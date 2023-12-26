Tuesday's Quick Lane Bowl showdown pits Bowling Green against Minnesota. The Golden Gophers enter the game reeling from four consecutive losses and face a Falcons squad with a well-earned reputation for pulling upsets. Nevertheless, Minnesota is favored in the matchup as it looks to continue a remarkable run of six straight bowl victories.

At 5-7, Minnesota only qualified for bowl season because it had the highest academic progress rate score among all the nation's five-win teams (992). No other 5-7 teams were needed to fill out the bowl calendar, making the Gophers the only team entering a bowl game with a losing record.

This game presents coach P.J. Fleck's squad with a chance to end a disappointing season with positive momentum. It also provides the Gophers with a shot at revenge after Bowling Green upset Minnesota in 2021, a game in which Minnesota entered as 31-point favorite but committed three turnovers on its way to a 14-10 defeat.

Bowling Green started the year slow at 1-3 but roared to life with a 6-2 finish. That eight-game run included a 38-27 win over Georgia Tech that once again showcased the Falcons' penchant for knocking off Power Five opponents.

How to watch Quick Lane Bowl live

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 26 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Minnesota vs. Bowling Green: Need to know

Familiar territory: When Bowling Green played in the Quick Lane Bowl last year, it was the program's first postseason appearance since 2015. The Falcons rallied from a 24-7 deficit against New Mexico State and pulled up just short of completing the comeback, falling 24-19. Minnesota has also played in this game recently, besting Georgia Tech 34-10 in 2018 and beating Central Michigan 21-14 in 2015.

Quarterback shakeup: After the regular-season finale, Minnesota starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis announced that he planned to enter the transfer portal, as did reserve Drew Viotto. Their departures left Cole Kramer as the lone scholarship QB on the roster. Kramer is in his fifth season with the program but attempted only 14 passes in his career. He'll be relied upon to shepherd the Gophers against Bowling Green.

Limited offense: Minnesota's reliance on a little-used reserve QB underscores the fact that this won't be an offensive explosion. Neither team ranks in the top 100 nationally for total offense. While Bowling Green demonstrated occasional flashes of offensive potency, the Falcons also dealt with their share of struggles moving the football this season. Minnesota totaled just 17 points over its final two games against Ohio State and Wisconsin.

Quick Lane Bowl prediction, picks



Bowling Green has won five of its last six games, while Minnesota enters on a four-game losing streak. The Gophers will rely on a little-used reserve quarterback for this matchup. The Falcons beat Minnesota on the road in 2021 and bested Georgia Tech earlier this season. They are a capable MAC team and will be motivated to bring home the program's first bowl trophy since 2014. Pick: Bowling Green +150

