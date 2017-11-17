Michigan at Wisconsin: Prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Every week is another playoff game for Wisconsin, as simply winning hasn't been enough for the Badgers. Now, a week after beating Iowa, the Badgers get another chance to impress the selection committee with Michigan coming to town.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin

TV: Fox | Live stream: fubo.TV (try for free) and FoxSportsGO.com

Storylines

Wisconsin: Here's what you know and heard about Wisconsin for the last few weeks: it is undefeated at 10-0, but its resume isn't impressive enough to earn it a spot in the top four. You've also heard that if Wisconsin wins out and wins the Big Ten, the situation will take care of itself.

What is seldom brought up is the fact that Wisconsin is a pretty good football team! It hasn't gotten off to a 10-0 start by accident. Advanced metrics like S&P+ rate Wisconsin's defense as the best in the country, and that's a metric that considers the strength of your opponents. Everyone wants to spend more time bringing up who Wisconsin has already beaten and doesn't spend as much time on who Wisconsin can beat.

Michigan: The 2017 season hasn't been kind to Michigan, as the Wolverines have struggled, particularly on offense and at quarterback. But you know what? This is still a team that's 8-2 on the season and ranked in the committee's top 25.

Also, while it's an extreme longshot, Michigan is still alive for a Big Ten title! I know, it caught me by surprise too. For it to happen, Michigan would need to beat both Wisconsin this week and Ohio State next week. It would also need both Penn State and Michigan State to lose another game. So, as I said, it's a longshot, but it's still possible.

Prediction

Last week we were shown two examples of what can happen to a one-dimensional offense when it goes up against a defense capable of taking its lone strength away. Auburn and Miami took away the respective run games of Georgia and Notre Dame, and both teams cruised to victory. Wisconsin is more than capable of doing the same to Michigan, and while Wisconsin's passing offense isn't prolific by any stretch, it's been efficient. Because of this, I expect the Badgers to improve to 11-0 on Saturday, and do so with relative ease. Pick: Wisconsin -7.5



