, led by running back Andrew Clair, which should help keep this one from being a complete blowout. He picks up 90 yards and a touchdown in the simulations and helps Bowling Green stay within the spread well over 50 percent of the time.

